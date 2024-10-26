UNITED STATES

Sherry Coben, creator of ‘Kate and Allie,’ dies at 71

October 17, 2024

Sherry Coben, a writer-producer who created the Emmy-winning 1980s sitcom “Kate & Allie,” died Oct. 16 of cancer in New Milford, N.J. She was 71. Starring Jane Curtin and Susan St. James as divorced mothers who raise their children together, the show won several Emmys and ran for six seasons.

James Leach, longtime SESAC executive, dies following cancer battle

October 18, 2024

James Leach, VP of creative services and West Coast operations for SESAC, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Los Angeles. The well-respected music industry executive died following a battle with cancer.

No age reported.

ABC57’s Jennifer Copeland passes away

October 18, 2024

South Bend, Ind. - We’re learning Jennifer Copeland, one of the station’s main anchors, has passed away. She was 46 years old. Jennifer formerly worked for years at WSBT before moving to ABC57 last year. She announced back in May that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Alabama radio personality, WJLX owner Brett Elmore passes away at 41

October 16, 2024

The Alabama broadcasting community is in mourning after the passing of a beloved Alabama broadcaster. Brett Elmore, owner and radio personality from YHN affiliate WJLX 101.5 in Walker County, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41 late Monday evening. In addition to WJLX in Jasper, which Elmore had owned since 2008, he was known for his work at radio stations in Birmingham and statewide on the syndicated BAMA Tailgate Show. According to colleagues, Elmore died from a massive heart attack.

Wisconsin Public Media’s Heather Reese dies at 50

October 18, 2024

Heather L. Reese, executive director of Wisconsin Public Media since 2022, died Oct. 10. She was 50. She had been undergoing cancer treatments for the last several months, but her death was sudden and unexpected. A respected leader in public broadcasting, Reese began her public media career in 2010 at WPM, a division of the University of Wisconsin-Madison that, in partnership with the Educational Communications Board, provides statewide access to PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.



UW-Madison announces “vaccination” mandate for all employees:

Guilherme Vasconcelos, MMA fighter and ex-boyfriend of Demi Lovato, found dead

October 16, 2024

The causes of the death of Guilherme Vasconcelos, the 38-year-old athlete better known as 'Guilherme Bomba', have not been officially revealed. The American sports journalist, Jay Glazer, who points out that the fighter lived with him for years and was like an "older brother" to his son, believes it was a suicide. "Please take care of your mental health. Ask for help," he wrote on X. In addition to his career as a fighter, Guilherme is recognized in the entertainment world for his brief relationship with the famous American singer, Demi Lovato, between 2016 and 2017. Originally from Belo Horizonte, Guilherme Bomba had his moment of glory in 2014 when he participated in The Ultimate Fighter Brazil (TUF), a platform that allowed him to break into the competitive world of mixed martial arts. He later moved to the United States, where he was one of the main promoters of sports such as UFC and Bellator.

No cause of death reported.

Former Ring Of Honor COO Joe Koff passes away at 73

October 15, 2024

In a short statement issued on October 15th, MLW announced that former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff had passed away. As reported by PWInsider, Koff had been battling cancer but the decision was taken in August to discontinue treatment to enhance the quality of the time left he had with his family. Born in 1951, Koff was a lifelong wrestling fan and got his first experience in the industry when the TV station he worked for produced Championship Wrestling from Florida. In 2011 he helped put together the deal for the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy Ring of Honor, and served as ROH Chief Operating Officer until the company was acquired by Tony Khan in 2022.

Pro Cup, Snowball Derby champion Bobby Gill passes away following cancer battle

October 18, 2024

Two-time Snowball Derby winner Bobby Gill passed away Thursday, October 17 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 65. Gill's family shared on social media the news of his passing. "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bobby Gill," reads the message. "Bobby lost his battle to stage 4 brain cancer on October 17, 2024."

Winston-Salem State University mourns the passing of Stenson Conley

October 17, 2024

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Former Winston-Salem State University Head Women's Basketball Coach, Track and Field, and Cross Country Coach, Stenson Conley, 69, passed away Tuesday, October 15th in Winston-Salem. Coach Conley was one of the first alums to coach at his alma mater, leading the women's basketball team from 1981 to 1994. He stayed on as a faculty member at WSSU in the Physical Education and Sports Management department until his recent retirement. Coach Conley was recently inducted into his high school, McDowell Hall of Fame.

No cause of death reported.

North Carolina’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

Husband of Team USA water polo star dies from rare form of lung cancer at 31

October 15, 2024

Pat Woepse, the former UCLA water polo star and husband to US Olympian Maddie Musselman, has passed away after battling a rare form of lung cancer. He was 31. Woepse was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma in September 2023. He was happy to have achieved his goal of watching his wife perform in the Paris Olympics

57-year-old man collapse s in Canada during Detroit marathon, dies shortly after

October 20, 2024

Detroit, MI — A 57-year-old-man running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon collapsed and died after medical treatment, race officials announced Sunday morning. The incident occurred around mile five, on the Canadian portion of the course, race official Aaron Velthoven said. The man was taken to Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Baltimore art critic dies at 46

October 16, 2024

Baltimore, MD – Dereck Stafford Mangus, 46, of Baltimore, Maryland, died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes in early July of this year. Through his affiliations with art museums, the Harvard Art Museum, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and most recently the Baltimore Museum of Art, he became a published art critic. Needless to say, he was an artist himself. Dereck loved Baltimore and art, often his work depicted the neighborhoods in that city.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Lafayette City Court closed Wednesday after sudden death of Judge Jules Edwards III

October 16, 2024

Lafayette City [LA] Court will be closed Wednesday after the unexpected death of Judge Jules Edwards III. All court hearings scheduled for Wednesday are canceled, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Edwards died Tuesday at the age of 66. Mayor-President Monique Boulet interrupted Tuesday's City Council meeting to share the news, asking for the meeting to pause for a moment of silence in his honor. Edwards was found unresponsive Tuesday and is believed to have died of natural causes, Boulet said after the meeting.

No cause of death reported.

Nine first responders “died suddenly”:

Sanford fire battalion chief dies after cancer battle

October 18, 2024

Sanford, Fla. - The Sanford Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Luke Kimmig, 38, who died from cancer – the second Central Florida firefighter to die in the line of duty in two months. Kimmig leaves behind a wife and five children. Sanford Fire Chief Ronnie McNeil said it has been tough for the whole department. McNeil said firefighters are prone to cancer because of their constant exposure to dangerous substances on the job. "We're going in and out of different hazards, between chemical hazards on traffic accidents, fire hazards that we go in and out, we try to protect as much as we can by washing our gear and all that." In August, Orlando firefighter Amanda Adams died from a rare form of cancer that developed in her kidneys.



Link

Retired Toledo Firefighter Matt Conway dies at 52

October 16, 2024

Toledo, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue, as well as Toledo Firefighters Local 92, are mourning the loss of retired firefighter Matt Conway, who died Monday. He was 52. Conway had retired in February 2023 after 25 years of service. Toledo Firefighters Local 92 offered the following statement on social media Tuesday, announcing Conway's passing: "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of our recently retired brother, Matt Conway. Matt passed away unexpectedly in his home last night."

No cause of death reported.

38-year-old active-duty Providence firefighter, father of 2, dies suddenly

October 15, 2024

A Providence [RI] firefighter has died suddenly. President of IAFF Local 799 Michael Foley announced the passing of 38-year-old Steven Elliott. “Steve was a proud father of 2 and a dedicated member of Local 799. Steve served the City of Providence honorably for 11 years and was most recently assigned to Engine 2 at the Branch Avenue station.” An exact cause of death was not released.



No cause of death reported.

Providence mandates “vaccines” for city employees, ending testing alternative:

Veteran Monroe firefighter dies suddenly , mourned by community

October 15, 2024

Monroe, CT — The community is mourning the sudden death of a longtime Monroe volunteer firefighter. The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday with “profound sadness” the sudden death of active volunteer firefighter John Bennett. “A 20-year member, John was an invaluable, even-tempered veteran presence around the firehouse where he was a trusted mentor and loyal friend,” officials wrote in a post on the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

No age or cause of death reported.

CT mandated “vaccination” for state workers:

York City fire chief passes away from cancer

October 15, 2024

After signing on with the York [PA] department, York City Fire Chief David Michaels [left] worked his way up the ranks. He retired from the department in February 2019 after 29 years of service. Upon his retirement, he went to work for WellSpan’s Emergency Management Team. Later, he worked for Glatfelter Insurance Group in training and education. After he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his wife Barb said, he thought he could fight it and beat it. Barb knew that he couldn’t. “But he thought he could because he is Dave Michaels and he can do anything.” He was still working full-time three weeks ago, Barb said. Michaels died Oct. 11 at his home. He was 57.

Link

Reported on October 1:

Egg Harbor Twp EMT’s death shocks fellow first responders

October 1, 2024

A longtime Emergency Medical Technician passed away Monday night unexpectedly after finishing his shift as an Egg Harbor Township EMT. His death has shocked and saddened the South Jersey first responder community. According to a Facebook post from Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services, EMT David M. Austin died Monday night after completing his 12-hour work shift. Austin, 52, had been an EMT for about 30 years, working in recent years with different South Jersey services and local towns before becoming a career EMT in Egg Harbor Township.

No cause of death reported.

NJ mandated “vaccination” for state workers, teachers:

Brewster firefighter dies suddenly

October 20, 2024

Brewster, NY - Firefighters from throughout the Hudson Valley will be converging on Brewster today to pay their respects to a long-time member of the Brewster Fire Department. Robert ‘Link’ Linkenhoker, a 26-year member of the firefighting force, died suddenly last Wednesday, two days shy of his 54th birthday.



No cause of death reported.

NY’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

Memorial benefit held for family of Fargo paramedic

October 19, 2024

Fargo, ND - A memorial benefit for paramedic Jon Peterson was held on Sunday, Oct. 20. Jon, a dedicated family man and father of two girls, was diagnosed with Immune-Medicated Necrotizing Myopathy, a rare and debilitating disease that drastically impacted his mobility. On Sept. 13, Jon passed away at the age of 35.

Link

Kenneth Doty, 72

October 16, 2024

Kenneth L. "Ken" Doty, 72, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay [OH]. He worked for Bower Plumbing and Heating in Rawson, then for M & R Plumbing and Heating in Bluffton until his retirement in 2017. He was also a lifelong farmer. Ken was a volunteer firefighter for Mt. Cory Fire Department, where he previously served as fire chief.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Susan Myers, Four County teacher, reported dead

October 19, 2024

A teacher at the Four County Career Center in Archbold, Ohio, Susan Myers has been reported dead. Myers, of Defiance, died Thursday, October 17th. No cause of death was given. According to a statement from the school, Myers passed away ‘unexpectedly’. The Four County Career Center closed Friday in reaction to the tragic news.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 “vaccine”:

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Muskegon County sheriff's deputy passes away

October 16, 2024

Muskegon County, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is mourning the loss of one of its own. Deputy Andrew Hasper has passed away, the department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “Andrew dedicated 19 years of faithful service to the citizens of Muskegon County,” MCSO writes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michigan’s “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

Chaparral High School security officer dies on duty, Gadsden ISD community mourning loss

October 15, 2024

A Chaparral High School security officer passed away on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency while on duty. The Gadsden Independent School District [Texas] confirmed the incident, noting that the event happened on campus. The identity of the officer has not been disclosed, but the district described him as a "beloved member" of the school's team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Passengers on Colorado bus aid driver, steer vehicle to safety: 'Your driver is having a seizure'

October 21, 2024

Colorado Springs, CO - Two quick-thinking passengers on a Colorado transit bus stopped what could have turned into a tragic incident when the driver fell from their seat as the vehicle was moving, officials said. The driver of the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus in Colorado Springs experienced a medical emergency around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the agency told Fox News Digital. Before the driver fell from his seat, one passenger noticed his "predicament" and moved toward the front of the bus, officials said. Another rushed from the back of the bus and took control of the wheel before bringing it to a safe stop and contacting a dispatcher via the bus radio. "Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the driver passed away," the agency said.

No age or cause of death reported.

54 infants “died suddenly”:

Aiden Zayd Lamboy, 0

October 20, 2024

Jefferson City, Missouri - Aiden Zayd Lamboy, infant son of Harry Lamboy and Priscilla Miranda was born and died Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew J. Powell, 1 month and 14 days

October 18, 2024

Marion, IN - Andrew J. Powell, 1 month and 14 days old, of Marion, passed away at 10:19 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Marion Health. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, September 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Remington "Remi" Roy Thompson, one and a half months

October 18, 2024

Rice Lake, MN - Remington "Remi" Roy Thompson, one and a half months, of Rice Lake, MN passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at his home in Rice Lake, Minnesota.

No cause of death reported.

Princess Siyè Chyann Upton, 8 days

October 18, 2024

Cleveland, Tennessee - Princess Siyè Chyann Upton was born September 26, 2024, at 1:35 pm. She was a tiny miracle baby who fought her hardest until she peacefully transitioned in her mother's arms at East TN Children's Hospital at 6:48 pm on October 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Geneva Williams, 6 months

October 18, 2024

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota - baby girl, Geneva Williams, who left us on October 11, 2024, at the tender age of six months. Born on April 11, 2024, Geneva brought joy and light into the lives of her family and all who knew her. Her infectious smile and gentle spirit touched our hearts in ways we never thought possible. Although her time with us was far too brief, the love she inspired will remain forever etched in our hearts and memories.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Lee Beal, 0

October 18, 2024

Memphis, TN - Ethan Lee Beal, infant, passed on Monday, 10/14/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Juan Diego Vazquez, 0

October 19, 2024

Garland, Texas - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby, Juan Diego Vazquez. Juan Diego graced us with his angelic presence for only a brief moment before passing away on, Thursday, October 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mason Walker Rigdon, 6 days

October 19, 2024

Sturgis, Kentucky - Mason Walker Rigdon, 6-day old infant, passed away on Thursday October 17, 2024 at the Norton's Children Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born October 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gunnar Michael Wilson, 10 weeks

October 14, 2024

Augusta, GA - Gunnar Michael Wilson, a bright light in the hearts of many, was born on July 10, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia. Tragically, he left this world too soon at the tender age of just a few months on October 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Carlisle Edwards, infant

October 17, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - Carlisle Edwards, infant son of James Todd and Kara Johnston Edwards, was fearfully and wonderfully made and knitted by the Lord in his mother's womb. He spent his entire life therein before his delivery on Friday, October 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

James Tony Lewis IV, infant

October 20, 2024

Tarboro, North Carolina - With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our precious baby boy, James Tony Lewis IV, whose short time with us was filled with immeasurable love and cherished memories.

No cause of death reported.

Campbell Reese Riggins, 21 days

October 20, 2024

Pulaski, Virginia - Campbell Reese Riggins passed away on Friday October 18, 2024 in the arms of her Mommy and Daddy. Born on September 27, 2024 against all odds our tiny and mighty fighter fought to stay here with her loving family for 21 days.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas Ray Crabtree Farmer, 4 weeks

October 20, 2024

Shepherdsville, Kentucky - Infant Lucas Ray Crabtree Farmer, age 4 weeks, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on October 18, 2024. Lucas was born on September 17, 2024, in Louisville, KY, to Savannah Crabtree and Daniel Farmer.

No cause of death reported.

Nazly Arisbeth Morales Muñoz, infant

October 18, 2024

Elizabeth, New Jersey - in memory of Baby Nazly Arisbeth Morales Muñoz.

No cause of death reported.

Clay Grant Affleck, 6 months

October 17, 2024

Sandy, Utah - Clay Grant Affleck, our beloved "Perfect Angel Boy," was born on April 9, 2024, in Murray, Utah, to Ellie Jane and Ty Affleck. After blessing our lives for exactly six precious months, Clay returned to his Heavenly Father on October 9, 2024, at his grandparents' home in South Jordan, Utah.

No cause of death reported.

Clara Davis Briggs, stillborn

October 17, 2024

Charlotte, NC - Clara Davis Briggs was born into heaven on October 4, 2024. When Clara opened her eyes for the first time, she saw the face of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Isaac Rene Jihlf, 6 weeks

October 19, 2024

Dade City, Florida - We are devastated to announce the passing of our son, Baby Isaac Rene Jihlf. Born on September 5, 2024, and departed this earthly life on October 12,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 30:

Dominique Anthony Thomas, 1 day

August 30, 2024

Though his time was limited to one day, we could tell he was going to be something special. His grandparents and other loved ones couldn’t wait to welcome him into the family. Throughout my pregnancy, I spoke to him and prayed for him daily. His birth came early and was unexpected, but God truly blessed me with a remarkable son who forever changed my life. I never knew I could love someone so much in such a short amount of time. As soon as he was placed in my arms, he laid onto my chest and wrapped his hand around my finger. He may not ever know how much he positively amended my life, but I’m honored that God blessed me to be his mother, and I will always remember and cherish my sweet baby boy, Dominique.

No cause of death reported.

Jason David Michael Lincoln, 6 months

October 17, 2024

Carthage, NC - Jason David Michael Lincoln, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at his home. He was lovingly called “Little Kickaroo” and “Little Man”. He was a happy baby who was always smiling. He loved his stuffed animals. He enjoyed watching cartoons, listening to lullabies and playing with his sister.

No cause of death reported.

Julieta Magdalena, 17 months

October 17, 2024

Grand Rapids, MI - Lucas Lopez, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Grand Rapids, just days away from turning 18 months old. Julieta was a loving and sweet baby. She was a daddy's girl in every sense and always waited for him to get home to be the first to greet him.

No cause of death reported.

Kemella Elaine Pennie, stillborn

October 17, 2024

Spring Lake, North Carolina - Baby Kemella Elaine Pennie was born sleeping into the arms of Jesus on October 12, 2024, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Vivienne Serdar, stillborn

October 17, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Ruth Vivienne Serdar, beloved daughter of Adam and Jessica Serdar, was born quietly on the morning of October 8th, 2024. Her spirit was simply too pure for this world, and so she has returned to Heaven to watch over her parents and family.

No cause of death reported.

Milan Antonio Mejia Garcia, 0

October 16, 2024

Gainesville, Georgia - Infant Milan Antonio Mejia Garcia, was born and passed away October 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Elliana Mae Osborne, infant

October 16, 2024

Rogersville, Tennessee - Elliana Mae Osborne infant, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tyland Reed, 6 days

October 16, 2024

Beloit, Wisconsin - Tyland Reed, infant son of Hugh Buchanan and Bionca Reed passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital, Rockford, IL. He was born on October 9, 2024 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI.

No cause of death reported.

Sage Marie Claflin, baby

October 16, 2024

Cheyenne, Wyoming - Sage Marie Claflin, baby, died on October 9, 2024 in Cheyenne.

No cause of death reported.

Kohen Mason Crittenden, 12 hours

October 16, 2024

Rogers, AR - Kohen Mason Crittenden, a precious baby boy, graced this world with his presence on October 12, 2024, in Rogers, Arkansas. Though his time with us was fleeting, lasting only 12 short hours, the impact he leaves behind is profound and everlasting.

No cause of death reported.

Jershawn Q. Harris, Jr., 2 months

October 16, 2024

South Band, IN - Babyboy Jershawn Q. Harris, Jr. 2 months of South Bend, departed this life on Sunday October 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Chance Aiden Williams, baby

October 14, 0004

Savannah, Georgia - Baby Chance Aiden Williams, who transitioned Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Memorial Health.

No cause of death reported.

Ryvor John Dupra, baby

October 16, 2024

Baldwinsville, New York - On Friday, October 11, 2024, sweet baby Ryvor left his loving family unexpectedly to travel to Heaven. His life was short but his impact was great. He lived his young life full of wonder and joy. Always on the go, he loved driving his cars, trucks, or anything with a motor and wheels! His enthusiastic, infectious personality will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas Allen Knickerbocker, 11 days

October 16, 2024

Washington, North Carolina - Lucas Allen Knickerbocker passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at ECU Health Medical Center. Baby Lucas, beloved son of Mark and Keysha Knickerbocker and twin brother to Layne Jo was born on Friday October 4, 2024 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Kamberliegh Joy Wilson, baby

October 16, 2024

Flowery Branch, Georgia - Baby Kamberliegh Joy Wilson passed away on October 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Russell Bleecker, infant

October 16, 2024

New Albany, Indiana - Benjamin Russell Bleecker, infant son of Nathan and Lauren DeLuca Bleecker, was born on Saturday October 12, 2024, and died shortly after delivery.

No cause of death reported.

Brady Clark Richardson, 3 weeks

October 17, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Brady Clark Richardson, beloved infant son of Clark and Becca Richardson, returned to his heavenly home on Monday, October 14, 2024. Born September 24, 2024, he brought a tender spirit of love and unity to his family during these three short weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Ashlynn Tanise Smith, 4 days

October 19, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - Infant Ashlynn Tanise Smith, beloved daughter of Alicia Smith and Ontario Durham, was born on October 11, 2024, and passed away on October 15, 2024. Though her life was only four days long, Ashlynn brought immense joy and love to her parents, who awaited her arrival with great anticipation.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Julieth Zeledon Delgadillo, infant

October 19, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby Emily Julieth Zeledon Delgadillo gained her Angel Wings on October 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Amelia Kay Bishop, stillborn

October 19, 2024

Inman, SC. - Amelia Kay Bishop, infant daughter of Landon Bishop and Jessica Elm Bishop, opened her eyes in the Arms of Jesus, Thursday, October 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anylah Ji'Lani Patrick, infant

October 19, 2024

Newnan, GA - Baby Anylah Ji'Lani Patrick of Newnan, GA, passed, Monday, October 13, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Za'el Elijah Diaz-Doolin, infant

October 15, 2024

Cedar Rapids, IA - Za'el Elijah Diaz-Doolin entered into the arms of Jesus on October 5, 2024, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Kingsley David Phillip Stevenson, 0

October 15, 2024

Pittsburg, Kansas - With a broken heart, we announce the death of our beloved baby, Kingsley David Phillip Stevenson. Born October 9, 2024, Pittsburg, KS, he passed away October 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Clara Jane Woods, 17 months

October 15, 2024

Lexington, Kentucky - Clara Jane Woods passed peacefully in the arms of her loving family October 11th, 2024. Our brave little heart warrior was born on May 16th, 2023, at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. She underwent the first of her 3 open heart surgeries at just 6 days old. Forever a fighter, she fought hard to come home between surgeries, multiple heart catheterizations and hospitalizations. Clara's fighting spirit gifted her family many amazing memories at home filled with laughter, dancing, Moana watching and snuggling. She was the joy of our lives from the moment she was born.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 12:

Ellee Grantlee Braxtyn Baker, 2 hours

October 12, 2024

Vincennes, IN - Ellee Grantlee Braxtyn Baker entered this world on October 8, 2024, in Vincennes, IN, and though her time with us was brief, it was filled with joy, love, and wonder. In her two hours of life, she showed the world just how sweet, strong, and sassy she truly was

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 10:

Selah Rose Hunt, stillborn

October 10, 2024

Lumberton, North Carolina - Selah Rose Hunt was born without a heartbeat on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Kaycee Amir Phillips, 3 weeks

October 10, 2024

Newport, Arkansas - Kaycee Amir Phillips, born on September 18, 2024, left this world far too soon on October 9, 2024, at just three weeks old. Though his time on Earth was brief, he brought immense joy and love to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

Lyra Mikaela Cull, stillborn

October 15, 2024

Cavalier, North Dakota - Lyra Mikaela Cull (pronounced Leer-ah) infant daughter of Michael Cull and Lesley Lubenow was born October 10, 2024, in Grand Forks, ND. Lyra was expected to be born around November 17.

No cause of death reported.

Lovie Marie Lake, baby

October 14, 2024

Fort Valley, Georgia - Edwards Small Mortuary announces with our deepest sympathy the loss of baby Lovie Marie Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Alice M. Laven, 2

October 14, 2024

Sedalia, Missouri - Alice M. Laven, 2, of Sedalia, died Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City,

No cause of death reported.

Immanuel Nathaniel Lee Lopez, 6 weeks

October 14, 2024

Lake Wales, FL - Immanuel Nathaniel Lee Lopez of Lake Wales passed away Monday, October 7, 2024, at his residence. He was born August 28, 2024 in Davenport. Immanuel did not like bright lights or loud noises. He liked being warm and listening to rain and nature sounds. Immanuel was the perfect baby.

No cause of death reported.

Josie Louise Reynolds, stillborn

October 14, 2024

Winslow, Maine - Josie Louise Reynolds was born a sleeping angel on October 3, 2024. She was born at 9:28 PM weighing a perfect 5 pounds 8 ounces, and 17 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Ace Emmanuel Miller, baby

October 15, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - Baby Boy Ace Emmanuel Miller, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth James "KJ" Davis, infant

October 20, 2024

Covington, Virginia - Kenneth James "KJ" Davis, infant son of Anthony and ZaKalia Davis, departed this life on October 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 13:

Robert Joseph Blevins, 1 day

October 13, 2024

Marion, VA - Baby Boy Robert Joseph Blevins was born and returned to Heaven on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA.

No cause of death reported.

Jacek Gabriel Brown, baby

October 13, 2024

St. John, Kansas - Twin baby boy, Jacek Gabriel Brown, passed away on Sept. 24, 2024, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

No cause of death reported.

Aiden Zayd Lamboy, 0

October 20, 2024

Jefferson City, Missouri - Aiden Zayd Lamboy, infant son of Harry Lamboy and Priscilla Miranda was born and died Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Natalie Grace Morgan, 3

October 18, 2024

Harbor Beach, Michigan - Natalie Grace Morgan, forever aged 3 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Tuesday, October 15,2024, in the loving arms of her mother and father, and surrounded by her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, following a two-year courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Paintball game to honor Troy, 12-year-old who died of cardiac arrest

October 15, 2024

People will be coming together in Troy Tuesday to play paintball and honor a 12-year-old boy who passed away last month. Izayah Avery was a 7th grader at Heatly in Green Island [NY]. He sadly passed away on September 12. Izayah went into cardiac arrest and was airlifted to Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York City. He went into cardiac arrest for a second time and suffered permanent brain damage.

11 teenagers “died suddenly”:

Lilly Westbrook, 14

October 16, 2024

Beaver Falls, PA - Lilly Elizabeth Westbrook, 14, of Raccoon Township, died tragically and unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Lilly was a freshman at Hopewell High School and was a member of the soccer team. She loved soccer and band and would have started with the team BC United in November.

No cause of death reported.

Teagan Marie Devilbiss, 14

October 16, 2024

Blanchard, OK - Teagan Marie Devilbiss, 14, of Blanchard, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2024, at her home. Teagan was born on March 22, 2010, in Moore.

She attended school at Middleberg Public Schools from Pre-K through 8th grade and had just started her freshman year in the gifted and talented program at Blanchard High School. She had signed up for the Cross Country Team but had not yet started the program. Teagan was multitalented. She could put together a great mime costume with amazing make-up. She enjoyed gaming and coding. She loved electronics and had gathered the parts for building her own computer. She and her dad were excited about starting to fix up her 2000 Chevy pick-up for her to drive. Her parents described Teagan as a super smart and normal, fun-loving fourteen-year-old. Her parents, grandparents, and anyone who knew her will miss her laughter and beautiful smile.



No cause of death reported.

Audrina Nicole Muniz, 16

October 18, 2024

Davie, Florida - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Audrina Nicole Muniz, on October 13, 2024. Born on August 25, 2008, Audrina came into this world as a bouncing baby, filling the hearts of all who knew her with joy and light from the very beginning. On October 13, Audrina passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and love. Though she was taken from us far too soon, her legacy of kindness, creativity, and love will endure in the hearts of those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand for childhood cancer in memory of Audrina.

No cause of death reported.

Sadie Elizabeth Neddo, 16

October 18, 2024

Ogden, Utah - Sadie Elizabeth Neddo was a beautiful soul who touched our hearts in ways words cannot fully express. At just 16 years old, she was full of promise, joy, and kindness that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Sadie had a bright smile, a contagious laugh, and a heart full of love. She was so very kind. She always made people feel seen and valued. Her warmth and empathy were gifts.

No cause of death reported.

From an Instagram post:

Our family is heartbroken over the loss of this sweet soul. Sadie passed away Sunday evening after spending an amazing weekend with the whole family. We believe it was a seizure from her epilepsy even though she’d been seizure-free for years on her medicine.

Brooklyn Nicole Pacheco, 16

October 17, 2024

Brooklyn Nicole Pacheco, age 16 of Seguin, TX, passed away on October 16, 2024. Brooklyn was a member of the Junior Class at Seguin High School where she was currently ranked fourth in the class. She was actively involved in the Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA). She proudly served as the Club’s secretary, and was a member of the Milk Quality Team, Creed Team, Interview Team, and the Radio Team while in FFA. During the summer she worked with the Summer JAM program through the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Seguin. Currently she worked for the afterschool JAM program.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Joshua Holyfield Flint, 17

October 15, 2024

Shinnston, W.Va. — Samuel Joshua Holyfield Flint, 17, of Shinnston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2024. Samuel was a very active member of the Senior Class at Lincoln High School. He was also a proud and hardworking member of Lincoln Athletics, where he was on several teams, including Wrestling, Football, Track, Cross Country and Basketball.

No cause of death reported.

Matias Zapata Cardona, 17

October 14, 2024

Ipswich, Massachusetts - Matias Zapata Cardona, age 17, passed away unexpectedly on October 7th. Family and friends are deeply saddened and shocked. Matias was a senior at Ipswich High School and enjoyed spending time with his close circle of friends. As a lover of music, Matias played several instruments, listened to every genre of music, and participated in jazz band, wind ensemble and concert band. He recently joined a rock band, which brought him a lot of joy. Matias also played several sports, both recreationally and in high school including, soccer, football, track and field and tennis and he earned a black belt in martial arts. He loved being around water, swimming and driving the boat. He was a world traveler, having already been to Colombia, Mexico, France, England, Canada, and several Caribbean islands.

No cause of death reported.

Tennessee cross country runner dies three days after collapsing on run

October 16, 2024

Madison, TN - Goodpasture cross country runner Janie Grace Moss died Wednesday morning, due to complications after she collapsed during a run. Goodpasture announced her death on social media and athletic director Jim Carter also confirmed it to The Tennessean. Moss collapsed during a run at Wright Park on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe created for her. She was life-flighted to Centennial Hospital, where she experienced cerebral edema, or brain swelling, and was put on life support, according to the fundraiser page. Moss, a senior, was also a member of Goodpasture’s cheer and swim teams.

Moss represents the third death of cross-country runners in Middle Tennessee this TSSAA cross country season. Sycamore runner Tristen Franklin died on Aug. 27 after collapsing during a run in triple-digit temperatures [reported in September]. He was 15. Franklin was on a run in his neighborhood when he collapsed. His cause of death has not been released. Katherine Lindsay Rust [above], an eighth grader at Thompson's Station Middle School in Franklin, TN, died on Sept. 18 after running in a meet, according to her obituary. She was 13.

No age or cause of death reported.

Late Kansas teen brings southwest Kansas communities together

October 16, 2024

Wilson, KS - A 19-year-old woman from rural Kansas continues to have an impact, even after her death. People from towns across southwest Kansas are coming together through social media to honor and celebrate her life. Grace Bohnen was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma in March 2024. Just seven short months later, the disease took her life.

Father of deceased UA baseball player says son died after being pressured by coaches to get COVID-19 vaccine

October 15, 2024

The family of a University of Alabama baseball player who passed away after being pressured into getting the COVID-19 vaccine is raising awareness and helping young athletes succeed. Davis James Heller was only 22 years old and had a promising baseball career ahead of him when he suddenly passed away from a cardiac episode on Oct. 5, 2022. His family described Heller as "fiercely passionate about everything he did," especially baseball. His father, DJ Heller, told 1819 News his son did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Heller presented a fake vaccination card the first year. But when it was time for a second vaccination, DJ Heller said his son felt guilty despite having a pre-existing condition. "Davis was very much of a conscientious, good kid. He didn't do anything wrong and didn't like to get in trouble," DJ Heller said. The university said there were never any official vaccine mandates in any UA sport. "No student-athletes at The University of Alabama were ever required to be vaccinated against COVID," the university said in response to an 1819 News inquiry. "To state otherwise is false." However, Heller told his parents that coaches told the team it was selfish not to get vaccinated. Without the shot, players were not allowed to go out to eat on road trips or eat in the dining hall, Heller told his parents. They also had to be tested for COVID twice a week and quarantined for five days after every contact trace, according to Heller. He told his parents the coaches strongly advised them to get the shot if they planned to play ball. Even though he had a medical exemption from a doctor, Heller did not want to let anyone down. Davis Heller's teammate, Jim Jarvis, spoke to 1819 News about his friend and his own experience feeling pressured to get the vaccine. He said he also felt pressure to get the vaccine. "There were like different guidelines if you didn't get the vaccine and those guidelines came off as very, very strict," said Jarvis. "It was to a point where you got the feeling that if you didn't get the vaccine, you, basically were going to be kind of excluded from the rest of the team." While still in high school, Davis Heller was treated for pericarditis, but years before going to college, he was given a clean bill of health. His dad said tests showed there were no longer any issues with his heart. However, when he passed away nine months after receiving the vaccine, an autopsy showed his heart was double in size and was severely damaged. "It was damaged to the point that they thought it was like a 70-year-old man's heart who smoked his whole life," Heller said. "But he never did any of that stuff. He was healthy." Heller believes the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to his son's death, and he wants to spread awareness. "I'm not looking for any money or a lawsuit and none of that's going to bring my son back," he told 1819 News. Heller went public on the America Out Loud Pulse podcast with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Bowden is the founder of Americans for Health Freedom.

Harvard senior dies at 25 after brief illness

October 20, 2024

Dunster House senior Ryan H. Murdock, 25, died on Friday after a brief illness, the College announced Sunday. Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana announced Murdock’s death in an email to college students and staff on Sunday morning after speaking with the student’s family. Murdock, who hailed from Wayland, Mass., was a double concentrator in Earth and Planetary Sciences and Government who “was passionate about environmental issues, public health, and human rights law,” according to Khurana’s email.

No cause of death reported.

Harvard University ended its “vaccination” mandate on May 8, 2023:

Five nurses “died suddenly”:

David J. Martin, 53

October 20, 2024

Vinton, Iowa - David J. Martin, 53, of Vinton was called to rest at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, October 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He held a variety of civilian roles throughout his working career, excelling in all he did. David was a dedicated and doting father and husband, working hard to support his family. He completed his Associate of Applied Science degree and obtained Registered Nurse Certification at Kirkwood in 2007. As an EMT-B and behavioral health nurse, David was known to be knowledgeable, compassionate, and a source of levity amongst patients, families, and coworkers alike.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy E. O’Bryan, 55

October 20, 2024

Navarre, Florida - Timothy E. O’Bryan, 55, of Navarre, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday October 17, 2024. He was born May 11, 1969 in Daviess County. Tim was an excellent registered nurse. He loved helping people, always putting others first. He was a person who never met a stranger. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Ann Uveges, 60

October 20, 2024

Columbiana, Ohio - Leslie Ann Uveges, born on November 10, 1963, in Cuyahoga County, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2024, in Columbiana, Ohio, at the age of 60. Leslie dedicated her life to caring for others, drawing upon her compassion and expertise as a nurse. A graduate of the Akron School of Practical Nursing, she spent her career providing comfort and healing to those in need, leaving an incredible impact on her patients and colleagues alike.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Ann Heckman-Moore, 76

October 14, 2024

Judith Ann Heckman-Moore, age 76 of Centerville, Washington County, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Judy was a RN, BSN Oncology nurse at McKeesport Hospital and Jefferson Hospital, and spent time as a supervisor at Kane Hospital. She was an active member of the community and served on the Board of Directors of the Center In The Woods in California, PA.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Livermore, 64

October 20, 2024

Margaret Ann (Hudson) Livermore, 64, of Viera, Florida, went home to the Lord on October 9, 2024. She worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse and then an ICU nurse at Wuesthoff Hospital in Rockledge. As a Nurse Practitioner, she worked in the fields of neurology and nephrology. Once Margaret retired, she was only getting started. She not only became a full- time grandma but also a published author of three children's books about animals of the Indian River Lagoon, a Master Naturalist for conservation programs of the Indian River Lagoon, and the coordinator of the Cocoa Village Christmas boat parade.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Car takes unexpected plunge into Marimac Lakes, police say

October 19, 2024

Senoia, Ga. - A 34-year-old man from Senoia who was pulled from his 2017 Honda CRV after it went off the road near Marimac Lakes Wednesday afternoon has died, according to police. Senoia police and Coweta County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene within minutes and reported the man's car submerged in the lake. Thanks to those emergency responders and several Good Samaritans, the driver was rescued and rushed to Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. On Saturday, police confirmed the man, who has not yet been identified, passed away. A witness told authorities that they had been following behind the Honda CRV for miles when it unexpectedly accelerated, leaped a curb, and sailed across a drainage ditch before plunging into the water. The cause of the accident remains under investigation; police consider a vehicle malfunction or a medical emergency as possible explanations.

No cause of death reported.

Colonial Heights woman dies in crash involving medical emergency

October 18, 2024

Colonial Heights, Va. — A 66-year-old Colonial Heights woman died on Sunday, Oct. 13, after a three-vehicle crash, during which she experienced a medical emergency. Investigators determined that Donna S. Richardson of Colonial Heights lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the westbound lanes, where she hit two other cars, a Chevrolet Malibu and a Scion passenger vehicle. Richardson was taken to a local hospital by county first responders, where she later died. The driver and a juvenile passenger of the Malibu had minor injuries.

No cause of death reported.

One dead after possible medical emergency causes crash

October 17, 2024

Edwards, MS - Wednesday afternoon, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a fatal single-vehicle accident on Old Port Gibson Road, just outside of Edwards, Mississippi. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle veer off the roadway and overturn. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Ms. Lashell D. Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Authorities suggest that a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash, though the official cause is still under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Seattle blog co-founder dies suddenly at 67

October 18, 2024

West Seattle Blog co-founder Patrick Sand, 67, died suddenly in his home and blog headquarters in Upper Fauntleroy on Thursday morning, October 17. His wife and co-publisher, Tracy Record, wrote in the announcement of his death that he collapsed on the floor of their home; fire department medics administered CPR but were unable to revive him. “So many in West Seattle know Patrick as the salt-and-pepper-haired photographer who’s always there when something’s going on – breaking news, festivals, art walks, school sports, so much more,” Record wrote. “Photography and breaking-news rapid response were his major responsibilities for WSB, as well as our advertising business.”

No cause of death reported.

Peoria man found deceased under mobile home

October 18, 2024

A man, not yet named, was found dead under his mobile home in Peoria, IL, yesterday. According to Peoria Police, "Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male (approximately 60 years old) was found unresponsive and deceased underneath his mobile home." He was reportedly doing maintenance work when he suffered a suspected medical emergency, according to the FOX 10 report.

No cause of death reported.

Two Wake Forest University staff members have passed away

October 18, 2024

Winston-Salem, NC - Carolyn Shelton Disney passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13. Carolyn served the University for more than 12 years at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. As the center’s front desk assistant, Carolyn was a welcoming face for Wake Foresters and visitors from the Winston-Salem community who came to use the facility. Lisa Auten, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Lisa joined Wake Forest in August 2024 as a protection officer at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wake Forest University announced on April 20 that after May 12, 2023, it will no longer require students, faculty or staff to be “vaccinated” against COVID-19:

Charismatic entrepreneur dies suddenly

October 17, 2024

Even if you only met Michael Milani once, you never forgot him. Better known as Giovanni Milani, he died unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 33. Originally from Maryland, Milani lived in Dallas before moving to South Florida about five years ago. With his model good looks, Milani worked in the adult entertainment industry. He once managed dancers at LeBoy and eventually became a manager/booker for other area models. Milani had been out with friends just hours before he was found. An official cause of death has not been issued, however a GoFundMe page, raising money for a memorial, said he passed away in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Morgan Michelle Joan Cobb, 26

October 17, 2024

Whiteland, Indiana - Morgan Michelle Joan Cobb was born in Indianapolis, raised in Mooresville, and spent her last days with her family in Whiteland. Historically spiritual, Morgan spent the last year of her life diving into the Bible and having long talks with her dad on the back porch about their thoughts on various passages, as well as their favorite chapters.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Michelle (DeShon) Larry, 38

October 14, 2024

Gladstone, MO - Amy Michelle (DeShon) Larry, age 38, of Kansas City, MO, died on October 6, 2024, at her home. In 2008, Amy graduated from Drury University in Springfield, MO, with a degree in Advertising and Public Relations. She worked a variety of jobs, including at the YMCA through the AmeriCorps program, and as Admitting Representative at St. Luke's Hospital. Amy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and then again in 2024. Between these episodes, she and Erik traveled with other members of their church on a mission trip to Thailand. She was a dedicated member of Antioch Bible Baptist Church where she taught children in the Awana program. Amy is survived by her husband, Erik Larry, and children Elijah (13), Eva (11), Emmett (8), Ezekiel (6)

Link

October 20, 2024

Zachariah Joseph Busch of Silver City, NM, died unexpectedly on October 4, 2024, in Burnsville, MN. A long-time member of the Renaissance Faire community, a talented artist, a loyal friend to many, many people.

No cause of death reported.

Raqueal V. Seymour, 37

October 20, 2024

Mentor, OH - Raqueal passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. She enjoyed streaming video games online for others to watch, and grew an amazing following. Raqueal was employed as an assistant manager at the Sheetz Store in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Douglas Carlson, 58

October 20, 2024

Steven Douglas Carlson, 58, of Minneapolis, MN, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack in his home.

James F. Plamann, 57

October 19, 2024

James F. Plamann, age 57, of Appleton [WI], passed away unexpectedly on October 17th, 2024. His last moments were spent doing what he loved, which was taking his beloved dog, Ginger, on one of their daily car rides. He got his associate’s degree in Electronics Technology from FVTC, then obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration & economics and marketing from Lakeland College. Jim proudly worked at Miller Electric for 37 years and enjoyed going to work each day.

No cause of death reported.

Miguel A. Torres, 64

October 19, 2024

Miguel A. Torres, 64, of Dunkirk, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 14, 2024 at Buffalo General Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was a longtime employee at Cliffstar/Refresco, where he worked as a forklift operator and in inventory control before he retired.

No cause of death reported.

Kim A. (Werbicki) Marchetti, 58

October 19, 2024

North Providence, RI - Kim A. (Werbicki) Marchetti, 58, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 14, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Tara Louise Straneva, 45

October 19, 2024

Tara Louise Straneva of Corry, PA, passed away unexpectedly at age 45 on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at UPMC Hamot. Tara started her banking career as branch manager with PNC Bank, and worked at several locations before joining 5 Star Bank in Lakewood New York, Erie Federal Credit Union, and eventually Corry Jamestown Credit Union, where she was currently employed.

No cause of death reported.

Jack K. Ayer, 53

October 19, 2024

Jack Karl Ayer Sr., 53, of Hebron, MN, beloved husband of Alyson (Portelance) Ayer, and loving father to two amazing sons Jack Jr. and Alex Ayer, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening at his home. Jack was a graduate of Coventry High School, where he was an all-state three sport athlete. He was a scholarship athlete at the University of Hartford, where obtained a BA in communications. He volunteered as a youth coach in Hebron for soccer, baseball and basketball, and most recently coached at the high school level at RHAM High School. Jack was employed as a Corporate Executive Recruiter with Medtronic of Minnesota.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon K. Roth, 72

October 19, 2024

Sharon K. Roth, age 72, of Waunakee [WI], died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from an ongoing heart condition that had worsened in recent months.

Paulette Rae Campbell, 71

October 18, 2024

Paulette Rae Campbell, age 71, of Largo, Florida, with family connections in Traunik, died unexpectedly at her home on October 6th, 2024. Paulette attended Western Carolina University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She went on to become the manager of the phlebotomy lab at Durham County Regional Hospital. Paulette was a homemaker with three children, whom she raised in Seminole, Florida. She enjoyed being an active part of their childhoods, often participating in the PTA and hosting large events at their home.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Lee Norton, 33

October 18, 2024

Justin Lee Norton age 33, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 14 in the Town of Ischua [NY]. Justin was a proud semi-truck driver and was employed by Kuhnle Bros out of Newberry, Ohio. He was a self-described “grease monkey” who could fix anything and help anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Craig C. Johnson, 60

October 18, 2024

Craig C. Johnson, 60, of Centuria [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Shawna Lynn Cuddy, 44

October 18, 2024

Morris, IL—Shawna Lynn Cuddy, 44, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at Morris Hospital. Shawna formerly worked at Jacobs Engineering and Brown and Root Industrial Services. Currently, she worked as an office manager for Worley Consulting.

No cause of death reported.

Robert McFarland, 60

October 18, 2024

Robert Dean McFarland, born on March 24, 1964, in Racine, Wisconsin, unexpectedly died on Friday, October 11, 2024. Over the years, he pursued careers in sales at Hals Harley-Davidson and most recently served as a driver for Forward Air. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Matthew Heacock, 33

October 18, 2024

Bradley Matthew Heacock, age 33, of Lapeer, Michigan, passed away on October 11, 2024, in St. Clair County, Michigan. A former resident of Hazel Park, Michigan, Bradley, or "Brad" as he was lovingly called, was known for his deep connection to family, his devotion as a father, and his passion for his work as an automotive paint technician.

No cause of death reported.

Erik W. Lowman, 47

October 18, 2024

Summerville, PA - Erik W. Lowman, 47, of Clarion, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at his home. He found meaning in the field of social services and spent many years as a direct care professional.

Linda Kirk, 70

October 18, 2024

Fayetteville, NC—Linda Kirk passed away on October 14, leaving her family and community in deep mourning. Linda, who was born on July 25, 1954, passed away unexpectedly on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

Theodore Bernhard Kaeferlein, 27

October 17, 2024

Osseo, Minnesota - Theodore Bernhard Kaeferlein, affectionately known as Ted or Teddy, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2024, due to complications from a seizure. Diagnosed with Level 1 High Functioning Autism in his late teens, Teddy embraced his neurodiversity, which shaped his unique perspective and experiences. He was a devoted friend and organizer, often coordinating holiday parties, outings to concerts, fairs, and conventions.

No cause of death reported.

Stephana Melissa West, 60

October 17, 2024

Stephana Melissa “Steph” West, age 60, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the McLeod Seacoast Hospital following a short illness. Stephana worked as a Program Coordinator in the Admissions Office at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.



No cause of death reported.

CCU approved to administer COVID-19 “vaccinations” on campus to students, faculty and staff:

Link



CCU students who get COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win scholarships:

Jeremy Joseph Kelley, 43

October 17, 2024

Hudson Falls, NY – Jeremy Joseph Kelley, 43, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 11, 2024, following a short illness. He was employed at I Love NY Pizza as a cook.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy “Tim” J. Hammes, 74

October 17, 2024

Iowa City, Iowa - Timothy “Tim” J. Hammes, 74, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 15, 2024. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier, retiring in 2002. Following his retirement he worked at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

No cause of death reported.

Robert L. Sinnett, 72

October 17, 2024

Robert L. Sinnett, age 72, of Monroe, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Boyd J. Cox, 57

October 17, 2024

Boyd J. Cox, 57, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at his home in Dickinson [ND]. As a teenager he started working at Wright Machine. That’s where he developed a love for being a mechanic. Shortly after he graduated, he joined the Marine Corps and served during Operation Desert Storm.

No cause of death reported.

Doreen A. (Traghella) Peirce, 63

October 17, 2024

Pawtucket, Rhode Island - Doreen A. (Traghella) Peirce, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, October 11, 2024. She worked at Century 21 Butterman & Kryston for the past 27 years where she created many lasting friendships and memories.

No cause of death reported.

Kelsey Fulkerson, 40

October 17, 2024

Kelsey Renee Fulkerson passed away on September 6, 2024, at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA, after a short illness. After graduating from KU she moved to Phoenix, AZ, and worked in the school system. She returned to the Manhattan area in 2010 and worked for the Kansas Department of Revenue in Topeka, KS. She also worked for Social Services in Kansas City. She moved to San Jose, CA and for the last 10 years has worked for the County of Santa Clara as a Business Intelligence Analyst.



No cause of death reported.

Employers face June dead line to record worker “vaccination” status in Santa Clara County:

Thomas James “T.J.” Riddle, 43

October 17, 2024

Thomas James “T.J.” Riddle, 43, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away at Tennova Healthcare, Knoxville, Tenn., after a brief illness on October 14, 2024, with his mother, Joanna, by his side. T.J. attended Unaka High School, then went into bricklaying as a profession.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Irene Farry

October 17, 2024

South Charleston, West Virginia - Emily Irene Legg Farry, passed away October 9, 2024, after a short illness. She was the youngest daughter of Douglas and Carol Susan Legg. Emily is survived by her parents and her two children. She was employed at the Drug Intervention Institute, as an outreach and education coordinator for Kanawha County.



No age or cause of death reported.

“Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 “vaccines” and to provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 “vaccination.”

Ricky “Rick” LeMaster, 49

October 16, 2024

Ricky “Rick” LeMaster, age 49, of Marysville [OH], died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2024, surrounded by those who dearly loved him. An auto body technician, Rick was a highly skilled car mechanic. He was an associate of Bob Chapman Ford where he was a technician for 13 years.

No cause of death reported.

Leslianne Marie (Goda) Stack, 40

October 16, 2024

Fort Mill, SC - Our darling daughter, wife, and sister, Leslianne Marie (Goda) Stack, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen La Pierre, 66

October 16, 2024

Bethlehem, PA - Stephen "Steve" La Pierre, aged 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2024. As the CEO & President of OASIS, Steve demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovative thinking. He also served as the Vice President of Operations for Maryland & Pennsylvania at Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc., and was a licensed skilled nursing facility administrator in various states across the country.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon R. Hart, 42

October 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Brandon Richard Hart, 42, of West St. Paul, Minnesota, who died unexpectedly on October 5, 2024. The family also wants to thank and recognize the extraordinary efforts provided by both the West Saint Paul EMS and the Regions Hospital ER personnel.

No cause of death reported.

Casey Smith, 36

October 16, 2024

Wareham, MA - Casey Smith of Carver, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the age of 36. Our family was not expecting Casey’s life to be cut so short so soon. He graduated from Old Colony Vocational School and worked at P & G / Gillette as Mold Shop Line Leader. Casey was an avid lover of the outdoors and spent much of his time enjoying camping, fishing, and his dirt bikes. Casey’s love for the outdoors was only surpassed by the love he had for his family and his two children, Emma and Cody.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Mabrey, 69

October 16, 2024

Mrs. Brenda Grady Mabrey, 69, of Louisburg NC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas M. Dowell, 68

October 16, 2024

Douglas M. Dowell, Sr. (“Doug”) (“Daddy Doug”) passed away surrounded by family close to him on October 12, 2024, after a short illness. He was 68. Doug was been born in Louisville on October 25, 1955, and remained a life-long resident. After graduating law school and passing the bar exam, Doug practiced tax law for approximately 36 years with the Kentucky Department of Revenue in Frankfort, Ky.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Block, 62

October 15, 2024

Timothy J. Block, 62, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Pendleton, New York, passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon L. Alexander, 62

October 15, 2024

Sharon L. Alexander, 62, of Derry died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Ray Edwards, 74

October 15, 2024

Gary Ray Edwards, 74, died unexpectedly on September 20, 2024 at his residence in Dunnellon, FL.

No cause of death reported.

Paul David Dennington, 68

October 15, 2024

Paul David Dennington, age 68, of Chesterton, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2024. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union (Local 1485) and loved woodworking and making live-edge furniture. He enjoyed hiking at the Dunes and playing his acoustic guitar while singing his favorite songs for anyone who would listen. He loved nature and lived for 25 years in Colorado, hiking in the mountains. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Atypical HUS Foundation at rarediseases.org/donate-nord/ or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Kay Thurman, 62

October 15, 2024

Mims, Florida - Kay Thurman passed away on October 11, 2024, at the age of 62. Kay died peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. After working in retail and real estate, she made it her mission to advocate for veterans. Donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans organization or the ALS Association.

No cause of death reported.

Kristine Kay Malone, 71

October 15, 2024

Kristine Kay Malone, 71, of Manistee Michigan, died Oct. 8 after a short illness. In recent years, Kris was an invaluable volunteer for the Manistee County Democratic Party, knocking on doors, procuring yard signs and supporting local candidates. She was a teacher and counselor in the Forest Hills school system in the Grand Rapids area for nearly 30 years. Teaching didn't end with her retirement; she continued to tutor students in the Manistee area. Kris and her fiancée, Paul Miltgen, whom she called her "pillar of support," were avid bicyclists, pedaling the picturesque bike paths of Northwest Michigan and in the winter biking daily in the Florida Panhandle.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Lynn Blatchford, 58

October 15, 2024

Port Jervis, NY - Bonnie Lynn Blatchford of Port Jervis, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2024, at her home. She was 58.

No cause of death reported.

John Brehm, 24

October 15, 2024

John Brehm, a lifelong resident of Sparrowbush, NY, died unexpectedly on October 12, 2024. John had just celebrated his 24th birthday the day before. John worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Town of Lumberland Highway Department. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was an active member in the Red Rock Hunting Club.

No cause of death reported.

Todd M. Kaiser, 43

October 14, 2024

Mr. Todd M. Kaiser, 43, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 7, 2024, in his home. He worked in the automotive industry as a mechanic and parts manager for a number of years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Joseph Timmers, Sr., 63

October 14, 2024

Hawkins, WI - Alan Joseph Timmers, Sr., 63, of Hawkins, passed away unexpectedly of a ruptured brain aneurysm on Friday, October 11, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Reported on October 9:

Alexandria Jaziel Wilson, 20

October 9, 2024

Alexandria Jaziel Wilson was born August 10, 2004, in San Antonio, Texas. She entered the arms of the Lord September 28, 2024 at the young age of twenty years old. Alexandria was an extraordinary and loving daughter, sister, and friend. She was a graduate of John Marshall High school, and had dreams and aspirations of becoming a forensic pathologist. Alexandria enjoyed creating fantasy art, reading, and most of all spending time with her family. She also was an avid collector of all things Hello Kitty and often could be found painting or listening to music.

No cause of death reported.

Note from our researcher: Wilson did a video for Methodist hospital Children’s Cancer Center . Her mother posted it only two days before her death .

Reported on September 21:

Bobbie Jo Stryjk, 53

September 21, 2024

Our beloved Bobbie Jo Stryjk, gained her heavenly wings on September 16, 2024, at the young age of 53. Bobbie was a loving daughter and mother, who loved her family. She was also very well known in the eastside community of San Antonio, Texas. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and dining out, as she truly loved food. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, all whom affectionately called her “Grandma Bobbie.”

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (150):

Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50, Link

Paulette Thérèse Francis, Link

Ryder Jakob James Caldwell, infant

October 16, 2024

Brantford, Ontario - Obituary not available.



Researcher's note - Canada jumped into the lead of other major western countries in 2021 for infant mortality. Move the slider for the year on the right to see other years. Add other countries for comparison as as well.

Quebec (34):

