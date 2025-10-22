In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, October 13-20, 2025
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley; R&Bers D’Angelo (51, C), Erik Rico; bassists Anthony Jackson, Sam Rivers (48); rapper Kiiren Aamer Jackson; depression expert Nolan Williams (44, suicide); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (27)
Note: Due to illness, this week’s total of US entries is unusually low.
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74
October 16, 2025
Ace Frehley, the wild Spaceman of Kiss who played guitar in the band throughout their Seventies heyday and again during the reunion period in the Nineties, inspiring an entire generation of musicians to pick up the instrument along the way, died today in Morristown, New Jersey. He was 74. Lori Lousararian, Frehley’s rep, attributed his death to a “recent fall at his home,” though a specific cause of death was not immediately available. In late September, Frehley canceled a concert at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, after suffering a separate fall at his home that required a trip to the hospital. “He is fine,” read a note to fans, “but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.” On Saturday, Frehley pulled the remaining 2025 dates on his calendar due to unspecified “ongoing medical issues.” Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were the primary songwriters in Kiss, but Frehley’s guitar chops and rock-star attitude were key components of the band’s success. Simmons, Stanley, Frehley, and drummer Peter Criss were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Researcher’s Note – From a reader: September 2021 SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation, Ace Frehley: “I’ve been vaccinated [sic]. I do not wanna get this disease.” Live show (in Tampa), Ace to the crowd: “Everybody got their shots?”
D’Angelo, Grammy-Winning Icon, Dead at 51 Following Cancer Battle
October 14, 2025
Grammy-winning R&B soul singer D’Angelo is dead from pancreatic cancer, TMZ has learned. The “Brown Sugar” singer-songwriter died Tuesday morning in NYC according to sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenburg. While D’Angelo had not been public about his cancer battle, we’re told he’d been in treatment for several months. Last year, Raphael Saadiq told the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast D’Angelo was working on releasing a new album, saying, “He’s excited. He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited.” D’Angelo was 51.
We mourn the passing of adventurous R&B singer Erik Rico
October 19, 2025
We are extremely sad to report the passing of R&B singer, songwriter and musician extraordinaire Erik Rico. We learned news of his passing from a number of his friends, although the date of death and causes of death are unclear. Raised both his in native North Carolina and New York state, Rico embraced a multi-instrumentalist foundation—guitar, bass, piano, drums, percussion—all of which became tools in his quest to fuse genres. His professional career turned a key in 1997 when he was signed by Columbia Records executive Randy Jackson, signaling the arrival of a young artist determined to navigate his own path. We had most recently covered Rico in July, when he released the fun track “Disco Funk,” which he had recorded after his move to Mexico.
No age reported.
Two bassists “died suddenly”:
Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson passes away at age 73
October 20, 2025
Legendary American bassist Anthony Jackson passed away on October 19 at the age of 73. He was an innovative player who expanded the possibilities of the electric bass and is also known as the inventor of the six-string bass, the “double bass guitar.” The news of his death was announced by Fodera Guitars, the manufacturer of his beloved instruments, and by his longtime collaborator Al Di Meola.
No cause of death reported.
RIP Sam Rivers
October 18, 2025
The horrible news broke Saturday evening (October 18th). Sad news from the Limp Bizkit camp this evening, as the band have announced the death of bassist Sam Rivers. Samuel Robert Rivers was an American musician. He was the bassist and backing vocalist of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit and one of its founding members. Wikipedia. Born: 1977, Jacksonville, FL Died: October 18, 2025 (age 48 years)
No cause of death reported.
College, Art Communities Mourn Kiiren Aamer Jackson ’24
October 15, 2025
Kiiren Aamer Jackson ’24, a rapper and music producer, died on Saturday. His death was confirmed by WKCR-FM, a New York City-based radio station. During his time at Amherst, Jackson was a Black Studies major on the pre-med track. After graduation, Jackson proceeded to join Legendary Cyphers, a hip-hop group that performs weekly in New York City, where he was honored as Rookie of the Year in 2024. Since February 2025, Jackson has worked as the assistant director of after-school at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center — the largest nonprofit provider of health, education, and employment for underserved communities in the North Bronx. He had also interned at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine during summer 2022, and worked as an undergraduate at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center during summer 2023.
Researcher’s Note – Amherst College Orders Vaccinated [sic] Students To Be Double-Masked Indoors: Link
New York’s Covid-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for health care workers leads to suspension of hundreds of holdouts: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
A psychiatrist and expert on depression committed suicide:
Stanford Neuroscientist Dr. Nolan Williams, Pioneer of Depression Treatment, Dies at 44
October 15, 2025
Dr. Nolan Williams, a renowned Stanford University psychiatrist, has died. He was 44 years old. His wife, Kristin Raj, confirmed his passing on October 12. The initial statement did not reveal a cause of death. However, close associates have since provided clarity. According to a eulogy by colleague Dr. Owen Scott Muir, the coroner confirmed it was a suicide.
Researcher’s Note – April 5, 2023: Stanford will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination [sic] from students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars. Students and staff who work in healthcare facilities will still require COVID vaccination [sic]: Link
TikTok Comedian Steve Bridges Dies at Age 41
October 17, 2025
TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died, his wife has announced online. He was 41. In a post to Steve’s Instagram page on Oct. 17, his wife, Chelsey Bridges, took to the platform to announce the news that her husband had died “peacefully in his sleep” on Oct. 15. The pair had been married for 16 years, Chelsey shared in the video, and have three children together. Bridges was known online for comedic POV-style videos, where he would re-enact everyday scenarios that his audience of 2 million across Instagram and TikTok could relate to.
No cause of death reported.
Doug Martin, former Buccaneers All-Pro running back, dies at 36
October 20, 2025
TAMPA, Fla. – Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36. “It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement to Fox Sports. Martin was picked 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a Pro Bowl berth. He had 1,402 yards rushing and six Tds in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro. Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 Tds in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores. Martin was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the team’s 50 year anniversary celebration.
Former Notre Dame, NFL Star Larry Williams Dies Suddenly at 62
October 16, 2025
Larry Williams, a former star offensive lineman for Notre Dame and veteran of five NFL seasons, died suddenly Thursday morning. He was 62. According to journalist John Canzano on Twitter/X, Williams experienced a fatal “heart-related incident” while working out on the campus of the University of San Francisco, where he worked as the school’s athletic director the last three years.
Researcher’s Note - USF mandated the jab for all students, and “Faculty and staff must attest to their vaccination [sic] status”: Link
Former Lewis men’s lacrosse player Baden Boyenko has died unexpectedly
October 16, 2025
Former Lewis men’s lacrosse player Baden Boyenko has died unexpectedly, the school announced Wednesday. Boyenko, 29, graduated in 2024 after compiling 84 goals and 57 assists over his three-year career. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was a pivotal piece for Lewis in its first GLVC championship run in 2024. He then scored the winning goal a week later against Maryville, giving Lewis its first-ever NCAA tournament victory. Boyenko played previously at Genesee Community College and was considered a National Lacrosse League prospect at one point before the pandemic.
No cause of death reported.
Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sir Mo Dies at 58
October 20, 2025
Professional wrestler Bobby Horne, aka “Sir Mo,” has died at 58. Horne first began wrestling in 1991 and later won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 1994. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Bobby Horne, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” the pro wrestling booking company wrote, adding that “Bobby…made his mark in the wrestling world with his infectious energy, booming personality, and unmistakable charisma.” He won several tag team championships throughout the United States and was later elected into both the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame as well as the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame. In his later years, Horne battled a number of health issues and often shared updates about his health on social media from his hospital bed. “My colon hasn’t worked in three years,” the wrestler said in a video update from a hospital bed in late July, shortly after announcing he had “major intestinal surgery.” Earlier this month, a fundraiser set up to help Horne and his wife Denise Jones pay for his medical bills said he was in the ICU after contracting “a severe blood infection and pneumonia.” He previously had a kidney transplant in 2018 and “endured a serious case of COVID-19” in 2022 that landed him in the ICU shortly before needing a hernia surgery. Pro wrestler Ryzin, who worked with Horne in recent years at SOAR Wrestling Worldwide in Dallas, wrote on social media earlier this month that the former WWE star was “fighting for his life” amid his latest health issues.
Charlotte chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies unexpectedly at 29 years old
October 20, 2025
Charlotte, NC - Daniel Naroditsky, a 29-year-old chess grandmaster who gained viral fame for winning games while wearing a blindfold, has died. The Charlotte Chess Center (N.C.) announced his death Monday in a joint statement with Naroditsky’s family. Per the announcement, Naroditsky’s death was “unexpected.”
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Simmons, CBS Chicago news editor, dies
October 20, 2025
Note: Video news segment only. Simmons had been a news editor for 20 years and died over the weekend.
Researcher’s Note – CBS’ Vax Policy Is Discriminatory, Ex-Worker Says (July 26, 2022): Link
No age or cause of death reported.
US orthodox rabbinic leader Hauer dies suddenly at 60
October 17, 2025
Baltimore, MD - Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union and a prominent US Orthodox rabbinic leader, died suddenly at age 60 from a heart attack. He was remembered as a master teacher and communicator and a leader who worked to share the joy of Jewish life.
A teenager “died suddenly”:
Vidor ISD community mourning death of high school freshman
October 14, 2025
Vidor, TX — Vidor High School and the Vidor ISD community are mourning the loss of freshman student Kristine “Krissy” Jones, 14, Jones died suddenly at her home on Saturday, October 11. Orange County Sheriff Bobby Smith tells KFDM his office is conducting a death investigation and continues investigating the circumstances surrounding Krissy’s death. He says there were no signs of trauma to the body.
No cause of death reported.
An educator “died suddenly”:
Talladega elementary school principal dies
October 14, 2025
TALLADEGA, Ala. – The principal of an elementary school in Talladega has died, according to officials with Talladega City Schools. According to a social media post from the school district, Dr. Cynthia Watts, the principal at C.L. Salter Elementary School, has died. She was 60 years old. Dr. Watts’ obituary said she passed away on Monday, Oct. 13. Watts worked in the Talladega County and Talladega City school systems for a combined 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
A police officer “died suddenly”:
Rockdale County deputy dies after battle with cancer
October 14, 2025
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died Sunday “after a courageous battle with blood cancer.” Deputy Quintavious Brown served with the sheriff’s office for five years, “bringing dedication, warmth, and professionalism to everything he did,” the agency said in a social media post.
No age reported.
An inmate “died suddenly”:
8th inmate at DeKalb County Jail dies this year
October 15, 2025
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. Rodney Garrick, 59, was a resident of Lithonia. He was discovered unresponsive early in the morning. Medical personnel at the jail provided immediate aid until emergency services arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Garrick’s family,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “While the incident appears to have been a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, a full investigation is underway, both internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office.” This incident marks the eighth in-custody death at the DeKalb County Jail this year. Officials said that there is no evidence of foul play in Garrick’s death.
Alabama city mourns beloved library director’s unexpected death: ‘His legacy will live on’
October 14, 2025
Trussville, Alabama – The director of the Trussville Library has died unexpectedly. Jason Baker died Saturday, city officials said. City leaders and employees are in mourning after learning of the unexpected death of their colleague at age 52.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Gregory Reiling, 66
October 18, 2025
Pekin, IL – Robert Gregory “Bob” Reiling, 66, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, October 15, 2025 in the Emergency Department at Carle Health Pekin Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Gwendolyn M. Heuck, 50
October 16, 2025
Pekin, IL – Gwendolyn M. Heuck, 50, of Pekin passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, at her residence. She worked as a surgical tech, she loved her job and more specifically general surgeries.
Researcher’s Note – In Aug. 2021, IL governor mandated all healthcare workers must have Covid shot: Link
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Maskaluk, 27
October 15, 2025
Jacob Daniel Maskaluk, age 27, of Minerva [OH], passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on October 11:
Steven Patrick Pooler, 50
October 11, 2025
Milford, Maine – Steven Patrick Pooler, born June 15, 1975, passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 50, on October 11, 2025. Professionally, Steve spent nearly a decade working in the Facilities Department at the University of Maine at Orono, where he was known for his reliability, work ethic, and warm personality.
Researcher’s Note – UM ended its “vaccination” mandate in 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on October 8:
Michael Henry Cuoco, 63
October 8, 2025
Hayward, CA – Michael dedicated years of his life to CalTrans, working and training in the structural steel bridge painter’s department – a craft as enduring and unyielding as he was. He took pride in work that will outlast him. Laying down roots and teachings to the people he loved and worked beside that he cared deeply for.
Researcher’s Note – From a reader: He has sadly taken the covid vaccines [sic] plus flu shots plus booster per CA stated “mandate”. I suggested detoxing all the heavy metals and consider taking ivermectin but his Kaiser Permanente kept giving him steroids (his lungs were so clogged up he couldn’t breath). So Michael died 4 years after getting the covid shots while still employed for CalTrans.
No cause of death reported.
