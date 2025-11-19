A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (124)

Actress Sally Kirkland Dies At 84: How Did Anna And Charlie’s Angels Actress Die Suddenly? Cause of Death Revealed

November 11, 2025

Anna and Charlie’s Angels actress Sally Kirkland breathed her last on Tuesday. She was 84. According to the reports, the Golden Globe winner and New York native was placed in hospice care in Palm Springs, Calif., over the weekend. Sources closed to the actress shared that she was battling dementia for about a year and was recently injured in a shower fall.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simpsons writer Dan McGrath dies aged 61 as family reveal heartbreaking cause of death

November 16, 2025

Emmy-award winning The Simpsons writer Dan McGarth has tragically passed away, aged 61, his heartbroken family have announced. The comedy scribe, who also worked on Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill and Gravity Falls, died following a stroke, his sister Gail McGrath Garabadian told the Hollywood Reporter. The veteran writer had been in treatment for a heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis for the past two years before passing outside of his home in Paola, Kansas, on May 3.

Link

Renowned ‘Reba’ and ‘Santa Barbara’ Producer “Suddenly” Dies

November 14, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Producer Eric Preven died at 62 on November 8 in Studio City of an apparent heart attack, per Deadline. According to the outlet, Preven was “a writer-producer on the sitcom Reba who produced hundreds of episodes of the daytime drama Santa Barbara.” He also was a journalist in Los Angeles. Preven Worked on a Number of TV Shows Preven broke into television by working on a number of shows, mainly in the 1990s.



Link

Country music singer’s death at 59 has fans heartbroken: ‘We are devastated’

November 16, 2025

Nashville, TN – Popular singer/songwriter Todd Snider died Saturday, just one day after his team announced that he had been hospitalized after a battle with walking pneumonia. A post to his Instagram account announced the 59-year-old’s passing. “Aimless Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, the Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” a post Saturday on his Instagram read. The lengthy statement closed with, “We love you Todd, sail on old friend, we’ll see you again out there on the road somewhere down the line. You’ll always be a force of nature.”

Link

Asheville blues icon, Emmy-nominated musician Kat Williams dies, Artists Music Guild says

November 13, 2025

ASHEVILLE, NC – Local blues musician and Emmy-nominated chanteuse Kat Williams has died at age 58, according to the Artists Music Guild. “The Artists Music Guild is (saddened) by the breaking news of the passing of a true musical legend. Blue’s icon Kat Williams passed away unexpectedly tonight,” the guild said in a Facebook post Nov. 12. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rising Florida Rapper Maxon Margiela Passes Away At 21

November 17, 2025

The rap world has gained another angel but lost another bright soul recently as underground rapper Maxon Margiela has passed away. Born in Orlando, Florida in 2004, he was just 21 years old. He reportedly died this weekend according to Kurrco. Ans have been extremely distraught and saddened by this tragic and shocking news online. His strong following believed he was one of the next stars to emerge from the Sunshine State.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmy Kimmel Announces Sudden Death of ‘Live!’ Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III

November 11, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel shocked viewers of his late night talk show on Tuesday with the death announcement of the show’s bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III. Escobedo led Cleto and the Cletones, the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The group has been with the show since its ABC premiere in 2003. Escobedo, also helped compose the program’s theme song. Kimmel announced the passing by expressing that he was “heartbroken,” noting to fans that he had known Escobedo since age 9. He also shared his condolences to the late musician’s family. Escobedo was 59, according to the Associated Press. No cause of death was given in Kimmel’s announcement.

Link

Legendary DJ Back 2 Basics (Ricardo Gomez) passes away

November 12, 2025

Ricardo Gomez, known to many as DJ Back 2 Basics, was born on 7 February 1971 and passed away at 54 on 30 October 2025. More than a DJ, he was a pioneer, mentor, and a driving force in Brooklyn’s [NY] Caribbean music industry. For over three decades, he has used soca to unite people, inspire, and help dozens of upcoming artists reach the spotlight. After a brave fight with cancer, Ricardo’s passing leaves a deep void, but his legacy continues to echo through the music he shared.

Link

Hall of Fame DB Kenny Easley dies at 66

November 15, 2025

Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley died Friday at the age of 66, the team confirmed Saturday. The Seahawks said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of Easley, who played for the franchise through his entire career from 1981-1987. No information was provided on the cause of Easley’s death.

Link

Clemson Hall of Fame Linebacker Bubba Brown Passes Away

November 11, 2025

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame linebacker Marlon “Bubba” Brown, the school’s all-time leading tackler, passed away Monday night in a nursing facility in Etowah, Tenn., after a long illness. He was 67. Brown lettered for the Tigers from 1976-79, and 46 years after he played his last game, his 515 career tackles are still the most in school history. Brown recorded 75 tackles as a freshman and 120 as a sophomore, second-most on the team. He led the Tigers in tackles in 1978 with 170 and once again paced the team in 1979 with 150 as a senior. Brown, a native of Loudon, Tenn., was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1999.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Ray Richardson, Four-Time All-Star Banned By League, Dies at 70

November 12, 2025

Michael Ray Richardson, a four-time All-Star with the Knicks and Nets who starred in Europe after the NBA banned him due to his cocaine use, died of prostate cancer Tuesday. He was 70. Drafted fourth by New York in 1978, he immediately established himself as a star by leading the league in both assists and steals in 1981. Two trades led him to New Jersey, where he made a fourth All-Star team in 1985 before a third positive cocaine test in three years resulted in a lifetime ban.

Link

A photographer “died suddenly”:

George Tahinos Passes Away

November 17, 2025

The Slam family has lost one of our most talented and season contributors. It is with heavy hearts that we report renown wrestling photographer, historian and our friend George Tahinos has passed away. His family posted an announcement on his Facebook page: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden loss of our dear cousin, George Tahinos, on Sunday, Nov. 9 as the result of a fatal cardiac incident.”

No age reported.

Link

Moab remembers Fred Wilkinson: a trail builder, cyclist and friend who shaped the land he loved

November 14, 2025

Fred Wilkinson, a longtime Moab trail builder, mountain bike racer, pizza maker and campground host, died unexpectedly of natural causes the night of Nov. 3–4 in his RV at Juniper Campground in the Sand Flats Recreation Area. He was 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Correction to our August report:

Cause behind 37-year-old bodybuilder Hayley McNeff’s sudden death revealed

November 12, 2025

The cause of death has been revealed for bodybuilding champion Hayley McNeff, who passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sudbury, Mass., on Aug. 8 at 37 years old. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security confirmed Monday that Hayley McNeff, a former fitness influencer and champion bodybuilder, died from “acute intoxication” due to a fatal mix of heroin, fentanyl, 4-ANPP, cocaine, and norbuprenorphine.

Link

Update to our report in August:

Fashion Designer Martha Nolan’s Final Texts Revealed After Her Death

November 14, 2025

Swimsuit designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s final text messages have been revealed months after she was found dead on a boat at the age of 33. According to a New York Magazine profile published earlier this month, Nolan had been texting investor Christopher Durnan about his involvement in her and business partner Dylan Grace’s East x East line shortly before her death.”If you guys are looking for more money, let’s sit down and talk about it,” Durnan, 60, allegedly wrote to Nolan, who ultimately agreed to meet the businessman alone while Grace, 30, was out of town in August.Grace, who spoke to the outlet, claimed that Nolan met Durnan on his boat at the Montauk Yacht Club.

”Martha does what Martha wants … or did,” Grace recalled, revealing that her friend stopped answering her phone while out on the boat. Grace said Nolan sent her boyfriend, Nick DiRubio, a text that she planned to order an Uber home at 1 a.m. the next morning. By 9:20 p.m. that night, Nolan went quiet in her and Grace’s group chat with their other friends. “Lol I’m at the yacht club now, my phone is on,” Nolan responded 10 minutes later. Another hour went by, and Nolan was found dead aboard the boat. “She was gone almost immediately,” Durnan’s lawyer Robert Holdman told the magazine, claiming that his client performed CPR after believing Nolan had a heart attack. “She was nonresponsive. … Chris is distraught. He watched his friend die in trauma. He’s absolutely destroyed.” Holdman continued, “It all happened immediately. She passed away, and everything went down from there. He went running to go look for help. He tried CPR – like it all happened, one right after another. There was no pause.”

Link

Larry Brooks, Post legend and Hall of Fame hockey writer, dead at 75

November 13, 2025

The best nights, of so many very good nights, were the ones when Larry Brooks roamed the press level and the dressing room of Madison Square Garden, hands in his front pocket, notebook in his back pocket. The poker face was intact, and it was necessary, because tucked in that notebook was The Story. He had The Story, of course. He knew it. The players and the team’s brass knew it. All of the hundreds of potential sources who could’ve filtered him The Story knew it. His competitors sure knew it. Most of all, thousands of hockey fans hungry for news knew it, and knew that if there was something to be learned about the Rangers, the Devils or the Islanders, there was one place to find out about it. “The Post has to be not just a first-read, but the must-read,” Larry Brooks often said. “We all do what we can to make it so. And this is my small part of that.” He was right about most things, and wrong about that last one: he was a huge, larger-than-life part of it, all across the 38 years and two separate tenures that he worked here. That reign over the hearts and minds of the Post readers he fought for and fretted over ended Thursday morning, when Brooks died after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Beloved news anchor Jim Avila has died at 69 as colleague makes on-air announcement

November 14, 2025

Beloved news anchor Jim Avila has died at 69, the news was announced by ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo. Diane did not share the cause of Jim Avila’s death but said that he had “passed away after a long illness.” ABC News posted the news about Jim’s death on their Instagram account and wrote: “Jim Avila, former ABC News senior correspondent and “20/20” correspondent, has passed away after a long illness. He was 69 years old.

Link

CBS News mourns beloved editor and producer Seth Fox, 49

November 16, 2025

Seth Fox, a revered CBS News producer and video editor, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 14, 2025. He was 49. The CBS News family mourns his loss deeply. Fox leaves behind a wife and three children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

News/Talk Programmer and Consultant Marshall Adams Dies at 51

November 13, 2025

News/talk radio talent, programmer and consultant Marshall Adams died unexpectedly November 10 at the age of 51. Adams, whose real name was Michael Paul Kunkle, began his media career in the print industry at the Harrison City Post (PA) while in high school. He transitioned to radio and served with stations including WBT-AM/FM, Charlotte; KTRH-AM, Houston, WYAY-FM, Atlanta and KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh, where he was program director. He launched his consultancy, Marshall Adams Media, in 2012.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dick Weidman, former WGAL artist, passes away

November 13, 2025

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dick Weidman, a former WGAL artist known for his hand-drawn graphics and contributions to the Storm Team forecasts, has passed away. Weidman was a cartoonist. Many of the graphics seen on the channel were created by him. Viewers may remember “Calhoun’s Kids,” which were featured during the Storm Team forecasts.

No age reported.

Link

Geoff Fox, longtime Connecticut forecaster, passes away, family confirms

November 12, 2025

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Geoff Fox, a longtime meteorologist on Connecticut TV news, confirmed Wednesday that he has passed away. For many people, Geoff Fox was the weather. He was on the air in Connecticut for nearly 30 years, forecasting great days and bad. His passion for the weather and easy-going style was a hit with viewers. Fox battled pancreatic cancer for a number of years, surviving longer than most patients with the disease. He openly discussed his treatments and prognosis on Facebook and appreciated the connection he maintained there. In September 2025, he announced that the cancer had returned and he had entered palliative care.

No age reported.

Link

Food influencer Micheal Duarte reportedly shot by police after threatening to kill ‘everyone’ with a knife

November 13, 2025

Police have revealed further details surrounding the death of food influencer Michael Duarte, claiming that he was shot after threatening to ‘kill everyone’ with a knife he was wielding. Social media was in mourning earlier this week after it was revealed that Michael Duarte, otherwise known by his online moniker ‘FoodWithBearHands’, had suddenly died while on holiday in Texas with his family. Duarte was famous for his cooking and recipe content, garnering millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube after switching from his restaurant career in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, Medina County Sheriff’s Office have revealed further information surrounding Duarte’s death, indicating that Duarte was shot by the sheriff’s deputy after he threatened officers with a knife. As reported by the New York Times, a 911 call was made at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, alerting officers to a ‘male subject with a knife acting erratically’. Duarte was reportedly ‘out of control’ and was deemed to be dangerous when officers arrived, threatening people with a knife, with the Sheriff’s Office outlining that he was “exhibiting erratic behavior and making threats to kill everyone.” The office also adds that following attempts from officers to discharge the situation and get the influencer to drop his knife, “Duarte charged toward the Deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you’. The Deputy discharged two rounds from her duty weapon,” which eventually killed him after receiving treatment at the scene.



It’s unclear what exactly led to and caused Duarte’s violent outbreak, but he has previously expressed the struggles he has had with mental health, specifically having suffered a ‘breakdown’ during the pandemic. This breakdown came from “feeling like I had failed at life” according to Duarte himself, adding that the whole situation “took a big toll on my confidence.”

No age reported.

Link

Tennessee State Rep. Jeff Burkhart of Montgomery County dies unexpectedly

November 14, 2025

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Fellow Clarksville lawmakers, from both parties, reflect on the life and legacy of Jeff Burkhart – a state lawmaker, former Clarksville City Councilmember, fireman, businessman and developer. State Rep. Jeff Burkhart, a Republican born and raised in Montgomery County, died unexpectedly overnight. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office discovered him unresponsive early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy will be performed. Rep. Burkhart was only 63 years old.



Link

Denise Ross, Bergen Democratic stalwart, dies at 74

November 16, 2025

Denise Ross, a Bergen County [NJ] Democratic leader for nearly 30 years, died unexpectedly on Friday evening. She was 74. “Denise will be remembered for her kindness and steadfast belief in community,” the Bergen County Democratic Organization said in a statement. “She leaves behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire others for years to come.” At the time of her passing, Ross was serving as a commissioner of the Bergen County Board of Elections.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 7:

Beloved West Islip breast cancer doctor dies weeks after losing daughter to cancer

November 7, 2025

Dr. Shridevi “Shri” Singh, a widely respected breast cancer surgeon in West Islip [NY] and a single mother who devoted her life to caring for others, has died — only weeks after losing her teenage daughter to an aggressive form of cancer. Singh’s passing was confirmed Friday evening by a spokesperson for Catholic Health, the parent organization that manages The Cancer Institute at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where she practiced. The health system has not yet commented further, and details about the physician’s cause of death remain unclear. Singh, 41, died on Wednesday, one month after the loss of her only child, 15-year-old daughter Haley, a high-achieving St. Anthony’s High School sophomore. The teen passed away Oct. 6, just a week after receiving a cancer diagnosis accompanied by liver failure. Their story drew extraordinary attention across Long Island, in part because Singh, who lived in Massapequa, had built her career around treating the very disease that claimed her child. Born in the South American country Suriname before making her home on Long Island, Singh became known not only for her surgical skill but for the calm reassurance she offered frightened patients and families. She specialized in advanced oncoplastic breast techniques and cared for women navigating breast cancer, high-risk diagnoses and benign breast disease.

Link

Community mourns sudden death of Harlan ARH physician

November 15, 2025

Harlan County [KY] is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved physicians who died of apparent natural causes on Wednesday evening, Nov. 12. Dr. Jeremy Jackson, 48, was one of the first doctors of Osteopathic Medicine to practice at the Daniel Boone Clinic of Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital, having worked closely with his wife Billie, a nurse practitioner, as they shared adjoining offices at the clinic. Jackson began his practice at Harlan ARH in November of 2008.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 8:

Dr. Nathan S. Trookman, 58

November 8, 2025

Dr. Nathan S. Trookman, a brilliant physician and treasured mentor, died unexpectedly on October 27, 2025, at the age of 58. Nate was beloved by his family, his extended family of partners and staff, his patients and the greater Colorado Springs [CO] community. “Dr. T” will be remembered for his clinical expertise, excellent care, and his wicked sense of humor and practical jokes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Samara Angelito, stillborn

November 16, 2025

On November 11, 2025. A visitation will be held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in the Cypress Chapel, located at 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Virginia Boy, 11, Saves Lives Through Organ Donation After Sudden Death: ‘Generous Soul’

November 13, 2025

A Spotsylvania [VA] family is honoring the extraordinary kindness of 11-year-old Cayden Warren, whose “generous soul” is now guiding their final decisions after his sudden medical emergency. According to his family, Warren suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the evening of Friday, Nov. 7. He was stabilized at Mary Washington Hospital and flown to VCU, where doctors determined he had no brain activity after a prolonged period without sufficient oxygen. Loved ones describe Warren as “artistic, energetic, and deeply compassionate.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Hawkeye Kid Captain Aiden Washburn has passed away

November 12, 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Aiden Washburn, a former University of Iowa Hawkeye Kid Captain, has died at age 9. Washburn passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, according to his family. Washburn became a Hawkeye Kid Captain through the Stead Family Children’s Hospital program, a tradition that honors pediatric patients by giving them a special game-day experience with the Iowa football team. His family said he cheered for the Hawkeyes “with all his heart.” According to Aiden’s obituary besides football, Washburn loved collecting tennis shoes, exploring the beach and ocean life, specially sharks, and making videos for his YouTube channel, “Aiden’s Funny Videos.” His Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World was “a dream come true,” according to the obituary. He enjoyed boating, swimming, sleepovers, and playing with his little brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Sumiton Middle School student passes away after battle with bone cancer

November 12, 2025

A Sumiton [AL] Middle School student passed away over the weekend. The school announced that its “hero”, Jeremiah Parrish, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 8, after battling bone cancer since 2022. Jeremiah, of Dora, was 13 years old.

Link

D’mari Gorie, 14, Dies Unexpectedly In Baltimore [MD]

November 11, 2025

“This all happened so unexpectedly,” Shanell Gorie said. “One day he was here, laughing and being his normal self … and the next, he was gone. As a mother, I can’t even begin to describe the pain of losing my baby. I never thought I’d have to plan my child’s funeral.” Shanell said the teen’s death has left the family shattered. “My 14-year-old son, D’mari Gorie, passed away suddenly in his sleep, and our whole world has fallen apart,” she wrote. D’mari was remembered as a kind, respectful teenager with a contagious smile and a quiet sense of joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Bell, 16

November 17, 2025

Dylan Bell, 16, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025. He was a crew member at Dairy Queen in Benton where he was a master blizzard maker. Dylan was proud of being baptized at Impact Church and participated in many mission trips. He was a member of the E-Sports Club at Marshall County High School expressing his love for computers, gaming, and technology. Dylan was also a life-time member of the Mike Miller Bobcats baseball team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myers Park senior baseball player dies unexpectedly: ‘He will be deeply missed’

November 12, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A student at Myers Park High School in Charlotte died on Tuesday. Officials announced Tuesday, Nov. 11, that William “Parker” South, a senior and baseball player at the school, died unexpectedly. Parker was known as a loyal, engaging friend with a loving spirit. “Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with his family and friends,” the school wrote. “He will be deeply missed by our school and in our extended community.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

San Angelo Central High School graduate dies after battle with cancer

November 17, 2025

Carlie Jo Johnson, a San Angelo [Texas] Central High School graduate, has died at age 19 after her battle with cancer. In April 2024, Carlie Jo was diagnosed with B-Cell leukemia. Her mom, TaLisha, said on Facebook that Carlie Jo was transferred to the ICU late Saturday night after struggling to maintain her oxygen levels. TaLisha said doctors explained that Carlie Jo was in multi-systematic organ failure. Only a few days later on Thursday at 10:58 a.m., Carlie Jo passed.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Maisy-Ann Grace Rublee, 25

November 11, 2025

Maisy-Ann Grace Rublee died unexpectedly in Somersworth, New Hampshire on November 6th, 2025 at the age of 25. She attended Mount Royal Academy in Sunapee, NH; graduated from the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, CT; and attended Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, FL. She is remembered for her brilliance, artistic talents, gifted writing, undeniable humor, selflessness, bravery, patience, kindness, wisdom, unconditional love, gratitude, and outspoken, passionate advocacy for schizophrenia. In her life she fought battles every second of every day that she never let show. She was diagnosed with OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) in 2017 and Schizophrenia in 2021. She fought hard. She wielded resilience and courage as her battle axes on a battlefield of chaos. She bravely sought treatment and to be better. This included several hospitalizations, numerous emergency room visits, many, many medication changes, and shifting side-effects. She was forced to discover for herself a rotating door of psychiatrists, therapists, doctors, counselors, and spiritual directors. She exhausted every resource possible. By her side were her sisters, parents, friends, family, and her rock – her beloved and devoted boyfriend of over 5 years, Phil Dahlberg. Phil cared for Maisy and supported Maisy with steadfast love like no other. He brought great comfort, peace, and joy to Maisy and her family.

Researcher’s note – Per AI (and confirmed on Ave Maria U’s website): Ave Maria University does not have a mandatory requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine. The university strongly encourages students to receive the vaccine and boosters [sic], but they are not required for enrollment or attendance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Vergason, 22

November 16, 2025

William Peters Vergason, of Alexandria, Virginia, died on October 12, 2025, in Rome, Italy. William was an abstract expressionist painter whose vibrant, intuitive canvases emerged from intimate conversations between the artist and his medium. He was continuing his studies in art as a full-time student pursuing a BFA in painting at Temple University’s Rome program when he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 22.

Researcher’s note – While Temple dropped its “vaccination” mandate, it still “strongly recommends” that students get the jab: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two business execs “died suddenly”:

New England’s First Female Toyota Dealer Dies at 65

November 12, 2025

Denise Bruno, a pioneering force in New England’s auto industry and a beacon for women in business, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, November 12, at 9:02 a.m., surrounded by family and friends. She was 65. Family members remember a charismatic leader, devoted wife and mother, and proud grandmother whose legacy opened doors for women across the industry. Her passing came just six weeks after a sudden cancer diagnosis and exactly two months to the day after the death of her mother, Pat Barboza. “It seems so unfair,” Jackie shared, “but we are grateful nothing was left unsaid.”

Link

Jim Bernhard, influential Louisiana business leader, dies at 71

November 17, 2025

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Jim Bernhard, a towering figure in Louisiana’s business community and founder of The Shaw Group, has died unexpectedly, according to a statement released by his family. No additional details were provided, and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Bernhard, whose career began on the floor of a local fabrication shop, went on to build one of the state’s most significant corporate success stories. He founded The Shaw Group in 1987 and grew it from a small fabrication and construction business into a global Fortune 500 company with more than 30,000 employees and $7 billion in annual revenue.



No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Houston ISD mourns ‘unexpected’ death of Sherman Elementary principal

November 14, 2025

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Houston ISD on Thursday announced that Sherman Elementary School principal Dr. Racquel Torres Rosenbalm has died. HISD said Rosenbalm served the district for 18 years and led Sherman since 2019. At Thursday night’s board meeting, officials said she “unexpectedly passed away” and remembered her as a dedicated, energetic leader whose impact reached well beyond her campus. It’s unclear who will step in as Sherman’s next principal.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Signal Mountain Middle/High School mourns teacher’s passing

November 17, 2025

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Signal Mountain Middle/High School is mourning the loss of a beloved faculty member, Patrick Daverson, who passed away over the weekend from a heart attack. The school’s PTSA Facebook page says Daverson had been an integral part of the Signal Mountain community for many years and made a lasting impact on countless students, staff, and families, and says he will be deeply missed.

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy as ‘beautiful & fearless’ woman, 32, dies s uddenly in her sleep at hotel as her heartbroken family pays tribute

November 12, 2025

Emotional tributes have been paid to a “beautiful and fearless” teacher who suddenly died in her sleep in a hotel at the age of just 32. Lydia Williams, originally from Caerphilly, Wales, had lived New Hampshire, USA, with her husband, Ed, and their two beloved sphynx cats for the past seven years. The couple enjoyed travelling the globe together but tragedy struck on one of their trips when Lydia passed away suddenly in her sleep at the Urban Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Tributes poured in from around the world with friends, colleagues, and acquaintances offering their condolences.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryland Teacher Brandie McCoy Dies Suddenly, Friends Plan Beachside Service: ‘Ray Of Sunshine’

August 30, 2025

Brandie McCoy is being remembered as a “shining light” who shone a bright light on her family, friends, and students before her unexpected passing in Maryland. The first-grade teacher at University Park Elementary School died without warning on Tuesday, Aug. 12, her family says. Now her loved ones are rallying to give her a proper beachside sendoff.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Glendale FD mourns death of firefighter

November 17, 2025

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Fire Department is mourning after the loss of one of its firefighters. Firefighter Quinten Hernandez died Sunday morning surrounded by his loved ones. He was an Army veteran and a friend to his fellow firefighters, the department said. He carried his discipline, courage and selflessness from his time in the Army and into his work protecting Glendale’s residents, the fire department said in a statement. The Glendale Fire Department did not specify if Hernandez died in the line of duty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernalillo County firefighter remembered for dedication

November 11, 2025

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Hunter Stamm, a member of the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Department, died unexpectedly last weekend [off-duty]. The circumstances of his death have not yet been made public.

No age reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Longtime Bayside High School football coach, Jon White, passes away

November 17, 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach high school football community is mourning the sudden loss of Jon White, the longtime and respected head coach at Bayside High School, who passed away over the weekend. His death came shockingly just two days after leading the Marlins in their first playoff matchup against Salem on Friday night, leaving players, families, and colleagues stunned. No details have yet been released regarding the circumstances of his passing.

No age reported.

Link

Sudden Death Of Scotch Plains-Fanwood [NJ] Hockey Dad Brian Walling Leaves Community Reeling

November 16, 2025

Brian Walling [46] died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 10, according to his obituary from the Fanwood Memorial Funeral Home website. Born in Brooklyn to the late Cliff and Carol Walling, he grew up in Staten Island and later earned a degree in criminal justice from St. John’s University, his obituary says. Brian worked for many years as a site supervisor with Citnalta Construction Corp., where he was known for his strong work ethic and easygoing nature.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Army veteran, 28, dies suddenly after collapsing in front of horrified girlfriend at marathon finish line

November 15, 2025

A young US Army veteran collapsed and died moments after crossing a marathon finish line in front of his horrified girlfriend. Scottie Williams, 28, competed in the Silver Strand Veterans Day Half Marathon in San Diego [CA] on Sunday when his heart suddenly stopped. His devastated girlfriend Bree Rivera, who was at the race, told his family that he appeared healthy as he crossed the line and wasn’t in any distress. ‘He grabbed his medal, started walking, and just collapsed out of nowhere. He was completely fine prior to that,’ Williams’ sister Sarah Young told the Daily Mail. Young said her brother had no known underlying health conditions and had regular checkups with Veterans Affairs doctors. ‘Scottie was a healthy guy, he ate well, he exercised, he didn’t even drink caffeine...it’s as shocking as it sounds,’ she said. On-site medics gave Williams CPR for ‘a long time’ in an effort to restart his heart, but he never regained a pulse. An autopsy was performed in the hours after his death, but the results would take months and no one had any theories about why he died. The retired specialist enlisted days after graduating Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, California, in 2015 and was honorably discharged in 2023. He was deployed overseas in Syria and South Korea as a troop transport driver before serving in the Army Reserve.

Researcher’s note – The Dept. Of Defense rescinded its “vaccination” mandate in January 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

GoFundMe For Pelham Father, 35, Who Died Suddenly

November 14, 2025

Pelham Manor, NY – Support is pouring in for the heartbroken widow and two children of a Hudson Valley man who died unexpectedly. Westchester’s Hernan Kenny, of Pelham Manor, died Monday, Nov. 10, at Jacobi Hospital at the age of 35, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Link

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

Obituary for Brockton’s George Fiske celebrates ‘One Hell of a Ride’

November 13, 2025

BROCKTON, MA — He led a life like no other. His obituary sounds like no death notice you’ve ever read. “It has been said that ‘the purpose of life is to Live Fast, Die Young, and leave a nice looking corpse,’” it reads. “George ‘Undertaker’ F. Fiske III lived fast, died not too young but unfortunately not really that old, and as far as a good looking corpse is concerned ... making sure the dearly departed looked their very best, well, that was George Fiske’s life’s work.” Fiske, 71, died suddenly on Nov. 10 at his family’s 238 Court St. Funeral home, where he lived upstairs. “George was blessed with a great big heart, but sadly his heart gave out on him,” his obituary said. Immediately recognizable from his long hair and outsize personality, Fiske’s innovations included his motorcycle hearse and commitment to a clientele far beyond his own Irish heritage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chrisilee Barton, the woman who survived a serial killer, dies after battle with cancer

November 13, 2025

Graniteville, SC – Chrisilee Barton, whose courage helped bring serial killer Reinaldo Rivera to justice after she survived his 2000 attack, has died of cancer at 43, according to her family. Barton was just 18 when she survived a violent attack in Augusta that changed both her life and the course of a serial murder investigation. On Oct. 10, 2000, Barton was assaulted by Rivera, who had approached her under the guise of a modeling opportunity. Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, she managed to escape and later identified Rivera, giving investigators the crucial lead that led to his capture.



Link

Former Kendall-Jackson Winemaker Passes Away

November 12, 2025

Jed Steele, the acclaimed winemaker who helped launch Kendall-Jackson’s iconic Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. The Press Democrat reports Steele was crucial in developing the country’s bestselling Chardonnay in 1982. Following his departure from Kendall-Jackson, he became a champion for the Lake County wine region, establishing his own successful eponymous label. The celebrated vintner passed away on October 31st.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Reported on November 8:

THP: Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Claiborne County Saturday morning

November 8, 2025

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Forge Ridge Road in Claiborne County at 12:16 a.m. Saturday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP said Katlin Shey Burger, 22, was traveling eastbound on Forge Ridge Road in a 2002 Toyota 4Runner when she failed to stay on the right side of the road when approaching a right-hand curve. Burger crossed into the left-hand lane and exited the roadway to the left, according to the THP. Burger’s vehicle overturned and hit a tree before coming to an uncontrolled stop. Burger was wearing her seatbelt, according to the THP.

Link

Bettina Barbara Reinhold, 45

November 16, 2025

Passed away on November 12, 2025, at the age of 45. She was a resident of San Diego, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria D’Ann Smith, 42

November 16, 2025

Passed away on November 15, 2025, at the age of 42. Victoria was a resident of Paris, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmy Jossue Alvizures Gonzalez, 40

November 16, 2025

Passed away on November 14, 2025. Born on March 23, 1985, Jimmy was a resident of San Fernando, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Vinicio Hernandez Cabrera, 43

November 16, 2025

Passed away on November 8, 2025. Paul was born on August 18, 1982. He was a resident of El Monte, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael S. Bansek, 65

November 16, 2025

Michael S. Bansek, 65, of Hartsel, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday November 1, 2025. He was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant for Bansek & Co in Englewood, Colorado for 42 years. Mike enjoyed collecting wine, playing golf, baseball, grilling, educating himself on political issues and playing with his dog Duke.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Marie Mismash, 42

November 16, 2025

Kelly Marie Mismash, age 42, of Waite Park, passed away unexpectedly, after experiencing a medical emergency at her home in Waite Park, MN. Kelly will be remembered for her kind heart, passion for food, and skill in the kitchen, making many wonderful meals for family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher James Allegretto, 52

November 16, 2025

SCHENECTADY, NY – Christopher James Allegretto, 52, of Schenectady, passed away unexpectedly, on November 6, 2025, at Ellis Hospital. Most recently, he served as a Senior Mortgage Underwriter for M&T Bank. Over the years, he held leadership and management roles at Wells Fargo, Fifth Third, Navy Federal, and Finance of America, overseeing teams, departments, and operations divisions. His remarkable talent for mathematics and his natural ability to connect with people earned him deep respect from colleagues and friends alike.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradford A. Briggs, 64

November 16, 2025

MUNCIE, IN – Bradford A. Briggs, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, November 11, 2025, at his home. Brad worked as a Landscaper for many years and also liked to work on cars. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and drawing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmy Bautista Aquino, 45

November 15, 2025

Of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeanpaul Muhire, 22

November 15, 2025

Litchfield Park, Arizona - Passed away on November 10, 2025, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arturo Gonzalez-Pulido, 48

November 15, 2025

Of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael J. Cutillo, 64

November 15, 2025

Michael J. Cutillo, 64, of Scottsdale [AZ] died unexpectedly in his sleep on November 8 at his home. He moved to Scottsdale in 2020 to work at FlexiVan, then at Mastery Logistics Systems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Eugene Duke, 61

November 15, 2025

Steven Eugene Duke, 61, a lifelong resident of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2025. To many around Norfolk - especially in Ocean View - Steven was best known as “The Beach Blaster,” the iconic DJ whose music and energy lit up countless events. His unmistakable presence behind the turntables made him a beloved figure in the local scene, remembered not just for the music he spun but for the smile he always wore.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul H. Brown Jr, 45

November 14, 2025

Paul H. Brown Jr, 45, of Proctor [VT], died unexpectedly Thursday morning November 13, 2025 at his residence. Mr. Brown was raised in Rutland attending local schools. He had been an active participant of the Vermont Special Olympics and currently active with the Community Access Program (CAP). Mr. Brown had been employed by Vermont Country Store.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kit William Harvey, 62

November 14, 2025

Kit William Harvey, 62, died suddenly at his home in Claypool, IN, on November 9, 2025. For several years, Kit was a body shop manager at Lakeside Chevrolet in Warsaw, IN, and former owner of K&L Auto Parts and Salvage in Wabash, IN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Richard Abrams, 54

November 14, 2025

Thomas Richard Abrams, 54, of Pleasantville [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at his residence. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugo Alarcon, 33

November 13, 2025

Inglewood, California - Passed away on November 6, 2025, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Joseph Roberts, 22

November 13, 2025

Yakima, WA - Passed away on November 11, 2025, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Avers, 65

November 13, 2025

Archibald, Ohio – Daniel Roy Avers, died suddenly Sunday evening, November 9, 2025, in his home. Dan was a lifelong resident of Archbold and worked many jobs including; D&W Collision, Archbold Refuse Service and the Village of Archbold Water Department where he retired after 30 years of service to his community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald “Jerry” David Baillie, 73

November 13, 2025

SUTTON, MA - Gerald “Jerry” David Baillie, 73, died suddenly on November 5, 2025. Jerry was the heart and soul of his family. Jerry touched the heart of everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Dean Wheaton, 68

November 13, 2025

Wheaton, Kevin Dean, age 68, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, died unexpectedly on Nov 4, 2025. Long time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes [CA], Kevin had retired in 2019 from a 38-year career as an engineer at The Aerospace Corporation and Tecolote Research. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven F. Gross, 52

November 13, 2025

Windsor, VT – Steven F. Gross, 52, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 8, 2025. After high school he completed a course of study at the New England Culinary Institute. He worked at many high-profile restaurants in Manhattan and Santa Rosa, CA before returning home to Vermont to be closer to family and friends. He worked at numerous restaurants in Burlington and Stowe, and most recently Windsor Station.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer C. Riepe, 55

November 13, 2025

Jennifer C. Riepe, 55, of Mt. Pleasant [Iowa], died unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025 in the Emergency Room of the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Jerry Jones Sr., 76

November 13, 2025

Curtis Jerry Jones, Sr. – 76 – of 67 Platt St., Hornell [NY], died unexpectedly Tuesday morning (November 12, 2025) at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1972-1977. Curtis was employed as a Certified Medical Assistant and the Bath VA Medical Center in Bath, NY. A lifelong Jehovah Witness, he was a member of Kingdom Hall of Canisteo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert C. Pierce, Jr., 49

November 13, 2025

Robert C. Pierce, Jr, 49, of Wareham, MA, died unexpectedly on October 27th. He was a beloved husband, brother, and friend. Bobby will be remembered for his love of sports, his generosity and kindness to others, the love he had for his family and friends, but more importantly, the love he had for his wife of 20 years, Lindsay Pierce.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael “Mike” Curran, 65

November 13, 2025

Michael “Mike” Curran of Lake Forest, IL, died unexpectedly in his home on 11/3/2025 at the age of 65. Mike is remembered by his loved ones as a down to earth guy with a great sense of humor, a deep and loud laugh and passion for travel and sports.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Fullam, 71

November 13, 2025

Michael Edward Fullam died unexpectedly Oct. 31, 2025, at 71 years old. Michael shared a close bond with his brother Harry Fullam who predeceased him in 2024. Michael and Harry were longtime residents of the Highland Heights Trailer Park in Johnson [VT]. Michael took great pride in his role as the groundskeeper of Highland Heights for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Devon Dorman Jr., 62

November 13, 2025

Paul Devon Dorman Jr., 62, of Smithfield [NC], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 8, 2025. Paul attended North Carolina State University and was an employee of Shallco, Inc. for 40 years. He was a devoted son, father, and grandfather, always happy to help family and friends. He was a proud member and Past Master of Fellowship Lodge #84 (1991), a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Raleigh, in addition to the Johnston County Shrine Club.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roel Escamilla, 63

November 13, 2025

Roel Escamilla, 63, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Wakarusa [IN].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leigh Jarosz, 60

November 13, 2025

Leigh Ann Jarosz, age 60, of Crystal [MN], passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boyd I. Hoffman, Jr., 52

November 13, 2025

Boyd Ivan Hoffman Jr., 52, Orbisonia [PA], passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2025, at his residence. He enjoyed using his carpentry skills to build anything and everything or he could be found working on antique cars. Boyd was also expecting a grandson at the end of the year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin L. Mong, 47

November 12, 2025

Kevin L. Mong, 47, of Butler, Clearfield Township [PA], passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday morning, Nov. 10, 2025, at his home. Kevin was a longtime employee of Phil Hay and Sons Excavating in Fenelton. In his earlier years, Kevin was an active member of the Chicora Fire Department. He was a member of the Rattigan Sportsmen’s Club and the Chicora Moose Lodge. Kevin was an avid hunter and looked forward to riding his side-by-side on the trails with his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jorge Sanchez Martinez, 34

November 12, 2025

Panorama City, California - Passed away on November 6, 2025, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Jay Palmiter Jr., 73

November 12, 2025

Robert Jay Palmiter Jr., 73, of Niles [MI], died suddenly, Sunday, November 9, 2025. He was an architect for Genesis Architects for over thirty years. Bob built their dream home on Barron Lake in 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Allen Daily, 69

November 12, 2025

Patrick Allen Daily, a man whose adventurous spirit and gift for connection enriched the lives of all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly on November 6th, 2025, at the home of his eldest son, Patrick Michael Daily, in Grapevine, Texas. He was 69. Patrick developed a lifelong love for the outdoors and possessed an insatiable hunger for adventure. He was perpetually eager to see new places, meet new people, and understand how their stories intersected with his own—which, in Patrick’s world, they almost always did.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jerri Lynn Maroney, 58

November 12, 2025

Jerri Lynn Maroney, age 58, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at Hershey Medical Center on November 12, 2025 surrounded by family. Her quick wit and sharp sense of humor could light up any room, offering laughter even in the most difficult moments. Outside of her work, Jerri found immense joy in the kitchen. Cooking was her love language.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roel Escamilla, 63

November 12, 2025

Roel Escamilla, age 63, of Nappanee, IN, died unexpectedly at 5:59 am on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in Wakarusa, IN. Roel had most recently been employed by PrimeTime Manufacturing in Wakarusa. Roel was an exercise enthusiast. He enjoyed working out, bicycling, and boxing. He was a 1981 Golden Gloves Champion in Toledo, OH. Above all else, Roel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josephine C. Talbert, 68

November 12, 2025

Jerseyvile, IL – Josephine C. Talbert, 68, died unexpectedly at 8:17 a.m., Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. She was the Sister and Aunt, that had a way of making sure when she was around, fun was going to happen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Jones, 29

November 12, 2025

Emma Jo Jones, 29, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2025, leaving behind a world forever changed by her bright spirit and the joy she brought to those around her. She worked as a lab technician in Berks County and later as a lab scientist in West Virginia, where she was living at the time of her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory ‘Greg’ L. Gilmore, 75

November 12, 2025

Gregory “Greg” L. Gilmore, age 75, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, at AngelsGrace Hospice, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg enjoyed a long and successful career at AT&T, where he retired as a field manager.

Link

Richard C. Schmaltz, 72

November 12, 2025

Richard C. Schmaltz, 72, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a battle with cancer. Rick faced his illness with the same determination and love that defined his life. His greatest motivation was his family - especially his beloved wife, Sheryl, and their son Nicholas – for whom he fought every step of the way. He dedicated his life to ensuring Nicholas always felt loved, cared for, and included in every way possible.

Link

Irene Isabel Moya, 66

November 12, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Irene Isabel Moya, passed away at the age of 66, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, after a long tough battle with primary lateral sclerosis. Irene lived a vibrant life filled with so many loving friends who she embraced like family. Her faith and love for God were contagious and even in the hardest times she never wearied in her faith and love for Him. All who knew Irene loved her and she would brighten up any room.

Researcher’s note - Primary lateral sclerosis (PLS) is a very rare neuromuscular disease characterized by progressive muscle weakness in the voluntary muscles. PLS belongs to a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases.

Link

Latasha Marie Woods, 43

November 11, 2025

Detroit, Texas - Passed away on November 11, 2025,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard James Burke, 72

November 11, 2025

Howard James Burke, 72, of Union City, TN, died unexpectedly Thursday November 6, 2025, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, TN. His favorite pastimes included coaching his three sons in baseball, crappie fishing at Kentucky Lake, playing golf at the old Wingfoot Goodyear Golf Course and taking meticulous care of his lawn and garden. Later in life, his priorities were centered around the activities of his cherished grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessie Brown, 70

November 11, 2025

Jessie Brown, age 70, of Sac City, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025, at her home. Services are pending.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Miranda, 57

November 11, 2025

Michael David Miranda, age 57, of Mound [MN], passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 7th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gurlande Joseph, 29

November 10, 2025

Of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Novick, 39

November 10, 2025

New City, NY - Alex Novick, 39, passed away surrounded by love, with his mother and two sisters by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Incredibly hardworking and bright, Alex graduated cum laude from Mercy College and went on to build a successful career running his own audio engineering and music production business, all while working full time in live television for CBS Sports.

Link

Karianne Marie Sweeney, 38

November 10, 2025

Charlotte, NC - Karianne Marie Sweeney, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Micheal Lance Cross, 34

November 10, 2025

Dickinson, ND – Micheal Lance Cross, 34, Dickinson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025 in Dickinson. Lance worked as a pumper in the oilfield before his passing. He could be found playing online games with friends and spending time with his wife, kids, and dog. He will be Greatly Missed & Loved by All.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 9:

George Calvin King, 43

November 9, 2025

George Calvin King, age 43, of Deltona, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled, yet his life will forever be remembered for the immense love, joy, and passion he shared with all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crystal Faith (Posey) Casas, 36

November 9, 2025

Elk Grove, CA - She loved singing, dancing, arts and crafts, walks in nature, collecting purses and shoes, and caring for plants (getting them in unique ways). Though she struggled with addiction, she brought joy and laughter to those who loved her. She was a complex and beautiful soul. The world is incomplete without her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 5:

Teddy Lee Crozier, Sr., 58

November 5, 2025

Teddy Lee Crozier, Sr., 58, of Dresden, Ohio, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025. He worked as a safety engineer for Cleveland Cliffs for over 26 years. Ted served on the Dresden Village Council for 15 years, six of those years he served as president. Ted became Mayor of Dresden in October of 2024 and recently won re-election. He was proud to serve his community.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 1:

Jim Giantomasi, 61

November 1, 2025

Syracuse, NY - Jim Giantomasi, 61, died unexpectedly on November 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (548)

Alberta (67)

Randy Lee Edmonds, 63, Link

Amanda Lane-Ellen Johal, 49, Link

Ernistina Lyn-Anne McCormack, 56, Link

Patricia “Pat” Lynne Bowles, 61, Link

Kathleen (Katie) Faye Scott, 45, Link

Jonathan West, 37, Link

John Lazaruk, 61, Link

Rene William De Troyer, 55, Link

Glenn Howard Thompson, 55, Link

Kaden Joseph McHugh, 64, Link

Danielle Louise Appel, 40, Link

Wayne Hiram Felker, 55, Link

John Goguen, 62, Link

Paul Fleming, 62, Link

Koaden Fedun, 14, Link

Cody John Landry, 31, Link

Glenn Wayne “Soop” Waskahat, 54, Link

Marlyn Magaoay Solano, 49, Link

Allan John Mulholland, 61, Link

Lawrence William Godziuk, 65, Link

Jennifer White, 74, Link

June Carol Grochmal, 73, Link

Teddie Harold Hunda, 49, Link

Kent Darin Whittington, 57, Link

Martin Earle Andrew Johnston, CD, 64, Link

Michael “Mike” Clarence MacDonald, 68, Link

Saman Ghalamkari, 24, Link

Mark Z. Skowron, 67, Link

Peter Bertelsen Nelson, 63, Link

Arlynn Hrabec, Link

Verna Helten, 71, Link

Real Aime Joseph VanBrabant (Mr. Veebs), 57, Link

Johnson Chick, 68, Link

Brett MacAulay, 64, Link

Hope Omega Wierenga, 9 months, Link

Yuying “Carol” Luo, 62, Link

Cindy Elaine Campbell, 59, Link

Yvonne “Eve” Colette Hoffer, 49, Link

Tim Mitchell, 73, Link

John Fraser Megeney, 64, Link

Darrel Sunday, 57, Link

Adam Cerenzie, 35, Link

Melissa Dawn Shand, 58, Link

Cameron DeCon Paxman, 43, Link

Wayne Scott Skeels, 52, Link

Carla Lee Gale, 61, Link

Ron Tomasta, 66, Link

John Ryan Walsh, 48, Link

Lakota Blackride, 19, Link

Clayton Berle Medicine Traveller, 49, Link

Rocky Ochuschayoo, 30, Link

Maureen Bonli, 67, Link

Murray Andrew Melrose, 71, Link

Imarie Cabance, 31, Link

April Lorraine Hall, 62, Link

Karen Wynn, 63, Link

Christopher J.E. Bak, 51, Link

James Stewart Irvine, 43, Link

Teena Marie Kingshott-Knight, 57, Link

Nathan Kuffner, 32, Link

Derrick Francis Bzowy, 56, Link

Samuel Bird, 14, Link

Shawn Alexander Legge, 50, Link

Dorothy Ewasiuk, 71, Link

Brian Hoda, 37, Link

British Columbia (2)

Amber Marie Simpson, 26, Link

Gregory “Greg” Dams, 68, Link

Manitoba (3)

Dwayne Jonas Gladue, 57, Link

Dana Curle, 47, Link

Ronald Glen Sholikowski, 70, Link

New Brunswick (8)

Mark Anthony Jewett, 61, Link

Daniel R. Bradford, 57, Link

William “Todd” Hill, 57, Link

Ginnette Bowmaster, 63, Link

Ronald Levesque, 65, Link

Dr. Cathy Ann Martin, 57, Link

Deidre Ann Fowler, 52, Link

Larry Charters, 65, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (23)

William Robert Kennedy (Willie) Smith, 55, Link

Edwinna M. J. Day, 64, Link

Florence (Floss) Mercer née Gosse, 62, Link

Kenneth “Wayne” Hurley, 72, Link

Tammy Marie Holwell, 52, Link

Cindy Byrne, 59, Link

Robert James Kearsey, 56, Link

John Frances Auchinleck, 71, Link

Adrian Patrick Brennan, 65, Link

Debra Anne Chafe, 62, Link

Jacqueline Ann Power, 61, Link

Geneva Theresa Hackett, 67, Link

Trevor Gordon Rice, 53, Link

Zachary “Zach” Stroud, 35, Link

William “Bill” Curtis, 67, Link

Billy Norman Loveless, 55, Link

Stephanie J. Pitcher, 46, Link

Barry Allan Driscoll, 49, Link

Madonna Ryan, 66, Link

Grace Fitzpatrick, 68, Link

Doreen Waterman, 60, Link

Samuel Niguse, 23, Link

Kathryn Louise Bixby, 58, Link

Nova Scotia (46)

Mooseheads anthem singer Peter Baylis passes away [62, brain cancer], Link

Wayne William Young, 69, Link

Arthur Herbert Howe, 73, Link

Frank Joseph Marble, 26, Link

Marsha June Peters-MacAlpine, 60, Link

Angela (Moir) St.Croix, 50, Link

Todd Arkell Jack McPhee, 47, Link

Robert “Bob” John Banks, 63, Link

Susan Arlene Thibeau, 65, Link

Dianna Lynn Adams, 73, Link

Omosalewa Apinke Ovbude, 47, Link

Tionnah Jasmin Leigh Sylliboy, 21, Link

Beverly Joan Kerr, 69, Link

Esther Funmilayo Onisile, 45, Link

Devon Gerard Burke, 35, Link

Mary Gail MacAulay, 63, Link

Joseph Garfield (Gary) Warburton, 74, Link

Doris Diane Boutilier Brown, 73, Link

Catherine Margaret Chapman, 75, Link

Donald Joseph Webb, 70, Link

Linda Geraldine Langille, 71, Link

Jonathan Andrew Konrad Adams, 43, Link

Craig Glen Marchand, 38, Link

Lindsay Drummond, 58, Link

Deborah “Deb” Ann Slaunwhite, 59, Link

Bill Cullen, 60, Link

Mary Brenda Lee Davis, 62, Link

Douglas George Doherty, 65, Link

Barbara (Barb) Fay Kane (Corkum), 72, Link

Wayne Joseph Amero, 70, Link

Rebecca Lucy Frotten, 69, Link

Thomas George Norris, 55, Link

Susan “Sue” Eileen Haikings-Duggan, 59, Link

Theresa Marie (Long) Pye, 54, Link

Jason Alexander Grant, 48, Link

Graham Lawrence, 63, Link

Cassandra “Cassie” Marie Pottie, 57, Link

Roger William Avery, 59, Link

Miranda Ellen Joe, 57, Link

Andrew Barrett MacDonald, 47, Link

Ann Marie (Hatcher) Buchanan, 75, Link

Trent William Whitman 63, Link

James Donald Lothian, 75, Link

David Gerald Nevers, 70, Link

“Tommy” Thomas Jackson Small, 62, Link

Donald Gordon Spencer, 75, Link

Ontario (360)

Nicole Boucher, 68, Link

Sean Peter Staples, 62, Link

Christine Martha Willemsen, 70, Link

Nowandigo Kia Star Fobister, 20, Link

Haley Nona-Lynn Keffer, 16, Link

Robbin Macpherson, 59, Link

Hugh Alexander McIntosh, 72, Link

Guy Sloan, 64, Link

Joseph Calabrese, 62, Link

Roland “Rolly” Gagnon, 64, Link

Meidrian “Dring” Yueh, 48, Link

William “Willie” Goddard, 58, Link

Natalino De Stefano, 62, Link

Kim Hoang Phan, 66, Link

Christine Adams, 65, Link

Melinda Palladini, 74, Link

Lynn Parker, 71, Link

Marcia Jeanette (Brunner) Burt, 65, Link

Frank Bodorkos, 65, Link

Gabriel Thunder, 28, Link

Mario Thibault, 53, Link

Gordon Brown, 75, Link

Keith O’Shea, 60, Link

Rimpaljit Kaur Sandhu, 57, Link

Luis Mosquera, 73, Link

James William Mitchell, 44, Link

Nazareno Candeloro, 65, Link

Mark Alexander Mazzonello, 65, Link

Catherine Thomas, 37, Link

Oscar Lopez, 70, Link

Domenico “Dan” Di Gravio, 73, Link

Nissa Barnes, 53, Link

Michael John Dubrick, 56, Link

Paolo Borghi, 75, Link

Katherine Theresa Atkinson, 56, Link

Ken Meaney, 63, Link

William “Bill” David Goertzen, 75, Link

Alyssa Speicher, 34, Link

Dennis Hanna, 66, Link

Joanne Christina St Denis, 63, Link

Laurel Jane Shisler, 71, Link

Tyler Gagné, 17, Link

Shelley Marie Roy, 49, Link

Jerry Jones, 62, Link

Henry Eugene Honeywell, 61, Link

Duro “George” Krkljus, Link

Peter Smyrnios, Link

Heather Trombley, 63, Link

Jennifer Kryzanowski, 46, Link

Shelby Elizabeth Lawrence, 59, Link

Jill Dewsbury, 68, Link

Harriet Chilton, 72, Link

Keith Bernard Rynax, 69, Link

Jocelyn Favreau, 74, Link

Laurita Townsend, 73, Link

Paul Michael Stevenson, 61, Link

Wayne Douglas Lemmon, 66, Link

Jose Aguiar, 63, Link

Jimmy Meilleur, 65, Link

Ahmed Amen Mohamed, 35, Link

Terence Mitchell Koroll, 33, Link

Steven Kenneth James Wood, 36, Link

Mia Elizabeth Weber, 2 days, Link

Andrew Jenkinson, 66, Link

Kathy Crowe, 63, Link

Matthew Belecky, 49, Link

Jennifer Mary Mathison, 68, Link

Ellankumaran Sivagnanam, 54, Link

Dr. Sandeep Singh Kaler, 32, Link

Caleb Nie, 30, Link

Glenn Neil, 65, Link

Teresa Helena Staszewski, 63, Link

Lee Bartlett, 72, Link

Rocky Surujpaul, 50, Link

Nadine Rosy Persaud, 50, Link

Christine Elizabeth Charron, 53, Link

Debra Lynn Speed, 65, Link

Jason “Jay” Kentish, 48, Link

Patrick (Pat) Michael Joseph Fisher, 63, Link

Ron Ingles, 71, Link

Mark Thomas, 60, Link

Norman Sagutch, 62, Link

Colin Govier, 51, Link

Maria Teresa Lampré, 65, Link

Dr. Winifred “Fred” Ann Lloyd-Smith, 70

November 15, 2025

Passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her side on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, wife of the late Robert Showers (2024).

Researcher’s note - Her husband died in 2024: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, Canadian Diabetes Association, or American Diabetes Association: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elena Tomasic, 47, Link

Raymond (Rick) Johnson, 68, Link

Michel Laneville, 68, Link

Anna Marie Robidoux, 64, Link

Gerald Green, 55, Link

Kevin Donald Merlin Robertson, 47, Link

Dennis Swartzman, 64, Link

Lorenza De Santis Colletti, 59, Link

Brenda Adams, 63, Link

Larry Fortier, 58, Link

Alberto Bonomo, 65, Link

Gordon Andrew Newell, 64, Link

Josephine Christienne Hazen, 67, Link

Cameron Snith, 58, Link

Dwight Cockburn, 57, Link

Colleen Barbara O’Meara, 73, Link

Leslie David Pomeroy, 74, Link

Glenda Russett, 60, Link

Dennise Lucinne Stelmaschuk, 69, Link

Angela Marseglia, 56, Link

Phil Porter, 75, Link

Andre Laliberty, 71, Link

Ursula Kruppert-Hayes, 72, Link

Richard Craig, 66, Link

Andrew Smith, 53, Link

Neil Whaley, 65, Link

Paula Jean Tozer, 61, Link

Jennifer Gordon, 48, Link

Lynn Parker, 71, Link

Brenda Joanne Stock, 62, Link

Amanda Orchard, 46, Link

Mary Beth Catlin, 65, Link

Corinne P. Maloney, 63, Link

Brian Scott McLean, 69, Link

Scottie-Lynn Carol Stewart, 6 weeks, Link

Darren Robert Stead, 54, Link

Rameal Estivan, 24, Link

Dr. Chantale Pinard, DVM, MSc, Dip ACVO, 57, Link

Catherine Schutt, 50, Link

Shannon Lea Wilson, 51, Link

Melton Vassell, 50, Link

James Wadden, 56, Link

Mary Anne Sieler, 71, Link

James Daniel Gregor, 47, Link

Simonne Guzas, 70, Link

Kimberly McEathron, 54, Link

Shanthini Ayadurai, 61, Link

Karunakaran Yokaraththinam, 36, Link

Brian George Whittaker, 59, Link

Douglas Stewart Heard, 63, Link

Ron Macaraeg, 48, Link

Shannon Lee, 24, Link

Daniel Graystone, 61, Link

Paul James Dale, 51, Link

Collin Butler, 31, Link

James Emmanuel “Brownz” Massey, Link

Kenneth Junior Fader, 67, Link

Glenn Douglas Wicks, 61, Link

Leonard Timothy O’Donohue, 75, Link

Peter J. Kiesau, 73, Link

Joseph Anthony Clancy, 65

November 14, 2025

Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2025. Flowers will be accepted, or donations in his memory may be made to the Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada (WMFC).

Researcher’s note - Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) is a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, also called lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma, where abnormal B-cells produce excessive amounts of a specific antibody called immunoglobulin M (IgM). This high level of IgM, also known as M-protein, can cause a condition called hyperviscosity syndrome, leading to thick blood that can cause bleeding, vision, and neurological problems. Symptoms can also include fatigue, weakness, and enlarged organs like the spleen and lymph nodes, and the cancer most commonly affects the bone marrow, where it crowds out healthy blood cells.

Link

Anthony Carlo Bernardic, 62, Link

Richard D. (Rick) Cole, 76, Link

Anna Luoma, 68, Link

Penny Block, 65, Link

Eric Arthur David Kohanik, 70, Link

Spiros Tasks, 52, Link

Tracey Darlene Gillis, 56, Link

Gordon David Hill, 45, Link

Karen Rosetta Mandamin, 36, Link

Jose Eleuterio Becerra, 64, Link

Roy Baker, 61, Link

Ken Meaney, 63, Link

Melanie Jourdain, 46, Link

Joan Delida Gustin, 73, Link

Steven James Hastie, 36, Link

Charlene Dale Ninham, 65, Link

Lorraine Cobiness, 52, Link

Laurie Mary McDonald, 69, Link

Amy Marie Klages, 35, Link

Donald Richard Clarke, 60, Link

Benjamin Karl Schmidt, 34, Link

John Theodore Lariviere, 48, Link

Timothy Andrew Callaghan, 65, Link

Rev. Jennifer Lyn Cameron, 55, Link

Kari Brintnell, 48, Link

Gordon Frank Charles Heins, 68, Link

Barbara Murphy, 65, Link

Caroline Ssemakula, 50, Link

Angela Warren, 57, Link

John Arntz, 67, Link

Kathryn Mary McCarthy, 61, Link

Paolo Salvatore Martire, 41, Link

Emilio Aceto, 66, Link

Petrisa Pecnik, 44, Link

Leonardo Ferreira, 52, Link

Roger Laszek, 61, Link

Jay Holdsworth, 68, Link

Tracy Eleanor MacKenzie, 61, Link

Mark Thorpe, 62, Link

James Tipton, 36, Link

Samaria Wapoose, 2 months, Link

Leonard Harrod, 74, Link

Sheldon Ralph Stevenson, 54, Link

Joyce Annette Adam, 61, Link

Keith Coote, 67, Link

Simone Geldart, 74, Link

Chad Michael Reeve, 45, Link

Juventina (Tina) Gaidola, 53, Link

Debra Mary Irene Trottier, 64, Link

Dominic Larosa, 67, Link

Sharon Maureen English, 74, Link

Stephen ‘Steve’ Burnett, 54, Link

Lorenza De Santis Colletti, 59, Link

John Hendrickson, 55, Link

William Charles “Bill” Rail, 71, Link

Joanne Hawes Lafreniere Morin, 67, Link

Caroline Wanda Ozawanimiki, 62, Link

Cheryl Lee McMullen, 68, Link

Henry Robert Warkentin, 71, Link

Raymond “Ray” Galica, 48, Link

Gerry Godin, 62, Link

Catherine Drouillard, 63, Link

Fred Luk, 70, Link

Joe DeRuiter, 63, Link

Marilyn Diane Scott, 75, Link

Steven David Ziegler, 34, Link

Hugh Douglas Fearman, 75, Link

John Edward Gansekoele, 65, Link

Inderjit Singh Narwal, 41, Link

Alister Leona Teneycke, 62, Link

Robert Casey Shedler, 48, Link

Joey Louis Dacosta, 29, Link

Dave William Hill, 66, Link

Donna Fediuk, 71, Link