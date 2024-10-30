Global study reveals 15 million Covid vax deaths, 60M disabilities

October 23, 2024

An explosive worldwide study has revealed that up to a staggering 15 million people have been killed by Covid mRNA “vaccines” globally. In addition, the study shows that up to 60 million people have been left with disabilities from the injections with between 500M and 900M injured by the shots. The shocking results of the comprehensive data analysis were revealed by Ed Dowd. Dowd is a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm BlackRock and is considered one of America’s leading data experts. Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid vaccination campaign.

This news comes as concern for the long-term impact on public health continues to grow. As Slay News recently reported, a major study has revealed a staggering plunge in life expectancy among those who received Covid shots. The explosive study was conducted by a team of leading Italian researchers led by Professor Marco Alessandria of the University of Turin. The peer-reviewed study has revealed that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” have significantly reduced their life expectancy. The study has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and further confirmed warnings from leading experts about the long-term impact of the Covid mRNA injections. The researchers found that the Covid-vaxxed suffered a “statistically significant” loss of life expectancy after two or more doses. Following a detailed analysis of the study, the McCullough Foundation confirms that those who received two doses of the shots have lost 37% of their life expectancy.

Link

UNITED STATES

Baywatch actor Michael Newman dies at 68

October 22, 2024

“Baywatch” actor Michael Newman has passed away at 68 years old. His death comes 18 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006. Newman’s friend Matt Felker, who directed the Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” told People magazine that he died “from heart complications” on Sunday evening, “surrounded by his family and friends.” The Los Angeles native played lifeguard Mike “Newmie” Newman in 150 episodes of the hit ‘90s series. He was the only cast member who was a real lifeguard; he worked as an L.A. County lifeguard for 20 years. While in Hollywood, Newman worked as a firefighter as well as an actor, and continued firefighting after “Baywatch,” until he retired.

Link

DJ Clark Kent dies of colon cancer at 57

October 25, 2024

Hip Hop luminary and producer DJ Clark Kent died on Thursday evening after a lengthy fight with colon cancer, his family announced. According to their statement, the 57-year-old tried-and-true NYC native -- born Rodolfo A. Franklin -- passed away surrounded by his wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio, AKA Mage. Clark Kent had fought colon cancer for three years but still managed to spread his love for rap throughout the globe. The family asked for prayers and privacy as they grieve together.

Link

RIP John Titta, popular longtime music exec

October 24, 2024

My great friend, John Titta, died yesterday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 69. John was most recently the Chief Creative Officer at ASCAP, the gigantic music licensing company. He had also held high positions at Warner Chappell Music Publishing. He performed over the course of his career on albums by Ringo Starr and Gizelle D’Cole and played with Michael McDonald, the Doobie Brothers, Duane Eddy, Richie Sambora and Omi.

Link

ASCAP’s “vaccination” mandate for employees:

https://www.showbizjobs.com/jobs/ascap-graphic-designer-in-new-york/jid-rb848o

More: Songwriters, musicians, actors and clinical pharmacologists must promote covid‐19 vaccinations. For example, artists belonging to the American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers (ASCAP), which has a membership of about 800,000 US composers, songwriters, lyricists and music publishers, composed at least 30 COVID‐19‐themed songs.

Link

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper dies at 25

October 26, 2024

The Philadelphia Union announced that goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday at age 25. No cause of death was announced, but Trent’s family had shared that he was hospitalized in an intensive care unit in an update from his Instagram account this week. “Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends,” his family said Saturday. Trent was born on July 7, 1999, and attended Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was selected with the 28th pick in the 2023 MLS Super Draft by the Union out of High Point University, where he was the Big South Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Indiana football’s 1979 Big Ten MVP quarterback dies at 65

October 24, 2024

Bloomington, Ind. – Tim Clifford, the 1979 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and quarterback of Indiana’s Holiday Bowl winning team, died at age 65 due to heart complications. Clifford was scheduled to have a triple bypass surgery on Thursday, but he passed away on Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Ohio. Along with approximately 75 players and staff members from Indiana’s 1979 Holiday Bowl team, Clifford planned to be in Bloomington this weekend for their 45-year reunion.

Link

South Florida basketball coach dies suddenly at 43

October 24, 2024

South Florida men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died suddenly Thursday, the school announced. He was 43. The Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight reported that Abdur-Rahim’s passing was unexpected and as the result of an “aggressive illness.” Abdur-Rahim died due to complications that arose during a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital, according to school officials. USF Board of Trustees chairman Will Weatherford described Abdur-Rahim’s death as a “shock to us all.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three broadcasters “died suddenly”:

Jim Donovan, 'Voice of the Cleveland Browns,' passes away at 68

October 26, 2024

Jim Donovan, "The Voice of the Cleveland Browns," has passed away at the age of 68 after battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In a letter Donovan penned to Browns fans at the end of the 2024 preseason, he announced he was stepping away from the Browns Radio Network to focus on his battle with cancer. He was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000, which began over a decade-long battle with the disease. He underwent a successful bone marrow transplant in the summer of 2011 and monitored the disease in the years following. Donovan announced in May 2023 that he had a relapse of the leukemia and would undergo a more aggressive treatment.

Link

WWL-TV Anchor Eric Paulsen dies after battle with cancer

October 26, 2024

New Orleans, LA — Eric Paulsen, a familiar face on New Orleans television for nearly 50 years, passed away Saturday morning after a brief but intense battle with cancer. He was 74. Paulsen revealed his diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer in mid-September, before stepping away from the anchor desk. “I’m ready for this battle,” Paulsen told his audience. Over the years, he became synonymous with morning news in New Orleans.

Link

Christian radio host dies of cancer : 'He was a great man'

October 24, 2024

Greenville, S.C. - Rob Dempsey, a Christian radio host known for his time on the local South Carolina show Rob and Lizz in the Morning, has died at age 57. On Thursday, Oct. 24, the HisAir radio network where Dempsey worked for 24 years announced during a broadcast that the host died of complications from bladder cancer. Dempsey went into cardiac arrest after being hospitalized for emergency surgery on Oct. 23. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Oct. 21, he wrote that he had been admitted to the hospital for surgery on his left kidney. He first announced his health diagnosis on Oct. 15, writing on Facebook that "I have bladder cancer and it looks aggressive."

Link

Longtime state senator Frank Ruff dies of cancer at 75

October 27, 2024

Frank M. Ruff Jr. of Clarksville, who served 30 years in the Virginia General Assembly as a delegate and state senator, died Saturday afternoon after a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Saturday evening. In a statement, the family said Ruff “passed peacefully in his home on the afternoon of Saturday, October 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant battle with cancer." Shortly after winning a seventh term to the Virginia State Senate, Ruff announced December 2023 that he would step down at the start of the 2024 General Assembly session due to illness. Ruff was diagnosed with kidney cancer in October and underwent surgery in November, and said his decision to resign was driven by the need to undergo “aggressive and ongoing” treatment for the cancer, which continued to spread.

Link

MA state rep who inspired conservative women dies suddenly

October 23, 2024

Susan Williams Gifford, a longtime state representative from Wareham, MA, and one of just four female Republican lawmakers on Beacon Hill, died suddenly from cancer Tuesday. Gifford, 64, was first elected to the House in 2002, after serving three years on the Wareham Board of Selectmen. A spokesperson announced her death Wednesday morning. On Beacon Hill, Gifford served in the GOP leadership ranks as minority whip, and she was the ranking minority member on the Joint Committee on Agriculture.

Link

Active duty U.S. Coast Guard member dies at 41

October 24, 2024

Wayne Edward Graham of Buzzards Bay, MA, an active duty member of the US Coast Guard on Cape Cod, died unexpectedly on October 16. He was 41.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid “vaccine” immediately:

Link

A musician “died suddenly”:

Amy Lisbeth Harris, 54

October 24, 2024

Morton, IL - Amy Lisbeth Harris, 54, of Morton, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. Amy, a cellist, worked as a freelance musician in the Kansas City area. She performed regularly with many local groups, including Saint Joseph Symphony, the Kinnor Philharmonic and frequent performances with Broadway touring productions and shows. Amy was also a frequent chamber musician as well as maintaining a private cello studio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher:

It is likely Harris was covid vaxxed. The Kinnor Philharmonic performed on Jan 2, 2022, at White Theater in Kansas City, MO. Its covid vaccine policy: “As part of The White Theatre’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, all guests must wear masks, and either be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”

50 infants “died suddenly” (and a note on the surge):

From our researcher: It’s becoming clear that after stillborn, at 2 month, 4 month and 6 months is where there are more deaths. Most people don’t understand why pregnant and new mothers are still getting their children vaccinated for C-19. Here is what ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’) recommends on its website:

Key Recommendations:

ACOG endorses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that all eligible persons aged 6 months and older, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive an updated 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine.

ACOG recommends that all clinicians provide strong recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination to their pregnant and lactating patients.

Vaccination may occur in any trimester, and emphasis should be on vaccine receipt as soon as possible to maximize maternal and fetal health.

COVID-19 vaccines may be administered simultaneously with other vaccines. This includes vaccines routinely recommended during pregnancy, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and tetanus toxoid, reduced diphtheria toxoid, and acellular pertussis (Tdap).

For patients who do not receive any COVID-19 vaccine, the discussion should be documented in the patient’s medical record. During subsequent office visits, obstetrician–gynecologists should address ongoing questions and concerns and offer vaccination again.

Obstetrician–gynecologists and other health care practitioners should lead by example by being vaccinated and encouraging eligible patients to be vaccinated as well.

Link

Miles Atlas McGill, 3 months

October 28, 2024

Cleveland, Tennessee - Miles Atlas McGill, sweet baby boy, returned to his Heavenly Father October 23, 2024. His precious smile lit up everyone's world for the three short months he was here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Irene Romero, 3 months

October 28, 2024

Riverton, UT - Catherine Irene Romero, Jul 19, 2024 - Oct 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hazel Rose Berger, infant

October 25, 2024

Spring Green, Wisconsin - Hazel Rose Berger, our beautiful baby girl, gained her angel wings on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 12:20 am. She was 5 lbs. 7 oz. and 19 in long. The medical care was provided by the wonderful Dr. Schad and staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jalisa LaShae Harrison, infant

October 25, 2024

New Iberia, LA – A graveside service for Jalisa LaShae Harrison, an infant, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dakaraii D. Cal, 8 weeks

October 23, 2024

Indianapolis, Indiana - Dakaraii D. Cal was born to the proud parents of Antonasia Franklin and Deveon Cal on July 30, 2024. The Lord blessed us with an angel, even though this time with us was cut short on October 11, 2024. Our hearts will be forever filled with joy and happiness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kizer Chance Martin, infant

October 23, 2024

Kenton, Tennessee - Infant Kizer Chance Martin was born October 16, 2024 and received his eternal home with Jesus. October 16, 2024 - October 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amaryi Rayshaun Chambers, infant

October 23, 2024

Littlefield, Texas - Baby Amaryi Rayshaun Chambers was born on Thursday October 17, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas to Tyjae Chambers and Marissa Ojeda. He was cradled into the arms of Jesus shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mayzee Audreanna-Rain Crabtree, 3 weeks

October 21, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, Mayzee Audreanna-Rain Crabtree, who was born on September 29, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky, and passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosetta Lyn Joyce Mains, stillborn

October 21, 2024

Blackfoot, ID - Rosetta Lyn Joyce Mains, affectionately known as Rosie, was born into the arms of Jesus on October 17, 2024, in Rexburg, Idaho. Rosie was an active baby while in the womb, filled with personality. She brought much joy and strength to her mom & dad, and her birth was eagerly anticipated. Although Rosie never spent any time with us on Earth, she was deeply loved and touched many lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arianna Ruelas-Espinal, infant

October 21, 2024

Broussard, Louisiana - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Baby Arianna Ruelas-Espinal, a precious twin sister, on October 17, 2024. Arianna touched our lives with her beautiful spirit and smile, especially when we would tell her "Good Morning". She was a true NICU Warrior. Arianna became a hero, as her heart was donated to save another baby in need.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ohana LeAnnA Rose Cummings, stillborn

October 25, 2024

Woodruff, South Carolina - The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss of our baby girl, Ohana LeAnnA Rose Cummings on October 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myles Conner Davis, 1

October 25, 2024

Easley, SC – One year old Myles Conner Davis, precious son of Jonathan Edward Davis and Ashley Burnett Davis, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Myles was a true blessing to all who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was the toughest baby boy, being born premature at 34 weeks. He brought joy to the lives of many, especially his mom, dad, brother, and sister, with his big blue eyes, blonde curly hair, and big smile. He was absolutely perfect in every way possible.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Siniyah Mae Lofton-Harrison, infant

October 23, 2024

Reidsville, NC - Baby Siniyah Mae Lofton-Harrison passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Hug, stillborn

October 26, 2024

Edon, Ohio - Baby Hug was born into the arms of Jesus on October 18, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. His time with us was short but he will always be loved and remembered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colton James Jungbluth, infant

October 26, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio - Baby Colton James Jungbluth passed away suddenly on October 20th. Darling son of Evan Jungbluth and Elise Hardony.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Milayna Monica Meyers, 2 months

October 26, 2024

West Bend, Wisconsin - Milayna Monica Meyers, infant daughter of Mina and Michael Meyers, was born August 14, 2024, and met the arms of angels on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, safe on daddy's chest. Milayna's life was so short, yet incredibly sweet. In just two short months, she brought a lifetime's worth of joy, hope, and happiness into our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Blue, 0

October 26, 2024

Fort Riley, Kansas - Baby Boy Blue, of Fort Riley, Kansas died on Friday, October 18, 2024, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Friday, October 18, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miraiyanna Atossa Pemberton, baby

October 25, 2024

Kinston, North Carolina - Baby Girl Miraiyanna Atossa Pemberton gained her wings.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lian Andon, 0

October 24, 2024

Austin, Minnesota - Baby Lian Andon, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2024, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Lian was born on October 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mercy Seraphina Burrell, infant

October 24, 2024

Flowood, MS - Infant Mercy Seraphina Burrell passed away on October 23, 2024, in Flowood, MS. Mercy was born October 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eversyn Nydell Charlie, 13 days

October 24, 2024

Philadelphia, Mississippi - Infant Charlie, 13 days, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at UMMC in Jackson, MS.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matteo Estevez, 0

October 22, 2024

Camden, New Jersey - Baby Matteo was born on October 18th, 2024 and passed away on October 18th, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Kissling, infant

October 22, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - On October 19,2024, baby Raymond Kissling received his wings.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hendrix Gerard Kruse, infant

October 22, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Baby Hendrix received his little wings on October 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alyna Summer Lawson, 3 1/2 months

October 22, 2024

Roxboro, North Carolina - Baby Alyna Summer Lawson, born July 3, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina, gained her angel wings Friday, October 18, 2024 in Person County. Although Alyna's time was brief, she touched the lives of many. She had a glowing smile and an infectious giggle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo Roop, stillborn

October 22, 2024

Calumet City, Illinois - Baby Mateo Roop was born still on October 9, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zion Duante Williams,1

October 22, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Zion Duante Williams, was born July 27, 2023 to Shayiana and Kenneth White. Zion sadly received his wings at the early age of one year on August 24, 2024 at Children's Mercy Hospital, with his loved ones by his bedside.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carter James, infant

October 24, 2024

Ellison, MI - Baby Boy Carter James, passed away Friday, October 18, 2024, at Hurley Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Tymprance-Jane Simpson, 11 months

October 24, 2024

Grove, Oklahoma - Rachel Tymprance-Jane Simpson, better known as Baby Jane, was born to Melissa Ann Foreman on October 26, 2023 and went to her heavenly home with God on October 19, 2024 at 9:11 am in Tulsa, OK, with her family by her side. Even though Baby Jane was born early and spent 74 days in the NICU, she was a fighter!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Perez Martinez, infant

October 24, 2024

Charlotte, North Carolina - Baby Girl Sara Perez Martinez passed away October 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kemina L. Presley, stillborn

October 24, 2024

Mishawaka, Indiana - Baby Kemina L. Presley was stillborn on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stormi Knox Rideaux, 3 months

October 24, 2024

Lake Charles, Louisiana - Little angel, Stormi Knox Rideaux, lovingly called, "Dooda Skoota" was born July 23, 2024, in Lake Charles to Steven Anthony Rideaux and Da'Sha Nicole Pitre Rideaux. Baby Stormi's life was short-lived but she affected everyone around her. She would get excited watching the dancing fruit and Bluey, but she most enjoyed being in the arms of her father. She went on to her heavenly home, October 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxon Cash Carlson, 6 months

October 24, 2024

Conway, SC - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jaxon Cash Carlson, a beloved little boy who graced our lives for far too brief a time. Born on April 12, 2024, in Conway, South Carolina, Jaxon brought immense joy and light to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a precious child, only 6 months and 5 days old when he left us on October 17, 2024, but in those few months, he filled every moment with his infectious laughter and bright smiles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carter James, infant

October 24, 2024

Ellison, Michigan - Baby Boy Carter James passed away Friday, October 18, 2024, at Hurley Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Marie Flax, 18 months

October 24, 2024

Overland Park, KS - Emma Marie Flax, 18 months, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 19, 2024. Born on April 4, 2023, Emma was a source of joy and light to all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaycen Michael Jay Rector Brooks, 4 days

October 24, 2024

Madison, Indiana - Kaycen Michael Jay Rector Brooks, four days old, of Madison, Indiana entered this life prematurely on October 16, 2024, at 4:33 p.m. at the Norton King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana. He was expected to be born on February 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheyemani Denise Dix, 6 days

October 25, 2024

Asheboro, North Carolina - The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the passing of our baby girl, Cheyemani Denise Dix on October 13, 2024. She was born October 07, 2024 in Randolph County, North Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kamara Ariana Elmore, 0

October 25, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Baby Kamara Ariana Elmore, October 22, 2024 — October 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madelyn Eilene Allen, stillborn

October 22, 2024

New London, Ohio - Madelyn Eilene Allen, infant daughter of Megan (Cornish) and Kevin Allen, of New London, was born silent into this world on Friday, October 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trey Jackson Fultz, infant

October 22, 2024

Salem, Indiana - Trey Jackson Fultz, infant child of Cassidy Jackson and Logan Fultz, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Baptist Health Floyd.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmen Denise Hernandez, 0

October 22, 2024

Sallisaw, Oklahoma - Carmen Denise Hernandez was born on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Rogers, Ark., to Sergio Hernandez and Julissa Cabrera and died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Rogers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Violet Martin, infant

October 22, 2024

Greenwood, South Carolina - Melanie Violet Martin, infant daughter of Jason Wayne and Ashley Jane Cook Martin, passed away Friday, October 18, 2024, at Self Regional Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose Vanderzell, infant

October 22, 2024

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - Rose Vanderzell, infant daughter of John and Nicole Vanderzell of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Monday, October 21.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Ta'Darius James Sanders, Jr, infant

October 25, 2024

Pearland, TX - Baby Daniel Ta'Darius James Sanders, Jr, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio Gonzalez Perez, baby

October 25, 2024

Concord, NC - Baby Antonio Gonzalez Perez passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Silas Quadir, 5 1/2 months

October 25, 2024

Asheboro, North Carolina - Our baby boy, Silas Quadir, passed away on October 20, 2024. He was born June 5, 2024 in Randolph County, North Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clayton Todd Rothwell, stillborn

October 25, 2024

Mount Sterling, Kentucky - Clayton Todd Rothwell, precious baby boy of Timothy and Taylor Rothwell, was delivered into the arms of Jesus on October 23, 2024, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. Although Clayton never spent time with us on earth, he was so very loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kamara Ariana Elmore, 0

October 25, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Baby Kamara Ariana Elmore transitioned on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in Savannah Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Calvin Hall, 1

October 25, 2024

Weatherford, Texas – One-year-old Benjamin Calvin Hall passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024 at a Dallas hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathaelio Irizarry Ward, 22 months

October 28, 2024

Spring Hill, Tennessee - It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mathaelio Irizarry Ward, who left this world far too soon at just 22 months old. Born on December 7, 2022, Mathaelio brought immeasurable joy to his family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His gentle spirit and vibrant smile lit up every room, leaving behind memories that will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five children “died suddenly”:

Camille "Cami" Elaine Marie Brummond, 4

October 27, 2024

Norton Shores, Michigan - Camille "Cami" Elaine Marie Brummond, affectionately called "Sissy", received her wings to fly on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the age of four.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kameron Robert Kukla, 5

October 24, 2024

Glenview, Illinois - On October 19 at 1:40 am, our sweet baby boy, Kameron, unexpectedly passed away. He, like his younger brother Kody, was the light of our lives. Kameron was born with a rare genetic disorder (KCNT1) that greatly affected his life and overall health. He was looked after 24/7 by his loving mother, Dana Kukla. He caught a respiratory virus that he just couldn’t shake, and it took him in just a matter of days. It’s impossible to even think about.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wiley Grey Miller, 5

October 23, 2024

Athens, Louisiana -No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew and only God knows why. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Wiley Grey Taylor, the beloved son of Alex and Jordan Miller. All too soon, Wiley gained his heavenly wings on September 28, 2024. In his short 5 years, he brought so much joy and light into our lives. He had an energetic and fun personality, a passion for life, bright smile, kind heart, love for his family, and a love for God. Wiley was a kindergarten student enrolled at Mt. Olive Christian School in his home town of Athens, Louisiana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GoFundMe started for family of five-year-old Olivia Spotts

October 28, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Olivia Joy Spotts "passed away peacefully" and "surrounded by love" on Tuesday, Oct. 22, as written in her obituary posted on Galzerano Funeral Home website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paxton Clay Cooper, 7

October 25, 2024

Brandon, Mississippi – Seven-year-old Paxton Clay Cooper went to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 24, 2024. He passed at the Blair E. Batson Tower of UMMC due to complications of the rapid onset of leukemia. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. He is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Link

Six teenagers “died suddenly”:

Tanner James Dietrich, 13

October 25, 2024

New Brighton, Pennsylvania - Tanner James Dietrich, born on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24 in his home. His loss is immeasurable.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mars Area high school student dies unexpectedly

October 23, 2024

Mars, Pa. — A student in the Mars Area School District died unexpectedly, the district announced on Wednesday. Alex Kinch was a junior at Mars Area High School. He played on the soccer team and was also a junior firefighter for the Adams Area Fire District. The fire department joined the Mars soccer team to honor Alex with a moment of silence ahead of their home playoff game.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brunswick, ME, high school student dies suddenly

October 23, 2024

Anna Hart, a student at the Brunswick High School in Maine, has unexpectedly died, the school has announced. Hart passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 22.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kaliah Marie Victoria Schmidt, 18

October 28, 2024

Kaliah Marie Victoria Schmidt of Scranton, PA, passed away unexpectedly at Geisinger Community Medical Center on Feb. 26, 2021, due to complications with Type 1 diabetes, at the age of 18. Kaliah attended Scranton High School and aspired to be a photographer.

Link

Zachary Edmund Budleski, 19

October 27, 2024

Wausau, WI - Zachary Edmund Budleski (Zach, Buds), 19, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Zach worked for Stainless Specialist’s as a sheet metal apprentice. He was an avid outdoorsman, a fisherman and accomplished hunter with many deer, turkey, and waterfowl mounts. Zach was hardworking, humble, and caring, always willing to help anyone in need. Our family would like to give special thanks to the First Responders and Medical Personnel at Wausau, Aspirus Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coroner positively identifies Indiana youth found dead Oct. 4

October 24, 2024

Ligonier, Ind. – The Noble County Coroner’s Office has positively identified through DNA testing an Indiana 18-year-old who was found dead on Friday, October 4. According to his mother, Brannon O’Dell was last seen by a Pizza Hut delivery driver on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was then reported missing to the Ligonier Police Department and Missing People in America, who found he had contact with a friend and his fiancée that night around 10 p.m. He allegedly told his fiancée he was going outside “to look for bugs and lizards.” His phone was last powered on around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, behind nearby houses, and his wallet, ID, earbuds, backpack, keys, and shoes were untouched, along with his medication. His cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

Hampden County Superior Court judge dies sudde nly at 57

October 21, 2024

Springfield, MA - Tributes are pouring in after the unexpected death of Hampden County Superior Court Judge Frank Flannery, 57, over the weekend. Flannery’s untimely death hasn’t just left an impact on the courtroom, but on a community that has benefitted from his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beginning September 8, 2021, the Trial Court will require regular COVID-19 testing for all employees who have not provided proof of vaccination to Human Resources:

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Texas attorney Daniel Reyes dies at 58

October 22, 2024

Daniel Reyes was born to migrant field workers in the small town of American Falls, Idaho. After graduating at age 16 from J.W. Nixon High School in Laredo, Texas, he carried his passion for learning and justice to Laredo State University, where he graduated with honors. His pursuit of excellence continued at the University of Houston Law School, culminating in his graduation as one of the youngest to do so. As an Assistant District Attorney in Brownsville, Texas, he exhibited a steadfast commitment to justice. Later, he ventured into private practice with the establishment of Daniel R. Reyes, Attorney at Law, in McAllen, Texas. A world traveler, he embarked on adventures that spanned continents. His love for sports was apparent to anyone who knew him, as he enjoyed tennis, golf, and cycling.



No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Duane R. John, 59

October 24, 2024

Dr. Duane R. John, age 59, of Stacy died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming. Duane was the proud owner of Advanced Spinal Care and Rehab since 1992.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Sharon A. Guthier, 63

October 24, 2024

Averill Park, NY - Sharon A. Guthier, 63, of Averill Park, was called to Heaven Tuesday morning, October 22, 2024, after a brief illness. She was born, alongside her beloved twin sister Susan, on October 20, 1961, and lived her entire life in Averill Park, NY on land owned by her family for generations. Following her graduation from Averill Park High School, she attended Hudson Valley Community College and graduated with a degree in nursing. She spent the next 35 years serving as a nurse at Leonard Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, Albany Medical Center, and lastly St. Peters, alongside her sister.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A healthcare exec “died suddenly”:

Paul D. Stein, 53

October 26, 2024

Manchester, ME – Paul D. Stein, 53, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at his home. He was Chief Operating Officer at MaineGeneral Medical Center and CEO of MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care for over 20 years. Mr. Stein was on many boards, including HealthinfoNet (Chair), Nordx Labs, the Central Maine Growth Council, Kennebec Valley YMCA, and Maine Health & Higher Education Facilities Authority. Additionally, he served on the Maine Hospital Association’s Corporate Affiliate Subcommittee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maine’s “vaccination” mandate for health workers:

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Principal at Sunland Park Elementary School dies unexpectedly

October 27, 2024

El Paso, Texas — The principal of Riverside Elementary School in Sunland Park, New Mexico, has died unexpectedly. The Gadsden Independent School District announced that Vicente Sanchez, principal at Riverside ES, died suddenly at his home on Sunday night.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Calcasieu Parish director of homeland security dies

October 28, 2024

Lake Charles, LA - Five months after retiring as long-time Calcasieu Parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, Dick Gremillion passed away Saturday, the day after his 70th birthday. Gremillion died following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

University of Michigan professor dies unexpectedly at 45

October 22, 2024

Ann Arbor, MI - Kevin Wood, 45-year-old associate professor in the University of Michigan biophysics department, cared about imparting his knowledge because of his love of people, his brother Kris said. Wood died unexpectedly on Sept. 28 in Ann Arbor after a cardiac arrest prompted by an unknown condition, his brother said. Wood joined the University of Michigan faculty in 2013.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Ann Arbor, MI - The University of Michigan is requiring all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot for the winter 2022 term:

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Cibolo Fire Department mourns loss of beloved firefighter

October 23, 2024

Cibolo, Texas – A Cibolo Fire Department firefighter died on Tuesday, according to a press release from the City of Cibolo. Jorge Mora joined Cibolo FD in 2022 as a Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO). He won Firefighter of the Year in 2023 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Service Administration in June. The news release didn’t state Mora’s cause of death. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

No age reported.

Link

CA fire captain dies after on-duty medical emergency

October 24, 2024

Barstow, CA - Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2325 recently announced the death of Fire Capt. Garret Miller. On Tuesday, fire officials said that Miller died as a result of an “on-duty medical emergency." He had served with the Barstow Fire Protection District since Sept. 10, 2017. He also served as a member of the U.S. Forest Service-San Bernardino National Forest and Fort Irwin Fire Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin W. Hodges, 57

October 24, 2024

Ishpeming TWP, MI - Kevin W. Hodges, age 57, longtime Ishpeming resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2024, at his home. Kevin had been working as an Operations Manager for Marqtran for almost 10 years and felt very close to his Marqtran family. When he wasn’t tending to the transportation needs of his community he was proudly serving as an Ishpeming Township Volunteer firefighter.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Millions of Michigan workers must follow COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate by Jan. 4:

Link

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

Rhode Island police officer dies at 47 from sudden illness

October 21, 2024

A Rhode Island police officer has died after a sudden illness. Rhode Island police and fire departments announced the untimely passing of Sergeant Michael Lawing, 47, of the Richmond Police Department. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Lawing came down with a severe case of pancreatitis and other sudden health issues and passed away on Sunday.

Link

Woodson Terrace police officer dies after medical emergency

October 21, 2024

Woodson Terrace, Mo. – The Woodson Terrace Police Department announced Monday morning that one of their officers passed away over the weekend. According to officials, 49-year-old Sgt. Todd Thomas suffered a medical emergency Sunday while on his way home from a family trip. Life-saving measures were not successful. Thomas joined the department in May 2015, following nine years with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department. Prior to his law enforcement career, he held a Corporal title as a Marine.



No cause of death reported.

Link

St. Louis County passes vaccine mandate for county employees:

Link

Forsyth County deputy dies after off-duty medical emergency

October 28, 2024

Forsyth County, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that one of their deputies, Dep. Wayne Bemis, 53, passed away on Sunday following an off-duty medical emergency several weeks ago. According to officials, Bemis ‘faithfully served’ the FCSO and citizens for four and a half years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pittsfield police officer Michael Silver dies unexpectedly

October 22, 2024

Pittsfield, Mass. – The Pittsfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a dedicated and highly respected member of their force died unexpectedly. Officer Michael Silver was a police officer for 16 years. He began his career with the Pittsfield Police Department after graduating from the State Police Municipal Academy in 2008. He has been a senior tactical operator in the traffic unit for the Berkshire County Special Response Team since 2016.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Healey will end the COVID vaccination mandate for state workers, state health emergency:

Link

Springfield mourns the passing of police officer John Paul Patrick

October 27, 2024

Springfield, NJ – Officer John Paul Patrick of the Springfield Police Department died on Monday, Oct. 21. He suffered a medical episode on Oct. 6 while he was on active duty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘Pillar of Community’ in Hudson Valley dies unexpectedly

October 28, 2024

Words of sympathy from county executives and community leaders poured in after hearing of the sudden death of Joe Cotter, the president of National Resources who was responsible for two of the biggest projects in the Hudson Valley, NY. Cotter oversaw the transformation of large, unused parcels of land into cutting-edge campuses that have attracted new business to the Hudson Valley Region.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

PA Marine Monteé Atkins dies suddenly at 28

October 25, 2024

Monteé Curtis Atkins, a native of Norristown, PA, died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 8, according to an obituary published by Volpe Funeral Home. He was 28 years old. Monteé was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably discharged as Corporal Atkins.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former combat medic dies at 59

October 21, 2024

Dean Hardin, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59 while visiting family in Arizona. Dean proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a combat medic, and continued his career as a respiratory therapist and oxygen coordinator at the VA, where he worked for nearly 40 years, and where he met his wife, Anna. An avid fisherman, mountain biker, and golfer, Dean loved the outdoors. Whether he was hitting the trails or casting a line, he found peace and comfort in nature.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man found in cardiac arrest after dying in Rensselaer, NY, crash

October 25, 2024

Rensselaer, NY — A man has died following a crash Friday morning in Rensselaer. After receiving a call for a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car at the intersection of Broadway and Tracy Street, first responders found a male subject in cardiac arrest. Rensselaer PD, Rensselaer Fire and Mohawk Ambulance provided life-saving care, but the man was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center a short time later.

No age or name reported.

Link

Two drivers “died suddenly” days apart in “vaxxidents” on the same road in Virginia:

Medical emergency likely cause of fatal crash in Woodbridge

October 24, 2024

A Woodbridge, VA, man died early Thursday morning after he likely suffered a medical emergency before his vehicle crashed along Prince William Parkway, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 in response to a crash. Adrian Aurel Utupan, 64, had been driving south on Prince William Parkway when his vehicle apparently crossed over the grassy median into the opposite lanes before going up an embankment and striking a tree.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woodbridge driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Manassas

October 22, 2024

Manassas, VA — A Woodbridge driver died after a single-vehicle crash earlier in October in the Manassas area, according to Prince William County Police. Police believe the driver had a medical emergency. On Oct. 8 Christopher Cary Soto, 72, was driving west on the Prince William Parkway when his vehicle left the road, went up an embankment, and stopped at a guardrail. He was taken to the hospital and died on Wednesday, Oct. 16. There were no other people in the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in submerged car in Missouri River

October 24, 2024

Parkville, Mo. — Police confirmed a man was found dead inside a submerged car in the Missouri River at English Landing Park. News Chopper 9 captured footage as the car was towed from the river. Officers believe the man had not been in the water long. They have not yet determined how the man and his car ended up in the river.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Medical episode suspected in fatal West Erie crash

October 21, 2024

Authorities said they suspect a 72-year-old Erie man had a medical episode leading to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on the city's west side on Saturday morning. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead when emergency crews responded to the accident at West 10th and Poplar streets on Saturday morning, according to Erie police. According to Erie police, the man was driving a 2013 Honda Odyssey west on West 10th Street when his car rear-ended a Subaru Forester that was traveling west in front of him, then struck a utility pole on the northwest corner of the intersection with Poplar Street. Two passengers in the Honda were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of unknown injuries, investigators reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 13:

Driver dies in Florida crash after suffering medical episode

October 13, 2024

Port Orange, Fla. – A 64-year-old man died on Sunday after “appearing to have a medical episode” before crashing into a tree, according to Port Orange police. He was taken to Halifax Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said no other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An update to our September report:

Wells Fargo employee suffered a “sudden cardiac death”

October 25, 2024

Tempe, Ariz. — A Wells Fargo worker who was found dead at her desk in a Tempe office died of natural causes, the medical examiner ruled. Denise Prudhomme, 60, was reportedly at her desk for multiple days before her body was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Tempe police said the woman had scanned into work on Friday, Aug. 16. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Prudhomme died a "sudden cardiac death."

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Wyandotte County inmate dies after medical emergency

October 23, 2024

An inmate in the Wyandotte County Detention Center died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office staff responded to the Kansas City, Kansas, adult detention center on Thursday and discovered that an inmate, a Black man in his 30s, was experiencing an emergency requiring life-saving measures. Staff attempted to treat the man while contacting emergency medical responders. Upon responding, EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Traverse City community mourns Salvation Army director

October 22, 2024

Traverse City, MI — Salvation Army in Traverse City is mourning the loss of Ruth Blick, 61, their development director who dedicated 10 years of her life to the nonprofit. Blick died suddenly over the weekend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah A. (Campana) Diggs, 62

October 28, 2024

Malden, Massachusetts - Deborah A. (Campana) Diggs, 62 years old, passed away after a brief illness on October 20th 2024, surrounded by her family. Debbie was the loving wife of Robert Diggs, with whom she shared 33 happy years. She had a wonderful smile and a kind soul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmy R. Montague, Jr., 57

October 28, 2024

Plymouth, IN - Jimmy R. Montague, Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2024 at Elkhart General Hospital. Jimmy embodied the values of hard work and dedication, which he instilled in his family. He was involved in the construction industry, working with Gibson-Lewis and proudly belonging to the Local 645 Union.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey Lee Gordon, 45

October 28, 2024

Greencastle, PA - Corey Lee Gordon, 45, of Greencastle, passed away unexpectedly in the Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne, PA, on Monday, October 21, 2024, following a brief illness. He collected tennis shoes, (the more colorful the better), especially famous basketball player-named shoes. An avid sports fan, he rooted for the Miami Dolphins and loved watching both college and professional basketball. He also loved fishing and collected fishing poles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Wayne Harrell, 60

October 28, 2024

Larry Wayne Harrell, 60, of Arlington, GA, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, after a short illness. A proud veteran, Wayne served his country with honor in the United States Navy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen R. Charney, 73

October 28, 2024

Stephen R. Charney, 73, from Dalton, PA, died unexpectedly at his home on October 19.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Young, 65

October 28, 2024

Patrick Young, 65, died unexpectedly on September 18th. Patrick was a dedicated, passionate, creative martial arts instructor and avid fisherman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy A. Wolf, 61

October 28, 2024

Muskegon, MI - Timothy A. "Tim" Wolf, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2024, in Monroe County. Right after high school Tim obtained a CDL license and began driving truck, a career that would span over 43 years for companies such as Verplank Trucking, Jackson-Merkey Contractors and most recently, Wadel Stabilization.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Beatley, 58

October 27, 2024

Cameron Beatley, 58, died unexpectedly on June 11, 2024, at his home in Chicago. He volunteered with the Working Bikes Network and various affordable housing organizations. He also worked with computer systems and in the digital economy, but his true passion was the development of his Widelawns Distilling Company.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allyson Willis Meyler, 36

October 27, 2024

Allyson Willis Meyler of Greensboro, NC, died unexpectedly Oct. 10, two weeks shy of her 37th birthday. Her entire extended family and friends have been heartbroken. Allyson and Kostas were married June 18, 2012. Kostas continued his career in hospitality management and subsequently became a U.S. citizen, while never losing pride in his Greek heritage. He and Allyson would look forward to their vacations and family visits back to Greece.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Betz, 43

October 27, 2024

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the world lost one of its kindest and most gentle souls. Surrounded by family, Randall David Betz, 43, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan O'Neal, 51

October 27, 2024

Kirkwood, Missouri – Bryan, known to his friends as “Otter,” was a graduate of Desmet Jesuit High School and continued his education at Creighton University and Loyola University of New Orleans. He marched to the beat of his own drum and was multi-talented. He loved music and camping across the country. The O'Neal family would like to thank Zach, with SSM Hospice, for his help in caring for Bryan during his brief illness. Bryan selflessly donated his organs to Mid-America Transplant, in order to help others in need.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Wayne Franklin, 66

October 27, 2024

Morton, IL - David Wayne Franklin, 66, of Morton, passed away Saturday, October 19 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was employed at Kroger in Morton. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Link

Norman Dudanowicz, 69

October 26, 2024

Norman "Norm" Dudanowicz, 69, recently passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hampden Township, PA. He worked as an Electrical Foreman for James K. String and eventually started his own electrical business, D&S Contractors, in 1984. He became a Master Electrician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Kolb, 45

October 26, 2024

Bismarck, North Dakota - Derek Kolb, 45, of Mandan, died unexpectedly on October 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David S. DiMenno, 45

October 26, 2024

David S. DiMenno, 45, of Canonsburg, PA, died unexpectedly, Wednesday October 23, 2024, in his home. Dave enjoyed working on his computer, watching movies with family and going to the gym.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Desnoyers Jr., 58

October 26, 2024

Cleveland, TX - Raymond “Ray” Desnoyers Jr. died suddenly in his home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel J. Bettinger, 65

October 26, 2024

Daniel J. “Chico” Bettinger, 65, of Washington Township, PA, formerly of Minersville, died suddenly Tuesday at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Good, 56

October 26, 2024

Olean, NY - Rachel Amanda Good, 56, of Olean, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness. Rachel loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and berry picking. But she spent most of her adventures with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott E. Cuthbertson, 56

October 26, 2024

Durand, Illinois - Scott E. Cuthbertson, 56, of Durand, IL, died on Friday October 18, 2024, in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center after a brief illness. He graduated from Durand High School class of 1986, and then entered the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served for over 20 years. Scott worked for Performance Sign in Belvidere, IL, as a senior sheet metal fabricator since 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Philip Damico, 64

October 26, 2024

Galveston, Texas - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Philip Damico, (aka Tom, Deek, Papa, and St. Tommy), on October 16th, 2024, at the age of 64, after a brief illness. A strong advocate of his Catholic faith, Tom often expressed how blessed we all are to have God's love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline M. Gagne, 35

October 26, 2024

Meriden, Connecticut - Jacqueline M. Gagne, 35, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. She resided in Meriden and graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven A. Gronewald, 63

October 26, 2024

Calumet, Michigan - Steven A. Gronewald, 63, passed away following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Masters, 63

October 26, 2024

Karen Masters, 63, of New London, Ohio, died on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in her home, following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of New London and a former employee of Kent Sporting Goods. A true matriarch of her family, she was the glue that bonded them together. She loved planning and hosting family dinners and holiday celebrations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Michael Laorenza, 63

October 25, 2024

Ralph Michael Laorenza, 63, passed away on October 21, 2024, after a brief illness. Raised in Methuen, Mass, he later settled in Tampa, Florida. Ralph loved fishing, pool, poker, and rooting for his Red Sox and Patriots. He was so excited when Tom Brady and Gronk followed him to Tampa Bay. His smile and laughter could light up a room. He will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amy Lynn (VanDerZee) Lausman, 58

October 25, 2024

Coloma, Michigan - Amy Lynn (VanDerZee) Lausman, 58, of Sawyer, passed away following a brief illness at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. After college she followed in her grandfather's footsteps with 36 years in the banking industry, most recently as a branch manager for Horizon Bank. Amy loved helping people with their banking needs. She met her husband of 24 years, Robert "Coho" Lausman, at the bank and at that point was introduced to fishing. Amy was "as good as any man" when it came to fighting fish.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Dell "Pete" Mullis, 63

October 25, 2024

Palatka, FL - William Dell "Pete" Mullis, 63, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at his home following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathew Charles Novicky, 42

October 25, 2024

North Adams, Massachusetts - Mathew Charles Novicky, 42, of North Adams passed suddenly following a brief illness at his home on Monday, October 21, 2024. He was a talented artist and writer and a gifted musician. He was able to watch someone play an instrument, then pick it up and play it himself. He enjoyed entertaining his friends and family by playing the guitar, drums, keyboard, and the one note on the bagpipe he had mastered!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Jean Lindvig, 64

October 24, 2024

Holmen, WI - Anita Jean Lindvig (nee Heilman) died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2024. A 1978 graduate of La Crosse Central high school, Anita went back to school to get her degree at Drake University, graduating in 1994, and spent many years as a pharmacist with Shopko before retiring in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Joseph Aschenbrenner, 34

October 24, 2024

Tyler Joseph Aschenbrenner, 34, died unexpectedly at his home in Appleton, WI, on October 20, 2024. Tyler loved electronics and couldn’t have found a better career than working remotely with CCI Systems, a telecommunications and network solutions provider based in Mountain, MI.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Elizabeth Rawleigh, 55

October 24, 2024

Christine Elizabeth Rawleigh, 55, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, where she was admitted on Sunday. Donate in Christine's honor to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael A. Pineau, Jr., 32

October 24, 2024

Michael A. Pineau, Jr., 32, of Kalamazoo, MI, died unexpectedly at home on October 21, 2024. For 10 years, he worked for Flowserve in Kalamazoo. He had been working independently doing IT work. Michael liked golfing, hunting, and fishing with his dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Flowserve supported Pfizer in producing Covid-19 “vaccines”:

Link

Daniel P. Samz, 55

October 24, 2024

Daniel P. Samz, age 55, of Manitowoc, WI, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2024, at his residence, of natural causes. Dan worked in construction in a variety of positions for many years and was most recently a custodian for the Manitowoc Public School District.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Grace Berry, 48

October 24, 2024

Hyde Park, New York - Dawn Grace Berry, 48, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2024, at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh. Ms. Berry worked for a time for Sun Wize Technologies in Kingston.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Steven Lasco, 46

October 24, 2024

Todd Steven Lasco, 46, of McHenry, IL, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in his sleep at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine “Gerry” Holler, 60

October 24, 2024

Geraldine “Gerry” Holler of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. After retiring, she worked part-time at the Blood Bank of Delmarva until 2007, when her grandson was born. Gerry spent the days in her later years at the Newark Senior Center, where she met and made many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carney requires vaccination of Delaware health care workers

Link



More: Nursing homes serving Medicare and Medicaid patients will have to provide immunizations against influenza and pneumococcal disease to all residents if they want to continue in the programs, according to a final rule published by CMS in today’s Federal Register.

Link

Tyler J. Wilson, 31

October 24, 2024

Tyler J. Wilson, 31, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away Sat. Oct. 19, 2024 at OSF Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilson “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Please keep my dear friend Lorie Wilson-Anderson in your prayers, as she is going to have to take her 31-year-old son, Tyler Jordan Wilson, off of life support. He had 4 seizures early Wednesday morning (with no history of ever having one) and became unresponsive. He will be removed from life support after organ donation is completed, and the family will need help paying for funeral expenses. As this was so unexpected, please keep Tyler's mom, Lorie, his step-dad TA, fiancé Beth, 3 children, his sister Haylie, and a nephew in your prayers.

R. Brent Derick, 63

October 24, 2024

North Attleboro, Massachusetts - R. Brent Derick, 63, passed away at home after a brief illness, with his devoted sister by his side. Born in Montreal, Quebec, in his youth Brent was an avid hockey player. In his later years, Brent became an experienced painter and talented handyman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Sue Guiles, 57

October 24, 2024

Ravenna, Michigan - Linda Sue Guiles, 57, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 22, following a brief illness. Linda was valedictorian of her Holton High School class, and continued her education at Muskegon Community College and Grand Valley State University, with a major in English. She worked for 22 years at Herman Miller, prior to her retirement in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Wendel, 36

October 23, 2024

Andrew "Andy" J. Wendel, 36, of Philothea, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 21, 2024. He worked as a welder and fabricator for Cruiser Products in St. Henry.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Maldonado, 34

October 23, 2024

Alex Maldonado, 34, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 20, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and generosity. He worked as a top sales specialist at Napleton’s, where his talent and dedication were widely recognized.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Michael Mizener, 61

October 23, 2024

Thomas Michael Mizener of Selkirk, NY, died unexpectedly October 21, 2024, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by family. Thomas worked at Three Farms Dairy, L.A. Swyer Development, and as a self-employed contractor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Lombardo, 69

October 23, 2024

Patrick Lombardo, 69, of St Paul and Edina, MN, died suddenly on October 19th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Ott, 71

October 23, 2024

James H. Ott of Newtown, PA died suddenly at his home on Friday, October 18, 2024. He was 71. James died doing one of the things he loved most – gardening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer DeJoinville

October 23, 2024

Biddeford, Maine - Jennifer DeJoinville, beloved daughter and mother, passed away Sunday, Oct 20th after a brief illness at Southern Maine Medical Center at Biddeford, ME. Not only was she a talented and amazing cook, but also a devoted and amazing friend throughout her lifetime. She leaves behind everyone who gave her support and happiness - aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and all her other loved ones too numerous to mention.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diane L. Smith, 59

October 23, 2024

Scottsdale, AZ - Diane L. Smith passed away from breast cancer at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Diane and her family lived in Normal, IL, until 2023, when she and husband Joel relocated to Arizona to be closer to their sons, Luke and Logan, while they both underwent cancer treatment at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Cancer Society, Easter Seals-Central Illinois, or St. Jude Hospital.

Link

Jeffrey J. Hill, 63

October 23, 2024

Jeffrey J. Hill, 63, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2024, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Jeffrey worked as a machinist at Fuller Box in Attleboro, and later was the Housekeeping Manager at Evanswood Nursing Home in Kingston for several years. He retired many years ago. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and a good, spirited political discussion.

Link

Donald Ross Havens, Sr., 42

October 22, 2024

Donald R. Havens, Sr., 42, of Ironwood, MI, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Morrison, 61

October 22, 2024

Youngstown, OH – Anna Morrison passed away on Friday, October 18, in Park Vista of Youngstown, after a short illness. She was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony W. Hinkle, 37

October 21, 2024

Pekin, IL - Anthony W. Hinkle, 37, passed away on October 9, 2024 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Raymond Cervantez, 55

August 28, 2024

Richard Raymond Cervantez, born Sept. 24, 1968, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Richard had been a bus driver for Santa Barbara MTD for more than 20 years. For 16 years, he joined with other volunteers to guide the Saints, a young team in the Santa Barbara, CA Youth Football League.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Santa Barbara County enacts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all county employees

Link

Monica L. Johnson, 53

August 23, 2024

Monica L. Johnson was born in San Antonio, Texas. Monica loved people even though she was a homebody. She was a tax preparer and worked several years with H&R Block and the IRS. She leaves behind her mother and step-father, four children and six grand-children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnson “died suddenly.” From an obituary comment:

I am still in shock about her passing, but I know that God makes no mistakes. I love you and will miss you.





CANADA

Ontario (202):

Katie Sonnenberg, 36, Link

Drusilla Romanovna Ivanov, infant

October 25, 2024

St. Catharines, Ontario - Precious little Drusilla (“Susu”) was born peacefully at home just after midnight on September 1, 2024. The birth was a full family affair: Mama on all fours on the bathroom floor, sister Octavia and brother Julius watching from the door frame while Papa caught Susu after just a few gentle pushes. She was perfect and calm. She blossomed quickly, smiling and recognizing mom's voice. Her tummy time was going remarkably well and for fleeting moments here and there, Mama and Papa weren't sure whether they had a newborn crawler. She loved being held, eating from the boob, going for nature walks in the park, and hanging out with her siblings. Her death, 47 days after she came into the world, was sudden, completely unexpected and a mystery.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - There is a growing body of evidence that the COVID mRNA "vaccines" are associated with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). But this 2022 article points out that the other childhood vaccines may be associated with SIDS as well. During the lock-downs of 2020, many parents missed the scheduled vaccines for infants and the occurrence of SIDS went down.



Melissa Yanes Salas, 36

October 24, 2024

Alliston, Ontario - Yanes Salas, Melissa passed away on October 17, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Link

Researcher's note - A heart-wrenching GoFundMe site, set up by a family member, provides more details about Salas' fight with cancer.

Link

Rachela Bucek, 47

October 23, 2024

Windsor, Ontario - In the heaviest of hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Rachela Anna Bucek who passed away at the Hospice of Windsor after a courageous battle of breast cancer at the age of 47.

Link

Researcher's note - Canada has recently resumed providing mortality statistics to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Canadian health authorities mysteriously stopped providing updates in October 2023. Undoubtedly, cancer is a driver for the horribly high all-cause excess mortality rate (ACEM) of 21% reported for April 28, 2024. A normal ACEM rate is +-3%.

Link

Robert (Bob) Guthrie, 68, Link

Nancy Wall, 64, Link

Danielle Yuill, 68, Link

Cathie (Doher) Bradley, 73, Link

Arthur Philip Stone, 74, Link

Brad Kieswetter, 63, Link

Vladimir Car, 71, Link

Linda Sue Marston, 73, Link

Kelly Elmer Thomas Smith, 57, Link

Ronald James Beith, 64, Link

Ronald “Ronnie” Joachim Desmoulin (Dez), 64, Link

Tanya Evelyn Becker, 62, Link

Astero Alexandrou, 63, Link

Tom Traver, 66, Link

Richard “Rick” Zielinski, 72, Link

Thomas Adam Arnold, 63, Link

Scott Carefoot, 49, Link

Philip S. Orsino, 70, Link

Janusz Socko, 70, Link

David Robert Thomson, 46, Link

Richard Pike, 33, Link

James Thomas Knott, 71, Link

Wanda Veronica Rabishaw, 67, Link

Staff Sergeant François Roussel – RCMP, 62, Link

Ronald Andrew Decker, 60, Link

Christine Paradiso, 70 , Link

William “Bill” James Lane, 74, Link

Arlene Gelleny, 72, Link

Derrick Noah Achneepineskum, 26, Link

Amy Elizabeth Fox, 36, Link

Angelo Steven Politi, 20 months, Link

Stavroula Liakakos, 72, Link

John Theodore Vandenberg, 68, Link

Milena Batinić, 58, Link

Peter Joseph Arpin, 57, Link

Henry Roque, 64, Link

Frederick Sinclair, 68, Link

Stephen Nabney, 66, Link

Denis Gervais, 62, Link

Matthew Derikx, 45, Link

Joshua Vanwyck, 31, Link

Enslee Cutarm, 9 days, Link

Cody Matthew Mooney, 32, Link

Matthew Fairfull, 65, Link

Cheryl Ann Trudell, 67, Link

Jim Bell, 74, Link

Tina Kapel, 57, Link

Sheldon Lee Parsons, 41, Link

Paul Lefebvre, 68, Link

Zoltan “Zoli” Hodri, 65, Link

John Lush, 64, Link

Normand LeVoguer, 63, Link

Larry Miller, 69, Link

Christopher Joseph Haymes, 34, Link

Terry Allan Binkley, 72, Link

Donna May Puffer, 66, Link

Anthone (Anthony) Paul Foster, 34, Link

Marybeth Rickwood, 70, Link

Mark Andrew McAuley, 67, Link

Joelle Brisebois, 46, Link

Daniel Gray, 72, Link

Leonard Baker, 75, Link

Kenneth “Ken” Evart Nathaniel McLeod, 71, Link

Emma Louise Doherty, 33, Link

Tracy Lee Bailey, 52, Link

Maria Easter Soriano-Zabala, 53, Link

Cristeta Ramos Kuhn, 59, Link

Ken Newton, 62, Link

Mark Michael Pineault, 71, Link

Michelle McLeod, 64, Link

Joel Douglas Robinson, 53, Link

Dino Dutra, 60, Link

Sean Michael Hill, 51, Link

Anne Elizabeth Meighan, 46, Link

Andrew Jacob Tubb, 35, Link

Bert Golding, 70, Link

Brigitte Susanne Mausser, 68, Link

Dean Anthony Cabral, 50, Link

Dorothy Forsyth, 75, Link

Dr. David Borden Sanders, 70, Link

Seth Dorian Trudeau, 29, Link

Lesley Joan Hanly, 56, Link

Kevin Michael Barnes, 65, Link

David Samuel Perry, 65, Link

Dawn A. Hasely, 66, Link

Nadine Dolores Gallivan, 66, Link

Kimball James Quigley, 72, Link

Bartosz Jarczewski, 46, Link

Teresa Narciso, 58, Link

Hannah Begin, 32, Link

Alex Mackenzie, 63, Link

Duane Marcel Ellison, 64, Link

Rachel Rose Cowley-Kelly, 37, Link

Steven Gerard Day, 62, Link

Lucy Jenkins, 70, Link

Vanda Angela Morrison, 60, Link

Teresa Ann Patricia D’Agostino, 64, Link

Stephen Darryl Bernard, 44, Link

Glenda Mary Langeraap, 73, Link

Steven Ray Schwindt, 67, Link

Christopher Blair Copeland, 32, Link

William Everette McMurray, 62, Link

Michel “Mike” Robert Côté, 60, Link

Shawn Raymond Andross, 45, Link

Timothy Edward Niemi, 70, Link

Winnmore ‘Winnie’ Nyaundi, 64, Link

Garry Edward Edmonds, 75, Link

Peyton Edmond VanDamme, 49, Link

Steven Gerard Day, 62, Link

Daniel Ayotte, 41, Link

Matthew St. John Kirkland Christian, Link

Michael (Mike) Lambier, 53, Link

Dina Sisko, 73, Link

Wayne Clayton Merritt, 71, Link

Patricia Pauline Freeland, 34, Link

Rachela Bucek, 47, Link

Jeffrey Ryan Jamieson, 43, Link

Jen Ritchie, 47, Link

Johanna Maria Curry, 64, Link

Tyler Dale Mould, 46, Link

Retired Platoon Chief Dennis Gobey, 73, Link

Mike Labrecque, 69, Link

David Bruce Pellow, 69, Link

Jennifer Kathleen Wilson (née Agley), 63, Link

Charlotte Effie Ruth Feairs, 75, Link

Liliana Ciddio, 57, Link

Jeffrey Christopher Symons, 66, Link

Katheryn "Katie" Leigh Sonnenberg, 36, Link

Deborah Mary Jacques, 72, Link

Mark Lindsay Archer, 71, Link

Russell Earl Connolly, 69, Link

Alan Golden, 73, Link

Judith "Judy" Mary Martin, 60, Link

Jarod Andrew Beecroft, 56, Link

Richard ‘Rick’ Galbrait, 73, Link

Carl Schade, 65, Link

Aaron Masse, 61, Link

Anna Marie Hern-Mollard, 75, Link

Antonio Misaka, 65, Link

Christian Grivon, 51, Link

Gary Joseph Schnarr, 73, Link

Joseph Benjamin Laxton, 41, Link

Margaret Martin, 72, Link

Graham “Cheeser” McLean, 59, Link

Edward Benson Woodruff, 66, Link

Christopher Charles Persaud, 26, Link

Cidalia Maria Botelho Brilo, 29, Link

Steven Bruce Phillips, 44, Link

Donald Foucault, 50, Link

Konrad "Konradzki" Ciesielski, 49, Link

Timothy (Tim) Zembal, 55, Link

David Fryston Milnes, 66, Link

Daniel Soares, 66, Link

Maria Ferreira, 71, Link

Carol Ann O'Donnell, 59, Link

Gary Grant Matthews, 70, Link

Curtis AKA Buoy Van-Hyning, 69, Link

Robert "Neon Rob" G. Greeley, 38, Link

Christopher Malcolm Shaw, 68, Link

Curtis Craig Stroud, 39, Link

Matthew St. John Kirkland Christian, 52, Link

Ryan Joseph Thompson, 59, Link

Shaun Michael O'Brien, 51, Link

Algon Roy Fung, 43, Link

Joel Rosales, 14, Link

Curtis Stroud, 39, Link

Aaron Tremblay-Primeau, 28, Link

Ashley Mary Potson, 38, Link

Mishquaziiwan Isaac King, 30, Link

Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae Carron, Link

David Earl Bilow, 62, Link

James McGinley Purdie, 60, Link

Krystyna Bieńkiewicz, 61, Link

Lawrence Kokokopenace, 53, Link

Denise Colizza, 67, Link

Kevin Trotechaud, 63, Link

Aimée Suzanne Cyr, 39, Link

Terry Pardy, 72, Link

Ana Mejia, 68, Link

Cindy Bissett-Elphick, 61, Link

Ashley Elizabeth Cadeau, 41, Link

Sheileagh Mary McIsaac, 64, Link

Sean Paul Kapron O'Rourke, 47, Link

Adriana Maria Varga, 63, Link

Ron Pidgeon, 66, Link

Donald Russell Meade, 65, Link

William “Bill” Derek Lundy, 62, Link

Edward Joseph Connor, 68, Link

Robert "Bob" Price, 64, Link

Leonard Baker, 75, Link

James Jarrett Mullins, 45, Link

Johanne Forget, 69, Link

Gilles Patenaude, 67, Link

Melissa Christine Tregoning, 28, Link

Robert William James Verspagen, 64, Link

Quebec (40):

Peter Ouellette, 66, Link

Claude Alain, 64, Link

André Rouleau, 58, Link

Andy Lacroix, 37, Link

Pascal Aubin, 43, Link

Yvan Carmichael, 66, Link

Line Thiboutot, 67, Link

Diane Cyr, 64, Link

Véronique Chicoine, 47, Link

Sébastien Paré, 48, Link

Ronald Southwell Jr., 69, Link

Josée Desrochers, 54, Link

Nancy Chagnon, 56, Link

Éric Tétreault, 52, Link

Jacqueline Sankoko Bapura, 55, Link

Abel Grenier, 35, Link

Guy Rossignol, 71, Link

Arley Whyte, 43, Link

Danielle Paquette, 70, Link

Micheline Biron, 73, Link

Jocelyne Laflamme, 68, Link

Bertrand Savoie, 63, Link

Jessie Dion, 42, Link

Christian Trudel, 50, Link

Réjeanne Thibeault, 65, Link

Ann Lafontaine, 60, Link

Arley Whyte, 43, Link

Monica Ouellet, 25, Link

Carine Ouellette Turgeon, 34, Link

Luc Brosseau, 51, Link

Catherine Ouellet, 47, Link

Catherine Bédard, 34, Link

Christian Boivin, 41, Link

Dominic Tremblay, 41, Link

Julie L’Heureux, 49, Link

Alberta (65):

Angela Marie Elliott Kelter, 48, Link

Craig Nichol, 49, Link

Judy Katherine Repp, 72, Link

Dorothy Hill, 73, Link

Carter Robert Harrison, 24, Link

Ryan Abernathy, 40, Link

Eileen Ruth Frewin, 72, Link

Patricia Lynn Heard, 62, Link

Garnet Gorday, 73, Link

Warren Kip Morse, 56, Link

Travis Parsons, 34, Link

Natasha “Tasha” May Beverly Bell, 19, Link