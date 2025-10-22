A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (27)

Note: Due to illness, this week’s total of US entries is unusually low.

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley, the wild Spaceman of Kiss who played guitar in the band throughout their Seventies heyday and again during the reunion period in the Nineties, inspiring an entire generation of musicians to pick up the instrument along the way, died today in Morristown, New Jersey. He was 74. Lori Lousararian, Frehley’s rep, attributed his death to a “recent fall at his home,” though a specific cause of death was not immediately available. In late September, Frehley canceled a concert at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, after suffering a separate fall at his home that required a trip to the hospital. “He is fine,” read a note to fans, “but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.” On Saturday, Frehley pulled the remaining 2025 dates on his calendar due to unspecified “ongoing medical issues.” Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were the primary songwriters in Kiss, but Frehley’s guitar chops and rock-star attitude were key components of the band’s success. Simmons, Stanley, Frehley, and drummer Peter Criss were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Researcher’s Note – From a reader: September 2021 SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation, Ace Frehley: “I’ve been vaccinated [sic]. I do not wanna get this disease .” Live show (in Tampa), Ace to the crowd: “ Everybody got their shots? ”

D’Angelo, Grammy-Winning Icon, Dead at 51 Following Cancer Battle

October 14, 2025

Grammy-winning R&B soul singer D’Angelo is dead from pancreatic cancer, TMZ has learned. The “Brown Sugar” singer-songwriter died Tuesday morning in NYC according to sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenburg. While D’Angelo had not been public about his cancer battle, we’re told he’d been in treatment for several months. Last year, Raphael Saadiq told the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast D’Angelo was working on releasing a new album, saying, “He’s excited. He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited.” D’Angelo was 51.

We mourn the passing of adventurous R&B singer Erik Rico

October 19, 2025

We are extremely sad to report the passing of R&B singer, songwriter and musician extraordinaire Erik Rico. We learned news of his passing from a number of his friends, although the date of death and causes of death are unclear. Raised both his in native North Carolina and New York state, Rico embraced a multi-instrumentalist foundation—guitar, bass, piano, drums, percussion—all of which became tools in his quest to fuse genres. His professional career turned a key in 1997 when he was signed by Columbia Records executive Randy Jackson, signaling the arrival of a young artist determined to navigate his own path. We had most recently covered Rico in July, when he released the fun track “Disco Funk,” which he had recorded after his move to Mexico.

No age reported.

Two bassists “died suddenly”:

Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson passes away at age 73

October 20, 2025

Legendary American bassist Anthony Jackson passed away on October 19 at the age of 73. He was an innovative player who expanded the possibilities of the electric bass and is also known as the inventor of the six-string bass, the “double bass guitar.” The news of his death was announced by Fodera Guitars, the manufacturer of his beloved instruments, and by his longtime collaborator Al Di Meola.

No cause of death reported.

RIP Sam Rivers

October 18, 2025

The horrible news broke Saturday evening (October 18th). Sad news from the Limp Bizkit camp this evening, as the band have announced the death of bassist Sam Rivers. Samuel Robert Rivers was an American musician. He was the bassist and backing vocalist of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit and one of its founding members. Wikipedia. Born: 1977, Jacksonville, FL Died: October 18, 2025 (age 48 years)

No cause of death reported.

College, Art Communities Mourn Kiiren Aamer Jackson ’24

October 15, 2025

Kiiren Aamer Jackson ’24, a rapper and music producer, died on Saturday. His death was confirmed by WKCR-FM, a New York City-based radio station. During his time at Amherst, Jackson was a Black Studies major on the pre-med track. After graduation, Jackson proceeded to join Legendary Cyphers, a hip-hop group that performs weekly in New York City, where he was honored as Rookie of the Year in 2024. Since February 2025, Jackson has worked as the assistant director of after-school at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center — the largest nonprofit provider of health, education, and employment for underserved communities in the North Bronx. He had also interned at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine during summer 2022, and worked as an undergraduate at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center during summer 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Amherst College Orders Vaccinated [sic] Students To Be Double-Masked Indoors: Link New York’s Covid-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for health care workers leads to suspension of hundreds of holdouts: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

A psychiatrist and expert on depression committed suicide:

Stanford Neuroscientist Dr. Nolan Williams, Pioneer of Depression Treatment, Dies at 44

October 15, 2025

Dr. Nolan Williams, a renowned Stanford University psychiatrist, has died. He was 44 years old. His wife, Kristin Raj, confirmed his passing on October 12. The initial statement did not reveal a cause of death. However, close associates have since provided clarity. According to a eulogy by colleague Dr. Owen Scott Muir, the coroner confirmed it was a suicide.

Researcher’s Note – April 5, 2023: Stanford will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination [sic] from students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars. Students and staff who work in healthcare facilities will still require COVID vaccination [sic]: Link

TikTok Comedian Steve Bridges Dies at Age 41

October 17, 2025

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died, his wife has announced online. He was 41. In a post to Steve’s Instagram page on Oct. 17, his wife, Chelsey Bridges, took to the platform to announce the news that her husband had died “peacefully in his sleep” on Oct. 15. The pair had been married for 16 years, Chelsey shared in the video, and have three children together. Bridges was known online for comedic POV-style videos, where he would re-enact everyday scenarios that his audience of 2 million across Instagram and TikTok could relate to.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Martin, former Buccaneers All-Pro running back, dies at 36

October 20, 2025

TAMPA, Fla. – Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36. “It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement to Fox Sports. Martin was picked 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a Pro Bowl berth. He had 1,402 yards rushing and six Tds in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro. Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 Tds in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores. Martin was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the team’s 50 year anniversary celebration.

Former Notre Dame, NFL Star Larry Williams Dies Suddenly at 62

October 16, 2025

Larry Williams, a former star offensive lineman for Notre Dame and veteran of five NFL seasons, died suddenly Thursday morning. He was 62. According to journalist John Canzano on Twitter/X, Williams experienced a fatal “heart-related incident” while working out on the campus of the University of San Francisco, where he worked as the school’s athletic director the last three years.

Researcher’s Note - USF mandated the jab for all students, and “Faculty and staff must attest to their vaccination [sic] status”: Link

Former Lewis men’s lacrosse player Baden Boyenko has died unexpectedly

October 16, 2025

Former Lewis men’s lacrosse player Baden Boyenko has died unexpectedly, the school announced Wednesday. Boyenko, 29, graduated in 2024 after compiling 84 goals and 57 assists over his three-year career. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was a pivotal piece for Lewis in its first GLVC championship run in 2024. He then scored the winning goal a week later against Maryville, giving Lewis its first-ever NCAA tournament victory. Boyenko played previously at Genesee Community College and was considered a National Lacrosse League prospect at one point before the pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sir Mo Dies at 58

October 20, 2025

Professional wrestler Bobby Horne, aka “Sir Mo,” has died at 58. Horne first began wrestling in 1991 and later won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 1994. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Bobby Horne, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” the pro wrestling booking company wrote, adding that “Bobby…made his mark in the wrestling world with his infectious energy, booming personality, and unmistakable charisma.” He won several tag team championships throughout the United States and was later elected into both the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame as well as the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame. In his later years, Horne battled a number of health issues and often shared updates about his health on social media from his hospital bed. “My colon hasn’t worked in three years,” the wrestler said in a video update from a hospital bed in late July, shortly after announcing he had “major intestinal surgery.” Earlier this month, a fundraiser set up to help Horne and his wife Denise Jones pay for his medical bills said he was in the ICU after contracting “a severe blood infection and pneumonia.” He previously had a kidney transplant in 2018 and “endured a serious case of COVID-19” in 2022 that landed him in the ICU shortly before needing a hernia surgery. Pro wrestler Ryzin, who worked with Horne in recent years at SOAR Wrestling Worldwide in Dallas, wrote on social media earlier this month that the former WWE star was “fighting for his life” amid his latest health issues.

Charlotte chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies unexpectedly at 29 years old

October 20, 2025

Charlotte, NC - Daniel Naroditsky, a 29-year-old chess grandmaster who gained viral fame for winning games while wearing a blindfold, has died. The Charlotte Chess Center (N.C.) announced his death Monday in a joint statement with Naroditsky’s family. Per the announcement, Naroditsky’s death was “unexpected.”

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Simmons, CBS Chicago news editor, dies

October 20, 2025

Note: Video news segment only. Simmons had been a news editor for 20 years and died over the weekend.

Researcher’s Note – CBS’ Vax Policy Is Discriminatory, Ex-Worker Says (July 26, 2022): Link

No age or cause of death reported.

US orthodox rabbinic leader Hauer dies suddenly at 60

October 17, 2025

Baltimore, MD - Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union and a prominent US Orthodox rabbinic leader, died suddenly at age 60 from a heart attack. He was remembered as a master teacher and communicator and a leader who worked to share the joy of Jewish life.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Vidor ISD community mourning death of high school freshman

October 14, 2025

Vidor, TX — Vidor High School and the Vidor ISD community are mourning the loss of freshman student Kristine “Krissy” Jones, 14, Jones died suddenly at her home on Saturday, October 11. Orange County Sheriff Bobby Smith tells KFDM his office is conducting a death investigation and continues investigating the circumstances surrounding Krissy’s death. He says there were no signs of trauma to the body.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Talladega elementary school principal dies

October 14, 2025

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The principal of an elementary school in Talladega has died, according to officials with Talladega City Schools. According to a social media post from the school district, Dr. Cynthia Watts, the principal at C.L. Salter Elementary School, has died. She was 60 years old. Dr. Watts’ obituary said she passed away on Monday, Oct. 13. Watts worked in the Talladega County and Talladega City school systems for a combined 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

Rockdale County deputy dies after battle with cancer

October 14, 2025

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died Sunday “after a courageous battle with blood cancer.” Deputy Quintavious Brown served with the sheriff’s office for five years, “bringing dedication, warmth, and professionalism to everything he did,” the agency said in a social media post.

No age reported.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

8 th inmate at DeKalb County Jail dies this year

October 15, 2025

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. Rodney Garrick, 59, was a resident of Lithonia. He was discovered unresponsive early in the morning. Medical personnel at the jail provided immediate aid until emergency services arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Garrick’s family,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “While the incident appears to have been a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, a full investigation is underway, both internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office.” This incident marks the eighth in-custody death at the DeKalb County Jail this year. Officials said that there is no evidence of foul play in Garrick’s death.

Alabama city mourns beloved library director’s unexpected death: ‘His legacy will live on’

October 14, 2025

Trussville, Alabama – The director of the Trussville Library has died unexpectedly. Jason Baker died Saturday, city officials said. City leaders and employees are in mourning after learning of the unexpected death of their colleague at age 52.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Gregory Reiling, 66

October 18, 2025

Pekin, IL – Robert Gregory “Bob” Reiling, 66, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, October 15, 2025 in the Emergency Department at Carle Health Pekin Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Gwendolyn M. Heuck, 50

October 16, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gwendolyn M. Heuck, 50, of Pekin passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, at her residence. She worked as a surgical tech, she loved her job and more specifically general surgeries.

Researcher’s Note – In Aug. 2021, IL governor mandated all healthcare workers must have Covid shot: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Maskaluk, 27

October 15, 2025

Jacob Daniel Maskaluk, age 27, of Minerva [OH], passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 11:

Steven Patrick Pooler, 50

October 11, 2025

Milford, Maine – Steven Patrick Pooler, born June 15, 1975, passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 50, on October 11, 2025. Professionally, Steve spent nearly a decade working in the Facilities Department at the University of Maine at Orono, where he was known for his reliability, work ethic, and warm personality.

Researcher’s Note – UM ended its “vaccination” mandate in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 8:

Michael Henry Cuoco, 63

October 8, 2025

Hayward, CA – Michael dedicated years of his life to CalTrans, working and training in the structural steel bridge painter’s department – a craft as enduring and unyielding as he was. He took pride in work that will outlast him. Laying down roots and teachings to the people he loved and worked beside that he cared deeply for.

Researcher’s Note – From a reader: He has sadly taken the covid vaccines [sic] plus flu shots plus booster per CA stated “mandate”. I suggested detoxing all the heavy metals and consider taking ivermectin but his Kaiser Permanente kept giving him steroids (his lungs were so clogged up he couldn’t breath). So Michael died 4 years after getting the covid shots while still employed for CalTrans.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (542)

Alberta (100)

Englay Khuong, 65, Link

Fredy Alexander Beltran, 46, Link

Monica Nila Madawala, 58, Link

Colleen Ruth Duncan, 40, Link

Alfred “Leroy” Dixon, 57, Link

Joanne Krutzler, 66, Link

Kevin Naugler, 64, Link

Jason John McKay, 52, Link

Hannah Alexandra Baptiste, 36, Link

Elias Mitchell Jamael, 43, Link

Henry Vasquez, 51, Link

Gwendolyn Viola Coakley, 61, Link

Blaine Jonathan Ofukany, 39, Link

Douglas George Kostrub, 59, Link

Dallas Todd Jack, 57, Link

Charles “Charlie” Roy Marshall, 64, Link

Brian Adam Provincial, 50, Link

Colin Morris, 66, Link

Valerie Donison, 63, Link

Judy (Judith) Mary Gentes, 68, Link

Daryl Noreen Mellafont, 73, Link

Robert Allan “Rob/Bob” Langille, 63, Link

Bill Wong, 67, Link

Erin Gaudet, 51, Link

Kya Tayen Rhyder Warrior, 6, Link

Alysia McCauley, 40, Link

James Allan Faragini, 62, Link

Shannon Heather Stanton, 58, Link

Debra Patenaude, 64, Link

Brian Robert Atkinson, 53, Link

Sandra Lee Heffley, 55, Link

Isabel Kathleen McBride, 18, Link

David Correia Sobsey, 35, Link

Gary Martin, 71, Link

Dale Finnen, 75, Link

Carmaine Breland, 66, Link

Gerald LeRoy Davis, 66, Link

Timothy Warren Rowan, 69, Link

RIchard Marion Gnojski, 71, Link

Terrence Mervyn Napper, 75, Link

Anne Higgins, 53, Link

Ryan Ilao Ramos, 54, Link

Levon Arden, 30, Link

Alan Todd Quesnelle, 49, Link

Cornelius Knelssen Wieler, 32, Link

Diane Elizabeth Nelson, 75, Link

Kevin Donkerbroek, 50, Link

Joanne Runoff, 65, Link

Gregory James Hunter, 45, Link

Delbert Gladue, 44, Link

Sharon Oliver, 73, Link

David Reimer, 69

October 16, 2025

In July 2024, David underwent Whipple surgery, and while doctors held little hope for recovery, his family witnessed a miracle, God granted them another cherished year together. However, in the late spring of 2025, his health began to decline once more. In the final two months of his life, David was in and out of the hospital as his pancreatic cancer returned and metastasized, leading to a rapid decline.

Researcher’s Note - Whipple surgery, or pancreaticoduodenectomy, is a major operation to remove the head of the pancreas, the duodenum, the gallbladder, and part of the bile duct. It is most often performed to treat tumors in the pancreatic head, but can also be used for other conditions like trauma or chronic pancreatitis. The procedure involves resecting the affected organs and then reconnecting the remaining parts of the stomach, pancreas, and bile duct to the small intestine to restore digestion. Potential side effects: Potential side effects include digestive issues like delayed stomach emptying, changes in bowel habits, and the possibility of developing diabetes or needing enzyme replacement therapy.

Link

Joseph Kelly, 65, Link

David ‘Dave’ Borlé, 75, Link

Patricia Elaine Pauls, 68, Link

Dorothy Eldora Perrin, 65, Link

Sumara Sadia, 52, Link

Jason Milton Fjeld, 53, Link

Keith Freswick, 49, Link

Lauren (Lauran) Kimberley Burgemeiste, 29, Link

Samuel Harold Napesis, 42, Link

Murray Allen Davis, 64, Link

Nicole Mytrunec, 49, Link

Jessica Gould, 36, Link

Douglas Spurgeon, 58, Link

Wilma Bare Shin Bone, 65, Link

Chad Blake Conrad, 57, Link

Stacey McNally, 58, Link

Timothy Rodzinyak, 69, Link

Gary Fisher, 72, Link

Darrell Wade Rowat, 64, Link

Wendy Andres, 69, Link

Beverley Bulkeley, 62, Link

Shelby Lynn L’Hirondelle, 34, Link

Wayne Edward Bowes, 73, Link

Lisa Thiessen, 27, Link

Mike Stevens, 74, Link

Katie Bekavac, 35, Link

Amanda Flynn, 52, Link

Mohammed Yassine Hussein, 23, Link

Anson Tran, 41, Link

Lynda Lee Glenesk, 68, Link

Brandon Tyler Cole Kaskamin, 28, Link

Peter Neufeld, 45, Link

David Alves Lima, 59, Link

Kristin Lawes Smith, 45, Link

Troy Ball, 60, Link

Broghan Rio Lomax, 13, Link

Suzanne Elizabeth Knoch, 59, Link

Stuart Fleming, 59, Link

Ramin Lahiji, 59, Link

Caroline Kennedy, Link

Douglas Arthur Jones, 65, Link

Karen Marie Thompson, 49, Link

Ghassan Akrouch, 65, Link

Bryan James Pirie Novak, 43, Link

Mahindokht Majidi, 63, Link

Tina Constant, 57, Link

Fay Irene Pengelly, 65, Link

British Columbia (8)

Malcolm (Mac) Loy Leask, 71, Link

Dr. David Scott, 54, Link

Kevin James Gardner, 56, Link

Patricia “Patsy” Anne Cameron, 63, Link

Lisa-Marie Hendrika Vanderstarren, 45, Link

Bonnie Fiset, 59, Link

Cory Dean Payette, 54, Link

Dr. Irafasha Credo Casmil, 28, Link

Manitoba (11)

Melissa Sonia Russell, 44, Link

Dana Nicole Blackbird, 39, Link

Carolyn Jean Kolba, 63, Link

Janis (Linklater) Drake, 46, Link

Ralph Lawrence Dreger, 58, Link

Chantal Catellier, 51, Link

Rhéal Éloi Joseph Lessard, 64, Link

Kenneth Harold Peacock, 65, Link

Asher Pleiter, 1, Link

Crystal Charlene Yvonne Chercoe, 52, Link

Garrick Felix Joseph Schmid, 60 [suddenly], Link

New Brunswick (27)

Bruce Douglas Hogan, 55, Link

Kathy Stewart, 59, Link

Shirley Roach, 72, Link

Gail Ann Tompkins Crawford, 74, Link

Monique Marie Richard-Scribner, 58, Link

Thomas John Moore, 65, Link

Linda A. (Colford) Arseneault, 71, Link

Tammy L Martin, 56, Link

Donald L. Fairweather, 43, Link

Mary Theresa Quimby, 60, Link

Rick Lee Hanson, 70, Link

Jeannot Ouellette, 40, Link

Kenneth “Kenny” Moffatt, 68, Link

Jodi Lynn Joseph, 47, Link

Tasha Joyce Nash, 44, Link

Richard Mather, 69, Link

Linda Gould, 66, Link

Liam Camron Dempsey, 21, Link

Lance Michael James Tomah, 42, Link

Suzanne Babineau, 65, Link

Anthony Hawkes, 27, Link

Micahel Calvin Danahy, 64, Link

Paul Desjardins, 61, Link

Paul Pelletier, 63, Link

Judy Brodersen, 69, Link

Donna Kennedy, 69, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nancy Ryan, 50, Link

Thomas Patrick O’Brien, 68, Link

Matthew Preshyon, 68, Link

Theresa Gaulton, 62, Link

Peter Canning, 56, Link

Jason Leonard Cull, 30, Link

Robert Neil Jacobs, 66, Link

Ruth Knee, 65, Link

Janet Howse, 62, Link

John McCrowe, 72, Link

Theodore Christopher Hanlon, 38, Link

Eleanor Dillon, 75, Link

Brady William Poole, 20, Link

Bob Dawe, 69, Link

Nicholas James Billard, 17, Link

Colleen Marie Fleming, 57, Link

William “Billy Joe” Costello, 51, Link

Terri Lynn Coole, 43, Link

Mona Jessie Gavin, 68, Link

Randy Lloyd Stacey, 57, Link

Johnathan Patrick Nixon, 47, Link

Herman Rogers, 65, Link

Margaret Ann Hutchings, 65, Link

Joanne Elaine Mayo, 53, Link

Terrance “Terry” Samuel Best, 72, Link

Nellie Marie Bragg, 73, Link

Wayne Park, 64, Link

Hank Penashue, 63, Link

Maverick Campbell, 62, Link

Barry William Chislett, 65, Link

Deborah Irene Brake, 59, Link

Jerry Trask, 57, Link

Heidi Cole, 65, Link

Nova Scotia (25)

Tracy Lynn Cowan, 56, Link

Mary Theresa Quimby, 60, Link

Sam Blois, 55, Link

Elliott David, 52, Link

Delbert André Le Blanc, 65, Link

Janice Currie, 74, Link

John Whitfield Garland, 72, Link

Raymond Dean “Ray” Munroe, 66, Link

Joe MacDonald, 74, Link

Janet Margaret Patterson, 71, Link

Pamela Margaret Stackhouse, 60, Link

Albert Pierre Theriault, 75, Link

Gary Belliveau, 72, Link

Dr. Carrie Cottreau, 63, Link

Harold Wayne Morash, 65, Link

Eric Lee Publicover, 50, Link

Andrew William MacLeod, 42, Link

Gary Hugh Edward Dunbrack, 74, Link

Gregory Allan Carlton, 54, Link

Renee Lynn Barrett, 69, Link

Judith Dianne Snow, 75, Link

Jodie Evelyn Nordin, 51, Link

Shelley Lee Hubley, 63, Link

Robbie Sean Mackay, 50, Link

Brad Peverill, 45, Link

Ontario (288)

Edward Gabriel Michael Ludgate, 73, Link

James “Jim” Kuss, 69, Link

Andrew Nicol, 65, Link

Billy Joe Anthony Prosser, 40, Link

Lovina Sheorani Lall, 43, Link

David Ian Barbour, 34, Link

Tammy Mansfield, 53, Link

Maria Incognito, 57, Link

Vance Craig Gavin Schwass-Jacko, 27, Link

Christopher William Woods, 55, Link

Teresa Pellerin, 65, Link

Donna Levert, 73, Link

Carrie Pitre, 55, Link

Antonio Manuel Furtado, 62, Link

Madeleine Cook Bellehumeur, 73, Link

Terence Cardno Walker, 71, Link

Cindy Fae Mounk, 70, Link

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) John Stuckart, CD, 70, Link

Roderick Cameron Atkinson, 63, Link

﻿Lisa Sheryl Krummrei, 59, Link

Melba Goodyear Power, 75, Link

Karen Joanne Christl, 69, Link

Melba Power Goodyear, 75, Link

Darren Lawrence Howe, 60, Link

George Mason, 74, Link

Linda Rose Schley, 73, Link

Kevin McCanna, 60, Link

Timothy “Tim” George Dorgan, 68, Link

Baby Devon DeMaria Moreland, stillborn, Link

Gary John Holgate, 75, Link

Cindy Maureen Homes, 56, Link

Prem Kaur Kang, 55, Link

Romain Lalonde, 64, Link

Sarah Madeline Mamakwa, 45, Link

Lawrence John Therriault, 65, Link

Mauralyn Portia Massiah, 64, Link

Sandro D’Alfonso, 62, Link

Howard James Girodat, 51, Link

Brandon Scott Smith, 47, Link

Steve Sparks, 75, Link

Drupatie Durgaprasad, 62, Link

Diana Lynn Madaire, 64, Link

Sandra Ann Perry, 70, Link

Peter William Rath, 55, Link

Doug Peshal, 60, Link

Elizabeth “Betty” Bell, 55, Link

Thanh Van Mai, 65, Link

Margaret Rose Alder, 62, Link

John Lotsios, 49, Link

Arthur Dorland, 73, Link

Wayne Wilson, 62, Link

Dan Lloyd Emerson Horst, 71, Link

Scott David MacDonald, 64, Link

John Marcel Tremblay, 26, Link

Kurt Joseph Gimpel, 73, Link

Christopher Goodfellow, 46, Link

Cédric Rugema, 30, Link

David Simon Holierhoek, 57, Link

Randy Isenberg, 65, Link

Barbara Mae Elizabeth Noble, 65, Link

Christena Irene Maindonald, 53, Link

Lily Esme Bowes, stillborn, Link

Jane A. Greshuk (Neill), 61, Link

Sharon Johnston, 72, Link

Shannon Margaret Buelow, 46, Link

Peter Wilfred Arseneau, 70, Link

Catharine (Cathy) Bradley, 66, Link

Jeffrey Jacob John “Jeff” Grein, 65, Link

Ronald Cowan, 75, Link

Robert “Bob” Joseph Alexander, 65, Link

Rene (Animal) Brousseau, 68, Link

Trevor Anderson, 51, Link

Brigitte Lafreniere Landry, 57, Link

Sandrene Lee Hebert, 65, Link

Arthur Mabee, 65, Link

Carol Ann Dawson, 73, Link

Bex Bristowe, stillborn, Link

Christine Marie Fontaine, 65, Link

Robert “Bob” Pollard, 74, Link

Barb Cooper, 64, Link

Joshua Warren Matthew Osaer, 44, Link

Jagjit Singh Samra, 56, Link

Suzanne Lambert, 58, Link

Anton Caramete, 65, Link

Ethan (Koobmoov) Moua, 16, Link

Peri Howlett, 71, Link

Dustin MacMillan, 21, Link

Kim Wallace, 49, Link

Monica Byrne Nee O’Gorman, 65, Link

Jeanette Marjorie “Jenny” Jenkinson, 54, Link

Steven George Goheen, 70, Link

Amanda Brianne Clapp, 42, Link

Leonard Mark Bell, 64, Link

Maureen Frances Herlihey, 66, Link

Denise Shewell, Link

Adam Sparkes, 51, Link

Rodney (Rod) Stone, Link

Azeb Michael Sebhat, 46, Link

Paul James Forward, 66, Link

David Albert von Roenn, 57, Link

Sandy Stafford-Maepea, 70, Link

Julie Anne Paul, 66, Link

Vicki Diane Haycock, 57, Link

Robert “Bob” William Wade, 72, Link

John Friesen, 56, Link

Cheryl Elizabeth Laronde, 73, Link

Nicole Marie Trudel, 74, Link

John Samuel Graham, 69, Link

Ray Lalonde, 71, Link

Maureen Marshall, 70, Link

Kenneth Montonia, 60, Link

Lorenzo Cardoso, stillborn, Link

Maura Leeanne Billings, 66, Link

Thomas Manchus, 74, Link

James “Mark” Joseph Burton, 62, Link

Mark William James Zahorouski, 65, Link

Sherry Lee Bergeron, 61, Link

Peter Bauer, 65, Link

Justin Mylles, 39, Link

Robert Richer, 62, Link

Mark Atkinson, 41, Link

Richard Wayne Oldfield, 69, Link

Edward “Ted” James Frost, 63, Link

Rosemary “Rose” Thompson, 65, Link

Antoon Joseph Loucks, 56, Link

Walter Bruce Melanson, 60, Link

Daniel Paul Caron, 53, Link

Sebastian Towegishig, 27, Link

Barry Horner, 72, Link

Rachel Elizabeth Fearrey, 64, Link

Troy Oudit, 61, Link

Paul Allan Frain, 60, Link

Linda Gail Neutel, 59, Link

Crystal Dawn O’Neill, 42, Link

Thomas “Tom” MacGuigan, 59, Link

Joy Lynn Marie Clemance Johnson, 70, Link

Terry William Barnes, 51, Link

Lynne Sinclair, 58, Link

Garth Crawford Rooney, 63, Link

Reece & Brinley Rumph, stillborn, Link

Chantal Cheryl Sladic, 45, Link

Jason Turner, 44, Link

Beatrice Osei, 26, Link

John Klassen, 49, Link

Thongsouk Sengmany, 61, Link

Vivian Lynn “Viv” Wattleworth, 73, Link

Denis Courchesne, 66, Link

Linda Mae Trouten-Radford, 72, Link

Joanne Elizabeth Beeston, 72, Link

Warren Kenneth Scobie, 54, Link

Anna Zsido, 71, Link

Yvonne Hansen, 63, Link

Elizabeth “Betty” Bell, 55, Link

Carrie St. Denis, 64, Link

George Strilisky, 75, Link

Susan Caroline Gow, 73, Link

Richard Thomas Lawrence, 35, Link

Anthony (Rob, Tony) Duckett, 61, Link

George James William Brock, 74, Link

Steve Hamilton, 60, Link

Akshar Kamath, stillborn, Link

Jassa Singh Bhogal, 55, Link

Donna Marie Rigby, 69, Link

Glenn Malcolm Greene, 73, Link

Ruth Janes, 73, Link

Chris Finch, 37, Link

Liz Arssneau, 66, Link

Gail Young, 74, Link

Brian Baker, 62, Link

James Howard Soule, 63, Link

Laura Dianne Robertson, 56, Link

Kevin Arnold Joseph Snetsinger, 65, Link

Gary Ernest Leblanc, 72, Link

Tyler Berton Clayton Johnson, 36, Link

Madison Abby-Gail Smith, 20, Link

Shane Ali Zaman, 38, Link

Edna Dufresne, 74, Link

Ioannis (John) Tsoutsoulas, 71, Link

Angie Prefasi-Barr, 46, Link

Nancy Jane Hoffman, 72, Link

Madeleine Cook, 73, Link

Simon Salameh, 56, Link

Gail Ann Crawford, 74, Link

Peter Chiazza, 62, Link

Sasa Zegarac, 42, Link

George Varghese, 65, Link

Michael Hux, 43, Link

Anthony Lynch, 57, Link

Jonah Demabildo, 53, Link

Gabe Champ, 14, Link

Wendell Reginald Goudreau, 67, Link

Bryan Michael “Joe” Davie, 71, Link

Thomas Dejay Southwind, 41, Link

Michel Andre Beauchamp, 49, Link

Janet Lynn Archer, 60, Link

Jayalakshmi Jayakumar, 74, Link

Renate Monika Taylor, 74, Link

Joe Morggado, 60, Link

William Nahirny, 70, Link

Jacqueline Eileen “Jackie” Abrams, 65, Link

Helen Margaret (nee Shouldice) Leader, 69, Link

Tony Mattinas, 63, Link

Eileen Lucknow, 75, Link

Gilberto Pryce Flores - Kechego, 22, Link

Tracy Lee Parker, 65, Link

Christopher Daniel Routhier, 39, Link

Yvonne Hansen, 63, Link

Amrit Singh Dhaliwal, 29, Link

Carl Murray, 54, Link

Michael Jay Bryce, 65, Link

Laura Belluz, 61, Link

Jason Charles Leblanc, 43, Link

Roderick Stephen McLeod, 66, Link

Danny Andrew Ellwood, 60, Link

Nirmala Thevathasan, 50, Link

Yingru Yang, 57, Link

Dennis Manion, 70, Link

Mihai Popescu, 63, Link

Hunter James Watson, 31, Link

Neil Richard Ward, 71, Link

Peter Guja, 58, Link

Bryna Abtan, Link

Anna Salvati Inglese, 75, Link

Donna Marie Owens, 62, Link

Rosy Salvador Fernandes, 70, Link

Randal Joseph Rennick, 67, Link

Cynthia Marie Antone, 48, Link

Lyndia Mitchell, 75, Link

Bradley Pautler, 67, Link

Alexander Mark Sergejew, 65, Link

Edward James Courty, 57, Link

Kenneth Elof Lund, 63, Link

Claudio Sacco, 63, Link

Gary Trembinski Sr., 68, Link

Sharon Ann Leuszler, 70, Link

David William Cook, 68, Link

Rosemary “Rose” Thompson, 65, Link

Mary Catherin Chiavarini, 61, Link

Pino (Giuseppe) Fusaro, 52, Link

Kenneth “Higgi” Douglas Higgins, 62, Link

Shawn O’Neill, 50, Link

Amanda Monique Holden, 31, Link

Elijah Stouffer, 17, Link

Joan Kathryn Evans, 71, Link

Mark Beraldo, 55, Link

Wayne Burgess, 72, Link

Harold White, 58, Link

Keith Robert Childs, 58, Link

Frederic “Fred” Johnston, 67, Link

Christopher Michael “Chris” Lozinski, 60, Link

John King Hong, 59, Link

Shawna Mari Thomas, 35, Link

Nicholas Galen Williams, 34, Link

Bailey “B” Kubusheskie, 23, Link

Shaun Daniel O’Malley, 55, Link

Caitlin Jade McManus, 27, Link

Michael Brian Perry, 42, Link

Johana Ng, 64, Link

Kyle Andrew Sturrock, 52, Link

Denise Booth, 60, Link

Sivarasinthan Sivarasa, 37, Link

Cole Barry Andrew Jarvis, 34, Link

Robert Bakker, 59, Link

Barbara Anne Brown, 68, Link

Scott Joseph O’Leary, 50, Link

Claire Lapointe, 73, Link

Garnet Knott, 75, Link

Stacey Dawne Crowhurst, 58, Link

Shane ‘Bazil’ Kelsey Copenace, 36, Link

David (Dave) Patrick DePaulo, 51, Link

Susan Catherine Ferreira, 69, Link