A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Diane Keaton Put Her ‘Dream Home’ up for Sale as Health ‘Declined Very Suddenly’ in Recent Months

October 11, 2025

Diane Keaton’s health had taken a sharp turn in recent months. “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of the Oscar winner — who died on Oct. 11 at age 79 in California — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.” The source adds, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.” Keaton had made at least one major lifestyle change in recent months: In March, she listed her beloved “dream home,” surprising many after she said she had planned to remain there permanently.

Researcher’s Note – Keaton was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

After a long battle with cancer, the famous American actor Jimmy Shaw has passed away

October 12, 2025

The world acting guild has suffered a heavy loss: the famous American actor Jimmy Shaw has died at the age of 60. The artist, beloved by viewers for the cult Spanish series “La que se avecina” and many Netflix projects, passed away after a prolonged battle with a serious oncological disease. As BAKU.WS reports, citing the actor’s management agency, the sad news of his death was announced today. Jimmy Shaw, who was 59 years old, had been courageously fighting pancreatic cancer for a long time, showing incredible resilience in the face of the illness. His passing has become a great loss for colleagues and fans around the world who knew him for his charisma and bright talent. In recent years, Shaw actively worked on both sides of the Atlantic – in both Madrid and Los Angeles, and also regularly performed on the theatrical stage, demonstrating his versatile talent and dedication to art.

Researcher’s Note – September 16 th , 2025: Our dear friend Jimmy has been courageously battling pancreatic cancer for almost 3 years now. In the fall of 2023, Jimmy bravely underwent an attempted Whipple surgery in Barcelona. Unfortunately, during the procedure, the surgeon discovered that the tumor’s involvement with a major artery made the operation too complex to safely complete: Link Shaw was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Legendary casting director Jackie Burch, who put together the famed five of The Breakfast Club, has died

October 13, 2025

Jackie Burch, a prolific Hollywood casting director who put together memorable ensembles for multiple motion pictures – most notably the 1985 John Hughes drama The Breakfast Club – has died at the age of 74. Burch passed away in Atlanta on Sunday following a battle with endometrial cancer, her friend Gail Goldberg said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Researcher’s Note – Burch passed away at her Atlanta home after a four-month fight with cancer: Link

Link

Leigh Anne Brodsky Dies: Longtime Nickelodeon & Discovery Licensing Exec Was 67

October 9, 2025

Leigh Anne Brodsky, a veteran Nickelodeon licensing executive who helped lead the development and growth of such iconic characters as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and the Blue’s Clues crew, has died. Brodsky died Friday, Oct. 3 in New York City of complications from dementia, her family revealed. She was 67.

Link

Grammy-Winning Jazz Composer Dies at 76

October 10, 2025

It was reported by The New York Times on Thursday that jazz composer Jim McNeely passed away on Sept. 26 in his Manhattan home. The news was announced and confirmed by his daughter Claire, who said he passed away due to bile duct cancer, a rare type of cancer that affects the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the small intestine. He was 76 years old. McNeely was a composer-in-residence for the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra [NYC] from 1978 to 1984, then again from 1996 until his death. He was also the chief conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Big Band from 2010 to 2022, and composed for jazz orchestras all throughout Europe. In addition, he served as the musical director of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop for the past 14 years, where he mentored young writers and musicians.

Researcher’s Note – New York City to mandate vaccines [sic] for indoor restaurants, gyms, performances: Link

Link

Grammy-nominated Tejano Musician Omar Cardenas Passes Away

October 13, 2025

The Tejano music community is mourning the loss of Omar Cardenas, a talented and beloved musician who recently passed away. The Grammy-nominated bassist, known for his work with La Diferenzia and The Cardenas Project, was celebrated for his deep passion for music and unwavering love for family. Cardenas, who spent decades performing across the Midwest and Texas, was a fixture in the Tejano scene. As a member of the Grammy-nominated group La Diferenzia, his bass lines helped shape some of the genre’s most memorable sounds. Later, he continued performing with his family band, The Cardenas Project, keeping his musical legacy alive through every note.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Tigertailz drummer Ace Finchum dead at 62

October 11, 2025

We are saddened to report, according to Metal Sludge, former Tigertailz drummer Ace Finchum passed away over the weekend of October 4th at the age of 62. Finchum’s final Facebook post appeared last Saturday (4th), reading: “I wish all my friends a great weekend! I don’t know if I will come back as I hoped I would. Times are hard and I’m trying to hold on!” Finchum, who had been living in the U.S. in recent years, was part of the classic TIGERTAILZ lineup. The group became one of the few UK glam metal acts to find international success, often compared to Mötley Crüe, L.A. Guns, and Poison.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thommy Price, drummer with Joan Jett and Billy Idol, dies aged 68

October 11, 2025

Thommy Price, the drummer known for his work with Joan Jett and Billy Idol, has died at the age of 68. The news was confirmed by his wife Stefunny, who said he passed away on Friday (October 10) and called him “a devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter”. Price was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1956 and also played with Scandal, Mink DeVille and Love Crushed Velvet. He also played on studio records by a range of artists, including Roger Daltrey, The Waterboys, Blue Oyster Cult, The Psychedelic Furs, Ronnie Spector and Debbie Harry. No details have been revealed about his cause of death, and he is survived by his wife Stefunny and daughter Brooklyn.

Link

Sister-in-law of Mitt Romney found dead in Valencia parking garage

October 13, 2025

A sister-in-law of former U.S. Sen. And Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was found dead Friday night in a Valencia parking garage, according to the Los Angeles County [CA] Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded at about 8:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of someone dead inside the garage in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in the community north of Los Angeles. The woman jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure and died at the scene, law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates. She was identified by the medical examiner’s office as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney. No cause of death was listed Monday afternoon. The death does not appear to involve foul play, authorities said.

Link

Susan Kendall Newman Cause of Death: Daughter of Paul Newman Passes Away Unexpectedly

October 9, 2025

Susan Kendall Newman [72], the daughter of screen legend Paul Newman, has reportedly passed away: News of Newman’s passing comes courtesy of an obituary — apparently written by a close friend or family member — that appeared in the New York Times earlier this week. According to the obituary, Susan “passed away on August 2, 2025, from complications from chronic health condition.” She is described as “a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts.” Beginning her career as an actress, Susan appeared alongside her father in the 1977 comedy classic Slap Shot. She went on to appear in several on- and off-Broadway productions before landing a starring role as an obsessive Beatles fan in the 1978 Robert Zemeckis film I Wanna Hold Your Hand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eastern Poker Open High Roller Champ Jordan Fishman Passes Away

October 12, 2025

The poker world received sad news Saturday night upon learning that Jordan Fishman, a popular poker player on the East Coast, passed away two days after suffering an unexpected cardiac event.

No age reported.

Link

A colorectal cancer advocate “died suddenly” of colorectal cancer:

Remembering Alison Friedman: A champion for access, equity, and hope

October 8, 2025

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance mourns the passing of Alison Kiehl Friedman [46], a tireless advocate, policy leader, board member, mom, wife, and beloved member of our community, whose impact will continue to shape our mission for years to come. Diagnosed [in January of 2023] with stage IV colorectal cancer at just 43 years old, Alison faced the unimaginable with clarity and conviction. Even as she navigated her own treatment, she was determined to confront not only cancer itself but also the systemic barriers that too often determine who gets care — and who doesn’t. Alison understood that survival shouldn’t depend on privilege, proximity, or luck.

Link

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Longtime University of Cincinnati football radio analyst Jim Kelly Jr. Dies at 71

October 13, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH — Longtime University of Cincinnati football radio analyst and UC Athletics Hall of Famer Jim Kelly Jr. died Sunday night, according to the University of Cincinnati athletic department. Kelly, who had been in the radio booth every year since 1995, battled cancer. He was 71 years old.

Researcher’s Note – University of Cincinnati Ends Vaccine [sic] Mandate: Link

Link

Craig Heist, beloved DC and Baltimore sports broadcaster, dead at 66

October 10, 2025

Craig Heist, a longtime Washington, D.C. and Baltimore [MD] area broadcaster, has died. He was 66. Audacy’s 106.7 “The Fan” — where Heist had worked since 2013 — confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given. Heist spent more than four decades covering sports in the DMV area, being named Maryland Sportscaster of the Year three times. He also spent 14 years at WTOP Radio and made recurring appearances on the MASN regional sports network.

Link

OC Biz Journal reporter Rohit dies of heart attack

October 8, 2025

Parimal M. Rohit [48], a reporter who covered real estate for the Orange County [CA] Business Journal, died Tuesday from a heart attack. A story on its website states, “‘Parimal’s death was sudden and a shock to all on our staff,’ said Peter J. Brennan, Editor in Chief of the Business Journal.

Link

Video producer, editor died ‘while going his life’s work’

October 9, 2025

Waupaca, Wisconsin – Lifelong video producer and editor Stephen Moede died unexpectedly on Sept. 29 while doing his life’s work-video production and commercial editing. He was 63. Moede started as a technical director for the WSAW-TV in Wausau and later directed for the WMTV-TV in Madison. He also did commercial video work for ProVideo in Madison. He later co-founded his business, Golden Icon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Elmira Pioneers player passes away after battle with leukemia

October 9, 2025

A former Elmira Pioneers player has passed away after a battle with leukemia. Former Pioneers outfielder Eddie Kaufman passed away on Tuesday. He was just 20 years old. Kaufman was diagnosed with the disease last October. He was receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA.

Link

Update to our report earlier this month:

Jon Jones Speaks Out for the First Time Since Brother’s Sudden Death

October 11, 2025

The former UFC star’s brother, Arthur, died at his New York home on Friday, 3 October. Jon Jones has taken to Instagram for the first time since the sudden death of his older brother Arthur. Arthur, who was 39, died at his New York home after his pacemaker went off, sending a signal to his doctor, as per the Independent. The former NFL star had a pre-existing heart condition and had already died by the time emergency services arrived, according to News Channel 9 reporter Steve Infanti. The 39-year-old was a defensive lineman and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won the 2012 Super Bowl.

Link

Longtime SEC Executive Associate Commissioner Mark Womack passes away at 70

October 7, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Mark Womack, Executive Associate Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, who spent nearly half a century of his professional career as a member of the SEC staff, passed away Monday at the age of 70. Womack also served as Chief Financial Officer, was a liaison to the SEC’s athletics directors, and he spearheaded scheduling efforts for the sport of football. He also worked with the SEC’s football bowl partners and television partners in addition to his general administration duties of SEC football and the SEC office. During his 47 years in the SEC office, Womack witnessed 20 football national champions from the conference and the SEC experienced unparalleled success across all sports. He was also instrumental in negotiating some of the most lucrative television contracts in the history of college sports.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oregon Rep. Hòa Nguyễn dies at 41 after cancer diagnosis

October 9, 2025

Oregon State Rep. Hòa Nguyễn, D-Portland, died Thursday morning following a months-long battle with advanced stage cancer. She was 41. Nguyễn had returned to the chamber wearing a mask in June after announcing a stage four cancer diagnosis in February that led her to seek chemotherapy and prevented her from participating in the Legislature in person. That stage of cancer is among the most serious and difficult to treat, having often spread to other parts of the body. Nguyễn had suggested in June that her return was part of a “miracle” but did not at the time elaborate on the extent to which or if she had recovered.

Link

Georgia state representative from Canton dies after battle with cancer, House speaker says

October 12, 2025

CANTON, Ga. — Georgia State Rep. Mandi Ballinger [50], a Canton Republican who chaired the Judiciary Juvenile Committee, has died after a “long and courageous” battle with cancer, House Speaker Jon Burns said Sunday. Ballinger served in the Georgia House for more than decade representing District 23.

Link

Update to our report earlier this month:

Corrigan-Camden student dies after medical emergency

October 8, 2025

Corrigan, TX – The Corrigan-Camden student that collapsed on the sidelines during a football game versus Joaquin died Saturday after a week-long fight. Daniel Rivera [15], who was not playing in the Sept. 26 contest due to a previous unrelated injury, suffered a brain aneurism.

Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Police investigate teen’s death

October 13, 2025

SANDUSKY, OH — Sandusky police are investigating the death of a teenager. At about noon on Oct. 4, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hayes Ave. (Ohio 4) to assist EMTs with a medical emergency involving a 14-year-old boy. He was unresponsive and was transported to Firelands Health before being transferred to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s hospital in Cleveland. Three days later on Oct. 7, the teen died, according to a press release from the Sandusky Police Department. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy. Preliminary findings said that a “medical event” contributed to the teen’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mentor student-athlete dies days after having medical emergency during practice

October 10, 2025

MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor Public Schools are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student. Lucas McGee died Thursday in a local hospital, where he was surrounded by loved ones, the district says. McGee, a wrestler, had a medical emergency during conditioning practice on Sept. 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dublin City Schools says Quinteriyah Ashley, 14, died after a long battle with cancer

October 8, 2025

DUBLIN, Ga. — A south Georgia school community is mourning the loss of one of their classmates. “Quinteriyah was the embodiment of strength and courage, and her desire to return to school, even in her weakest moments, is a lasting reminder of both. We love you and will miss you dearly,” the school district wrote. Her family says that she’ll be “forever 14.”

Link

Lucia Sytsma, 17

October 7, 2025

Carlisle, Iowa – Lucia Elizabeth Sytsma passed away suddenly during cheerleading practice, Monday, October 6, 2025. Carlisle High School senior Lucia was an All-American cheerleader, wrestler, soccer player, and was active in band, choir and school musicals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

UVA student dies hiking in Slovenia

October 9, 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A third-year UVA student died while hiking in Slovenia as part of an education abroad program, according to a university statement. “Gunnar Kennedy passed away while hiking in the mountains of Slovenia as an excursion from his education abroad program based in Spain,” according to the statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing midshipman found dead near Naval Academy

October 12, 2025

Annapolis, MD — A midshipman from New Jersey was found dead on the Naval Academy campus over the weekend. Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James, 20, was reported missing on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WFSB. James’ mother told reporters she received a phone call from his battalion officer informing her that he hadn’t shown up for any of his classes that day. James’ cause of death is currently being investigated. It is unclear when he was discovered dead or which agency will be leading the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Prayers Pouring In After Former College Football Cheerleader Dies At 24

October 12, 2025

A 24-year-old former college football cheerleader and team dancer passed away this week. She was far too young. University of Missouri alumna Josie Woodward has passed away. Her family announced her tragic death on Friday, October 10. The school is mourning her sudden loss. “Josie continued her education at the University of Missouri, where she was a proud member of the Golden Girls and Delta Delta Delta sorority, as well as an exceptional nursing student. Her compassion and dedication led her to a career in nursing, where she made a profound impact as an ICU and pain management nurse. Josie’s patients and colleagues cherished her for her warmth, empathy, and infectious positivity—qualities that earned her the prestigious Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing care,” her family announced.

Researcher’s Note - University of Missouri suspends vaccine [sic] rule after Biden order blocked by federal court: Link CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

CSB and SJU mourn the loss of Warren ‘Boz’ Bostrom

October 9, 2025

St. Joseph, Minnesota – The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University communities mourn the loss of one of their biggest boosters. Warren ‘Boz’ Bostrom [52] – a professor of accounting and finance – has passed away after battling illness.

Researcher’s Note – CSB, SJU will require COVID vaccines [sic] for students and employees ahead of fall semester: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Savannah Technical College announces former president Kathy Love has died

October 10, 2025

Savannah, GA – Savannah Technical College announced earlier today the passing of former president Kathy Love. Love served as Savannah Tech’s president from 2009 until March 11, 2024. On Tuesday March 12, 2024, Ray Perren, deputy commissioner for technical education at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), had issued a memo that Love would no longer be serving as the president.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kristi Hollifield Deerman, 50

October 6, 2025

Kristi Hollifield Deerman, age 50, of Montevallo, AL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Kristi loved her job as Director of Montevallo Methodist Preschool and the precious babies that attended.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Flagstaff Fire Department announces death of deputy fire chief

October 10, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — The Flagstaff Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Deputy Chief Jerry Bills died on Oct. 9, the department said. Bills dedicated 40 years to the fire service and was with the Flagstaff Fire Department for 19 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

Line-of-Duty Death Announced by the New York State Police

October 13, 2025

The New York State Police have confirmed the line-of-duty death of a 56-year-old retired State Trooper. New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James has confirmed that 56-year-old retired Trooper Mark A. Ondus has passed away. Trooper Ondus, who served 26 years with the New York State Police (NYSP), passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Trooper Ondus passing is the fourth line-of-duty passing this year and the third trooper that have passed away due to an illness resulting from his time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks. Back on April 12th, 2025, retired NYSP Investigator Thomas K. Herrick passed away, and 56-year-old retired First Sergeant Michael E. Snell passed away on May 20th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police Mourning Death Of Fellow Officer

October 13, 2025

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — The Prince George’s County Police family shared Sunday on social media that Police Officer First Class Alex Belcher #4204 passed away Oct. 8. The police department stated that Belcher had been dealing with a “hard-fought medical battle.” Belcher [32] was a seven-year veteran of the agency. Prior to joining the agency, Belcher also served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Dover Township Fire Department, the police department said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maumelle police mourn death of officer after 26 years of service

October 11, 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Maumelle Police Department (MPD) announced the passing of one of their officers on Saturday. Officials stated that Officer Christopher Michael Stroud had lost his battle with cancer after serving 26 years with the department. MPD said he would serve in the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division before spending the last 14 years as a School Resource Officer at the Maumelle High School.

No age reported.

Link

Mass. Police chief dies suddenly

October 7, 2025

Bolton’s police chief died suddenly on Sunday, according to the town. Luke Hamburger [49] joined the Bolton police force in 2005 and became chief in July 2024. Hamburger’s cause of death and funeral service information have not yet been released.

Link

Mark Lindsey, 51

October 13, 2025

Mark Lindsey, age 51, of Surgoinsville [TN] went to be with the Lord Saturday (10/11/25) at home from an unexpected medical emergency. He started his career in law enforcement with Sullivan County Sheriffs Department in the correctional facility and was a member of the special operation response team (SORT), he later worked as a patrolman for Sullivan County. He then transitioned to Mount Carmel Police Department as a patrol and field training officer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A jailer “died suddenly”:

Governor Newsom honors fallen Correctional Officer Townsend

September 12, 2025

On Sept. 11, 2025, Officer Jonathan Townsend succumbed to a medical emergency while on duty at California State Prison-Corcoran. Officer Townsend, 54, had served in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 23 years.

Researcher’s Note – A champion of COVID-19 vaccines [sic], Newsom fights plan to mandate them for prison guards: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Chinese migrant dies in ICE custody in Imperial County

October 7, 2025

A Chinese migrant died in ICE custody after becoming unresponsive at a federal detention facility in Calexico, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE reported that Huabing Xie suffered what appeared to be a seizure around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. The detention center’s medical staff administered CPR and used a defibrillator before he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead an hour later. Xie was placed into removal proceedings on Dec. 31, 2023, after he was arrested in Tecate, California, ICE said. He was released and re-arrested on Sept. 12 in Indio, California. He had been in ICE custody since, the agency said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ghanaian Postal Worker’s Family Files US$120m Suit Over Stroke Death

October 11, 2025

The family of Kingsley Fifi Bimpong, a 50-year-old Ghanaian-born postal worker, has filed a $120 million federal lawsuit against Minnesota law enforcement officials, alleging they fatally mistook his massive stroke for drug intoxication and ignored his deteriorating condition for nearly six hours. Bimpong left his postal job early on November 16, 2024, complaining of a headache, and was pulled over by Eagan police after he drove into oncoming traffic, exhibiting what body camera footage reportedly showed as serious physical and cognitive abnormalities. Instead of receiving medical attention, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Link

Pittsburgh Police: Man found dead after possible fall along Route 28

October 8, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA — Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead after he may have fallen along Route 28 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Allegheny County dispatchers first confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that multiple police officers and additional first responders were called to the northbound exit ramp to Chestnut Street along Route 28 around 8 p.m. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 was on the scene, where police officers could be seen blocking off the ramp to traffic. A spokesperson for police later said they were called to the scene following reports of a man walking on the road who may have fallen. Upon arrival, officials said the man was found with significant trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation is now underway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead in vehicle at Brookhaven MARTA station

October 8, 2025

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was found dead in a vehicle at the Brookhaven MARTA station, according to MARTA Police. MARTA Police officers began investigating Tuesday afternoon after the body was located in a car that was parked in the rear parking lot.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Disneyland horror as woman has a heart attack and dies on the Haunted Mansion ride

October 8, 2025

A woman died of a heart attack while riding the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California on Monday evening. Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 6:30pm on a report that there was an unresponsive woman in her 60s on the ride, The Orange County Register reported. Members of Disneyland’s security team provided CPR to the woman until paramedics arrived, according to Sergeant Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department. She was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, Sutter said.

Link

Virginia Dad Raising Newborn Alone After Wife’s Sudden Death Months After Move To US

October 7, 2025

Maryam and her husband, Bahram Sultani, came to the US just 10 months ago, settling first in Washington State before recently relocating to Virginia to build a home for their growing family. The couple had welcomed a baby just weeks ago. But their fresh start was shattered when Maryam Sultani suddenly suffered a heart attack and died at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, according to those close to the family. “She passed away yesterday at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA, after suffering from a heart attack,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page organized to help with funeral expenses and to support Bahram Sultani and his child.

No age reported.

Link

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Stamford man killed after driving into Connecticut River was award-winning radiologist

October 13, 2025

A 51-year-old Stamford man who was found dead in a car submerged in the Connecticut River on Saturday was an award-winning radiologist, according to his obituary. “As a published radiologist, Gautam Ramesh Mirchandani was instrumental in many research projects, served on numerous committees, presented many lectures, and was honored with several awards,” the obituary said. Mirchandani, a Yale University graduate, also worked as an assistant professor of clinical radiology at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and at the State University of New York at Downstate, Kings County Hospital Center. In recent years, Mirchandani had struggled with multiple sclerosis, which deprived him of many things he had come to enjoy in life, according to the obituary. The 51-year-old “excelled at tennis, running, classical piano, and painting before multiple sclerosis took them from him one-by-one.”

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deceased identified after car drives into Niagara River from Scenic Parkway

October 7, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The registered owner of a Jeep that drove into the Niagara River on Monday has been identified by state police. New York State Police said Jason Beckman, 52, of North Tonawanda was declared deceased. Beckman was a varsity football coach and boy’s varsity bowling coach at Amherst Central Schools, where he worked for over 29 years the district said. Police said around 9:15 a.m., a truck reportedly drove off the Niagara Scenic Parkway and into the Niagara River near the Bird Overlook. Approximately an hour and a half later, a vehicle was found submerged about 50 feet offshore. Beckman was transported to the Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first actions leading New York will include requiring all K-12 teachers and staff to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or face weekly testing in an attempt to limit the delta variant’s spread: Link

Link

Woman Suffers Medical Emergency On 91 Freeway, Dies Following Crash

October 13, 2025

CORONA, CA — A motorist suffered a medical emergency Monday while driving on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona, causing her to crash into a retaining wall, after which she was taken to a hospital, dying a short time later. Sgt. Edelmiro Perez told City News Service that the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was at the wheel of her Audi SUV, traveling at an unconfirmed speed, when she experienced an unspecified medical complication that caused her to lose control. “The vehicle veered onto the shoulder area and hit the concrete wall,” Perez said. “The SUV actually sustained little damage. No other vehicles were involved. We understand she had some type of prior medical condition, and that may have led to her becoming disabled behind the wheel,” Perez said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Family: Man suffered medical emergency before fatal train collision in Grand Forks

October 7, 2025

FARGO, N.D. – The family of a man killed in a weekend train crash says he likely suffered a medical emergency before the deadly collision. Scott Wahlstrand [76] died when his vehicle was struck by a train at 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE. In a letter to Valley News Live, Wahlstrand’s family says preliminary information suggests he had a sudden medical emergency before the crash. The train dragged his vehicle about 60 feet before it came to rest on the tracks. His family remembers Wahlstrand as “a devoted husband and loving father to his two sons.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amazon delivery driver was likely having ‘medical emergency’ when his truck struck, killed Hampton couple

October 6, 2025

Police have identified the Hampton [VA] couple killed in a Saturday evening crash involving an Amazon delivery truck. Curtis Carr, 77, and Teara Carr, 71, were sitting in a sedan that was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane of East Pembroke Avenue just before 7 p.m., Hampton police said. That’s when the driver of an Amazon delivery truck — heading south on North King Street — lost control. The truck went off the road, struck a fire hydrant, then slammed into the Carrs’ sedan that was still stopped at the intersection. Hampton police spokesman Shaun Stalnaker said Monday that the delivery driver “may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the collision, as well as in the moments immediately following the impact.” The nature of the medical emergency wasn’t immediately clear. Hampton Fire Department medics took all three people involved to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Carrs died at the hospital that evening, while the delivery driver’s condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Link

Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal Crash For Truck Driver In Manassas: Cops

October 12, 2025

A 35-year-old truck driver from California died after a crash on Prince William Parkway [VA] early Sunday, Oct. 12, authorities said. Jatinder Chauhan, of Turlock, CA, was heading east on Prince William Parkway in a 2022 Mack Anthem truck when he veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and came to rest a short distance later around 4:45 a.m. Chauhan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police believe Chauhan suffered a medical emergency before the crash, they said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

All westbound lanes reopen on I-4 in Dover after man suffers medical episode, crashes and dies

October 11, 2025

DOVER, Fla — A 54-year-old Apopka man suffering from a “medical emergency” was killed in a crash on I-4 in Dover Saturday, causing all westbound lanes in the area to close temporarily, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was traveling westbound on I-4, west of Branch Forbes Road (Exit 17), when he lost control of his vehicle. According to FHP, the vehicle entered the median, struck a guardrail, and then crossed all westbound lanes. “Rotating, the vehicle entered the outside grass shoulder, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned in the tree line,” FHP said. After the crash, FHP said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Person dies after medical emergency causes fall on Billy Goat Trail in Maryland

October 13, 2025

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person has died after a fall while walking along Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday. Crews on water boats made the rescue and carried the person to medics, staged at Old Angler’s Inn boat ramp, for treatment. Officials told 7News at around 3:30 p.m. that the person suffered from a medical emergency before the incident and was later declared dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Family identifies 6-year-old Paulding Co. student who died on field trip to farm

October 12, 2025

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A McGarity Elementary School student who died on Wednesday during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart has been identified by her family. The family has identified the 6-year-old as Victoria King. On Wednesday, the Polk County Police Department confirmed to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that a staff member noticed a 6-year-old girl was missing. They later found her unresponsive in a pool next to a house on the property. The uncles and aunts of King sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News: “The family is still in deep grief and struggling with unanswered questions. They have not been told how school staff lost track of her, how she got to the pool, or how long she was there. The pool was not part of the trip, and the family still does not know how it was accessible or whether it had been properly secured or supervised as an adult pool. The family cannot understand why an adult swimming pool on the same property was left unguarded or accessible while a school field trip of young children was underway. They are heartbroken, confused, and still have no clear answers about what happened to their child.”

Link

Two “died suddenly” in the air:

New York-bound LOT flight diverts to Copenhagen after passenger dies mid-flight

October 13, 2025

LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 from Warsaw to New York JFK was forced to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen on Saturday after a passenger died on board. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered SP-LRB had been airborne for about two hours when the crew diverted to Denmark, where medical teams met the aircraft upon arrival, the Polish outlet Onet reported. LOT confirmed the unscheduled stop, stating the decision was made “due to a medical emergency on board.” The identity and cause of death of the passenger have not been disclosed.

Link

Horror as woman dies in mid-air aboard Amsterdam to Los Angeles flight, forcing plane to divert

October 7, 2025

A plane was forced to divert to an airport deep in the Canadian wilderness after a passenger died midway through an international flight. The KLM flight left Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam at 10:15am CEST on Sunday and was bound for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to FlightAware. At around 9.45am MT Canadian authorities were made aware of an unresponsive 34-year-old woman aboard the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Flight data shows the plane touched down at Yellowknife Airport in the Northwest Territories at 9:35am MT. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, where she died despite efforts from doctors and paramedics.

Link

Joshua Conrad, 43

October 13, 2025

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Joshua Lee Conrad, affectionately known as JC, who was born on October 4, 1982, in Ogden, Utah, USA, and passed away on October 6, 2026. Joshua was a gifted cabinet maker, having invested a year in the art, and his creations were a testament to his craftsmanship. He was also a recipient of the Good Samaritan award for bravery from Ogden City, a testament to his courage and willingness to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Bauman, 50

October 13, 2025

Kevin T. Bauman, 50, of Galatia [IL], formerly of Belleville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at his home. Mr. Bauman was currently employed by Pioneer Seed Co., where he served as a territory manager and was well respected by colleagues and clients alike.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Miranda Brennan, 49

October 13, 2025

Jamie Miranda Lewis Brennan, age 49, of Stratford [CT], beloved wife of Stephen J. Brennan Sr., passed away suddenly on October 11, 2025, in her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marion Butler, 53

October 12, 2025

Marion “Cecil” Butler, 53, of Zanesville [OH], died unexpectedly at 11:57 P.M. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. Cecil worked as a mechanic and was a true family man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jackson Coyan, 31

October 11, 2025

Jackson “Jack” E. Coyan, age 31, of Columbus [OH], and formerly of Sunbury, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Riverside United Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adelaide Albright, 27

October 10, 2025

Adelaide Albright, 27, of Waldoboro [ME], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Born Gavin Stephens on March 12, 1998 to John and Becky Stephens, Addi was the baby of the family for a long time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Pitcher, 27

October 10, 2025

Joshua J. Pitcher, 27, of Oswego [NY] died unexpectedly in Schroepell, NY, on Wednesday October 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Robert Duncan, 41

October 9, 2025

Creve Coeur, IL – Matthew Robert Duncan, age 41, passed away on October 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melvin Jackson, 45

October 9, 2025

JAMAICA PLAIN, MA – Melvin Jackson died unexpectedly on October 3, 2025. He was born to Joyce Jackson and Willie Martin in Boston, Massachusetts on May 20, 1980.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Beth Harland, 66

October 7, 2025

Pekin, IL – Leslie Beth Harland, 66, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Joseph Branchfield, Jr., 46

October 7, 2025

Pekin, IL – Michael Joseph “Joey” Branchfield, Jr., 46, of Pekin, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Carle Health – Pekin Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Eric Clemetsen, 58

October 7, 2025

Brimfield, IL – Michael Eric Clemetsen, 58, of Brimfield, passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, at his home. Mike was a truck driver for G & D Integrated in Morton, IL for more than 26 years, last working on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holly Vernazzaro-Rourk, 44

October 7, 2025

Charleston, SC – Holly Vernazzaro-Rourk of Charleston, SC, left us on September 26, 2025. Her sudden departure was unexpected, and her husband, family, and friends are broken-hearted. Holly was only 44 years of age and will be forever missed by all the souls she connected with.

Link

CANADA (597)

Alberta (81)

Samuel Harold Napesis, 42, Link

Peggy White, 65, Link

Lambert Brian ‘Papoo’ Dixon, 50, Link

Andrew Donald McCabe, Link

James Allan Faragini, 62, Link

Matthew Robert Harris, 30, Link

Christopher Lee Rose, 49, Link

Elaine Eva Beach-Gusek, 68, Link

Greg Wandler, 61, Link

Joshua McKinnon, 35, Link

Brian (Jesse) James Jodoin, 64, Link

Kulwinder Sander, 65, Link

Long “Tony” Duong, 49, Link

Lori Lee Staranchuk, 50, Link

Kevin Dennis Christian, 65, Link

Janesta “Nes” Lee Offrey, 43, Link

Brenna Gabrielle Taks, 16, Link

Jose Raphael DeLeon Fernandez, 61, Link

Donna Lesmeister, 75, Link

Wesley Miles Joseph Big Sorrel Horse, 46, Link

Louisa Eve Grace Shouting, 21, Link

Jason Wayne Bird, 43, Link

Kimberly Lee Ann Holy Singer “Matoomiksisksstakio’mopistaki”, 48, Link

Oliver Oka Soipoiykwaan, 56, Link

Justin Jensen, 43, Link

Jody John Elliott, 46, Link

Jeffrey Clement Bork, 65, Link

Deegan Kuzyk, 2 months, Link

Naomi Anne Raymond, 41, Link

Robert “BoB” Stone, 75, Link

Derick James Hauck, 53, Link

Douglas Alan Clark, 66, Link

Don McFadden, 68, Link

Stanley Longson, 75, Link

Robert Terry McCully, 48, Link

Denise Marie Jacobi, 54, Link

Marie Janet Dreichel, 71, Link

Carolin Ann Hudson, 60, Link

Lori Fenn, 73

October 8, 2025

Left this world after a lengthy and courageous battle with multisystem atrophy/ataxia.

Researcher’s Note - Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by Parkinson’s-like movement problems, autonomic dysfunction (like blood pressure, bladder, and sexual control), and cerebellar issues. It results from the death of specific nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and is associated with the abnormal accumulation of the protein alpha-synuclein. Symptoms typically start after age 50 and can include slow movement, muscle stiffness, balance problems, dizziness, and difficulties with coordination, speech, and swallowing.

Link

Peggi Martin, 68, Link

Richard Gerald Bondy, 65, Link

Ana Maria Broda, 75, Link

Jason Gilbert Michael Dys, 51, Link

Samantha Lee (Shaw) Guichon, 24, Link

Susan Joan Mason, 72, Link

Charles Martin, 58, Link

Pamela Arlene Atjecoutay, 65, Link

Carol Ellen Danser, 65, Link

Christopher ‘Chris’ Frederick Baehl, 44, Link

Spencer Sherburne, 53, Link

John Bernard “Bernie” Fitzgerald, 56, Link

Calvin Carl Smith, 47, Link

Allan Fotty, 73, Link

Rebecca Lynn Dahl, 57, Link

Peter William Babik, 74, Link

Gordon Turple, 66, Link

Clem James Hewines, 17, Link

Brad Lyseng, 42, Link

Denis Rafael Molina, 51, Link

William “Bill” Charles Abrams, 70, Link

Joshua Alexander McKinnon, 35, Link

Michael Friesen, 66, Link

Corina Annette Boschman Plaum, 48, Link

Colleen Debra Bishop, 60, Link

Peter David LaRocque, 63, Link

Bob Awer, 24, Link

Angela Teresa Van Hee, 64, Link

Gary Gabel, 70, Link

Sherry Lee Ross, 63, Link

Pauline Mitchell, 61, Link

Harley Jack Bastien, 69, Link

Cody-James David Poitras, 28, Link

Rick Dueck, 72, Link

Rhoda Beatrice Lutz, 68, Link

Jodi Lynne Trombley, 52, Link

Chery Brian, 68, Link

Travis Dean Jaffray, 51, Link

Lore Dewalt, 56, Link

Simon Madhew Marial, 55, Link

Kathryn Lorraine (Stollery) Vick, 63, Link

Donna Joyce Dewar, 65, Link

British Columbia (17)

Frank Loewen, 62, Link

Robert Durand, 58, Link

Erin Joy Hancock, 53, Link

Nicole Kristine (Malakoff) Moe, 44, Link

Michele Jean Dudley, 56, Link

David Chi Kwong Ng, 62, Link

Jaymi Lynn Austin, 17, Link

Kevin Philip Leach, 52, Link

Bill Robertson, 71, Link

Patricia “Patsy” Anne Cameron, 63, Link

Brooke Dawn Marie Elliott, 30, Link

Paras Ram Achari, 65, Link

Martha Friesen, 38, Link

David Anthony Lewis, 64, Link

Jo-Ann Lee La Pierre, 52, Link

Lorrene Cass Bell, 63, Link

David “Pony Boy” James Milton, 41, Link

Manitoba (16)

Carla Marisa Iris Souliere, 39, Link

Shannon Roulette, 33, Link

Grant Isfeld, 60, Link

Deborah Anne Brown, 71, Link

Rey Ballesteros, 64, Link

Lucas Ballantyne, 20, Link

Laurie Cleve Denbow, 74, Link

Glen Joseph Helgason, 69, Link

Susan Alton, 65, Link

Douglas Youzwa, 69, Link

Wayne George Parks, 68, Link

Colynda Beverley Wyatt, 57, Link

Andreas Kleber, 55, Link

Jaroslaw Wlodzimierz “Jarek” Tomaszczuk, 55, Link

Lauren Alanna Smith, 65, Link

New Brunswick (28)

Beverley “Beth” (Matchett) Gorman, 62, Link

Stephen Boyd Harvey, 65, Link

Brian Richard Grant, 59, Link

Walter Caissie, 65, Link

Brooklyn Ruby Marie Nason, 25, Link

Dorothy Mary Anne Brooks, 65, Link

Frank Simon, 70, Link

Sherry Delice LeMoine, 49, Link

Brent Condo, 49, Link

Brian Leslie Walker, 74, Link

Eric Charles Braam, 36, Link

David “Brian” Wilkinson, 74, Link

Mary Anne (Brown) Nason, 74, Link

Claude W. Simonds, 64, Link

Michael Sullivan, 63, Link

Kenneth “Kenny” Moffatt, 68, Link

Arthur Profitt, 71, Link

Sharon Rose Bradley-Munn, 53, Link

Michael Joseph Duplessis, 63, Link

Allen “Al” Pleadwell, 68, Link

Michelle Lynn Seymour, 44, Link

Chris Simmons, 38, Link

Glenn Currie, 69, Link

Tammy L. Martin, 56, Link

Alice Faith Farrell, 74, Link

Pierre Boucher, 65, Link

Judy Marie Lowe, 71, Link

Wayne Alison Anderson, 60, Link

Christopher Michael “Chris” Smith, 57, Link

Donald L. Fairweather, 43, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (26)

Margaret Elsie Loveless, 75, Link

Terrance “Terry” Best, 72, Link

Eugene William Biggin, 73, Link

Matthew Gastle, 35, Link

James “Jim” Walter Cox, 66, Link

Jacqueline Piccott, 57, Link

Jeanette Marie Boundridge, 74, Link

Sean Charles Pennell, 65, Link

Barbara Diane Small, 64, Link

Vera Ann Slaney, 57, Link

Georgeann “Jo” Butler, 57, Link

Hank Morley Clarke, 66, Link

Maddison M.E. Legge, 11 weeks, Link

Peggy Ann Scheeler (Young), 62, Link

Albert Arthur Pope, 68, Link

Walter Francis “Junior” Maidment, 65, Link

Dorcas Whittle, 65, Link

Jeffrey Moulton, 45, Link

Linda Ward, 47, Link

Alexander Leslie King, 32, Link

Robert Gerard Martin, 63, Link

Jeffrey Burchem Lucas, 63, Link

Shawn Brushett, 61, Link

Marion Briffett, 74, Link

North West Territories

Jack Buckley, 62, Link

Nova Scotia (34)

Nevin Anthony Coulstring, 63, Link

Joshua Victor Fiander “Josh” Best, 38, Link

Jeannine Clements, 54, Link

Stephen Nurse, 58, Link

David James Leslie, 42, Link

Nikki Hynes, 50, Link

Darius Devon Terrell Dyous, 19, Link

Wade Lionel DeWolfe, 59, Link

Joey Marchand, 61, Link

Susan Loretta Young, 57, Link

Frederick “Brent” Clarke, 75, Link

Donna Marie Gillis, 63, Link

Cheryl Doreen Pottier – 66, Link

Sean Hammond, 55, Link

Catharina “Kathy” Petronella Theodora Cox – 68, Link

Fraser Rory Lake, 16, Link

Kenneth Francis Sampson, 71, Link

Clarence Wade Zinck, 57, Link

Wendy MacIntosh, 74, Link

Allison Beals Jr., 59, Link

Donna Muise, 61, Link

Fred Bartlett, 66, Link

Laurent Larry Lucas, 59, Link

Timothy Adams, 53, Link

Joshua Todd Donovan, 33, Link

Gary Alan Johnson, 69, Link

Ellen MacKenzie, 61, Link

Dorothy “Anne” MacQuin, 71, Link

Kathleen Elizabeth Phelan, 73, Link

Joan Downey, 53, Link

James Philip “Jimmy” McCarthy, 65, Link

Tim Ring, 53, Link

Darrell Fisher, 62, Link

Arthur “Artie” Matthew Herritt Jr., 62, Link

Ontario (326)

Stacey Dawne Crowhurst, 58, Link

Damir Sahic, 50, Link

David Franz Sternberg, 62, Link

“Paco” Fillippo ‘Phil’ Agostino, 71, Link

Trish Pilotti, 75, Link

Kenneth Elof Lund, 63, Link

Ann Marie Tyrrell, 58, Link

Maria Cormier, 65, Link

John Vasko, 62, Link

Scott Angus Cowie, 59, Link

Robert Arsenault, 58, Link

Brooklyn Nason, 25, Link

Tara Lynn Sorge, 53, Link

Michael Joseph Mazza, 43, Link

Robert John Price, 59, Link

Zach Holmes, 27, Link

Ian Barrie Martin, 56, Link

Zewdu Gared, 61, Link

Douglas Henry VanderVelde, 57, Link

Joanne Eileen Holesworth, 61, Link

Ronald James Mandamin Jr., 38, Link

Pietro Monaco, 53, Link

Paul Daniel Hrenczuk, 39, Link

Carl Anthony Wellesley Murray, 54, Link

Mary Catherin Chiavarini, 61, Link

Laura Soper, 35, Link

Christopher Robin Ball, 65, Link

David Philip Rose, 66, Link

Pirabaharan Ponnuthurai, 55, Link

Tyrell Pernell Malley, 29, Link

Allen Peter Mondor, 40, Link

Deborah Jane Cheron, 56, Link

Belkis Barrios, 63, Link

Sandra Lorraine McCormick, 67, Link

Jake Jeff Robinson, 23, Link

Henry Eldon Chafe, 71, Link

Sharon Ann Leuszler, 70, Link

Mike Routly, 49, Link

Blake Michael Clarence Daniel Swackhammer, stillborn, Link

Keith Robert Childs, 58, Link

Daniel Alfred Muxlow, 69, Link

Judith Ann “Judy” Muxworthy, 75, Link

Michael Charles Harrigan, 44, Link

Karen Inara Hanna, 59, Link

Edwin Epp, Link

Katherine “Kat” McKenzie Bell, 22, Link

Kevin Alexander Johnson, 47, Link

Daniel Paul Balyk, 60, Link

Gary Barkley, 68, Link

Dusan Grubnic, 71, Link

Soren “Gert” Andersen, 71, Link

Jahlisa Ramkeesoon, 28, Link

Eric Jack Koski, 59, Link

Wendy Ann Gibb, 74, Link

George Irish, 62, Link

Michael “Mike” Larabie, 63, Link

Shivi Missar, 34, Link

Chris Seale, 55, Link

Michael McKenzie, 60, Link

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lien, 65, Link

James Coleman, 52, Link

Stephen Perley Nurse, 58, Link

Michelle Selena Magiskan, 32, Link

Nicholas Joel Shipman, 43, Link

Laurie Maureen Marie Hogan, 69, Link

Novelette Thomas, 58, Link

Bailey May Deloyer, 2, Link

Howard Hillery Boucher, 73, Link

Lee Alexander Dorrington, 71, Link

Ray Karimi, 58, Link

Luciano Pellegrino, 68, Link

Ronald McMahon, 66, Link

Deborah Anne Winslett, 60, Link

Sarah Hamby, 16, Link

Nadia Johnson, 44, Link

Michael Edwards Ambrose, 65, Link

Auke Zylstra, 74, Link

Garth Andrew Hack, 63, Link

Lulu Bell, 27, Link

Thomas Robert Norman Mace, 60, Link

June Marie Keenan, 67, Link

Heidi Kornherr, 60, Link

Noah Michael Marzali, 23, Link

Bradley Joseph Thomas Coghill, 47, Link

Amernauth Khemraj, 59, Link

Blake Lloyd, 66, Link

Jamie Christina Reid, 20, Link

Brian Andrew Richardson, 55, Link

Mark Albert Labord, 61, Link

Steven Nguyen, 39, Link

Donald May, 59, Link

Paul Mohsen Ghobrial, 59, Link

Ralf Hoeche, 65, Link

George Praljak, 48, Link

Gebreamlak Gebreselassie Beyene, 62, Link

Dallas Cameron Porter, 25, Link

Jodi Lynn Baribeau, 51, Link

John Baker, 56, Link

Maxime Anthony Vachon, 19, Link

John P Vossen, 68, Link

Leanne Marie (Davis) Mitcheson, 63, Link

James Jim Bielek, 74, Link

Jeffery Dwayne Beckett, 51, Link

Roger Joseph Lalande, 71, Link

Cassandra Philion, 40, Link

Kenneth Lloyd Emms, 75, Link

John De Sando, 68, Link

Rollande Brosseau, 60, Link

Deborah Mary Spong, 72, Link

Connie Steacy, 68, Link

Shawn Vinkle, 60, Link

Carl Hannon, 69, Link

Bryson Liam Roberts, stillborn, Link

Gerald Walter Naum, 73, Link

Wai Leung Chin, 70, Link

Andrew Stevenson, 39, Link

Karen McKeddie, 69, Link

Damian Gale, 53, Link

Danielle Renata Trigatti, 58, Link

Kulwinder Singh Sander, 65, Link

Ian Martin, 56, Link

Leona Daniella Appiah, 29, Link

Lisa Marie Fournier, 57, Link

Sean Public, 46, Link

Stephen James Vienneau, 66, Link

Veronica Lynn Taylor, 71, Link

Dino Peter Porcellato, 54, Link

Henry Sonneveld, 70, Link

Kyle David Rawn, 44, Link

Solomon Wallace, 75, Link

Marino Michele DiRienzo, 61, Link

Donna Hayes, 69, Link

Helen Louise Robert, 60, Link

Janice Marie Glover, 64, Link

Robyn Guest, 57, Link

Matthew Muller, 68, Link

Kimberly Anne Verbeem/Maier,59, Link

Kelly Duffill, 59, Link

Larry Schank, 68, Link

Kenneth McKague, 73, Link

Jocelyn Moher, 50, Link

George “Shawn” Lloyd, 62, Link

Bernadette David, 61, Link

Tom Papapaschos, 50, Link

Charlene Whitehead, 48, Link

Tina Ann Latendresse, 66, Link

Rob Golfetto, 27, Link

Karen Thompson, 69, Link

Dr. Robert Peter Olida Struk, 52, Link

Christine Tavares, 62, Link

Carl Allan Davidson, 73, Link

Janice June Leuschen, 69, Link

Saunders Kazimierz “Kaz” Bialach, 33, Link

Leon Edward Cobiness, 48, Link

Cathy Carr, 55, Link

Ted Zelasko, 62, Link

Tony McCalla, 39, Link

Jozo “Joseph” Bronzovic, 54, Link

Robert Grayson Hyndman, 63, Link

Ammie Constantino, 62, Link

Alexander Bleicher, 40, Link

Niska Daniel Calmwind, 42, Link

Danny Robert Precepa, 57, Link

Luciano Carbone, 69, Link

Trevor Lee Wiper, 60, Link

Luke Elliott Salvo, 27, Link

Michael David Mitchell, 53, Link

Karen Ann Kirkpatrick, 60, Link

Pauline Quenville, 62, Link

Jillana Lynn Golden, 45, Link

Ashley Margaret Koenigsberger, 36, Link

Kelly Lefebvre, 61, Link

Mandy Lam, 66, Link

Pavel Dunka, 51, Link

Marcel Widdifield, 40, Link

Barbara “Barb” Nelson, 62, Link

Vedrana Todorovic, 54, Link

Neil MacKay Orton, 55, Link

Daniel Cowan, 71, Link

Bryce Roy Hicks, 59, Link

Bruce Hubert Caulfield, 73, Link

Trevon Nathaniel Roberts, 26, Link

Patrick Lawrence Crosley, 55, Link

Éric Bissonnette, 56, Link

Jim Costello, 64, Link