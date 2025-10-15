In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, October 6-13, 2025
Diane Keaton; actor Jimmy Shaw; casting director Jackie Burch (C); Nickelodeon exec Leigh Anne Brodsky; jazz composer Jim McNeely (C); bassist Omar Cardenas; drummers Ace Finchum, Thommy Price; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
Diane Keaton Put Her ‘Dream Home’ up for Sale as Health ‘Declined Very Suddenly’ in Recent Months
October 11, 2025
Diane Keaton’s health had taken a sharp turn in recent months. “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of the Oscar winner — who died on Oct. 11 at age 79 in California — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.” The source adds, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.” Keaton had made at least one major lifestyle change in recent months: In March, she listed her beloved “dream home,” surprising many after she said she had planned to remain there permanently.
Researcher’s Note – Keaton was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
No cause of death reported.
After a long battle with cancer, the famous American actor Jimmy Shaw has passed away
October 12, 2025
The world acting guild has suffered a heavy loss: the famous American actor Jimmy Shaw has died at the age of 60. The artist, beloved by viewers for the cult Spanish series “La que se avecina” and many Netflix projects, passed away after a prolonged battle with a serious oncological disease. As BAKU.WS reports, citing the actor’s management agency, the sad news of his death was announced today. Jimmy Shaw, who was 59 years old, had been courageously fighting pancreatic cancer for a long time, showing incredible resilience in the face of the illness. His passing has become a great loss for colleagues and fans around the world who knew him for his charisma and bright talent. In recent years, Shaw actively worked on both sides of the Atlantic – in both Madrid and Los Angeles, and also regularly performed on the theatrical stage, demonstrating his versatile talent and dedication to art.
Researcher’s Note – September 16th, 2025: Our dear friend Jimmy has been courageously battling pancreatic cancer for almost 3 years now. In the fall of 2023, Jimmy bravely underwent an attempted Whipple surgery in Barcelona. Unfortunately, during the procedure, the surgeon discovered that the tumor’s involvement with a major artery made the operation too complex to safely complete: Link
Shaw was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
Legendary casting director Jackie Burch, who put together the famed five of The Breakfast Club, has died
October 13, 2025
Jackie Burch, a prolific Hollywood casting director who put together memorable ensembles for multiple motion pictures – most notably the 1985 John Hughes drama The Breakfast Club – has died at the age of 74. Burch passed away in Atlanta on Sunday following a battle with endometrial cancer, her friend Gail Goldberg said in a statement obtained by Deadline.
Researcher’s Note – Burch passed away at her Atlanta home after a four-month fight with cancer: Link
Leigh Anne Brodsky Dies: Longtime Nickelodeon & Discovery Licensing Exec Was 67
October 9, 2025
Leigh Anne Brodsky, a veteran Nickelodeon licensing executive who helped lead the development and growth of such iconic characters as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and the Blue’s Clues crew, has died. Brodsky died Friday, Oct. 3 in New York City of complications from dementia, her family revealed. She was 67.
Grammy-Winning Jazz Composer Dies at 76
October 10, 2025
It was reported by The New York Times on Thursday that jazz composer Jim McNeely passed away on Sept. 26 in his Manhattan home. The news was announced and confirmed by his daughter Claire, who said he passed away due to bile duct cancer, a rare type of cancer that affects the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the small intestine. He was 76 years old. McNeely was a composer-in-residence for the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra [NYC] from 1978 to 1984, then again from 1996 until his death. He was also the chief conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band from 2010 to 2022, and composed for jazz orchestras all throughout Europe. In addition, he served as the musical director of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop for the past 14 years, where he mentored young writers and musicians.
Researcher’s Note – New York City to mandate vaccines [sic] for indoor restaurants, gyms, performances: Link
Grammy-nominated Tejano Musician Omar Cardenas Passes Away
October 13, 2025
The Tejano music community is mourning the loss of Omar Cardenas, a talented and beloved musician who recently passed away. The Grammy-nominated bassist, known for his work with La Diferenzia and The Cardenas Project, was celebrated for his deep passion for music and unwavering love for family. Cardenas, who spent decades performing across the Midwest and Texas, was a fixture in the Tejano scene. As a member of the Grammy-nominated group La Diferenzia, his bass lines helped shape some of the genre’s most memorable sounds. Later, he continued performing with his family band, The Cardenas Project, keeping his musical legacy alive through every note.
No age or cause of death reported.
Former Tigertailz drummer Ace Finchum dead at 62
October 11, 2025
We are saddened to report, according to Metal Sludge, former Tigertailz drummer Ace Finchum passed away over the weekend of October 4th at the age of 62. Finchum’s final Facebook post appeared last Saturday (4th), reading: “I wish all my friends a great weekend! I don’t know if I will come back as I hoped I would. Times are hard and I’m trying to hold on!” Finchum, who had been living in the U.S. in recent years, was part of the classic TIGERTAILZ lineup. The group became one of the few UK glam metal acts to find international success, often compared to Mötley Crüe, L.A. Guns, and Poison.
No cause of death reported.
Thommy Price, drummer with Joan Jett and Billy Idol, dies aged 68
October 11, 2025
Thommy Price, the drummer known for his work with Joan Jett and Billy Idol, has died at the age of 68. The news was confirmed by his wife Stefunny, who said he passed away on Friday (October 10) and called him “a devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter”. Price was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1956 and also played with Scandal, Mink DeVille and Love Crushed Velvet. He also played on studio records by a range of artists, including Roger Daltrey, The Waterboys, Blue Oyster Cult, The Psychedelic Furs, Ronnie Spector and Debbie Harry. No details have been revealed about his cause of death, and he is survived by his wife Stefunny and daughter Brooklyn.
Sister-in-law of Mitt Romney found dead in Valencia parking garage
October 13, 2025
A sister-in-law of former U.S. Sen. And Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was found dead Friday night in a Valencia parking garage, according to the Los Angeles County [CA] Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded at about 8:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of someone dead inside the garage in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in the community north of Los Angeles. The woman jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure and died at the scene, law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates. She was identified by the medical examiner’s office as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney. No cause of death was listed Monday afternoon. The death does not appear to involve foul play, authorities said.
Susan Kendall Newman Cause of Death: Daughter of Paul Newman Passes Away Unexpectedly
October 9, 2025
Susan Kendall Newman [72], the daughter of screen legend Paul Newman, has reportedly passed away: News of Newman’s passing comes courtesy of an obituary — apparently written by a close friend or family member — that appeared in the New York Times earlier this week. According to the obituary, Susan “passed away on August 2, 2025, from complications from chronic health condition.” She is described as “a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts.” Beginning her career as an actress, Susan appeared alongside her father in the 1977 comedy classic Slap Shot. She went on to appear in several on- and off-Broadway productions before landing a starring role as an obsessive Beatles fan in the 1978 Robert Zemeckis film I Wanna Hold Your Hand.
No cause of death reported.
Eastern Poker Open High Roller Champ Jordan Fishman Passes Away
October 12, 2025
The poker world received sad news Saturday night upon learning that Jordan Fishman, a popular poker player on the East Coast, passed away two days after suffering an unexpected cardiac event.
No age reported.
A colorectal cancer advocate “died suddenly” of colorectal cancer:
Remembering Alison Friedman: A champion for access, equity, and hope
October 8, 2025
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance mourns the passing of Alison Kiehl Friedman [46], a tireless advocate, policy leader, board member, mom, wife, and beloved member of our community, whose impact will continue to shape our mission for years to come. Diagnosed [in January of 2023] with stage IV colorectal cancer at just 43 years old, Alison faced the unimaginable with clarity and conviction. Even as she navigated her own treatment, she was determined to confront not only cancer itself but also the systemic barriers that too often determine who gets care — and who doesn’t. Alison understood that survival shouldn’t depend on privilege, proximity, or luck.
Three journalists “died suddenly”:
Longtime University of Cincinnati football radio analyst Jim Kelly Jr. Dies at 71
October 13, 2025
CINCINNATI, OH — Longtime University of Cincinnati football radio analyst and UC Athletics Hall of Famer Jim Kelly Jr. died Sunday night, according to the University of Cincinnati athletic department. Kelly, who had been in the radio booth every year since 1995, battled cancer. He was 71 years old.
Researcher’s Note – University of Cincinnati Ends Vaccine [sic] Mandate: Link
Craig Heist, beloved DC and Baltimore sports broadcaster, dead at 66
October 10, 2025
Craig Heist, a longtime Washington, D.C. and Baltimore [MD] area broadcaster, has died. He was 66. Audacy’s 106.7 “The Fan” — where Heist had worked since 2013 — confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given. Heist spent more than four decades covering sports in the DMV area, being named Maryland Sportscaster of the Year three times. He also spent 14 years at WTOP Radio and made recurring appearances on the MASN regional sports network.
OC Biz Journal reporter Rohit dies of heart attack
October 8, 2025
Parimal M. Rohit [48], a reporter who covered real estate for the Orange County [CA] Business Journal, died Tuesday from a heart attack. A story on its website states, “‘Parimal’s death was sudden and a shock to all on our staff,’ said Peter J. Brennan, Editor in Chief of the Business Journal.
Video producer, editor died ‘while going his life’s work’
October 9, 2025
Waupaca, Wisconsin – Lifelong video producer and editor Stephen Moede died unexpectedly on Sept. 29 while doing his life’s work-video production and commercial editing. He was 63. Moede started as a technical director for the WSAW-TV in Wausau and later directed for the WMTV-TV in Madison. He also did commercial video work for ProVideo in Madison. He later co-founded his business, Golden Icon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Former Elmira Pioneers player passes away after battle with leukemia
October 9, 2025
A former Elmira Pioneers player has passed away after a battle with leukemia. Former Pioneers outfielder Eddie Kaufman passed away on Tuesday. He was just 20 years old. Kaufman was diagnosed with the disease last October. He was receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA.
Update to our report earlier this month:
Jon Jones Speaks Out for the First Time Since Brother’s Sudden Death
October 11, 2025
The former UFC star’s brother, Arthur, died at his New York home on Friday, 3 October. Jon Jones has taken to Instagram for the first time since the sudden death of his older brother Arthur. Arthur, who was 39, died at his New York home after his pacemaker went off, sending a signal to his doctor, as per the Independent. The former NFL star had a pre-existing heart condition and had already died by the time emergency services arrived, according to News Channel 9 reporter Steve Infanti. The 39-year-old was a defensive lineman and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won the 2012 Super Bowl.
Longtime SEC Executive Associate Commissioner Mark Womack passes away at 70
October 7, 2025
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Mark Womack, Executive Associate Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, who spent nearly half a century of his professional career as a member of the SEC staff, passed away Monday at the age of 70. Womack also served as Chief Financial Officer, was a liaison to the SEC’s athletics directors, and he spearheaded scheduling efforts for the sport of football. He also worked with the SEC’s football bowl partners and television partners in addition to his general administration duties of SEC football and the SEC office. During his 47 years in the SEC office, Womack witnessed 20 football national champions from the conference and the SEC experienced unparalleled success across all sports. He was also instrumental in negotiating some of the most lucrative television contracts in the history of college sports.
No cause of death reported.
Oregon Rep. Hòa Nguyễn dies at 41 after cancer diagnosis
October 9, 2025
Oregon State Rep. Hòa Nguyễn, D-Portland, died Thursday morning following a months-long battle with advanced stage cancer. She was 41. Nguyễn had returned to the chamber wearing a mask in June after announcing a stage four cancer diagnosis in February that led her to seek chemotherapy and prevented her from participating in the Legislature in person. That stage of cancer is among the most serious and difficult to treat, having often spread to other parts of the body. Nguyễn had suggested in June that her return was part of a “miracle” but did not at the time elaborate on the extent to which or if she had recovered.
Georgia state representative from Canton dies after battle with cancer, House speaker says
October 12, 2025
CANTON, Ga. — Georgia State Rep. Mandi Ballinger [50], a Canton Republican who chaired the Judiciary Juvenile Committee, has died after a “long and courageous” battle with cancer, House Speaker Jon Burns said Sunday. Ballinger served in the Georgia House for more than decade representing District 23.
Update to our report earlier this month:
Corrigan-Camden student dies after medical emergency
October 8, 2025
Corrigan, TX – The Corrigan-Camden student that collapsed on the sidelines during a football game versus Joaquin died Saturday after a week-long fight. Daniel Rivera [15], who was not playing in the Sept. 26 contest due to a previous unrelated injury, suffered a brain aneurism.
Four teenagers “died suddenly”:
Police investigate teen’s death
October 13, 2025
SANDUSKY, OH — Sandusky police are investigating the death of a teenager. At about noon on Oct. 4, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hayes Ave. (Ohio 4) to assist EMTs with a medical emergency involving a 14-year-old boy. He was unresponsive and was transported to Firelands Health before being transferred to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s hospital in Cleveland. Three days later on Oct. 7, the teen died, according to a press release from the Sandusky Police Department. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy. Preliminary findings said that a “medical event” contributed to the teen’s death.
No cause of death reported.
Mentor student-athlete dies days after having medical emergency during practice
October 10, 2025
MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor Public Schools are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student. Lucas McGee died Thursday in a local hospital, where he was surrounded by loved ones, the district says. McGee, a wrestler, had a medical emergency during conditioning practice on Sept. 29.
No cause of death reported.
Dublin City Schools says Quinteriyah Ashley, 14, died after a long battle with cancer
October 8, 2025
DUBLIN, Ga. — A south Georgia school community is mourning the loss of one of their classmates. “Quinteriyah was the embodiment of strength and courage, and her desire to return to school, even in her weakest moments, is a lasting reminder of both. We love you and will miss you dearly,” the school district wrote. Her family says that she’ll be “forever 14.”
Lucia Sytsma, 17
October 7, 2025
Carlisle, Iowa – Lucia Elizabeth Sytsma passed away suddenly during cheerleading practice, Monday, October 6, 2025. Carlisle High School senior Lucia was an All-American cheerleader, wrestler, soccer player, and was active in band, choir and school musicals.
No cause of death reported.
Two college students “died suddenly”:
UVA student dies hiking in Slovenia
October 9, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A third-year UVA student died while hiking in Slovenia as part of an education abroad program, according to a university statement. “Gunnar Kennedy passed away while hiking in the mountains of Slovenia as an excursion from his education abroad program based in Spain,” according to the statement.
No age or cause of death reported.
Missing midshipman found dead near Naval Academy
October 12, 2025
Annapolis, MD — A midshipman from New Jersey was found dead on the Naval Academy campus over the weekend. Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James, 20, was reported missing on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WFSB. James’ mother told reporters she received a phone call from his battalion officer informing her that he hadn’t shown up for any of his classes that day. James’ cause of death is currently being investigated. It is unclear when he was discovered dead or which agency will be leading the investigation.
No cause of death reported.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Prayers Pouring In After Former College Football Cheerleader Dies At 24
October 12, 2025
A 24-year-old former college football cheerleader and team dancer passed away this week. She was far too young. University of Missouri alumna Josie Woodward has passed away. Her family announced her tragic death on Friday, October 10. The school is mourning her sudden loss. “Josie continued her education at the University of Missouri, where she was a proud member of the Golden Girls and Delta Delta Delta sorority, as well as an exceptional nursing student. Her compassion and dedication led her to a career in nursing, where she made a profound impact as an ICU and pain management nurse. Josie’s patients and colleagues cherished her for her warmth, empathy, and infectious positivity—qualities that earned her the prestigious Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing care,” her family announced.
Researcher’s Note - University of Missouri suspends vaccine [sic] rule after Biden order blocked by federal court: Link
CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
A professor “died suddenly”:
CSB and SJU mourn the loss of Warren ‘Boz’ Bostrom
October 9, 2025
St. Joseph, Minnesota – The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University communities mourn the loss of one of their biggest boosters. Warren ‘Boz’ Bostrom [52] – a professor of accounting and finance – has passed away after battling illness.
Researcher’s Note – CSB, SJU will require COVID vaccines [sic] for students and employees ahead of fall semester: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two educators “died suddenly”:
Savannah Technical College announces former president Kathy Love has died
October 10, 2025
Savannah, GA – Savannah Technical College announced earlier today the passing of former president Kathy Love. Love served as Savannah Tech’s president from 2009 until March 11, 2024. On Tuesday March 12, 2024, Ray Perren, deputy commissioner for technical education at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), had issued a memo that Love would no longer be serving as the president.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kristi Hollifield Deerman, 50
October 6, 2025
Kristi Hollifield Deerman, age 50, of Montevallo, AL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Kristi loved her job as Director of Montevallo Methodist Preschool and the precious babies that attended.
No cause of death reported.
A firefighter “died suddenly”:
Flagstaff Fire Department announces death of deputy fire chief
October 10, 2025
PHOENIX, AZ — The Flagstaff Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Deputy Chief Jerry Bills died on Oct. 9, the department said. Bills dedicated 40 years to the fire service and was with the Flagstaff Fire Department for 19 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Five police officers “died suddenly”:
Line-of-Duty Death Announced by the New York State Police
October 13, 2025
The New York State Police have confirmed the line-of-duty death of a 56-year-old retired State Trooper. New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James has confirmed that 56-year-old retired Trooper Mark A. Ondus has passed away. Trooper Ondus, who served 26 years with the New York State Police (NYSP), passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Trooper Ondus passing is the fourth line-of-duty passing this year and the third trooper that have passed away due to an illness resulting from his time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks. Back on April 12th, 2025, retired NYSP Investigator Thomas K. Herrick passed away, and 56-year-old retired First Sergeant Michael E. Snell passed away on May 20th, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Police Mourning Death Of Fellow Officer
October 13, 2025
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — The Prince George’s County Police family shared Sunday on social media that Police Officer First Class Alex Belcher #4204 passed away Oct. 8. The police department stated that Belcher had been dealing with a “hard-fought medical battle.” Belcher [32] was a seven-year veteran of the agency. Prior to joining the agency, Belcher also served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Dover Township Fire Department, the police department said.
No cause of death reported.
Maumelle police mourn death of officer after 26 years of service
October 11, 2025
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Maumelle Police Department (MPD) announced the passing of one of their officers on Saturday. Officials stated that Officer Christopher Michael Stroud had lost his battle with cancer after serving 26 years with the department. MPD said he would serve in the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division before spending the last 14 years as a School Resource Officer at the Maumelle High School.
No age reported.
Mass. Police chief dies suddenly
October 7, 2025
Bolton’s police chief died suddenly on Sunday, according to the town. Luke Hamburger [49] joined the Bolton police force in 2005 and became chief in July 2024. Hamburger’s cause of death and funeral service information have not yet been released.
Mark Lindsey, 51
October 13, 2025
Mark Lindsey, age 51, of Surgoinsville [TN] went to be with the Lord Saturday (10/11/25) at home from an unexpected medical emergency. He started his career in law enforcement with Sullivan County Sheriffs Department in the correctional facility and was a member of the special operation response team (SORT), he later worked as a patrolman for Sullivan County. He then transitioned to Mount Carmel Police Department as a patrol and field training officer.
No cause of death reported.
A jailer “died suddenly”:
Governor Newsom honors fallen Correctional Officer Townsend
September 12, 2025
On Sept. 11, 2025, Officer Jonathan Townsend succumbed to a medical emergency while on duty at California State Prison-Corcoran. Officer Townsend, 54, had served in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 23 years.
Researcher’s Note – A champion of COVID-19 vaccines [sic], Newsom fights plan to mandate them for prison guards: Link
No cause of death reported.
An inmate “died suddenly”:
Chinese migrant dies in ICE custody in Imperial County
October 7, 2025
A Chinese migrant died in ICE custody after becoming unresponsive at a federal detention facility in Calexico, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE reported that Huabing Xie suffered what appeared to be a seizure around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. The detention center’s medical staff administered CPR and used a defibrillator before he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead an hour later. Xie was placed into removal proceedings on Dec. 31, 2023, after he was arrested in Tecate, California, ICE said. He was released and re-arrested on Sept. 12 in Indio, California. He had been in ICE custody since, the agency said.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ghanaian Postal Worker’s Family Files US$120m Suit Over Stroke Death
October 11, 2025
The family of Kingsley Fifi Bimpong, a 50-year-old Ghanaian-born postal worker, has filed a $120 million federal lawsuit against Minnesota law enforcement officials, alleging they fatally mistook his massive stroke for drug intoxication and ignored his deteriorating condition for nearly six hours. Bimpong left his postal job early on November 16, 2024, complaining of a headache, and was pulled over by Eagan police after he drove into oncoming traffic, exhibiting what body camera footage reportedly showed as serious physical and cognitive abnormalities. Instead of receiving medical attention, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
Pittsburgh Police: Man found dead after possible fall along Route 28
October 8, 2025
PITTSBURGH, PA — Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead after he may have fallen along Route 28 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Allegheny County dispatchers first confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that multiple police officers and additional first responders were called to the northbound exit ramp to Chestnut Street along Route 28 around 8 p.m. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 was on the scene, where police officers could be seen blocking off the ramp to traffic. A spokesperson for police later said they were called to the scene following reports of a man walking on the road who may have fallen. Upon arrival, officials said the man was found with significant trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation is now underway.
No cause of death reported.
Person found dead in vehicle at Brookhaven MARTA station
October 8, 2025
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was found dead in a vehicle at the Brookhaven MARTA station, according to MARTA Police. MARTA Police officers began investigating Tuesday afternoon after the body was located in a car that was parked in the rear parking lot.
No age or cause of death reported.
Disneyland horror as woman has a heart attack and dies on the Haunted Mansion ride
October 8, 2025
A woman died of a heart attack while riding the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California on Monday evening. Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 6:30pm on a report that there was an unresponsive woman in her 60s on the ride, The Orange County Register reported. Members of Disneyland’s security team provided CPR to the woman until paramedics arrived, according to Sergeant Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department. She was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, Sutter said.
Virginia Dad Raising Newborn Alone After Wife’s Sudden Death Months After Move To US
October 7, 2025
Maryam and her husband, Bahram Sultani, came to the US just 10 months ago, settling first in Washington State before recently relocating to Virginia to build a home for their growing family. The couple had welcomed a baby just weeks ago. But their fresh start was shattered when Maryam Sultani suddenly suffered a heart attack and died at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, according to those close to the family. “She passed away yesterday at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA, after suffering from a heart attack,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page organized to help with funeral expenses and to support Bahram Sultani and his child.
No age reported.
Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:
Stamford man killed after driving into Connecticut River was award-winning radiologist
October 13, 2025
A 51-year-old Stamford man who was found dead in a car submerged in the Connecticut River on Saturday was an award-winning radiologist, according to his obituary. “As a published radiologist, Gautam Ramesh Mirchandani was instrumental in many research projects, served on numerous committees, presented many lectures, and was honored with several awards,” the obituary said. Mirchandani, a Yale University graduate, also worked as an assistant professor of clinical radiology at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and at the State University of New York at Downstate, Kings County Hospital Center. In recent years, Mirchandani had struggled with multiple sclerosis, which deprived him of many things he had come to enjoy in life, according to the obituary. The 51-year-old “excelled at tennis, running, classical piano, and painting before multiple sclerosis took them from him one-by-one.”
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Deceased identified after car drives into Niagara River from Scenic Parkway
October 7, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The registered owner of a Jeep that drove into the Niagara River on Monday has been identified by state police. New York State Police said Jason Beckman, 52, of North Tonawanda was declared deceased. Beckman was a varsity football coach and boy’s varsity bowling coach at Amherst Central Schools, where he worked for over 29 years the district said. Police said around 9:15 a.m., a truck reportedly drove off the Niagara Scenic Parkway and into the Niagara River near the Bird Overlook. Approximately an hour and a half later, a vehicle was found submerged about 50 feet offshore. Beckman was transported to the Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first actions leading New York will include requiring all K-12 teachers and staff to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or face weekly testing in an attempt to limit the delta variant’s spread: Link
Woman Suffers Medical Emergency On 91 Freeway, Dies Following Crash
October 13, 2025
CORONA, CA — A motorist suffered a medical emergency Monday while driving on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona, causing her to crash into a retaining wall, after which she was taken to a hospital, dying a short time later. Sgt. Edelmiro Perez told City News Service that the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was at the wheel of her Audi SUV, traveling at an unconfirmed speed, when she experienced an unspecified medical complication that caused her to lose control. “The vehicle veered onto the shoulder area and hit the concrete wall,” Perez said. “The SUV actually sustained little damage. No other vehicles were involved. We understand she had some type of prior medical condition, and that may have led to her becoming disabled behind the wheel,” Perez said.
No age or cause of death reported.
Family: Man suffered medical emergency before fatal train collision in Grand Forks
October 7, 2025
FARGO, N.D. – The family of a man killed in a weekend train crash says he likely suffered a medical emergency before the deadly collision. Scott Wahlstrand [76] died when his vehicle was struck by a train at 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE. In a letter to Valley News Live, Wahlstrand’s family says preliminary information suggests he had a sudden medical emergency before the crash. The train dragged his vehicle about 60 feet before it came to rest on the tracks. His family remembers Wahlstrand as “a devoted husband and loving father to his two sons.”
No cause of death reported.
Amazon delivery driver was likely having ‘medical emergency’ when his truck struck, killed Hampton couple
October 6, 2025
Police have identified the Hampton [VA] couple killed in a Saturday evening crash involving an Amazon delivery truck. Curtis Carr, 77, and Teara Carr, 71, were sitting in a sedan that was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane of East Pembroke Avenue just before 7 p.m., Hampton police said. That’s when the driver of an Amazon delivery truck — heading south on North King Street — lost control. The truck went off the road, struck a fire hydrant, then slammed into the Carrs’ sedan that was still stopped at the intersection. Hampton police spokesman Shaun Stalnaker said Monday that the delivery driver “may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the collision, as well as in the moments immediately following the impact.” The nature of the medical emergency wasn’t immediately clear. Hampton Fire Department medics took all three people involved to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Carrs died at the hospital that evening, while the delivery driver’s condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.
Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal Crash For Truck Driver In Manassas: Cops
October 12, 2025
A 35-year-old truck driver from California died after a crash on Prince William Parkway [VA] early Sunday, Oct. 12, authorities said. Jatinder Chauhan, of Turlock, CA, was heading east on Prince William Parkway in a 2022 Mack Anthem truck when he veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and came to rest a short distance later around 4:45 a.m. Chauhan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police believe Chauhan suffered a medical emergency before the crash, they said.
No cause of death reported.
All westbound lanes reopen on I-4 in Dover after man suffers medical episode, crashes and dies
October 11, 2025
DOVER, Fla — A 54-year-old Apopka man suffering from a “medical emergency” was killed in a crash on I-4 in Dover Saturday, causing all westbound lanes in the area to close temporarily, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was traveling westbound on I-4, west of Branch Forbes Road (Exit 17), when he lost control of his vehicle. According to FHP, the vehicle entered the median, struck a guardrail, and then crossed all westbound lanes. “Rotating, the vehicle entered the outside grass shoulder, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned in the tree line,” FHP said. After the crash, FHP said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:
Person dies after medical emergency causes fall on Billy Goat Trail in Maryland
October 13, 2025
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person has died after a fall while walking along Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday. Crews on water boats made the rescue and carried the person to medics, staged at Old Angler’s Inn boat ramp, for treatment. Officials told 7News at around 3:30 p.m. that the person suffered from a medical emergency before the incident and was later declared dead.
No age or cause of death reported.
Family identifies 6-year-old Paulding Co. student who died on field trip to farm
October 12, 2025
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A McGarity Elementary School student who died on Wednesday during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart has been identified by her family. The family has identified the 6-year-old as Victoria King. On Wednesday, the Polk County Police Department confirmed to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that a staff member noticed a 6-year-old girl was missing. They later found her unresponsive in a pool next to a house on the property. The uncles and aunts of King sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News: “The family is still in deep grief and struggling with unanswered questions. They have not been told how school staff lost track of her, how she got to the pool, or how long she was there. The pool was not part of the trip, and the family still does not know how it was accessible or whether it had been properly secured or supervised as an adult pool. The family cannot understand why an adult swimming pool on the same property was left unguarded or accessible while a school field trip of young children was underway. They are heartbroken, confused, and still have no clear answers about what happened to their child.”
Two “died suddenly” in the air:
New York-bound LOT flight diverts to Copenhagen after passenger dies mid-flight
October 13, 2025
LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 from Warsaw to New York JFK was forced to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen on Saturday after a passenger died on board. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered SP-LRB had been airborne for about two hours when the crew diverted to Denmark, where medical teams met the aircraft upon arrival, the Polish outlet Onet reported. LOT confirmed the unscheduled stop, stating the decision was made “due to a medical emergency on board.” The identity and cause of death of the passenger have not been disclosed.
Horror as woman dies in mid-air aboard Amsterdam to Los Angeles flight, forcing plane to divert
October 7, 2025
A plane was forced to divert to an airport deep in the Canadian wilderness after a passenger died midway through an international flight. The KLM flight left Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam at 10:15am CEST on Sunday and was bound for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to FlightAware. At around 9.45am MT Canadian authorities were made aware of an unresponsive 34-year-old woman aboard the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Flight data shows the plane touched down at Yellowknife Airport in the Northwest Territories at 9:35am MT. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, where she died despite efforts from doctors and paramedics.
Joshua Conrad, 43
October 13, 2025
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Joshua Lee Conrad, affectionately known as JC, who was born on October 4, 1982, in Ogden, Utah, USA, and passed away on October 6, 2026. Joshua was a gifted cabinet maker, having invested a year in the art, and his creations were a testament to his craftsmanship. He was also a recipient of the Good Samaritan award for bravery from Ogden City, a testament to his courage and willingness to help others.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Bauman, 50
October 13, 2025
Kevin T. Bauman, 50, of Galatia [IL], formerly of Belleville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at his home. Mr. Bauman was currently employed by Pioneer Seed Co., where he served as a territory manager and was well respected by colleagues and clients alike.
No cause of death reported.
Jamie Miranda Brennan, 49
October 13, 2025
Jamie Miranda Lewis Brennan, age 49, of Stratford [CT], beloved wife of Stephen J. Brennan Sr., passed away suddenly on October 11, 2025, in her home.
No cause of death reported.
Marion Butler, 53
October 12, 2025
Marion “Cecil” Butler, 53, of Zanesville [OH], died unexpectedly at 11:57 P.M. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. Cecil worked as a mechanic and was a true family man.
No cause of death reported.
Jackson Coyan, 31
October 11, 2025
Jackson “Jack” E. Coyan, age 31, of Columbus [OH], and formerly of Sunbury, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Riverside United Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
No cause of death reported.
Adelaide Albright, 27
October 10, 2025
Adelaide Albright, 27, of Waldoboro [ME], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Born Gavin Stephens on March 12, 1998 to John and Becky Stephens, Addi was the baby of the family for a long time.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Pitcher, 27
October 10, 2025
Joshua J. Pitcher, 27, of Oswego [NY] died unexpectedly in Schroepell, NY, on Wednesday October 1, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Robert Duncan, 41
October 9, 2025
Creve Coeur, IL – Matthew Robert Duncan, age 41, passed away on October 6, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Melvin Jackson, 45
October 9, 2025
JAMAICA PLAIN, MA – Melvin Jackson died unexpectedly on October 3, 2025. He was born to Joyce Jackson and Willie Martin in Boston, Massachusetts on May 20, 1980.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Beth Harland, 66
October 7, 2025
Pekin, IL – Leslie Beth Harland, 66, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at her residence.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Joseph Branchfield, Jr., 46
October 7, 2025
Pekin, IL – Michael Joseph “Joey” Branchfield, Jr., 46, of Pekin, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Carle Health – Pekin Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Eric Clemetsen, 58
October 7, 2025
Brimfield, IL – Michael Eric Clemetsen, 58, of Brimfield, passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, at his home. Mike was a truck driver for G & D Integrated in Morton, IL for more than 26 years, last working on Friday.
No cause of death reported.
Holly Vernazzaro-Rourk, 44
October 7, 2025
Charleston, SC – Holly Vernazzaro-Rourk of Charleston, SC, left us on September 26, 2025. Her sudden departure was unexpected, and her husband, family, and friends are broken-hearted. Holly was only 44 years of age and will be forever missed by all the souls she connected with.
