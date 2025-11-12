A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (115)

Sharon Haymes

November 10, 2025

Formerly of New York City and Palm Beach, Sharon Stevens Haymes died suddenly on October 28. She was the daughter of Stephanie Bobst Vanden Heuvel of Newport and the late Dick Haymes Jr. of New Mexico. She was the great-granddaughter of pharmaceutical pioneer Elmer Holmes Bobst, known as “President Nixon’s Godfather.” Sharon was also the granddaughter of Mary Elizabeth Stevens Bobst of Palm Beach and E. Walton Bobst of Geneva, Switzerland, as well as of Western movie star Joanne Dru and crooner Dick Haymes. She was the niece of Peter Marshall of Hollywood Squares, all of whom predeceased her. A third-generation student of The Hewitt School in New York City, Sharon also attended The Palm Beach Day School. Her fondest childhood memories were of “playing Eloise” at Palm Beach’s Colony Hotel with then-owner David McConnell’s daughters, Julie and Garrett—a friendship she cherished throughout her life. She loved visiting her “Hollywood family” in Beverly Hills and fondly recalled the year her uncle Peter Marshall served as Grand Marshal of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, when she joined him atop the parade float.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Inspirational Washington soccer player Mia Hamant passes away at 21

November 7, 2025

The University of Washington is in mourning on Friday, following the tragic news that inspiring Huskies soccer player Mia Hamant has passed away after a battle with a rare form of kidney cancer. Hamant was just 21 years old. Hamant was diagnosed with stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer back in April as she was preparing for her senior year. Last season, Hamant started 15 games and earned All-Big Ten Tournament team honors.

Researcher’s Note – UW’s “vaccination” policy: The University’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy is no longer in effect as of June 12, 2023. Being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged for all UW personnel and students: Link

Link

Dallas Cowboys Player Marshawn Kneeland Dead At 24

November 6, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Thursday morning the death of 24-year-old football player Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland, a second round NFL Draft pick in 2024, died on Thursday morning, his agent confirmed. The Dallas Cowboys released a full statement on his death on Thursday morning. The Cowboys, 3-5-1 on the season, are currently on a bye week. Dallas is coming off a Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kneeland, who played collegiately at Western Michigan, recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals. Days later, he has tragically passed away. The team and the rest of the league are mourning his sudden loss.

Researcher’s Note – Kneeland committed suicide: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former NFL Star Tragically Passes Away, Questions Surface

November 5, 2025

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Former NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning in his home in San Leandro, California. He was 63 years old. According to his son, Keith Browner Jr., Browner had experienced stomach issues and vomiting the night before his passing, and collapsed at his residence the next morning. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but a heart-attack is being considered by family and reporting outlets. Browner belonged to a remarkable football family — his brothers, including Ross Browner and Joey Browner, also played at high levels of the sport, and his son Keith Jr. followed in his footsteps.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes pour in as former Marauder football player passes away

November 10, 2025

Alex Byers, a former student-athlete, was an alumnus of Antelope Valley College and Utah State University. He was a wide receiver who represented the Marauders and the Aggies from 2015 to 2017.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Saint Francis Men’s Basketball Player Jason Roberts Passed Away

November 9, 2025

Former Saint Francis men’s basketball player Jason Roberts passed away at age 52 last week. A Jim Baron recruit, Roberts played all four years under Tom McConnell and finished his career with 1,035 career points, 427 rebounds, 248 assists, and 196 steals. The steals are the second most in program history, while he was the 34th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark, which now includes 43 players.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Correction

Last week, our item on the sudden death of Texas TV news anchor Kris Radcliffe’s 51 was a year late. He died in October 2024.

Link

‘Yes King’ TikToker dies suddenly, fans pay tribute online

November 10, 2025

Michael Willis Heard, the TikTok creator known for the viral “Yes King” meme and his uplifting videos about self-love and positivity, has passed away. His daughter confirmed the news on social media, though the cause of death has not been revealed. Michael Willis Heard, believed to be from Elyria, Ohio, rose to popularity on TikTok for his upbeat affirmations and lifestyle advice, often focusing on themes of self-love and empowerment. His signature phrases — “Yes King” and “Love yourself” — became viral mantras across platforms, inspiring countless memes and positive comment threads.

No age reported.

Link

A classical saxophonist “died suddenly”:

Lynn E. Klock, 75

November 8, 2025

Amherst, MA – Lynn E. Klock, age 75, of Amherst, MA, died unexpectedly in August of heart failure. He was Professor of Saxophone at the University of Massachusetts from 1980 until his retirement in 2014. He was also the saxophonist and former bass clarinetist with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. He gave his Carnegie Recital Hall debut in 1978 and was a frequent guest artist and clinician across the US and abroad. His recordings include both standard works for the classical saxophone and some of the nearly 100 compositions written for him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An astrologist “died suddenly”:

Lilly Roddy, 73

November 7, 2025

Houston, Texas – Lilly Roddy, longtime Houstonian, astrologer, teacher, and contributor to OutSmart magazine, died suddenly of a heart attack on October 14, 2025. Born on June 29, 1952, Lilly was well known to OutSmart readers for her monthly astrological column, published since 1989. She was regarded as the preeminent astrologer in Texas, recognized nationally and internationally for her astrological interpretations and for instructing hundreds of students in the science and art of astrological interpretation.

Link

A labor leader “died suddenly”:

David Eugene Coleman, 52

November 7, 2025

David Eugene Coleman, 52, of Garden City, MO, passed away unexpectedly September 11, 2025. David graduated from Marshall High School and later became a distinguished leader in the world of organized labor in the construction industry over the last 25 years. He joined Iron Workers Local 10, Kansas City, Missouri in 1993 as an Apprentice. By 2001, Brother Coleman was appointed to serve as Sergeant at Arms. By 2004, the Executive Committee of Local 10 appointed him as a full-time Organizer. Over the next 6 years he successfully organized several contractors and numerous iron workers. Brother Coleman was elected to serve on the Executive Board in 2006 and in 2009 was appointed Vice-President of Local 10. He served in that role for 1 year before becoming the President and Business Agent in 2010. By 2015, Brother Coleman was successfully elected as the Financial Secretary-Treasurer and Business Manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michigan official dies hours before winning election as he pursued lifelong political dream

November 7, 2025

A longtime Michigan politician pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a city councilor died hours before he won his election on Tuesday. Auburn Hills Councilor-elect Greg Ouellette, 69, suffered a fatal heart attack and was pronounced dead shortly after polls closed, the city announced. “I believe that somehow Greg was able to know that he won that election on Tuesday,” Ouellette’s widow said, according to a press release from the city on Thursday. The 69-year-old, who spent 28 years serving on the planning commission of the suburban city 26 miles north of Detroit, was pursuing his second attempt at a seat on the city council after his unsuccessful run in 2023, according to the outlet.

Link

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Dodgers Pitcher Alex Vesia and Wife Kayla Announce Stillbirth of Their First Baby Together

November 7, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla are mourning the loss of their baby The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, 29, and his wife shared a joint statement on Friday, Nov. 7, announcing that their daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, was stillborn. “There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her,” the post said. “Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, Oct. 26. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her,” the post continued.

Link

Infant passes away after being found not breathing during nap at West Valley City daycare

November 7, 2025

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An infant passed away after a daycare operator discovered they were not breathing during a nap, police say. According to the West Valley Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to an emergency call regarding a 3-month-old infant. The caller was the operator of an in-home daycare near 2800 South Saris Circle in West Valley City. Officers performed CPR on scene until medical responders arrived. The 3-month-old was transported to the hospital. Life-saving efforts at the hospital were unsuccessful, and the infant unfortunately passed away. Police say there were “no visible indications of trauma,” and an investigation into the death is underway. Makaylee, who lives in a home near the in-home daycare, said that she was sleeping when her mom came inside in a panic and told her that there was “a baby dead on the floor.” She went outside and witnessed the baby receiving CPR with a machine. “I was here the whole time… and in the last like, 20 minutes, I just saw the baby turning blue purple,” Makaylee recalled. “And it really, like, it hurt me a lot… I never even knew this was a daycare.” She said that responders got roughly four breaths out of the infant before the child was rushed to the hospital. Ambulance crews returned to the neighborhood to clean up the scene after bringing the infant to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Liah Alejandra Zerpa Rodriguez, 9

November 9, 2025

Katy, Texas - With immense love and deep pain, the Zerpa Rodríguez family announces the death of their beloved daughter Liah Alejandra Zerpa Rodríguez, who left for the arms of God at the age of 9. Our little Liah, our cuchurra, niñi, princess and beautiful chick, was born on December 22, 2015, bringing with her an immense light that transformed our lives. You were the first in everything: the first daughter, the first granddaughter, the first niece, the first dream of our entire family. Since your arrival, you filled every corner with love, laughter and dreams.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

FBI investigates as 18-year-old dies suddenly on cruise ship in ‘mysterious’ incident

November 10, 2025

The FBI has launched an investigation after a passenger death aboard the Carnival Horizon, a cruise ship that returned to Miami on Friday 8th November. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that the incident happened during the voyage and said it’s working with federal authorities as the investigation continues. The ship reportedly came back to port earlier than scheduled, to cooperate with the FBI, which is leading the case through its Miami field office. No cause of death has been released, but the passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Anna Kepner, a high school senior who was travelling with her family on a six-night Western Caribbean cruise. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line obtained by People, the death is being treated as “mysterious” and will be thoroughly investigated. According to Cruise.blog, some passengers said they heard the ship’s emergency medical code over the intercom on Deck 8 during the final day of the trip, though that hasn’t been confirmed by Carnival. Afterwards, a few passengers were notified that they’d have to vacate their cabins earlier than usual on disembarkation day.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Alexander Mickelsen, 18

November 8, 2025

Joshua Alexander Mickelsen, born on December 16, 2006, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 18. Joshua was a resident of El Paso, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farmington High School sophomore died unexpectedly, officials say

November 7, 2025

FARMINGTON, CT — A student at Farmington High School died unexpectedly this week, officials say. Noah Senh, a 10th-grader at the high school, died Wednesday evening, according to a joint statement from Farmington Interim Superintendent Kathy Greider and Farmington High School Principal Russ Crist. “Our hearts are with the Senh family, especially his loving parents, Michael and Tiffany, at this time of unimaginable loss,” they said. “He was the center of their world and an incredible source of love and pride for the Senh family.” Officials said Senh was a long-time student within Farmington Public Schools, attending Union Elementary School, West Woods Upper Elementary School and Irving A. Robbins Middle School before going to high school.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Huntsville police investigating Morris Middle School student’s death

November 7, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Morris Middle School student passed away on Nov. 6, and Huntsville Police are investigating the death. That announcement came from Huntsville City Schools. A letter to families and staff from the school’s principal, Dr. Linda Burruss, said: “We are saddened to share that one of our students passed away following an incident yesterday away from school property. Our hearts and thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and school community. Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and to honor the family’s privacy, we are unable to share any additional information at this time. We ask our school community to avoid spreading rumors or engaging in speculation as our focus is on the healing process.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

UD Student Dies; University Offers Support to Campus Community

November 7, 2025

University of Dayton [Ohio] student Malinda Meyer, 19, passed away unexpectedly in her dorm room in Marianist Hall on Nov. 6, according to an email sent out by university president Dr. Eric Spina. Malinda was a sophomore communications student from Oak Park, Illinois.

Researcher’s Note - The University of Dayton “strongly recommends” covid 19 “vaccination and booster”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Indian Graduate’s Dream Cut Short in America

November 10, 2025

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, has died after facing severe health issues. Known as Raji, she was a recent graduate of Texas A&M University and had been in search of employment to support her family back in India. Hailing from a family of marginal farmers in Karmechedu village, Bapatla district, Rajyalakshmi aspired to make a future in the US. According to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by her cousin, she fell ill with a severe cough and chest pain. Her untimely death was discovered when she failed to wake up on the morning of November 7. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined, pending a medical examination in the US.

Researcher’s Note – Texas A&M’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

Link

Princeton graduate student passes away

November 9, 2025

Princeton, NJ – Maria Bowling GS, a first-year graduate student in the Department of History, passed away on Sunday, according to a campus email from Rodney Priestley, Dean of the Graduate School, and W. Rochelle Calhoun, Vice President for Campus Life. Bowling held an M.A. in Political Science and a B.A. in International Studies, with at least one from Sorbonne University in Paris. The email did not specify a cause of death. Bowling’s death is the eighth of a current student at Princeton in the last four years.

Researcher’s Note – Princeton ended its “vaccination” mandate in 2023: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

Brooklyn remembers Judge Babatunde Akowe for service and leadership

November 10, 2025

Hon. Babatunde Akowe, Justice of the New York City Civil Court in Kings County’s 2nd Municipal District, died over the weekend. He was remembered for his lasting impact and dedication to the Brooklyn community. Brooklyn leaders and community members are mourning the loss of Hon. Babatunde Akowe, a Justice of the New York City Civil Court in Kings County’s 2nd Municipal District. Akowe, who was elected to the bench in November 2023 and began his 10-year term in January 2024, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

James “Jay” Zych, 53

November 6, 2025

James “Jay” Zych, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away suddenly in St. Louis [Mo]. Jay was one of the sharpest litigation attorneys in the Midwest, respected for his brilliant judicial mind and his unwavering dedication to his craft. His intellect and passion made every discussion engaging-especially family dinner “conversations,” which were always lively and unforgettable.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dean Altenhofen Sr MD, 68

November 8, 2025

Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Physician passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2025, in Kennesaw, GA. He lived a full life marked by dedication to his country, family, and his medical career as an OB/GYN. For forty years, he cared for his patients and delivered new life into the world. This was his greatest joy, as he loved his work and dedicated his life to it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

James L.E. Welch, 47

November 10, 2025

James L.E. Welch, age 47, of Peck [MI],died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2025. James worked at Saint Clair County Community College for 25 years and most recently worked for Peck Community Schools as the Athletic Director and Behavioral Specialist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grady County mourns loss of school superintendent

November 10, 2025

CAIRO, GA – The Grady County community is mourning the passing of Schools Superintendent Eric McFee. The Grady County Board of Education announced via social media on Sunday evening that McFee had died unexpectedly. Teresa Hardy, chairperson of the Grady County Board of Education, issued the following statement: “It is with profound sadness that the Grady County Board of Education announces the unexpected passing of our Superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. Dr. McFee was a dedicated leader whose vision and commitment to our students, staff and community left an enduring impact on the Grady County School System.” McFee had served as the Grady County Superintendent of Schools since April 2022. He had previously served as the Cook County High School principal from 2018-2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Dreher High School mourns sudden loss of Coach Chris Allen

November 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dreher High School is mourning the sudden loss of beloved teacher and coach, Coach Chris Allen, who passed away on Wednesday. Principal Dr. Joe Eberlin described him as someone who had a unique ability to connect with every student he met. The cause of Coach Allen’s death has not been released, but his legacy of compassion, mentorship, and love for students continues to be felt throughout the Columbia community.

No age reported.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Canton police officer killed in traffic crash on way to work

November 10, 2025

CANTON, OHIO ‒ A city police officer died following a traffic crash in the 800 block of Cherry Avenue SE on the morning of Nov. 10. Officer Dave Wolgamott was involved in an accident at 6:53 a.m. while on his way to work, police spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren wrote in an email. Wolgamott died a short time later. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elgin police sergeant laid to rest Friday in Mundelein

November 7, 2025

Elgin [IL] police Sgt. Richard Free IV [44], who died Nov. 2, was laid to rest Friday in Lake County. Police Chief Ana Lalley announced the sergeant died unexpectedly of complications from an illness. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Rich’s family, his friends, and to all those he served with during his more than 11 years as an officer with the Elgin Police Department where he honorably served as a member of our SWAT Team and Honor Guard,” Lalley wrote in a Facebook announcement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

East Texas sheriff’s office remembering trooper who passed away from leukemia

November 7, 2025

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is remembering former trooper Chad Wilson, who passed away Thursday after a battle with leukemia, according to the TCSO Facebook page. “Trooper Wilson was an outstanding officer, a great man and a true family man,” the Facebook post said. “His dedication to duty and his commitment to serving others will never be forgotten.”

No age reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Firefighter dies during New York City blaze, authorities say

November 10, 2025

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A 42-year-old firefighter died responding to a fire in New York City, according to local authorities. Patrick Brady, an 11-year New York City Fire Department veteran, was on the roof responding to a fire in Brooklyn when he went into cardiac arrest, according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died shortly after.

Link

Tempe fire paramedic passes away after battle with cancer

November 7, 2025

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department is mourning after the loss of one of its paramedics. Paramedic John Garza died Friday morning due to an ongoing battle with cancer. He was a 20-year veteran of the department. In his role as a paramedic, Garza helped thousands of people with medical emergencies, saving countless lives, officials said. He served as a captain, an engineer and more. Garza was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

No age reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Distracted driving cited in Johnson Lane rollover

November 10, 2025

Gardnerville, NV - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle off the road where it appeared the driver suffered a heart attack and drove into a field around 4:30 p.m. at Pinenut Road and Muller Lane Parkway south of Gardnerville. A Washoe Tribe Police officer was first on scene and started CPR, but the driver, James Hardin of Carson City was pronounced deceased at the scene. A medical issue was also cited for a single vehicle off Foothill Road just south of Genoa at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle ran against the embankment on the west side of the highway. Two people were transported.

Link

27-year-old woman dies after being struck by driver going wrong way in Manhattan

November 5, 2025

A 27-year-old woman was fatally struck by a wrong-way van driver as she crossed a West Village street during the Thursday morning rush, cops said. The woman, who was from Cambridge, Massachusetts, was crossing Morton Street at the Seventh Avenue South intersection just after 8:30 a.m. when the motorist rammed into her, authorities and sources said. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries around 9:10 a.m., police said.

Link

Pat Lockhart, 40-year member of Pikes Peak Road Runners, has died

November 9, 2025

The Pikes Peak Road Runners, a local running club and nonprofit that celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, lost one of its most beloved members when Patricia “Pat” Lockhart died suddenly at home last week. Lockhart, who served in multiple roles during more than 40 years with the Road Runners, was 76. A Greeley native, Lockhart joined the Pikes Peak Road Runners when she relocated to Colorado Springs. She was routinely the club’s top volunteer; in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, she had given 419 hours, according to club records. Lochkart remained active with the club until the very end, according to club officials. In July, she organized the Road Runners’ 50th anniversary celebration, which hosted about 200 members. On Nov. 1, the day before she died, she oversaw the Nielson Challenge, Heilman said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Funds Sought to Bring Home Body of Cuban Man Who Died Suddenly at 38

November 9, 2025

With heavy hearts, the family and friends of 38-year-old Cuban Danwer Caballero Castro are striving to raise funds to return his body to Cuba after his unexpected death from a heart attack. The news of his passing has deeply affected those who knew him, resulting in an outpouring of grief and support on social media. “Today, I received heart-wrenching news. A very dear friend passed away suddenly from a heart attack. He was young, full of life, dreams, and energy... and suddenly, everything stopped,” wrote his friend Celia Villegas, reminiscing about the moments they shared and reflecting on life’s fleeting nature. While the exact location of his death remains unspecified, it is believed that Danwer was residing in the United States when he passed away.

Link

Man dies abruptly in Charlotte

November 8, 2025

Darion Grier, 31, died on November 3, 2025 in Charlotte, NC. The victim died unexpectedly likely from a medical emergency of some sort. An official cause of death has yet to be determined. However, no foul play is suspected.

Link

Maurizio Luise Dies Suddenly Weeks After Anniversary In MD

November 10, 2025

Luise passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 8, at just 46 years old, according to his family. He leaves behind his wife, Maria (Oliverio) Luise, and their four young children — Scarlett (11), Jude (7), Bibiana (4), and Gianluca (1) — along with a large extended family and countless friends who are struggling to comprehend the loss. “Maurizio was so much more than a husband and father; he was the heart of his home,” wrote Rebecca Oliverio, who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Maria and the children that rapidly took off. “His laughter filled every room, his energy lifted everyone around him, and his love for his family was boundless.” According to Vince Oliverio, Maurizio’s brother-in-law and longtime friend, the couple had just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last month. “The family is shocked, the kids are devastated, and they will need tremendous support,” Oliverio wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teddy Crozier, 58

November 7, 2025

Teddy Lee Crozier, Sr., 58, of Dresden, Ohio, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025. He worked as a safety engineer for Cleveland Cliffs for over 26 years. Ted served on the Dresden Village Council for 15 years, six of those years he served as president. Ted became Mayor of Dresden in October of 2024 and recently won re-election. He was proud to serve his community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hector Manuel Guardiola, 65

November 10, 2025

Hector Manuel Guardiola of North Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darcy Lyn Kownacki, 62

November 10, 2025

Passed away on November 6, 2025, at the age of 62. Darcy was a resident of San Diego, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Geoffrey Watkins, 45

November 10, 2025

Geoff Watkins of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johna Cynthia Stokes, 62

November 10, 2025

Passed away on November 6, 2025, at the age of 62. She was a resident of Hemet, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert David Langelier, 56

November 10, 2025

Robert David Langelier, aged 56, of Brunswick [Ohio], passed away on November 7, 2025. He cherished taking Harley rides with his wife, especially through the local Metro Parks. An avid snowboarder, skier, and birder, he found joy in the outdoors year-round.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Allen “Chip” Taylor, 63

November 10, 2025

Walter Allen “Chip” Taylor, 63, of Stuarts Draft [VA], passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025, at his home. Chip lived most of his life in Stuarts Draft. He was a carpenter and enjoyed building things from wood. He liked to hunt, fish and go four-wheeling in the mountains. He also enjoyed working on puzzles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hope Marie Hinton, 61

November 10, 2025

Hope Marie Hinton, 61, of Balch Springs, Texas went to her heavenly home on November 6, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Morgan Shelnutt, 37

November 10, 2025

Kyle Morgan Shelnutt, born on January 13, 1988, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 37. Kyle was a resident of Mount Olive, Alabama.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Kim Harmon, 60

November 10, 2025

Patricia Kim Harmon, 60, of High Point, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria L. Carmona, 52

November 10, 2025

Weslaco, Texas - Maria Lucia Carmona, born on October 9, 1973, passed away on November 8, 2025, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Wayne Ross, 68

November 10, 2025

Steven Wayne Ross, 68, farmer, devoted husband and father, died unexpectedly at his Crabtree [NC] home Sunday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2025. A native of Haywood County, he was born in the “old hospital” in Waynesville Sept. 22, 1957, where his mother, distressed at his small size, was reassured by a nurse who told her, “that’s all right; you birth them small and raise them big.” It was, in fact, a philosophy Steve would follow with breeding cattle in his lifelong love of farming.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adriana (Garcia) DaSilva, 43

November 10, 2025

Adriana (Garcia) DaSilva, 43, died unexpectedly at the Boston Medical Center South in Brockton on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, after being stricken ill at her home in Stoughton [MA]. Born in Bogota, Columbia, daughter of Peter W. Meyer and Isabel J. (Marcus) Meyer of Chelmsford, she came to the United States at age 11 and was raised in Bedford and Lexington and was a graduate of Lexington High School. Adriana was a resident of Stoughton for the past 10 years. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother who cherished the time spent with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

LaDel “Luke” Evoniuk, 66

November 10, 2025

LaDel “Luke” Evoniuk, 66, Belfield [ND], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at his home as the result of health complications. Luke had a lifelong love for old cars and pickups. He loved talking about them, collecting them, and bringing them over to his son Chris’s shop to get them running right. The two of them shared a bond built on tools, projects, and a lot of stubborn conversations that somehow always ended in laughter or a lesson learned. Luke was happiest on his farm, riding side-by-sides in the Black Hills, or sitting outside with the sound of the wind and an engine nearby.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George L. Cook Jr., 50

November 10, 2025

George L. Cook Jr., 50, of Marysville [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following complications from surgery. A graduate of Marysville High School, George spent his working years as a sub-contracted carpenter. An active outdoor enthusiast, he could often be found fishing and four-wheeling in his free time. Stubborn and hard headed, George simply liked things to be his way, which aided his skills as a carpenter. He was also highly intelligent with so much potential, and he remained steadfast and resilient through all the battles in his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Regina Faye Long-Williams, 57

November 10, 2025

Senior Mother Regina Faye Long-Williams [57] was born on December 25, 1967, in Winchester, Virginia, to Superior Mother G. Lois Long-Parker and Mr. Harold Brown. After a brief illness, Senior Mother Regina departed this life at the age of 57 on November 1, 2025, at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mother Regina was born blessed with a gift of making everyone she met feel special. This gift is something that would be a trademark for her entire life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Carr, 45

November 10, 2025

David Justin Carr, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away Nov. 8, 2025, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Justin owned Drenda’s Fast Tax in Poplar Bluff. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Loved going on vacation with family and was a loving husband and dad. He will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirk Alan Albright, 50

November 10, 2025

Dirk Alan Albright, 50, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Marie Pennywitt, 53

November 10, 2025

Melissa Marie Pennywitt, age 53, of Wilmington [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the home of her sister in Springfield, Ohio. Melissa enjoyed “antiquing,” looking for and shopping through flea markets and antique shops. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers, planting, and caring for trees and shrubs. But most of all, she loved spending time with family and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her granddaughter Eliza Marie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Scott Dougherty, 64

November 10, 2025

Michael Scott Dougherty, 64, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. Michael’s creativity and adventurous spirit found expression in many hobbies, including dirt bike racing, gymnastics, kayaking, camping, exercising and making art. In recent years, he delighted in creating whimsical bird lawn ornaments and engraved art. He loved life on the pastoral West Virginia farm where he lived, surrounded by open skies and the natural beauty he cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Estelle Brown, 65

November 10, 2025

UTICA, NY – Denise Estelle Brown, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2025. The youngest of two daughters, Denise was always known for her charm, fearlessness, her love for music, and her ability to always be the life of the party. From an early age, Denise has without exception been full of excitement, vigor, and adventure. Growing up she enjoyed endless walks and bike rides around Utica, going to parties, concerts, barbeques and countless events with friends and family. She enjoyed summer vacations with her eldest sister in New Jersey and South Carolina visiting distant relatives, spending time with her father at his auto shop growing up, and in her adult years spending time with her children. She really enjoyed making her children laugh and smile, spreading that same infectious energy onto her grandchildren in her later years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Kohler, 49

November 9, 2025

Lisa Marie Kohler, born on August 27, 1976, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 49. She was a resident of El Paso, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie McClain Harden, 55

November 9, 2025

Jamie passed away on November 7, 2025, at the age of 55. She worked as a Dental Assistant and more recently for Globe Life Ins. as a sales agent, before her health declined. A member of West Corinth [Miss.] Baptist Church, Jamie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Andrew Tuttle, 63

November 9, 2025

Kenneth Andrew Tuttle, born on September 7, 1962, passed away on November 7, 2025, at the age of 63. Kenneth was a resident of Brunswick, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James “Bucky” Adam Pellegrin Jr., 62

November 9, 2025

James “Bucky” Adam Pellegrin Jr., of Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, passed away peacefully with his children and grandbabies by his side, on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Antonini, 75

November 9, 2025

Ruth Ann (Cassinos) Antonini, 75, of Occidental, CA, died unexpectedly on October 14, 2025, in Ocean Springs, MS. Ruth was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a passionate educator who dedicated her life to helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilberto Tocohua Perez, 59

November 8, 2025

Mission Viejo, CA - Gilberto Tocohua Perez passed away on November 7, 2025 at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vira Vivcharuk, 57

November 8, 2025

Vira Vivcharuk, 57, of Everett, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arthur Eugene Bailey, 59

November 8, 2025

Arthur Eugene Bailey, 59, passed away on November 5,2025 in McAlister, OK. He was a firm believer in God and his works. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of others, and spending time with family. He will be remembered for taking care of others and always pushing through hard times despite the struggle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraina Surena Ramirez, 27

November 8, 2025

Lorraina Surena Ramirez, born on May 20, 1998, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 27. Lorraina was a resident of San Bernardino, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalie Joan Fells, 55

November 8, 2025

Natalie Joan Fells, born on June 6, 1970, passed away on November 4, 2025, at the age of 55. Natalie was a resident of Los Angeles, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul F. O’Neil, 54

November 8, 2025

Paul F. O’Neil, 54, of Douglas [MA], died suddenly on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Umass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus. Paul graduated from Worcester Vocational High School as a mechanic and worked several years in this trade. He later went on to become a licensed electrician and formed his own company, Paul O’Neil Electric. Paul was known for his ability to fix anything mechanical or electrical. He was a skilled carpenter and knowledgeable in building, surveying and other trades.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Douglas Peterson, 48

November 8, 2025

Stephen Douglas Peterson, age 48, of Cedar Grove, Indiana, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 6, 2025 at his residence in Cedar Grove, Indiana. Steve worked in construction trades for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed gaming, computers, and model trains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory J. Rhoades, 38

November 8, 2025

Gregory J. Rhoades, age 38, of Fond du lac [WI], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at St. Agnes Hospital. Greg worked 10+ years in Healthcare IT, with his most recent position of IT Manager for St. Charles out of Bend, OR. He was a lifer at Target, because his wife loved the discount, and let’s be honest he loved Target. Greg enjoyed traveling, being with his friends, but loved experiencing life with his family most. Although his time was cut too short, he packed a lot into his short time on earth. Greg was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Anthony Scola, 64

November 8, 2025

Lodi, CA – Joseph Anthony Scola died unexpectedly on October 24, 2025, at his residence. He was only 64 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. He was a graduate of Cal Poly and owned and operated JS Welding for 35 years. Joseph had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He was often spending his spare time researching topics of interest or reading books.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Di Cesare, 60

November 8, 2025

Age 60, a longtime resident of Braintree [MA], died unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 5, 2025. He was employed for the past ten years as an estimator for AECOM Tishman, Boston, a project management and coordination corporation. Previously, Mario had worked his whole career as an estimator for various construction companies.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard “Jerry” Hruska, 69

November 8, 2025

Gerard “Jerry” Hruska, 69, Town of Scott [WI], died unexpectedly Friday, November 7, 2025, at a local hospital. Following retirement, he and Laurie moved back to the Green Bay area where he became a member of the Town of Scott board and worked for the NFL security team at Lambeau Field. In 2016 Jerry began working part time at Proko-Wall Funeral Home as a director’s assistant, a position he enjoyed until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Neal Barton, 66

November 8, 2025

Eric Neal Barton, age 66, a resident of Corvallis, OR, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doris Marie Vrsek, 76

November 8, 2025

Doris Marie Vrsek, 76, of Metamora, Michigan, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 1, 2025, at her home. Doris was a graduate of Mott Community College with a Registered Nursing Degree in 2010. She had worked in the K-Mart Headquarters in Troy; and as a sales clerk at Imlay City A&P and Farmer Jack’s. She worked as a Registered Nurse for five years; mostly for Genesee County Community Home Health Care Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Douglas Peterson, 48

November 8, 2025

Stephen Douglas Peterson, age 48, of Cedar Grove, Indiana, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 6, 2025, at his residence in Cedar Grove. Steve worked in construction trades for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed gaming, computers, and model trains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelby Johnson, 23

November 8, 2025

Shelby Johnson, age 23, of Mahnomen, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Mahnomen Health Center, after suffering medical complications.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Patricia Adolph, 38

November 8, 2025

Heather P. Adolph, age 47, of Kimball [MN], died unexpectedly of a heart attack at her home on Thursday, November 6, 2025. On October 30, 2021, she celebrated a union with her husband, Jerry Adolph, in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing their love story full circle with a joyous celebration in 2022, surrounded by cherished family and friends in Kimball. Heather’s greatest joy came from being a mother and grandmother.

Link

Jason Allen Lee Mraovich, 28

November 7, 2025

Pueblo, CO – Jason Allen Lee Mraovich, 28, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2025 at home. Jason attended Dist. 70 schools as well as Pueblo Community College for welding. After graduation he worked for the City of Pueblo before being hired at Vestas/C.S. Winds, where he remained until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooke Ann Schulte, 43

November 7, 2025

Brooke Ann Schulte, born on March 6, 1982, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 4, 2025, at the age of 43. Brooke was a resident of Vail, Arizona.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Janel Hill, 51

November 7, 2025

Lisa Janel Hill, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and devoted friend to many, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida, at the age of 51. Her life was a testament to strength, unwavering love, and compassion for others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alberto de Jesus Berumen, 57

November 7, 2025

Alberto “Beto” De Jesus Berumen, 57, of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025. Born on April 12, 1968, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Beto lived a life filled with love, dedication, and service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Alberto Escobar Trochez, 62

November 7, 2025

Linden, NJ - Jose A. Escobar Trochez, 62 years old, died on Nov/5/2025. He was a great husband, father, brother, believing friend of God. Exemplary worker, dedicated to his family, and always with a heart willing to collaborate and help people.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Alan Broussard, 64

November 7, 2025

Edward Alan Broussard, 64, passed away quietly in his Northeast El Paso home on 11-5-2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Francine Rey–Gutierrez, 61

November 7, 2025

Loma Linda, California - Elizabeth Francine Rey-Gutierrez passed away on October 31, 2025, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonor Isela Carlos, 20

November 7, 2025

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Leonor Isela Carlos on November 4th, 2025, at the age of 20 in Goodyear, Arizona. She graduated from Desert Edge High School in 2023, where she played soccer all four years after first falling in love with the sport as a child. She was known for her funny, artistic spirit and her ability to make her friends and family laugh. She loved spending time with her family, being silly, and discovering new foods—especially anything with Asian flavors or a good burger. One of her favorite traditions was the yearly family camping trip to Pismo Beach, where the waves and sounds of the ocean always brought her peace. At just 19, she began working for the City of Phoenix as an Operator & Maintenance Technician at the wastewater treatment plant. She quickly earned a reputation for her strong work ethic, bright spirit, and infectious positivity that lifted those around her.

Researcher’s Note - City of Phoenix’ covid “vaccination” mandate for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felipe Rincon, 61

November 7, 2025

With deep regret, the Rincón family announces the death of Felipe Rincón, who left this world on November 5, 2025, at the age of 61, in San Juan, Texas. He was born on May 5, 1964 in Mexico, where he began a life full of work, love and dedication to his family and community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Hardin Neely, 67

November 7, 2025

Jack Hardin Neely, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died suddenly on October 30, 2025, at the age of 67. Despite being a man who avoided the spotlight, Jack was an active member of the Tulsa community, and a dedicated civil servant, advisor, and confidant. His quiet brilliance, discipline, and dry sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Errico, 72

November 7, 2025

Mark Errico, 72 years old, son of the late Joseph and Marta Vingo Errico, died suddenly on November 1, 2025, at Norwalk [CT] Hospital. Mark was a very kind, caring and quiet soul. He was also very intelligent and ambitious graduating college in the top five percent of his class and going on to achieve several financial executive positions in local companies following in his father’s footsteps.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Edward Roloff, 72

November 7, 2025

Rockford, IL – Donald Edward Roloff, 72, died unexpectedly and suddenly at home on October 31, 2025. Don worked at Warner Lambert for nearly 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Wayde Byrd, 50

November 7, 2025

Charles Wayde Byrd Sr., a resident of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the age of 50. Born on September 23, 1975, he was known for his warm heart, outgoing nature, and a lifelong dedication to both his career and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene M. (Shultz) Tutsock, 66

November 7, 2025

Darlene M. (Shultz) Tutsock, 66, St. Benedict [PA], passed away unexpectedly, November 6, 2025. Employed as a seamstress for 25 years at Barnesboro Shirt Factory. Darlene has been employed at the Northern Cambria Senior Citizens Center for more than 20 years where she worked in the kitchen and greatly enjoyed the company of all the people who gathered there each day. She was also a member of the Rembrandt Club, Hastings Fire Company and bowling leagues in former years. She especially enjoyed travel and trips to the casinos.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Ann Lopez, 62

November 7, 2025

Veronica Ann Lopez of Marysville, Washington, passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa G. Rettig, 61

November 6, 2025

Peoria, IL – Lisa G. Rettig, age 61, of Peoria [IL], passed away Monday, November 3, 2025 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jay Palarca Terrado, 53

November 6, 2025

Fremont, CA - No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Courtney Rita Rowe, 35

November 6, 2025

Courtney Rita Rowe, 35, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at UVM Medical Center of Burlington, Vt., surrounded by family and loved ones. She was a compassionate, strong-willed, giving old soul. She was BOHO chic with a beautiful smile; she loved the stars, the moon, heaven above, the sun on her face and the sand on her feet; she loved the great outdoors and enjoyed spending time at the lake at her family’s property on Lake George. Courtney also loved family gatherings, where the conversations were plentiful and so was the food.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Le-Dung Thi Huynh, 65

November 6, 2025

Le-Dung Thi Huynh of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Murguia, 34

November 5, 2025

Joe Murguia, born on January 23, 1991, passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 34. Joe was a resident of Eureka, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ana Lucia Delgadillo, 58

November 5, 2025

Chino Hills, CA - Ana Lucia Delgadillo, a beloved and cherished member of the community, passed away on November 4, 2025, at the age of 58. Born on December 24, 1966, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Ana Lucia was known for her compassionate, devoted, kind-hearted, and thoughtful nature.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristen Michelle Hogan, 31

November 5, 2025

Kristen Michelle Hogan, a kind-hearted and adventurous soul, passed away on October 31, 2025, at the age of 31. Born on December 1, 1993, Kristen was a devoted and gentle individual, known for her brave spirit and humorous nature. A resident of Hooks, Texas, Kristen touched the lives of many with her warm and caring personality. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Tranel, 59

November 5, 2025

Shawn Tranel passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 59. Shawn was a resident of Grand Junction, Colorado.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Irene Espinoza Arevalo, 45

November 5, 2025

Bakersfield, CA - Laura Irene Espinoza Arevalo, born on December 9, 1979, passed away on November 1, 2025, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Zarate, 50

November 5, 2025

Cindy Zarate passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 50. Cindy was a resident of Pharr, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth B. Jordan-Scruggs, 30

November 5, 2025

Tucson, AZ - Elizabeth Bradley Jordan-Scruggs passed away on October 27, 2025, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trina Marie Kaslofski, 42

November 5, 2025

Trina Marie Kaslofski passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 42. Born on August 25, 1983, Trina was a resident of Elk Grove, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark “Moshe” Reuben Kruger, 69

November 5, 2025

Mark Kruger, known to all as Moshe, passed away suddenly on November 4 at the age of 69. Moshe was the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Saint Joseph Valley based in South Bend. He worked tirelessly in that role and had a lasting impact in the Jewish community and throughout the Saint Joseph Valley. Moshe lived in Sawyer, Michigan, whose beautiful lakeshore and woods brought him great joy. He will be buried in this place that he loved most, and next to his dear son, Joshua Isaac, who passed in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph David Kross, 69

November 5, 2025

Joseph David Kross, 69, of Freedom [PA] , passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at UPMC Passavant McCandless, following a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Joe was a 1974 graduate of Blackhawk High School. He was employed in the Materials Management Department of Aliquippa Hospital, until its closing. He then worked at the Pennsylvania Turnpike, first as a toll collector, and after receiving his CDL license, in the Maintenance Department until his retirement.

Link

Reported on November 3:

Jeffrey J. Deeds, 39

November 3, 2025

Washington, IL – Jeffrey J. Deeds, age 39, of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (441)

Alberta (74)

Yvonne Colette Hoffer, 49, Link

Alan Gilbert Hill, 73, Link

John Stanley Baker, 46, Link

Annie Vera Nowlin, 73, Link

Nicholas “Nicky” Wright, 37, Link

Constance “Connie” Reeder-Winkler, 59, Link

Jeremy Forbes, 47, Link

Billy Harry Fersovitch, 49, Link

Luke Grant Harold Jacobson, 41, Link

Dora Veronica Job, Link

Lindy Lychak, 74, Link

Shalene Black, 32, Link

Shane Ravindra Maharaj, 55, Link

Tequisha “Tekie” Leloni Soldier, 34, Link

Kelly Lynn Kimber, 42, Link

Susanne Jacobs, 59, Link

Susan Jane Christie, 72, Link

Kyle Wayne MacDonald, 32, Link

Patrick “Paddy” Kennedy, 45, Link

Cory Allen Goodman, 56, Link

Pipon and Yotin Berland-Stanley, stillborn, Link

Robin Piche, 42, Link

Robin Hunter, 64, Link

Crystal Jackson-Joab, 39, Link

Bryan Douglas Luff, 66, Link

Darol Dearing, 64, Link

Luellyn Grace White, 65

November 8, 2025

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 28, 2025. Unfortunately, after Barry’s unexpected passing in August 2022, Lue’s health declined dramatically.

Researcher’s Note - My prediction of multiple family members dying at a young age - her husband died suddenly at age 60: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carla Marie Thompson, 54, Link

Daryl Wayne Caza, 70, Link

John Marty Koppenol, 61, Link

Beverly Forster, 74, Link

Dwayne Edward Otto, 50, Link

Nickson Chol Deng Guik, 54, Link

Cory Robert Simmons, 43, Link

Shelley Maureen Brubaker, 62, Link

Steven Theriault, 45, Link

Larry Arthur Brunet, 72, Link

Ashley Templeton, 37, Link

Wendy Arleen Kinsella, 67, Link

William “Billy” Fraser, 63, Link

Susan Storey, 74, Link

Henry Visser, 73, Link

Darcy Leigh Fish, 59, Link

Joshua Soliven Canilang, 61, Link

Jens Christian Otto Jensen, 48, Link

Bernice Elisabeth Postman, 62, Link

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) John Stuckart, CD, 70, Link

Jeffrey Arthur Reitsma, 62, Link

Agnes Alkerton, 67, Link

Sandy Aguilera, 54, Link

Gervacio Jovencio Magboo, 60, Link

Deb Sayers, 64, Link

Michael Stephen Matechuk, 42, Link

Wie Jimma Reath, 22, Link

Cory Allen Goodman, 56, Link

Randy Glenn Davis, 65, Link

Brett Andrew Schmit, 34, Link

Lorrie Kurta, 64, Link

Shane Embury, 52, Link

Curtis Alexander Patterson, Link

Harold John Haugen, 72, Link

Jayson “Jay” Deck, 52, Link

Peter “Matty” Big Head III, 20, Link

Richard Rene Joseph Piché, 60, Link

Stephen Leonard Lemay, 46, Link

Kalvin Jason Bendle, 52, Link

Leonard Dumont, 62, Link

Catherine Potvin, 67, Link

Lyndsay Yvette Merina Rollinmud, 46, Link

Carol Chernyk, 68, Link

Renee Marguerite Mason, 62, Link

Murray Heppner, 62, Link

Diane Jolicoeur, 71, Link

Cody Nelson Kjemhus, 35, Link

British Columbia (6)

Kimberley Ann Lovell, 61, Link

Joan Long, 65, Link

Ronald Keith Bell, 61, Link

Jack McClelland, 74, Link

Tim Plumb, 58, Link

Barry James Sorland, 63 [cancer], Link

Manitoba (3)

Chris Gerald Ganaden, 48, Link

Paul Douglas Seel, 58, Link

Joseph Chaput, 75, Link

New Brunswick (21)

Alexander McKinley Hawkins, 30, Link

Angela Hitchcock Lanteigne, 58, Link

Wayne Furlotte, 66, Link

Jeffrey Adam Foley, 40, Link

Walter J. Carroll, 46, Link

Susan Ann Farquharson, 65, Link

Mary Ruth “Buzzy” Lambert, 62, Link

Angela Hitchcock Lanteigne, 58, Link

Thomas Weldon Thomas, 57, Link

Cameron Paul Farrell, 73, Link

Francine Doiron, 74, Link

Everett “Ed” Melanson, 71, Link

Akinloye “Akiin” Oreoluwa Tofowomo, 50, Link

Cain Sparkes, 42, Link

Weldon MacCallum, 64, Link

Timothy “Tim” John Donovan, 57, Link

Samuel Mark Johnston, 62, Link

Barry O’Donnell, 66, Link

Gail Louise Farrell, 61, Link

Carman Hayden, 45, Link

Michael Shaffer, 39, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (32)

Bonita King, 64, Link

Hughie Morgan Loveless, 63, Link

Robert (Bob) Simeon Jackson, 60, Link

Brenda Kelly, 69, Link

Christine Emily Snook, 57, Link

Cheryl Veronica Hancock, 69, Link

Denise Jillian Walsh, 51, Link

Edward Boland, 74, Link

Richard “Rick” Bennett, 65, Link

Jennifer Pilgrim, 51, Link

Donna Fizzard, 65, Link

Darren Mercer, 55, Link

Sheena Jean King, 52, Link

Dolores (Lo) Mary Frances Murphy, 65, Link

Darlene Abbott, 62, Link

Jerome Follett, 62, Link

Mark S. Naylor, 52, Link

Loretta Ryan, 74, Link

Dion Inkpen, 62, Link

Alice M. Tobin, 62, Link

Marshall Jennings, 32, Link

Joel E.G. Stride, 15, Link

Craig Joseph Quigley, 48, Link

Joy Ryan, 68, Link

Randolph Battcock, 65, Link

Steven Shannon Sweetapple Jesso, 23, Link

Gloria Marion Bessie Pelley, 67, Link

Douglas “Brooks” George Inder, 67, Link

Matthew William Vokey, 43, Link

Edward Hilliard, 66, Link

Derek Robert Joseph Peddle, 55, Link

Cameron Power-Manning, 28, Link

North West Territories

Trivia Ndlovu, 60, Link

Nova Scotia (22)

Forbes Dennis Keating, 74, Link

Ann Burden,73, Link

Amy Gates, 46, Link

Patsy Anne Comeau, 62, Link

Rebecca Lucy Frotten, 69, Link

Trent Darryl Atkinson, 55, Link

Arthur Donald Belliveau, 62, Link

Richard Kevin Decker, 69, Link

Paul “Bomber” Campbell, Link

Jill Evelyn Veinot, 41, Link

Anne Louise (Hayward) Cairns, 60, Link

Michelle Yvonne Publicover, 60, Link

Jimmy Nearing, 67, Link

Patricia Ann (Tighe) Dumais, 72, Link

Valerie Marie Spidle, 64, Link

Stewart Wayne Moore, 64, Link

Elizabeth Ann MacDonald, 65, Link

Nolan Gerald Delaney Allen, 18

November 6, 2025

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, a sweet and gentle soul left this earth. Nolan Gerald Delaney Allen passed away at home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with recurrent and metastatic Anaplastic Ependymoma at the young age of 18.

Researcher’s Note - Anaplastic ependymoma is a rare, fast-growing, and aggressive brain and spinal cord tumor that is graded as a WHO Grade 3 tumor. It originates from ependymal cells and is characterized by rapid cell growth, unusual cell shapes, increased cellularity, and a tendency to spread into surrounding tissue and the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Diagnosis often involves imaging tests like MRI or CT scans and a biopsy, while treatment typically includes surgical removal followed by radiation therapy.

Link

Pamela “Pam” Colleen (Fisher) Johnston, 56, Link

Anne Elizabeth McGuinness, 72, Link

Michael Brett Stonehouse, 58, Link

Aidan Roy Denny, 14, Link

Ontario (251)

Daniel Lavoie, 65, Link

Sandra Armstrong, 60, Link

Jeanette Irene Pinard, 53, Link

Bich Phuong Thi Vu, 57, Link

Rafaele Lino Gallucci, 55, Link

Wendy Sylvestre, 59, Link

Michael James Freeman, 34, Link

Paul William Sobisch, 75, Link

Eva Krahn, 60, Link

James Marshall, 63, Link

Richard Alec Allison, 69, Link

Kevin Malone, 72, Link

Christina Luise Brisson, 64, Link

Ronald Primchand Maharaj, 60, Link

Ann Dey, 75

November 9, 2025

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Aphasia Centre of Ottawa would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Marianhill Hospice and Dr. Forfar for their compassionate care and support during Ann’s final days.

Researcher’s Note - Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs a person’s ability to use and understand language, affecting their speech, writing, reading, and comprehension. It is most often caused by brain damage from a stroke or head injury, but can also result from brain tumors or neurodegenerative diseases. Aphasia does not affect a person’s intelligence, but treatment, typically involving speech therapy, focuses on improving language skills and learning alternative communication methods.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Running, 67, Link

Pastor Lawrence Hayward Welshman, 61, Link

Shanthi Ayadurai, 61, Link

James Derrick Thom, 57, Link

Elaine Sipson, 63, Link

Abarna Varaprasatham, 39, Link

Jeff Watson, 66, Link

Conrad DeFreitas, 61, Link

Richard Alan Hill, 41, Link

Windsor Blair McMorran, 75, Link

Doreen Lacey, 68, Link

Elizabeth Perez, 63, Link

Catherine Pearson, 67, Link

William Edward Dean “Ted” Flay, 68, Link

Nancy Forte, 54, Link

Carolyn Bauman, 70, Link

Ron Frey, 72, Link

Aaron Vidicon, 41, Link

Gord Russell, 69, Link

Father Doug Hilmer, 64, Link

Maria Teresa Agostino, 73, Link

Sharron Torres, 64, Link

Ronald Snowden, 72, Link

Elizabeth Anne Donaldson-Page, 72, Link

Wendy Anna Marie Pieters, 65, Link

James Edward Ward, 69, Link

Bill VanSlyke, 73, Link

Dave Gartshore, 71, Link

William “Liam” Peter Helder, 37, Link

Howard Robinson, 75, Link

Jeffrey Ross Albert Metzger, 59, Link

Chander Mohan, 39, Link

Gary Maurice, 59, Link

Kathi Cain, 69, Link

Ivan Maksimovich, 61, Link

Alvin Ka Houng So, 31, Link

Nhren Daniel Quasrani, 60, Link

Stephen Paul Patterson, 62, Link

Wilfred “Willy” Freeman, 72, Link

Deborah Wood, 73, Link

Pamela Kempthorne, 72, Link

Cherrie Lynne Allan, 65, Link

Deena Elaine Deachman, 74, Link

Armand James Gagne, 27, Link

Elizabeth Dorothy Teichman, 58, Link

Ian Hall, Link

Stephane Bonnet, 54, Link

Lynn Francis, 60, Link

Gary Paul Fowler, 68, Link

Kimberley Jane Reed, 57, Link

Daniel Michael Daly, 73, Link

Antonio “Tony” Gigante, 73, Link

Michael Jeremie Joseph Couture, 56, Link

Debra Joy Simms-Catojo, 63, Link

Jonathan Sharron, 51, Link

Kathleen Leah Lovitt, 57, Link

Lois Lorraine (Vick) Dobson, 74, Link

Mitchell Bolsover, 23, Link

Mary Elizabeth Rheault, 64, Link

Joseph Russell Toy, 69, Link

Gilles Montpetit, 66, Link

Gerald James Kingsley, 56, Link

Marshall Michael Harman, 71, Link

Trevor Kirwan, 54, Link

Donald John Pszeniczny, 59, Link

Kevin Ramroop, 50, Link

Julia Olmedo Reina, 43, Link

Richard Gauvin, 58, Link

William Martin Lankhof, 72, Link

Harrychand Kandhai, 64, Link

Satwant Singh Grewal, 50, Link

Kuldeep Singh Grewal, 59, Link

Nathan Tomei, 27, Link

Dorothy Jean Curran, 67, Link

Bobby Daniel Gagnon, 45, Link

Vathani Baskaran, 57, Link

Olga Crombie, 61, Link

Alexandros Darras, 59, Link

Anthony Lennart Kadak, 65, Link

Allen Kenneth Garlough, 54, Link

Nick Trombetta, 69, Link

Carolyn Palmer, 55, Link

Maria Correia, 59, Link

Mark Coulson, 62, Link

Miles Peter Barnett, 6 weeks, Link

Natasha Mainville-Barr, 29, Link

Christine Hope Cameron, 29, Link

William John Potma, 63, Link

Trevor Youden MacAulay, 59, Link

Jean Rochon, 55

November 7, 2025

He passed away peacefully on Monday, November 3, 2025, beloved spouse of the late Lyne Favreau.

Researcher’s Note - His wife died April 2022, of cancer - age 55: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Lemay, 62, Link

Karin Cooksey, 55, Link

Brian Robert Phillips, 73, Link

Boris Jr. Lebedinsky, 63, Link

Catherine Elizabeth Tiffney, 66, Link

Michel Perreault, 66, Link

Claudio Joseph Cona, 68, Link

Gordon “Gord” James Kucala, 62, Link

Jinwen Hu, 53, Link

Carolee Jane Pettipas, 71, Link

Daila Nora Dzintars, 64, Link

Holly Finlay, 60, Link

Anita Dyck, 57, Link

Linda Joyce Bunston, 75, Link

Liam Kourtsidis, 11, Link

Claus F. Carstens, 71, Link

Jari Jaako Virta, 69, Link

Garry McLeod Forster, 69, Link

Bonnie (Yvonne) Hayden-Rowarth, 74, Link

John Craig Woodrow, 66, Link

Normand Pomerleau, 71, Link

Clifford Joseph Pynn, 75, Link

Lizette Carlson, 68, Link

Karen Elaine Park, 70, Link

Brendan Fortune, 71, Link

Neil Douglas Fontaine, 71, Link

Dianne Quennville, 60, Link

Florence Edna Smith, 61, Link

Danny Onorato, 58, Link

Kelly Lynn Vineham, 43, Link

Jamie Henry, 59, Link

Maureen Curtis, 71, Link

Nicole Underhill, 47, Link

Nancy Lynn Pooler, 70, Link

Wynne Lacey Killing, 29, Link

Clair Edward King, 71, Link

Dr. John Peter Provias Hon. B.Sc. M.D. F.R.C.P.(C), 70, Link

Jacqui Leroux, 47, Link

Rebecca Irene Edwards, 72, Link

Ronald James “Ron” McKenzie, 62, Link

Barbara Nayotehekeesic, 63, Link

Jennifer Darlene McGowan, 43, Link

Michael Dennis Donoghue, 55, Link

Gérard (Gerry) Filiatrault, 66, Link

Catherine Louise Winters, 63, Link

George Skok, 72, Link

David Bruce Beaton, 68, Link

Monique “Nykki” DeChellis, 56, Link

Nancy Martinello, 62, Link

Mark Yakaback, 63, Link

Douglas “Doug” Robert Jewell, 73, Link

Gordon Howard McEwan, 68, Link

Brenda Lang, 70, Link

Darlene DeCaprio, 63, Link

Donna Marsha Zomers, 70, Link

Daryl Bruce Wark, 68, Link

Douglas John Robert Joss, 64, Link

Paul Rylett, 73, Link

Shirley Ann Carron, 59, Link

Lloyd Gervais, 72, Link

Garfield Minott, 58, Link

Gary Potter, 65, Link

L. Richard Bean, 60, Link

Jeffrey “Jeff” McCarthy, 38, Link

Tracy Haffie, 63, Link

Joseph Russell Toy, 69, Link

Vance Lionel Charles Dunk, 62, Link

In Sook Cho, 61, Link

Bob Miles, 72, Link

Robert Charron, 75, Link

Ian Nangle, 60, Link

Gordon Pahpasay, 49, Link

Glengary “Trapper” Junior Tew, 52, Link

Virginia “Ginny” Robb, 73, Link

Stephen Boyd Good, 64, Link

Anne Donaldson-Page, 72, Link

Robin Carrothers, 64, Link

Leanne Derochier, 71, Link

Dan Munro, 68, Link

Susan Ann Wallace Allingham, 74, Link

Dave McKinnon, 65, Link

Blair Patrick McLeod, 56, Link

Ronald Anthony Cortiula, 72, Link

Tim Girling, 63, Link

Abraham Klein, 73, Link

William James “Bill” Chedore, 74, Link

Mitchell (Mitch) Schaub, 69, Link

Carol Turner, 64, Link

Maurizio Mastroianni, 43, Link

Mendaye B. Goossen, 19, Link

Louise Freitas, 65, Link

Francesca “Franca” Parks, 65, Link

Mojtaba “Mo” Pakzad, 37, Link

Chris Stojanovski, 58, Link

Michael Christopher McBean, 49, Link

Po Ki Maggie Tang, 39, Link

Tara Lee Lana Russell, 46, Link

David Wan, 54, Link

Thanh Tam Le, 57, Link

Sherri Snaith, 48, Link

John Alexander Montgomery, Link

Peter James Jackman Hawes, 66, Link

Mark Rochemont, 68, Link

Joseph James “Joe” Scherer, 64, Link

Gary Fowler, 68, Link

Carol Goyer, 72, Link

Lynda Ann Woodhouse, 72, Link

Brian Campbell Hamilton, 71, Link

James (Jim) Bruce Arthur, 75, Link

Susan Foster, 71, Link

Jeanette Wallace, 70, Link

Hannah Georgina Gonneau, 21, Link

Sylvan Quinn Marion Brill, 11, Link

Richard (Rick) Castonguay, 62, Link

Michael (Mike) Tkadletz, 66, Link

Nandakumar Thillainayagam, 63, Link

James Howard Fannon, 75, Link

Mario De Prospo, 57, Link

Brian Mattis, 37, Link

Gurcharn Singh Grewal, 63, Link

Mark Cyr, 20, Link

Linda Casey, 73, Link

Elizabeth Van Amelsvoort, 54, Link

Raymond ‘Ray’ Watt Jr., 51, Link

Donny Riehl, 64, Link

Rosalie Myke, 63, Link

Tatiana Maxina, 69, Link

Dexter Tejada, 46, Link

Stephanie Lee Rice, 52, Link

Jeff Quessy, 64, Link

Stephen John Summerhayes, 62, Link

Anita Vidovic, 38, Link

Barry Edward Ward, 66, Link

Paul Stevenson, 64, Link

Jackie Duffus, 64, Link

vette Marie St. Pierre, 69, Link

Gordon MacLean, 68, Link