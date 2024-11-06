UNITED STATES

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones, the multitalented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91. Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, says he died Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. Jones was to have received an honorary Academy Award later this month.

No cause of death reported. Jones was active all this year, according to Wikipedia.

Beloved drummer Richard Andrew dead at 58, cause of death revealed

November 4, 2024

Beloved drummer and Underground Lovers bandmate Richard Andrew has passed away following a battle with metastatic lung cancer. He was 58 years old. Andrew’s family took to his Facebook account to announce the news. “Our beautiful Richard John Andrew died at around 5.25 a.m., this morning. His death, as he was in life, was epic. He left this world, face to face with his wife, Nicolette, as she sang their song ‘Do you Realise’ by The Flaming Lips. We are all heartbroken though relieved that our sweet prince is finally free.” Days before his death, Richard Andrew revealed he had not only married his longtime love Nicolette Powell but had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson dies at 64

November 4, 2024

Tyka Nelson, a Minneapolis singer and Prince’s sister, passed away Monday morning. Her son, President Nelson, confirmed the death but declined to offer details. Tyka was 64. The daughter of John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson, she was Prince’s only full sibling. Nelson released four albums between 1988 and 2011 and was planning to have her retirement and farewell concert in June at the Dakota. However, she took ill and the concert — in which she was set to be the emcee and sing a couple of songs — went on without her. “I’m getting older,” Nelson told the Minnesota Star Tribune before her June show. “I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.” She was writing a memoir at the time of her death.

No cause of death reported.

Former Bollywood actress dies after posting in Facebook: 'Feeling weird, no clue why'

November 4, 2024

Former Bollywood actress Helena Luke, first wife of Indian actor and producer Mithun Chakraborty, died mysteriously on Sunday in the United States at the age of 68. Actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer broke the news on social media. Luke had also worked for Delta Airlines and lived in America for many years. In her last Facebook post, which has gone viral, she wrote shortly before her death: “Feeling strange. Mixed emotions and no clue why. Discombobulated.”



No cause of death reported.

Delta Air Lines is going to start charging unvaccinated employees $200 per month:

Rapper Nawlage 2k5 dies at 35

November 2, 2024

Rapper and producer Nawlage 2k5, born Aquiles Espinosa, has passed away at 35. Nawlage's friend, DJ Kid Star, aka Mr. 750, shared the news on Instagram on November 1st. Although no cause of death has been disclosed, Nawlage’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues, and those who admired his music and dedication.

Sister of Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy dies of cancer

October 30, 2024

Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy is mourning the death of his sister, Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who passed away on Tuesday, October 29 after a battle with cancer. The 57-year-old musician, who is currently on tour in Europe, shared the news of his sister's passing in a social media post late on Tuesday: "Tonight in Zagreb, Croatia, was one of the hardest shows I've ever had to play,” he wrote. “About 30 minutes before showtime, I received a call from my brother that my loving sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo had just passed away. My sister had been battling cancer all year and the last few days she took a turn for the worse…(She) was always one of DT's biggest fans…”She wanted so badly to be in London (at the opening show of the tour) but her health had declined so quickly that it was impossible for her to travel."

No age reported.

TikToker Bella Bradford, 24, succumbs to a rare cancer

November 4, 2024

Forks, Washington - Bella Bradford reflected on the fragility of life in her final message. The TikToker, who previously opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle, announced her own passing in a heartbreaking video posted to her channel Oct. 31. According to the note shared alongside the post, she died on Oct. 15 while surrounded by loved ones. She was only 24 years old.

Miami radio fixture Jammin Johnny Caride passes away at 58

November 4, 2024

Miami personality, DJ, and El Zol 106.7 (WXDJ) Program Director John “Jammin Johnny” Caride has passed away following a cancer battle. Born in South Florida to Cuban parents, Caride launched his radio career in 1986 as a music mixer and host at Power 96. Caride helped bring about the global success of the “Macarena” in the mid-90s.

Beloved Texas news anchor Kris Radcliffe dies unexpectedly

November 1, 2024

Beloved Texas news anchor Kris Radcliffe has unexpectedly died at 51, his news station announced on Wednesday. Lindsay Liepman, his co-anchor at NBC affiliate KCEN 6 News, the Texas TV station where Radcliffe dedicated 22 years of his career, announced his sudden passing during its evening broadcast, shortly after receiving the news. The acclaimed newscaster then transitioned to the evening news anchor position, where he reported on the latest headlines and breaking news for his audience in central Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Ex-Suns and Knicks player Jerrod Mustaf dies at 55

October 29, 2024

The 55-year-old center Jerrod Mustaf, who played in the ACB League for FC Barcelona and Festina Andorra, has passed away. After a stellar collegiate career at Maryland, the Whiteville, North Carolina, native was taken 17th overall in the 1990 draft. Despite his immense potential, he only played four seasons in the NBA.

No cause of death reported.

Former Minnesota Gophers player dies suddenly at 30

October 30, 2024

Bridget (Arens) Schumacher, former player with the University of South Dakota’s Minnesota Gophers, has died unexpectedly at age 30 at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. Schumacher, who went by her maiden name Arens while in college, was a standout forward from 2013 to 2017. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Bodybuilding champion Matt Meinrod dies at 42

October 30, 2024

Matt Meinrod, 42, one of the most popular figures in the bodybuilding industry, has died. His wife, Samantha, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post. “It’s with utter shock & devastation that I share the passing of my husband, Matt Meinrod, on 10/26/24,” she wrote. Since then, friends have been remembering Meinrod in heartfelt social media posts. The noted bodybuilder had a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Sport and Fitness Administration from Florida State University.

No cause of death reported.

37 infants “died suddenly”:

49ers star’s one-year-old daughter tragically dies

October 29, 2024

San Francisco, CA - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is grieving the tragic loss of his one-year-old daughter. "We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning," Ward wrote on social media on October 29. "She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear.” In a post dedicated to World Down Syndrome Day, the NFL player opened up about his daughter. "Amani Joy Ward has been the best blessing I could’ve asked for," he wrote. "I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap, but now I realize it is just a gift from God…She went from heart surgery to the happiest kid I’ve ever been around...My baby makes me smile from ear to ear every time I see her.” Details surrounding her passing remain private, as Ward and his family navigate this heartbreaking period.

No cause of death reported.

A'Kari Wynter Le'Andrea Johnson, 7 weeks

November 4, 2024

North Charleston, South Carolina - Baby A'Kari Wynter Le'Andrea Johnson, 7 weeks old who transitioned on November 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Zeelynd Allen Joly, 6 weeks

November 4, 2024

Freeport, Illinois - Zeelynd Allen Joly passed away unexpectedly November 1, 2024, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born August 16, 2024, in Rockford, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Kaden Michael LaPrairie, stillborn

November 1, 2024

Sandy Lake, LA - A precious little baby boy too precious for Earth went to Heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, leaving behind a lasting impression on all. Though he never experienced life, his memory would forever shine in their hearts, a reminder of dreams unfulfilled and love eternal.

No cause of death reported.

Ari'Yonna Williams, infant

November 1, 2024

Monroe, Louisiana - An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Ari'Yonna Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

No cause of death reported.

Ailee Kay Hinze, 2 weeks

October 31, 2024

Marion, Ohio - Baby Ailee Kay Hinze was born on October 16, 2024 and was shortly called back home to be become our little guardian angel in Heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Oak Rayne Levi, 0

October 31, 2024

French Lick, Indiana - Oak Rayne Levi, received his angel’s wings and went home to be with Jesus on Monday, October 28th, 2024. He was born at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana on Monday, October 28th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Guadalpue Martinez, infant

October 31, 2024

Muskegon, Michigan - Baby Martinez went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2024. She was born to Oscar Arevalo and Gabriela Martinez. Although her time with us was brief, she will be greatly missed and cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Santi Zhayne Villegas, baby

October 31, 2024

Levelland, Texas - Santi Zhayne Villegas, went home to be with our Lord in Heaven. He was a beautiful and wonderful son, grandson, and nephew. A very happy baby, he enjoyed going to the park, going to dog shows with mom and dad, riding in the car, listening to music, and watching Bluey on tv.

No cause of death reported.

Axtyn Andersen, 0

October 29, 2024

Council Bluffs, Iowa - Axtyn Andersen, infant son of Allen and Rhianna Andersen was born on October 23, 2024. Axtyn was greeted into Heaven on the evening of October 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Walker Daniel Grimm, baby

October 30, 2024

Algona, Iowa - Walker Daniel Grimm is what my bracelet says but I think my actual name is probably Baby Walker, Tex, or Look-At-Those-CHEEKS! I came into this world on May 21st, 2024. I planted my feet, squared up and fought the good fight against congenital heart disease for 161 days. I passed away comfortably and at peace in Mom and Dad's arms on October 28th, 2024.

Jerrod Wade Levall, infant

October 30, 2024

Salem, MO - Jerrod Wade Levall, infant son of Jerrod and Aryssa Levall of Salem, Missouri, entered heaven Thursday, October 24, 2024, in St. Louis, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Hailee Paige Mowery, stillborn

October 30, 2024

Dundee, Michigan - Hailee Paige Mowery was born silently into this world on Friday, October 11, 2024, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Scott Mowery and Molly (Yeo) Mowery and the little sister to Shay Lynn. Though Hailee's passing was unexpected, and her presence in this world was brief, she will forever be cherished and will remain in their hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Na'im H. Muhammad, 79 days

October 30, 2024

Atlanta, GA - 79 days old, passed October 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shiloh Ezekeial Wynn, infant

October 29, 2024

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. announces the transition of Baby Boy Shiloh Ezekeial Wynn.

No cause of death reported.

Aria Alina Posadas-Murray, stillborn

October 30, 2024

Georgetown, Texas - Aria Alina Posadas-Murray, precious daughter of Juliana Cristia Posadas and Justin Thomas Murray, was born sleeping and cradled in the arms of Jesus Christ on October 23rd, 2024 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital Round Rock TX. She was perfectly created and weighed 5 pounds 6.2 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Silas Zane Alvaro, stillborn

October 30, 2024

Wabash, Indiana - Silas Zane Alvaro, stillborn infant son of Jose Lopez Alvaro and Jaycee Culwell, was born at 10:20 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Harper Fritz, 27 days

October 30, 2024

Miami, FL - Emma Harper Fritz, infant daughter of Michael and Catherine Fritz, passed away on October 18, 2024, at the Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, FL. Emma is deeply loved by her mom and dad, her grandparents, her aunts and uncles, her cousins and many others. Emma will always remain her parents’ precious little angel and they will hold her again in heaven one day.

No cause of death reported.

Hunter Grey Cosper and Brewer Lee Cosper, stillborn

October 31, 2024

Amarillo, TX - Hunter Grey Cosper and Brewer Lee Cosper were born into the arms of Jesus on Oct 27th, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. and 12:31a.m. Hunter and Brewer are the infant sons of Christian and Rebecca Cosper. After being loved in the womb for 36.5 weeks, they were welcomed by angels, never having to experience the hurts of this world, only the faithful and eternal love and goodness of God. Although these sweet boys didn't spend time living on this Earth, they are so very loved, and they have impacted many lives. Their untimely passing will forever leave a hole in our hearts, and they will always be remembered.

No cause of death reported.

Annistyn R. Johnson, infant

October 31, 2024

Shreveport, Louisiana - She was a beautiful most precious angel, stronger than most, beating all odds against her until our Lord needed her with him in heaven. She will forever hold a special place in everyone's heart.

No cause of death reported.

Claire Lardy, 2 days

October 31, 2024

Hoffman, Minnesota - Claire Lardy, infant daughter of Megan and Cord Lardy, was born on October 27, 2024, and passed away October 29, 2024, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

No cause of death reported.

Angel Nicole Stewart & Savior James Stewart, infant twins, 0

October 31, 2024

Saint Joseph, Missouri - Angel Nicole Stewart & Savior James Stewart infant twins, died shortly after birth on October 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ariyella Monique Del Angel, 19 days

November 1, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Ariyella Monique Del Angel, age 19 days, died in her mommy's arms Monique Medina at Primary Children's hospital in Lehi, Ut on October 28th 2024. On October 9th 2024, Monique Medina and Luis Del Angel were gifted a Beautiful Baby girl. Ariyella was a beautiful strong fighter, sassy and particular. Everyone that got the chance to meet Ari fell in love with her. And the ones who didn't get to meet her would have adored her.

No cause of death reported.

Rayden Lee Major, stillborn

November 4, 2024

Alice, Texas - Baby Rayden Lee Major, born into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Nov.1, 2024 in a Corpus Christi, Tx., Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

David L. Schmidt, infant

November 3, 2024

Berne, Indiana - David L. Schmidt, infant son of David M. and Lizzie Ann (Schwartz) Schmidt passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2024, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Miley Wheeler

November 3, 2024

McDonough, Georgia - Infant Miley Wheeler returned to the Lord on October 25,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Miracle Nicole Brooks, 0

November 2, 2024

New Iberia, Louisiana - Miracle Nicole Brooks was born on October 31, 2024. She transitioned at 12:40 A.M. October 31, 2024, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, LA.

No cause of death reported.

Southerlynn Jo Harris, infant

November 2, 2024

Canton, Georgia - Infant Southerlynn Jo Harris passed away Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

No cause of death reported.

Raelynn Jolee York, infant

November 2, 2024

Rutherfordton, NC - Raelynn Jolee York, infant daughter of Clint and Jennifer York, who reside in Rutherfordton, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Although, Raelynn’s life was brief in this world, she has made an eternal imprint in the heart of those who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Bennie Kenneth Buxton, stillborn

October 28, 2024

Varnville, South Carolina - Baby Boy Bennie Kenneth Buxton was born into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 5:30 am.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Finley Travis David Pearson, stillborn

October 28, 2024

Madisonville, Tennessee - Baby Finley Travis David Pearson, son of James and Amanda Pearson, of Madisonville, was born into Heaven's Army of angels to forever be innocent on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10:27 P.M. at Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens. Our lives were touched by his struggle to be here; the joyful surprise that we got to know him at all. Please keep us in your thoughts as we prepare for his funeral- coming to terms with our lives here without him.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Xavier J. Graham Jr, 0

October 28, 2024

Goldsboro, NC - Baby Boy Xavier J. Graham Jr, 0, was called back to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at UNC Wayne Healthcare, Goldsboro, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Sha'Kinah McDonald, 21 days

October 28, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee - Dear Sha'Kinah, I never thought I would have to write about you in such a painful way. Before I start, I would like to thank God for the 21 days he lent you to me. You were my second love, and you will always be my second love. You were the sweetest baby any mother can ask for. You are the best in this world and the next world. We didn't have a chance to do a lot of things I wanted to do with you, but God blessed me with you, and I enjoyed every moment we spent together. I appreciate you baby girl as my first daughter. Mommy misses you and loves you in this life and the next.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jada Michelle Smith, 0

October 28, 2024

Kilgore, Texas - Baby Jada Michelle Smith was born on October 24, 2024 and passed away on October 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kaizen Zane Chesnut, 9 days

October 28, 2024

Lawrenceville, Illinois - We were blessed with the life of infant Kaizen Zane Chesnut from October 9, 2024, until he went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Children's Hospital of St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Robinson at Crawford Memorial Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Inspiring six-year-old Ryland Kautz succumbs to brain cancer

November 3, 2024

Kaukauna, WI — Ryland Kautz, 6, a first-grader at Dr. H.B. Tanner Early Learning Center, passed away Oct. 30 following a 15-month battle with brain cancer. Since his diagnosis, numerous groups in the Kaukauna school community rallied around Ryland and his family, along with another Tanner student, Paisley Gritzuk, also battling a serious illness.

Yzekiel James “ZZ” Taylor, 7

November 2, 2024

Yzekiel James “ZZ” Taylor, a radiant light in the lives of so many, passed away on October 30, 2024, at the tender age of seven in Independence, Missouri. As a 2nd grader at Luff Elementary School, Yzekiel was not just a student; he was a cherished friend and bright soul who had the ability to make every moment memorable. His laughter filled the hallways, and his hugs left a lasting impression on both classmates and teachers alike.



No cause of death reported.

Gia Aaleeya Sanchez, 9

October 31, 2024

Our brave and loving, Gia Aaleeya Sanchez, 9, entered into God's kingdom on October 26, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by her family by her side. Gia was a 4th grader at Juarez Lincoln Elementary School in Rio Bravo, Texas, where she was a member of the school choir. In her community and sports involvement, Gia Diamond Backs Softball Team, as well as a boxer.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Joan Porter, 11

October 30, 2024

Gilbert, Arizona - Evelyn Joan Porter, age 11, returned to her Heavenly Home on October 23, 2024. Evie was a bundle of energy and a source of joy to all who encountered her. She was proudly baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 8 years old and had a thriving testimony of the truthfulness of the Gospel and a great love of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Doctors sound alarm over sudden deaths of four vaccinated teen athletes in Tennessee

November 3, 2024

The sudden deaths of four teenage athletes in Tennessee have renewed calls for investigations into the safety of Covid mRNA “vaccines.” Four young runners have tragically passed away in Tennessee over the last six months. Doctors are now sounding the alarm over the issue while devasted parents are demanding answers. The sudden deaths of the teen athletes are raising specific concerns as all of the young runners suffered sudden heart failure, believed to be caused by Covid injections. This alarming pattern has pressured corporate media outlets and health authorities to finally critically examine the potential dangers associated with Covid mRNA “vaccines.” Parents, doctors, educators, and coaches are now demanding answers as the shockwave of grief and concern hits communities.

Paxton Zane Jordan, 14

November 3, 2024

Moultrie, Georgia - Paxton Zane Jordan, 14, of Moultrie, died on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Phoebe Worth Medical Center. He was admired for his sharp mind and an insatiable passion for technology. He loved playing video games, watching anime, and exploring the outdoors on his four-wheeler, filling each day with adventure.

No cause of death reported.

Cooper Ryan Ramos, 20

November 1, 2024

St. Charles, Illinois - Cooper Ryan Ramos, 20, of St. Charles passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2024, while attending college at the University of Illinois. He looked at calculus, physics and mathematics problems as fun. He was witty, kind and funny. He loved a good prank and would even laugh at Dad's silly jokes. He was musically gifted; he could play the viola, fiddle, guitar, bass, piano and drums! He was also writing and mixing his own music. Cooper was a 2023 graduate of St. Charles East High School and was currently in his sophomore year at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

No cause of death reported.

U of I to require vaccinations again this fall:

July 26, 2022

The University of Illinois system will require those on campuses this fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The University System President Tim Killeen made the announcement in an email to students and staff Tuesday. It’s similar to the policy in place last year.

Peyton Robyn Feder, 22

November 2, 2024

Katonah, New York - Peyton Robyn Feder, a bright light who brought joy to everyone she met, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. Peyton's smile could light up a room. She loved upbeat music, spending time with dogs, and rocking vibrant clothes, especially anything purple, pink, or tie-dye. One of her greatest pleasures was listening to the beautiful singing voices of others.

No cause of death reported.

A scientist “died suddenly”:

Jan “Doc” Scholer, 69

October 29, 2024

Augusta, Georgia - Jan “Doc” Scholer was a beloved husband, dedicated father, hero to his grandchildren, and a loyal friend and mentor to countless. He was taken much too early, but he left a wonderful legacy and a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was an accomplished scientist, laboratory director, businessman, restauranteur, and martial artist, but his greatest accomplishment if you had asked him would be the family that he and his wife Tricie built. He taught at LSU Medical School in New Orleans for several years before moving back to Augusta, Ga., to start an In Vitro Fertilization program and take over the hormone assay laboratory started by his father Dr. Henk Scholer.

No cause of death reported.

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Kori Bigge, 49

October 30, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Kori Bigge, age 49, passed away on October 16, 2024, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. After obtaining her master's degree, Kori went to work in Hays, KS, as a Clinical Psychologist for High Plains Mental Health Center and Westside Alternative School.

No cause of death reported.

10 doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. James "JJ" L. Rice, Jr., 47

October 30, 2024

Star Lake, New York - Dr. James "JJ" L. Rice, Jr., age 47, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on October 27, 2024, at his family's hunting camp. JJ earned his M.D. at Upstate Medical School in Syracuse in May 2003. Most recently he was an Emergency Physician for the University of Vermont at their Ticonderoga and Elizabethtown Emergency Departments. He was a jack of all trades, constantly doing his own work on his house and property, and no task was ever too big or overwhelming for him. He just got it done.

No cause of death reported.

U. of Vermont Medical Center: 93% comply with “vaccine” mandate:

October 1, 2021

The University of Vermont Medical Center says 93% of its nearly 15,000 workers at its facilities in Vermont and upstate New York have complied with the requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Three employees resigned rather than comply with the vaccine requirement that took effect on Friday, Medical Center spokesperson Neal Goswami said. The hospital system announced its policy in August.

Dr. Joel Katz

November 2, 2024

Las Vegas, Nevada - Dr. Joel Katz passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel was born in South Africa and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in the 1980s for medical school. There, he met the love of his life and future wife, Hilary. Together they moved to Las Vegas where he established his practice and became a renowned allergist. Joel has been serving his Las Vegas community for over two and a half decades through his medical practice as well as through philanthropy, including sponsoring Hadassah programs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. Ralph Gerbig, 73

October 31, 2024

Dawson, Minnesota - Dr. Ralph Gerbig, of Dawson, died peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Johnson Memorial Hospital at the age of 73, following a courageous journey with ALS. Dr. Gerbig spent 42 years in primary family practice, providing compassionate care to families in Dawson and the surrounding areas from 1980 to 2022.

Bangor, Maine, doctor battling cancer has passed away

October 31, 2024

Bangor, Maine - A beloved local doctor who was battling cancer has passed away. According to his obituary, Dr. Adam Lauer died Tuesday at his home surrounded by family. In December 2023, Dr. Lauer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Lauer practiced family medicine in Brewer for more than two decades. He was 51 years old.

Dr. Kristine Mary Duffy, 74

October 29, 2024

Troy, Michigan - Dr. Kristine Mary Duffy passed away Sunday, October 27, 2024 at the age of 74, at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. Dr. Duffy opened a private OB/GYN practice in Wixom, Michigan where she saw patients from 1985 – 2019. She delivered approximately 6,000 babies throughout her career and earned the love and respect of her many patients and hospital colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Jaime Jeremy Molden, 50

October 29, 2024

Sonoma County, CA - Jaime Jeremy Molden, a beloved husband, father, son, and physician, passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a ten-month battle with gallbladder cancer. He was 50 years old. After working in a lab in San Francisco conducing HIV research, he found his true calling in medicine. Jaime attended the University of Chicago's medical school, followed by training in cardiology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He further specialized with an advanced fellowship in electrophysiology at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, honoring Jaime's courageous fight and helping others impacted by this illness.

Elisabeth L. Tracey, M.D., 35

October 29, 2024

Omaha, Nebraska - Elisabeth passed away on October 25, 2024, after a prolonged battle against cancer. After earning her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Elisabeth completed a residency in General Surgery there. She strove to uphold the highest ideals of the medical profession in developing her surgical skills and caring for her patients. Dedicated to always doing her best, she worked faithfully as a fellow in Vascular Surgery at the Medical Center into October; one of her colleagues has admiringly referred to her as a "force of nature".



Robert Nelson Signor Jr.

October 28, 2024

St. Augustine, Fla. - If you're reading this, I've gone on the long hayride. Relentless colon cancer. I was the oldest of nine children born in Albany, N.Y. I had a great childhood with schooling in Albany. I went to medical school in Brussels, Belgium, taking all my courses in French. Internal Medicine training in Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, Conn., then became an E.R. physician at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, N.Y. In the early 80's while residing in Albany, I began pursuing my passion for cardiology. I trained for two years at the Albany Medical Center. I was a Cardiologist from 1985-2024, practicing 33 years in St. Augustine (Prior to moving to St. Augustine, I practiced cardiology in Inverness, Fla. for five years).

No age reported.

Justin Singer, MD death : Longtime Grand Rapids, MI, neurosurgeon has passed away

October 28, 2024

Justin Singer, MD, passed away tragically but peacefully on October 27, 2024. Justin was a skilled neurovascular surgeon who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a board-certified neurosurgeon and spent the last 8 years caring for the community at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Though his passing came unexpectedly, Dr. Singer’s contributions to neurosurgery and patient care will not be forgotten.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. George Fortier IV, 67

October 28, 2024

Little Falls, Minnesota - Dr. George Fortier IV, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a short battle with Intimal Sarcoma. He attended the University of Minnesota and received his degree in Biological Science. He was also a Major in the United States Air Force. He then furthered his studies at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He worked as a surgeon and fulfilled his military obligation in Minot, ND. He worked as a surgeon in Minnesota from 1993-2014 and then practiced at Banner Health in Torrington, WY, until retirement in December 2023. George was a member of the American College of Surgery and the Pinnacle Hunting Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and was an avid gun collector. George's family remembers the many family trips growing up and time spent on the Mississippi River.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Terri Lynn Gates, 69

October 28, 2024

Lubbock, Texas - Terri Lynn Gates, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother entered the arms of her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the age of 69, after a brief battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on May 12, 1955, in Wichita Falls, After obtaining her BSN from Texas Women's University in 1976, Terri began her career as a Registered Nurse at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Her calm, tender, and compassionate spirit made her an incredibly gifted nurse. She was highly beloved and respected by patients, families, and her co-workers throughout her career. Her ability to care for and nurture others was manifest to all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen Moore Murphy, 53

October 31, 2024

Ellen Moore Murphy, age 53, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on October 10, 2024. For 20 years, Ellen worked as a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. At the end of her life, she was making efforts to reconnect with family and friends, all while struggling with her mental and physical health and with addiction. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

No cause of death reported.

Mandatory coronavirus disease 2019 (covid-19) “vaccination” program for VA employees:

El Dorado County supervisor John Hidahl dies suddenly at home

November 3, 2024

John Hidahl, 73, the supervisor for El Dorado County, CA, District 1, died on Saturday afternoon. El Dorado County released a statement on Facebook Sunday morning announcing that Hidahl died suddenly at his home. Details on what caused Hidahl's death are still unknown.

Michigan councilman with ‘passion to help others’ dies at 72

October 31, 2024

Burton, MI - Tom Martinbianco knew Burton like the back of hand - first-hand knowledge gained through decades of living here, operating a family business, and serving on the City Council. Martinbianco died unexpectedly at age 72 on Monday, Oct. 28, and is being remembered for his common touch, love of family, and deep concern for the community he grew up in.

No cause of death reported.

Milwaukee alderman Jonathan Brostoff dies unexpectedly at 41

November 4, 2024

Milwaukee, Wis. — Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, 41, has died. Brostoff represented the city’s 3rd District on the Common Council. Brostoff, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate, served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2014 to 2022 before joining the Milwaukee Common Council. He was married with three children. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Assistant chief of Rhinelander Fire Department dies

November 3, 2024

Rhinelander, WI – It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Assistant Chief Dan Bauer of the Rhinelander Fire Department. On Saturday, Dan tragically passed away following a massive heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership, and kindness that will forever be remembered. Beyond his role in the fire department, Dan Bauer was also a beloved member of the Rhinelander Basketball Association and a passionate coach and mentor in the Hodag Little League.

No age reported.

Rockport, Texas, fire chief dies at 38

October 1, 2024

Rockport, Texas – Fire Chief Aaron Lee Guerrero has died at age 38. He served as a firefighter for over two decades, dedicating his life to saving others. His leadership and courage shone brightly as he rose to the rank of Fire Chief of Rock Port Fire Department, a role he held for three years. He leaves behind his wife and son. A go fund me post asking for help with Geurrero’s medical expenses had reported that the fire chief had been diagnosed with “serious heart problems.”

Oregon City environmental advocate dies unexpectedly at 57

November 2, 2024

If ever a person embodied the term “fierce, tireless advocate,” in the best sense of those words, that person was Bob Sallinger, who died unexpectedly while working late at his office at Willamette Riverkeeper in Oregon City on Oct. 31. He was 57. Sallinger served as executive director of both that organization and another environmental nonprofit he founded, Bird Conservation Oregon. “I and our staff at Willamette Riverkeeper are deeply shocked by his untimely passing and are grieving his loss alongside his family,” said Michelle Emmons, Riverkeeper’s deputy director.

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Southbury youth football team mourns loss of assistant coach

November 2, 2024

A youth football team from Southbury, CT, is mourning the loss of their assistant coach. Mark Oesau, 53, died unexpectedly in his home last Saturday. For four years, he helped coach middle school students from Southbury and Middlebury, including his own 12-year-old son, Gibson Oesau.

No cause of death reported.

Memorial tournament held for beloved China Spring coach

November 3, 2024

China Spring, Texas - Softball teams around Central Texas came together for a memorial softball tournament in honor of Coach Johnny Cloud, who passed away last month unexpectedly from health complications at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Raymore-Peculiar School District teacher, coach, died Tuesday after medical emergency at school

October 29, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — A popular, longtime teacher and coach in the Raymore-Peculiar School District died Tuesday after a medical emergency at the school where he taught. "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Jon Shawver, a teacher at Ray-Pec Academy, passed away this morning," a news release from the district stated. "An ambulance was called to the school early this morning to assist Mr. Shawver. He was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away." Shawver, 56, had served in the district since 2005, per the news release.



No cause of death reported.

Kansas City school district mandates COVID “vaccines” for all staff, or weekly testing:

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 12:

Woman found dead at Woodbury home was St. Paul middle school teacher

October 12, 2024

St. Paul, Minnesota - The 29-year-old woman whose death has sparked an investigation in Woodbury on Wednesday was a St. Paul Public Schools teacher. Samia Amare Al-Ahad was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime on the 500 block of Woodduck Drive, where police were called to for a "medical emergency" at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday. A 27-year-old man was initially taken into custody on Wednesday for probable cause 2nd-degree murder, but he has since been released without charge. St. Paul Public Schools has confirmed that Al-Ahad was a teacher at Murray Middle School, and specialized in helping students with emotional or behavioral disorders. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that Al-Ahad's mother, Valerie Littles-Butler, is the principal at St. Paul Humboldt High School.

No cause of death reported.

St. Paul schools to require COVID-19 “vaccines” or regular testing for staff:

Annona Giam, 28

October 30, 2024

Hopewell Junction, New York - Annona Giam, age 28, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2024. She used her creative talents to make beautiful images and teach visual art. She touched the lives of many students. She was passionate about and advocated for troubled students using art as a means of coping and for a creative outlet.

No cause of death reported.

NY stops COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated state workers, but not yet for teachers:

Library director Michael Strawberry dies unexpectedly

October 31, 2024

Natchez, MS —The Judge George W. Armstrong Library is closed today as staff members mourn the unexpected loss of its director, Michael Strawberry. Strawberry died at his home sometime during the night of a suspected heart problem. Cherish McCollum, president of the library’s board of trustees, said Strawberry has been the library’s director since July 2022.

No age reported.

Visionary Hudson Valley developer dies suddenly

October 30, 2024

Brewster – Joseph Cotter, who founded the tri-state area developer National Resources, a Connecticut firm tasked with revitalizing downtown Brewster, died suddenly last weekend at his home in New York City. Cotter was 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man killed in New Jersey crash suffered cardiac arrest: Police

November 4, 2024

South Brunswick, NJ — A South Brunswick man died following a crash when he suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend, police said. On Saturday afternoon a 72-year-old Kendall Park man drove his Dodge Ram off of New Road near Shelly Road, struck a fence, and hit two trees on a front lawn before coming to a stop. First responders found the driver in cardiac arrest, began CPR, and took the driver to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died. According to preliminary investigation, the man suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

DeWitt woman dies in single car crash in Eaton County

November 2, 2024

Benton Township, Mich. - A DeWitt woman has died in a single car crash that happened Saturday morning on I-69 in Eaton County. According to the Michigan State Police, a 77-year-old female from DeWitt in a Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on I-69 near Vermontville Hwy when she suffered a medical issue, causing her to leave the roadway and crash, leading to her death. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Driver in Preston Highway crash suffered medical emergency

October 31, 2024

Louisville, Ky. – A woman involved in a collision on Tuesday, October 30 has died, but authorities believe she became ill before crashing her vehicle. According to Louisville Metro police, the woman was exiting the Gene Snyder Freeway onto Preston Highway when she appeared to have suffered a medical emergency. The car and its incapacitated driver entered the Preston Highway intersection and collided with several highway road signs before crossing a concrete medial and striking a vehicle stopped at the red light. The woman was taken by EMS to UofL Hospital, where she died. The man driving the vehicle that was struck during the collision was taken to UofL Health-South Hospital in Brooks with minor injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

One dead after Floyd Co. car crash

October 30, 2024

Floyd County, Ky. - One man is dead after a car crash in the Grethel community of Floyd County. Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed Ken Tackett, 59, of Beaver, Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 979. Police said Tackett likely suffered a medical emergency before his car hit a tree. Tackett was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Miami police looking into whether medical issue led to fiery, deadly Little Haiti crash

October 29, 2024

Miami, FL – Miami police are looking into whether the driver in a fiery crash in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood suffered some type of medical emergency before crashing his car Monday. He died at the scene, while medics took his passenger to the burn unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The driver lost control, jumped a sidewalk and took down street signs and a fire hydrant before hitting two cars. His vehicle burst into flames. He died, while fire crews rescued a woman he was driving with. Police said she was hospitalized in “very critical” condition, having suffered burns to more than half her body.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Interim head of Tacoma private school dies unexpectedly

October 30, 2024

Tacoma, WA - The interim leader of Charles Wright Academy died unexpectedly over the weekend, the board of trustees announced Oct. 28. Christopher A. Gorycki started work at the elite private academy, 7723 Chambers Creek Road W., in early August, The News Tribune previously reported. The veteran independent-school educator was selected to serve a two-year stint as interim head of school following a national search. The board does not have information at this time concerning Gorycki’s cause of death.

No age reported.

Celebration of life planned for beloved late Clifton School 2 principal Jennifer Lucas

October 29, 2024

Clifton, NJ — A commemoration for Jennifer Lucas, the principal of School 2 who died unexpectedly earlier this month, will be held on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Lucas was 54 and lived in Seaside Park at the time of her death on Oct. 7.

No cause of death reported.

All NJ school personnel need full “vaccination” by Oct. 18 th:

Reported on October 18:

Gregory Thomas Pipkins, 53

October 18, 2024

Peoria, IL - Gregory Thomas Pipkins, 53, of Washington State died October 15, 2024 while in hospice care near his home in Richland, Washington. He fought valiantly against stage 4 melanoma. At the time of passing, Greg was Director of Information Technology for the 14,000 student Richland School District in Washington State.

An airline pilot “died suddenly”:

Chad Benton Alexander, 52

October 29, 2024

Martinsville, Indiana - Chad Benton Alexander, 52 years young, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, following complications from a recent surgery. In the early stages of his career, Chad was a flight instructor in Texas and Arizona, and a tour guide pilot and island transport hopper in the Hawaiian Islands from 2002-2007. In 2007, he returned to Indiana and began his seventeen-year career as a captain with Republic Airways.

No cause of death reported.

White House pushes U.S. airlines to mandate “vaccines” for staff by Dec. 8:

A Marine “died suddenly”:

Steven Adam Bolton, 22

November 1, 2024

Cpl. Steven Adam Bolton, 22, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2024, at his home in Jacksonville, NC. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he went to boot camp at Parris Island, SC and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. Steven took great pride in being a Marine. He received the rank of Corporal and received many other awards.

No cause of death reported.

Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid “vaccine” immediately:

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mr. Arthur Scena, Cheltenham grad and Phoenixville police officer, has passed away at 39

October 29, 2024

Warminster, PA - Arthur “Art” Scena IV, a 2003 graduate of Cheltenham High School and an officer with the Phoenixville Police Department, passed away on Sunday, October 27. He was 39. He joined the Montgomery County Police Academy in 2010 and served as a Corrections Officer with Montgomery County Prisons, Philadelphia Housing Authority, and Chester City Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Wolf tells 25k state health, prison workers: “vaccine” or test:

Hiker found dead at Big Bend National Park in Texas after car left parked for days

October 29, 2024

A hiker was found dead along a trail in Big Bend National Park in Texas after park officials discovered a vehicle that had been parked for days at the trailhead and launched a rescue operation. In a Monday news release, the National Park Service said the hiker was 24 years old, but did not release the victim's name or any other identifying information. While it was also not specified how the hiker is believed to have died, park officials warned visitors in the news release to be wary of "extreme" temperatures – even in fall months. The victim was later found along the Marufo Vega Trail, a 14-mile loop that is regarded as a challenging hike through rugged desert and along rocky limestone cliffs. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter removed the body from the remote area. Hazardous weather conditions have claimed the lives of numerous hikers this year at national parks across the U.S.

No cause of death reported.

Kentucky game warden recruit dies during training exercise

November 1, 2024

A young Richmond man who was training to become a game warden with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources died Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise. William Bailey, 24, was doing a training exercise at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Game Warden Academy in Barren County when the medical incident occurred, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Fish and wildlife officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, and took him to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Bailey had played football for Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.

No cause of death reported.

Throughout the semester, EKU will offer vaccination clinics, monitor our campus community’s vaccination rate, and offer incentives for those who have been “vaccinated”:

Memphis mother struggles to obtain daughter’s death certificate

November 1, 2024

Memphis, Tenn. — After losing her only daughter suddenly in August, a Memphis mother has faced a painful journey to secure the death certificate she desperately needs. Without it, Debbie Washington is unable to access her daughter’s life insurance benefits - money she needs to cover funeral expenses and support herself. Washington’s 39-year-old daughter, Latoya Cannon, died on Aug. 13, 2024. Cannon was rushed to the emergency room with what Washington later learned was a blood clot.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Man, 44, dies months after ‘medical incident’ in prison

October 31, 2024

Harrisburg, PA - Dauphin County Prison officials announced a man died earlier this month following a lengthy hospitalization, marking the third death for the jail this year and the 22nd since the beginning of 2019. Guy Michael Stevenson, 44, died on October 14 at Harrisburg Hospital, according to the county. His cause and manner of death have not been released. Stevenson had been incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison for more than a year in March when he had to be rushed to the hospital. Officials released no details about what occurred, other than to call it a “medical incident.” Officials reduced his bail in May because of his condition and he was released from custody, but Stevenson never recovered and remained hospitalized until his death. Stevenson, who went by his middle name “Michael” with family and friends, served in the US Army and worked in construction as a self-employed general contractor, according to his obituary.

The county previously did not report several high-profile deaths, including those of Ty’rique Riley in 2019, Jimmy King in 2020 and Ishmail Thompson in 2021. All three men were unresponsive inside the jail when they were transported to the hospital. None of those men woke up and they all died after their bail amounts were reduced.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Wolfe, 50

November 4, 2024

Whispering Pines, NC - Neil Wolfe, age 50, of Whispering Pines and formerly of Elerbe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Daniel Ertel, 36

November 4, 2024

Thomas Daniel Ertel, 36, of Williamsport [PA] died unexpectedly, Sunday, November 3, 2024. Thomas graduated from Williamsport High School in 2006 and attended Bucknell University for Engineering. After his time at Bucknell, Thomas joined the family businesses, R&J Ertel and Ertel Associates.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Bissonnette Storey, 42

November 4, 2024

Warren, MA - Rachel (Bissonnette) Storey, 42, died unexpectedly on Tues., Sept. 24, 2024. She leaves her two sons Christian and Keegan and an abundance of family and friends to cherish her memory.

No cause of death reported.

Chad C. Pruchnicki, 52

November 4, 2024

Lorain, OH - Chad C. Pruchnicki, age 52, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital after a short illness. Chad worked as a team leader at Avon Ford Motor Company for 31 years before retiring earlier this year.



No cause of death reported.

Ford to impose Covid “vaccine” mandate on most of its 32,000 salaried workers:

Kenneth "Kenny" Reese, 49

November 3, 2024

Deer Creek, IL - Kenneth "Kenny" Reese, 49, of Deer Creek, died October 31, 2024. In 2018, Kenny purchased Merlin's Complete Auto Care Center in East Peoria, IL. His passion was rooted around automobiles where he was an expert in his field. In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying bow-hunting and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

John C. Emond, 63

November 3, 2024

Biddeford, ME – John C. Emond, 63, of Westfield Extension, Biddeford, died unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2024. A tireless and loyal worker, John held two full-time positions at the time of his death, including the U.S. Postal Service at its Forest Avenue facility in Portland and with Tractor Supply at its Scarborough store.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Louise (Pope) Davis, 64

November 3, 2024

Anita Louise (Pope) Davis, 64, Peru, Indiana, formerly of Logansport, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 31, 2024, in the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne after suffering a heart attack. She had been diagnosed with lung cancer just last week. Anita had a heart for cats and was very active in pet rescues and finding them good homes. One of her favorite past times was watching wrestling on TV.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra L. (Clapper) Clark, 61

November 3, 2024

Canton, Ohio - On October 30, 2024, Sandra L. (Clapper) Clark passed away at 61 after a brief illness with pneumonia. Sandra was Born and raised in Canton, she graduated from Timken High School in 1981. Retired from Portage Electric. Recently she worked part-time at Subway in Louisville. Sandra loved family, friends and Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Thomas O. Pelkey, Jr., 62

November 3, 2024

Nashua, New Hampshire - Thomas O. Pelkey, Jr., 62, of Nashua, husband of Sandra E. (Goulet) Pelkey, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 31, 2024 after a brief illness. Tom has been employed as a masonry foreman with Carrigilio Construction for over 30 years. For many years he would also do residential masonry jobs on the weekends with the help of his sons, friends, and many coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

James Brugh, 59

November 2, 2024

North Versailles, PA - James Brugh of North Versailles, formerly of North Braddock, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2024. As a member of the District Council 57, Local #6 Painters Union, Jim served as a painter and job foreman on countless worksites from Pittsburgh to Texas for over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Richard “Tom” Farley, 50

November 2, 2024

Thomas Richard “Tom” Farley, age 50, of Morristown, TN, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2024, following a brief illness. He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church and was a graduate of ITT and worked as computer technician

No cause of death reported.

Charles Lee “Charlie” Nicholson, 50

November 2, 2024

Charles Lee “Charlie” Nicholson, 50, of Evans, WV, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2024, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV, following a brief illness. Charlie worked at the Clendenin H&R Block for over 19 years and most recent was employed by Walmart in Ripley as a greeter and also a self check out associate.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara (Glidden) Venora, 68

November 2, 2024

Tolland, CT - Barbara (Glidden) Venora, 68, of Tolland, beloved wife of William Venora, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 8, 2024, after a brief illness. She earned an associate degree at Manchester Community College, and Bachelor of Science in Social Work at Eastern Connecticut State University in 1977. She was hired that same year as a Social Worker for the State of CT at the Mansfield Training school before shifting to the position of Fundraiser and soon after that the east coast Patient Service Coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Associations (MDA).

No cause of death reported.

Michael Justin Haynes, 40

November 2, 2024

Michael Justin Haynes, born December 2, 1985 in Knoxville, Tennessee, died unexpectedly on October 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Matthew Callahan, 71

November 2, 2024

Peter Matthew Callahan was born May 25, 1953, in Annapolis, Maryland. He died unexpectedly and far too soon, on September 30, 2024 at his home in Corralitos, California. At age 25, he earned his license as a respiratory therapist from Foothill College. He would always laugh about the craziness of the early days working in hospitals. By ’87 he and his business partner had begun Respiratory Care Professionals. This was an in-home oxygen care business that really solidified his dedication to his patients and his community.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Rodgers, 69

November 2, 2024

Bradley Alan Rodgers, known as Dr. Rodgers to his students and Brad to his friends, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at age 69 in his home in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 24, 2024. He is survived by his partner, Dr. Vera Tabakova and her son, Alex Teodorescu.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Scott Gregorash, 58

November 2, 2024

Elkhart, Indiana - Robert Scott Gregorash, 58, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2024, at Elkhart General Hospital. He would then go on to attend Ivy Tech studying his lifelong career field of Maintenance Engineering. Scott was a dedicated member of the team at Dometic Corporation in Elkhart working as a maintenance supervisor.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Allen Colombaro, 60

November 2, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - Mark Allen Colombaro, 60, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Victor Michael Gonzalez, 23

November 2, 2024

Dayton, Ohio - Victor Michael Gonzalez, 23, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Margie Brack

November 2, 2024

Mesa, Arizona - Margie Brack passed away unexpectedly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith H. Bohnker, 67

November 2, 2024

Morton, IL - Keith H. Bohnker, 67, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at his home. Keith was an avid sportsman and fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He loved to be in the kitchen blessing others with his talents. Keith also participated in Civil War reenactments. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Memorials may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation supporting the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Wesley Stewart, 29

November 1, 2024

Matthew Wesley Stewart of Mashpee [MA] died unexpectedly on October 26. He was 29. Born to John Stewart Sr. and Melody Martinez, he attended Mashpee Public Schools and worked in construction and landscaping for many years on the Cape. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Jeffords, 40

November 1, 2024

Greensboro, NC - The powerful force of creativity, kindness, and love that walked the Earth as Travis Jeffords died unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2024. His parting leaves a rift in the fabric of so many lives, organizations, musical collectives, hearts, and quiet places of the soul. He interned in the Hospital Chaplaincy Program at Indiana University Health. He also led authentic and energizing worship services at churches in Bloomington, IN, and Greensboro, NC. Most recently, Travis had been doing the life-changing work of a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor in Greensboro.



No cause of death reported.

6 NC hospital systems to require COVID-19 “vaccines” for employees:

Jeffrey Sheldon Terry, 43

November 1, 2024

Avon, NY - Jeffrey Sheldon Terry of Clinton Street died unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2024, in his home. He was born on July 24, 1981, in Warsaw, a son of Jeffrey D. Terry and Lisa Baker Stephens. Jeff enjoyed working on ATVs, motorcycles and all types of cars. He also enjoyed dry walling and building model cars. Memorials, if desired, to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Hudgins Bowen, 56

November 1, 2024

Virginia Beach, VA – John Hudgins Bowen, 56, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2024. John was a prominent figure within the micronutrient and agriculture community. He had over 30 years of micronutrient sales experience which included travel worldwide.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory G. Sereditch, 65

November 1, 2024

Gregory G. Sereditch, 65, of Scranton [PA], formerly of Olyphant, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday at home after a sudden illness. He was employed as a social worker for several area agencies.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Miller, 47

November 1, 2024

Christian M. Miller, age 47, of Shawano [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, October 28, 2024, at his home. He also had been employed at the Menominee Casino and Oneida Casino for several years. He was a self-taught mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. Christian truly loved taking care of the elderly and volunteering at the Ella Besaw Center.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Daly, 70

November 1, 2024

Cincinnati, OH - Nancy Daly died suddenly on October 21, 2024, at the age of 70 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a year-long effort to recover mobility after her hip deteriorated resulting in nursing home care. Nancy embarked on a long and creative career as a reporter, photographer and editor with the Somerset Commonwealth Journal, Community Press, Community Recorder, and the Cincinnati Enquirer where she retired in 2019. At the Enquirer, Nancy was a leader in the development of digital media and social engagement. Nancy was a breast cancer survivor.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Knouse, 68

November 1, 2024

Robert Michael Knouse, age 68, of DuBois, PA, died suddenly on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Rob worked for many years at the Riverside Perishable Distribution Center. He was also a well-known carpet installer and contractor in our area. Rob had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Thomas McMicken, 39

November 1, 2024

Binghamton, New York - Jason Thomas McMicken, 39, passed away in the early hours of September 6, 2024, following a brief illness. He left this world as he lived in it; surrounded by people who loved him. A retired Air Force Technical Sergeant with 18 years of service, his life took him around the globe and into the hearts of all who met him. He is remembered as a close friend, a strong personality, a curious mind, and a family man who faced each day determined to give his best.

No cause of death reported.

Kristin Hayes, 41

November 1, 2024

Kristin Hayes, of Blauvelt, New York, passed away on October 29, 2024, at the age of 41. Known for her radiant smile and compassionate heart, Kristin was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who brought light and love to all who knew her. With a calling to care for and nurture children, Kristin ran her own daycare for over 20 years, becoming a trusted and beloved figure in her community. Her passion for her work touched the lives of many families, offering a safe, loving environment where children could grow and thrive.

No cause of death reported.

Hayes “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Kristin Quinn Hayes. Kristin was a daughter, sister, friend, wife and mother to three beautiful children, McKenna, Kylie and baby Jimmy. Kristin and Jimmy are both wonderful people who are always so generous and there for anyone in a time of need.

Scott Kennedy McCall, 68

November 1, 2024

Scott McCall, 68, a longtime resident of Portland, Oregon, died suddenly on October 9th, 2024, after a tough 18 months spent recovering from life-changing strokes. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, whose memory will live on in those he leaves behind.

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 30

October 31, 2024

Lyndhurst, New Jersey - "Today (10/27/2024) I got the worst news of my life, that my brilliant, smart, loving, full of life and energetic son, who was always giving to others, has passed away," Jeremiah Rodriguez’s mother wrote on social media. "It is with a broken heart that I sit here today asking all to come together in joining me during these difficult moments…Please make my son's life memories an honorable one."

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Lippert, 61

October 31, 2024

Olean, New York - Kimberly Ann Lippert passed away Sunday, October 27, at her home, following a brief illness. She enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time with her friends and family - especially her granddaughter, Jayleigh Whitehead, and her boyfriend, Wayne “Buzzy” Buchanan. She loved the macarena and the beach, and she was a Southend cheerleading coach.

No cause of death reported.

William Lynn Wenzel, 68

October 31, 2024

William Lynn Wenzel, born August 8th, 1956, in Rochester, died unexpectedly on October 25, 2024, in Minneapolis [MN]. He was a proud Eagle Scout, State Football Champion, U of M graduate, and served his country in the US Coast Guard. After serving as an EMT for Hennepin County, he joined the US Marshal Service as a deputy in 1985 until he retired in 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Solomon Harold Ulysses Imber, 30

October 31, 2024

New York, N.Y.—Gabe Imber died unexpectedly October 3, 2024, in New York City, where he was an artisanal plasterer, creating beautiful patinas as spaces that shone and reflected light. Gabe was born 30 years ago at the Blue Hill Hospital. In his life he traveled to Ireland, Portugal, England, Italy, France, Greece, Corsica, and across-country.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Graham, 71

October 31, 2024

Janet Elaine Graham, age 71, of Kalamazoo [MI], passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

No cause of death reported.

JoAnn “Jo” Gehrke, 64

October 31, 2024

JoAnn “Jo” Gehrke, 64, of Monticello [MN], passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 11th at her home in Monticello.

No cause of death reported.

Jade Stephen Greenwood, 45

October 31, 2024

Jade Stephen Greenwood, 45, of Marquette, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at U.P. Health System hospital in Marquette. Jade loved everything outdoors; especially birds, camping, hiking, and spending time on or near the water.

No cause of death reported.

Rachelle Anne Owens, 37

October 31, 2024

Rachelle Anne (Baillie) Owens, 37, died unexpectedly at Clevland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Florida, on October 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene Charles Holland, 54

October 31, 2024

Eugene Charles Holland, age 54, of Cincinnati [OH], passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Mae Smith, 49

October 31, 2024

Kelly Mae Smith, 49, of Greensboro [NC], died unexpectedly on October 20,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Amor Ben Taieb Hantous, 64

October 31, 2024

Amor Ben Taieb Hantous, age 64, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on 10/21/24. Amor came to the US at age 18 and found his way into the restaurant industry. Starting in New York City and then moving to Minneapolis a few years later; ultimately opening Rinata, an Italian restaurant in Minneapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Thomas Crawford, 50

October 31, 2024

Bryan Thomas Crawford, 50, of Hampstead, Maryland, died suddenly on October 27.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Keith Simpson, 51

October 31, 2024

Christian Keith Simpson, age 51, of Aston, PA, formerly of East Stroudsburg, PA, died suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2024, after an ongoing illness. Christian was a member of Rose Tree Fire Department and Acme Hose Fire Department Company #2 in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was also a Freemason and member of the Sons of American Revolution. He enjoyed wood carving, fishing and camping.



No cause of death reported.

Pennsylvania governor offering state employees who get “vaccinated” 5 days of paid leave:

Claudio Daniel Pastor Gonzales, 61

October 31, 2024

Claudio Daniel Pastor Gonzales, age 61, of Bridgeport [CT], beloved husband of Kattya Meza Dominguez of Peru, died suddenly at home on October 28, 2024. Mr. Pastor Gonzales settled in Bridgeport and worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years. He was an avid soccer player and an enthusiast of Peruvian soccer.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua D. Arnold, 43

October 31, 2024

Joshua D. Arnold, 43, of North Ridgeville [OH], passed away Monday, October 28, 2024, at his home after a short illness. He worked as a truck driver for Federal Express for the last 5 years. Josh enjoyed playing his guitar, painting and gardening.

No cause of death reported.

FedEx “encouraged” employees to get jabbed:

Raleigh Edward Conway, 72

October 31, 2024

Raleigh Edward Conway, 72, of Locust Grove, Virginia, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2024, after a short illness. Raleigh was a retired Radiology Technician at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Hospital for over 40 plus years. He enjoyed many years of windsurfing, sailing, kayaking, and rowing. Raleigh was an avid swimmer and participated in Master swim meets with his friends and enjoyed recreational swim workouts at the WARF in Warrenton.

No cause of death reported.

Forrest Wayne Barnill, 38

October 31, 2024

Waterloo, IA - On October 30th, 2024, Susan and Larry would be the first to find their son, Forrest had passed unexpectedly from this life at his home alone in Waterloo, IA. Forrest was a happy child and wore a smile most all the time. He loved riding his motorcycles, both his Sportster and his Buell. Over the years he owned several Sportsters and two Buells.

No cause of death reported.

John F. DeMarco

October 31, 2024

Averhill, MA - John F. DeMarco passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving friends and family. John later graduated from the University of Maine and enjoyed a successful career as a salesman. Known for his signature scally cap, John was proud of his Irish heritage. His friendly demeanor and his ability to make people laugh endeared him to everyone he met, and he was truly loved by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank J. Doda, 58

October 31, 2024

Salem, MA - Frank J. Doda, 58, of Salem, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women Hospital in Boston on Sunday October 27, 2024 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was employed by GE Aviation of Lynn for over 23 years working in multiple buildings.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Patrick Frost, 63

October 31, 2024

Emsworth, PA - Daniel Patrick Frost, 63, of Emsworth, originally of Peters Township, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness Saturday, October 26, 2024. Dan had a love of reading, and also had quite a collection of VHS recordings. He was an animal lover - especially of cats. Dan was a deeply religious person, an had a devotion to both the rosary and chaplet, which he said every afternoon. Dan was truly a good person, with a good heart.

No cause of death reported.

Marie L. Padilla, 60

October 31, 2024

Marie L. Padilla, age 60, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, and formerly from Ranchos de Taos, was embraced by the Lord and entered into Eternal peace on October 27, 2024, following a brief illness. Marie loved to travel, she had a loving and generous heart, and had a willingness to extend a helping hand. She will be deeply missed by all whose heart she touched.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Ann Stillman, 69

October 31, 2024

Judy Ann Stillman, 69, of Medford [WI], sadly departed this world after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Following high school, she worked at Hurd Millwork for many years and was a caregiver as well.

Jeffrey James Gallistel, 60

October 31, 2024

Jeffrey James Gallistel, 60, of Yermo, Calif., peacefully passed away on Oct. 23, 2024 in his home, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeff retired in 2024 after 30 years in military and government services.



On May 1, 2023, the Biden administration announced that it will end the COVID-19 “vaccine” requirement for federal contractors on May 11, 2023:

Nicolas Herder, 42

October 31, 2024

Bakersfield, CA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicolas Herder, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, on October 7, 2024 in Lompoc, CA, at the age of 42. He was hired by SpaceX about 4 years ago and proudly moved his family to the Lompoc area. He thoroughly loved his work as a Launch Pad Tech for SpaceX. On October 7th Nick died unexpectedly from a heart attack.

Michael L. “Mike” Bush, 74

October 30, 2024

Morton, IL - Michael L. “Mike” Bush, 74, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at his home. Mike was a United States veteran having served in the Army Reserve for two years. He was a 1967 graduate of East Peoria (IL) High School. Mike then went on to graduate from Eureka College in IL and later received his Juris Doctorate degree from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Mike practiced in Morton for 45 years, retiring in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: I knew of Bush. He was a local lawyer in my town. I received a text from a friend telling me he had died in his sleep . Went to bed & was dead the next morning.

George Smithers, 61

October 30, 2024

Nobody loved flowers, dogs, and being outdoors more than George Smithers, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2024, at the corner of Freeman and Bradford streets in Provincetown, MA, while out walking. The cause was a heart attack. He had turned 61 two days earlier.

Rebecca “Becky” Elaine Smith, 63

October 30, 2024

Pekin, IL - Rebecca “Becky” Elaine Smith, 63, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Becky had worked as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in Peoria on the oncology floor for 33 years, before retiring in 2019.In honor of Becky’s dedication to her life’s work, memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mark P. Vosberg, 63

October 30, 2024

Peoria, IL - Mark P. Vosberg, age 63, left this life on Sunday, October 20, 2024. He lived fully, loved deeply, and fought fiercely for his dreams. From the Florida Keys to the Alaskan tundra, his restless spirit took him all over the world in search of adventure. He was most at peace and closest to God when in nature. Through his connection to the natural world, Mark found his life’s passion in promoting conservation in ecological restoration and education.

No cause of death reported.

John Dombkowski, 62

October 30, 2024

John Allan Dombkowski, 62, of West Springfiel [MA], died unexpectedly Friday the 25th of October. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia N. St. John, 68

October 30, 2024

Cooperstown, NY —Cynthia N. St. John, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 26, 2024, at her home in Cooperstown. For 36 years, Cindy was employed by Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. She retired in 2012. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ronda Renee O’Brien, 67

October 30, 2024

Ronda Renee O’Brien, age 67, of Monticello [MN], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Glenn Norman Behring, 71

October 30, 2024

Glenn Norman Behring, 71, of Fort Worth, Texas went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 26. He died unexpectedly at his home after several years battling underlying health conditions.

No cause of death reported.

Melvin Maddux, 57

October 30, 2024

Melvin Maddux, born on June 28, 1967, in Temple, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2024, in Salado, Texas. Melvin dedicated his career to specializing in product procurement, traveling the world to find the finest gourmet food products to bring to the United States.

No cause of death reported.

Juli O’Donnell, 60

October 30, 2024

Juli O’Donnell, 60, a resident of Scranton [PA], died unexpectedly Thursday at home.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Seth Boykin, 58

October 30, 2024

Richard Seth Boykin, 58, of Chesapeake [VA], died suddenly on October 24, 2024. After his 1984 graduation from Louisa County High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the fighting construction battalion known as the Seabees. In his full-time career, he spent over 25 years with Hampton Rubber, becoming an expert in a niche industry supporting the Atlantic Fleet with all rubber and hydraulic hose needs.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Michael Vincent, 49

October 30, 2024

Justin Michael Vincent, 49, of Central City, Nebraska, died Monday, October 28, 2024 at Good Samaritan from Histoplasmosis, which causes a severe fungal infection that attacked all of his organs. Justin had to cut back on work due to his health.

No cause of death reported.

Misty Mechelle Gable, 59

October 30, 2024

Lake City, FL - Misty Mechelle Gable, 59, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2024 at the HCA Florida Lake City Hospital following a brief illness. She loved her animals, jewelry and riding motorcycles. Ms Gable had previously worked with the Florida Department of Corrections and the Lake City Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Gregory Gibson, Jr., 62

October 30, 2024

Richard Gregory Gibson, Jr., age 62, of Gloucester [VA], died suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dorothy A. Griest, 67

October 29, 2024

Dorothy A. Griest, age 67, of New Providence, PA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Farron Weaver, 51

October 29, 2024

Farron Weaver, 51, of Blakely, Ga., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at his residence. He lived the majority of his life in Blakely, working at McDonalds and Tiner’s.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Christopher Wyrick, 38

October 29, 2024

Ryan Christopher Wyrick, 38, of Inwood, West Virginia, formerly of Winchester, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, after suffering a heart attack in his sleep.

Jose Luis, 68

October 29, 2024

Jose Luis, 68, of Rock Island [IL], passed away peacefully in his sleep in the home of his esteemed son Rigoberto.

Brian M. Watts, 39

October 21, 2024

Milo, Maine - Brian M. Watts passed away suddenly at his home in Milo on October 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 19:

Lisa Sue Weissberg, 57

September 19, 2024

Lisa was raised in San Antonio, Texas, and earned her Bachelor’s in Theology from Wayland Baptist University in 2017 and her MBA in 2018. She was happily married with seven children.

No cause of death reported.

Weissberg “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

She was in the hospital for three weeks before being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer along with heart failure. Days later we found out that there was no treatment to save her. My father lost his best friend and soul mate on the day of there wedding anniversary.

Reported on September 15:

Stephanie Lynn Christ Cortez, 60

September 15, 2024

Stephanie Lynn Cortez, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60. Her sudden departure in San Antonio, Texas, has left her family and friends in shock, but her memory will live on through the beauty she created in the world.



No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (202):

Jenna Greer Ragazzon, 40

November 3, 2024

Alliston - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jenna on Monday, September 23, 2024 after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Liver Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Researcher's note - The Pfizer trials documentation, which the FDA attempted to conceal for 75 years, contains numerous adverse events from many different autoimmune diseases. Collectively, they are likely caused by antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and can be grouped under Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED). "Autoimmune hepatitis", a liver disease, is also noted in this Pfizer document.

Jordan Patrick Mercer, 39

November 2, 2024

Cobourg - With overwhelming sadness, we announce the passing of Sgt. Jordan Mercer early Saturday, October 26. Jordan was a proud active member of the Canadian Armed Forces. Jordan’s 18 years of dedicated service began in Shilo, Manitoba, where he served with the Second Battalion of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) and completed a tour in Afghanistan during the heat of conflict. For the last 12 years, Jordan served in the Canadian Special Forces, Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit (CJIRU). His service to his country has always and will forever be held with extraordinary pride in the hearts of his family.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, like U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated the Canadian military for COVID-19 "vaccination" in 2021.

Marianne Golovchenko, 65

November 2, 2024

Orillia, Ontario - Hello everyone: I'm Marianne (Maria) Golovchenko. I am writing this in the final hours of my life. By the time you read these words I'll be gone, but that's okay. Please don't be sad, because I had a great life. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in the oncology department, Orillia Ont, Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ont., at the Cancer Clinic and Bayshore Nurses Station, and Hospice Orillia. I lived my life on my terms and am leaving the same way, free of remorse, guilt or regret. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Dying with Dignity Canada.



Researcher's note - This long, interesting and thought-provoking obituary, written in firsthand, illustrates important issues. Firstly, there is a cancer epidemic occurring, particularly in the middle age group that is not being acknowledged or addressed by the health authorities. So independent, and often anonymous, highly-credentialed experts are left to call this out on alternative media. Secondly, in Canada, "Medical Assistance in Dying" (MAID) is being intensely promoted by the government and authorities.

Tracy Martin, 48

October 31, 2024

Southampton, Ontario - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Tracy Elda Mary Martin (nee Spooner), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. After a valiant battle with ovarian cancer, she left this world peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 29, 2024 at the age of 48.

Researcher's note - In addition to the cancer-promoting SV40 DNA plasmids discovered in the mRNA COVID-19 "vaccines", these experimental genetic therapies are suspected of inhibiting the immune system's to natural ability seek out and destroy cells that have turned cancerous.

Dr. Laura Ann Murphy, 42

October 31, 2024

Toronto - Laura Murphy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer at the age of 42. Dr. Laura Murphy RPh, BScPhm, ACPR, PharmD, MSc was a dedicated health care professional with a passion for learning, teaching and research. She had a profound impact on all those around her - both colleagues and patients.

Researcher's note - The Ontario government disingenuously foisted the responsibility for COVID vaccine mandates for healthcare workers on healthcare employers, such as hospitals, in 2021.

Mark Thomas John Burke, 64

October 30, 2024

Ottawa, Ontario - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Thomas John Burke, known as Mark Burke, aka Sparky, a beloved husband, stepfather, father who left us on October 27, 2024, at the age of 64, after a brief battle of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Researcher's note - "Brief battle of stage 4 pancreatic cancer". This is the hallmark of these aggressive and virulent "turbo cancers", which first present in "Stage 4", that have arisen in 2021. Such new and unusual cancers are so obvious now that even Wikipedia has a "turbo cancer" page. But Wikipedia has an interesting spin on this new phenomenon.

Tiona Pels-Bradley, 31

October 30, 2024

Wallaceburg - It is with heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of a beautiful young heart after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Researcher's note - A year ago, Health Canada confirmed that it was aware that cancer-causing DNA plamids (fragments) from the simian virus 40 (SV40) were contaminants in the publicly-distributed version (and not the version used in the trials) of the Pfizer COVID so-called vaccine. Health Canada also acknowledged that Pfizer didn't disclose this. Yet a year later, Health Canada is still vigorously promoting this "vaccine".

Antonio Sousa Costa, 73, Link

Michael Roy Butler, 54, Link

Tenisha Gibson, 41, Link

Michael Zentil, 67, Link

Suzanne Joy Sterling, 58, Link

Daniel Stockill, 28, Link

Scott Paine, 50, Link

Brenda Long, 67, Link

Marianne Golovchenko, 64, Link

John Alvin Leonard MacInnes, 37, Link

Alan Todd Marchand, 62, Link

Mishrka Bucha, Link

Oscar Antonio Hernández Ojeda, 33, Link

Richard "Dick" "Rick" Poirier, 58, Link

Mark Angelo Pena, 31, Link

Reese Hayden Stanzel, 15, Link

Jeff Wheeler, 69, Link

Brian Johannes Paquin, 46, Link

Albert Joseph Seguin, 62, Link

Catharine Muir, 60, Link

John Mario Sammut, 63, Link

David James Farkas, 75, Link

Robert David Lichti, 68, Link

Shari Gobin, 60, Link

Shawn Victor Banks, 1, Link

Jesse McGregor, 35, Link

Joseph Vincent Gyros, 72, Link

Leslie Ann Patricia Louks, 59, Link

Michelle Spencer, 38, Link

Becky McKeen, 49, Link

Steven Mark Barban, 59, Link

Rick Saunders, 70, Link

Steven Bruce Peters, 64, Link

Shawn Dale Delorme, 50, Link

Eric DeSchinkel, 67, Link

Janet Lapierre, 44, Link

Antoinette Marie Plamondon, 73, Link

Larry Cunningham, 74, Link

Gail Fry, 69, Link

Suzanne Charlong, 46, Link

Judith Jean "Judy" Immel, 68, Link

Natalie Flesher, 53, Link

Frank Romano, 69, Link

Lisa Valiquette, 54, Link

Donald Clark "Don" Davis, 56, Link

Lilian Hanson Zirk, 59, Link

Shelby Rose Owl, 23, Link

Diep Dang, 44, Link

Nicky Hutchison, 41, Link

John Portelance, 42, Link

Tina Audrey Henry, 59, Link

Donovan Joseph, 53, Link

Georg Antero Federley, 75, Link

Coral Peloquin, 26, Link

Akeem Roy Wayne Clarke, 29, Link

Shannon Williston, 61, Link

Kyle S. Dawson, 43, Link

Carol Anne Parent, 63, Link

Giusseppe "Joe" Passeri, 60, Link

David John Van Hatten, 69, Link

Graham Thomas Dumas, 74, Link

Timothy Gerald Readman, 64, Link

Rebecca Harmsworth, 29, Link

Douglas A. Tennant, 59, Link

Phitsbert George Emmanuel Dawes (Bertie), 72, Link

Jason Anthony Pine, 35, Link

David Joseph Kumar, 43, Link

Paul Brittain, 74, Link

Janie Nickel, 71, Link

Moira Fleming, 73, Link

Debby Shewburg, 69, Link

Taylor Ann Wood, 31, Link

Mary Ellen Fitchett, 62, Link

Edward Donald Wadley, 73, Link

Joyce Dillon, 64, Link

Kelly Jean Lewington, 63, Link

Anthony Capuano, 39, Link

Robert Cameron Wares, 67, Link

Gordon Edward Morris, 60, Link

John Patrick Walsh, 72, Link

Betty Solomon, 71, Link

Charles "Brad" Jones, 70, Link

Michel Alyre Breau, 52, Link

“Rose” Rosalie Delaney, 73, Link

Danny Michael Danyluk, Link

Mary Empringham, 73, Link

David Clinton, 57, Link

Roy Jones, 68, Link

Robert (Bob) Douglas Passfield, 71, Link

John Martin Sawicki, 61, Link

Linda Marie Coon-Berthiaume, 69, Link

Brian Alfred Ruish, 51, Link

Steven Daniel Mohammed, 58, Link

Leslie Ann Patricia Louks, 59, Link

Connor Pester, 14, Link

Kenneth Lee Hyatt, 45, Link

Travis Reilly Matthew, 39, Link

Alan James Kingstone, 63, Link

Cody Jonathan Sydney Haworth, 33, Link

Jamie Thomas Barkley, 51, Link

Daniel Aaron Jones, 39, Link

Siobhan Marie “Chevy” Dobson, 37, Link

Julianna Jayne Shields, 15, Link

Ryan Cramm, 52, Link

Kevin Kennedy, 63, Link

Robert Marshall Turland, 59, Link

Tracy Elda Mary Martin, 48, Link

Micheline Briggs, 64, Link

Antonio Groppo, 74, Link

Jennifer Anne Lymburner-Pollington, 45, Link

Marie Wilson, 64, Link

Brian Michael Smith, 72, Link

Paul Berthiaume, 63, Link

Oyinkuro Bobolayefa Wariebi, 49, Link

Tonya Lynn Scott, 59, Link

Christopher Robert Deschamps, 54, Link

Chance Nightwick, 29, Link

John Jeffrey Lappin, 62, Link

Larry "Shorty" Walton, 74, Link

Trinity Maggrah, 23, Link

David Hutchinson, 72, Link

Patrick Charles McNeil, 66, Link

Sean William Anderson, 37, Link

Fiorina Folino, 56, Link

Darryl Keith Dolson, 59, Link

Reginald John “Reg” Frickey, 69, Link

Hannah Kaitlynn MacFarlane, 9, Link

Christopher David Edwards-Hawka, 38, Link

Mitchell Joseph Siroski, 56, Link

Andrew Zinck, 70, Link

Kristen Elizabeth Wright, 38, Link

William Paul “Bill” Robbins, 72, Link

Jamie Ernest Marr, 61, Link

Daniel Robert Paquette, 57, Link

Gary Francis Valad, 70, Link

Sandra Nora Ambrose, 71, Link

Anthony (Tony) Schneyderberg, 74, Link

Shane Joel Gould, 48, Link

Karl "KP" James Petersen, 37, Link

Gina Thomsen, 64, Link

Teresa Marie Heslip, 60, Link

Michael Anthony Fellin, 55, Link

Tracy Bolden, 49, Link

Pamela Anne Carr, 50, Link

Chris Walker, 41, Link

Rose Delaney, 73, Link

Mark Thomas John Burke, 64, Link

Dean Bertolo, 54, Link

Linda Punstel, 67, Link

Louise Rene de Cotret, 69, Link

Linda Ann Hanson, 73, Link

Allan Schopf, 71, Link

Alex Leonard, 34, Link

Jennifer Taves, 47, Link

Doran Craig Reid, 64, Link

Carol Ann Schoen, 61, Link

Agnes Sonnenberg, 42, Link

Christina Louise Miles, 54, Link

Victoria Elizabeth Dahmer, 26, Link

Bernard Nazareth, 73, Link

Johnathon Hubert William Dolson, 39, Link

Bradley Donald Farrell, 59, Link

Donald Hayter Jr., 59, Link

Barry McDiarmid, 64, Link

Bwindja Arnold Tabaro, 37, Link

Steven Ouellette, 59, Link

Bradley Smith, 62, Link

Jesse James Irvine, 25, Link

Jody Andre Poitras, 60, Link

Fernando Manuel Marques Carvalho, 46, Link

Ralph Conrad Minor, 74, Link

Lisa Ann Nisbet, 47, Link

Cherie Lynn Mercier Mercier, 39, Link

Patrick 'Pat' Horwood, 67, Link

Morris Joseph Wojcik, 72, Link