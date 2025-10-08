A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (108)

‘Vice Principals’ star Kimberly Hébert Gregory dies at 52: ‘One of the best’

October 5, 2025

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, an actress known for her roles on HBO’s “Vice Principals” and the ABC series “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” has died. She was 52. Gregory’s ex-husband, Chester Gregory, announced the news on his verified Instagram account and said she died on Friday, Oct. 3. No cause of death was given.

Researcher’s Note – Gregory was featured in at least eight Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Tina Turner’s Son Ike Turner Jr. Dead at 67

October 5, 2025

Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s son, Ike Turner Jr. has died, TMZ has learned. Tina’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, tells TMZ Ike Jr. died Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital from kidney failure. She says he’d battled severe heart issues for years, and we’re told his health had been declining for some time. He also recently suffered a stroke in early September.

Ken Parker, guitar maker

October 6, 2025

Ken Parker, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Gloucester, MA on October 5, 2025, with Susan Kolwicz by his side [cancer]. Ken began a lifelong journey exploring musical instrument design and construction when he built his first guitar from wood and cardboard at age 13 and later an electric bass for his brother Alan. Parker Guitars — co-founded by Ken and Larry Fishman — was launched in 1990. By 1993, the iconic Parker Fly was brought to market. It featured a radical design that improved virtually every aspect of the electric guitar, positioning Ken as one of the most revolutionary, innovative, creative, and influential guitar makers in history.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Principal Trombonist Cristian Ganicenco has Passed Away

October 6, 2025

Ganicenco, who had been a member of the Cincinnati Symphony since 1999, has passed away following a battle with cancer. Cristian Ganicenco [58] studied at the National University of Music Bucharest-Romania before traveling to the U.S. to complete graduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University and Rutgers University. Over his career, he also recorded widely, composed original works, and co-founded ensembles such as FG Brass, which is dedicated to live performances and education on the use of technology in classical music.

Researcher’s Note – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops to Require Vaccinations [sic] or Proof of Negative Covid Test Results: Link

Two TikTokers “died suddenly”:

TikTok influencer Jacinda Jenkins dead at age 28 leaving behind two children

October 2, 2025

TikTok star Jacinda Jenkins died on September 29 at the age of 28 leaving behind two daughters, her mother Emily Kocik confirmed in a video. ‘This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever had to do,’ Kocik said via TikTok on Wednesday adding the passing was unexpected. Jenkins, who was born in Lewis Town, Pennsylvania, had more than 200,000 followers on TikTok. She was also the owner of Harper’s Haven Boutique. She operated the boutique shop from Kentucky, selling her custom-made T-shirts and scrunchies on online platforms such as Etsy and Shopify. Her content centered on fashion, lifestyle and motherhood. An obituary shared by Cooper Funeral Home stated that Jenkins’ death was ‘sudden.’ Details surrounding Jenkins’ death are unknown.

TikTok star Paola Caldera dead: Influencer mum dies of cancer aged just 30 after amassing 237k fans

September 29, 2025

Tiktok star and mum-of-two Paola Caldera has died aged 30 following a year-long battle with cancer. The beloved Venezuelan influencer had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across social media advising US immigrants on how to achieve the American Dream. Paola was best known for her well-documented story – fleeing her home country before applying for political asylum in the US. She had 237,000 TikTok followers, mostly Latinos living in the US, when she tragically died. It comes after she bravely opened up about her cancer diagnosis last year. She had been suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since mid 2024. Despite courageously battling the disease for over a year, she died last week after contracting pneumonia. Meanwhile, Paola worked cleaning hotel rooms at the same time as creating content about her daily routines.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl winner Arthur Jones dies suddenly at 39 as former team is left heartbroken

October 3, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Arthur Jones has died suddenly at the age of 39. The Rochester-born defender, who is the older brother of ex-UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former New England Patriots star Chandler Jones, announced his retirement at the end of the 2017 season. Details surrounding Jones’s death have not yet been announced.

No cause of death reported.

Former Grizzlies Guard Passed Away Suddenly Aged 53

September 30, 2025

Former Grizzlies and Wizards swingman Lawrence Moten was found dead Tuesday at his residence in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from his alma mater Syracuse University. The cause of death has not yet been made public. Moten’s daughter, Lawrencia, would later say that her father was found dead at home.

Tony Parker father dies at 70

October 6, 2025

Tony Parker Senior, the beloved father of NBA four-time champion and San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker, has died at the age of 70. His passing was described as “sudden and unexpected” in a statement sent by Tony Parker to AFP. Parker Sr. Was a familiar figure in French basketball, always present in the stands or on the sidelines, supporting his son and the sport he himself loved and played.

No cause of death reported.

Lexis King’s Brother Passes Away

October 2, 2025

WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King announced on Thursday that his brother, Jesse Morgan [49], has passed away. King shared the heartbreaking news with fans in a post on his Twitter account, which you can see below: “I lost my brother today. He was a badass, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s. He was a veteran who suffered from issues after surviving some traumatic events while serving in Afghanistan.… The battle with your demons is now over brother. Rest in Peace Jesse Morgan.”

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Update to our report earlier this year:

Rolling Ray Cause of Death Revealed a Month After Sudden Passing

October 6, 2025

Rolling Ray’s sudden death shocked his massive social media following back in September, and for good reason: the influencer died from natural causes just a few days before his 29th birthday. Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Ray’s organic death with People on Monday. The social media star had been suffering from declining health for more than a year, battling both pneumonia and a blood infection. Ray was in a wheelchair for the bulk of his life, after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a toddler, but he was able to sell his personality to the world – and Zeus Network.

Reported on September 25:

Heartbroken supermodel Paulina Porizkova cries as she announces the death of her best friend

September 25, 2025

Cover girl Paulina Porizkova has broken down in tears over the death of her close friend of five years Mistie Savage-McGuire [57] to cancer. On Thursday the 60-year-old Vogue supermodel took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the recent loss. Mistie had been battling stage four colorectal cancer which moved from her colon to her liver then to her lungs. The Ohio resident also suffered from heart failure which required her to get a pacemaker.

Ex-NASCAR team owner and philanthropist dead at 78 as tributes pour in

September 30, 2025

While recent NASCAR attention has been devoted to the ongoing Cup Series playoff battle, tributes have poured in after it was announced that former team owner Mary Louise Miller had sadly passed away. Last weekend, it was announced that the 78-year-old had died peacefully, surrounded by her friends and family. A philanthropist who served her to make her local community in Winona Lake a better place, Miller was also the owner of Xfinity Series team ML Motorsports.

No cause of death reported.

Former Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch has died

October 2, 2025

Grant Lynch, a mainstay at Talladega Superspeedway for more than 25 years until his retirement as chairman in 2019, has died. He was 71. NASCAR announced Lynch’s death in a statement released Thursday. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Grant’s name to Alzheimer’s Association.

Researcher’s Note – Aug 4, 2025: Not sure if everyone knows but Grant Lynch has Alzheimer’s and is in a skilled nursing facility: Link

No cause of death reported.

Wife of college football great, NFL exec Alonzo Highsmith dead ‘unexpectedly’

October 1, 2025

Denise Chong Highsmith, the wife of NFL exec and former running back Alonzo Highsmith, died “unexpectedly” at the age of 61, according to a memorial service flyer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. It did not share a cause of death.

Link

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Long-Time NASCAR Pole Position Editor and Motorsports Journalist Passes Away

September 29, 2025

Keith Waltz, a well-known and long-tenured motorsports writer, has passed away at the age of 65. Waltz held numerous roles throughout his four decades of working in NASCAR. This has included stints as a writer, columnist, editor, and track communications.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime NJ Advance Media sports reporter Todderick Hunt dies at age 44

September 28, 2025

Todderick Hunt, an award-winning sports journalist for NJ Advance Media, died of a heart attack Friday. He was 44. A fixture on New Jersey’s football recruiting beat for nearly two decades, Hunt was one of the first sports reporters hired in 2014 by NJ Advance Media — the company that provides content to NJ.com and The Star-Ledger.

Tech-Diving Visionary Michael Menduno Passes Away

October 5, 2025

High Springs, Florida – Michael Menduno—Editor-in-Chief of InDEPTH magazine and the man credited with coining the term “technical diving”—passed away in hospital on October 3rd, about a month after suffering a stroke. He was 73. After getting his full cave diver certification in 1990, Menduno worked closely with Captain Billy Deans to establish the first US tech diving training center. Menduno also produced major tech diving events, such as the Tek, EUROTek and ASIATek conferences, the early Rebreather Forums, and most recently, Rebreather Forum 4, which was held in Malta in 2023.

Legendary Handicapper Jeff Siegel Passes Away

October 5, 2025

Arcadia, California – The news late Saturday of the passing of Jeff Siegel, the legendary handicapper and longtime member of the Santa Anita Park family, hit with an unexpected weight. Not that his passing at age 74 was unexpected, as he had been fighting aggressive cancer since earlier this year. But the finality of the news brought with it the realization that Jeff was gone and the hole that he left behind is unlikely to be replaced.

Candidate’s campaign manager dies at 60

September 29, 2025

Longtime political consultant Lisa Schneider Fabes, congressional candidate Phil Andrew’s campaign manager and a former advisor to Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago mayoral campaign, died suddenly on Sept. 25, Andrew’s campaign announced Monday. She was 60. In 2018, Schneider Fabes was Lori Lightfoot’s campaign manager in her successful run for Mayor of Chicago. Before that, Schneider Fabes served in various roles within the Chicago Housing Authority and the Chicago Public Schools. She served for two years in the Peace Corps in Guatemala in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

No cause of death reported.

UFCW Local 324 President Andrea Zinder dies ‘unexpectedly’

September 29, 2025

Buena Park [CA] labor leader Andrea Zinder, a 42-year veteran of the United Food and Commercial Workers union in Los Angeles and Orange counties and who led tough negotiations with major supermarket chains in Southern California for decades, died unexpectedly last week. Zinder was 67. UFCW said in a statement that her death Saturday, Sept. 27 was “unexpected” and did not provide a cause of death.

Researcher’s Note – UFCW has been one of the strongest champions of vaccines [sic] for America’s essential workers. In December 2020, UFCW called on the CDC and governors in all 50 states to prioritize these workers for early vaccine [sic] access. In early 2021, UFCW launched a national vaccine [sic] campaign, hosting community vaccine [sic] clinics in California,Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, and many other states to help essential workers get vaccinated [sic] and protect their families: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 27:

Simone Senogles, Indigenous feminist and environmental advocate, dies at 54

September 27, 2025

RED LAKE, MINN. – Simone Senogles, an Anishinaabe woman whose legacy of feminism and environmentalism spanned decades in northern Minnesota, died Sept. 20 at her home in Bemidji. She was 54.

No cause of death reported.

Theater community grieves unexpected death of Jack Forbes Wilson

October 2, 2025

Actor Jack Forbes Wilson, who left Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s current production of “Old Wicked Songs” because of illness, has died. Wilson died Sept. 29 in hospice care at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, one week following a surprising diagnosis of end-stage pancreatic cancer, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre said in a statement posted on social media outlets and emailed to its supporters. Wilson, who was 69, had returned to Milwaukee after six years away for this production. He went through the rehearsal process and was photographed in character in production photos. But he did not feel well enough to perform on opening night Sept. 21, so understudy Steve Watts went on in his place.

Link

OTR Film Festival artistic director tt stern-enzi passes away from cancer

September 29, 2025

The Cincinnati [OH] film community lost a big advocate Monday with the death of tt stern-enzi, artistic director of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival organized by LADD. Terrence Todd “tt” stern-enzi, 56, had been part of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival leadership team since 2018. He was the programmer for its first two years, before being named artistic director in 2021. He also was a board member of the Film Festival Alliance and Art House Convergence. Stern-enzi was admitted to Christ Hospital Aug. 30 after suffering from what his wife, Jessica, thought was “bad pneumonia.” Doctors found a rare form of Stage IV cancer, called sarcomatoid renal cancer, which metastasized to both of his lungs. The original tumor was very large and could not be removed by surgery.

Link

MusicWeb founder dies

September 30, 2025

We have been informed that MusicWeb’s founder, Len Mullenger, died this morning after a short illness. Len was an online pioneer. He founded MusicWeb as a classical record review site thirty years ago and published over 60,000 reviews as well as countless articles, interviews and features. Len was an honest independent publisher, never in anyone’s pocket.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two business execs “died suddenly”:

Global Elite Group Mourns the Loss of Dhananjay “DK” Rai

October 5, 2025

Garden City, NY – Global Elite Group shares the passing of Vice President Dhananjay “DK” Rai, who died unexpectedly after a medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fortress Investment Group co-CEO Joshua Pack dies

September 29, 2025

Joshua Pack, co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group, died unexpectedly on Monday, Axios has learned. Pack joined Fortress 23 years ago from Wells Fargo, initially working on its credit funds. The promotion to co-CEO came in 2023, as part of a deal whereby firm management and Mubadala purchased Fortress from SoftBank. Pack recently relocated to London from Fortress’ Dallas [TX] headquarters, in order to aid in its European expansion. Fortress, which currently manages around $53 billion in assets, declined comment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy passes away at 74

October 2, 2025

BOSTON, MA – Sen. Edward Kennedy, a fourth-term Democrat from Lowell, has died, Senate President Karen Spilka informed senators early Thursday afternoon. He was 74. A longtime member of the Lowell City Council before he was elected in 2018 to the Massachusetts Senate, Kennedy had been serving this session as Senate chairman of the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets and Senate vice chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education. Spilka’s notice did not mention a cause or date of death.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Baby who died in MN day care days before birthday ‘could light up an entire room’

October 1, 2025

A baby unexpectedly died in a Minnesota day care five days before his 1st birthday, police say. Police in Savage have not released a cause of death for the boy, who they said died “following a medical incident” Sept. 22 at the Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare. Autopsy results are expected to take several months, according to police, which said an investigation into the boy’s death “is ongoing and comprehensive.”

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

‘She never came back home’: 7-year-old child dies after collapsing at after-school program

October 4, 2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Indiana family is mourning the loss of their young child, who died suddenly last week. Loved ones say 7-year-old Precious Lewis died after collapsing at an after-school care program at Potter’s Wheel, a nonprofit that offers programs for children. “She never came back home,” Angel Lewis, Precious’s mother, said. Staff members attempted life-saving measures before calling 911, but Precious did not survive. According to the family, the coroner told them Precious had an enlarged heart, but they still have to wait a few more weeks for the full autopsy report.

Link

Fundraising efforts underway for family of Vermilion girl who unexpectedly died

October 2, 2025

Vermilion, Ohio – Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of a 12-year-old Vermilion girl who died Sept. 30. Julie McKinney organized a GoFundMe Account for the family of Ellianna “Ellie” Smith, the daughter of Janice and Michael Smith. Ellianna died unexpectedly of “medical reasons,” McKinney wrote in her post. Ellianna was a seventh grade student at Sailorway Middle School and was known to have “truly touched the lives of everyone who knew her with her huge smile that could light up the entire room,” McKinney wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 27:

Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears as she mourns ‘boyfriend’ Tayt after his death at 19

September 27, 2025

The former talk show host took to Instagram to remember former guest Tayt Andersen, whose family announced passed away from cancer on Friday morning at the age of 19. Andersen appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” several times while living with a congenital heart condition, and DeGeneres dubbed him her “only boyfriend” after he once called her his “girlfriend” on the program. Andersen’s condition “took a turn for the worse” last weekend following an infection, according to his family. He “fought one last battle” before he “drifted off to sleep” on Monday and sadly “passed away peacefully” early Friday morning.



Andersen had been born with only half of a heart, and he went through more than 10 surgeries by the age of 9, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf before his passing. Although he received a heart transplant at 10 years old, Andersen was then diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoma a few years later. Then, in 2024, when he was 18, the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest was diagnosed with bladder cancer. It spread to his pelvis, spine, abdomen, chest and neck in June 2025, at which point he was given only three to four months to live.

Link

East Texas student athlete dead after suffering medical emergency

October 4, 2025

TEXAS, USA — Daniel Rivera [15], a Corrigan-Camden ISD student injured during a medical emergency at a football game, has died. Superintendent Brian Aiken said Rivera, who was not actively playing in a Sept. 26 game, suffered from a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. Rivera underwent emergency surgery, but died from the medical emergency. Corrigan-Camden ISD shared the statement below.

No cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

College Volleyball Player, 19, Dies After Doctors Found 6-Inch Tumor

September 30, 2025

A college volleyball player for Mercer University died Sunday from an aggressive bone cancer Aliyah “Ali” Waldon was a sophomore and named to the All-Southern Conference team after her freshman season. The Macon, Georgia, university’s volleyball team announced Monday, Sept. 29 in a social media post that sophomore Aliyah “Ali” Waldon died from bone cancer on Sunday. A native of Odessa, Fla., Waldon joined the team in 2023 and was named to the All-Southern Conference team after recording 210 points in 28 matches, according to the school.

Link

Oklahoma Wesleyan soccer player Christian McCauley dies unexpectedly

September 29, 2025

A 20-year-old Oklahoma Wesleyan University student and soccer player died unexpectedly, prompting an outpouring of grief from the Bartlesville community. Officers with the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a call at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 4700 block of State Street, where they found the man unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel immediately began treatment at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The department has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time, authorities say there is no indication of foul play, and nothing appears suspicious. As with all unattended deaths, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the final cause and manner of death.

Link

‘Unconditional kindness’: A tribute to late student Federico ‘Fede’ Barrera

September 29, 2025

Federico “Fede” Barrera, a first-year student at Brown known for his incredible kindness and knowledge, passed away on March 5. At Brown, he was studying math and engineering and possessed an academic passion that was deeply admired by friends and professors. Barrera will be remembered as a devoted brother, friend and student who left a lasting impression on the Brown community, even despite his short time on campus. He passed away in the hospital with his family by his side.

Researcher’s Note – Brown’s “vaccination” mandate for students and staff: Brown University is joining a growing number of colleges nationwide that will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] , the Ivy League school announced Thursday. Brown, which previously announced that students will need to be fully vaccinated [sic] to participate in on-campus activities this fall, said all faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated [sic] by July 1: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Secaucus Church IDs Priest Found Dead After Not Showing Up To Mass

October 5, 2025

A New Jersey church is mourning the loss of a 65-year-old priest who police say was found dead after he failed to show up to Sunday, Oct. 5 Mass. Officers found Father Jose “Joe” Marie Parcon body lying on the ground of the rectory around 8:30 a.m. in the rectory of Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus, 90 minutes after services began, according to church officials and local police. No foul play was suspected, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Emily Annatone, 44

October 2, 2025

Emily Grove Annatone, age 44, of Bethany, died suddenly at home on September 18, 2025. Following her education, she worked for twelve years as a Registered Nurse for the West Haven Veterans Administration Medical Center. At the VA, she worked in surgery, telemetry, the operating room, and as a Surgical Case Coordinator, where she received written and verbal thanks from many veterans she cared for.

Researcher’s Note – VA Begins Disciplining Employees as Thousands Have Yet to Prove They’re Vaccinated [sic]: Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Death in the Family

October 2, 2025

Sriram Somanchi was a teacher and scholar whose research focused on large-scale data, primarily in health care. His work broke ground by drawing on social science and statistical machine learning. An associate professor of data analytics in the Mendoza College of Business, Somanchi died suddenly May 31 at age 39. Somanchi joined Notre Dame in 2015 after earning a bachelor’s degree at India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, a master’s degree at the Indian Institute of Science and a doctorate in information systems and management at Carnegie Mellon University.

Researcher’s Note – Notre Dame requiring booster [sic] shots for all faculty and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Renowned Kauai kumu hula dies from cancer

October 6, 2025

HONOLULU, HI – Leināʻala Pavao-Jardin, a beloved Kauaiʻi kumu hula [hula teacher], has died at 51 after her battle with cancer. Pavao-Jardin, from Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala, passed away on Friday morning, Oct. 3, 2025, from complications with [pancreatic] cancer after she was diagnosed last year.

Link

Late Trafford Elementary teacher prioritized connection with students

October 2, 2025

Trafford, PA – Shannon Dornauer recalls how Trafford Elementary School teacher Mike Martinelli knew how to make all of his students feel welcome in his classroom. Martinelli, of Murrysville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 27. He was 53 years old. Martinelli taught elementary students in the district for about 27 years.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the special initiative to vaccinate [sic] more than 100,000 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff members across Pennsylvania. After vaccinating [sic] more than 112,500 teachers and school staff in only about three weeks, Wolf visited Luzerne County to announce the special vaccination [sic] initiative is a success and was completed ahead of schedule: Link

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Janice Brown, 56

September 29, 2025

Janice Lynn Brown passed away at the age of 56 on September 24th, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Janice passed away in the warmth of her home in Ellicott City [MD], surrounded by her loving family. Her professional life was dedicated to the Howard County Public School System, where she served with distinction as the Bookkeeper and later as the Principal’s Secretary at Oakland Mills High School.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Mike Nash, former Dunwoody football coach, passes unexpectedly

October 4, 2025

Dunwoody, GA – Dunwoody High School Football shared on Facebook that former head coach Michael Nash died Friday following emergency surgery. He was 51 years old. Nash, a Shiloh High School graduate, played for the Generals before briefly coaching there. He later moved to Dunwoody High School, where he led the football program for a decade. After leaving Dunwoody following the 2024–2025 football season, Nash joined Chattahoochee County High School, located just south of Columbus, where he continued to coach.

Researcher’s Note – Georgia to vaccinate [sic] all school employees, open vaccination [sic] site in Waycross: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Retired Daviess County deputy passes away

October 2, 2025

HENDERSON, KY – A retired Daviess County deputy has passed away. The Daviess County Detention Center says Kenneth “Wayne” Burns died at age 65. He was a military veteran and served with the jail for 22 years.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Huntersville police officer dies unexpectedly: ‘Will be deeply missed by all’

October 1, 2025

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – An officer with the Huntersville Police Department died unexpectedly on Tuesday night, according to officials. Tommy Harvey reportedly died during the night of Tuesday, Sept. 30. He had been with the department since 2021. It was not immediately clear what Harvey may have died from.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on September 25:

Police recruit dies after medical emergency during training at Broken Arrow academy

September 25, 2025

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA — A recruit at the Broken Arrow Police Academy died Wednesday following a medical emergency during training, officials confirmed. The incident occurred on the second day of training at the academy. Authorities identified the recruit as 40-year-old Frank Leinen, who collapsed during physical exercise. Instructors at the scene immediately responded, performing CPR before paramedics transported Leinen to Saint Francis South. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Broken Arrow Police Chief Lance Arnold noted that recruits undergo comprehensive medical screenings before training. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Leinen’s death.

Link

Officer Katelyn M. Tully, 32

September 29, 2025

Officer Katelyn M. Tully, age 32, of Haverhill [MA], formerly of Methuen and Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2025. On April 3, 2014, Katelyn proudly enlisted in the United States Army National Guard for a six-year enlistment. She was called to active service and bravely served in Afghanistan for six months, earning numerous awards and commendations for her courage and dedication. Katelyn began her law enforcement career with the Haverhill Police Department. After a period with the Newbury Police Department, she returned to her home at Haverhill Police, where she remained a dedicated and respected officer.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Active duty Mass. Firefighter death announced by department

October 6, 2025

Fall River, MA – An active-duty member of the Framingham Fire Department recently died, the department announced on Monday morning. Keith Cashman [52] dedicated 10 years of service to the Framingham department and nearly five years in Fall River, according to a letter by Framingham’s Fire Chief Michael Dutcher originally written on Oct. 4.

No cause of death reported.

Funeral, procession held to honor longtime Mesa fire engineer

October 4, 2025

MESA, AZ — An East Valley fire department is honoring the life of a longtime firefighter who died on Monday. On Saturday, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department held a funeral procession and service at Central Christian Church honoring Engineer Paul Shupe. Shupe, 58, had a distinguished career of over 20 years serving the Mesa community and fought a courageous battle against glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, after being diagnosed in October 2024, according to Mesa Fire.

Link

Tenn. firefighter/paramedic suffers on-duty medical emergency

October 3, 2025

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Firefighter/Paramedic Brandon Clawson [40] suffered a medical emergency at a city fire station on Oct. 1 and later died, a city spokesperson confirmed. “Firefighter Clawson was on duty at the station at the time, though this tragic event did not occur in the course of a fire department call for service,” a spokesperson told WJHL. Clawson, who joined the department in 2018, also was a member of Church Hill Rescue Squad and Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the city wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

An EMT “died suddenly”:

Brock Bouchard, 35

September 29, 2025

Brock Bouchard, age 35, died unexpectedly on Sept. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev. He received his EMT certification from Mohawk Valley Ambulance Services in July 2022. Brock worked as a bartender for many years in Albany, N.Y.; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and most recently in Las Vegas, Nev.

No cause of death reported.

Two California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

PVSP mourns passing of Isidro Alcocer

October 2, 2025

Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP) is mourning the passing of Isidro Alcocer, mental health office technician. The institution notified staff of his death in a memo issued Oct. 2, 2025. Alcocer began his career in June 2022, at PVSP as an office technician. In September 2023, he accepted a position as an account specialist at Avenal State Prison. He then returned to PVSP in January 2024 as an office technician where he remained until his passing.



No age or cause of death reported.

Charles Hull, retired correctional officer

October 1, 2025

Charles Hull [65], retired correctional officer, has passed away, according to an Oct. 1, 2025, notice from California Correctional Institution (CCI) at Tehachapi. Hull began his career with the department as an officer at CCI-Tehachapi in July 2002. He worked his entire career at the same institution, retiring in December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Kern County inmate dies days after medical emergency

October 6, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said an inmate who died days after having a medical emergency was identified as 34-year-old Frank Robert Miller of Bakersfield. The report said on September 7, 2025, at around 9:30 p.m., Frank Robert Miller was found in his cell experiencing a medical emergency at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility. He was taken to Adventist Health Bakersfield where he later died on September 9. A forensic postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause and manner of death are pending. The Kern County Superior Court website said he was last charged on September 4 for a misdemeanor.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Friend remembers triathlete who died at IRONMAN 70.3 Waco

October 6, 2025

WACO, Texas — A triathlete has died following a medical emergency during last weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Waco. The incident occurred during the swimming portion of the race, according to Ironman officials. David “Dave” Mattingly was a 68-year-old pharmacist from Herrin, Illinois. He received immediate medical attention in the water before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, IRONMAN said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Princeton man found dead after Illinois River swim, sheriff says

October 6, 2025

A Princeton man was found dead in the Illinois River on Sunday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday. Witnesses said he went under the water while swimming on Saturday and did not resurface. According to the release, witnesses said Joshua A. Ellis, 48, on Saturday, entered the river on the Marshall County side of the river and was swimming toward the Putnam County side when he went under the water and did not come back up.

No cause of death reported.

Body of missing swimmer found near 23 rd St., VBPD says

October 6, 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The body of a missing swimmer was found Monday afternoon near 23rd Street, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. An investigation revealed the missing swimmer, a 23-year-old man, had been swimming with friends Sunday when he signaled for help. A bystander jumped into the water to assist the swimmer, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Pembroke man dies after falling off boat off Newburyport, Massachusetts coast, authorities say

October 5, 2025

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A New Hampshire man died after falling off a boat about five miles off the Massachusetts coast, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Edward Kinney, 64, of Pembroke died after falling off the boat off the coast of Newburyport on Tuesday. Kinney died on Wednesday at Anna Jaques Hospital, the DA’s Office said. Authorities said that around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, Newburyport Police and Fire were notified by a 911 call about a person who fell overboard and needed medical attention. People on the boat performed CPR and first responders took over those efforts after the boat brought him to a private dock on Plum Island Point, authorities said.

No cause of death reported.

19-year-old dead after drowning in Berrien Springs

October 5, 2025

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after drowning in Lake Chapin in Berrien Springs on Saturday, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies said the investigation revealed that several people had been swimming and were trying to swim to the bridge pylons in Lake Chapin. According to BCSO, one man, identified as 19-year-old Micah Harris of Xenia, Ohio, had difficulty and went under the surface of the water. Life-saving efforts by the other swimmers and people boating in the area were not successful. Deputies said Harris’ body was found around 8 p.m. during a search conducted by the BCSO Dive Team.

No cause of death reported.

Body found in pond in Pompano Beach

October 5, 2025

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A person was found dead in a pond near 100 Southwest Third Street on Sunday evening, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene, and detectives said no foul play is suspected. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

No age reported.

Man found dead in Tualatin River identified

October 2, 2025

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the Tualatin River over the weekend. Paddle-boarders came upon the body of Joe Jacob Winn, 42, near Brown’s Ferry Park in Tualatin, at about 2 p.m. Sunday and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office. A rescue-and-recovery team responded, located the body and recovered it. The sheriff’s office on Thursday said it does not suspect foul play in the death.

No cause of death reported.

Body of woman with Chanel handbag found washed onto shore at Queens park

September 28, 2025

The body of woman was found washed onto the shore of a Queens park with a Chanel handbag still looped around her shoulder, police and witnesses said. Cops responding to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday found the woman dead on the shoreline near the boat launch ramp of Hermon A. MacNeil Park near College Place and Fifth Ave. In College Point, police said. The city medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death as cops work to identify the victim. The woman is believed to have been in her 50s.

Reported on September 22:

Georgetown County officials recover body of missing swimmer

September 22, 2025

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the body of a missing swimmer who drowned on Sunday has been recovered. The body of Nicholas Thomas Hold, 28, of Murrells Inlet, was recovered shortly after noon on Monday by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley says. In 2024, he moved to South Carolina, where he quickly made new friends and most recently worked as a complex support representative at United Healthcare.

Researcher’s Note - EEOC sues United Healthcare for firing woman who refused COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver who fatally struck pedestrian, crashed into Enfield store may have had medical issue: Police

October 6, 2025

ENFIELD, CT — The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a liquor store over the weekend may have been suffering from a medical emergency, police said Monday. The male driver suffered minor injuries in the Saturday morning crash, which killed pedestrian Kimberly Knowles, 57, they said. The man had been heading east on Hazard Avenue, or Route 190, in a BMW SUV when the vehicle veered to the right, Traffic Officer Peter Nisyrios said. The SUV crossed the intersection with Middle Road and Palomba Drive, struck Knowles, then traveled over some grass and a parking lot before hitting the store. Knowles had been waiting to cross the street, Nisyrios said.

Link

Man died after being involved in crash in Surprise

October 4, 2025

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man died after being involved in a crash in Surprise on Saturday, officials with the city’s police department said. The crash happened near Loop 303 and Sarival Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. Both drivers in the two-vehicle crash were sent to a hospital, where one of the drivers, a 70-year-old man, died, police said. Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency before the crash and are waiting on the medical examiner’s report to continue their investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies during medical emergency on SR-44 in Sumter County, says FHP

October 3, 2025

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man from Lecanto died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed on State Road 44 early Thursday morning. The man was driving a Toyota Highlander westbound on SR-44 when he experienced a medical emergency, which caused the vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch, and collide with a barbed wire fence. The accident occurred east of Northwest 33rd Drive, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dies in Milwaukee crash after medical emergency

October 3, 2025

One person died Friday morning in a Milwaukee crash after the driver experienced a medical emergency and struck another vehicle. The fatal crash occurred just after 8 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr. Drive and Keefe Avenue. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver who experienced the medical emergency drove up an embankment and struck another vehicle moving westbound. The driver who experienced the medical emergency was killed in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. It remains unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

No age or cause of death reported.

Semi crash claims one life in Knox County

September 30, 2025

VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single semi wreck on Tuesday afternoon that killed one man. According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to U.S. 41 South and Schenk Drive for a single-vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a semi with a trailer loaded with coal on its side in a nearby cornfield. The news release states that the semi was traveling south on U.S. Highway 41 when it crossed the median and both northbound lanes of the highway before crashing into an embankment and coming to rest in a cornfield on its side. Knox County Sheriff’s Department added that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver may have suffered a medical issue before the crash. The semi driver was identified as a 48-year-old man of West Salem, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Clarksburg man dies after single-vehicle wreck in Weston; medical emergency may be cause of crash

September 29, 2025

WESTON, W.Va. — A 45-year-old Clarksburg man died Monday morning in Weston following a single-vehicle crash, according to State Police 1st Sgt. Kyle Totten. Sgt. L.D. Mohr investigated, determining a 2015 Kia Optima operated by Jereme Woodson traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole in what appeared to be a minor collision. While on scene, Woodson appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency and was unable to communicate with emergency personnel. He was subsequently transported to Mon General Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he passed away a short time later, according to Totten. Personnel from the West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team are assisting with the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that Mr. Woodson likely suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the crash, according to Totten.

No cause of death reported.

‘One of a kind’ – fundraising underway to repatriate Mayo woman who died in USA

October 6, 2025

Fundraising efforts are underway in order to repatriate a young Mayo [Ireland] woman from America in the wake of her sudden passing late last week. Yvonne Landry (née McHugh) from Castlebar died on Friday, October 3. Yvonne had been living in Boston, Massachusetts, for ten years and passed away peacefully in America.

No age or cause of death reported.

Family Seeks Help Bringing Maryland Dad Home To Africa For Burial

October 3, 2025

A Maryland family is mourning the sudden loss of a husband and father whose loved ones are now working to bring his body back home to Africa for burial. Fatai Ariori died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 28, leaving behind his wife and two young children. “His sudden passing has brought not only grief but also an urgent need to honor him with dignity.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Punjab youth dies of heart attack in US; family seeks govt help to bring body home

October 6, 2025

A pall of gloom descended over Mandvi village near Khanauri, Sangrur, Punjab [India], when the news of the death of Harmanpreet Singh (24) was received from the US. Harmanpreet reportedly died of a heart attack. According to his father, Major Singh, Harmanpreet had moved to the US three years ago in search of better opportunities. On Friday evening, he reportedly suffered a severe heart attack, leading to his untimely death.

Link

Mr. Elan Kaplan, Elkins Park native, 2011 graduate of Cheltenham High School, owner of Sabia Landscaping in Glenside, has passed away at 33

October 2, 2025

Mr. Elan Kaplan, an Elkins Park [PA] native, 2011 graduate of Cheltenham High School, and owner of Sabia Landscaping in Glenside, passed away on September 28. He was 33.

No cause of death reported.

Black Marlin workers ‘devastated’ by Hilton Head bartender’s passing

September 29, 2025

Hilton Head, SC – The food and beverage community on Hilton Head is mourning the loss of a bartender known for his big heart. John “Johnny” Kuhn, a bartender at Black Marlin and islander of nearly 15 years, died unexpectedly on Sep. 22. He was 33.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead inside his home after not reporting to work: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

October 5, 2025

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Police responded to a home at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 22 to check on a man who had failed to report to work. The 63-year-old man was found deceased inside his house, with no signs of foul play, according to reports. Police had no further information at the time of the report.

No cause of death reported.

41-Year-Old Man Dies Outside Six Flags Magic Mountain

October 5, 2025

Valencia, CA – A 41-year-old man died Saturday evening after going into cardiac arrest outside the entrance gates of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Fire crews responded to Six Flags Magic Mountain and performed CPR for some time, but the man was pronounced dead where he collapsed. The death was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Spokesperson Armando Ramirez. The man, who was visiting from out of state, has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of his family.

Man dies after medical emergency in Odessa, Texas

October 4, 2025

A man died following a medical emergency after being found lying in the roadway at University and Santa Monica, according to Odessa Police. Officers responded to the scene on October 3, 2025, at approximately 4:58 p.m. and discovered the man acting erratically. The individual was detained and determined to be suffering from a medical issue. Odessa Fire and Rescue were called to assist and transported the man to Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to the press release.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman found dead in long-term parking lot of JFK Airport

October 2, 2025

An 83-year-old woman was found dead inside a car sitting in a long-term parking lot of John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities and sources. Port Authority police received a report of an unresponsive woman in her vehicle at long-term parking lot 9 of JFK airport near Aqueduct Road and Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica at around 2:10 p.m., according to the PAPD. The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Cops were alerted when she was spotted in her car on Thursday afternoon in the same position she was seen in earlier in the day, according to sources.

No cause of death reported.

Support for My Sister Chanita’s Journey with Breast Cancer

September 29, 2025

Los Angeles, CA, 29 May 2025: “My Sister has unfortunately been diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer!” 29 September 2025 by James Clark, Organiser: “It is with a heavy heart that I wrote this update to you all! My beloved sister Chanita Campbell Russo has passed away! Chanita passed on Saturday Sept 27 at 3:14pm”

No age reported.

Positano, Italy – Tourist dies after falling ill while dining at a restaurant

September 29, 2025

Tragedy occurred yesterday evening in Positano, where a 63-year-old American tourist died inside a restaurant while dining with family members. The man was reportedly struck by a sudden illness, possibly a heart attack. Emergency medical services arrived on the scene and attempted to revive him, but all efforts were unsuccessful. The Carabinieri were also present for the routine checks.

Hilary Anderson, 33

October 6, 2025

Duluth MN – Hilary Behning Anderson (Oakes) died unexpectedly on October 1, 2025. After college, she worked as a model in both Duluth and New Orleans. She also worked as a server, bartender and, later, as a Reiki practitioner. She was proud of her Reiki practice and was dedicated to holistic healing.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hope Nelson Adams, 31

October 6, 2025

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hope Nelson Adams passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025. She was 31 years old. She was born on October 6, 1993, to Marvin and Hope Nelson.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn DeFigueiredo, 57

October 5, 2025

Dawn DeFigueiredo, age 57, of Wallingford [CT], passed away suddenly at home on October 2, 2025. She was employed with SNET, followed by SBC and then AT&T. She had a successful 40-year career in communications prior to retiring earlier this year.

Researcher’s Note - AT&T to require vaccines [sic] for 90,000 of its union workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Andre Taylor, 56

October 4, 2025

Andre Taylor died unexpectedly on September 25, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. He was born to Martha Taylor and the late Robert Hanson in Fountain, North Carolina on July 2, 1969.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Leonard, 58

October 4, 2025

Colin P. Leonard, 58, of Whitman Mass., died unexpectedly on September 30th, 2025. Colin graduated from Sacred Heart High School 1985 and went on to work for 39 years as a Fire Sprinkler Fitter for both Local 550 and several independent sprinkler company’s.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Knigge, 45

October 4, 2025

Michael Patrick Knigge, age 45, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Milwaukee [WI] in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Bozich, 55

October 4, 2025

Joe Bozich, 55, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on September 21, 2025. Joe earned his MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and went on to become a successful local entrepreneur, founding and operating an architectural lighting company for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Yusko III, 51

October 4, 2025

Michael Yusko III, 51, died unexpectedly on September 6, 2025, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital, NYC. He moved to New Orleans and got into mixology. He and a friend opened a business, the Cellar Door, in New Orleans. He coached his son and teammates in soccer and baseball; and he was looking forward to this season coaching his son and others in flag football. Mike also got into the film industry, writing scripts, producing short films and was looking forward to doing a documentary on his journey battling leukemia. He was scheduled for a stem cell bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately, time ran out.

Lucus R. Kauffman, 46

October 3, 2025

Lucus R. Kauffman, 46, of Franklin, PA., passed away September 30, 2025, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with Amyloidosis. Lukes’s career revolved around Two Mile Run County Park, where he first started in the maintenance area and during that time, he educated himself on the workings of the park and its infrastructure.

Researcher’s Note – Amyloidosis is a rare disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of amyloid protein in various organs and tissues. This accumulation can lead to organ damage and dysfunction: Link Amyloidosis can be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine [sic] Post Marketing Experience Report under: APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: Link

Andrea Gill, 58

October 3, 2025

Andrea Ann Gill (nee Stolcenberg) of South Elgin, IL, died unexpectedly on October 1, 2025, at her residence. The family is deeply saddened and October 3, 2025 by her sudden and unexpected death.

Terry Lee Gray, 63

October 2, 2025

Pekin, IL – Terry Lee Gray, October 3, 2025, of Pekin, passed away Saturday, September 27, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Fields, 47

October 2, 2025

Mason City, IA – Tammy Lynn Fields, October 3, 2025, died unexpectedly on Monday September 22, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Geier, Jr., 45

October 2, 2025

Peter Geier, Jr., of Anthem, Arizona, died suddenly on May 21 at age October 3, 2025. After graduating from Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, he spent a decade of service in the U.S. Navy, ultimately as a Petty Officer Second Class. He then settled in Arizona, most recently working as an HVAC installer for Advantage Home Performance of Phoenix.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Richard Foister, 55

October 2, 2025

Richard Alan “Ricky” Foister, age 55, of Maryville [TN], died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Prisma Blount Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Lee Harmon, 58

October 1, 2025

Manito, IL – Sandy Lee Harmon, 58, of Manito, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Slaughenhaupt, 22

October 1, 2025

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son, Robert “Robbie” Carl Slaughenhaupt Jr. Formerly of Brookville, PA, who died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Ogle, 56

September 30, 2025

Pekin, IL – David “Dave” Michael Ogle, 56, of Pekin, passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Sohn, 50

September 30, 2025

NEGAUNEE, MI – Timothy Michael Sohn, age 50, passed away September 28, 2025. Throughout the years, he held various jobs including driving semi cross country and working in the moving industry. Recently, he served as service manager with Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance.

No cause of death reported.

Kristina Skaggs, 48

September 30, 2025

Kristina S. Skaggs, age 48, of Ironwood, and formerly of Brea, California, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Dunford, 42

September 30, 2025

Danny Charles “Deege” Dunford, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2025. He had just celebrated his 42nd birthday on September 1. He graduated from Colonel Crawford High School and was employed at Nucor Steel Marion as a stir tech.

Researcher’s Note – Nucor Steel Marion Inc. Hertford County Division, doing business as Nucor Plate Mill, has been extensively utilized as a subcontractor on federal contracts, providing steel plate to prime contractor Huntington Ingalls Inc. In support of various shipbuilding projects: DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Matthew O’Leary, 36

September 30, 2025

Matthew Joseph O’Leary passed away unexpectedly Saturday September 27th, 2025 in his home in North East, PA, at 36 years old. Matt spent time as a snowboard instructor for young children in Vail, Colorado, and his favorite thing in the world was to help the little ones build confidence in themselves.

No cause of death reported.

Marty Lou Blumenshine, 56

September 29, 2025

Washburn, IL – Marty Lou Blumenshine, 56, of Washburn, passed away Thursday September 25, 2025 at Carle Bromen Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Marty was a selfless soul, who always thought of others before herself.

No cause of death reported.

Montarrah Alyse Lee, 41

September 29, 2025

Lexington, KY – Montarrah Alyse Lee, the beloved daughter of Maurice Floyd and Tonya Hayden-Caise; and the loving mother of Davaj and King Lee, died unexpectedly on September 24, 2025, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Moll, 24

September 29, 2025

Sean A. Moll, age 24, of Robinson Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Nunica, Michigan. He was employed at Gentex in Zeeland, Michigan, where he performed work as a Maintenance Technician.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (602)

Alberta (86)

John Clarence Wildeboer, 72, Link

Anthony Jackson Boyde, 46, Link

Erik James Lawrence, 39, Link

Jillene Jae Freeman, 45, Link

Hui Cheng Ooi, 53, Link

David John Labchuk, 55, Link

Jesse Wayne Patrick Wildcat, 36, Link

Ahmad Al-Kadri, 50, Link

Kevin Dennis Christian, 65, Link

Oanh Thi Ngoc “Wanda” Modzelewski, 63, Link

Darla Kinniburgh, 57, Link

Joshua Eric Hill, 17, Link

Perri Michelle Walker, 63, Link

Donnie Ashcroft, 63, Link

Dallas Langworthy, 44

October 3, 2025

Beloved spouse of the late Mrs. Stacey Morrison, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dallas’ name may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association.

Researcher’s Note - Ms. Stacey Ann Morrison of Lethbridge, beloved wife of Mr. Dallas Langworthy, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2022, at the age of 37 years: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia May Laronde, Link

Suzanne Rae Routly, 58, Link

Susan Maureen Townson, 65, Link

Dirk Emilius Van Gelderen, 73, Link

Sarah Christine Faddegon, 43, Link

Chevez Pierre Murphy Louis, 19, Link

Shawn Ross Vant, 55, Link

Gil Hudson, 65, Link

Grace Asantewaa Martin, 59, Link

Judith (Judy) Elizabeth Grobowsky, 73, Link

Tayo Yachimek, 18, Link

Scott Charles Wright, 54, Link

Terry Marlene Heather, 75, Link

Rita Elizabeth Leslie-Royle, 75, Link

William “Bill” Blyth Seath, 62, Link

James Allan Stelmack, 60, Link

Abigail (Abby) Parsons, 23, Link

Tatum Rae Halladay, 47, Link

Cynthia Robinson, 65, Link

Karla Joy Aasen, 60, Link

Jonah Daniel Normandeau, 28, Link

Debra Lynn Peters, 67, Link

Tammy Marie Rintoul, 45, Link

Darby Paul Gagnon, 60, Link

Tyrese Ronnie Brook Twoyoungmen, 18, Link

Kenneth Allan Edgerly, 71, Link

Tracy Pollard, 56, Link

Joseph Michael Horwath, 56, Link

Marie MacGowan, 66, Link

Jeanna Elizabeth Harju, 53, Link

Shirley Bernardine MacDonald, 63, Link

Richard Allan Urban, 59, Link

Camille Marvin Kootenay, 55, Link

Rodney Chizawsky, 59, Link

Wayne Masson Sr., 73, Link

Alitha Bernice Moosewah, 62, Link

Michael James Penko, 63, Link

Bruce Brown, 43, Link

Richard Halonen, 71, Link

Floyd Howard Doyle, 73, Link

Trey Halvorson, 23, Link

Elizabeth Johnston, 69, Link

Donna Gayle Hoeving, 65, Link

Smiley Pete Acko, 42, Link

Kyle Schlender, 26, Link

Grayden Elijah Rempel, Link

Penni Lane (Kennedy) Duperron, 51, Link

Jeannie Chua Beng Gin, 60, Link

Randy Glenn Keel, 71, Link

Grant John Maxwell, 68, Link

Kelly Schuster, 66, Link

Karen Metcalf, 68, Link

John Douglas Greene, 44, Link

Rick Dueck, 72, Link

Jean Adamson, 73, Link

Jared Allan Copley, 32, Link

Violeta Vukovic Stavric, 46, Link

Walter “Bryan” Wasylyk, 69, Link

Fay Louise Lang, 72, Link

Norman Combdon, 60, Link

Brent Roy Gadwa, 33, Link

Linda “Leeann” McDonell, 74, Link

Chris Gow, 64, Link

Deborah “Debby” Adele Baker, 72, Link

Tara Lee Nuhu, 41, Link

Howard Keith LeBrocq, 66, Link

Stephen James Hyde, 62, Link

Hector Reyes Landeta, 63, Link

Gracelyn Faith Meronowich, 13, Link

Daniel “Dan” Robert Begalke, 68, Link

Graham Kerr Stark, 55, Link

British Columbia (8)

Police confirm fatality in Thursday’s Trans Canada Highway crash in Saanich [”Witnesses saw a vehicle drive into an estimated 50 foot deep construction pit along the highway”], Link

Sean Morris Bolan, 56, Link

Tyson Steve Ferenc, 18, Link

Darryl Powell, 56, Link

Garey “Drew” Bellinger, 54, suicide, Link

Marcus William, 36, Link

Daniel Patrick Wood, 48, Link

Bryce Manley Masuk, 39, [ALS, “chose MAID to leave this earth”], Link

Manitoba (19)

Giselle Rosalie Budde, Link

Darren “Boing” Stevenson, 62, Link

Christine Anne Osborne, 62, Link

Annie Wiley, 15, Link

Darren Lyle Willems, 57, Link

Paul Ernest Nagle, 73, Link

Paul Jacques Marie Janssen, 74, Link

Zelina Racette, 37, Link

Edward John Spitula, 70, Link

Michael Kirk MacVicar, 58, Link

Jacqueline Arlene Cook, 60, Link

Christine Deborah Arnold, 41, Link

Arthur “Art” Gordon Shingoose, 61, Link

Mark Harvey Doerksen, 73, Link

Sarah “Cassy” Daniels, 35, Link

Audrey Dumas, 47, Link

Nancy Christine McRae, 53, Link

Clinton Winters, 54, Link

Shirley Reimer, 66, Link

New Brunswick (17)

Christopher A. Phillips, 59, Link

Benjamin Eric Noseworthy, 39, Link

Alice Faith Farrell, 75, Link

Venus Cote, 65, Link

Kimberley Joy Thompson, 58, Link

Dolena “Kelly” Moorehouse, 64, Link

Richard Arthur Barrett, 62, Link

Monica Anne Fulton, 72, Link

Mona Eljabi, 70, Link

Robert Owen, 59, Link

Kenneth Craig Ryder, 65, Link

Deborah Lynn Osiowy, 63, Link

Blake Leonard Fanjoy, 51, Link

Maureen Ann Dignard, 63, Link

Mark Anthony Steele, 51, Link

Greg Foster, 75, Link

Barry S. MacLean, 74, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (37)

Michael Dalton, 75, Link

Nicholas Hender, 46, Link

John Fleming, 59, Link

Sheldon Timothy Wells, 55, Link

David Rowbottom, 48, Link

Dennis Gibbons, 62, Link

Louisa McLean, 64, Link

Derrick Roy Greenham, 61, Link

Tony Roy White, 48, Link

Robert (Rob) Lanning, 63, Link

Baby-Max Jonathan Faulkner, stillborn, Link

Carla Mary Roberts, 44, Link

Lori Mae Small, 64, Link

Verna Buckley, 74, Link

Lorna Beverley Higdon-Norrie, 69, Link

Olive Maie Rideout, 64, Link

Benedict John Doyle, 51, Link

Stephen Pretty, 48, Link

Glenn Harvey Ivany, 73, Link

Cora Richards Alyward, 61, Link

Amber Trudyanne Brace, 29, Link

Karen Joy Haehn, 59, Link

John Robert Hastie, 42, Link

Tania Francine Wheeler, 51, Link

Gladys White, 73, Link

Deborah Ann Bennett, 67, Link

Michael Young, 43, Link

Madeline Kavanagh, 59, Link

Robyn Pauline Chidley, 34, Link

Margaret Edith Louise Rose, 72, Link

Diane Elizabeth Skeard, 64, Link

Vonnie Lavers, 65, Link

Margaret Peddle, 68, Link

Janet Grace Horlick, 69, Link

David Wayne Perry, 68, Link

Craig Maxwell Pilgrim, 61, Link

Jody Dean Hart, 58, Link

Nova Scotia (73)

Victor William Westhaver, 73, Link

Margie O’Handley, 74, Link

Margaret ‘Margie’ E. (Borgal) O’Handley, 74, Link

Ardith Lynn MacInnis, 61, Link

Anton Eber Aspnes Jensen, 75, Link

Chris Barrett, 52, Link

Jack Edward Oakley, 76, Link

Stephen Paul Druken, 61, Link

Trevor Harcourt Jones, 67, Link

Nancy Marie Hayes, 63, Link

Cindy Lou Craig, 63, Link

Leonard “Lenny” Vincent MacDonald, 63, Link

Matthew Lepper, 37, Link

Trena Mae States, 55, Link

Caroline Elizabeth “Betty” Hunt, 66, Link

Alexei Mansel Turner 60, Link

Miricia Kathleen Carmichael, 65, Link

James Alister MacDonald, 73, Link

Madeline Dianne Wall, 19, Link

David Hannam, 75, Link

Christopher Charles DeViller, 64, Link

Theresa Louise Southern, 75, Link

Carl Walter Levy, 73, Link

Jody Garfield Illingworth, 51, Link

Jonathan Peter Rudolf, 55, Link

Lisa Marie Dickson, 44, Link

Susan Eileen Lucas, 62, Link

Jacqueline Joy McMahon, 57, Link

Krista Lee Pruys, 51, Link

Laura Rose Giao, 49, Link

Lisa Ann MacNeil, 58, Link

Joseph Gelas Camus, 67, Link

Jonathon Charles Gray, 48, Link

Paula Jane Pellerine, 63, Link

Murray Conrad, 71, Link

Paul James Naugler, 68

October 1, 2025

Following a short battle with lung cancer, on September 21, 2025. Went to be with his lovely wife, Anne Llewellyn.

Researcher’s Note - Anne Llewellyn - Age 70 , passed away peacefully in the South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater, on March 4th, 2023. Memorial donations in memory of Anne may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation , or the Alzheimer Society Nova Scotia.

Link

Nina Tucker, 69, Link

Sheryl Lynn Oakley, 65, Link

Thomas Robert “Rob” Hopkins, 69, Link

Jillian MacDonald, 11, Link

Margaret Ann Louise Lawrence, 76, Link

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Dooks, 59, Link

Gregory Hamilton, 57, Link

Sheena Marie (Andrews) Smith, 63, Link

Derek Bruce Legge, 72, Link

Joanne Patrice MacPherson, 62, Link

Alexander George Cyril Mitchelmore, 23, Link

Cindy Marion Robinson, 60, Link

Suzanne Marie LeBlanc, 60, Link

Donna Marie MacNeil, 63, Link

Matti Claire Huan Allison, 20, Link

Daniel Calvin Turple, 53, Link

Susan Ann Brown, 61, Link

Dale John Locke, 63, Link

Theodore Randolph “Randy” Payzant, 62, Link

Kenneth “Glenn” Bowlby, 61, Link

Harold Joseph Alexander, 70, Link

Judy Ann Nippard, 71, Link

Dion Sandy Randell, 54, Link

Gordon Andrew Jackson, 60, Link

Trent Lee Joseph Williams, 39, Link

Leona Reid, 70, Link

Kenneth Allan Magnus, 68, Link

Louise Charlotte Martell, 60, Link

Cheryl Louise Innocente, 59, Link

Teresa Ann Walsh, 63, Link

Corey Whynder, 35, Link

Jody Attwood, 60, Link

Linda Marie MacIntyre, 68, Link

Joseph Simon Jean “Yves” Cliche, 72, Link

Dr. Corey Seward, 47, Link

Deborah Elizabeth Moules, 71, Link

Ontario (282)

‘Tremendous Loss for the World of Music’: Influential Figure Dies at 73 [peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer], Link

Young Indian international student dies suddenly in Canada, family appeals to bring him home to Punjab [24, “reportedly in good health; friends discovered him in the morning when they went to wake him; the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack”], Link

Former MCAC CEO Pierre Boucher passes away [65, “following a battle with two forms of dementia”], Link

Homes lit blue in tribute to baby boy and his bereaved family [”10-month-old boy who died suddenly on Sept. 18; cause of death is yet to be determined as the family waits for a coroner’s report”], Link

Roberto “Robby” Borghese, 56, Link

Murray Kelvin Sawyer, 59, Link

Angele Dolynchuk, 57, Link

Sharon Yacobino-Baxter, 65, Link

Elizabeth Carlozzi, 73, Link

Mario Svalina, 51, Link

Gary Barink, 62, Link

Sheila Lesley Wilkinson, 60, Link

Greg Large, 54, Link

Sabastian Reid Corbeil-Ikonen, 26, Link

Stephen Harvey Padgett, 68, Link

Kenneth “Ken” Settatree, 59, Link

Tony Walker, 61, Link

D. Paul Fudge, 68, Link

Ruth Maltese, 65, Link