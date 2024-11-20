UNITED STATES

Actor Paul Teal dies of cancer at 35

November 18, 2024

Versatile actor Paul Teal has tragically died of cancer at age 35 on November 15. As a TV actor Teal played Josh, the ‘sleazy movie star,’ for seven episodes of One Tree Hill. Teal also had roles in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Dynasty, Good Behavior, Psychodrama, USS Christmas, American Rust, Outer Banks, and more.

Link

Former child actor Huckleberry Fox dies at 50

November 14, 2024

George Miller “Huckleberry” Fox, the former actor best known for playing the youngest son of Debra Winger and Jeff Daniels in Terms of Endearment, died Nov. 3 in Washington, DC, at the age of 50. Fox went on to work as a scientist and diplomat of the United States Department of Agriculture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diablo 4 artist and producer dies at 38 after cancer battle

November 12, 2024

Orange, CA - Erin Fusco, 38, the talented artist and game producer for Blizzard’s Diablo 4, passed away on November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to her husband, Adam. While Fusco was continuing treatment, she suffered a septic infection which sent her into the ICU. Unfortunately, she did not survive the infection. “Erin Fusco passed on from this world while surrounded by her loving friends and family at UCI Douglas Hospital,” her husband wrote. “Thank you all for making Erin’s journey that much brighter with all your loving support.”

Link

Ex-FSU baseball player Kevin Lynch dies unexpectedly at 41

November 13, 2024

Known for his fierce competitiveness, Kevin Lynch didn't shy away from any situation when on the pitcher's mound. Lynch, who followed his older brother and fellow pitcher Matt Lynch to Florida State University, died unexpectedly last weekend, according to his family. He was 41. Lynch, who also played three years in the Angels organization, remained in Tallahassee, FL, following his playing days and worked at Capital City Bank.

No cause of death reported.

Link

September 11 hero dies at 66

November 12, 2024

On November 9, 2024, a hero of September 11 peacefully passed at age 66 after a short illness. After beginning his career working with his mother at Parkchester Pharmacy in the Bronx, Augustin “Gus” Gonzalez joined the NYPD, taking on tough assignments that included walking a beat in the South Bronx. Eventually he was promoted to detective. When 9/11 happened, Gus sprang into action. He escorted thousands of people from the Twin Towers to safety aboard ferry boats to New Jersey. Following the attack, he worked tirelessly at Ground Zero for many days, with little regard for his own personal safety.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former mayor of Summerville dies of leukemia

November 15, 2024

Summerville, S.C. – Wiley Johnson, who served as mayor of the town of Summerville, SC, from 2016 to 2019, died Thursday, November 14, after a three-year-long battle with leukemia. At Thursday night’s council meeting, current Summerville Mayor Russ Touchberry and the Town Council honored Johnson with a moment of silence.

No age reported.

Link

Former Pender County, NC, commissioner passes away

November 12, 2024

Hampstead, NC - Wendy Fletcher-Hardee, a Pender County commissioner who served from 2022-2024, passed away Monday. Fletcher-Hardee, who resigned in May to focus on her health and well-being, passed away at her Topsail residence Monday at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Link

North Carolina to require “vaccine” verification for state employees, urges other government agencies and private employers to do the same:

Link

Hubbard County [MN] Attorney Jonathan Frieden, 43, dies of cancer

November 12, 2024

Jonathan Frieden loved being a county attorney and dreamed of being a judge. The Hubbard County Attorney applied for the bench, but he had to decline a job interview because he was dying, his wife, Sarah Frieden, told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday evening. Frieden, diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in early summer 2023, died Saturday at the age of 43. Frieden was appointed county attorney in 2017 — then only 36 years old — to fill a retirement vacancy. He ran unopposed the next year and in 2022. He oversaw four attorneys in the Park Rapids office.

Link

Head of US-based diaspora charity dies

November 16, 2024

Bronx, New York - The Jamaican diaspora in New York has lost another community stalwart with the passing of Dr. Michelle Malcolm-James, president of the Organization for International Development (OID). She died suddenly last Sunday at the age of 56. Dr. Malcolm-James was a member of OID for more than 26 years and recently began spearheading the organization’s Mobile Women’s Health Services Mammography Initiative, aimed at providing breast and cervical cancer screening for women in rural, urban and remote areas of Jamaica.

No cause of death reported.

Link

28 infants “died suddenly”:

Baby Braswell, infant

November 14, 2024

Summerville, SC - Baby Braswell, infant of Jermal Seth Braswell and Alexandria Isabel Mancha, died Saturday, November 9, 2024, at home in Summerville, SC. Baby Braswell was born November 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Xionora-Tan Mintoria Avery Marie Vann, stillborn

November 14, 2024

Clinton, North Carolina - Xionora-Tan Mintoria Avery Marie Vann, infant, beloved daughter of Tameisha Lofton and Telvin Vann, was born sleeping on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 5:

Hunter Grey and Brewer Lee Cosper, stillborn

November 5, 2024

Claude, TX - Hunter Grey Cosper and Brewer Lee Cosper were born into the arms of Jesus on Oct 27th, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. and 12:31a.m. Hunter and Brewer are the infant sons of Christian and Rebecca Cosper. After being loved in the womb for 36.5 weeks, they were welcomed by angels, never having to experience the hurts of this world, only the faithful and eternal love and goodness of God.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jensen Ryan Cox, 0

November 14, 2024

Berea, Kentucky - Baby Jensen Ryan Cox, a precious soul taken too soon, graced this world with his presence on November 7, 2024, in Richmond, Kentucky. Jensen, as he was lovingly known, passed on the same day, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Na'zeer Kasai Sibley, 0

November 14, 2024

Champaign, Illinois - Our beloved son, Na'zeer Kasai Sibley, born on November 7, 2024, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Na'zeer weighed a precious 2.5 pounds. Though his time with us was not so, his impact on our lives will be everlasting.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Jose Antonio Lozada III, 4 days

November 14, 2024

North Miami Beach, Florida - Baby Jose Antonio Lozada III, was born on November 1, 2024, and passed away on November 5, 2024. Though his time with us was short, Baby Jose brought immeasurable joy and love to his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paris Conway, 3 months

November 16, 2024

Saginaw, Michigan - Baby Boy Paris Conway passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, at age 3 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fletcher Dean Javier, baby

November 16, 2024

Baby Fletcher Dean Javier passed away November 9, 2024, in Rolla, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Lee Stephens, stillborn

December 12, 2024

Linden, Texas - Cameron Lee Stephens, cherished infant son of Robin Hodge and John Stephens, was born sleeping on November 7, 2024. Though his time on earth was short, he filled his family's hearts with an everlasting love that will live in their hearts forever. Cameron's spirit will forever be a light for those who awaited him with love and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loxley Florence-Marie McNew, 3 days

November 16, 2024

Monticello, Kentucky - Loxley Florence-Marie McNew, 3-day old infant of Cassandra Sexton and Jeremy McNew, was born Monday, November 11, 2024, and departed this life Thursday, November 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Alexander Basham, infant

November 16, 2024

Shepherdsville, Kentucky - Baby Kevin Alexander Basham returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Kasereka Kanyolo, 3 days

December 12, 2024

Las Vegas, NV - Joshua Kasereka Kanyolo, age 3 days, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harlow June and Meadow Renee King, infant twins, 0

November 12, 2024

Harlow June and Meadow Renee King, infant twins, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Patrick Casey, 1 month

November 15, 2024

Danielsville, Georgia - It is with profound heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Michael Patrick Casey, who was born on October 11th, 2024, and left this world too soon on November 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kash Allen Toy, stillborn

November 15, 2024

Vermilion, Ohio - Kash Allen Toy, precious infant son of Michael Toy and Allison Simpson, was called home on November 12, 2024. Though he never had the chance to experience life in this world, Kash was deeply loved and cherished by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Michael Falcon Jr., 5 1/2 months

November 15, 2024

Baby Kenneth Michael Falcon Jr., of Uvalde, died Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital in Uvalde, Texas. He was born on May 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cohen Reece Freeman, stillborn

November 15, 2024

Our little angel, Cohen Reece Freeman, was born into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Fernandez, infant

November 12, 2024

Camden, New Jersey - Obituary not available.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maverick Lane Fletcher, stillborn

November 12, 2024

Brownsville, Tennessee - Maverick Lane Fletcher, precious baby boy of Kiley Chilcutt and Ryan Fletcher of Brownsville, TN, was born into the arms of angels on Friday, November 8, 2024, in Jackson, TN. Maverick's arrival was anticipated with boundless love and excitement, leaving an indelible mark upon the hearts of those who awaited him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Charles Gray Hunter, 6 days

November 12, 2024

Milford, OH - Bradley Charles Gray Hunter, a cherished baby boy born on November 1, 2024, peacefully passed away and entered the arms of Jesus on November 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Filimoeika Hofoka Lolani, 5 months

November 12, 2024

West Jordan, Utah - With heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved child, Filimoeika Hofoka Lolani who was taken from us too soon on November 7, 2024 at the tender age of 5 months. He brought immeasurable joy and light into our lives with his contagious laugh and smile. Although we will miss him every day, he will forever remain in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alessandra Jewel Mills, stillborn

November 15, 2024

Jeffersonville, Indiana - It's with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious daughter, Alessandra Jewel Mills, who enter and departed from this world on November 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ny'aila Symone Royster, baby

November 15, 2024

Zebulon, North Carolina - Please keep the family of Baby Ny'aila Symone Royster in your prayers, for she has transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ka'Mori Zi'Anne Wilkins, baby

November 15, 2024

Paducah, Kentucky - Ka'Mori Zi'Anne Wilkins, beautiful baby girl of Roneisha Wilkins and Shane Chaneyfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Baptist Health Paducah.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ethan J. Cox, 0

November 13, 2024

Selma, Alabama - Infant Ethan J. Cox - November 9, 2024 - November 9, 2024



No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald James "DJ" Goodman, 1 month

November 13, 2024

Baby Donald James "DJ" Goodman, 1 month old, passed away on November 11, 2024. He was born on October 11, 2024, in Anderson, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Elizabeth Hill, 8 months

November 17, 2024

Syracuse, Utah - Mary Elizabeth “Ellie” Hill was born March 19, 2024 to Cameron and Chelsea Hill, joining siblings Thomas, Ada, and Oliver. During her 8 months of life, she basked in the love of her adoring family members.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cora Lynn Key, infant

November 17, 2024

Greensburg, Kentucky - Cora Lynn Key, infant daughter of Benjamin H. "Ben" Key and Alexandria M. "Alex” Arnett Key of Glasgow, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gresham, OR, high school student dies suddenly

November 15, 2024

The unexpected death of a Gresham High School junior has left a grieving family seeking financial support to cover funeral costs. Alexis Galindo was a healthy boy looking forward to celebrating his 17th birthday next week. Then tragedy struck — his sudden death Wednesday, Nov. 13, that family said had no warning signs. “We are still in shock, none of us were expecting this to happen,” said his mother, Erica Cecilio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Massachusetts cancer patient dies of sepsis

November 16, 2024

Rachael Johnson, a 24-year-old student at Worcester State University, has died after contracting sepsis from chemotherapy. Rachael, who had been studying speech pathology, was diagnosed in early September with acute myeloid leukemia.

Link

Massachusetts state universities mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students:

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Longtime Franklin, OH, physician unexpectedly dies at 64

November 15, 2024

Franklin, OH — A longtime Kettering Health physician has unexpectedly died. Dr. Gary Bedel, 64, passed away on Monday, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

33-year-old hiker found dead in Mt. Hood National Forest

November 11, 2024

Welches, Ore. — A family is in mourning after the Clackamas County sheriff identified the hiker who went missing last week in the Mt. Hood National Forest as 33-year-old James Robert MacDonald of Ridgefield, Washington. He was found by search and rescue crews near the Paradise Park Trail near Welches. Last Wednesday, MacDonald, a radiologist at OHSU Hospital, decided to go hiking on his day off. According to his brother-in-law, Benjamin Seely, MacDonald was supposed to be home for dinner. Two days later, rescue crews found his body. MacDonald leaves behind four children, including one-year-old twins. “They had sacrificed a lot over his years in medical school, raising a family,” Seely said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Coon Rapids, MI, special education teacher dies at 49

November 15, 2024

Coon Rapids, Michigan – Special Education teacher Joel Wolfe passed away unexpectedly Nov. 11 at age 49. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in education, Wolfe enjoyed a successful career in technical recruiting for over two decades. Two years ago, he returned to his roots in education, embracing a role as a special education teacher at Coon Rapids Middle School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elon University account specialist dies from pancreatic cancer

November 12, 2024

Elon, NC - Elon University student account specialist Susan “Sue” Harris was the “resident essential oil expert” and master chef of the Bursar’s office, her coworker Alessandra Gabriel said. Harris died unexpectedly at age 57 due to complications with pancreatic cancer Sunday, Nov. 10., according to an email sent by university President Connie Book to students and staff. Harris’ best friend Leesa Holley said she was diagnosed with cancer three months ago, having had a heart attack three weeks prior to her diagnosis.

Link

Though Elon has reached 88% of full-time employees fully “vaccinated,” the “vaccine” mandate does not pertain to them. Students, faculty and staff that are not vaccinated are required to wear masks indoors on campus at all times, even if, or after, Elon’s mask mandate is lifted:

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Popular Lansing area basketball coach dies unexpectedly at 60

November 14, 2024

Lansing, MI - Steve Finamore, who died unexpectedly Thursday at age 60, will be remembered for the love and passion he displayed in his nearly three decades of coaching basketball in the Greater Lansing Okemos school district. “Everyone here loved him,” said Okemos boys varsity basektball coach Jeff Wonch. “(He had) a huge impact with all his players over the past four years…He was very genuine and charismatic and he cared about relationships and the kids. We're definitely going to miss him."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lansing School District to require vaccines for teachers, staff this fall:

Link

Beloved Maine community basketball coach dies of cancer

November 12, 2024

Windham, Maine — Pat Moody spent a lifetime dedicated to coaching basketball in his community. His tireless work helped to make the Windham youth basketball organization one of the largest in the state. Many of the people Moody inspired were at the courts Monday to leave Moody one last message after he passed away from cancer on Sunday night. Some of them wore tee shirts bearing Moody’s name. Friends of the family said Moody had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, but recovered. However, over the summer the cancer reappeared in his liver with a much more severe prognosis.

No age reported.

Link

Seven policemen and a C.O. “died suddenly”:

Tennessee state trooper dies after colon cancer diagnosis

November 17, 2024

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Gouldie has passed away months after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, THP announced on Saturday. Gouldie, who had also worked for the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Clinton Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office, was diagnosed earlier this year and endured over two months of intense treatments leading up to his passing. Gouldie was a graduate of Anderson County High School.

No age reported.

Link

Kenner, LA, police officer dies suddenly in line of duty

November 14, 2024

Kenner, LA. — The Kenner Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own Thursday. According to the Kenner Police Department, 20-year veteran officer Sergeant Peter Foltz died of an undisclosed medical incident while on duty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

North Texas police officer dies from medical complication

November 13, 2024

Fairview, TX — A longtime North Texas law enforcement official died unexpectedly Sunday after complications from a medical procedure, according to the Fairview Police Department. The department's assistant police chief, Michael "Mike" Sullivan, died on Nov. 10. Before joining the Fairview Police Department at the beginning of April, Sullivan worked in the city of Farmersville for nearly 14 years – 12 years as their Chief of Police and 1.5 years as Assistant City Manager. All together, Sullivan served North Texas for more than 38 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bath County, KY, chief deputy dies suddenly

November 13, 2024

Owingsville, KY - A long-time member of multiple law enforcement agencies in Bath County died over the weekend. Wes Everman, 67, was with the police department, the fire department, and most recently a chief deputy with the sheriff's office during his decades-long career. Everman went out on a burglary call Saturday morning, and died a few hours later at home of an apparent heart attack.



Link

Kentucky state police veteran dies at 42 after short illness

November 12, 2024

Ashland, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has announced the passing of Sergeant Chris Carter, 42, a 19-year veteran of the KSP who died over the weekend due to a medical condition. Carter passed away on Sunday at the Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va., after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Vaccinated” Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship:

Link

Texas deputy dies after suffering medical emergency

November 12, 2024

Waller County, Texas — A deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency in the line of duty, KBTX reported. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy John “Eddie” Flemmons died on Nov. 8 after suffering a medical episode, according to the report. Flemmons had been with the sheriff’s office since March 2023 as a patrol field training officer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Berlin, CT, corrections officer dies at 50

November 15, 2024

Berlin, CT — The Berlin community is mourning the recent loss of one of the Town of Berlin's highway department staff who was active in local youth football. A father of three teenage children, Joseph "Joe" Motta died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the age of 50. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Motta's family, the father and former corrections officer "worked tirelessly to provide for his kids to ensure they had every opportunity to succeed."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Ohio jail inmate dies after suffering ' medical emergency '

November 13, 2024

Akron, OH — An inmate at the Summit County Jail has died after suffering a "medical emergency," Sheriff Kandy Fatheree's office confirmed Wednesday. Officials say Akron native David Brown, 52, began experiencing health problems around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies and medical professionals "promptly responded to the incident" and Brown was taken by ambulance to Summa Health's Akron Campus, where he died from an unspecified "medical condition."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sacramento jail inmate dies in hospital from fatal illness

November 12, 2024

An inmate died Tuesday after she was transferred to a hospital last week and diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. A 54-year-old woman complained to deputies Thursday that she felt pain and was evaluated by medical staff at the Sacramento County Main Jail before deputies took her to a hospital, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The woman suffered from an undisclosed medical issue that was fatal. The woman had been in custody since Aug. 8, the release said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Illinois driver, 47, dies in crash of apparent medical event

November 12, 2024

Jerry Tackett, 47, of Geneva, Ill., was found dead in his vehicle after driving erratically and crashing into a retaining wall on Interstate 65 just north of Lebanon, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Witnesses called 911 after seeing Tacket drive onto the shoulder and into the grass median before hitting a retaining wall and finally pulling over. Deputies found him “unresponsive and appearing to be suffering from a medical emergency,” according to the report. He was pronounced dead at Witham Hospital in Lebanon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Bloomfield man dies from medical emergency while driving

November 12, 2024

A New Bloomfield [MO] man died from an apparent medical emergency that occurred while he was driving Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the man, 65, suffered from an apparent medical condition while driving, causing his truck to veer off the road. It then returned to the westbound lanes, struck the median cables and stopped. The driver was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Wisconsin man found dead in Illinois crash

November 16, 2024

New Berlin, Wis. — Benjamin Oberto, a 44-year-old Wisconsin man who was reported missing to the New Berlin Police Department on Thursday, November 14, was found dead in his overturned vehicle in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he had traveled for work. Around 3:40 p.m. Friday, November 15, Illinois State Police found Oberto's vehicle overturned in a creek near I-90 eastbound to I-294. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Mr. Oberto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing sailor found dead at Georgia boat landing

November 13, 2024

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is calling on the public for assistance in the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Devin Jeter, whose body was discovered in the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City on Nov. 11. Jeter, a resident of Scottsdale, GA, was reported missing three days earlier by his family after failing to arrive at his naval station in Jacksonville, Florida. A local fisherman found Jeter’s body on Nov. 11 at a boat landing along the Ocmulgee River. Jeter had last been seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on the night of Nov. 7, where he rented a Jeep Compass for his trip to Jacksonville. When Jeter didn’t show up for work on Nov. 8, concerned co-workers contacted his family, leading them to report him missing. An autopsy found no visible injuries, but investigators are awaiting additional forensic results to help determine the cause of death. Authorities have yet to locate the rented Jeep Compass.

Link

Man found dead outside Home Depot in Windham, ME

November 13, 2024

Windham, Maine — The Windham Police Department says a man was found dead Tuesday morning outside of a Home Depot store in the Maine town. Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive outside of the store at 20 Franklin Drive. The man was found dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead on Coney Island beach

November 12, 2024

A man was found dead early Monday morning on the beach at Coney Island, police say. A Parks Department employee discovered the man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, around 7:20 am near West 25th Street. Authorities say he was lying on the sand without a shirt, wearing blue jeans and white sneakers, with a black jacket found nearby.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing hunter found dead in Bankhead National Forest

November 15, 2024

An Alabama hunter missing for about 24 hours was found dead Friday in the Bankhead National Forest. Searchers recovered 70-year-old Danny Whitaker’s body a day after he vanished while hunting. Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said the discovery was made about 11 a.m. Friends and family said Whitaker, an avid hiker and experienced hunter from Phil Campbell, left his home in Thursday’s predawn hours to go bow hunting. He was supposed to be home by noon. No foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MA tow truck driver dies after medical emergency

November 12, 2024

Bourne, MA – A tow truck driver collapsed while assisting with vehicle removal at the scene of a three-car accident at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Nightingale Rd. Despite efforts of officers at the scene as well as first responders and medical staff, the 52-year-old Wareham male was unable to recover from the medical event and passed away.

Link

Beavercreek, OH, mother of 8 unexpectedly passes

November 16, 2024

Sarah Wren, an Ohio mother of eight children, has unexpectedly passed. Wren’s death occurred abruptly on Thursday, November 14th, her sister-in-law Sierra Wren revealed in a GoFundMe page started in the Beavercreek mother’s memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead inside car at Bangor, Maine, medical center

November 16, 2024

Bangor, Maine — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a parked car at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Saturday morning. Bangor police responded to a report of a person inside a parked car in the hospital's parking garage who appeared to be dead, according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department. Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the person's cause and manner of death.

No age reported.

Link

Darrell Lee Thomas, 64

November 17, 2024

Darrell Lee Thomas, 64, longtime Lapeer, MI, resident, died unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Kay Warden, 65

November 17, 2024

Sharon Kay Warden, age 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark E. Jubrey, 49

November 17, 2024

Rensselaer, NY - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mark Edward Jubrey, 49, on November 12, 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. A devoted family man and proud owner of Jubrey Contracting, Mark was known for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven F. Rutkowski, 42

November 16, 2024

Steven F. Rutkowski, 42, of Center Valley, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Steve was the proud owner of Custom Painting in Center Valley, a business he ran for over 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd M. Simonson, 54

November 16, 2024

Todd M. Simonson, 54, of Waterman, IL, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Todd spent over 25 years as a ground maintenance worker at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Rush mandating COVID-19 “vaccination” for workers, amid growing calls for hospitals to require shots:

Link

David Ricardo (Rick) Sotomayor, 54

November 16, 2024

David Ricardo (Rick) Sotomayor, 54, of New York, NY, died suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, November 5th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Bowden, 65

November 16, 2024

Wilmington, Delaware - Suzanne "Sue" Bowden, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother "Mimi", sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on November 8th, 2024 at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan "Ole" Jensen, 72

November 16, 2024

Rigby, Idaho - Ryan "Ole" Jensen, age 72, of Rigby, passed away suddenly on November 14, 2024 at EIRMC surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rikki L. Abeyta, 29

November 16, 2024

Rikki L. Abeyta, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Rikki was a mother, daughter, sister and cherished friend. She enjoyed music, reality TV, hair/makeup and traveling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian James Sweet, 56

November 16, 2024

Auburn, NY - Brian James Sweet, 56, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. He spent the last 25 years as a dedicated employee of Skaneateles Country Club.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John J. Leschefsky Sr., 63

November 16, 2024

John J. Leschefsky Sr., age 63, of Saginaw Township, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2024. After high school he served his country in the United States Army. He worked in technology sales in the telecommunications industry for over 30 years. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Jay Stamper, 66

November 16, 2024

Michael Jay Stamper, age 66, of Fairborn, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Michael attended Greenon High School and then went on to work as a machinist for Springfield Manufacturing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori Lynn Goulet, 58

November 16, 2024

Lori Lynn Goulet, 58, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2024, due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. She worked at Cray Research for 17 years and had been working for Nestle since 2006.



Link

Nestlé partners with IFRC on equitable COVID-19 “vaccination”:

Link

Armin Jacob Gill, 40

November 15, 2024

Armin Jacob Gill, 40, of Bridgeport [WV], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Armin was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, and served in the US Army in the Air Assault Division of the 101st Field Artillery as a Cannon Crewman. He was currently a BitCoin Site Supervisor, had previously worked at Menard’s, and as a telemarketer for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcus “Marc” Christopher Curran, 62

November 15, 2024

Duluth, Minnesota - Marcus “Marc” Christopher Curran, age 62, died unexpectedly on November 13, 2024. A life-long Duluthian, Marc graduated from Duluth East High School and worked for his family business, Lake City Towing. He married Gwyn Radtke and together they raised two beautiful daughters on Island Lake. They had recently celebrated 30 years of marriage with a Mediterranean cruise.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Stuart McWhorter, 58

November 15, 2024

Douglas Stuart McWhorter, age 58, longtime resident of Combs Road, NY, died unexpectedly at Geneva General Hospital on Friday, November 8, 2024. Doug recently returned to Seneca Falls Country Club as the assistant grounds superintendent, where he could foster his passion for golf. Doug had also worked at the Ovid Big M Supermarket for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandra Diane Molnar, 28

November 15, 2024

Alexandra Diane Molnar, 28, of Greensburg, PA (formerly of Edinboro), passed away surrounded by her family and closest friend on November 11th, 2024, in University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Esnati Gurura, 48

November 15, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Esnati Gurura, who died suddenly and tragically Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. Esnati was a Communications Specialist at Charter Communications in Athens, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charter: Partnering to stop the spread of COVID-19 with access to quality information about vaccines and prevention:

Link

Debra Joy Dingerson, 67

November 14, 2024

Pekin, IL - Debra Joy Dingerson, 67, passed away Monday, November 11, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL, surrounded by family. Deb worked for Methodist Hospital in Peoria for 45 years, retiring in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Opp, 61

November 14, 2024

Havana, IL - Deborah Opp, 61, of Havana, passed away at her home on Monday, November 11, 2024. For the last fifteen years, she worked at Mason District Hospital, and she loved the patients, visitors and the people she worked with. The love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through her painful battle with breast cancer.

Link

Bruce Hebb, 63

November 13, 2024

Canton, IL - Bruce Hebb, 63, of Canton, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024, at OSF St Francis in Peoria, IL. He worked as a welder and later as a Medical Lab Technician. Lastly, he worked for the American Red Cross as a blood technician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Healthcare workers were mandated by governor of Illinois in 2021 to get the covid 19 jab:

Link

Brad Guy, 46

November 14, 2024

Brad Guy, 46, died unexpectedly, Monday, November 11, 2024, in Davenport, Iowa. He selflessly was an organ donor to help others in need. In 2006 Brad joined the city of davenport as a laborer and was quickly promoted through the ranks to a project manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hannah Uitvlugt Balch, 31

November 14, 2024

Austin, TX - Hannah Uitvlugt Balch, 31, died unexpectedly on October 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michal Halbreich, 67

November 14, 2024

Atlanta, Georgia - Michal Halbreich passed away on November 3rd at the age of 67. He died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reed Ellef Gulovsen, 65

November 14, 2024

Reed Ellef Gulovsen, 65, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Anthony Bulger, 68

November 14, 2024

Saint Paul, MN - John Anthony Bulger died unexpectedly at age 68, a couple days after watching his beloved New York Yankees lose game 5 of the World Series.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason David Kendall, 55

November 14, 2024

Roy, Utah - Jason David Kendall, 55, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, after 20 months doing his very best to keep brain cancer at bay. Jason was a man of many talents and interests. He was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed reading about military and world history, archeology, and the scriptures. Over the past decade-and-a-half he owned and operated his own firearms and ammunition sales company. All his children worked with him in the garage, sorting bullets and incorporating their dad’s work ethic.

Link

Molly Kathryn Dayton, 25

November 14, 2024

Kalamazoo, Michigan - Molly Kathryn Dayton, lovingly known as "Molly Penny," died unexpectedly, but peacefully, on November 10, 2024, at the age of 25. A graduate of Grand Valley State University, Molly earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology and Statistics in May 2022.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Grand Valley State University’s “vaccination” mandate:

Link

Kamren David Martin, 22

November 13, 2024

Kamren David Martin, 22, formerly of State College and Altoona areas, died unexpectedly on the evening of Oct. 27, 2024, in Bedford County [PA].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amy Furgiuele, 54

November 13, 2024

Peoria, IL - Amy Diane Furgiuele, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 54. She was an active member in the Catholic church, where she was a guiding influence to many. She also proudly served on the City Council of West Peoria, Illinois, where she contributed her insights and care to the community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Furgiuele “died suddenly.” From her tributes guestbook:

Our dear sweet niece, Amy Furgiuele, we are deeply saddened by her sudden passing.

Robert Herington, 64

November 13, 2024

Robert G. Herington, age 64, of Peoria, IL, peacefully passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria Sunday, November 3, 2024, surrounded by his family. Bob's warmth and generosity touched many lives, as he was always willing to lend a hand. He dedicated his career to Call A Tool, as well as serving in the cafeterias of Methodist Hospital and OSF St. Francis.

No cause of death reported.

Link

OSF Health required Covid 19 “vaccination” for all employees:

Link

Randall Jay Holt, 59

November 13, 2024

Enterprise, Utah - Randall Jay Holt, age 59, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 9, 2024, due to a liver infection.

Link

Marsha Lynn Alfman, 52

November 13, 2024

Marsha Lynn Alfman, 52, of Corning, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday November 10, 2024, at her home in Corning, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Mark Phillips, 63

November 12, 2024

Antigo, Wisconsin - Randy Mark Phillips, of Bryant, died unexpectedly on November 8, 2024 at his home. He was 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Lyn Davis, 38

November 11, 2024

Old Town, ME - Sara Lyn Davis, of Old Town, Maine, passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 38, due to an unknown heart condition. Sara worked hard at her job as housekeeping supervisor at Dirigo Pines (Assisted Living) in Orono.

Link

CANADA

Ontario (195):

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita [68] dies

Link

Mechelle Kristina Lampkie, 34

November 12, 2024

Trenton - Lampkie, Mechelle drifted away peacefully and left us too soon surrounded by her beloved family at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Kanata on November 7, 2024, at the age of 34 years. Mechelle taught in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. If desired donations to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation breast cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board "mandated that all OCDSB employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19" in September 2021.

Link

Lori Ann Mackey, 60

November 12, 2024

Forest, Ontario - Lori Ann Mackey (MacGregor), age 60, of Parkhill, passed away November 8, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). Donations in support of Strathroy General Hospital ICU, Saint Elizabeth Health Care, or MSA Canada can be made, in lieu of sending flowers.

Link

Researcher's note - Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a combination of symptoms that affect both the central nervous system (which controls how a person moves), and the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary functions such as blood pressure or digestion. MSA was formerly known as Shy-Drager syndrome, olivopontocerebellar atrophy (OCPA), or striatonigral degeneration. There is a growing body of evidence that neurodegenerative disorders are associated with the COVID-19 "vaccines".

Link

Dr. Mera Sun Barr, 45

November 12, 2024

Brampton - Mera Sun Barr passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Friday, November 8, 2024 after a very courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Researcher's note - Six Canadian doctors died unexpectedly within a few days of each other during July 2022, including three physicians at nearby Trillium Health Partners-Mississauga Hospital, after the roll-out of the 4th COVID Booster shot. The Ontario government left it to the hospitals to mandate their employees, which they dutifully did.

Link

Jacob William Moon-Wan, 7, Link

Zeruiah Mariam Bobin, 38 days, Link

Julien Sherry, Link

Tony Eric Arndt, 70, Link

Megan Joan Marie Powell, 26, Link

Mark Patrick O’Brien, 38, Link

Richard Charles Pratt, 69, Link

Rita Balbina Ribeiro, 67, Link

Maureen Arzaga, 51, Link

Aidan Thomas Meldrum, 26, Link

Haiven Trey Robert Horton, 24, Link

Bradley Wayne Herbert, 50, Link

Anthony Russell Arecchi, 48, Link

Arthur Spittal, 74, Link

Ida Patricia Milano, 66, Link

Garry John Wright Donaldson, 61, Link

Jackie Harvey, 75, Link

Martin Mainville, 47, Link

Paul Lewis, 69, Link

Lucian Lawrence Carriere-Granger, stillborn, Link

Rodney Mallory, 68, Link

Marlene Marie Louise Poisson, 61, Link

Eric Luyben, 45, Link

Rose Marie Greene, 62, Link

Robert "Bobby" James Gray, 40, Link

Byron Evely, 38, Link

Floyd Schmidt, 69, Link

Martin "Mayer" Majerski, Link

Mitchell Louis Sienna, 30, Link

Bradley David Bloomfield, 36, Link

Robert Joseph Girard, 65, Link

Benjamin Sterling Krnac, stillborn, Link

Diane Corinne O'Neil, 61, Link

Murray Wayne Collard, 74, Link

Madeleine Garner, 62, Link

Kenith Ferguson, 59, Link

William Deleary, 66, Link

Robert "Bob" James Howard, 64, Link

Justine Catherine Sullivan, 51, Link

Terrance "Jim" Causley, 65, Link

Barbara Honora Philps, 59, Link

Erin Lajeunesse, 46, Link

Giovanna Jackson, 55, Link

Jennifer Carol Breukelman, 61, Link

Tyrell Walker, 25, Link

James Halbert Thomson, 74, Link

Laura Skinner, 25, Link

Gerald Wayne Julian, 50, Link

Manuel Batsita, 73, Link

Milenka Fraczek, stillborn, Link

Janet Tomkins, 67, Link

Eric Sillius, 39, Link

Chris Wakefield, 45, Link

David W Roberts, 64, Link

Thomas Christopher Nedanis, 19, Link

Richard Lawrence "Larry" Turvey, 72, Link

Jorge Cueto, 48, Link

Rhéal Paquin, 74, Link

Richard MacGillivray, 47, Link

Cheyanne Cooney, 75, Link

Zoran Pavlovic, 53, Link

Cortney Czebieniak, 39, Link

Shawn Thomas Church, 51, Link

Ashleigh Tennant-Sauders, 31, Link

Beverly Susan Macdonald, 68, Link

Rodney Kent Jensen, 59, Link

Marna Jane Darragh, 66, Link

David W. Roberts, 64, Link

Todd Casselman, 58, Link

Franca Teresa Chiara Piccin, 60, Link

Edward Ted Pitcher, 50, Link

William (Bill) Joseph Miller, 71, Link

June Guy Templeton Udall, 64, Link

Janet Lenore Tomkins, 67, Link

Jim Salisbury, 69, Link

Nelson Walker, 63, Link

Robert “Bob” Higgs, 65, Link

Hélène Sanscartier, 71, Link

Edward Willey, 54, Link

William Louis Mathis, 44, Link

Jason Hines, 43, Link

Marie Carvery, 67, Link

Chelsea Nicolene Limsin Tanchip, 24, Link

Terry Harper, 68, Link

Gail Marie Webster, 67, Link

Kenneth Wilfred Antone, 41, Link

Jared Smith, 48, Link

John Peter Spagnol, 73, Link

Barbara Ellen Park, 73, Link

Steven Gatward, 66, Link

Karman Maria Miranda, 55, Link

Judy Elizabeth Diceman, 57, Link

Paul Eugene Dunford, 64, Link

Diana Lynn Babineau, 73, Link

Randy Rier, 70, Link

Cliff Jones, 70, Link

Robert Edward Wilson, 61, Link

Bruce T Howell, 69, Link

Kevin Webb Kamminga, 53, Link

Beverly Elizabeth Watson, 61, Link

Amy Christine Ley McIntosh, 49, Link

Marian Love, 74, Link

John Alphonse Conlin, 69, Link

Patricia Carolyne Richards (“Trish”), 73, Link

Dawn Frid, 63, Link

Frank Antonini, 61, Link

Carol Gordon, 63, Link

Ronald Sidney Westlake, 69, Link

Pamela Ann Miller, 55, Link

Antonio Jose M. De Oliveira, 47, Link

Leah Lee Desmoulin, 23, Link

Shawna Elizabeth Noddle, 40, Link

Marc Cibulka, 36, Link

Lloyd William Watson, 71, Link

Gerald Martineau, 53, Link

Franciszek Biel, 69, Link

Craig Steven Snache, 59, Link

Darren Eugene Stubbart, 54, Link

Wayne Joseph Robinson, 75, Link

Jason W. Pinter, 41, Link

Faith Eileen Catharine Abbott, 27, Link

Kenneth "Jordan" Solomon, 47, Link

Charles Jacob ‘Charlie’ McCullough, 60, Link

Jonah Yunus Mohammed, 21, Link

Randy Hawryluk, 52, Link

Erixon Kabera Gentil, 43, Link

Cherie Dawn Ambo, 53, Link

Sam Recine, 62, Link

Kimberly Anne Myrans, 44, Link

Nancy Davidson, 70, Link

Helene Rose Brewster, 60, Link

Jordan Campbell, 45, Link

Maria Moura, 61, Link

Constantinus “Stan” Adrianus Dingemans, 65, Link

Francine Emily Giacomelli, 40, Link

Scott Lloyd Carpenter, 50, Link

Tom John Kennedy Jr, 58, Link

Stephen "Steve" Harold Marshall, 70, Link

Frank John Vandeschoot, 67, Link

Linda Wright, 65, Link

Linda Rebecca Hollett, 69, Link

Robert “Bob” Lawson, 73, Link

James Patrick Kelly, 72, Link

Carol Morrow, 64, Link

Mark Schlueter, 70, Link

Alan Donald Snyder, 74, Link

Carol Anne Mary Robinson, 74, Link

Colleen Michelle Derkach, 49, Link

Kevin Ferguson, 65, Link

Valerie Morningstar, 72, Link

Kyle McKay, 27, Link

Trevor Stewart Hunter, 44, Link

Mary Catriona Tatham, 71, Link

Anthony 'Tony' Tedesco, 71, Link

Parviz Ravani, 72, Link

David Gary Milner, 69, Link

Richard Fahrni, 66, Link

Michel Belair, 71, Link

Gwen Beadle, 67, Link

Artur Tavares, 67, Link

Shirley Bertrand, 73, Link

Mykhaylo Chyzho, 63, Link

Kathy Tedford, 72, Link

Lori Ann Mackey, 60, Link

Trevor Allan DaBreo, 72, Link

Karl vom Dorff, 45, Link

Lorne Ross (Butch) Whiting, 70, Link

Shawn Christopher Swift, 64, Link

Dave Carrothers, 62, Link

Kayla Justine Fillion, 24, Link

Aaron Francis Grosbeck, 44, Link

Arthur Shelle Welsh, 74 , Link

Kathryn “Kathy” Ruth Tedford, 72, Link

Shane Bradley Ragoobarsingh, 40, Link

Meenu Joshi, 49, Link

David Wright, 64, Link

Alphanso Allen, 44, Link

Jonathon “Jon” Michael Bouchard, 49, Link

Emma Nicole Pileggi, 24, Link

Marcia Steele, 59, Link

Bernard Vianney Saunders “Super B” George, 69, Link

LaVerne Spoon, 53, Link

Lanny McDonald Wylie, 46, Link

Marilyn Hayter, 73, Link

Alexander "Alex" Edward Behr, 32, Link

Floyd Schmidt, 69, Link

Paul Matt Helenius, 58, Link

Quebec (40):

Simon Chapleau, 47, Link

Rémi Bouchard, 63, Link

Thomas Bulmer, 74, Link

Stéphane Galarneau, 49, Link

Jacques Dube, 59, Link

Leah Sullivan, 49, Link

Danyèle Boucher, 70, Link

Annie Lebel, 36, Link

Denis Labbé, 65, Link

Annie Gallant, 50, Link

Monique Santerre, 67, Link

Rolande Simard, 67, Link

Michel Côté, 61, Link

François Desrochers, 58, Link

Kevin Palardy, 60, Link

Suzanne Bélanger, 68, Link

Miville Jean, 71, Link

Chantal Gougeon Paquet, 49, Link

André Chartrand, 27, Link

Guillaume Richards, 38, Link

France Nepton, 70, Link

Martine Déchêne, 65, Link

Maxim Dufour, 29, Link

Maëlyne Lugez, 13, Link

René Tousignant, 69, Link

Estelle Gagnon, 70, Link

Vasoula Sikiniotis, 55, Link

Rémi Lavoie, 46, Link

Linda Lalonde, 64, Link

Jacinthe Smith, 69, Link

Claude Savard, 67, Link

Gabriel Legendre-Dugal, 38, Link

Guy Monet, 70, Link

Cecile Claire Youbissi, 49, Link

Pauline Girard, 65, Link

Alberta (42):

Michael John Russell Lowe, 45, Link

Omowumi Ololade Idowu, 39, Link

Delbert Troy Crane, 45, Link

Dennis Alfred Harris, 64, Link

Ernst DeVries, 72, Link

Ravinder Singh Virk, Link

Jake Cameron Bergeron, 34, Link

Robert Kostyk, 74, Link

Ashley Ann Dawn Victor, 40, Link

James Reuben Paynter Merrison, 25, Link

Roxanne Larissa Franko, 34, Link

Eddie Holloway, 69, Link

Brian Zettel, 41, Link

Susan Elaine Sampson, 50, Link

Blair JoAnne Glowach, 29, Link

Chloe Rylan Becher, 20, Link

Brian Christopher Powder, 35, Link

Austin Jeremy Lee Nepoose, 31, Link

Jill Margret Logan, 68, Link

David “Dave” Fedorchuk, 61, Link

Gary Duce, 71, Link

Dennis Harrison, 51, Link

Barry Jr Sam Paul, 31, Link

Kenneth Janvier, 51, Link

Willy Teodoro Andrade, 40, Link

Trudy Kapick, 73, Link

Timothy Andrew Blanchard, 66, Link

Larry Schesnuk, 66, Link

Larry Allan Schesnuk, 66, Link

Jamie Christensen, 41, Link

Kenneth Hoss Janvier, 51, Link

Chris Chrisohou, 65, Link

Jesse Poelzer, 49, Link

Chelsea Lynn Houston, 19, Link

Carl Wakeford, 65, Link

Peggy Dawn Banadyga, 72, Link

Steve Haraba, 72, Link

Stephen Carline, 37, Link

James Curtis Nyuli, 25, Link

Tasha Dawn Laurie, 41, Link

Brendan Fairhurst Keen, 47, Link

British Columbia (16):

John Horgan, 65, Link

Richard Kenneth Ramnarine, 45, Link

Noella Anna Hopps Ross, 65, Link

Alyssa Lila Maria Buck, 38, Link

Cindy Lorraine Stender, 68, Link

Tyler Barclay Dunlap, 16, Link

Leslie Anne Stewart, 48, Link

Robert Gary Tibbitts, 62, Link

Pieter Jan Haagsman, 74, Link

Patrick Terence Paul Maxwell, 35, Link

Lyle Edward Weisgerber, 58, Link

Thor Ivar Arno Bredo Straume, 31, Link

Richard Stanley Wojtowicz, 52, Link

Adam Peacock, 50, Link

Donald Joseph Doody, 73, Link

Manitoba (20):

David James Fawcett, 72, Link

Kylian Hildebrand, 3, Link

Dustin Geeraert, 41, Link

Bradley David Hofer, 32, Link

Darlene Shkawritko, 71, Link

Pierre Joseph Gosselin, 69, Link

Gary Yachison, 57, Link

Gloria Mary Olsen, 58, Link

Richard Douglas Cruickshank, 68, Link

Colleen Sanderson, 63, Link

Wendy Dale Bachynski, 63, Link

Jim Rumancik, 70, Link

Derek Albert Abner Hill, 48, Link

Barbara Lynn Stewart Stamford, 51, Link

Jocelyn Sumampong Eding, 40, Link

Lorne Daniel Assiniboine, 50, Link

Alyson Nicole Shane, 37, Link