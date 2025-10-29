A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (92]

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Adora Tate dead at 23, just days after making her debut on hit show. Isabelle Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, her agent said

October 23, 2025

The Nashville native died on Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed. “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others,” her obituary said. “She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.” Her obituary added: “What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

Researcher’s Note – Update: Now, new details have surfaced about the cause of death for Tate. According to Tate’s talent agency, The McCray Agency, the actor passed away from “a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease ”: Link From the Mayo clinic: Most people with Charcot-Marie-Tooth [“a neuromuscular disease that is characterized by a slowly progressive degeneration of the muscles of the foot, lower leg, hand and forearm” ] have a normal life expectancy because the disease is not life-threatening . While symptoms can progress and lead to disability , such as difficulty walking or weakness, it does not typically shorten a person’s lifespan . In rare cases, some severe forms can affect breathing muscles and may require medical assistance, which can be life-threatening if not managed.

Link

Former actor and politician Patrick Dela Rosa passes away at 64

October 27, 2025

80’s matinee idol and former politician Patrick Dela Rosa passed away, his family confirmed on Monday, October 27. Joram Dela Rosa Garcia, the actor’s nephew, wrote a message on Facebook to honor the 80’s matinee idol. “Today, I honor not just a celebrated actor and respected public servant, but a man whose kindness, love, and presence shaped my life, my uncle, Patrick dela Rosa.” Joram wrote, paying tribute to his uncle’s legacy both on and off the screen. In April this year, Patrick spoke in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, where he shared how much he was enjoying his new life in California after he and his family decided to start fresh abroad. Patrick was known for his roles in films such as Kristo, Suspek, Ping Lacson: Super Cop, Sisingilin ko ng Dugo, and Ex-Con. As of writing, the family did not yet disclose the details of his passing. He was 64 years old.

Link

Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette has died at age 83 from congestive heart failure only days after looking good

October 27, 2025

Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette has died at age 83 from congestive heart failure. His death was confirmed by his record label and came just days after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Jack looking good”. DeJohnette was an influential musician known for his work with Miles Davis and for his own extensive career as a bandleader and composer.

Link

Beloved Rock Singer Dies at 71

October 25, 2025

Marcie Free, rock singer with Unruly Child and King Kobra, died at 71. Bandmate Jay Schellen called her “a truly singular talent... always an Angel, now you have your wings.” Fans and peers shared tributes, praising her voice and impact in rock music. Marcie Free, formerly known as Mark Free, sang with the bands Unruly Child, King Kobra, and Signal. Her death was confirmed on October 24 by bandmate Jay Schellen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two rappers “died suddenly”:

Who are the Freestyle Fellowship members? Everything to know about the hip-hop group as P.E.A.C.E. reportedly passes away

October 27, 2025

P.E.A.C.E. has recently passed away from unknown causes on October 24, 2025. The rapper was associated with Freestyle Fellowship, which also confirmed the latest news.The group members include Myka 9, Aceyalone, and Self Jupiter. Sharing a post on Instagram with a photo of the late artist, known as Mtulazaji Davis, the band paid tribute in the caption. P.E.A.C.E.started his journey by training himself in different instruments. Apart from being active in the musical world, Mtulazaji was a part of the documentary This Is the Life, which focused on the evolution of hip-hop in Los Angeles alongside the popularity of the Good Life Cafe, where Davis and Freestyle Fellowship became famous. Davis’ family members and representatives have yet to comment on the circumstances leading to his death.

No age reported.

Link

Who Was Rapper Posta Boy? BET Freestyle Star Dead At 44 After Reported Battle With Cancer

October 26, 2025

Rapper Posta Boy, who gained nationwide fame through his undefeated run on BET’s 106 & Park “Freestyle Friday”, has reportedly died at 44, according to tributes from fellow artists including Mickey Factz. Factz confirmed the news on social media, revealing that Posta Boy had been battling cancer.

Link

KISS Suffers Another Loss Just Days After Ace Frehley’s Death

October 26, 2025

Just days after the devastating loss of one of their band members, the rockers of KISS are mourning another death. Danny Francis, the long-time head of security for the band, has died. On October 26, KISS guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley shared the news via the social media site X, formerly Twitter. Francis’ death comes just 10 days after KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley died. In sharing the news of Francis’ death, Stanley wrote, “Danny Francis, my dear friend, assistant and so much more for 30 years of tours and life has died after a brutal fight with liver cancer.”

No age reported.

Link

Beloved San Antonio artist Wayne Holtz has died unexpectedly

October 26, 2025

Many in San Antonio [Texas] are mourning the loss of local artist and entertainer Wayne Holtz. The beloved creator recently died while on a trip to visit friends on the West Coast, according to a Facebook post from Bitters & Bones on Saturday, October 25. Holtz was 35, according to a birthday post on his Instagram page. Bitters & Bones, a brewery and restaurant in Saranac Lake, New York, stated no details are known at this time regarding Holtz’s passing. The establishment wrote in its post that Holtz’s death has left its staff and community heartbroken, calling him their “shining star”. As he did in San Antonio, Holtz brought light to the music scene at Bitters & Bones. He recently hosted a live music event in September, according to his Instagram.

Link

Bob Maggs, former Ohio State football offensive lineman, dies at age 61

October 27, 2025

Bob Maggs, a former Ohio State offensive lineman who was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in the mid-1980s, has died. He was 61. His obituary said he died unexpectedly on Oct. 23. Maggs was the starting center for the Buckeyes in 1985 and 1986 when he was named to the All-Big Ten first teams. He also received honorable mention All-American recognition in 1985.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke has died at the age of 31

October 27, 2025

Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke has died at the age of 31 after suffering a “sudden medical issue,” according to a statement shared by the company’s golf-centric ForePlay podcast. Franke, a former head pro at Thornberry Creek Country Club in Wisconsin, joined Barstool Sports and ForePlay in January. “We are beyond devastated to announce that our dear friend and beloved Barstool Sports colleague, Cody ‘Beef’ Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” the statement reads. “Cody truly loved the game of golf.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raiders legend George Atkinson, known for his fierce hits, dies in Georgia at 78

October 27, 2025

George Atkinson, a hard-hitting former Raiders safety who struck fear in the opposition, has died. He was 78. The Raiders said Atkinson’s family informed the team of his death on Monday. The team said he died in Georgia without revealing a cause of death. The Raiders called Atkinson the anchor of the team’s “Soul Patrol” secondary of the 1970s that helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl title. Atkinson remained connected to the organization until his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Milwaukee trainers mourn unexpected death of kickboxing champion Jeffrey ‘Duke’ Roufus

October 20, 2025

MILWAUKEE, WI — Students at Roufusport Mixed Martial Arts in Milwaukee are training hard under the guidance of trainer Isaiah Benjamin, who credits Jeffrey “Duke” Roufus with inspiring him to become a trainer. Roufus, a world kickboxing champion, died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 55. “He really became a student of the game, so he’s taught us so many different styles. We can fight so many different ways,” Benjamin said. “My heart sank, and I just fell on my chair. It did. It didn’t feel real. It still doesn’t feel real.” Roufus was known for his intense training and caring nature outside the octagon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hockey world mourns the loss of goaltender at the age of 31

October 26, 2025

The hockey community has experienced a devastating loss as it was reported that 31-year-old goaltender Jake Patterson passed away. It was announced on Friday night by his former OHL team, the London Knights, that Patterson died. At only 31, the news of his untimely passing was shocking to fans of the junior club. He served as a goaltender for the team during the 2012 to 2014 OHL seasons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rylan Schadegg Died After Establishing Himself as a Top-Tier Athlete

September 12, 2025

According to an Instagram post added to Rylan’s profile, the athlete [27] died on Sept. 7. Rylan’s relatives were the ones who used his profile to share the news. The post included a wholesome photograph of the runner having fun at a sporting event. An official cause of death for Ryan wasn’t stated in the Instagram post that paid tribute to his life. The athlete’s family declared that they wanted people to respect their privacy, which is why no additional information was given through the social media post. However, Rylan’s family did mention what the runner was doing right before he died. Rylan was climbing a mountain when tragedy struck.

Researcher’s Note – Schadegg was a competitive mountain/endurance runner who recently raced in Europe. According to his obit, he died while training in an “accident”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Michael Days, pioneering journalist who led the Philadelphia Daily News during its 2010 Pulitzer Prize win for investigative reporting, has died at 72

October 23, 2025

Michael Days, a pillar of Philadelphia journalism who championed young Black journalists and was beloved among reporters who worked for him at the Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer, died suddenly on Saturday at 72 in Trenton [NJ]. A devout Catholic who grew up in North Philadelphia, Mr. Days was instrumental in developing talent among Philadelphia’s journalism community, leading with a kind but direct approach that nurtured journalists and caused reporters to break out in spontaneous applause when he returned to the Daily News in 2011 after an interim stint at the then-rival Inquirer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Red Lobster co-founder and restaurant chain titan behind Olive Garden, Joe Lee, dies after changing the way America dines

October 21, 2025

Joe R. Lee, the co-founder and first general manager of Red Lobster and the first chief executive officer of Darden Restaurants, passed away Oct. 12 at the age of 85. His death was first announced in the Orlando Business Journal on Monday. Born in 1940 in rural Georgia, Lee served in the United States Air Force before joining Red Lobster’s founding team in 1967 alongside Bill Darden. Lee began as the general manager of the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Fla., in 1968. When Darden was promoted to vice president of General Mills in 1975, Lee was promoted to president of Red Lobster. Under his leadership, the chain expanded to nearly 400 locations by 1985. When Darden Restaurants split from General Mills in 1995, Lee became the company’s first chairman and CEO, serving until 2004. He retired from the board of directors in 2005. During his tenure, Lee oversaw the growth of what has since become the largest casual-dining company in the United States, with a portfolio that includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Chuy’s, Seasons 52, Yard House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Days of Our Lives Star Lauren Koslow Mourns Heartbreaking Family Loss

October 26, 2025

Days of Our Lives fan favorite Lauren Koslow (aka Kate Roberts) is mourning the loss of her younger brother, Donald A. Koslow, who, according to online obituaries, passed away earlier this year at the age of 69. According to the report, Donald A. Koslow of Mashpee, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly on February 2. Lauren paid tribute to her brother on Instagram and Facebook, sharing several photos along with a heartfelt message

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlie Jablonski, Industry Leader and Long-Time NBC and NBC Olympics Visionary, Passes Away at 69

October 26, 2025

Charlie Jablonski, one of the broadcast industry’s top technology leaders for more than four decades, passed away unexpectedly this weekend at the age of 69. A stalwart at NBC in a number of roles beginning in 1983 (including 16 years as VP of Engineering and technology, 36 years working with NBC Olympics in various capacities since the 1988 Games in Seoul, and president of SMPTE for the 1999-2000 term, Jablonski was at the center of transitions like the move to HDTV, stereo audio, Surround Sound, digital formats, and advances in transmission, IP and many other areas.

Researcher’s Note – NBC’s “vaccination” mandate for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christa Orecchio Death: Holistic Nutritionist’s Sudden Passing Stuns Wellness Community

October 26, 2025

Christa Orecchio, a renowned clinical and holistic nutritionist, has died. Her passing was announced on October 22. The news has deeply saddened her extensive following and the wider wellness community. No cause of death was provided. The announcement was made via a heartfelt statement on her official Instagram account. Orecchio’s team shared the tragic news with her followers. They described their hearts as “unbearably heavy.” The statement celebrated her life and profound impact. According to the announcement, Orecchio was a devoted mother and healer. She was known for her fierce belief in food as medicine. Her work touched tens of thousands of people globally over 18 years.

No age reported.

Link

Who was Ben Bader? Tributes pour in as community mourns death of digital influencer in alleged sauna incident

October 24, 2025

24-year-old digital influencer Ben Bader passed away in an alleged sauna incident, and netizens have flooded the internet with tributes. Bader reportedly was a content creator as well as an entrepreneur based in Miami [FL]. Bader had widely been known for his candid storytelling skills as well as online coaching. According to the summary based on the tweets available online, Ben Bader apparently died in a sauna accident at his residence. The alleged incident apparently happened on Friday, October 24, 2025. No further details about the death of the digital influencer have been found as of now.

Link

Reported on October 17:

Maryland Del. Charles Otto Dies Unexpectedly After More Than a Decade of Service

October 17, 2025

Longtime Maryland Del. Charles Otto, a Republican representing Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, passed away unexpectedly, officials said on Friday. The news was first reported by Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who released a statement, and the news was confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore. No details about the Salisbury native’s death have been provided.

No age reported.

Link

16 infants “died suddenly”:

Elkhorn North football earns emotional win days after coach’s infant son passes away

October 24, 2025

OMAHA, Neb. – Elkhorn North football took the field with heavy hearts on Thursday night. The Wolves are mourning the loss of Grant Stanley, the son of head coach Sam Stanley, who passed away this weekend just shy of his first birthday. The bleachers for both Elkhorn North—and their opponent Bennington—featured banners of support for the Stanley family. Fans wore purple or butterflies to the game, both symbols for the loss of a twin or multiple birth. Prior to the senior day ceremony beginning, the team held a balloon release for Grant, who battled congenital heart disease and pulmonary hypertension.

Link

Aila Jade McLaughlin, 11 days

October 25, 2025

Groton, Massachusetts – Our cherished sweet baby girl, Aila McLaughlin, born on October 11, 2025, of Groton, spent eleven precious days in our arms before her life ended far too soon. We spent endless days wishing and praying for her, and our family was beyond excited the day she arrived with her twin brother. The day she arrived with her twin brother, Austin, our home was brimmed with boundless love and joy. In her brief but meaningful life, she knew only love, soft kisses and endless cuddles. Tiny but mighty, she changed us forever simply by being here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Bryce Scales, 4 months

October 25, 2025

Talladega, AL - Baby Bryce Scales, born on July 24, 2025. Though he was small in size, he was strong in will and did not like to be disturbed and you could not touch his feet without feedback. Baby Bryce life came to an early end Monday, October 20, 2025 while in the care of Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, surrounded by his beloved family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rex Terry Herron, 8 days

October 24, 2025

Terry Herron, just eight precious days old, of Bushnell, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms on October 23, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Humble Grace Harris, stillborn

October 23, 2025

Jeffersonville, IN – Baby Girl Humble Grace Harris was born into the loving arms of her family and the gentle embrace of Heaven on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Clark Memorial Hospital. Though her time on earth was brief, her presence filled the hearts of those around her with immeasurable love and light.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxson David Landis, 3 days

October 23, 2025

Petersburg, PA – Jaxson David Landis, 3 days, peacefully went home to be with his heavenly Father following birthing complications on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Jaxson was born in Penn State Medical Center Lancaster on Saturday, October 11.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noah Kaleth Lezama Prado, 5 months

October 23, 2025

Boston, MA – Our precious baby boy, Noah Kaleth Lezama Prado, passed away on October 21, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on June 28, 2025, in Boston, Noah brought endless joy and light to all who met him during his short time on Earth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Enzo Michael Valentin, 6 weeks

October 23, 2025

West Reading, PA – Our precious baby boy, Enzo Michael Valentin, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2025. Though his time with us was brief, Enzo filled our hearts with endless love, light, and joy. His beautiful spirit touched everyone who met him and will forever live in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emery Laine Walters, 5 days

October 23, 2025

Richland, MO – 5-day-old baby, Emery Laine Walters, of Richland, MO, passed away Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Mercy Health System, Lebanon, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Dani Allen, infant

October 22, 2025

Riverdale, GA – Baby Dani Allen passed October 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Demi Allen, infant twin

October 22, 2025

Riverdale, GA – Baby Demi Allen passed October 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Dex Allen, infant

October 22, 2025

Riverdale, GA – Baby Dex Allen passed October 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rayelle Meira Feeney, stillborn

October 22, 2025

Eagan, MN – Rayelle Meira Feeney passed on from this life and into the arms of Jesus on October 8th, 2025, before her birth. Born October 11th at 12:01 am weighting 3.03lbs and 16” long. She was 32 weeks gestation and informally diagnosed with Trisomy 13.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cataleya Grace Garcia, 3 months

October 22, 2025

Fort Worth, Texas - Cataleya Grace Garcia, who entered this world on July 29, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas, and gained her angel wings on October 21, 2025, also in Fort Worth. Though her time with us was brief, she filled every moment with light, love, and joy that will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Siena Elizabeth Cimino, stillborn

October 21, 2025

Girard, PA – Siena Elizabeth Cimino, the beloved daughter of David and Angi Cimino, was born into the arms of angels on Friday, October 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverly Carol Rice, stillborn

October 25, 0025

Huron, Ohio – Beverly Carol Rice, lovingly known as “Baby Bee,” was born into the arms of her family Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Huron, Ohio. Though stillborn, she was surrounded by the endless love of her parents, siblings, and grandparents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Peyton Mackenzie Burkhart, 10

October 21, 2025

Grand Haven, Michigan – Peyton Mackenzie Burkhart, age 10, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 17, 2025, in Free Soil, Michigan. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 26, 2015. Peyton was a devoted sister – striving to be the best big sister to her little brother and looking up to her older sister, her favorite person, trying to be just like her. She deeply loved her mom and dad, and cherished her entire family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Jasper High School student unexpectedly passes away

October 27, 2025

HENDERSON, Ky – A Jasper High School student has passed away unexpectedly. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Jasmyn Lorey passed away Friday. She was manager of the Jasper High School wrestling team and former cheerleader. Since her death, people have been posting memories of Lorey on social media. She is being remembered as a kind, sensitive and a free spirit and was always up for an adventure whether it was going to concerts, ballgames or band competitions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Texas Teen Larissa Rodriguez Died Suddenly at 17 — What Happened?

October 23, 2025

An obituary for 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez describes the teenager as a warm, confident person who “embraced challenges with an unwavering determination from a tender age.” She passed away on Oct. 20, 2025. What happened? Here’s what we know. Larissa’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. We do know it was sudden, per reporting from KRGV. Her death was confirmed by a post to the Weslaco High School Facebook page. The post primarily focused on Larissa as an athlete and student.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former High School Softball Star Dies Following Cancer Diagnosis

October 22, 2025

A Florida community is grieving the loss of Kennedy Waymer, a former high school softball standout and multi-sport athlete, who died at 19 after a battle with cancer, per PEOPLE. Waymer was initially diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, in April 2024, just weeks before graduating from high school. Despite undergoing 19 rounds of chemotherapy and two lung surgeries, Waymer died on October 14, less than six months after her procedures. Waymer graduated with a 4.6 GPA and earned a softball scholarship to the College of Coastal Georgia, where she was pursuing a pre-engineering degree. “She was that happy-go-lucky kid, even when things weren’t going right for her; she’d always have a smile on her face,” Waymer’s parents, Ron and Sandra, told First Coast News.

Link

A college student “died suddenly”:

FAMU Mourns the Loss of Kahri Wilcot, Who Died 11 Weeks After Her Graduation

October 23, 2025

Students of the historically Black university Florida A&M University, or FAMU, mourned the loss of one of their own. In October 2025, the university announced that a recent alum, Kahri Simone Wilcot, died at just 22 years old. Kahri’s sudden death came a few months after she graduated from the university in the Summer of 2025. At the time of publishing, the details surrounding Kahri’s death are unknown. While FAMU confirmed that Kahri’s death happened in mid-to-late October, an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Link

NJ Dad, YouTuber, Innovator Dies Suddenly; $11K Raised For Family

October 27, 2025

David R. Peru, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 19, according to his obituary from Branchburg Funeral Home. A man of intellect and creativity, Peru published Sudoku books, produced more than 150 instructional YouTube videos, and designed original board and card games, according to his obituary. Professionally, he transformed his father’s model airplane business, BP Hobbies, into a global enterprise that helped spark the modern hobby drone industry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Kurt Hester, 61

October 25, 2025

HOUSTON, Texas – University of Houston’s Director of Strength and Performance Kurt Hester passed away after a battle with Stage IV melanoma on Saturday, his family announced. “Kurt showed his unbreakable spirit every day,” Houston Football head coach Willie Fritz said. Death is undefeated, but Coach Hester took it to multiple overtimes. The 61-year-old was diagnosed with melanoma in February and given four to six weeks to live. Hester had seen improvement with the cancer receding, but was hospitalized ahead of Houston’s game against Arizona with an infection.

Link

What happened to Dante Montoya? Community mourns South San Bobcats’ coach as tributes erupt online amid accident report

October 27, 2025

On Sunday, October 26, a report surface on Facebook about the South San Antonio [Texas] High School coach Dante Montoya’s death. A user, John C. Garcia, was the first to share the claim in a group, Mighty South San Bobcats alumni. He asserted that Coach Montoya passed away following an accident while returning to San Antonio. Gracia stated that he was coming back after watching his son play at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. As of this writing, neither South San Antonio High School nor any of the family members has issued a statement about his demise.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Stonington area mourns sudden loss of Doug Edinger

October 23, 2025

STONINGTON, Maine — The Island community is mourning the sudden loss of Doug Edinger of Stonington, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 16 at age 70. Edinger was the owner and pharmacist of Seaside Pharmacy, the Island’s only drug store. With his wife and daughter, he ran the small pharmacy on School Street since 2014. His sudden passing has left family, friends, community members and customers shocked and grieving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A rabbi “died suddenly”:

Rabbi Chaim Brikman, 58, AH

October 26, 2025

Rabbi Mayer Chaim Brikman, lifelong shliach to Sea Gate, New York, where he also served as Rav of K’hal Kneses Yisroel, passed away at the age of 58. In 5751 (1991), he and his wife were sent by the Rebbe as shluchim to Seagate. That same year, he was appointed as rov of K’hal Kneses Yisroel, a historic shul established in 5684 (1924). For more than thirty years, he led the community with dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Matthew James Dalton, 62

October 22, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Sadly, we report the passing of Matthew James Dalton, a long-time resident of Fremont Place, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 62 after a courageous, months-long battle with cancer. Dalton graduated from Daniel Murphy High School in 1981, where he was known for his excellence in both academics and athletics. He went on to earn a degree in Economics from UCLA in 1985. He later obtained his law degree from Loyola Law School. Dalton began his legal career as a Deputy City Prosecutor with the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office before moving to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, where he built a reputation for successfully prosecuting gang crimes and major fraud cases. In the final years of his career, Matthew transitioned to private practice and became the author of the best-selling book, Presumed Guilty.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Longtime Muskingum County OSU Alumni Club President Passes Away

October 23, 2025

ZANESVILLE, OH – A longtime educator and President of the Muskingum County OSU Alumni Club has passed away. Terry Kopchak passed away on Monday at the age of 71. He graduated from THE Ohio State University in 1976 with his BS in Education and then again in 1980 with his Masters in Educational Administration. He went on to have a 44-year-long career in education, serving in a number of roles from teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. He was also employed as an educational consultant as well as college instructor and coordinator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

McMinn County Director of Schools dies unexpectedly, all schools closed Friday

October 23, 2025

ATHENS, Tenn. — The McMinn County Director of Schools has died unexpectedly, the school system announced Thursday. All schools will be closed Friday. “It is with a great deal of sadness that we share that our Director of Schools, Dr. Julie Goodin, has passed away unexpectedly,” Assistant Director of Schools Melasawn Knight said in a statement. Goodin had become director in July after previously serving in other roles in the school system.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Rustburg Elementary School teacher honored at memorial after unexpected death

October 26, 2025

BEDFORD, Va. — Friends, family and the Rustburg Elementary School community gathered for a memorial service today for a beloved teacher who passed away on Oct. 14. Tammy Heddings was honored at Quaker Baptist Church in Bedford. Tammy devoted her life to her students. “That was her passion, changing kids’ lives,” her husband, Troy Heddings, said. Her family said she had only shown small signs that something might be wrong with her heart. “I tried to wake her up, and she was unresponsive,” Troy said. Her death, from heart failure, came as a shock. Her family is now urging women to take every symptom seriously. “Especially above 50, they need to pay attention if they’re having heartburn or something, because it got her,” Troy said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica (Jessi) Brooke Stallings, 25

October 23, 2025

Baxley, GA – Jessica (Jessi) Brooke Stallings, age 25, passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons, Georgia, and employed by the Appling County Board of Education as a teacher at the Appling County High School. All her students knew her as Miss S. Jessi dedicated her spare time to helping coach the Lady Pirates softball and basketball teams at the high school. She had a contagious laugh, never met a stranger, and loved sharing her faith with everyone she met. She lit up every room she walked into and made everyone she encountered feel special and loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 17:

Sherwood Middle School sixth-grade teacher passes away unexpectedly

October 17, 2025

SHREWSBURY, PA — Jonathan Butler, a sixth-grade math and science teacher for the past 11 years at Shrewsbury’s Sherwood Middle School, died unexpectedly on Oct. 8 after a cardiac event he suffered at his home. Butler was 38. “During [his time as a teacher], Mr. Butler impacted the lives of countless students. He was a valued educator, colleague, and friend who deeply cared for the students and the school community. This loss is deeply felt,” said School Committee Chair Erin Boucher.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Littleton police mourning death of longtime sergeant

October 27, 2025

A Littleton [MA} police sergeant who had just completed his 19th year with the department died suddenly at home, officials announced Sunday. Police Chief Matthew Pinard announced the death of Sgt. Edmund Bussiere in a brief statement. What caused Bussiere’s death was not immediately clear. Bussiere leaves behind two adult daughters, Pinard said in the statement.

No age reported.

Link

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announces death of school resource officer

October 26, 2025

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of one of its own school resource officers who served with the agency for over 25 years. CCSO says Marcial Rodriguez, otherwise known as Deputy Rod, passed away unexpectedly on Friday immediately following his shift. Rodriguez joined the sheriff’s office on Aug. 21, 2000. He served in multiple roles, including deputy sheriff, a community crimes detective and a domestic violence detective before becoming a school resource officer in 2018. He was also a crime scene technician, a member of the Bomb Team, and the crisis negotiation team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NYPD detective, ‘loving’ mom of 3 dies in Colombia week after butt lift procedure

October 26, 2025

An NYPD detective and loving mom of three died a week after receiving a butt lift and liposuction procedure in Colombia — prompting her grieving husband to request an investigation into her sudden death, according to sources and reports. Det. Alicia Stone, 40, was rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital in Cali after she was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to law enforcement sources. The 13-year NYPD veteran who was a part of the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau was pronounced dead just over an hour later, sources said. Her cause of death was listed as “unspecified cardiac arrest,” the sources added. Stone had undergone a liposuction and gluteal fat transfer procedure in the country on Oct. 16, just one week prior, according to the sources. Her husband, Michael Stone, told the Daily News that he intends to request an autopsy and probe what led to her sudden death. “The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away,” Michael told the outlet. “She didn’t have any information to tell me when I was asking her….Something just doesn’t add up,” he said. Michael recalled that his wife was “perfectly fine” just before her procedure, and had told relatives the day before her death that she was feeling alright.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Auglaize County Inmate Found Unresponsive…Passes Away

October 27, 2025

The Auglaize County [Ohio] Sheriff’s Office has released the details of an inmate [54] who passed away last night during a routine head count at the jail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illegal Alien in ICE Custody Passed Away in Florida Hospital

October 26, 2025

An illegal alien from Jordan in ICE custody passed away in a South Florida hospital. 67-year-old Hasan Ali Moh’D Saleh, an illegal alien from Jordan in ICE custody, was pronounced dead by medical professionals at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Florida, earlier this month. An LCH physician reported the preliminary cause of death as cardiac arrest. On October 10th, Saleh was taken to LCH due to a fever. Later that day, he was admitted for further treatment and evaluation. On October 11th, at approximately 6:32pm, LCH medical staff found Saleh unresponsive and immediately started CPR, resuscitating him. A short time later, Saleh again lost his pulse, and CPR was reinitiated. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Saleh passed away. Saleh had a significant medical history, including hypertension, heart disease, renal disease and diabetes.

Link

Officials: Two inmates died unexpectedly at Elayn Hunt last week

October 20, 2025

ST. GABRIEL, LA — Two inmates at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died unexpectedly late last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. Both inmates have been identified. Kavon Matthews died on Thursday, Oct. 16th, and Michael Johnson died on Oct. 17th, per the department’s deputy secretary. Autopsies have been requested on both inmates due to their unexpected nature to determine the men’s causes of death. Investigators have not released any other details at this time.

No age reported.

Link

Bodies keep being recovered from the bayous around Houston. Why officials are convinced it’s not the work of a serial killer

October 27, 2025

“Enough is enough of wild speculation.” Houston Mayor John Whitmire was frustrated as he stood in front of the cameras alongside the police chief last month, trying to dispel the rumors that have cast a veil of anxiety over the vast network of bayous that crisscross his city. “There is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose on the streets of Houston,” Whitmire said at the news conference. A crescendo of nervous speculation reached fever pitch in the city when the body of 20-year-old University of Houston student Jade McKissic was pulled from Brays Bayou on September 15 – one of seven deaths reported in Houston area bayous last month. Alarmed by the chain of bodies pulled out of bayous, some Houston residents took to social media to try to make sense of the deaths, with posts pushing theories of a serial killer garnering thousands of likes. Family members of some of those found in the waterways have also shown skepticism over the death investigations and called for more answers.

Last week, the father of Kenneth Cutting Jr., a 22-year-old found dead in Buffalo Bayou last year, expressed frustration with authorities after the medical examiner listed his son’s cause of death as undetermined. “He did not fall in that bayou,” the father Kenneth Cutting Sr. told CNN affiliate KHOU. “I don’t know if there’s a serial killer but the way that they’re dealing with these bodies is ridiculous.” But the Houston Police Department and Mayor Whitmire have vehemently refuted the serial killer conspiracy theories and insist the deaths aren’t connected. None of the fatalities have been ruled homicides.

“Unfortunately, drowning in our bayous is not a new phenomenon,” the mayor said at the news conference. “There are 2,500 miles of bayous, and people are exposed to them, sometimes foul play – often not.” Adding to the anxiety is the fact that reported bayou deaths in the Houston area have more than doubled compared to 2023, with at least 25 deaths being confirmed so far this year by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the medical examiner. By comparison, at least 14 bayou deaths were confirmed by this time in 2024 and a total of 20 the whole year. The cause of death was undetermined or pending in 16 of this year’s cases, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Researcher’s Note - Anything but the vaxx.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Coroner identifies man who passed away following crash in Laurens County

October 23, 2025

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a driver has passed away following a crash in Waterloo on Wednesday. Officials said the crash took place on Riverford Road. The driver, identified as 70-year-old David Lee, was flown to a hospital where he passed away. The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four killed in a helicopter crash:

Senator Darren Bailey’s family tragically killed in horror helicopter crash

October 23, 2025

Former Republican State [IL] Senator Darren Bailey’s son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren have tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash. Bailey, along with his wife Cindy, confirmed the devastating news that their son Zachary, his wife Kelsey, and their two children were among the victims of the crash. They also confirmed that their 10-year-old grandson Finn, who was not on board, is safe. In a statement released on X, Bailey said: “On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana. “Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe. Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. ”

Link

Jasmine Brown has passed away in car crash on I-90 after last Facebook post

October 23, 2025

Information reaching Kossyderrickent has it that Jasmine Brown has passed away in a car crash on I-90 after last Facebook post. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jasmine Katherine Brown, 27, of Winona died on the scene of the crash Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 27-year-old Winona woman was going west on I-90 in a Chevy Traverse when the vehicle went off the road into the median and hit the County Road One bridge pier head on, then rolled multiple times coming to a rest in the middle of both westbound lanes. Other agencies responding to the crash include the Mower County and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Offices, Grand Meadow Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Link

H-E-B warehouse employee passes away after medical episode while driving forklift

October 26, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An H-E-B warehouse worker has died following a medical episode at work. On Sunday, first responders were called to a local H-E-B warehouse for an employee showing signs of medical distress. According to an H-E-B spokesperson, one of their warehouse partners was operating a forklift when she came to a stop. Another partner at the warehouse noticed that she appeared to show signs of distress, and EMS was called. H-E-B wanted to clarify that the employee was not found unconscious in a freezer and had not sustained injuries caused by a forklift. The employee tragically succumbed to her medical episode at the hospital. The investigation continues.

Researcher’s Note - H-E-B had an employee “vaccination” mandate during the “pandemic.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman running marathon to support family of coworker who died suddenly

October 23, 2025

COVENTRY, R.I. — Don Mailloux died suddenly at the age of 48 back in June. “It’s a blessing in this time of tragedy. I get little cookies from heaven and this is one of them,” Cate Mailloux said. Cate and Don had been married for more than two decades and have two children, Mackenzie and Ben.“I look at pictures. I think of the happy moments, and I think about what my life will be like not having him around,” Mackenzie said. He worked in sales at Tasca Automotive Group in Cranston for more than 20 years, a place where everyone felt like family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing NY hunter found dead in tree stand at state park

October 23, 2025

A 67-year-old hunter from central New York was found dead in a tree stand by forest rangers in a New York state park last week, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The man – a Remsen, Oneida County resident – was hunting in Gilbert Lake State Park in Lisbon, Otsego County, and according to the DEC, did not return home. His spouse reported him missing around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, when he failed to return home, according to the report. Search crews from numerous fire departments and New York State Police and New York State Park Police searched the park and the found the missing hunter dead in a tree stand just after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, the report read. Rangers used a rope system to extricate the man’s body. His remains were turned over to the Otsego County Coroner. Authorities did not share a cause of death.

Link

Second tragedy strikes Disney in a week — less than a mile from where superfan took her own life

October 22, 2025

A second guest has died at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida — less than a mile from where a superfan took her own life last week. Police, resort staff and medical responders were dispatched to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on reports of a “Person Down” just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Inside the Magic reported, citing Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). “A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital, where, unfortunately, he died. There are no signs of foul play,” an OCSO spokesperson told The Post.

The tragedy comes just days after another death on the sprawling resort. Last Tuesday, Summer Equitz, 31, took her own life at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The Naperville, Illinois, woman and Disney superfan had arrived at the park that same day without informing her family. She died of “multiple blunt impact injuries,” the OCSO said, after earlier reports wrongly stated she was struck by the monorail which passes through the middle of the hotel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman who fell ill after Johnson & Johnson vaccine has died age 57

October 22, 2025

Nevada woman who fought for her life for two years in the hospital after the C-19 vaccine passed away, leaving behind $7.5 million in hospital bills that have bankrupted her family. The woman’s teenage son says, Tonja Marie Johnson was a 57-year-old employed by the state of Nevada and was mandated to get the vaccine [sic]. After she received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine [sic], she would spend the next two years fighting for her life of an unknown illness in the hospital after she became paralyzed from the waist down, developed blood clots in her legs and lungs, required the complete removal of her stomach and spleen, flatlined 4 times and was brought back to life, and dropped to just 70 lbs. Sadly, she has now passed away. According to the son, his mother’s hospital stay racked up $7.5 million in bills, and although insurance has covered most of it, the balance has bankrupted the family.

Researcher’s Note – A regular press article debunks the teenage son’s story, calling the adverse reaction “rare”: Link

Link

Co-Owner Of Popular Hamden Brewery Dies Unexpectedly, Mourned

October 21, 2025

HAMDEN, CT — Haven Beer Company in Hamden is mourning the death of co-owner Kevin Fitzsimmons, who died unexpectedly last week, according to a post on the popular brewery and taproom’s Facebook page. “Haven Beer Company was Kevin’s lifelong dream, and he cared so deeply for every member of our team and for all of our customers,” the post reads. “His passion and deep kindness helped shape Haven into what it is today.” Fitzsimmons, 49, was also heavily involved with the designing, planning, and building of Dockside Brewery in Milford from its “inception to its completion,” according to his obituary. Fitzsimmons was the general manager at Dockside Brewery before realizing his “lifelong dream and passion” of owning his own restaurant with Haven Beer Company.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Private Chef Found Dead in Alabama One Week After Going Missing While Walking Dogs

October 20, 2025

Private chef Xavier Calvin Chambers was discovered dead at the age of 31 nearly one week after he disappeared while walking his two dogs in Alabama. The Huntsville Police Department announced in a social media post that Chambers’ body was found on October 16. Hours before his remains were found, the department and other agencies began a targeted search around 11 a.m. near the 9500 block of Madison Boulevard in Huntsville. The team found a deceased body during the search, who was later identified as Chambers, according to a news release. According to the outlets, one of the dogs returned later that morning without Chambers. His mom then reported him as missing. That same morning, WAAY reported that police received multiple reports about a naked man running around the roadway with two dogs before he was seen running into the woods. A “Missing and Endangered Person Alert” was issued by the Huntsville Police Department, saying that Chambers was last seen on October 10 around 8:30 a.m. Additionally, authorities said that he “may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.” Chamber’s mom told WAAY that her son disappeared a handful of times while walking the dogs before their trip to Alabama. While she said the incidents scared her, it was a relatively new thing to happen to her son. Police officers searched the woods where Chambers was last seen, and they managed to find the other dog. However, Chambers’ body was not found during the same search.



Authorities went on to conduct an “extensive” search before Chambers’ body was found, authorities said. An investigation into his death is currently ongoing, though no foul play is suspected. “The preliminary autopsy findings revealed no signs of foul play,” Dr. Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County coroner, told People in a statement. “Additional studies are currently being conducted to establish the cause of death.” After his body was recovered, family friend Patrice Thomas Conwell told WAAY that his mother was “in disbelief.” She continued, “It’s a devastating result, not the result we wanted, but we did want resolution.”

Link

An interior designer “died suddenly”:

James Samuel Kellogg, 64

October 26, 2025

James Samuel “Sam” Kellogg, a gifted interior designer whose impeccable taste and radiant spirit left a mark from Chicago to Naples, Florida, died unexpectedly on October 6, 2025, in Chicago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel M. Long, 32

October 26, 2025

London, Ohio – Rachel M. Long, 32, of London, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 23, 2025, in her residence. A 2011 graduate of London High School, Rachel had owned and operated Pawfect Pups Grooming and Boarding in London. An animal lover at heart, she also was active in rescuing dogs. She was an avid reader and loved attending rock concerts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Martin, 68

October 26, 2025

Harold Dean Martin, age 68, of Holts Summit, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. A proud graduate of the Southern Boone R-1 Class of 1975, Dean held many jobs throughout his life, including positions at Fletcher’s Market and R&R Car Audio, among others. However, his greatest passion was umpiring local youth softball and baseball games — a role he proudly served in for 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Lee Vollaro, 69

October 26, 2025

East Hartford, Conn. – Robin Lee Vollaro, 69, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Joseph John Vollaro died unexpectedly on Monday, October 13, 2025, at home. She grew up in East Hartford, CT, and was a graduate of Penny High School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald C. Matthiesen, 65

October 26, 2025

Donald C. Matthiesen “Don”, age 65, of Odell, IL, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2025, with his loving wife at his side. Don graduated from Lincoln Way Central High School. Following his schooling, he proudly served his country with the United States Army. He worked his way up in the world of truck driving from the time he graduated until he became an owner/operator of Langer Transport Corporation, which was a title he wore proudly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen L. Raissi, 65

October 26, 2025

Karen L. Raissi, 65, of Groton [CT] died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Further information to follow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian “Buff” Johnson, 71

October 26, 2025

Brian “Buff” Johnson, 71, of New London [MN] , died unexpectedly Friday, October 24, 2025 at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls while working in the Sioux Falls area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Edward Fisher, 67

October 26, 2025

Robert Edward Fisher, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, October 8, 2025. Robert wore many hats throughout his life until he settled into the family business as an accountant for the last 30 years. Around 2011, Robert moved into his cozy apartment, at Senior Cottages which he loved the environment and his many friends there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephan Cephas Jean-Baptiste, 23

October 26, 2025

Stephan Cephas Jean-Baptiste, 23, of Randolph [MA] , died unexpectedly on October 22, 2025. He is survived by his parents, siblings, extended family and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn (Lynn) Yaple Dawn (Lynn) Yaple, 66

October 25, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Dawn (Lynn) Yaple Dawn (Lynn) Yaple, age 66, passed away September 4, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. A special thanks to UNM Cancer Center, Dr. Carolyn Muller, Rebecca, Liz, and all of the staff, for their special care and effort.

Link

Scott M. Aldous, 59

October 25, 2025

COLTON, New York – A Celebration of Life gathering for Scott M. Aldous, 59, a resident of 12 Riverside Drive, Colton, will be held at the Colton Amvets on Saturday, November 1, 2025 starting at 1 p.m. Mr. Aldous passed away Thursday evening, October 23, 2025, after his 2-year battle of Esophageal Cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Link

Cheryl Lee Ferguson, 56

October 24, 2025

Windermere, FL - Passed peacefully on October 15, 2025. After earning her Master of Science from Springfield College (1993), she dedicated many years to her career as a Certified Hand Therapist, sharing guidance, encouragement, and positivity with all she met. Outside of work, Cheryl loved to stay active: teaching aerobics classes, running marathons, cheering at hockey rinks, tennis courts, and soccer fields, and enjoying family walks around the neighborhood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Lorenzen, 48

October 23, 2025

Monticello, Iowa – Matthew Lorenzen 48, died suddenly on his family farm on Tuesday October 21, 2025. Matt had worked for CPS in Wyoming, and he spent 20 years working for Cedar Rapids Winpump before farming full-time and operating MJ Lorenzen Trucking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Quinton, 42

October 23, 2025

BLISSFIELD, MI - Jonathan Alexander “Jonny” Quinton, age 42, of Blissfield, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 20, 2025. Pursuing a career as a physical therapist, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science from Eastern Michigan University before obtaining his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Michigan in 2010.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Lain-Maiden, 40

October 23, 2025

Rockdale, IL – Tracy Marie Lain-Maiden passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2025, at the age of 40. Born on May 31, 1985, to Patricia and James Lain, Tracy lived a life filled with warmth, kindness, and an unwavering love for her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard M. Bernstein, 61

October 22, 2025

Worcester, MA – Richard M. Bernstein, age 61, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hope S. Goodman, 55

October 22, 2025

Hope S. Goodman, 55, of Rimersburg [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at Clarion Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa D. Ferebee, 40

October 22, 2025

Conshohocken, PA – Melissa D. Ferebee, age 40, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on October 20, 2205 at her home after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was employed as a Property Manager for a family business. In her younger years, Melissa did horseback riding and played tennis and softball in high school. She later coached tennis while employed at AIM Academy. Melissa loved time at the beach and bike riding in Ocean City, NJ, and spending family time in the mountains in Georgia.

Link

Alexis Marie Levens Barrows, 24

October 21, 2025

Franklin, GA – Mrs. Alexis Marie Levens Barrows, age 24, of Franklin, passed away October 17, 2025, after a valiant fight with leukemia. Family was at the center of everything for her. Her three babies were her life and she did everything she could to be the best mother for them. Everyone in her family and countless friends were her prayer warriors during her battle with cancer. She faced every challenge with determination and courage. Although her struggle is over, her family knows they will see her again in Heaven gloriously healed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hunter Barrows.

Link

Reported on October 19:

Amy Robertson, 33

October 19, 2025

Saint Joseph, Missouri – In January of 2022, Amy moved to Dallas, Texas, to start a new adventure working for Bishop Robert Barron and Word on Fire. She had a great experience at Word on Fire until December of 2022, when she was diagnosed with AML Leukemia. That is when we saw Amy’s true strength, faith and courage. Her unwavering convictions were so inspiring for all during her battle with AML.

Link

CANADA (551)

Reported on October 15:

Alberta (84)

Wayne Allen O’Grady, 62, Link

Dylan James Bidulka, 34, Link

Jeffrey Robert Bexson, 61, Link

Douglas “Doug” Robert Lee, 67, Link

Jo-Layne Norma Jean Favel, 23, Link

Edward Michael Hennessey, 65, Link

Nico Gruber, 23, Link

John Harvie Dean Umpherville, 59, Link

Roland Chenard, 63, Link

Shannon Marie Sandelin, 36, Link

Anita Scout, 57, Link

Rob DeJong, 63, Link

Sonya Lynn Ventura, 50, Link

Douglas “Doug” Meroslaw Babee, 68, Link

Terry John O’How, 71, Link

John Goofers, 71, Link

Winston Roger Merrier, 64, Link

Darrell Wade Archer Downey, 65, Link

Corey Dallas Choboter, 34, Link

Terry William Grantham, 65, Link

Judy Lynn Jorginson, 61, Link

Jessie Jane Coish, 73, Link

Denise Batog, 65, Link

Doris Amahoose, 65, Link

Kenton Lavern Sippola, 29, Link

Donny Joseph Langdon, 48, Link

Kathleen Hurd, 57, Link

Deon Conradie, 66, Link

Sunita Devi Ahir, 55, Link

Keith Janz, 60, Link

Richard (Ricky) Gordon Anderson, 43, Link

Wayne Keith Williams, 69, Link

Simone Beth Lindstrom, 65, Link

Samuel Derwyn Danby, 25, Link

Wayne William Klassen, 65, Link

Paul Brian MacIsaac, 60, Link

Irena Wylegly, 68, Link

Keith Gordon Desrosiers, 48, Link

Donna Little, 68, Link

Lubhaya Ram, 55, Link

Judyann Sound, 58, Link

Lindsay Diane Burnett Armstrong, 39, Link

Nichole Rose Lewis, 40, Link

​Boyd Norman Black Plume “Big Indian”, 57, Link

Kenwick Rain Eagle Plume, stillborn, Link

Aaron Norman Ferguson, 60, Link

Roberto Balcarce, 72, Link

Carl Giesbrecht, 60, Link

Lidy Patricia Marina Dipert, 42, Link

Kayla Blackwell, 18, Link

Gregory (Greg) Darrol Jessop, 48, Link

Terri Kusiak, 53, Link

Pradeep Alan Silas, 63, Link

Lorne Gene Johnston, 66, Link

Gabriel Troy Sininger, 28, Link

Lee Allan Sparks, 63, Link

Youssef Mohamad Awada, 51, Link

Dale “Shawn” Poytress, 63, Link

Douglas “Doug” Robert Lee, 67, Link

Barry Blaine Tilleman, 63, Link

Barbara Gallace, 66, Link

Victor Hryciw, 65, Link

Henry Vasquez, 51, Link

John Edward Sexsmith, 63, Link

Jesse Conrad Bull, 44, Link

Donna Litke, 68, Link

Rishi Kapoor, 50, Link

Jamie Alex Evan Bellerose, 27, Link

Mark Michael Gallichan, 61, Link

Catherine Doran, 60, Link

Rudy Hartke, 64, Link

Susan Gladys Corbett, 64, Link

Harold Jansen, 63, Link

Dwayne Blumhagen, 63, Link

Deirdre Leanne Bajnoczi, 61, Link

Vanessa Jennifer Poucette, 55, Link

Le-Anne Lavonne Mintuck, 37, Link

Monique Maria Skogen, 54, Link

Hugo Sidney Smith, 58, Link

Christine Ferguson, 64, Link

Rachel Nicole Johannson, 31, Link

Shawn Ralph Sheppard, 67, Link

British Columbia (11)

BC: Former WHLer Orca Wiesblatt passes away at age 25

October 15, 2025

The hockey world was in shock on Monday morning as news broke that Orca Wiesblatt had passed away in an automobile accident over the weekend. He was just 25 years old. Wiesblatt spent two seasons in the WHL, both with the Calgary Hitmen where he posted 22 goals and 41 assists in 77 career games. The Wiesblatt family was well known across the WHL as Orca’s younger brothers Oasiz (Medicine Hat) and Ozzy (Prince Albert) both had successful careers in the league and are both in camp with the Nashville Predators.

Link

Shawn William Precious, 55, Link

Timothy David Hosford, 59, Link

Cole Edmond Charles Aubichon, 36, Link

David Sheremeto, 56, Link

Candace Havelock, 50, Link

Derrick Vossler, 70, Link

Gordon John Walter Field, 68, Link

Tom Nick Sherstobitoff, 60, Link

Lauralee “Barb” Hayes-Shackleton, 59, Link

Manitoba (8)

Jenny Lynn Petersen (nee Berry), 54, Link

Robert Brian Halldorsson, 58, Link

Gord Patterson, 49, Link

Bradley Scott Taylor, 60, Link

Jason Keith Bessant, 51, Link

Glen “Michael” Burzuik, 67, Link

Beverley Taylor, 71, Link

Ronald Patrick McRae, 65, Link

New Brunswick (9)

Linda Burbine, 74, Link

Jennifer Lynn Connor, 53, Link

Justin T. Dickson, 38, Link

John “Sonny” Noel Dedam Jr., 64, Link

Yarosolov Bolokan, 11, Link

Mark Allen Nowlan, 60, Link

Jeffrey Carl Cronkhite, 59, Link

Elizabeth J. Daigle, 70, Link

Cheryl LeBlanc, 65

October 23, 2025

Passed away on October 22, 2025, at The Albert House with her loving family by her side after a very long and courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.

Researcher’s Note - Progressive aphasia is a neurological condition causing a gradual loss of language skills, such as speaking, reading, and writing, due to damage in the parts of the brain that control communication. It is a type of dementia that worsens over time and can be caused by underlying diseases like frontotemporal degeneration or Alzheimer’s. Symptoms can vary by type, but often include difficulty finding words, poor grammar, or trouble understanding conversations.

Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (18)

Carmen Marlene Curtis, 55, Link

Paul Eugene Wells, 69, Link

George Andrew (Andy) Bennett, 61, Link

Gary Walsh, 61, Link

James (Jimmy) Gilbert Park, 54, Link

James Patrick Plowman, 36, Link

Charles Stoddard, 59, Link

Rodney Paul Gray, 58, Link

George Joseph Butt, 53, Link

Daphne Mary Noseworthy, 69, Link

Jeffrey Welch, 61, Link

Michael George Hobson, 50, Link

Shane Malcolm Maurice Boutcher, 34, Link

Catherine Greta Paddock, 68, Link

Glynn Moreton Williams, 72, Link

E. Anne Inder, 68, Link

William Lethbridge, 62, Link

Tanya Walsh, 57, Link

Nova Scotia (53)

Brenda Ilene MacDonald, 71, Link

Randy William Smit, 59, Link

Wayne Donald Davis, 72, Link

Doreen Marie Leopold, 75, Link

Richard Henry Townsend, 66, Link

Heather Gay MacDonald, 71, Link

Joshua Peter Kondraczynski, 46, Link

Jill Queripel, 56, Link

Suzanne Marie “Sue” Smith, 65, Link

Bruno Joseph “Wells” Ouellet, 65, Link

Stephen Thomas Lane, 57, Link

Norman Alexander Roache, 60, Link

Ambrose Kellogg, 51, Link

John Edward Connolly, 63, Link

Kevin William Currie, 39, Link

Julia Ann Knowles, 51, Link

Christopher Wade Jerome MacDonald, 43, Link

John Angus Rankin (Johnny) Gillis, 62, Link

Gary Pond, 63, Link

Mark Larsen, 38, Link

Bruce Allan Dunn, 58, Link

Stephen Gregory Stewart, 42, Link

Eugene Scott Cashen, 66, Link

Frederick William Hirschfeld, 62, Link

Gladys Muriel McKenzie, 73, Link

Carolin Ann Corkum, 56, Link

Doris Ann Judson, 64, Link

Christopher Charles DeViller, 64, Link

Shirley Ann Jenkinson, 69, Link

Darrell Gordon Creelman, 72, Link

Carla Hazel Brown, 52, Link

William “Bill” Moffatt, 71, Link

Wayne Stephen Savage, 69, Link

Greg Oxner, 62, Link

Brian Harley Perry, 69, Link

John Edward Connolly, 63, Link

Penny Ann Roberts, 60, Link

Devin Andrew Green, 40, Link

Carol Louise Dixon, 65, Link

William Phillip “Bill” MacIntosh, 69, Link

Jacob Vaughn “Jack” Johnson, 32, Link

Linda Marie Brown, Link

K. Elaine Stewart, 67, Link

Pamela Joy “Pam” D’Aubin, 63

October 20, 2025

On October 17, 2025 surrounded by her family and “soul sisters”. After a 4-month battle with cancer, she has gone to join her high school sweetheart and lifetime soul mate Tim.

Researcher’s Note - Her husband died June 2021, age 61, no cause noted: Link

Link

Kevin Wilfred Boudreau, 69, Link

Nichola Margaret Precious, 46, Link

David Wayne Ferguson, 70, Link

Marie Carolyn (Butts) MacSween, 75, Link

Noel Beverly (Taylor) Spencer, 65, Link

Michael Alexander Campbell, Jr., 73, Link

Gail Margaret MacDonald, 71, Link

Robert Leslie Chambers, 63, Link

Ontario (293)

Tim Cook, 54, Link

Emma Louise Bennett, 41, Link

Adam Jeremy James Pratt, 54, Link

Xian Nu Zhang, 52, Link

Alma Cabanela, 58, Link

Darrin “Fro” Russell Norton, 47, Link

Konrad Paul Mirasty, 64, Link

Ricky James Erb, 64, Link

Paul Harvey Kejick, 57, Link

Graham Gork, 71, Link

Scott Allan Bloomfield, 58, Link

Elizabeth “Lisa” Marie Beaulieu, 60, Link

Alain Lessard, 61, Link

Stanley Joseph Byram, 72, Link

Joel Kennedy, 41, Link

James “Jim” Raley, 62, Link

Jeff Britton, 63, Link

Jacob Bowen-King, 33, Link

Maher Constantine, 46, Link

Josip Jarcevic, 70, Link

Khielea Bodkin, 35, Link

Jamie Laurie, 60, Link

Michele “Shelly” Preenen, 63, Link

Joyce Elizabeth Evans, 74, Link

Glenn Richard James Hodgkinson, 72, Link

Amanda Clarke, 44, Link

James Lee Meredith, 49, Link

Myrna Christene Odo, 71, Link

Joyce Ellen McNeil, 75, Link

Cpl. Frank William Janzen, 61, Link

Melinda Heidinga, 64, Link

Joe Hodgins, 72, Link

Randy Rilett, 61, Link

Craig Edward Abernethy, 63, Link

Jim Jamieson, 62, Link

Caitlin Lois Crack, 40, Link

Kimberley Ann Helps, 54, Link

Christopher Kenneth Thibault, 59, Link

Nancy Mary Phillips, 72, Link

Chandramohan Joseph, 60, Link

Pirathagini Ravikumar, 41, Link

Matthew David Myers, 48, Link

Irene M. Valley, 65, Link

Terry “Rat” Blakely, 67, Link

Debra Lynn “Debbie” Sharpe, 64, Link

Danielle Hoffman, 51, Link

Jeanette Valerie Haggan, 71, Link

Jennifer Ann Gliddon, 54, Link

Kevin Michael O’Donnell, 66, Link

Dawn Kelly, 44, Link

Valerie May Walker, 59, Link

Katerina Novak, 57, Link

Blake Thomas Ernest Best, stillborn, Link

Raymond Roger Jacques, 74, Link

Tammy Alice Marie Shuker, 65, Link

Vito Galati, 61, Link

Leslie “Les” Mayer, 58, Link

Caroline Schlichting, 56, Link

Joshua Ambrose Cameron, 40, Link

Maria Lidia Cordeiro, 69, Link

Darren Clemens, 57, Link

Robert Lenard Stanley Vaughan, 68, Link

Janice Courville, 65, Link

Wesley Oliver Elwood, stillborn, Link

Cleveland Dana Fox, 67

October 25, 2025

Dana passed on gently at the Fox den in Waterloo, on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Dana ran in dozens of full marathons including nine trips to the Boston Marathon. Six months prior to his diagnosis, at the age of 64, Dana ran a time of 3.23 at the Boston Marathon and had his eyes set on the World Championship in Berlin, a goal he never took eyes off until his very last moment. In November 2023, Dana was diagnosed with Stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma and told he had 6-12 months to live.

Researcher’s Note - Cholangiocarcinoma is the formerly rare bile duct cancer.

Link

Danny Albers, 55, Link

Susan Amor Calcada, 56, Link

Cathy Vivian Stephen, 74, Link

John Alfred Taylor, 58, Link

Sandra Millar, 73, Link

Susan Brannigan-Rampp, 63, Link

Constable Jack Spearns (Retired), 49, Link

David “Dave” Wayne Skalba, 64, Link

Brandy Michelle Robillard, 51, Link

Nathan Michel Joseph Levesque, 55, Link

Terry Robertson, 61, Link

Sukhjit Singh Bhullar, 60, Link

Harjit Singh Sidhu, 57, Link

Phillip Henry “Phill” Doherty, 72, Link

Leonard William Sitch, 64, Link

Gary Anthony Marozsan, 59, Link

Lavan Thambimuthu, 59, Link

Kenneth Ernest Holder, 74, Link

Donte Alexander Planter, 2 months, Link

Mark Edward Jason Woodfield, 55, Link

Shayne Brand, 54, Link

Dr. Agron Alija, 62, Link

Micheline Dostie, 75, Link

William Michael McNeil, 63, Link

Luther Cary, 63, Link

Nelu Coprean, 62, Link

Vedrana Todorovic, 54, Link

Paula Bendo, 74, Link

Megan Haddad-Burns, Link

Trevor Lawrence Connor, 69, Link

Cindy Foot, 63, Link

Gisele Robertson, 70, Link

Kim Brown, 68, Link

Lisa Norlene Bruinsma, 53, Link

Carolyn Rigg, 68, Link

Grace Schoep, 68, Link

Dave Belanger, 70, Link

Vijendran Vijayam, 46, Link

Salamawit Tadesse Newaye, 64, Link

Julie Kristin East, 55, Link

Lorenzo Caputo, 62, Link

Alex McCulloch, 30, Link

Ernie Lynne, 62, Link

Stephen Faubert, 64, Link

Margaret Anne Dupcik, 54, Link

Ian Patrick Cater, 68, Link

Todd William Fulton, 54, Link

Emmanuel Mota, 62, Link

Stephen Richard Scholten, 53, Link

Kenneth Daryl Johnston, 65, Link

David James “Dave” Ayton, 73, Link

Joseph Kevin Paul Tousignant, 59, Link

Mark Wilson, 54, Link

Sandra Pacheco, 59, Link

Lawrence “Larry” Basil Laevens, 71, Link

Steven Allen Fedorovitch, 64, Link

Taryn Elise Simbrow, 47, Link

Sean Patrick Minister, 51, Link

Robert James Frederick Hayes, 73, Link

Murray Roger Wallace, 70, Link

Glenn Richard James Hodgkinson, 72, Link

Rachel Elizabeth Fearrey, 64, Link

Jeffrey “Paul” Evans, 59, Link

George Allan Labarge, 62, Link

Leonard John “Len” MacPhee, 63, Link

Michael Anthony Peters, 60, Link

Dale Ronald Miles, 56, Link

Daniel LaPorte, 70, Link

Robert Ross, 47, Link

Daniel Seguin, 61, Link

Thomas Bashista, 38, Link

Maria Garcia Prado, 64, Link

Brock Alexander Lindsay, 63, Link

Suzanne O’Neill, 70, Link

Joe Domingues, 61, Link

Jason Foster, 54, Link

Derek Rene Ouellette, 41, Link

Kirtikumar Chandulal Patel, 63, Link

Walter “Ron” Hryniw, 53, Link

Scott Legge, 55, Link

Bonnie Elizabeth Jepson, 56, Link

Jean Marie Evelyn Thornton, 54, Link

Serena “Billie” Haryett, Link

“Tammy” Dorothy Tamara Townsend, 53, Link

Dorothy Edwards, 65, Link

Scott Duffield, 62, Link

Jeong Ok ‘Jenny’ Mun, 63, Link

Michael Ivan Bernier, 60, Link

Tom Maier, 69, Link

Brennan Alexander McIntyre, 40, Link

Peter James Andrew Coombes, 62, Link

Mary Ann Jacobs, 64, Link

Susan Lennox, 66, Link

Slobodan “Ćoro” Marin, 62, Link

Jeffery Martin Shipman, 47, Link

Ilija Labus, 47, Link

Marie Theresa Wabason, 51, Link

Jared Joseph Spade, 22, Link

Donald James Smith, 49, Link

Catherine Christena Cullen, 65, Link

Kingsley Ronald Turner, 70, Link

Beverly Dianne Burchill, 71, Link

Liette Jobin, 73, Link

Stella Nowegijick, 65, Link

Mark Vernon Fess, 35, Link

Premnath Mahalingam, 36, Link

Elena Pupolin, 48, Link

Jason Shouten, 51, Link

Gary Edward Charters, 74, Link

Linda Kilanski, 61, Link

Jack Kingsley, 45, Link

Mark James Laureat Pollard, 47, Link

Carmine Esposito, 65, Link

Michael Tucker, 68, Link

Ahamad Khan, 75, Link

Mark Robert Kelly, 54, Link

Jeffrey Ludlow, 56, Link

Gary Harvey Brown, 64, Link

Phillip Delano Howes, 75, Link

Craig Edward Abernethy, 63, Link

Mark Allen Russell, 64, Link

Maigan Edwards, 30, Link

Nelia Santos, 64, Link

Darren James McCormick, 54, Link

Jennifer Julie Massie, 48, Link

Amy Johnston, 46, Link

Miroslaw Kuchar, 65, Link

Edward James Christopher “Chris” Vaughan, 65, Link

Fred Hopkins, 63, Link

Nicola Rossi, 72, Link

Raffaella “Raff” Dodaro, 60, Link

Johan Peters, 60, Link

John Albert Hilliker, 71, Link

Cristy Nguyen, 21, Link

David James Holly, 49, Link

Jonathan Charles Jack, 23 days, Link

David Butkevich, 63, Link

Layla Grace Danica Pépin, stillborn, Link

Zachary “Zac” James Stanford, 24, Link

Kyle Russell, 44, Link

Michelet Lorquet, 57, Link

Mallissa Vogt, 54, Link

Claudio Puddu, Link

John Douglas Lennick, 59, Link

Robert “Bob” Blake, 68, Link

Colleen Horton Closs, 72, Link

Michael Robert Wells, 64, Link

Brian Stanley Kennedy, 76, Link

Tim Burgess, 49, Link

Linda Elizabeth Zahra, 73, Link

Ron Atkins, 64, Link

Pierina Silletta, 75, Link

Annina Gualtieri, 74, Link

Daniel Lawrence Guitar, 63, Link

Kelly Breton, 63, Link

Nancy Tucker, 65, Link

Kennedy Weber, 16, Link

Joseph Andrew Evans (Hepburn), 32, Link

Stephen Richard Pagliuso, 47, Link

Victoria Laura Louise “Vickey” Andrews, 73, Link

Joshua Hincks, 40, Link

Steve Balkwill, 63, Link

Kevin Lawrence Diotte, 65, Link

Shelly Roxanne Smallwood, 69, Link

David “Dave” Corbett, 75, Link

Janet Dawn DeLong, 68, Link

Claire Alice Marie Stewart, 63, Link

Kenneth Edward Horton Jr., 66, Link

Suzanne Marie Phelps, 61, Link

Gregory “Greg” McKnight, 45, Link

Sonia Lynette Faremo, 61, Link

Martin Benjamin Lunn, 31, Link

Neil Ramsingh, 68, Link

Nalini Bebluk, 59, Link

Dr. Satnam Singh, 33, Link

Paul Andrew Hill, 62, Link

Howard Ho-Yan Ma, 32, Link

Jordan Alexander Derek Tiger Dykstra, 27, Link

Mark Waychison, 74, Link

Babilen “Lhen” Reyes Acaban, 49, Link

Lieu Thai, 73, Link

Kyle Russel, 44, Link

Frank Peng, 63, Link

Carlos Freitas, 45, Link

Samson Roger Johnson, 60, Link

Sachena Lynn Bob, 49, Link