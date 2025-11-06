A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (99)

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. suddenly dies

October 30, 2025

Former child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who appeared as a young Will Smith in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at just 42 years old after suffering a heart attack. The actor passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in Maryland, his mother Renee Trice told TMZ. She told the outlet that she had spoken to her son just hours before he died. Myers had already suffered three heart attacks in the last three years, Trice added. During his time as a child star, Myers first appeared as a young Will Smith in the third season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1992. He later played the role of young Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream that same year.

Link

Beloved Country Singer John Wesley Ryles Has Died

November 4, 2025

John Wesley Ryles had a successful career as a country music performer, amassing eleven Top 40 hits over a 20 year time span, including signature songs like “Kay” recorded when he was just 17 years old, and 1977’s “Once in a Lifetime Thing” that reached the Top 5. But it was his work as a harmony singer and studio musician singing on countless country cuts that earned him the respect of so many in Nashville. John Wesley Ryles passed away on Sunday, November 2nd at the age of 74, leaving behind a huge, if somewhat unheralded legacy from being the other singer on so many timeless country classics.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Members of the Grateful Dead Respond to Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay’s Passing

November 4, 2025

On Sunday, November 2, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay passed away at age 78. The powerful voice that elevated classic 1970s concert standards like “Playing in the Band,” “Not Fade Away,” and “Scarlet Begonias,” with harmony and breathy wails that demonstrated a willingness to project emotive layers atop Garcia’s fretwork and Weir’s cadence, from 1971-1979, was remembered by her bandmates, Bill Kreatuzmann, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, and Trixie Garcia, on behalf of the Garcia family.

Researcher’s Note – Godchaux-MacKay died “after a lengthy battle with cancer ”: Link

Link

Rapper Dead at 51 Following Brain Aneurysm

November 4, 2025

Rapper Young Bleed has passed away following complications from a brain aneurysm. His son, Ty’Gee Ramon, took to Instagram Monday to announce the “unreal” news that his father “gained his wings” on Saturday ... and remember his father and his legacy, which he said he plans to continue. Ty’Gee, the eldest child of Young Bleed, said his father never dealt with “real health issues” but confirmed he had high blood pressure and would take medicine routinely. He explained his fatal health scare that landed him in the hospital as “a natural thing.” We told you about his medical emergency ... the Louisiana hip-hop pioneer – born Glenn Clifton Jr. – was rushed to the hospital just days after a well-received performance at the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit event at ComplexCon in October. The mother of his 10-year-old son, Tameka Long – AKA Madamm Meek – told us he had high blood pressure and a heart condition ... and was in the ICU and on a ventilator after suffering a brain aneurysm caused by internal bleeding. Young Bleed’s mom confirmed his hospitalization was completely unexpected via a GoFundMe she set up to assist with medical costs.

Link

R.I.P. former New Birth and LTD lead singer Leslie Wilson

October 30, 2025

We are sad to report the passing of one of the truly great, often unheralded voices of 70s and 80s R&B, Leslie Wilson [72], best known for his work as the expressive lead singer of the classic group The New Birth, and later as a part of the post-Jeffrey Osborne version of L.T.D. His death was confirmed on the New Birth social media page. Wilson and his brother Melvin (who died in 2023) were a key part of The New Birth’s biggest years following the creation of the group by R&B legend Harvey Fuqua out of the ashes of the instrumental group The Nite-Liters and the Detroit-based Love, Peace & Happiness. His raspy tenor voice quickly became a signature element for the group, taking charge on the group’s breakthrough cover of “I Can Understand It” (originally by Bobby Womack).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janina Garraway, Chris Brown video star, dies at 42

October 30, 2025

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Janina Garraway, a talented dancer and actress who passed away after a private battle with cancer. Garraway gained widespread recognition for her starring role in Chris Brown’s 2006 Say Goodbye music video and maintained a successful career spanning dance, acting, and business ventures. The performer faced significant health challenges when diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal adenocarcinoma. The diagnosis occurred during an particularly challenging period, as she had recently given birth to a son who was only five weeks old at the time.

Link

Chad Willetts, celebrated Chicago musician and owner of Le Piano in Rogers Park, dies at 61

October 28, 2025

Chad Willetts, a Chicago musician who drew crowds to the Rogers Park neighborhood at the intimate jazz club Le Piano, died earlier this month. Willetts — a pianist, drummer and longtime Rogers Park resident — died suddenly on Friday, Oct. 17, according to his former wife, Amy Willetts. He was visiting friends in Michigan at the time. Willetts was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karmo Sanders, ‘The Marden’s Lady,’ passes away at 74

October 29, 2025

PORTLAND, ME – A local playwright, performer, teacher and accidental TV star has passed away. According to her obituary, Karmo Sanders died peacefully at her home in Scarborough this weekend. The 74-year-old was best-known in Maine as simply “The Marden’s Lady.” The character was on TV screens all over Maine for years until the salvage store chain ended the ad campaign in 2013. According to her obituary, most recently she’d been teaching playwrighting and acting at USM.

Researcher’s Note – University of Southern Maine’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Rubey, Former AEG and Fathom Events Executive, Dies at 73

October 28, 2025

John Rubey, the respected entertainment executive who had stints at Feyline Productions, PACE Management, Spring Communications, AEG and Fathom Events, has died. He was 73. Known to family and friends as Roger and “Uncle Roger,” Rubey died unexpectedly Sept. 17 at his home in Aurora, Colorado, a family spokesperson announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Shelton Tabor [52], Fairwell

November 3, 2025

Valerie [right] performed with our company and we collaborated on projects both in New York City and in Dallas. She was praised for her role as the Unicorn in Jean Philippe Rameau’s opera ballet, Zephyre, by The New York Times. Valerie’s departure from this world just a few days ago is difficult to understand and she will be missed. Our sympathy goes out to her family and to the many dancers who worked with her and were moved by her artistry, determination and passion for life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Southern Miss legend Janice Felder passes away

October 30, 2025

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Janice Felder, a legend of Southern Miss Athletics, has passed away. According to Southern Miss Athletics, the former Lade Eagle basketball player died on Wednesday. She was 55. Felder helped Southern Miss women’s basketball build a profile on the national stage in her four seasons as a Lady Eagle under Coach Kay James. She is regarded as the greatest ever Southern Miss women’s basketball player. Felder is the one and only former USM women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas James “Tom” Peragine, 69, dies

November 4, 2025

Columbus, OH – Born Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1956, on Long Island, N.Y., Thomas James Peragine, known to friends and family as Tom or Tommy, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif., at the age of 69. Tom’s passion and talent for harness racing defined much of his life. His brother Bill, a harness racing driver, inspired Tom to enter the sport and he began his career with Joe O’Brien Stables in the mid-1970s. By 1978, he had launched his own stable and went on to enjoy a long and successful career across California’s racing circuit, competing at tracks in both northern and southern California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TikTok influencer tragically dies at 29 after battling rare form of cancer

October 29, 2025

Kaelin Bradshaw, an influencer who had over 100,000 followers on TikTok, passed away on Monday night after battling a rare form of cancer. The Florida-based TikTok star was diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer, less than a year ago. Her husband, Austin, confirmed her passing with a video posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday. He assured her fans that Kaelin was not in pain when she passed and that he held her hand as she took her last breath. Earlier this month, she shared a GoFundMe page to help with her hospice care, which has raised over $67,000.

Link

Buzz Aldrin’s Wife Anca Faur Dead at 66

October 29, 2025

Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur has died at the age of 66 after battling an undisclosed form of cancer. According to a statement shared on Facebook by the Faur and Aldrin families on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Faur passed away “peacefully” on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 28 “with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, by her side.” “Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC,” the statement said of her accomplishments. “I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” Aldrin, 95, added. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.”

Link

Beloved Texas TV news anchor Kris Radcliffe dies unexpectedly aged just 51

October 31, 2025

A Central Texas news anchor’s sudden death has left viewers, co-workers and family members heartbroken. NBC affiliate KCEN 6 News anchor Kris Radcliffe, 51, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday. He worked at the station for 22 years. His co-anchor paid him tribute on-air shortly after learning about the shocking death. Holding back tears, Lindsay Liepman discussed the mark he left on the newsroom and the Central Texas community. ‘He was simply the best,’ Liepman said on Wednesday night’s news segment. ‘Funny, genuine and smart.’ Radcliffe’s cause of death has not been announced and his family has asked for privacy, according to a statement from KCEN 6 News.

Link

Legendary Philadelphia Broadcaster Pierre Robert Has Suddenly Died

October 29, 2025

Pierre Robert, one of the most memorable personalities in Philadelphia [PA] media history, has died. He was 70 years old. The legendary radio DJ was a fixture at the radio station WMMR and around Philadelphia for more than 40 years. We don’t have too many details surrounding Pierre’s cause of death, but reports say he was found at home earlier on Wednesday. However, foul play is not suspected.

Link

WSFA News Director Desmond Wingard passes away

October 30, 2025

Troy, AL – On Oct. 30, WSFA 12 News announced the passing of news director Desmond Wingard, a Troy University graduate. Wingard passed away after a battle with cancer. The 46-year-old was a Lowndes County native and a graduate of Lowndes Academy in 1997. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Troy University. In all, Wingard served 26 years with the network.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two architects “died suddenly”:

Olle Lundberg, S.F. architect who designed Muni bus shelters and Flour + Water, dies at 70

November 3, 2025

Olle Lundberg, a San Francisco architect who designed the city’s “wavy” bus stop shelters and was known for his craft-driven design approach epitomized in notable restaurants, died suddenly on Oct. 31, according to a social media post. He was 70. Lundberg established his firm, Lundberg Design, in 1987 and became a leading member of the Bay Area architecture milieu, known for his projects that celebrated the use of certain materials and craftsmanship. In 1996, Lundberg moved his growing practice to San Francisco’s Dogpatch, converting an old mattress factory into a combined architecture studio and makers’ space. When he died, Lundberg was preparing a series of book talks and events, the post says, and details will follow soon regarding those events.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community mourns sudden death of architect and cultural advocate Gerville Larsen

October 31, 2025

US Virgin Islands – Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion are among those mourning the death of Gerville R. Larsen, a widely respected Virgin Islands architect, artist and cultural advocate known for preserving the territory’s history through design. In a statement Thursday, Bryan described Larsen, 59, as someone who “loved the Virgin Islands in deed, not just in word,” and said his work “stitched culture, history and community into places we all recognize and cherish.” Bryan recalled walking with Larsen in recent months through Christiansted, where they discussed the history of the buildings and shared ideas on how to revitalize the town while maintaining its character. The governor said Larsen’s attention to detail and understanding of the island’s architectural heritage showed in every conversation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Setti Warren, former Newton mayor and barrier breaker, dies suddenly at 55

November 3, 2025

Setti Warren, the former mayor of Newton [MA] and a leading political voice, died suddenly on Sunday at age 55. Warren was a prominent figure in Massachusetts politics. An Iraq War veteran, Warren was elected mayor of Newton in 2009, becoming the first elected African American mayor in Massachusetts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former moderate GOP Kansas Senate President Steve Morris dies at 79

November 2, 2025

TOPEKA, KS — Former Kansas Senate President Steve Morris, who served southwest Kansas for more than three decades as an elected school board member and state legislator, died Saturday. He was 79. Morris died unexpectedly at home in Hugoton. He had undergone a series of bypass surgeries and underwent treatment for prostate cancer, said a daughter, Stephanie Heger.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maui community mourns loss of council member

October 27, 2025

KAHULUI, HI – The Maui community is mourning the loss of council member Tasha Kama. Her family confirms she died shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. “Our family’s OK. We’ve been supporting mommy a long time, and it’s been a journey,” said Kama’s daughter-in-law Kaapuni Kama. Kama was first elected to the County Council in 2018 and represented the Kahului area.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pittsburg parks director passes away

October 30, 2025

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Wednesday morning, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director Toby Book passed away at his home. Book had served in that role since 2021. In a statement provided to us, city manager Daron Hall says Book will be remembered for his tireless work with multiple local organizations and improvements to numerous city parks. Book began working for the city in February 1997 in the Public Works Department. Book was 58 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remembering Suzanne Gall Marsh, who shined a light on Boston Harbor Islands for 47 years

November 4, 2025

Suzanne (Gall) Marsh, Age 75, of Roslindale [MA], died unexpectedly on September 9, 2025. Suzanne founded the Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands in 1979 and most recently, was a National Park Service Interpretive Ranger, and a teacher at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Umass Boston. Suzanne donated her body to medical research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two scientists “died suddenly”:

Clinical pharmacologist and biotechnology innovator Phyllis Gardner dies at 75

November 4, 2025

Phyllis Irene Gardner, MD, a professor of medicine and former senior associate dean for medical education at Stanford Medicine, died suddenly while on vacation on Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 10. She was 75. “Phyllis was an outstanding physician-scientist and a fearless advocate for integrity in science,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University. “Her intellect, energy and larger-than-life spirit left an enduring mark on Stanford Medicine and on everyone who had the privilege of working with her.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Reed Tweedie, 53

November 1, 2025

Scott Reed Tweedie (53) died unexpectedly at his home in Albany, NY, on October 8th, 2025. Post college graduation, Scott worked at Schenectady International Incorporated for 5 years before joining Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research Inc/AMRI) in January of 1998 where he would remain for over 26 years. Through his hard work and dedication, he rose through the ranks to Senior Research Scientist. He had three published papers and two patents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Community mourns Eastern Iowa priest and immigrant rights advocate

November 4, 2025

Father Gullermo Treviño [39] died Friday, shortly after returning from a trip to Rome, where he represented Escucha Mi Voz and the Gamaliel Network — a national organization that trains community and faith leaders to participate in political discourse — during a World Meeting of Popular Movements convened by Pope Leo XIV. “This is quite a shock, and a very difficult time for all of us, but especially Catholics in the Gamaliel Network, and leaders in the Gamaliel Network like myself, who saw Father Guillermo as the future — the future of Catholic social teachings, the future of justice,” said Ana Garcia-Ashley, the Gamaliel national director. Treviño’s death was unrelated to the travel, according to a social media post from his sister, Mariela Treviño-Luna, which states that he died from complications of undiagnosed and untreated diabetes. Treviño, called Memo by his sister, started feeling ill during the trip, but thought it was food poisoning, wrote his sister, who traveled with Treviño. She said he started to feel better after taking some over the counter medication, and chose not to go to the hospital after he returned to Iowa at 11 p.m. Thursday. Early Friday morning, he called 911 and was taken to the hospital, where he died at noon, according to the post.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Former Colbert County DA & defense attorney Bryce Graham dies unexpectedly

November 3, 2025

FLORENCE, Ala. — According to officials with the Lauderdale County Courthouse, defense attorney Bryce Graham died Sunday night. Graham was a practicing attorney, representing Judge Gil Self in his ongoing trial. He was also the former Colbert County District Attorney. The trial was supposed to continue on Monday, but Judge Tim Jolley announced that there would be a day-long recess. Self’s will continue Tuesday morning with the defense calling their witnesses.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Marcus Alan Bingham, 33

November 4, 2025

Marcus “Bubby” Alan Bingham, age 33, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 3, 2025. Marcus worked for IU East in Richmond and served as their assistant director of academic advising, a role he thoroughly enjoyed. In his free time, Marcus enjoyed reading and served on the board of directors for the New Madison Library for the past few years. Marcus enjoyed traveling and experiencing new things. In you knew Marcus, you knew he loved running. Almost every weekend was filled with a 5K and Marcus has completed over 200 5K races in his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas J. Dobson Jr., 72

October 31, 2025

Sharon, PA – Thomas J. Dobson Jr., 72, of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2025. For many years, Tom worked as a special-education teacher for Farrell schools, and later in the same capacity for Clarence Brown Education Center in Butler. Prior to being an educator, Tom worked as a carpenter and as therapeutic staff support for several juvenile intervention and correctional facilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five infants “died suddenly”:

Jude Ezra Neeley, infant

October 28, 2025

Jude Ezra Neeley, baby of Elijah and Victora Neeley of Chesterfield, MO, passed away Thursday, October 23, 2025, Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Jude was preceded in death by his sibling, Aspen Neeley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kashten Alexander Jackson, stillborn

October 27, 2025

Zephyrhills, FL – Kashten Alexander Jackson, was born sleeping on September 27, 2025 @ 8:27 p.m. at Zephyrhills Advent Health Hospital and immediately went into the arms of Jesus. During the 39 weeks of carrying him, Kashten was a vibrant, active presence in our lives. We dreamed of a future full of light and laughter with our baby boy. Though our dreams for Kashten were tragically cut short, the love we have for him will last for an eternity. Though he never took a breath, Kashten forever changed our lives and hearts. He weighed 6 lbs, 5 oz and measured 20.8 inches long.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Baby Girl Journei Sai-Ann McFarland, 8 months, 18 days

October 26, 2025

Knightdale, NC – Baby Girl Journei Sai-Ann McFarland, age 8 months – 18 days, of Knightdale, departed this life on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby girl Kaseya Leilani Stewart

October 26, 2025

Hobbsville, NC – we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Kaseya Leilani Stewart. Though Kaseya time on earth was brief, her presence has forever touched the hearts of her parents, and all who love them.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 25:

Noah David Elliott-Levitz, 7 months

October 25, 2025

Newington, Connecticut – Noah David Elliott-Levitz, who left this world on October 20, 2025. Born on March 17, 2025, to loving parents Joseph Levitz and Nevaeh Elliott, Noah filled their lives with immeasurable love, joy, and hope from the moment he arrived. Though his time on Earth was brief, Noah touched the hearts of all who knew him. His gentle presence, sweet innocence, and the love he brought to his family will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three children “died suddenly”:

Family of 6-year-old boy who died at Whiskey Creek home speaks out

October 28, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The parents of the 6-year-old boy who passed away on Sunday at a Whiskey Creek home has released a statement to Fox 4. “We weren’t there the day the water took our sweet Gavin, but we will never stop being his voice. His presence spoke louder than words ever could. He taught us everything about love and light. We will spend the rest of our lives turning his love into purpose for autism awareness, and for every child who deserves to come home safe. Gavin’s voice was silent, but his spirit won’t be. Through us, he will keep speaking for autism awareness, for water safety, and for every child who still has time to be saved. We will never stop loving you Gavin.” Deputies responded to the Whiskey Creek home on Oct. 26 for a reported “drowning incident.” The sheriff’s office said family members and a neighbor performed CPR on Gavin, but he passed away at the hospital.

Link

9-year-old Hampden boy passes after cancer battle

November 2, 2025

HAMPDEN, Maine – A Hampden boy battling an advanced and aggressive form of brain cancer has died. Colby Annis, 9, passed away at his home on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer which required him and his grandmother Cindy to travel to and from Boston for his treatments. WABI followed along on Colby’s journey, even showing Colby on his ride back to school in a Hampden fire truck after undergoing cancer treatments.

Link

Family of Phoenix [AZ] 12-year-old who died on Halloween prepares to donate his organs

November 3, 2025

Dylan Scalina had just finished trick-or-treating with friends on Friday when he suddenly collapsed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Community Mourns the Passing of TJ Jackson After On-Field Medical Emergency

October 29, 2025

Heartbreak has struck the Frederick County and Montgomery County [MD] community as the family of 13-year-old TJ Jackson shared on Tuesday that the young athlete has passed away following a sudden medical emergency suffered during a youth football game last Saturday. According to a fundraiser for his family, TJ was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the field and had been fighting for his life in the days since. His passing has left family, friends, teammates, and community members devastated. “TJ was a strong young man and we know God has his arms wrapped around him,” reads the message from his loved ones, who continue to be surrounded by support and prayer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18-year-old Giulia Colone dies suddenly after an illness

November 3, 2025

Terrible news from America shook Roccavivi di San Vincenzo Valle Roveto [Italy] on Friday evening. Giulia Colone, just 18, was found dead in her home. The girl lived with her mother in Michigan, but was originally from Roccavivi, where she returned every year. Her father, Pino, is from Marsica and has many friends and relatives in the Marsica area who are now devastated. The cause of death appears to be a sudden illness. Giulia Colone, as reported by Il Centro, died at her home in Livonia, in the Detroit metropolitan area. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The 18-year-old had graduated from high school and was attending university. Young Giulia’s last trip to the Marsica region was three summers ago. In these turbulent hours, her relatives are making plans to leave for the United States to be with her family. The Roccavivi Festival Committee has postponed the festival scheduled for yesterday in the town square until further notice, as a sign of mourning. “The festival is postponed due to the grave loss that has struck the Colone family in the United States following the untimely passing of their beloved Giulia.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jersey City Native, St. John’s Student Dies Suddenly In Queens

October 19, 2025

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Giovani Amores, an 18-year-old New Jersey native remembered for his kindness, confidence, and joy. Amores passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 16, in Queens, NY, according to his obituary posted on the Fanwood Memorial Funeral Home website. A cause of death was not immediately clear. Born in Hoboken, Giovani grew up in Jersey City and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School earlier this year. In August, he began his freshman year at St. John’s University, where he was “filled with excitement and ambition for the future,” his obituary said.

Researcher’s Note – St. Johns dropped its “vaccination” policy for students and staff and changed it to “optional and strongly recommend” in February 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A father of five “died suddenly”:

Loudoun County Father Of Five Dies Suddenly At 33, Leaving Behind Wife And Newborn

November 3, 2025

Friends of the family are mourning the sudden death of 33-year-old Garrett Kranias, a devoted husband and father of five who died unexpectedly in Virginia, leaving behind his wife and five children — the youngest just seven weeks old. The Loudoun County community is rallying behind the Kranias family as they now face an unimaginable future after he passed away without warning. “Our hearts are broken as we share the devastating news that Garrett Kranias passed away suddenly at just 33 years old,” friends of the family said. “He was a loving husband, devoted father, and cherished friend to so many. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him, but especially in the lives of his wife, Caitie, and their five beautiful children.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A mother of five “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 22:

Mother of 5 unexpectedly dies after beating cancer

October 22, 2025

POCATELLO, ID — Family and friends are mourning the loss of Elisabeth “Lis” Langford Barlow, 42, a Pocatello mother who passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19. She leaves behind her husband, Ray Barlow, and their five children, ranging in age from 5 to 19. Lis Barlow had recently beaten breast cancer and was declared cancer-free. According to her sister-in-law, Jenn Barlow, an autopsy confirmed she developed a blood clot following a surgical procedure related to her cancer treatment, which caused her death.

Link

Two Virginia Brothers Die Suddenly On Same Day

October 28, 2025

A Virginia family is facing the kind of heartbreak most can’t imagine — the sudden, same-day deaths of two brothers who were known for their humor, loyalty, and love for those around them. Bobby and Jimmy Meadows “passed away unexpectedly on the same day,” according to loved ones, leaving behind grieving family and friends still trying to comprehend the loss in Manassas. “The Meadows family suffered an unimaginable loss over the weekend,” wrote Marg Geris, who organized a Meal Train to help the family through what she called a “heartbreaking time.” She added, “Any contributions, whether meals, gift cards, or donations are deeply appreciated as they navigate the days ahead.” The brothers were known for the laughter they brought wherever they went.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Who was Jamar Champ? All about his wife and kids as Masika Kalysha’s husband passes away in tragic accident

October 29, 2025

Hollywood star Maika Kalysha’s estranged husband, Jamar Champ [38], passed away in a car crash in the early hours of October 28. Jamar died in a wrong-way accident along the Katy Freeway in Texas late at night on Monday. A wrong-way driver in a BMW was headed west on the I-70 freeway’s eastbound lanes when it collided with a Tesla Cybertruck [driven by Champ]. The BMW immediately burst into flames, and the impact threw the Tesla vehicle off its course, causing it to slam into an 18-wheeler.

Link

Missing nurse found dead in vehicle off Vanderburgh County road

October 29, 2025

Evansville, IN - A missing Posey County woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon in her vehicle in western Vanderburgh County, authorities said. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Rebecca Versteeg, 44, was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return home from her job as a nurse at Solarbron, a nursing home in Evansville. Her husband had last spoke to her when she mentioned experiencing chest pain, which she believed was indigestion. After Versteeg was reported missing, deputies searched her workplace and her usual route from work, and attempted to locate her phone and vehicle using GPS data. Despite these efforts, they were initially unsuccessful. Detectives eventually discovered Versteeg’s vehicle down an embankment off University Parkway south of Marx Road. The vehicle appeared to have crossed the median and left the road without striking any visible obstacles. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

Link

Owensboro teen passes away from injuries after October 23 wreck

October 28, 2025

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. — A driver who was involved in a crash last week has passed away from his injuries and been identified as a 17-year-old from Owensboro. As we reported, authorities at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was critically injured after crashing a pickup truck into a tree off Willett Road on October 23. In an update shared Tuesday, DCSO said the driver had passed away as a result of his injuries. The victim has been identified by authorities as 17-year-old Anthony Thornton of Owensboro. According to the sheriff’s office, Thornton passed away over the weekend at a hospital in Evansville. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the DCSO Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Longtime Wichita chef Fred Winter dies after liver cancer battle

November 1, 2025

Wichita, Kan. – Kobe Japanese Steakhouse shared that Chef Fred Winter died Saturday morning. Winter was diagnosed with late stage liver cancer in April. On Wednesday, the restaurant posted an update on Winter’s condition. After experiencing a severe allergic reaction to his chemotherapy treatments, he took a short break from them. During that time, his cancer became more aggressive. Winter made the decision to discontinue chemotherapy and transition to in-home hospice care. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him when he was diagnosed.

No age reported.

Link

Long Time WJOL Host And Member Of The Will County Sheriff’s Department Passes Away

November 4, 2025

Crest Hill, IL – It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kevin “Kollins” Hedemark, who faithfully served the Will County Sheriff’s Office as our Public Information Officer (PIO) and as a Lieutenant with the Will County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Unit. Kevin was deeply dedicated to the mission and values of this office. Through his professionalism, kindness, and leadership, he strengthened the bond between our department and the community we serve. Though fairly new to the position of PIO at the sheriff’s office, Kevin left an indelible mark as he worked tirelessly to keep the public informed and to represent our agency with integrity, compassion, and pride.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

San Diego Police Department and more pay tribute to fallen officer as GoFundMe raises $15,000 for family

October 31, 2025

The San Diego [CA] Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers, Timothy “TJ” Stenberg, who passed away on Friday, October 24. Officer Stenberg joined the San Diego PD in 2021.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Miami Beach police officer dies following motorcycle crash on I-75

October 29, 2025

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Beach police motorman has died following a crash on Interstate 75 in Hialeah Gardens. He has been identified as Officer David Cajuso, a 10-year, decorated veteran. Miami Beach Police Department Chief Wayne Jones said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Cajuso was a husband and a father of three young children — ages two, three, and five. He also called him a “dedicated hero.” Police said Cajuso was traveling on northbound I-75 near the Palmetto Expressway when his motorcycle went down a steep embankment. Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol inspected the wreckage, which was surrounded by more than two dozen marked law enforcement vehicles. Sky 10 was above the scene at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday as the police officer was lying in a grassy area off to the side of the roadway as first responders were performing CPR on him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that Cajuso was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Cajuso has since passed away and scores of law enforcement officers were seen outside JMH, where a procession was being held for him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Livingston Parish deputy died Tuesday, suffered medical emergency while on the job

October 28, 2025

Livingston [LA] Parish Deputy Eddie “Bren” Melson died after having a sudden medical emergency while at work on Tuesday. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Melson was working security at the parish courthouse “when a possible cardiac event claimed his life.” Melson was a reserve deputy through the ‘90s and until 2005 when he left LPSO to start his own business. In 2017, he returned to the force and worked security at the courthouse.

No age reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Dana B. Searah, 66

November 1, 2025

West Brookfield, MA – Dana B. Searah, 66, of West Brookfield, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 27, 2025. He graduated from Boys Trade in Worcester and went on to be a machinist for over 40 years. He worked at Wyman Gordon, Norton Abrasives, and he retired from Boniface Tool & Die. Dana enjoyed using his tractors, camping, going on cruises and riding his motorcycle. He served for 35 years as a Volunteer Fire Fighter and had recently retired from the West Brookfield Fire Department where he enjoyed being a member.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Longtime Wayzata hockey coach dies unexpectedly

October 30, 2025

The Twin Cities [MN] hockey community is mourning the loss of a beloved, longtime coach. The Wayzata Youth Hockey Association shared the news, announcing that coach Derek Krueger passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. “Derek dedicated countless hours to the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association, coaching our Squirt A, Peewee AA, and Bantam AA teams,” the group wrote in a statement. Krueger led Wayzata’s Bantam AA team to a state championship in 2021.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

CMF mourns passing of Sylvia Chavez

October 28, 2025

Sylvia Chavez, a procurement and services officer II at California Medical Facility (CMF), passed away Oct. 8, 2025. Sylvia Chavez passed away Oct. 8, 2025. She began her career as an office technician at CMF-Vacaville in August 2013. Chavez then became a business service officer supervisor in March 2018. In July 2022, she became a procurement and services officer where she remained until her passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

KVSP mourns passing of Officer Austin Sutton

October 27, 2025

Austin Sutton, correctional officer, passed away Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) is mourning Correctional Officer Austin Sutton who passed away Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Sutton began his career with the department as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in October 2022. After graduating, he reported to KVSP in January 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SATF mourns passing of psychiatrist John Church

October 27, 2025

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison at Corcoran (SATF) is mourning the passing of staff psychiatrist John Church. He passed away Oct. 23, 2025. Church began his career with the department at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City in 1996. He left state service the following year but returned to the department in 2019 at SATF. He remained at the institution until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Video: Tyler man dies after medical emergency in Smith County Jail

October 28, 2025

Rashah Andre Williams, 39, was brought to the Smith County [Texas] Jail on Sept. 24 after the Tyler Police Department officers arrested him for assault.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman Passes Away at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

November 4, 2025

Orlando, FL – Early in the morning hours on November 2, a woman passed away at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. According to the X feed @wdwactivecrime, at 2:37 AM on November 2, a call was reported to Disney’s Pop Century Resort as “Person Down.” It was later updated to a “Dead Person”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Erick Anthony Gainer, 41

November 4, 2025

Erick Anthony Gainer, 41, formerly of Williamsport, died unexpectedly, Thursday, October 23, 2025. He built a career in hospitality, where his friendly personality and genuine care for others shined. Over the years, he worked at The Stonehouse and The Brickyard in Williamsport for more than a decade, leaving a lasting impression on coworkers and customers alike. Most recently, Erick continued sharing his warmth and enthusiasm as part of the team at Appalachian Brewing Company in Mechanicsburg [PA]. Known for his sense of humor, big heart, and love for good company, Erick will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Francis “Tim” Nuhn, 63

November 4, 2025

Thomas Francis Nuhn, 63, died unexpectedly on October 26, 2025, at his home in Rhinebeck, New York. Tim ran Rhinebeck’s Repair Café—one of many in the Hudson Valley and beyond that offer free repair services to their respective communities several times a year for anyone with something that needs some TLC. Got an ailing lamp, a rocking chair, a cuckoo clock, a dress that needs hemming? Tim would direct you to the qualified volunteer coach, though he’d tackle the chair repair himself. Tim loved the people he worked with and for there, and organized the café for years. Tim had a special place in his heart for the oppressed and abhorred injustice wherever it existed. He had a lifelong, passionate voice for the plight of the Palestinian people, advocating for their freedom and peace. Tim’s family is grateful for the valiant efforts of Rhinebeck’s Emergency Service team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cisa Linxwiler, 57

November 4, 2025

Cisa Marie Linxwiler, 57, of Germantown, Tennessee, died unexpectedly on the evening of October 23, 2025. In law school, Cisa’s favorite subject was Constitutional law. Coupled with her compassion for the underrepresented, she discovered a love of immigration law, helping families and especially those seeking asylum from persecution. Her advocacy and unwavering commitment to upholding human rights made a tangible difference in many lives. After several fulfilling years in law, Cisa wanted to dedicate more time to her family. She chose to stay at home to raise her children and pursue her first passion – teaching. This passion was fulfilled through homeschooling her children, volunteering in her church’s educational ministry, and eventually serving for five years as Director of Religious Education at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit. She loved her parish, and all the children and adults she taught.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Mears, 47

November 4, 2025

Mark Mears, 47, of Harvey, North Dakota, formerly of Wisconsin, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon October 31, 2025, near Wellsburg, North Dakota. Mark moved to Harvey, North Dakota, in August of 2025 and was currently working at Rugby Manufacturing in Rugby, North Dakota where he was Daytime Production Supervisor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Matthew Perry, 77

November 4, 2025

Timothy Matthew Perry, 77, of Bomoseen [VT], died unexpectedly Sunday morning November 2, 2025 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his friends Ron Wood and his sons Brian and Ron, Jr. He also liked to golf with his brother Dennis. His greatest joy was watching his sons and grandchildren as they participated in their various activities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary L. Espinoza, 58

November 4, 2025

Pierceton, IN – Mary L. Espinoza, 59, died unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Mary was working for Avalign Cutting Instruments in Warsaw. She was known as a very loving person with a warming smile. She was the type of person that was always there for you, no matter what.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nickolas D. Kneip, 47

November 4, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Nickolas D. Kneip, 47, of Bartonville, formerly of Sunnyland, a guy who loved Ashley, his kids, photography, and Halloween, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2025, at his home.

Researcher’s Note – From his wife’s Facebook post on 11/1/25: This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to make. Last night my husband went to sleep and didn’t wake up this morning. He passed in his sleep from a heart attack .” Link

Link

Patrick Timothy McCarthy, 50

November 3, 2025

Passed away on November 1, 2025, at the age of 50. He was a resident of Harper Woods, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Case Arkell, 48

November 3, 2025

Age 48 of Stillwater [MN] , died unexpectedly on October 27, 2025, from a heart attack. Case hated formalities and he lived life on his terms. He preferred spontaneous gatherings at his home where he would be on the grill with a beer watching and yelling at whoever crossed his path. Yelling was a form of affection for Case. If he yelled at you, you knew he loved you. And if there was a timeline, he ignored it. He didn’t even show up for his brother’s wedding on time. But he was always ready for a party. Fridge and freezer always stocked. But please show up in casual, even dirty clothes, with a foul mouth greeting for him. Anything more formal would find you back in your car quickly:)

Link

Robert C. Pierce Jr., 49

November 2, 2025

Robert C. Pierce, Jr, 49, of Wareham, MA, died unexpectedly on October 27th. He was a beloved husband, brother, and friend. Bobby will be remembered for his love of sports, his generosity and kindness to others, the love he had for his family and friends, but more importantly, the love he had for his wife of 20 years, Lindsay Pierce.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gunnar Brian Swanson, 33

November 2, 2025

Lewiston, ID – Gunnar Brian Swanson, 33, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The outdoors was Gunnar’s true home. Whether bowhunting, fishing or exploring the wilderness, he found his greatest peace in nature. He shared that passion through his work in sporting equipment sales, helping others pursue their own adventures in camping, hunting and fishing. A dedicated athlete, Gunnar pitched at Everett Community College and Lewis-Clark State College, earning the respect of teammates and coaches through his commitment and skill.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Wayne Covey, 67

November 2, 2025

Lorain, Ohio – Michael Wayne Covey passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67. Michael was a hardworking and dedicated man who owned and operated his own construction company. He took great pride in his work and loved spending time building, fixing, and ‘piddling’ with projects around the house. He also enjoyed cooking, especially making his famous pumpkin rolls and homemade bread that his family and friends looked forward to every year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Joseph Jr. “Dick” Wolszon, 78

November 2, 2025

“Dick”, of St. Paul, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on October 9, 2025, a profound loss for his family, friends and colleagues. A graduate of North St. Paul High School and the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology, Dick made his living as an electrical engineer for Sperry-Univac (later UniSys), initially assigned to NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center where he designed and installed the computer systems that tracked the earliest Apollo space flights as they circled the globe. Dick will be remembered by his loved ones for his joyous bark of a laugh, his midwestern hugs, and his warmth and kindness towards all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arlis Sullivan, 39

November 2, 2025

Arlis Ted Sullivan, age 39, passed away unexpectedly after a long battle with chronic health conditions on October 29th, 2025, in Sandy, Utah. Arlis found his soulmate in Andrew Alexander, and they got married on April 21, 2017, in the Salt Lake County Office. They lived in Sandy, Utah. Arlis was a Loving Partner and Best Friend to Andrew and doted on his beloved cat Babie. Arlis was an intelligent man who loved learning and was a hard worker who dedicated himself to his various occupations throughout his career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Paul Svoboda, 61

November 2, 2025

A resident of Roseville, California, was born on November 17, 1963, and passed away on October 29, 2025,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sumit Saowaparkpongchai, 60

November 2, 2025

Of Austin, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 31, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lệ Dung Thi Huỳnh, 65

November 2, 2025

She sacrificed so much to raise her family. Though she had limited English skills, she connected with everyone with her warm smile and kind heart. Her life was full with love, happy, generous, kind, and beautiful soul. We are forever grateful to be able to have her as our mom. She passed away peacefully on Thursday October 30, 2025, at 12:44am (Central Time) in Nashville, Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victor Alfonso Herrera, 41

November 1, 2025

Whittier, CA - No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julio Calam Chitop, 41

November 1, 2025

Metairie, LA - Passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Luis Jimenez, 41

November 1, 2025

El Paso, Texas - Passed away on October 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mike) Anthony Johnson, 54

November 1, 2025

Evansville, Indiana – Michael (Mike) Anthony Johnson, aged 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 31, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Mike had a passion for Camaros and was a founding member of the Southern Indiana Camaro Club. He loved to travel, particularly to destinations where he could scuba dive with his wife, Tamara (Tami) Johnson, formerly Mitchell, with whom he shared 28 wonderful years of marriage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Thomas Morrison, 48

November 1, 2025

Los Alamos, NM – The elusive Timothy Thomas Morrison passed away unexpectedly (which was just like him!) on Saturday October 18th, 2025 at the age of 48. Tim’s eclectic range of occupations included inspecting power plants for the EPA, teaching English in China, and frequent travel to Mexico. However, Tim was most well known and loved for his years spent managing the Los Alamos Co-Op. An integral part of its success from the beginning, Tim believed strongly in co-ops and worker-owned businesses, and worked hard to put his philosophy into practice in all aspects of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Bixler, 64

November 1, 2025

Douglas Andrew Bixler, 64, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. For more than 35 years, he owned and operated Bixler Painting, appreciating the trust his customers placed in him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaden Farrell, 20

November 1, 2025

Kaden Scott Farrell, 20, passed away on November 1, 2025, at at in Morgantown, WV. Kaden loved playing golf, baseball, and fishing. He was always down for a good pizza, mac and cheese, and chicken tenders. His real passion was for basketball where he truly excelled. He loved going to MLB games and was a massive Dodgers fan. Kaden was very loyal to his friends. During this tragedy, so many people have reached out to his family telling them of how he touched their lives, or how he helped them. His passing leaves a void that simply can’t be filled, and he will be missed so much by everyone who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian D. Sullivan, 75

October 31, 2025

Gorton, MA – Brian D. Sullivan, 75, of Groton, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 26, 2025. Lexington HS Clas of 1968. Late co-owner of Emerald Construction Company, Carlisle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack “Farley” McFarland, 73

October 31, 2025

Jack “Farley” McFarland, 73, of Cortland [IL], passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2025, in his sleep at home. Jack was full of laughter and loved to make others smile. He adored his wife and daughter, and he was incredibly proud when Kaylee graduated with her bachelor’s in nursing and began her career as an RN at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Jack had a special way of showing affection, if he teased you endlessly, that was his stamp of approval.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin W. Tallman, 46

October 31, 2025

Des Moines, IA – Kevin Winfield Tallman, 46, died unexpectedly on October 14, 2025, of heart failure. He became an avid skier and snowboarder as a child during family vacations to numerous western ski resorts. Shortly after high school graduation he moved to Breckenridge, Colorado, where he was able to ski regularly. Kevin met his wife, Meagan, while in Colorado and the couple later settled back in Des Moines where Kevin became an electrician. He generously put his skills to work helping family and neighbors while asking little in return.

Link

Tonya Sue Stallings, 59

October 30, 2025

Washington, IL – Tonya Sue Stallings, age 59, of Washington, passed away Monday, October 27, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Tonya was a Home Health Care aide for Comfort Keepers.

Researcher’s Note – IL governor mandated covid shots for all healthcare workers in August 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary I. Schofield, 72

October 30, 2025

Gary I. Schofield, formerly of Southborough and Wayland [MA] , died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 18, 2025, while travelling with his wife Stephenie. Gary was an adventurer. For several years he raced a dirt modified race car at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York. He also enjoyed scuba diving, lobster fishing, country-western dancing and riding one of his several motorcycles with Stephanie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila D. McAllister, 49

October 30, 2025

Lagrange , ME– Sheila D. McAllister, 49, passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2025, at her home. Sheila enjoyed spending her time at the Oxford Plains Speedway and many memories were made there with her family. The most important things in her life were her five grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Vanselow

October 30, 2025

Maple Valley, WA – Thomas Vanselow passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 22, 2025. Tom grew up and went to school in Renton, WA, later joining the U.S. Navy. After the navy, Tom went to Bellingham, WA, and bought a home. Soon thereafter, Tom went to Alaska to work on the Alaska Pipeline. Later, Tom rode his motorcycle from Anchorage, AK to Phoenix, AZ. Tom returned to Washington and settled in his Airstream Trailer on Lake Sawyer, Black Diamond, WA. with his beloved dog Annie. Tom was adventurous, an avid reader, loved to prospect, had a great sense of design and was in the midst of a patent of an invention called “Book Buddy”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William ‘Bill’ Evans, 78

October 29, 2025

William B. Evans of Jay died suddenly on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Bill loved the Adirondack mountains. He climbed the 46 peaks while at Camp Lincoln, and again as an adult, who witnessed the beauty of the seasonal landscapes through the eyes of an artist. Bill’s art won multiple awards and was exhibited in numerous solo and group shows. Working in multiple media, he created abstract and representational pieces.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas J. Rinaldi, 69

October 29, 2025

Thomas J. Rinaldi of Cook Lane, New Paltz [NY] died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday October 26, 2025. He was sixty-nine years old. Tom was employed as Area Manager for Wonder Bread and Hostess Bake Goods in the Bronx. Tom drove school bus for First Student out of Wallkill, but spent most of his drive time in Kingston. Tom liked to bowl and loved to be outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard B. O’Connor, II

October 29, 2025

Colonel (Ret.) Richard B. O’Connor, II, died unexpectedly on March 6, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. He was commissioned as an Army Officer and honorably served more than 37 years. Following retirement Rich served as an Adjunct Professor at Endicott College, Beverly MA, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, MA.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lemuel Lawrence “Larry” Houchins, Jr., 72

October 28, 2025

Lemuel Lawrence “Larry” Houchins, Jr., of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on October 26, in Jackson, from complications after a stem cell transplant. He was 72. After moving to Jackson, Larry began what would become a remarkable four-decade career in professional association management. In 1980, he was appointed Executive Director of The Mississippi Bar, a position he held for 37 years until his retirement in 2017.

Link

Jeffrey Robert Delost, 53

October 30, 2025

Norris, IL – Jeffrey Robert Delost, “Pops”, 53, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. He was doing what he loved—working as a self-employed farmer on the family farm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (658)

Alberta (109)

Dr. Stephen ‘Steve’ Cooper, 73, Link

Laurie Scott Sommerfeld, 55, Link

Mel Neufeld, 56, Link

Henry Visser, 73, Link

Robert Mahowich, 63, Link

Stanley Straub, 65, Link

Cory Rogiani, 47, Link

Andrew Hartman, 47, Link

Steven Robert Bacovsky, 69, Link

Brenda Dianne Rahn, 56, Link

Lawrence Wayne Bandura, 70

November 3, 2025

We announce the passing of Larry following a courageous journey with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Researcher’s Note - Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease that causes scarring of lung tissue, making it hard to breathe and for oxygen to get into the bloodstream. The “idiopathic” part of the name means the cause is unknown. Key symptoms include a persistent dry cough and shortness of breath, particularly during physical activity. The disease typically affects people between 50 and 70, and risk factors can include a family history of IPF, smoking, and increasing age.

Link

Eva Spetova, 69, Link

Angela Helen Charland, 60, Link

Dalton McLeod, 35, Link

Kevin Michael Hameluck, 56, Link

Louis Rudiger, 45, Link

Roger Lorne Walker, 72, Link

John Chief Moon, 62, Link

Andrew Cardinal, 27, Link

Diana Jane Watts, 65, Link

William J. Chandler, 66, Link

Daylin Young, Link

Beverly Ann Janzen, 74, Link

Murray Cook, 65, Link

Gillian Wilson, 65, Link

Norman Neufeld, 52, Link

James Stanley Prentice, 58, Link

Veronica Marie Hampton, 71, Link

Leon Desmond Coates, 51, Link

William John Haliburton, 67, Link

Dana Darlene Torrance, 52, Link

Mary “Lynn” Kirkham, 62, Link

Paul Grindlay, 60, Link

James Alan Johnson, 44, Link

Wayne Clinton Runner, 42, Link

Guy Lorne Wells, 62, Link

Mark Anthony Starrett, 62, Link

Lorie Findlay, 63, Link

Ronnie Adame Areglado, 48, Link

Christine Neuendorf, 67, Link

Donna Mills, 75, Link

Vayia Marie Michalopoulos, 49, Link

Gary Michael Wagner, 64, Link

Warren Braylor Hancock, 21, Link

Aaron Peter Hutchinson, 19, Link

Charity Thomas, 47, Link

Tracy Hughson, 56, Link

Gary Scott Gettman, 62, Link

Justin Bridgewater, 46, Link

Joe Giesbrecht, 57, Link

Henry Goertzen, 62, Link

Ruth Elaine Hermanson, 70, Link

Patricia Skelly, 66, Link

Jacob Sibayan, 13, Link

Kenneth “Ross” Dawson, 65, Link

Ashley May Couterielle, 43, Link

Heinrich Neufeld, 68, Link

Shelley Gwen Ferguson, 53, Link

Bradley James Dous, 66, Link

Joseph “Joe” Dugas, 55, Link

Mark Anthony McNamee, 62, Link

Wendy Ann Rich, 60, Link

Sunny Jen Hsun Shuang, 52, Link

John David Maye, 62, Link

Cory Mowat, 61, Link

Corey Dallas Choboter, 34, Link

Peter Williams, 18, Link

Andrea Jacknife, 46, Link

Terrance Henry Elder, 47, Link

Lawrence James Bell, 64, Link

Francine Jeaurond, 65, Link

Douglas Cole, 65, Link

Nicholas (Nick) Romyn, 73, Link

Anthony Boyde, 46, Link

Joseph Glenn Richards, 58, Link

Shaun Robert Watson, 63, Link

Jaime Marpuri, 52, Link

Danny Boutin, 62, Link

Paul Douglas (Doug) DeLain, Link

John Van Wyngaarden, 52, Link

Kam Ying Ng, 63, Link

Rachida Carmella Atayiu, 49, Link

Tyler Ernest Parks, 39, Link

Dale Dola, 70, Link

Donna D. Mills, 75, Link

Clark Anthony den Engelsen, 64, Link

Stanley ‘Stan’ Calkins, 68, Link

Monica Mercedes Martinez, 51, Link

Joshua Russell Moore, 45, Link

Liam Connor Hale, 22, Link

Chanthaviliy Malysa Thadara, 34, Link

Travis Flinn, 51, Link

Cameron Hawkins, 25, Link

Tobin Robertson, 51, Link

Dustin Cody Kevend, 41, Link

Mark Piper Stevens,43, Link

Eric Robert Claude Ellsworth, 42, Link

Justin Duff, 43, Link

Karen Rosalie Leduc, 73, Link

Desmond Millham, 39, Link

Dorothy Perrin,65, Link

Michelle Anderson, 56, Link

Leo Marcel Marceau, 60, Link

Keith Justin McGrath, 51, Link

Bruce Petruk, 71, Link

Jennifer Marchuk, 48, Link

Valerie Chartier, 73, Link

British Columbia (13)

Patricia Louise Malcolm, 65, Link

Shawn Patrick Gorman, 65, Link

Jackson Douglas Rue, 32, Link

Lawrence Lepp, 63, Link

Darlynne Vera Louise McKenna, 48, Link

Robbin Lever, 67, Link

William James Robb, 74, Link

Raymond Allan Kay, 50, Link

Mikael (Mike) Aage Nielsen, 75, Link

Victor Hardy Courtoreille, 54, Link

Bonnie Edna Acko Ivanko, 49, Link

Mark Bazeley, 72, Link

Sebastian Romero-Wong, 23, Link

Manitoba (11)

Rodney Wolfe, 58, Link

Ronald Drebnisky, 72, Link

Pauline Castel, 57, Link

Glenn Kotak, 56, Link

Denise Chodachek, 64, Link

Sandra Marie Peniuk, 63, Link

Liam Craig, 25, Link

Valerie Harmatski (Hupalo), 65, Link

Chantal Tenneil Sweeting, 46, Link

Kimberley Marianne Burtney, 65, Link

Shawn Eldon Hassel, 48, Link

New Brunswick (18)

Richard Legacy, 59, Link

Kevin Cecil Mowatt, 62, Link

Dorothy Jean Maude Perry, 65, Link

John Edward Cornish, 57, Link

Neville Allan Brewer, 54, Link

Carol Gilks, 73, Link

Cynthia Jane MacDonald, 60, Link

Paul Lebrun, 45, Link

Nelson Getson, 38, Link

Jean Marie (LeClair) Gould, 69, Link

Montana Louise Flynn Solomon, 28, Link

Patricia Sweeney, 59, Link

Jolynda Lola Hawkes, 44, Link

Kelly Muir, 56, Link

Nancy Adams, 67, Link

Pamela Jean Hickie, 71, Link

Lorri deJong, 65, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (25)

Peter Anthony Stright, 61, Link

Tony Paltanavage. 75, Link

Mary Hiscock, 73, Link

John Joseph Jordan, 57, Link

Sean Joseph Marche, 62, Link

Peter Gerard Scaplen, 72, Link

Robert “Bob” Pound, 56, Link

Tony Sharpe, 61, Link

Rosetta Smith, 53, Link

Bride Gillingham, 60, Link

Ricky Daryol Thompson, 63, Link

Margaret Nolan, 70, Link

Sandra J. Clarke, 65, Link

Leonard Wesley Payne, 65, Link

Helen Pulice, 72, Link

Leo Denine, 72, Link

Tommy Basto, 23, Link

Joy Richards, 65, Link

Brenda Delilah Joan Mercer, 58, Link

Mark Pasha Pilgrim, 56, Link

William (Bill) Parsons, 74, Link

Malcolm Campbell, 54, Link

Marian Blundon, 64, Link

Jeannine Elizabeth Dunphy, 58, Link

Roger McNeil, 57, Link

Nova Scotia (52)

Douglas Nelson MacMillan, 63, Link

Mitchell “Mickey” W. Lowe, 64, Link

Mickey Fahey, 60, Link

Debora ‘Deb’ Suzanne MacAulay, 51, Link

Mary King, 70, Link

Bronson Scott McDow, 46, Link

Bobby Langille, 59, Link

Cindy Lou Spencer, 65, Link

Peter Michael Madeloso, 70, Link

Rodney Budgell, 55, Link

Arthur Burlin (Jr.) Balcom, 76, Link

Vaughan Kenneth Richardson, 56, Link

Lisa Michelle Burns, 59, Link

Ronald David Burd, 51, Link

Steve Conrad, 63, Link

Frederick William Hirschfeld, 62, Link

Michael Ostafichuk, 60, Link

Kyle Reid, 37, Link

Darren Roy Levy, 65, Link

Terry Lee Moore, 60, Link

Zachary Lloy, 40, Link

Moira Angela “Angie” Marcott (Reeves), 58, Link

Peter Arthur Richard, 74, Link

Bev Gobien, 68, Link

Deborah Elizabeth Taylor, 68, Link

Wendy Rose MacNeil, 68, Link

Debra Lee Leigh, 68, Link

Laura Dawn Liston, 63, Link

Stephen Conrad, 63, Link

Theresa Bradley, 69, Link

Barry Kitchener Woods, 74, Link

Brenda Ettinger, 63, Link

V. Craig Marshall, 69, Link

Earlene Cheryl Oliver, 62, Link

David Douglas Smith, 29, Link

Jennifer Ellen Prior, 48, Link

Elie Lyberopoulos, 70, Link

Randall Dexter Joesph Ehler (Randy), 65, Link

Isabelle Whetham, 69, Link

Parker Gordon Joseph Dixon, 69, Link

George Ramsey, Link

Blair Alexander Poirier, 64, Link

Craig James Robertson, 47, Link

James Carlton Kearney, 76, Link

Alexander “Sandy” Brennan Falconer, 57, Link

Priscilla Gertrude “Diddie” (Cameron) Phalen, 72, Link

Brenda Ilene MacDonald, 71, Link

Layson Arthur Mailman, 13 months, Link

Agnes Marie Cottreau, 70, Link

David Joseph “Davy” Libbus, 65, Link

Darin Dean McKerness, 47, Link

Ontario (359)

School bus driver dead after Hwy 401 crash, Kitchener students on board, Link

Linda Diane Cunningham, 73, Link

Clorinda Maria Laratta, 73, Link

Luciano Di Fabio, 70, Link

Don Riddell, 67, Link

Ella Robinson, 71, Link

Martin Turenne, 45, Link

Patricia Colleen Rybka, 65, Link

Matthew George Aleks, 30, Link

Cindy Kinsella, 59, Link

Rajanathan Ratnasamy, 61, Link

Jessica Gary Dubois, 58, Link

James Anthony “Tony” Taylor, 62, Link

Baljit Kaur, 58, Link

Ian A. Hasan, 44, Link

Susan Elizabeth Davies, 66, Link

Sujatha Subramanian, 58, Link

Francis “Frank” James MacNeil, 66, Link

Rick Smith, 74, Link

Christal (Hollis) Ladouceur, 41, Link

John Frank, 69, Link

Kenny Mitchell, 75, Link

Kathryn Doris Elizabeth Greenfield, 71, Link

Susan Ann Wallace Allingham, 74, Link

Emmett Alexander Row, stillborn, Link

Lisa Marie Villeneuve, 49, Link

Antonio “Tony” Incognito, 62, Link

Stefanija Juraic, 69, Link

Shaghayegh “Shay” Nakhdjavan, 46, Link

Kent Sonnenburg, 54, Link

Fanny Vianey Reyes Orellano, 63, Link

Mykola “Kolya” “Nick” Maryanovskyy, 48, Link

Ian David Dick, 53, Link

Darla Louise Hodge, 61, Link

Mihail Potra, 67, Link

Lillian Annie Kaloyanis, 69, Link

John Paul Lavoie, 56, Link

Diane Tsirlis, 59, Link

Janice Rodgers, 54, Link

Tony DeMelo Rita, 59, Link

Carl James Evans Dillman, 65, Link

David Leonard Pavao, 37, Link

Susan Ruth Bowen, 72, Link

Anthony “Rick” Patrick Bonaccorso, 62, Link

Don Razon, 42, Link

Jamie John Preikschas, 40, Link

Sharon Tangney, 72, Link

LCOL. Cam Meikle, 40, Link

Lois Tzupa, 58, Link

Maurice Joseph Raymond Kenny, 72, Link

Dale Kevin Pearson, 69, Link

Amanda Ann Webel Dilts, 31, Link

Constance (Connie) Mary Pfinder, 75, Link

Russell William Cunningham, 40, Link

Randy Edwards, 70, Link

Timothy Raleigh Brown Cook, C.M., F.R.S.C., Ph.D., 53, Link

Rosemarie Lucia Beaulieu, 73, Link

Keith Fuller, 68, Link

Michael “Mike” Anthony Zita, Link

Richard Carrera, 52, Link

Ronald Joseph ‘Zeke’ Pearson, 67, Link

Bruce Bradley, 70, Link

Jacob Bryans, 29, Link

Barry Laurence Brockington, 62, Link

Anthony Crupi, 54, Link

Deepak Haridas Daya, 60, Link

Mark Peter Klem, 64, Link

Ian Lind, 30, Link

Murray Lewis Waboose, 56, Link

Sritharan Mahendram, 48, Link

Wai Meng Yeo, 59, Link

Timothy Smith, 37, Link

James Peter Carberry, 63, Link

John Edward Cornish, 57, Link

Troy Dockstader, 26, Link

Karen Louise Sinotte, 63, Link

Cathie Helen Ahokangas, 61, Link

Finola Eileen Fagan, 55, Link

Kenny Mitchell, 75, Link

Jeanette Marjorie Wood, 54, Link

Catherine Rosella Reimer, 57, Link

Gregory William Pearce, 55, Link

Don Riddell, 67, Link

Lynn Chen, 62, Link

Eleanor Lavoie, 60, Link

Keerthi Priya Kondru, 37, Link

Kohilakkumar Sivagnanam, 62, Link

Naguleswaran Ratnam, 62, Link

Jerine Princy James, 64, Link

Colleen Umphrey, 66, Link

Hailey Desmarchais-Blackmore, 27, Link

Kenneth Bruce David Goertzen, 68, Link

Randy Griffin, 62, Link

Daniel John Stuart Alls, 43, Link

Emanuel “Manny” Pereira, 58, Link

David Russell Laking, 62, Link

Daniel Patrick Brian Meads, 65, Link

Michele Angelo Rizzi, 61, Link

João Freitas, 50, Link

Trevor D’Amico, 48, Link

Gregory Keating McNiece, 66, Link

Kimberley Lorraine Gibson, 53, Link

Gloria Dennis, 59, Link

Patricia (Tricia) Nellie Meinzinger, 69, Link

Michael Francis Boyd, 58, Link

John Edward “YBone” Yukich, 55, Link

Isabell Marie Fralick, 63, Link

Kathy Ryan, 67, Link

Paul Sengaroun, 43, Link

Robert Martin Hoffman, 47, Link

J. Heather Kirkness, 67, Link

Susan Kimberly Everson, 62, Link

Robert “Bob” John Paton, 75, Link

Keith Russell Taylor, 62, Link

Jeffrey Karl Stengel, 69, Link

Parker Kelly, 23, Link

Bob Allen, 61, Link

Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Marie Hall, 63, Link

Antonino Mazzurco, 54, Link

Vincent De Melo, 54, Link

Eduardo Tercero “Eddie” Jauregui, 47, Link

Greg Whaites, 73, Link

Michael Shaun Sager, 57, Link

Sophie Marie Carol Lacoste, 51, Link

Guy Lacroix, 74, Link

Paul L’Heureux, 62, Link

Garry John Martin, 70, Link

Nathan Pregent-Daoust, 24, Link

Denis Sylvio Dellaire, 68, Link

Christine Ann Hilker, 63, Link

Luc Gratton, 74, Link

Karen Dorothy Wood, 72, Link

Kerry Lynn Polito, 62, Link

Michelle Jennifer Walter, 55, Link

Robert Allen Young, 40, Link

Steve Deline, 65, Link

Joyce Reeves, 70, Link

Alison Joan Fiddler, 63, Link

Moe L’Heeureux, 73, Link

Elise Durno [“Special thanks … to the Heart Transplant team”], 32, Link

Maria Cristina Naidin, 45, Link

Baby Caisen Steven James Lohnes, Link