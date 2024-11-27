UNITED STATES

Rapper and Menace to Society actor dies at 54

November 20, 2024

Rapper Saafir has died at the age of 54. The star, born as Reggie Gibson, was famed for his jazz-infused style and distinctive voice. Saafir faced several health challenges in recent years and had been forced to use a wheelchair. In July 1992, he was a passenger on TWA Flight 843 that crash-landed after an aborted takeoff. He hurt his back after jumping out of the burning aircraft before the emergency slide was put up. In 2005 Saafir had a cancerous tumor removed from his spine. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Legendary Wheel of Fortune presenter Chuck Woolery dies

November 24, 2024

Legendary Wheel of Fortune and dating game host Chuck Woolery has died at the age of 83. The TV personality died at his home in Texas on Saturday, after suddenly falling ill. Chuck’s longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young confirmed the news. The circumstances around Chuck’s death have not been confirmed. However, Mark told TMZ that while he was visiting him at his home, Chuck wasn’t feeling well and went to lie down. He later returned to the room to tell him that he was having trouble breathing and Mark called 911, but Chuck did not make it.

No cause of death reported.

Hollywood agent and producer Cal Boyington is dead at 53

November 22, 2024

Hollywood agent Michael Carlton Boyington has been found dead at his home at the age of 53. Known as ‘Cal’, Boyington was a producer and talent agent known for his work on MTV ‘s The Osbournes and Workaholics. Variety reported that he was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Monday. His brother, B.G. Dickey, has said that his cause of death is not yet known.

‘Jeopardy!’ fans mourn death of show legend Bruce Seymour

November 19, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Former Super Jeopardy! winner Bruce Seymour, who won a total of $305,989 on the iconic game show, has died. He was 77. According to a Legacy.com obituary, Seymour passed away on September 18, 2024, following a seven-week battle with a COVID infection. He was described as having been in “excellent health” prior to his infection.

Two Bee Gees stars die within days of each other

November 20, 2024

Drummer Dennis Bryon has died at age 76, making him the second Bee Gees star to pass away in the past week. Bryon’s death last Thursday came just four days before the death of fellow Bee Gees drummer Colin “Smiley” Petersen at age 78. Blue Weaver – who played alongside him in another band named Amen Corner – announced Bryon’s death in Nashville, Tennessee, in a Facebook post. He said: “I am lost for words at the moment. Dennis has passed away…This was such a shock.”

No cause of death reported.

Admiral Angry vocalist Chris Lindblad has passed away

November 23, 2024

Chris Lindblad, the vocalist for the sludge metal band Admiral Angry, passed away on November 20 due to an unspecified illness. Brandon Gillichbauer, ex-Admiral Angry and current Black Sheep Wall bassist, broke the news on the on social media on Friday, November 22.

No age reported.

Legendary Juice Crew singer TJ Swan has died at 57

November 22, 2024

Juice Crew harmonizer TJ Swan has died at age 57, according to Juice Crew matriarch Roxanne Shante. Swan was known for his Bally shoes, silk shirts, and his unforgettable hooks on hits such as "Nobody Beats The Biz", "Make The Music With Your Mouth Biz", "Left Me Lonely", "Albee Square Mall", and "Evolution". "We are sad to announce the passing of our Hip Hop Brother TJ Swan, the original Bally silk shirt king," Shante posted to IG, confirming he died on Friday morning, November 22. No cause of death has been announced.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Pinera, guitarist for Blues Image & Iron Butterfly, dies at 76

November 22, 2024

Guitarist-vocalist Mike Pinera, who co-wrote the 1970 top 5 hit “Ride, Captain, Ride” for the band Blues Image, then joined Iron Butterfly, Ramatam, and Alice Cooper’s Special Forces band, died on Nov. 20 at age 76. The news was confirmed by the St. Pete Catalyst website, based near his hometown. The cause of death was reportedly liver failure. Pinera had been ill for some time; a GoFundMe page was created in early 2024 to raise funds for a liver transplant, but had stopped accepting donations several months ago.

Former Rough Rider defender Mohammed passes away

November 22, 2024

Former Long Island, NY, Rough Riders defender Dahir Mohammed, who also played in Major League Soccer with the MetroStars and New England Revolution, has passed away. He was 51. No cause of death was given for Mohammed, who died on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Swim coach Mona Nyheim-Canales dies of breast cancer

November 24, 2024

Swim coach Mona Nyheim-Canales, 59, has died after a battle with cancer. Canales was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer last year while coaching as the head age group coach of Pitchfork Aquatics in Arizona. Nyheim-Canales was a lecturer on the international circuit for both the International Olympic Committee and FINA, and served as the Director for High Performance in Istanbul for the Turkish Swimming Federation.

Connor Costello, 30

November 24, 2024

Connor Costello, age 30, of Southborough, MA, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2024. Born and raised in Southborough, Connor developed a deep passion for sports, with basketball holding a special place in his heart. After graduating from high school, he pursued his love for the game at Hobart College and then Salve Regina College, later traveling to Europe to play professional basketball. He would frequently travel back and forth between Europe and the U.S. to train and compete. In addition to basketball, Connor had a love for both cooking and nutrition. He was an excellent cook and helped friends and family have healthier diets and lifestyles.

No cause of death reported.

NBA star Isaiah Thomas announces tragic death of his sister

November 21, 2024

NBA star Isaiah Thomas is mourning the loss of his older sister after announcing her tragic death in a heartbreaking post on social media. Thomas, 35, wrote alongside a photo of late sister LaQuisha Baldtrip on Instagram: 'Ima miss you big sis!!!! Damn how you leave me too? 2 sisters gone!!! This can't be real. I love and miss you Queen.' The cause of LaQuisha's death is currently unknown. Thomas, who is on the Phoenix Suns' books, lost another of his sisters, Chyna, following a fatal car crash in Washington in April 2017.

No age reported.

News anchor Donna Gregory dies from lung cancer

November 20, 2024

Donna Gregory, 61, a veteran North Carolina journalist, has died after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in April, WWAY 3 announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Gregory shared her cancer journey with viewers. In April, she published “a special message” on WWAY 3, saying she learned of her cancer diagnosis after getting a biopsy following “months of trying to determine what was causing recurring coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue and weight loss.” Gregory “confronted her illness with grace and determination, undergoing immunotherapy and chemotherapy while remaining a beacon of hope and inspiration," WWAY 3 said on Wednesday.

Brian Wilson collaborator and ‘Spongebob’ composer dies at 72

November 20, 2024

Andy Paley, a veteran producer and musician who worked with a wide range of artists including Brian Wilson, the Ramones, Madonna, Jonathan Richman, Elton John, Deborah Harry, NRBQ and many others, died following a brief battle with cancer, a rep confirms to Variety. He also worked extensively in film and television, composing scores and writing songs for such top animated series as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Ren & Stimpy,” “Digimon” and others. He was 72.

61 infants “died suddenly”:

Jevon David Flatt, Jr., 1 month

November 23, 2027

Lock Haven, Pennsylvania - Jevon David Flatt, Jr., born October 20, 2024, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at his home. He was a happy baby who almost always had a smile on his face. He loved lights, especially Christmas lights.

No cause of death reported.

Aliyah Kay'Lynn Bryant, 13 days

November 24, 2024

Afton, Tennessee - It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Aliyah Kay'Lynn Bryant. She was born November 8, 2024 and passed November 21, 2024 at 13 days old, surrounded by her parents. Aliyah brought immense joy and love to our lives in the short time she was with us. Although her time with us was brief, her memory will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Weston Everett Eldridge, 3 1/2 months

November 24, 2024

Iowa City, Iowa - Weston Everett Eldridge was born on June 27, 2024 and left this world unexpectedly in his sleep on November 17, 2024. Weston had big emotions and an even bigger personality. His nickname was 'Big Guy". He loved playing monster with his dad and listening to mom read "funny stories". He also loved going for car rides, looking at plants, soaking up sun beams, and looking out windows. His beautiful smile could light up any room. He radiated pure joy and innocence. Weston is forever the perfect baby.

No cause of death reported.

Mohammad Oiskarany, baby

November 23, 2024

Buffalo, NY - Baby Boy Mohammad Oiskarany, November 22, 2024 - November 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Zylith Xena Hannon, 1 1/2 months

November 24, 2024

Versailles, Missouri - Zylith Xena Hannon, infant daughter of Joseph Daniel Suggs and Trista Nichole Ashby-Dore, passed away Friday, November 22, 2024 at her home. She was born October 9, 2024, in Columbia, Missouri. Zylith was always smiling. She had beautiful hair and big eyes that took in the whole world. She loved having her papa sing to her. She was a night-owl who enjoyed interrupting everyone's sleep. She was a fighter from the beginning and was loved by all.

No cause of death reported.

Rubi Lynn Roberson, 1 day

November 24, 2024

Memphis, Tennessee - Rubi Lynn Roberson passed away peacefully in her mother's arms on Monday, November 18, 2024, at Methodist Olive Branch. She was born on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cannon Wallace, infant

November 24, 2024

Robbins, North Carolina - Cannon was the perfect image of happiness, the very essence of love. It took very little to spark a smile or a contagious laugh. Just to know Cannon was a true blessing. We draw our strength and comfort in knowing that his precious soul is at peace and filled with everlasting joy.

No cause of death reported.

Nevaeh Oliver, 1 day

November 24, 2024

Massillon, Ohio - Nevaeh Oliver went home to her Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2024. She was born at Mercy Medical Cleveland Clinic in Canton, OH.

No cause of death reported.

Hunter Oakley Wood and Amelia Clarie Wood, infants

November 24, 2024

Winchester, TN - Hunter Oakley Wood and Amelia Clarie Wood passed away in the embrace of family on November 21, 2024. Hunter and Amelia brought immense joy, love, and hope to their family. Though their time was brief, the impact they made will last a lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

Emersyn Kokx, infant

November 25, 2024

Ludington, Michigan - Infant, Emersyn Kokx, daughter of Alyssa Whatley and Alex Kokx of Crystal Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Deontre Sillem, infant

November 23, 2024

Miami, Oklahoma - Deontre Sillem, infant son of Sillenson Sillem and Tecirita Sakuma, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nikko Donald Wayne Staab, 2 1/2 months

November 25, 2024

Warrenton, MO - Our angel on earth is now an angel in heaven; infant Nikko Donald Wayne Staab passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. He was born on August 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Andres Brian "Lil Andy" Hawkins, stillborn

November 25, 2024

Norton Shores, Michigan - Baby Andres Brian "Lil Andy" Hawkins was born into the world still on November 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Harper Ann Lipian, 4 months

November 25, 2024

Lancaster, South Carolina - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Harper Ann who entered this world on July 16th, 2024, and returned to the arms of our Heavenly Father on November 16th, 2024. Though her time with us was far too short, the love and joy Harper brought into our lives will remain with us forever.

No cause of death reported.

Bimori Joaquina Corpeno-Valenzuela, baby

November 22, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Baby Bimori Joaquina Corpeno-Valenzuela passed away on November 17,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Aparicio Galviz, 1 day

November 22, 2024

Greensboro, NC - Baby Girl Aparicio Galviz, November 13, 2024 - November 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Khaza James Foster, 14 days

November 23, 2024

LaGrange, Georgia - Khaza James Foster, infant, passed away on November 19, 2024. He was born in LaGrange on November 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Gregory Jackson, six weeks

November 22, 2024

Sedalia, Missouri - Leo Gregory Jackson, six weeks young, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sadia Faith Jordan, stillborn

November 22, 2024

Clinton, North Carolina - Miss Sadia Faith Jordan, infant, was born sleeping at 9:51 am, Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Reese Michael Krivensky, stillborn

November 22, 2024

Holt, Michigan - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious baby boy, Reese Michael Krivensky, who was stillborn on November 12th, 2024. Though our little one never took a breath in this world, he will forever remain in our hearts. Reese brought hope and love to our lives, and we will cherish the memories of the moments we dreamed of and imagined together. Though time spent with him was short, we hold his spirit in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Jaiden Ky'mire Oliver, infant

November 22, 2024

Shreveport, Louisiana - An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Jaiden Ky'mire Oliver.

Baby Vanessa Loredo, infant

November 22, 2024

Rockford, Illinois - An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Vanessa Loredo.

Lennyn Shea MacDonald, infant

November 22, 2024

Wadsworth, Ohio - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Lennyn Shea MacDonald. On November 18th, she passed peacefully in the arms of her mommy and daddy. For too short of a time we had the immense privilege of holding, loving and sharing time with her. We cherished every single part of her, from her tiny-long fingers and lovely little feet to her abundant strawberry blonde hair. She was truly and forever will be our sunshine.

No cause of death reported.

Rylan Anthony Madson, stillborn

November 22, 2024

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Baby Rylan Anthony Madson was born into eternity on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

No cause of death reported.

Keon Denzel McIntyre, stillborn

November 22, 2024

Georgetown, Kentucky - Keon Denzel McIntyre, precious baby boy of Dion Janae McIntyre and Gabrielle Bubala, was born into the arms of angels on November 19, 2024, at Georgetown Community Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Kyron Drake Bouldin, baby

November 21, 2024

Hempstead, Texas – No obit

Carson Collins, baby

November 21, 2024

Shreveport, Louisiana - An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Carson Collins.

Elijah D. Crumpler, baby

November 21, 2024

Cary, NC - Baby Elijah D. Crumpler of Cary, NC, passed November 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ivory Jean Ann Harrison, 2 months, 4 days

November 21, 2024

Sallisaw, Oklahoma - Ivory Jean Ann Harrison was born to Lacresha Harrison on Sept. 12, 2024, in Fort Smith, Ark., At two months and four days old, she was much too precious and perfect for Earth, and she went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Destinii Hope, 77 days

November 21, 2024

Independence, Missouri - Destinii was born just after midnight on August 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, to her doting and loving parents, Maria Pike and Mitchell Holder Jr. Destinii chose her own name when she kicked Mommy in the belly while driving past a church with Destiny in its name, but Daddy and Mommy loved the name Lucky and called her that too. She was also Daddy’s Little Girl, Mommy’s Pookie, Baby Clover, Sweet Girl, and Chunky Cheeks.

No cause of death reported.

Leilani Grace Lewis, baby

November 21, 2024

Greenwood, South Carolina - Leilani Grace Lewis, our beautiful baby girl, was welcomed into the world on Monday, November 18, 2024 and left our arms too soon. Though her life was short, she filled our hearts with love and brought joy to our family. She will always be remembered and loved. She may have only been with us for a short time, but her love will last forever.

No cause of death reported.

Lettie Estelle Pettitt, 34 days

November 21, 2024

Hornell, New York - Heaven's gain was our loss when our precious baby girl was called by Jesus and became an Angel Tuesday morning, November 19. Although Lettie was only with us for 34 days, she was very much loved and cherished and touched all of our lives. Our "Little Angel" will forever live in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Zadkielle Mercy-Aryeley Quao, 18 days

November 21, 2024

Rocky Hill, Conn. - As we consider the passing of our sweet baby Zadkielle it’s hard not to have questions. It's hard not to feel sad. It's hard not to cry. Despite how heartbroken we are, we still rejoice in the goodness and faithfulness of our loving God. He’s been with us in our pain, sadness, and loneliness, He showered us with love and support through all of you, and we're forever grateful.

No cause of death reported.

Penelope "Poppi" Ann-Marie Smith, 4 months

November 21, 2024

Gassaway, West Virginia - Penelope "Poppi" Ann-Marie Smith, born on July 19, 2024, to her loving parents Angle Talbert and JJ Smith, sadly passed on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Poppi was a happy and beautiful baby girl. She was a very active little one who enjoyed her family around her. She will be forever loved and deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Bali Todd, 1

November 22, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - Baby Girl Bali Todd, 1, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Waring

November 22, 2024

North Charleston, South Carolina - Dickerson Mortuary announces the passing of Baby Waring who transitioned on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Services are to be announced.

No cause of death reported.

Aiden J. Wood, 5 months

November 22, 2024

Augusta, Georgia - According to the divine plan of our Gracious Lord God, our precious baby, Aiden J. Wood, was called home on November 13, 2024. Born on July 10, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia, Aiden's life, though brief, was filled with immense love, joy, and an unshakable connection to those who cherished him most. Aiden's smile could brighten any room, and his laughter was a melody that warmed the hearts of all who heard it. His gentle spirit and loving presence left an indelible mark on his family and friends, a testament to the beauty and purity of his soul. Though his time on Earth was brief, his impact was profound, and his memory will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Evangeline Edwards, infant

November 22, 2024

Infant Riley Evangeline Edwards, of Vanceboro, NC, died Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Emmett Hebert, 1 month

November 20, 2024

Jennings, Louisiana - Our cherished baby boy, Emmett Hebert, given to us on October 17, 2024, passed away surrounded by love on November 19, 2024. Our family was not prepared to lose our precious baby so soon, but we are eternally grateful for the amount of time we were able to spend with him.

No cause of death reported.

Elliana “Ellie” May Leykam, 2 months

November 20, 2024

Phoenix, Arizona - Elliana “Ellie” May Leykam, 2-month-old daughter of Jonah and Elizabeth Leykam of Phoenix, AZ, passed away Monday, November 18, 2024. Ellie arrived two months earlier than her due date, bringing joy and light into their lives. With her sweetness and big blue eyes, she captivated everyone she met. Ellie was born with a rare metabolic disorder known as Trifunctional Protein Deficiency (TFP), which prevented her body from using fat for energy. Despite her challenges, Ellie fought valiantly against her diagnosis for as long as she could. She inspired everyone who met her and fought as hard as her body would allow. She was able to come home after being cared for at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for 6 weeks.

Ari'yonna Victoria Rose Walker, baby

November 20, 2024

Newberry, South Carolina - On Sunday, November 17, 2024, a light among us dimmed. Baby girl Ari'yonna Victoria Rose Walker, beloved daughter of Gerald J. Walker and Brianna L. Harrison, passed into Eternal Rest.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson Ray Salisbury, 0

November 20, 2024

Middlesboro, Kentucky - Hudson Ray Salisbury, a precious newborn, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Tazewell, TN. He was born on the same day, November 17, 2024, to his loving mother, Autumn Salisbury.

No cause of death reported.

Julian Lopez Banegas, 2 1/2 months

November 20, 2024

Carrollton, Georgia - Julian Lopez Banegas, the beloved infant son of Fernando Lopez and Claudia Marisol Banegas Pineda, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. He brought joy to the world with his arrival on August 20, 2024, though his time with his family was far too brief.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Brautigam, 0

November 18, 2024

Peoria, Illinois - Emily Kathryn was a playful and happy baby girl already kicking and dancing in the womb. She is the youngest of 10 siblings and has been preceded in death by 3 siblings; Gabriel, Daniel, and Rose who were there in Heaven to celebrate her coming.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastian Gerardo Rivas Obregón, 11 days

November 20, 2024

Sebastian Gerardo Rivas Obregón, infant son of Francisco and Debanhy Rivas, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2024, at the Children's Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was born on November 3, 2024, in Dallas.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Faith Hernandez, 3 1/2 months

November 20, 2024

Lubbock, Texas - Emma Faith Hernandez, infant daughter of Alexa Hernandez and Emilio Gonzalez Moreno, Jr., passed away in her sleep on Sunday, November 17, 2024. She was born on July 27, 2024, in Lubbock.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Patrick Casey, 1 month

November 19, 2024

Bluffton, South Carolina - It is with profound heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Michael Patrick Casey, who was born on October 11th, 2024, and left this world too soon on November 9th, 2024. Though his life was only a precious month long, the comfort of his presence will forever live on in our hearts as a beautiful reminder of pure love, innocence, and the boundless hopes we carried for him.

No cause of death reported.

Wrenlee Rae Doriott, preterm

November 19, 2024

Webster, Wisconsin - Wrenlee Rae Doriott, Our Sweet Little Angel was born preterm on Friday, November 15th, 2024, at United Hospital Mother and Baby Care Center in St. Paul, MN.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Joycelynn Anniyah Watkins, stillborn

November 19, 2024

Anderson, Indiana - Baby Joycelynn Anniyah Watkins was born silent into this world on November 2, 2024, but her little life spoke volumes. Joycelynn spent only a moment in our arms, but she is forever in the hearts of the loved ones she leaves behind.

No cause of death reported.

Grant Adam Woodard, stillborn

November 19, 2024

Moxee City, Washington - Grant was born sleeping and entered the gates of the Heavenly Kingdom on Friday Nov. 15 at Memorial Hospital in Yakima. Grant was, and always will be, perfect and loved beyond measure.

No cause of death reported.

Nova Leigh Jean Loftis, 2 months

November 19, 2024

Nova Loftis of Platte City, Missouri, died on Friday, November 15, 2024, in Platte City, Missouri. She was born Friday, September 13, 2024 in Liberty, Missouri,

No cause of death reported.

Emersyn Kate Kokkelenberg, infant

November 19, 2024

Owego, New York - Emersyn Kate Kokkelenberg, infant daughter of Edward and Olivia (Wahl) Kokkelenberg, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nayeli Marie Garcia, stillborn

November 19, 2024

New Bern, NC - Baby Nayeli Marie Garcia, of New Bern, was born sleeping on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at Carolina East Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Azora Denauira Ann Howard, infant

November 19, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Adams announces the passing of Baby Girl Azora Denauira Ann Howard who transitioned on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Noah William and Vincent John Howard, infant twins

November 22, 2024

Anderson, Missouri - Noah William and Vincent John Howard, infant twins of John Howard and Karol Ocampo, were born and passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Rain Soderlin, stillborn

November 22, 2024

Pine Ridge, South Dakota - Jamie Rain Soderlin, stillborn infant daughter to Mikel Soderlin and Jasmine High Bull, was born and passed away on November 14, 2024, at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

No cause of death reported.

Ella Jean Loudy, 47 days

November 25, 2024

Montpelier, Indiana - Infant Ella Jean Loudy, daughter of Faith Horsley and Dillen Loudy, passed away on Saturday morning, November 23, 2024, at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN. From the moment she was born, Ella was aware of her surroundings. She loved music, which would sooth her if she was fussy. She especially loved watching her big sister Enzleigh play and talk to her. She was a happy baby and graced her family with much joy and happiness in the 47 days she was here on this earth.

No cause of death reported.

Saniyah Lynn Rose Rochelle, 0

November 25, 2024

Virginia Beach, Virginia - Baby Girl Saniyah Lynn Rose Rochelle, November 23, 2024-November 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nikko Donald Wayne Staab, 2 1/2 months

November 25, 2024

Warrenton, MO - Our angel on earth is now an angel in heaven; infant Nikko Donald Wayne Staab passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. He was born on August 26, 2024 in Lake St. Louis. Nikko loved to lie between his Mommy and Daddy and grab hold of their fingers, and listen to them sing "Butterfly Fly Away" and "Mommy's Prayer.” Nikko was only here for a short time, but touched many lives and blessed his parents beyond measure.

No cause of death reported.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

16-year-old boy found dead in Florida waters

November 21, 2024

A Florida teenager has been found dead days after he disappeared while on his way to school, and his family wants answers. Police recovered the body of a person “believed to be in his mid-teens” from the waters off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Sunday, Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department (TPD). Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old Eniola Olafemi. His grandmother told CBS affiliate WTSP that her grandson left for school on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but she later learned that he never arrived. Jackson said police told her that Olafemi was identified through dental records, and that he had been face-down in the water for about two days, according to WTSP. Authorities also allegedly informed Jackson that there were no signs of cuts, stab wounds, gunshots, or strangulation on the body — and the outlet reported that they've also ruled out drowning as well. “They don’t know how he died," she told WTSP. "They have no clue."

18-year-old Michigan student dies, battled autoimmune disease

November 22, 2024

Allendale, Mich. — The Allendale community is heartbroken after the passing of Jacksen Fitton, 18, a senior at Allendale High School and a standout athlete who touched the lives of all who knew him. Jacksen passed away earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, dedication, and kindness. Jacksen's parents, Carrie and Jasen Fitton, say their son was the definition of an all-around athlete, excelling in every sport he touched. His passion for basketball was especially evident. He had been battling an autoimmune disease as well as thrombotic microangiopathy, according to a GoFundMe organized to help his family with funeral and memorial costs.

Researcher’s note - From GoFundMe: He had been battling a diagnosis of Stills, an autoimmune disease, this fall and then a sudden onset of TMA (Thrombotic Microangiopathy). Both very rare occurrences in themselves. Its been a heartbreaking past few weeks watching such a bright light fight this terrible illness . Link

Jose De Jesus Morales, 18

November 19, 2024

Turlock, California - Jose De Jesus Morales, a remarkable young man, was born on December 25, 2005, in San Jose, California. Jose brought light into this world on a day already filled with joy and hope. Throughout his 18 years with us, he lived as a reflection of that light, touching the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Jose was a son, a brother, a friend, a partner, and soon to be father to a baby boy. A proud graduate of Modesto High School, he worked hard to achieve his goals and had an unshakable determination to create a better future for himself and those he loved. But Jose was more than his achievements; he was the embodiment of kindness, resilience, and love.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Thomas Brill, 18

November 25, 2024

Alex Thomas Brill, 18, a lifelong resident of Wingdale, NY, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Delhi, NY. He attended Dover schools and was a 2024 graduate of Dover High School, where he was captain of the Dover Dragons Varsity Football team and also played on the Dover High School Baseball team. An avid fisherman, he loved camping and being outdoors. Alex worked as a chef at Cousin’s Pizza in Wingdale.

No cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

U. of Mobile basketball player collapses and dies on campus

November 19, 2024

Mobile, Ala. — A University of Mobile men’s basketball player has died, News 5 has learned. Kaiden Francis, a freshman student-athlete from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, collapsed on campus on Tuesday morning. He never recovered and was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

MN State U. releases name of student who died on campus

November 21, 2024

Minnesota State University Moorhead has released the name of a student who died on campus last week. Lawrence Nwaokorie, 25, was a third-year computer science major from Brooklyn Park, according to an email sent by MSUM President Tim Downs. Nwaokorie was found unresponsive in his dorm room Wednesday, Nov. 13. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said no foul play is suspected and there was no obvious cause of death. Police are still awaiting a blood toxicology report. In an email, loved ones described Nwaokorie as “dedicated to his studies and determined to succeed…a beacon of light, a source of joy and encouragement to everyone around him."

Researcher’s note – Minnesota State colleges’ “vaccination” mandate: Link

Lauren Katharine “LoLo” Uecker, 29

November 18, 2024

Lauren Katharine “LoLo” Uecker, age 29, of Fond du Lac, WI, died unexpectedly, Thursday, November 14, 2024. A graduate of Fond du Lac High School, Lauren attended UW – Stevens Point, later transferring to UW – Milwaukee where she remained just a few credits shy of graduating.

Researcher’s note - UW students who get “vaccinated” will be exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements: Link UWM students stepped up this fall to help the campus surpass the UW System goal of a minimum 70% vaccination rate among enrolled students. As part of the UW System’s 70 for 70 vaccination incentive program, 15 UWM students have been randomly selected to receive $7,000 tuition credit awards and have been notified. So far, at least 92% of UWM’s student population is fully vaccinated. If that rate hits 95%, it will unlock a separate $500 UWM scholarship for a student. As part of its own vaccine incentive program, UWM has awarded four students $500 scholarships, based on students reaching 85% and 90% vaccination, and employees reaching a vaccination rate of 80%. Link

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Veterans seeking answers about death of Navy yeoman, 18

November 22, 2024

Veterans across the country are asking for answers about the death of 18-year-old Navy Yeoman Kendra McDaniel. Kendra died on Nov. 3 and her body was received on Nov. 19. She will be buried with military honors in Riverside Cemetery. Those who served alongside Kendra want to make sure that her death is appropriately commemorated.

Researcher’s note - Jan 10, 2023: The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. “The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” Austin said in the memo. “Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.” Link

No cause of death reported.

A Marine “died suddenly”:

Jeffrey Dargatis II

November 22, 2024

It is with sincere regret we announce the death of Jeffrey Dargatis II, formerly of Scranton, who died unexpectedly at his home in Satellite Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. He studied mathematics at Eastern Florida State College, Melbourne, Florida, and Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida, where he loved to tutor math students. He joined the United States Marine Corp, where he worked in specialized linguistics.

Researcher’s note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid “vaccine” immediately: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

A mental health professional “died suddenly”:

Elizabeth Ashley Turner, 28

November 25, 2024

Elizabeth Ashley Turner, 28, of Wilson, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024. Born on November 25, 1995, in Warner Robins, Georgia, Elizabeth was a bright and loving daughter who brought joy to all who knew her. She graduated from James B. Hunt High School and pursued her passion for psychology at East Carolina University, where she majored in Psychology and minored in Classical Studies and Criminal Justice, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. After receiving her master’s degree in forensic psychology from George Washington University in Washington, DC, she held various positions in the mental health field, including mental health coordinator, youth counselor, and QP supervisor. In addition to being a devoted mental health professional Elizabeth was a writer of more than 30 short stories and poems. She had completed the first six chapters of her first novel before she passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Macon, GA, civic leader dies at 42

November 25, 2024

Macon, GA - Josh Rogers, the president and CEO of NewTown Macon, died suddenly Sunday evening at the age of 42, NewTown announced. Rogers spent nearly two decades working to restore downtown and support locally owned small businesses. Rogers is survived by his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Georgia labor commissioner Bruce Thompson has passed away

November 24, 2024

Atlanta, GA - Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson has lost his battle with cancer at age 59. He came into office with a sense of urgency that was ingrained in his personality and work ethic. Earlier this year Bruce announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Blacks of the Chesapeake founder Vince Leggett dies at 71

November 24, 2024

Vincent O. Leggett was passionately devoted to his cause right until the end. The founder and president of Blacks of the Chesapeake passed away this weekend at the age of 71. Many around the Bay were caught off guard by the news on Sunday, including Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who said in a statement on social media, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to find out this morning that our beloved Admiral of the Chesapeake and Blacks of the Chesapeake founder, Vincent Omar Leggett, has passed away. He served the Chesapeake Bay community in a variety of ways, as an educator, chaplain, through government relations, public affairs and urban planning. He has been among the select few to receive the honorary title of Admiral of the Chesapeake from a Maryland governor.”

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 8:

Fr. David Muñoz, OMI, 42

October 8, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Fr. David Muñoz, OMI (Oblates of Mary Immaculate) went home to God on October 5, peacefully leaving this earth and undoubtedly joyfully welcomed into paradise. God asked David to serve Him as a priest, and David faithfully answered that call, entering into Oblate formation, leading to his profession of vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on August 1, 2005, and his ordination to the priesthood on May 22, 2010.

Researcher’s note - In a Facebook post: “As many of you know Fr. David Munoz OMI has passed away after a more than one-year battle with a cancerous brain tumor known as a glioblastoma.” The Pope pushed the jabs, still does, the Archbishop of San Antonio does also. Father David was a good man, may he rest in peace. Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Jesse (Arguinzoni) Olsen, 37

November 20, 2024

Jesse (Arguinzoni) Olsen of Monroe, NY, was tragically and unexpectedly taken from us on October 28, 2024, at the age of 37. She had a distinguished career as an Aviation Meteorologist, Aerospace Scientist, and Pilot Extraordinaire. Jesse was the epitome of a world traveler and libation connoisseur. She embraced numerous hobbies and careers. She was a Ground Operations Agent, volunteered at Big Cat Rescue, and taught whenever possible, in addition to being a passionate pilot. Jesse’s passing is a profound shock to her family, friends, and loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Jodi A. Johnson, 38

November 20, 2024

Gibson City, IL — Jodi A. Johnson, 38, of Gibson City, died unexpectedly at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. She was a certified public accountant for Country Financial in Bloomington and a member of the ESA service sorority.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Michael K. Smith, 73

November 25, 2024

Dr. Michael K. Smith, age 73, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Muskegon, MI. In 1979, following graduation from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, he became a Board-Certified Surgeon and Critical Care Specialist for 34 years. Michael was a Partner of Northeast Surgical Group, working at McLaren Health Care, subsequently serving as CMO at two different health care systems. Following his retirement, he served as Medical Director of Utilization Review at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital.

Researcher’s note - Nurses say Trinity Health to fire them for not having Covid “vaccinations”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 17:

Shannon Lynn Burr, 48

November 17, 2024

Star City, Arkansas - Shannon Lynn Burr 48, of Star City, passed away Saturday November 16, 2024 at her home. She loved crafting, making jewelry and flower arrangements, practicing calligraphy, and riding her scooter. Shannon was a light to many people and she loved caring for others. She was a nurse and served as the assistant director of nursing at The Woods in Monticello and was a member of Star City First Assembly.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Rivers, 44

November 23, 2024

Whately, MA - Melanie Anne Rivers, 44, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on November 3rd, 2024. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Michael, and four treasured children. A compassionate and skilled registered nurse, Melanie dedicated her career to helping others in numerous fields, from labor and delivery to traumatic brain injury, addiction nursing, and most recently as a psychiatric nurse.

Researcher’s note - Massachusetts: Proceed With Caution – New “Vaccination” Criteria for Hospitals and Other Licensed Health Facilities: Link

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Moselle Fox, 38

November 18, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nicole Moselle Fox, a devoted mother, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, partner, and friend, who left us unexpectedly on November 14, 2024, at the age of 38. She graduated from Valley High School, where she earned a scholarship and went on to obtain a CNA certificate, embodying her passion for helping others. Nicole had an innate ability to make everyone around her feel loved and supported. From a young age, she had a warmth and kindness that touched everyone around her. Nicole had a remarkable way of finding beauty in the world. Her laughter was contagious, and her empathy knew no bounds. She was a loyal friend, making everyone feel valued and understood. In addition to her role as a mother, she also worked as a CNA at South Davis Community Hospital, then changed careers working at Bountiful City Light and Power, and most recently at the Internal Revenue Service, where she excelled and loved her job and co-workers.

No cause of death reported.

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

LaRue County sheriff's deputy dies while on duty

November 23, 2024

Louisville, KY - LaRue County Sheriff's Office has reported that deputy Nick Green suffered a fatal medical issue while on duty. The cause of death isn't known at this time. Green was a seven-year law enforcement veteran and also a father.

Researcher’s note - “Vaccinated” Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship. How to sign up: Link

No age reported.

Sweetwater police officer passes away after battling cancer

November 23, 2024

Sweetwater, Tenn. - The Sweetwater Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. SPD announced on Friday that Officer Tyler Blankenship had passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 44. Officer Blankenship started his career with the SPD in November 2019 and graduated the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in March 2021.

Link

Fairview’s assistant police chief dies unexpectedly

November 18, 2024

Fairview’s [Texas] assistant police chief, Michael “Mike” Patrick Sullivan, died unexpectedly Nov.10. He died from complications of a medical procedure, according to a statement from the town. Sullivan, 61, was new to the department, joining as assistant police chief in April. He had nearly four decades of experience in law enforcement. Before joining Fairview’s department, Sullivan worked in Farmersville for almost 14 years, according to the town’s statement.

No cause of death reported.

Manatee County deputy dies following medical event

November 18, 2024

Manatee County, FL - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its deputies passed away suddenly over the weekend. The department confirmed that Deputy Ravi Ragoonanan passed away Sunday following an unexpected medical event off duty. He served the community as a patrol deputy at MCSO for over 23 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ohio sheriff’s sergeant dies unexpectedly

November 19, 2024

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a sergeant with 29 years of service has died unexpectedly. Services for Sgt. Chris Williams [61] will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Newcomer Funeral Home at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek. “Chris is irreplaceable and our office is devastated by his sudden and unexpected passing,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Pittsburgh firefighter dies after collapsing at scene of fire

November 21, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA —Multiple local fire departments have reported Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh died after collapsing at the scene of Wednesday's fire in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. Walsh was a commanding officer who suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the fire.

Researcher’s note - May 18, 2023: Allegheny County ends covid “vaccine” requirement for employees: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Jay Thomas Lester

November 23, 2024

Jay Thomas Lester of Davie, Florida, died unexpectedly November 17, 2024. Jay enjoyed a twenty-plus year career as a fire fighter/EMT, having first worked as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Wilton Manors, and then worked full time as a firefighter/EMT for St. Lucie County, Pompano Beach, and lastly Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Walkerville fire chief dies unexpectedly

November 20, 2024

Walkerville, MT — Former Walkerville Fire Chief Gregory “Greg” Frick, 57, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 18. Greg had served as Walkerville’s fire chief for nearly 20 years. He took over as fire chief for his father in 2000. In addition to his service on the fire department, Greg also went on mission trips to help repair homes and support communities hit by natural disasters.

No cause of death reported.

Two paramedics “died suddenly”:

Surprise Paramedic of the Year dies after battling cancer

November 23, 2024

Surprise, Ariz. — A paramedic in Surprise died after battling cancer, the city's fire and medical department said. Paul Johnson died on Nov. 21, according to the Surprise Fire-Medical Department. Johnson was named Paramedic of the Year. He is survived by his wife, Bre, and his three children, sons Ryland (11) and Dylan (9), and daughter Irelyn (6).

Researcher’s note - Maricopa County approves incentives for its employees who get “vaccinated”: Link

No age reported.

Flight paramedic at Pafford, TN, medical services tragically dies

November 19, 2024

Cody Nash, a flight paramedic with Pafford Medical Services in Johnson County, Arkansas, has died, sparking tributes from all who knew him. Nash started his career as an EMT and advanced to the paramedic level within four years. He eventually advanced to his current position, holding various roles such as Lead Operations Manager for Pafford Medical Services, Clinical Services Training Coordinator, and Flight Paramedic for Pafford Air Med. He has 13 years of experience.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Harrisburg School District board president Jim Thompson dies

November 22, 2024

The Harrisburg, PA, School District is grieving the sudden loss of James R. Thompson, its newly appointed Board President, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, just hours after attending a board meeting. Thompson, 67, was present at the Committee of the Whole Board Meeting on the evening of Nov. 19, where he fulfilled his duties alongside fellow directors and district leadership. His passing marks the end of a remarkable tenure that spanned over a decade of service to the Harrisburg School District.

No cause of death reported.

Cole Anthony Keberlein, 28

November 24, 2024

Cole Anthony Keberlein of Kaukauna, WI, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 28 on November 21, 2024. After graduating from high school, he worked a couple of jobs within the Little Chute school district, but was most recently a Teacher’s Assistant for the elementary school kids.

Researcher’s note - Outagamie County giving “vaccinated” employees more paid time off if they get COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Former Loara football coach Dean Lappin dies of cancer

November 24, 2024

Anaheim, CA - Former Loara football coach Dean Lappin, who became the third coach in program history, is being remembered for his teaching skills and tight connection with his family after he died from cancer. Lappin, 69, died on Nov. 13 after fighting two forms of cancer, his wife Kelly said. Lappin also taught special education math at Loara. His ability as a teacher helped him excel as a coach, family members said.

Researcher’s note - California lifts “vaccine” mandate for school staff: Link

Tulsa community leader and mentor Coach Keith Reed dies

November 22, 2024

Tulsa, OK — Beloved Tulsa community leader and mentor Keith Reed suddenly passed away on Thursday at age 68. He was the founder of the Reed Community Foundation. "Coach Reed,” as many called him, made his life mission to instill love and life skills into Tulsa's youth.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Missing Manitowoc veteran found dead

November 23, 2024

Cleveland, WI - A green alert for a missing Manitowoc Army veteran has been cancelled after officials confirmed he was found deceased on Saturday morning. Officials say Jason Neumann, 43, was found dead two miles north of the Village of Cleveland in Lake Michigan. Neumann was reported missing on Tuesday, the same day officials found the veteran's car in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. The car was still in drive. Officials say there is no indication of foul play, and the investigation will be completed by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner.

Researcher’s note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Hanover, VA, man killed in crash caused by medical emergency

November 20, 2024

Henrico County, Va. — A 72-year-old Hanover County man is dead after police say a medical emergency caused him to run off the road and crash in Henrico County on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Neale Street for report of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers found a Toyota Camry in the eastbound ditch of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Chickahominy Bluffs. The driver, identified as Charles Colgin of Hanover, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No cause of death reported.

Florida man dies in crash after apparent medical emergency

November 19, 2024

Marion County, FL – A driver was killed Tuesday morning in Marion County after crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 301 and Southeast 144th Place Road. At the time, the driver — a 64-year-old man from The Villages — is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, which prevented him from maintaining control of his vehicle, the FHP said. As a result, the car went southwest off the road and crashed into a fence and a tree. The driver later died at the hospital, the FHP said.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies in 3-vehicle Yadkin County [NC] crash

November 18, 2024

On Monday morning, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving three cars in Yadkin County on Highway 67 near East Bend Road. A Honda SUV crossed the centerline on Highway 67 and hit a Dodge truck. During the investigation, troopers said they confirmed that the driver of the Honda had a medical condition that caused her to crash. That driver, 61-year-old Teresa Baker, died from her injuries at the scene. The other two drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Several Michigan hunters die of heart attacks during fall hunt

November 24, 2024

The Associated Press has reported that at least three deer hunters died suddenly of heart attacks with in a 48-hour period during the 16-day November deer hunt in Michigan. The deceased were considered to be “fit and healthy,” the AP noted. They were aged 57, 65, and 83, and died in Arenac and Tuscola counties. Two of the men reportedly died while working to haul away the heavy animals. Dr. William Morrone, the medical examiner for Bay, Midland, Tuscola, Arenac, and Iosco counties, expressed shock over the deaths. “I’ve never seen three people die in 48 hours from heart attacks while deer hunting before,” Morrone said.

Retired CA correctional officer Jeremy Waldrop dies

November 25, 2024

Jeremy Waldrop, a retired correctional officer with over 20 years of service, passed away Nov. 16, 2024. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported for duty to Pleasant Valley State Prison in December 2003. He transferred to Wasco State Prison-Reception Center in January 2005, where he remained until he retired in June 2024.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

KY advocates site “systemic failures” after 2 inmate deaths

November 22, 2024

Louisville, KY — Reform advocates expressed sorrow and frustration Thursday after two more recent deaths at Louisville Metro Corrections. “Of the now 18 deaths, two of them have happened just this month less than two weeks of each other,” said Amber Duke, executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky. Jail officials say Shawnta Hughes died Nov. 6 and a 54-year-old man died Tuesday under the same circumstances, both found in medical distress and unresponsive.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in vehicle at South Bay park and ride lot

November 22, 2024

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a man found in a Park and Ride lot in National City. Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, he was discovered inside a vehicle within the Sweetwater Road Park and Ride. CHP San Diego Area and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded, and medics pronounced the man dead. The cause of death and sequence of events are under investigation by the CHP.

No age reported.

Three “died suddenly” in the waters:

CA driver dead, vehicle found submerged in floodwater

November 23, 2024

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Guerneville, CA, on Saturday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., a caller reported to the Sonoma County dispatch that a vehicle was submerged in floodwaters near Mays Canyon Road and Highway 116. Rescue crews arrived at the location and found the person inside the vehicle dead. The victim’s identity was not released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead in central Phoenix canal

November 23, 2024

Phoenix firefighters recovered a body in the Grand Canal near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., firefighters arrived at the scene to find an adult man "beyond resuscitative efforts, floating in the canal," according to Capt. Shaun DuBois. Phoenix police are investigating the cause of death. No identity for the victim was available.

No age reported.

Man found dead in Bear Creek in Merced, CA

November 22, 2024

Merced, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a creek in Merced on Friday afternoon. The man's body was found around 1:30 pm in Bear Creek near 28th Street and K Street. Merced police say it's unclear if the man drowned, or if something else caused his death. Investigators are still working to figure out how the man ended up in the water.

No age reported.

Young Fall River man remembered for his compassion

November 18, 2024

A Fall River, MA, man who died suddenly is being remembered. 29-year-old Rui Carlos Gomes-Depina died unexpectedly on Monday, November 11th. According to Rui’s brother, they believe he had a heart attack. He went to the store and dropped on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Working at a group home, his “dedication to his work with mental health exemplified his compassion and desire to help others.”

Researcher’s note - Massachusetts rescinded its “vaccination” mandate for group homes on May 11, 2023: Link

Leila A. Hicks, 61

November 25, 2024

Leila A. Hicks, 61, formerly of Peoria, IL, and a 20-year resident of Livermore, CA, passed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. A recent graduate of The Rock School of Ministry of Livermore, CA, she most recently was employed by Netflix.

Researcher’s note - Netflix mandated the jab for all employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Knowlton, 56

November 25, 2024

Timothy J. Knowlton, age 56, died unexpectedly on November 8th at his home in Saugus [MA]. An inventory and warehouse specialist, he worked for Seacrest Foods for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Hammond, 62

November 25, 2024

Stockton Springs, ME - Joyce Hammond, 62, passed away suddenly at a Bangor Hospital, November 10, 2024, with family by her side. She worked at the Pentagoet Inn in Castine for more than 30 years; it was not a job for her, it was a large part of her life. She was very proud of the inn.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Bellinger, 74

November 25, 2024

Sandra "Sandi" Bellinger, 74, of Olympia, Washington, formerly Peru, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 28th.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Jeffery Coppola, 64

November 25, 2024

Michael Jeffery "Jeff" Coppola, 64, of Keswick, VA, passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2024. Jeff was an accomplished businessperson, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Product Management & Voice of Customer at WorldStrides, Inc., an international educational travel and experience provider.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Joseph Blauer, 44

November 25, 2024

Delco, Idaho — Matthew Joseph Blauer, age 44, passed away with his loving wife by his side on November 20, 2024, at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Matt worked at the Mayfair and Celler throughout high school, and then was the manager and bookkeeper until it closed in 2018. The family would like to thank the ICU RN nurses for their dedication and loving care for 48 hours.

No cause of death reported.

Steven James Edgecomb, 40

November 25, 2024

Meariaville and Bangor, ME — Steven James Edgecomb, 40, died unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2024. After high school, Steve spent a few years in Texas with his stepbrother Ryan. When he returned home, he worked for Lafayette Hotels and Dysart’s, most currently at Homsted Earthworks, where he worked along with his sister, Olivia.

No cause of death reported.

Paul L. Lommel, 58

November 25, 2024

Paul L. Lommel, age 58, of Pierz, MN, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 21, 2024. He was working at the Cold Spring Brewery as a forklift operator.

No cause of death reported.

David E. Seely, 59

November 25, 2024

David E. Seely of Mashpee, MA, died unexpectedly following a brief illness on November 16. He was 59. Following school, he began a career in the construction industry, working primarily as a heavy machine operator. Known as Rooster, he enjoyed traveling, going fishing, boating—especially on Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton—and working around his yard, in which he took great pride.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Wayne Adkins, 51

November 25, 2024

Danny Wayne Adkins, 51, of Chatham, VA, died unexpectedly on November 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Jason Gallitz, 40

November 25, 2024

Helenville, WI - Timothy Jason Gallitz, 40, died unexpectedly November 15 at home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing baseball & football and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed spending time with his 2 chihuahuas, Gizmo and Gweeto.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannie Marie Steines, 61

November 25, 2024

Jeannie Marie Steines, 61, of Monroe, formerly of Rockford, IL, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at SSM Monroe Hospital. She attended West High School in Rockford and was employed as a C.N.A. for many years. She also worked for MCFI Home Care.

Researcher’s note - State officials extend “vaccination” deadline for Illinois teachers, healthcare workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Thomas Snyder, 40

November 25, 2024

Benjamin "Ben" Thomas Snyder, 40, of Elkhart, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at his residence. Ben worked for Hotel Elkhart as a clerk along with other local hotels in the area.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn A. Phillips, 63

November 24, 2024

Romeoville, IL - Lynn A. Phillips, 63, passed away Saturday November 9th, 2024, at her residence in Romeoville, where she resided for the past 32 years. She was formerly of Peoria, IL. Lynn was a paralegal and after her retirement, she would continue to work as a senior activity aide for a senior living community.

Researcher’s note – Phillips’ Facebook page had a profile picture saying "I'm a Healthcare Worker I Can't Stay Home.” Per mandate of IL governor, all who worked in healthcare or senior living had to have the jab. Link

No cause of death reported.

Susan Rothery Allen, 70

November 24, 2024

Ballwin, Missouri - Susan Rothery Allen of Ballwin, Mo., died suddenly of natural causes on Nov. 18, 2024. Susan worked as a speech pathologist and then pursued additional studies at Control Data Institute to become a data analyst for McDonnell Douglas Health Information Systems, MetLife and United Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Lee, 59

November 24, 2024

Daniel Lee died unexpectedly on Wednesday November 20, 2024, at the age of 59. Born on July 9, 1965, in Baldwin Wisconsin, he adored the great outdoors, finding solace in both fishing and hunting, and had a special place in his heart for his home state, cheering on the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers with unmatched enthusiasm. Daniel had a knack for working with his hands and enjoyed activities such as pool, darts, bowling, golf, and softball, always up for a friendly competition or a casual game with loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Mullenax, 60

November 24, 2024

Kimberley "Kim" Mullenax (Post) died unexpectedly in Garfield Hts., OH, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Uliss, 63

November 23, 2024

Steve Uliss, 63, the owner and operator of the BBQ restaurant Firefly’s in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has died. Uliss’ death occurred unexpectedly on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, close friends announced. No cause of death was given.

Ben Kedrowski, 52

November 23, 2024

Saint Cloud, MN — Ben Kedrowski passed away unexpectedly at age 52 on Monday, November 18, 2024, leaving his family and friends heartbroken. Ben was known for his infectious personality and caring nature. His sudden death occurred due to a medical emergency while at home, caused by a rare complication of a weakened aortic artery that perforated while he was fixing the dryer.

David Shoemaker, 66

November 23, 2024

Mystic, CT - David H. Shoemaker, 66, a resident of Mystic, died unexpectedly at home Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. David was employed with Pfizer for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing humorous cartoons and painting.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Keith Etheridge, 61

November 23, 2024

Orangeburg, South Carolina - Brian Keith Etheridge, 61, of Neeses, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2024. He retired from the Department of Public Utilities where he worked with the Wastewater Division.

Researcher’s note - Orangeburg to pay city employees $500 to get COVID “vaccine” shot: Link

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Mastrofrancesco, 42

November 23, 2024

Melissa Mastrofrancesco, age 42, of Powder Springs, Ga., died unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2024, after complications of a recent illness. Melissa began her career as a senior parole officer for the state of Georgia and had been a successful account executive for Konica Minolta, C Beyond, First Data and Arey Educational Solutions.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsey Christine Estep, 30

November 22, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan - On Nov. 16th 2024 and sadly left unexpectedly to be in the arms of our Lord. To know Lindsey was to know a woman full of life, vitality and light. Even though Lindsey was very beautiful and worked as a model, it was her heart that truly shined. She had a way of recognizing those in need.

No cause of death reported.

Heidi A. Piontes, 71

November 22, 2024

Heidi A. Piontes, 71, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Heidi worked as a pharmacy tech at North Ottawa Hospital for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian R. Tippett, 63

November 22, 2024

Peoria, IL - Brian R. Tippett, age 63, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Brian worked for the Greater Chillicothe Sanitation District for over 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan and he loved going fishing.

Researcher’s note - From his daughter's Facebook post: "On August 17, 2024, just before my dad’s 63rd birthday, our lives got flipped upside down. After taking him to the emergency room for some confusion, balance issues, and severe headaches we learned that he had cancerous lesions in his brain, lungs, and pancreas. After some testing, we learned that the primary source was melanoma. "

No cause of death reported.

Randolph D. Aigner, 72

November 22, 2024

Randolph D. Aigner, 72, of Varina, Virginia, passed away November 15th following a short illness. He was one of the original members of the Virginia Small Grain Growers Association and more recently became a member of the Virginia Vineyards Association. He grew soybeans and wheat, winning local, state and national awards for wheat yield. He was a pioneer in no-till wheat production. Randolph was ahead of his time in soybean management systems, and in particular, early planting. Together with the VCE, Randolph was among the first in Virginia to undertake planting of pumpkins into an annual winter cover crop, significantly increasing yield and quality. He was responsible for thousands of the Halloween pumpkins sold locally every fall.

No cause of death reported.

Cecelia “Cissy” Miller, 67

November 21, 2024

Canton, IL - Cecelia Cissy retired from OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria in 2021. “Cissy” Miller, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at her home in Canton.

Researcher’s note - OSF Medical required all employees to have C19 jab per mandate from IL governor.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Joel Gonterman, 49

November 21, 2024

Peoria, IL - Brian Joel Gonterman, 49, formerly of Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria. Brian was an over the road truck driver.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew William Bailey, Jr., 28

November 21, 2024

Matthew William “Cheese” Bailey, Jr. passed away unexpectedly in Nashville, TN, on November 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Wuebben, 65

November 21, 2024

Ronald G. Wuebben, 65, of Yankton, SD, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa "Terry" Fisher Hudson, 65

November 21, 2024

Teresa "Terry" Fisher Hudson, age 65, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly Wednesday morning, November 20, 2024, at home. She retired as the office manager for the Clinton County Public Defenders Office.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lynne Kuhljuergen, 70

November 21, 2024

Nancy Lynne Kuhljuergen, 70, of Fort Madison, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison.

No cause of death reported.

William Walasinski, 58

November 21, 2024

Bill Walasinski, age 58, died unexpectedly August 8, 2024, at his home in Indianapolis, IN. He was employed at Eli Lilly as a safety engineer. Bill enjoyed traveling, was an avid bird watcher and photographer.

Researcher’s note - Eli Lilly to require COVID “vaccine” for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Richard A. Walker, 70

November 21, 2024

Richard A. Walker, 70, of Hopewell Junction, NY, passed away on November 17, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Trowbridge, 71

November 21, 2024

Charles Stephen "Chuck" Trowbridge, age 71, of New Haven, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at his Snow Lake cottage, Fremont, Indiana.

Daniel C. Schaut, 62, decorated combat veteran, dies

November 20, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah — Daniel C. Schaut, 62, formerly of Aurora Wis., loving father, husband, brother, and son, died suddenly from a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and various other medical conditions, on Nov. 17, 2024, at his home in Utah. He was a decorated combat veteran and retired Army sgt. first class.

Researcher’s note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 “vaccine” booster: Link

David Walter Cremer, 56

November 20, 2024

David Walter Cremer died unexpectedly November 8th, 2024, of natural causes while at his place of business, Jerky by Art, in Albuquerque, NM. He had an entrepreneurial spirit that not only provided him the desire to purchase his business, but pursue numerous side hustles ... a little bit of this and a little bit of that! Jerky by Art became his full-time gig in 2024 and he spent long hours making beef jerky at his unique professional production facility.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent J. Valelunga

November 20, 2024

Fulton, NY – Vincent J. Valelunga died unexpectedly at home on November 16, 2024. He graduated from G. Ray Bodley H S. in 1972 and was employed locally by Miller Brewery, Chrysler (Syracuse) Oswego County and K&N Foods. He participated in several softball leagues, including national tournaments. He was a member of the Fulton Polish Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorrie Cummings, 59

November 19, 2024

Lorrie A. Cummings, age 59 of Reedsville, WI, died unexpectedly on her birthday, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She currently was employed with Community First Credit Union in Neenah, working as their Home Equity Loan Processor.

Researcher’s note - DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

William 'Will' John Ostertag, 28

November 18, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - Will passed away November 14, 2024, from a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 28 years old. From campaigning with the Montana Democratic Party to working on Capitol Hill, he pursued a better future. Most recently, he worked as an Investment Strategy Analyst with the Department of Energy. Coworkers say Will's ability to create meaningful relationships with all kinds of people helped send more than $10 billion toward clean energy initiatives.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan Skylar Savage, 25

November 18, 2024

Au Sable Forks, NY. - It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dylan Skylar Savage on November 15, 2024. Dylan was known for his kind, gentle nature. He lived his life with the sole purpose of bringing happiness and love to those around him. We ask that those who want to honor Dylan please carry him with you in your hearts and live as he would; loving, protecting, and cherishing family and friends and to be kind to all you meet.

No cause of death reported.

Jared Beecher, 28

November 18, 2024

Eagle Grove, Iowa — Jared Beecher, 28, and his wife Jarika welcomed their baby boy, Grizz, into the world on Aug. 7. It was the greatest day of their lives, but just six days later, that joy turned to shock when Jared was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For the last three months, Jared had been undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Last week, doctors told the family that treatment was no longer working, and Jared transitioned to palliative care. He died on Monday, Nov. 18, three days after returning home.

Karl Edward Ringler, 59

November 18, 2024

Karl Edward Ringler, 59, of Middlesex Township, PA, Valencia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, Nov. 15, 2024, at his home. A graduate of Mars High School, Karl served in the United States Navy for over 20 years as a machine repairman Petty Officer 1st Class, during many conflicts. He had worked as a machinist and tool and die maker for local machine shops and the Navy.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Daina Antwon Hasley, 51

November 18, 2024

In loving memory of Janet Daina Antwon Hasley, a woman of strength, love, and unwavering faith, who bravely passed into the realm of eternity on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after a short illness in Akron, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan Davis, 49

November 18, 2024

Aloha, Oregon - Nathan was a funny and loving son, friend, brother and partner in life. He loved disc golf, fishing, camping and spending time with his friends and family. We lost him unexpectedly to a massive heart attack way too young. He is deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Becky Ann DeRoche, 47

November 18, 2024

Milford, ME - Becky Ann DeRoche, 47, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 2, 2024, after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. She stayed strong and was a true fighter. She was a valued employee of Labree's Bakery for 17 years, where she made many friends.

Reported on November 17:

Maria Del Carmen "Camely" Montes, 38

November 17, 2024

Great Bend, Kansas - Maria Del Carmen "Camely" Montes, 38, passed away November 15, 2024, surrounded by family at University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend, Kansas. A long-time resident of Great Bend, Camely was a homemaker but also an entrepreneur, making crafts like tumblers and shirts, and owning Ruby's Boutique. Camely was a member of Prince of Peace Parish. She was crafty and great at anything she did, like decorating or baking cakes. Camely was always taking care of everyone and putting their needs first, known as the best wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Mark A. Antrim, 61

November 17, 2024

Yorktown, Indiana - Mark A. Antrim, 61, of Yorktown, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday, November 15, 2024, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He had worked for Control Panel Corp, Ken-Bar Tool and Engineering, and was currently employed at High Pro in Anderson. Mark enjoyed camping, tinkering, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 16:

Travis Michael Platt, 41

November 16, 2024

Peoria, IL - Travis Michael Platt, 41, passed away, Monday, November 11, 2024, at Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria. Travis was connected with Jeff Bezos, providing the Amazon Alexa team with direct feedback on how their smart devices could be improved to support those with disabilities. He launched a successful YouTube channel called “Hustle & Glide” to share his story of being an entrepreneur with muscular dystrophy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 15:

Joseph R. Murphy, 52

November 15, 2024

Plymouth, Massachusetts - Joseph R. Murphy, of Wareham, died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack while doing what he loved. He was on the job working as a tow truck operator while helping the Bourne Police at an accident scene in Bourne on Tuesday November 12th. He worked for the MA Department of Correction for 18 years. Joe also worked for Performance Automotive in Plymouth and later for All Wayz Towing and Transport, where he was working up until the time of his death. Joe was a guy who was happy in life, loved to go fast and lived his life to the extreme. He was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed going to his nephews' sporting events. He also loved music, reciting lines from movies and loved comedy. He was always the life of the party and lit up every room he walked into. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family, helping people, and operating tow truck # 51 with immense pride.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 14:

Skylar Matthew Hagen, 22

November 14, 2024

Park Rapids, Minnesota - Skylar Matthew Hagen, 22, Park Rapids, MN, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, after suffering a massive heart attack on October 29th. Skylar enjoyed going to the gym, fishing, hunting, music and hanging out with friends. He was a mentor to his younger siblings and to many kids he played sports with. His smile and laughter were contagious. He loved life, his family and his friends. He will forever be in our hearts.

Reported on November 13:

Jeremy Eldon Potts, 39

November 13, 2024

Mason City, IL - Jeremy Eldon Potts went to live in heaven on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. He was 39 years old. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or any charity of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Melinda George Tucker, 52

November 13, 2024

Melinda George Tucker passed away in the late afternoon of Tuesday, November 12th, after a courageous battle with cancer. During her time in San Antonio, Melinda loved her community at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She leaves behind her husband and five children, the youngest of whom is only in the first grade.

Reported on January 5:

Rachael Leigh Etheridge, 32

January 5, 2024

Rachael Leigh Etheridge, our bright shining light, our joyful and beautiful oldest child, passed away unexpectedly and entered into God's loving embrace on January 2, 2024, at the age of 32. She was employed at the Rural Public Defenders' Office, first in Terrell, Texas, and later in Lubbock, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Update:

Ontario (162):

Claire Trussler, 4

November 22, 2024

Stratford - On Saturday, November 16, 2024, Claire Trussler, age 4, was taken too soon from [her] loving parents and her cherished brothers, Logan and Ethan. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Sprucedale Public School – Library Book Fund or Epilepsy Canada or a Children's Hospital of your choice.

Researcher's note - There are 19 references to epilepsy in that notorious Pfizer document "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021" that the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years. Link

No cause of death reported.

Michelle B. Matney, 37

November 21, 2024

Northbrook - With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Michelle B. Matney (Clancy) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the age of 37. After a long battle with multiple health issues and this latest fight with cancer, she peacefully went to sleep surrounded by friends and family, which is a true testament to the wonderful woman she was.

Researcher's note - "Moderna confirms mRNA COVID vaccines cause cancer". Link

Dorothy Lakatos, newborn

November 20, 2024

Stratford - It is with profound sadness that Taylor and Ashley Lakatos announce their precious daughter Dorothy Rose Lakatos was called home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Stratford General Hospital. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Stratford General Hospital Foundation – Maternal Child Unit (Pregnancy and Infant Loss Program).

Researcher's note - Current "immunization" guidance from Health Canada: "Vaccination against COVID-19 is particularly important in pregnancy. Compared to non-pregnant people, COVID-19 infection in pregnancy is associated with increased risk of hospitalization and admission to an intensive care unit. COVID-19 infection during pregnancy is also associated with an increased risk in the neonate of preterm birth, low birth weight and admission to a neonatal intensive care unit. Vaccination helps to protect the pregnant woman and pregnant individual and lowers the risk of hospitalization for their newborn. Safety data from COVID-19 immunization registries have not revealed any maternal or neonatal safety signals". Link

No cause of death reported.

Quebec (29):

Alberta (51):

