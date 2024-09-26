In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, September 16-23, 2024
Rockers Freddie Salem (the Outlaws), J.D. Souther (the Eagles), Juan 'Brujo' (Brujería); evangelist Randy Shepherd; film critic Felix Vasquez Jr.; author Nelson DeMille; & more
UNITED STATES
Outlaws guitar legend Freddie Salem passes away following cancer battle
September 23, 2024
Legendary guitarist for the Outlaws, Freddie Salem, has passed away following a battle with cancer. The sad news was shared via Freddie's Facebook page this morning by Den Zon. Den Zon states: "I write this with a broken heart, and I’m at a lost for words. This morning at 10:15 AM the world lost an incredible musician and a great friend Freddie Salem, former Outlaws guitarist as well-known session player throughout the world. (Freddie) passed away from complications of cancer. About a year ago he came to me and told me he was sick and asked me not to say a word and I promised him I wouldn’t. He opted not to do any treatments because it was liver cancer and he said there was really no cure or help.”
No age reported.
Legendary songwriter J.D. Souther passed away at 78
September 20, 2024
J.D. Souther, a prolific songwriter known for his contributions to the Eagles, passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday. His publicity team confirmed that he died at his home in New Mexico, but no further details were provided.
Juan 'Brujo', the singer of Brujería who Donald Trump wanted to silence by sending the FBI to his home, dies
September 19, 2024
After the death of another member of the Mexican band this summer, its leader has died at the age of 61 from a heart attack. Juan 'Brujo', the singer of the metal band Brujería, died in an Ohio hospital after suffering a heart attack during the group's current tour of the United States with Gwar. He is the second member of the group to die of heart problems this summer, after the death last July of Ciriaco Quezada, 'Pinche Peach', who was in charge of the samplers and choirs.
Actor and comedian Peter Scolari remembered three years after his tragic death from cancer
September 17, 2024
New York, NY - It’s been three years since the tragic death of Peter Scolari, a veteran yet youthful actor and comedian, who initially found mainstream fame opposite Tom Hanks on ABC’s 1980s sitcom, Bosom Buddies. He later broadened that fame with a regular role on Newhart (CBS, 1982–1989). He died from leukemia on October 22, 2021, at only 66 years old.
Urban artist Luis Ledesma dies at 61
September 21, 2024
This Saturday the death of Luis Ledesma Pérez, artistically known as Ledesma, one of the first exponents of urban music in the Dominican Republic. Ledesma reportedly passed away this Saturday, September 21 in New York. His musical legacy, which includes unforgettable hits like “El Llorón ”, will continue to live in the hearts of his followers. The artist, born on February 20, 1963, left an indelible mark on the music industry.
No cause of death reported.
Evangelist Randy Shepherd passes away at 59
September 20, 2024
Randy Shepherd, co-founder of Crossfire Ministries in Asheville, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024, according to associates. Shepherd and Johnson founded Crossfire Ministries 34 years ago, focusing on spreading the message of Jesus Christ through sports. No cause of death has been revealed, but Shepherd had recently undergone emergency surgery.
Longtime Bloody Disgusting contributor Felix Vasquez Jr. has passed away
September 20, 2024
Bloody Disgusting is deeply sad to learn the news that a member of our community has passed away this week. A longtime BD writer, Felix Vasquez Jr., was just 41 years old. The website Cinema Crazed, which was founded by Felix, reports this week, “Felix Vasquez Jr., the film critic and publisher of the Cinema Crazed website, passed away today at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York, at the age of 41 after a brief illness.”
No cause of death reported.
Bestselling author Nelson DeMille dead at 81
September 19, 2024
Nelson DeMille, a prolific writer renowned for his suspense and action novels, has passed away at the age of 81. The writer died on September 17 from esophageal cancer, as confirmed by his family to CBS News. “Nelson fought a valiant nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. True to form, he faced this ordeal with courage, grace, and good humor,” his family told the outlet. “We are grieving, but also celebrating his wonderful life and his lasting legacy as a father, friend, and storyteller.”
CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota says husband Tim Lewis has died two years after pancreatic cancer diagnosis
September 20, 2024
CNN anchor and political commentator Alisyn Camerota has revealed that Tim Lewis died on July 27, just two months before their 23rd wedding anniversary. He was 58 years old. According to Camerota, 58, her husband and the father of their three kids died "two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 20.
Reported on September 15:
News 19 Anchor Melissa Riopka dies at age 48
September 15, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of former News 19 anchor Melissa Riopka, who died Saturday after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was 48 years old. She grew up in Cullman, and in 1995, while attending the University of Alabama, she interned at News 19. Melissa worked at stations in Chattanooga and Birmingham before deciding to call Huntsville, AL, home. Melissa left television news in 2022 and went to work for the city of Huntsville.
Basketball world mourning Bamberg Cup hero Peter Cole
September 22, 2024
Bamberg, Germany, is mourning one of its cup heroes from 1992: Peter Cole passed away on September 2 at the age of 63 in his home in Charlottesville, VA, after a short, serious illness.
No cause of death reported.
Attorney and former Michigan State football LB Adam Decker tragically passes away at age 37
September 17, 2024
Michigan State football lost a beloved member of its community this week. Over the weekend, former MSU linebacker Adam Decker tragically passed away at age 37, a sad fact that was confirmed on Tuesday by former MSU strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie on social media. “Details are his passing are not publicly available at this time and we keep our thoughts with his family and friends during this time,” Mannie wrote.
No cause of death reported.
Track and field athlete, 23, passes away during a cross-country race
September 21, 2024
Nefertari Holston, a 23-year-old Wesleyan cross-country runner, tragically lost her life while competing in a long-distance event. On Saturday morning, Holston was brought to Atrium Health Nacivent after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while competing in a track and field contest at Middle Georgia State.
Wesleyan University students react to COVID-19 vaccine requirement for fall:
A billionaire “died suddenly”:
Mystery as billionaire investor Daniel Reiner, 72, is found dead in his private lake
September 17, 2024
Investigators are examining the body of a billionaire bio-tech magnate who was found dead in a lake on his sprawling and secluded Washington estate. Police were called after Daniel Reiner, 72, disappeared from his home north of Spokane, WA, on the evening of August 30, but a search was abandoned as night fell. Cadaver dogs were drawn to the lake when the search resumed at first light and the 72-year-old's body was found in the 200-ft deep waters at 3 pm on August 31. Police found no signs of trauma or foul play.
No cause of death reported.
A conductor “died suddenly”:
Beloved Frost School professor passes away
September 18, 2024
The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Professor Robert M. Carnochan [left], one of their most beloved and accomplished faculty members, on Sept. 18, 2024. A lifelong music educator and conductor who profoundly impacted students and colleagues at the Frost School and at institutions across the country, Carnochan dedicated his life to the art of music and mentoring generations of artists. He was 61. Carnochan was an active guest conductor, clinician, and adjudicator throughout the United States, and conducted concerts in Europe and Asia.
No cause of death reported.
Three mayors “died suddenly”:
Suburban mayor dies unexpectedly
September 17, 2024
Steger, Ill. - A suburban mayor died unexpectedly on Monday. According to the Village of Steger, Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr. leaves behind his wife, four children, and two grandchildren. Peterson had served as the village's 21st president since May 2013.
No age or cause of death reported.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry dies after health battles, office announces
September 22, 2024
Methuen, MA - Methuen Mayor Neil Perry passed away on Saturday. The city's announcement did not give an official cause of death. He was 65 years old, according to the Eagle-Tribune. In a Facebook video from March 2023, Perry announced that he would be returning to work remotely after being admitted to a rehab hospital after an "experience that happened to me during a routine dialysis appointment." Perry was a native of Methuen and first became mayor in January 2020.
No cause of death reported.
GOP Gov. Baker orders vaccine mandate for Massachusetts executive department workers
https://www.axios.com/2021/08/19/massachusetts-vaccine-mandate-state-employees
Minerva Mayor Tim Tarbet dies suddenly at 71; remembered as dedicated leader
September 23, 2024
Minerva [OH] Mayor Timothy Tarbet, a dedicated leader known for his passion for the village he served, died suddenly on Sunday, September 22, according to village officials. He was 71. The mayor’s family shared their grief and appreciation for the community’s support in a post on his Facebook page, noting the suddenness of his passing. “As most of you know, Minerva Village Mayor passed away Sunday morning. It was very unexpected and we are in shock,” the post read.
No cause of death reported.
Four children “died suddenly”:
May Franki Spelick, 3
September 17, 2024
Greenwood, Indiana - On September 14, 2024, all too soon after a sudden illness, May Franki Spelick passed from this world to the next. May was as nurturing and loving as she was headstrong. She always had a baby doll in tow, often following her older brother. She adored pretty, colorful dresses and hair bows, often wearing her hair in two cute spouts on top of her head.
No cause of death reported.
Ethan Jax Lin, 4
September 18, 2024
Verona, NJ - Ethan Jax Lin, of Verona, NJ, passed away peacefully in his parents' embrace on September 14, 2024, at the tender age of 4. Born in Livingston, NJ, Ethan was a vibrant spirit whose brief life radiated pure joy and unconditional love. Ethan was diagnosed with High Grade Neuroepithelial Brain Tumor in July 2021. Ethan faced his challenges with incredible bravery and resilience. Despite his young age, he possessed a larger-than-life presence that brought laughter and warmth to everyone around him.
Seven-year-old boy dies after collapsing on sports field from sudden cardiac arrest
September 20, 2024
A 7-year-old boy collapsed on a YMCA sports field in Maine this week after he had a sudden cardiac arrest, according to his parents. The Bath Area YMCA said in a Facebook post that the child, Evan Briggs, was part of their youth sports program and "collapsed while playing on the field" on Tuesday, Sept. 17. "Staff immediately performed CPR and called paramedics who quickly responded and transported the child to the hospital," their statement added. "We were devastated to learn that, despite the best efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the young child passed away." Evan’s father, Nathan, told NBC affiliate WCSH that his oldest son was trying out for the Bath YMCA's new flag football team when he collapsed. Evan was born with holes in his heart but the parents said he had had surgery to repair them, and was a healthy and active boy.
Caleb Conrad Stewart, 9
September 18, 2024
Durango, Colorado - On Sunday September 15, 2024, we lost the heart of our family when Caleb was called back to our Heavenly Father. Caleb Conrad Stewart was born on another beautiful Sunday afternoon May 24, 2015, in Sun City West, AZ.
No cause of death reported.
Three teenagers “died suddenly”:
14-year-old rodeo star Dalton Weise dies suddenly
September 19, 2024
South Carolina teenage rodeo star Dalton Weise has died suddenly at the age of 14, his family has revealed. The a ninth-grade student at Berkeley High School died Wednesday night at his Moncks Corner home, but the circumstances regarding his sudden passing remain unclear. Dalton was an accomplished athlete in multiple disciplines, including bull riding, MMA, and wrestling.
No cause of death reported.
15-year-old high school athlete dies suddenly while jogging
September 21, 2024
A 15-year-old high school athlete has tragically died suddenly while out jogging. Tennessee teenager Tristen Franklin collapsed and died while jogging in his neighborhood on his normal route. The Sycamore High School student was a competitive cross-country runner. He was regularly seen jogging in the neighborhood as part of his training. On Tuesday, neighbor Troy Simpkins saw him on his run and didn’t think anything of it until another neighbor raised the alarm about the teen collapsing. The group quickly called 911, but Tristen died.
No cause of death reported.
High school cheerleader dies just weeks after ‘America’s Got Talent’ performance
September 18, 2024
A high school cheerleader has tragically been found dead just weeks after she appeared on the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent.” Emily Gold, 17, reportedly committed suicide by jumping from an overpass in her home state of California. The teen was a senior and varsity dance captain at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said Gold had been struck by at least one vehicle after jumping from an overpass onto the freeway below. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office ruled the death a suicide.
Former Minnesota veterans’ affairs commissioner dies at 61
September 17, 2024
Sauk Centre, MN — The former head of the state Veterans Affairs Department died on Friday, Sept. 13, in Sauk Centre. Larry Herke was 61. Gov. Tim Walz appointed Herke to lead the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2019, according to the department website. Herke was reappointed as commissioner for a second term in January 2023. However, he stepped down in April of that year to address health issues following an ALS diagnosis.
A policeman “died suddenly”;
Greene County honors long-time officer lost to cancer
September 18, 2024
Ruckersville, WV - Friends, family, and community members gathered Wednesday to honor a long-time member of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Former Chief Animal Control Officer, Tim Proffitt, 52, passed away earlier this month. A funeral service was held for him this morning at Batten Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Proffitt joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and served for a decade before his battle with lung cancer.
Governor Northam announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state workers:
Three firefighters “died suddenly”:
Young KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died Tuesday is identified as Kyle Brinker
September 18, 2024
Kansas City, Mo. — Kyle Brinker, 33, was identified Wednesday as the veteran KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise on Tuesday. Brinker was praised by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 42, the Greater Kansas City chapter, for his "steadfast service" during his 11 years with KCFD, many of which he spent at Station 35 with the rescue division.
No cause of death reported.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson bribed Missouri residents to get at least get one dose of the “vaccine”:
https://www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article252922773.html
Wharton VFD veteran dies suddenly
September 18, 2024
The city of Wharton, TX, lost a local hero when Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Juan Silva “John” Delgado, 46, died in his sleep early Friday morning, September 13. A welder by trade, along with being a volunteer firefighter for many years, his work ethic was as solid and strong as the welding he performed. He awarded the Fireman of the Year Award in 2019.
No cause of death reported.
West Sacramento fire engineer dies after collapsing during training exercise
September 23, 2024
West Sacramento, CA — A West Sacramento fire engineer died after collapsing during a training exercise Monday morning, officials said. Tim Hall, 59, collapsed around noon and was later declared dead at an area hospital, the West Sacramento Fire Department (WSFD) said. The cause of death remains under investigation.
California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees:
A marine “died suddenly”:
U.S. Marine suddenly dies at age 23
September 20, 2024
Kevin Axcel Antonio-Jose, a 23-year-old U.S. Marine corporal from Whatcom County, died Sept. 11 in North Carolina. He reportedly died from a heart attack, according to The Lynden Tribune. Kevin was in the Marines for nearly five years.
Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine immediately:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html
Mary Kimani, 38
September 19, 2024
Gainesville, GA - Mary Kimani, 38, a young Kenyan woman who worked for the US military, has sadly died at her home while sleeping peacefully. Her untimely death has thrown her friends and family in Kenya and the US into mourning. In one of her Instagram posts, Mary shared that she got a Bachelor of IT Engineering major in cyber security, and it was one of the most magnificent things she had done with her life.
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Massachusetts teacher and Irish step dancer dies suddenly
September 20, 2024
A woman who has left her mark from northern to southern Massachusetts has died. Alanna Keohane Maida of Foxboro passed away suddenly on Wednesday. Maida was a fourth-grade teacher at a Potter Road School in Framingham, where co-workers and parents described her as a dedicated and sincere educator who was also an amazing, sweet, and wonderful person.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mass. Teachers Union backs mandatory COVID vaccination for students, staff:
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/mass-teachers-union-backs-mandatory-covid-vaccination-for-students-staff/2469054/
Two inmates “died suddenly”:
Santa Barbara Sheriff reports custody-related death of former inmate at Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria
September 17, 2024
A former inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died on September 17 after health problems not identified by the jail’s medical staff led to his hospitalization. The 40-year-old man was arrested in Santa Maria on August 29 on a felony warrant for assault and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate was screened by Wellpath staff upon arrival, who did not identify any pressing medical conditions. On the evening of August 29, custody deputies witnessed the inmate lose consciousness and fall over. Jail employees and Wellpath staff responded to the incident and helped the inmate temporarily regain consciousness, after which he was transferred to Marion Hospital. Within hours, he underwent emergency surgery for the unidentified medical condition. For two weeks, the inmate remained in Sheriff’s custody while hospitalized, and did not regain consciousness. On September 13, he was released from custody and was pronounced dead four days later.
No cause of death reported.
Man killed during medical emergency, attorney says
September 18, 2024
De Motte, Ind.— A 26-year-old man died in Jasper County after police pinned him to the ground during a medical emergency, an attorney says. On Sept. 8, Rhyker Earl had two seizures. Emergency medical technicians treated him for the first one and said he didn’t need to go to the hospital. His family later called 911 when he had a second seizure. Steve Wagner, the attorney for the family, said, “During that medical encounter, he was still confused post-seizure. He was trying to put on his shorts to go to the hospital, and he fell over and bumped into either an officer or an EMT, and immediately the encounter changed. They stopped treating him as a patient and started treating him as a criminal. (They) threw him on the ground, cuffed his hands behind his back, stayed on top of him for an extended period of time.” Wagner said Earl was then given a sedative. “He… said he couldn’t breathe right in front of his aunt and grandmother, and then he went limp, turned blue, and, even then, it was the family that had to point out to EMTs, ‘Please, check him. He’s not breathing,’ and unfortunately, at that point, it was too late,” Wagner said.
Young Dominican man dies in the middle of the workday at a Manhattan hair salon
September 21, 2024
A security camera recorded the tragic moment when Yoel Ovalle, a young man from San Francisco de Macorís, lost his life while working in a hair salon in Manhattan, New York. The images show how Ovalle suddenly collapses on top of a client, which has caused consternation both among his relatives in New York and in his hometown. The sudden loss of the young man has shocked everyone who knew him, leaving deep sadness in both communities.
No age or cause of death reported.
Trump campaign stop cancelled after restaurant owner dies suddenly
September 21, 2024
President Donald Trump’s campaign was forced to make a last-minute change after the owner of a New York restaurant died suddenly just hours before he was supposed to arrive. According to WPIX-TV, Trump and his team were originally slated to appear at the popular Brooklyn deli, Gottlieb’s, when they received notice of the sudden death of its owner, R’ Shulem Yosef Gottlieb. He reportedly died of a heart attack Thursday.
No age reported.
Young New York State man dies unexpectedly
September 20, 2024
The family of a young New York State man, Connor Hess, are grieving following his sudden and unexpected death. Connor graduated Arlington High School in LaGrangeville, Duchess County, NY, in 2021. He played varsity football his junior and senior years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Newark mom’s death is latest tragedy in grim NJ trend, advocates say
September 19, 2024
Essex County, NJ — It was just a few months ago when Dreeah Austin kissed her family members, then headed out the door on a routine Sunday errand. Shortly after starting the car, the 30-year-old Newark resident – who had given birth only two weeks before – suffered a seizure and lost consciousness. She never woke up. Now, her grieving family and a nonprofit based in Essex County are questioning if a racial gap in maternal health care for women like Austin contributed to her death – and they’re demanding more action to prevent future tragedies.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man, 60, dies in crash from apparent medical episode
September 17, 2024
The crash that took the life of the 60-year-old Palm Coast, FL, resident had taken place minutes earlier: it was reported to the dispatch center at 4:10 p.m., and was immediately reported as apparent medical episode. The driver had “passed out,” according to 911 notes. A 61-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were driving vehicles struck by the SUV. Neither was hurt. The driver was not breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene. He was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he was pronounced deceased.
Hiker dies on trail at Point Mugu State Park in Santa Monica Mountains
September 21, 2024
Ventura County, CA, authorities recovered the body of a man of around 45 years old, who died while hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains Saturday morning. Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ken Truitt said the incident appeared to be medical. Another hiker, who reported the incident, told deputies he had passed the man on his way up the trail, and found him lying on the ground on the way back down. The was no sign of suspicious activity, Truitt said. The medical examiner will determine manner and cause of death.
Angela Rebecca Huff, 41
September 21, 2024
Lander, Wyoming - Angela Rebecca Huff, 41, of Lander, WY, died on Sept. 15, 2024, unexpectedly and suddenly at her home in Lander. She was most recently employed with CES (Community Entry Services) since 2021 until her death.
No cause of death reported.
The CMS vaccine mandate…“imposes an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding”:
https://county10.com/wyoming-challenges-federal-mandate-for-health-care-workers/
Jason Andrew Garlin, 44
September 21, 2024
Jason Andrew Garlin, better known to everyone as Andy, 44, of Adairsville, GA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jessica Lancellotti, 43
September 21, 2024
Jessica Lancellotti, a resident of East Hampton, New York, and formerly of Middletown, New York, died unexpectedly on September 18, 2024, on Long Island. She was 43. Jessica was a successful Business Systems Manager for diverse industries over the years.
Mark K. Bailey, 61
September 18, 2024
Presque Isle, ME - Mark K. Bailey, 61, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 16, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffrey D. Hudson, 68
September 18, 2024
Jeffrey D. Hudson, 68, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 9, 2024, at his home. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. He was currently working at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills.
No cause of death reported.
Parish Denise McHale-Lewis, 36
September 17, 2024
Elberton, Georgia - Parish Denise McHale-Lewis passed from life into the eternal, on September 14, 2024, at the age of 36. Parish spent the last 5 years as an in-home personal care-giver. She spent her life after high school as a servant to all she came in contact with, as that was her spiritual gift.
No cause of death reported.
John J. Bilodeau, 49
September 17, 2024
Haverhill, MA - John J. Bilodeau, loving husband of Lisa M. (Haney) Bilodeau, of Haverhill, passed away on Saturday, September 14 in Nashua, NH, at the age of 49. He coached Haverhill co-ed softball and will be remembered for his competitive spirit.
No cause of death reported.
Alycia Marie San Pedro, 21
September 17, 2024
Sebring, FL - Alycia Marie San Pedro, 21, passed away suddenly, leaving her family heartbroken and struggling to comprehend the loss of such a beautiful soul. Alycia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
No cause of death reported.
Amy Rose Webb, 49
September 17, 2024
Hopewell Junction, NY - Amy Rose Webb, 49, an 18-year area resident, passed away on September 12, 2024 after a short illness. She had been employed as an office assistant for the New York State Department of Education.
No cause of death reported.
NY to require state employees to get “vaccinated,” or get tested:
https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-c23161f44ff3adbbcac3a0ed4e50d2be
Bethany Lynn Canopy, 40
September 17, 2024
Pekin, IL - Bethany Lynn Canopy, 40, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2024 of glioblastoma. She leaves behind her husband, Nick, and two children.
Rachel Ann Black, 48
September 17, 2024
South Jordan, Utah - After several months of Rachel's valiant struggle with stage 4 cancer, it was ironically a senseless infection that took her. Rachel Ann Black, 48, of South Jordan, Utah, peacefully finished her mortal adventure on September 14, 2024. Her imminent death did not scare her or even worry her; she looked at it cheerfully as just her next adventure. She demonstrated incredible strength in her weaknesses throughout her life, and significantly so at its end.
Lacey Ann Schnase-Counter, 45
September 17, 2024
Harvey, North Dakota - Lacey Ann Schnase-Counter, 45, left her earthly home and went on to meet her Savior on September 10, 2024. Her adventurous career path took her to Las Vegas as a massage therapist for a few years. Lacey then indulged in her love of travel as a flight attendant until she moved to Idaho, where she worked for Glambia Co. Just days after her wedding, she received the unfortunate diagnosis of bile duct/gallbladder cancer. For two short months, Lacey fought this disease fiercely. Amidst her battle, in true Lacey fashion, she took the time to educate her family, always caring for others before herself.
Amy Worth, 70
September 17, 2024
Long Island, NY - Beloved North Fork artist Amy Worth of Orient died unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2024. The cause was leukemia. Her fabric and wallpaper designs are part of the product lines of Ralph Lauren, Paloma Picasso and Calvin Klein. She taught classes at the gallery and around the North Fork in drawing, painting, color theory and collage.
Reported on September 12:
Lorraine Darnall, 68
September 12, 2024
Heyworth, IL - Our beloved Lorraine Darnall left us before dawn, Tuesday, September 10. Lorraine’s sudden departure has left a gaping hole in the hearts of her family and friends, who loved her so much. Lorraine was a talented artist, equestrian and outdoorswoman, who enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes, including hiking with her daughter and husband.
No cause of death reported.
Corina Marie Hotchkin, 35
September 12, 2024
Concord, Michigan - On Monday, September 9th our beautiful Corina Marie Hotchkin gained her heavenly wings at the age of 35 and passed away after a resilient battle against stage 4 cancer. Corina's passion in life was being the best mother, daughter, sister and friend to all of us.
Reported on September 10:
David C. Morris, 63
September 10, 2024
Ballston Spa, New York - David C. Morris passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2024, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Throughout his years, Dave gave his family and friends many memories of listening to classic rock, drinking coffee, and spending summer days and holidays filled with surprises, laughter, and smiles we will never forget.
Leann Baum, 65
September 10, 2024
Leann Baum, 65, of Pekin IL, went home to hug Jesus Saturday, September 7, 2024. She was surrounded by loved ones at her daughter’s home. Memorials in Leann’s memory may be given to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Illinois Chapter.
Reported on August 27:
Christoper Brian Mertz, 39
August 27, 2024
Christoper Brian Mertz, age 39, of Seguin, Texas unexpectedly left this world on Monday August 26, 2024, and entered into eternal rest, rejoining loved ones in Heaven.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on August 12:
Carla Marie Teague, 40
August 12, 2024
Carla Marie Teague, age 40 of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Carla was a loving mother, wife, daughter and friend.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on August 4:
Paul Steven Esquierdo-Beyer, 37
August 4, 2024
Paul Beyer was 37 years old when he passed away suddenly in his home.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on June 21:
John Christopher Schroeder, 57
June 21, 2024
John was a 35-year Laguna Beach resident who graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1985. He was living in Florida at the time of his death. He died suddenly of a heart attack.
CANADA
The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has passed away
September 17, 2024
The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has “left the building” for the last time. The 71-year-old, who walked the streets of Kitchener, Ont., for more than three decades dressed as the King of Rock and Roll, has died. Elvis, whose real name was Ron, passed away Friday in hospice after a battle with cancer. Those close to him said he was thriving in his final days – living and eating like a king. “He got to hospice and he had pancakes and maple syrup and applesauce,” said Rachel Hunter from KW Habilitation, a social services organization who help Ron throughout his life. “He was iconic,” said Hunter. “He was a legend in this town. It’s sad that he’s gone. [He’ll] be missed by thousands and thousands.”
A paramedic “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Malik Brian Hamil, 28
September 21, 2024
East Milton - It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Malik Brian Hamil, 28, of Milton, Ontario. Malik passed away peacefully on September 14, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Malik was born on June 19, 1996. He graduated from Fanshawe College with a diploma in Police Foundations and went on to complete his Primary Care Paramedic diploma at Oxford College. His commitment to helping others was central to who he was, and his career aspirations reflected his deep passion for Emergency Services. Though illness cut short his time in the field, his dedication to serving his community and helping those in need left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. In memory of Malik Hamil, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486. Direct your donation to Renal Medullary Carcinoma research.
Researcher's note - "Renal medullary carcinoma, also known as RMC, is a rare cancer of the kidney that predominantly afflicts young people of African descent who carry the sickle cell trait, sickle cell disease or other sickle hemoglobinopathies that can cause sickling of the red blood cells".
Ontario (168):
Mark Scott Sutcliffe, 39, Link
Mme Jose Gareau, 49, Link
Joshua Lee Webber, 36, Link
Serenity Smith, 22, Link
Jessica Renee Burse, 33
September 20, 2024
Dunnville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jessica Renee Burse, a beloved mother, sister, and daughter, who left us peacefully at home on September 18th, after a courageous three-year battle with brain cancer. She was just 33 years old.
Researcher's note - "Global cancer phenomenon: It's not just America... the UK, Japan, South Africa and Australia are among dozens of countries suffering mystery spikes of all different kinds of tumors in young people".
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13197079/cancer-epidemic-young-people-america-uk-india-south-africa.html
Joshua Edward Terpstra, 11
September 19, 2024
Brantford - Surrounded by the love of his family, Joshua was called home to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the age of 11 years. A heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of the PICU of McMaster Children's Hospital.
No cause of death reported
Researcher's note - "The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) provides critical care to infants and children ages 0 through 17. The unit provides specialized care for patients with complex, surgical, oncology, orthopedic, trauma, and medical care needs".
https://www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/mcmaster-childrens-hospital/areas-of-care/intensive-care/intensive-care-unit/
Jesse John Hobbs, 38, Link
Taylor Kathryn Friesen, 15, Link
Baby Silas Brent Primeau, Link
Paul Anthony Busato, 68, Link
Karen Leebody (Allan), 70, Link
Susan Moczulski, 67, Link
Nicholas David William Lay, 43, Link
Richard Philip Stackhouse, 44, Link
Rory (Roderick) Gibb, 42, Link
Stephen Alan Bell, 71, Link
Pauline Hebert, 63, Link
Dr. Fadi H. Karam, 71, Link
Thomas Garant- Alliet, 1 day, Link
Scott Richard Price, 47, Link
Laurie Anne Stevenson, Link
Doreen Louise Dinunzio, 68, Link
Catherine Ann (Cathy) MacDonald, 69, Link
Gertrude Bennett, 47, Link
Ray Belanger, 66, Link
Josee Gareau, 49, Link
Wendy Ellen Kozlich (MacDonell), 54, Link
Darlene Elizabeth Brodhaecker 56, Link
Andy “Drew” Diotte, 59, Link
Carla Diane Jennings, 69, Link
Paraskevi (“Voula”) Skentzos, 47, Link
Simone Poulin, 73, Link
Pamela Cowie, 56, Link
Dale (McInnes) Keel, Link
Stacey Robinson, 57, Link
Donna Brillinger, 66, Link
Nicole Kraszewski, 54, Link
Molly Jayne Konkle, 44, Link
Ryan Richard Hoare, 19, Link
Tommy "Tom" Henry Blommaert, 68, Link
Douglas (Dougie) Roland Masters, 70, Link
Martin Crisp, 59, Link
John K. Devins, 75, Link
Rosemary Carson-Rees, 75, Link
Dale Cable, 74, Link
Lorna Jean Cowley, 75, Link
James Robert (Jamie) Smith, 53, Link
Jolanta Kwiatkowski, 69, Link
Jean-Pierre Philippe Lalonde, 65, Link
Colin Robert McKeown, 64, Link
Randy Michael John Swanson, 42, Link
Thomas Riley Brethour, 66, Link
Richard MacKenzie 'Rich', 40, Link
Brock Louis Dautner, 30, Link
Jade Locknick, 38, Link
Mark Allan Stanton, 57, Link
John Thomas Clark, 39, Link
Thomas Garant-Alliet, 1 day, Link
Lee Hebblethwaite, 56, Link
Dane Carl Burton, 73, Link
Chelle Traquair, 39, Link
Martin John Van Dam, 59, Link
Robert Brent Marshall, 64, Link
Caroline Marie Fossey, 65, Link
Chris Kozak, 37, Link
Deborah Louise Harris, 60, Link
Sharon Orazietti, 68, Link
Janice Elizabeth McNabb, 61, Link
Alven Elias Autio, 65, Link
Aaron Salisbury, 46, Link
Carla Diane Jennings, 69, Link
Kathy Beland, 64, Link
Richard Cojocari, 70, Link
Richard Cruickshank, 71, Link
Kathy Beland, 64, Link
Susie Collin, 68, Link
Brent David Stevenson, 65, Link
Michelle Elaine Legebow 55, Link
Diane June Peters, 56, Link
Erica Dawn Smith, 16, Link
Lucille Fern Martin, 55, Link
Fred Lindsay, 65, Link
Christopher Leo "Chris" Young, 62, Link
Sheila Marlene Dickinson, 75, Link
Mercedes Philomena Aquilina, 66, Link
Nadine Elizabeth Gareau, 64, Link
Valerie Boughner-Cole, 60, Link
Brian George Schade, 69, Link
Daniel Ivo Duic, 59, Link
Dennis Swanson, 59, Link
Gordon William Muskie, 73, Link
Barbara Grace, 73, Link
Alexander Maurice St. Jean, 34, Link
David Bruce Wilson, 72, Link
Ann Darlene Neil, 66, Link
Jordan Heffern, 22, Link
Brenda Pavelich, 67, Link
Archie Robinson, 69, Link
Charles Poirier, 56, Link
Brett Campbell, Link
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Pot, 64, Link
Theresa (Bourgeault) Bessette, 72, Link
Deborah Bridget Catherine Dooling, 64, Link
Debbra Zuke, 70, Link
Maria Micelotta, 69, Link
Veronica Eliza Vicary, 40, Link
Xander Townsend, 15, Link
Don “Donny” McRae, 73, Link
Joshua Clarke Dawson, 44, Link
Edward "Eddie" McCooey, 45, Link
Mary Townsend, 72, Link
Bogdan Savic, 68, Link
Jan Duperron, 43, Link
Brian Wayne Forbes, 60, Link
Kelly Lynne Cutting, 51, Link
Robert Joseph Lenarduzzi, 52, Link
Christina Helma Chopp, 74, Link
Natalie Bowden, 53, Link
David Piccini, 66, Link
Wiley Van Zant, 68, Link
Brenda Norma Booth, 64, Link
Debra Bray, 68, Link
Gerald R. Hinz, 60, Link
Chuan Li, 53, Link
Michelina Raymond, 69, Link
Fidae Abbas, 53, Link
Larry William Wood, 73, Link
Gary Joseph Cronin, 67, Link
Shayna Sinnett, 47, Link
Clayton Ramsey Redsky, 37, Link
Ronald Lentz (Chewy), 60, Link
Clifford R. Dogger, 53, Link
David Kejick, 46, Link
John Acal, 61, Link
Major (Ret) Brian William Jeffs, 66, Link
Diane Marie Gallie, 70, Link
"Betty" Litchfield, 73, Link
Donna Lyne McNeill, 65, Link
Richard Cruickshank, 71, Link
Tiffany Barrer, 31, Link
Steve St. Jacques, 49, Link
Robert Bruce, 69, Link
Marie Joy Gonzales Flores, 57, Link
Noreen Sheehan, 59, Link
Bruce Hetsler, 64, Link
Julie Ottilie Cameron, 67, Link
Martin Whitehead, 67, Link
Donald Claude Joseph Moreau, 66, Link
Heather Jane Gamble, 50, Link
Cindy Leithead, 63, Link
Sandra White, 61, Link
Gemma Hamilton, 49, Link
Kevin Spurway, 66, Link
Marnie Towers, 48, Link
Leroy Gerald Ransome, 58, Link
James Patrick O'Hara, 56, Link
Ronald Muir, 64, Link
Britney Lamarche, 28, Link
Ryan Craig Davies, 26, Link
Jennifer Lynn Cropper Metcalf, 51, Link
Amy Devitt, 30, Link
Marianne Ferris, 62, Link
Quebec (43):
Mélanie Coulombe, 48, Link
Emery Racette-Vaillancourt, 32, Link
Sylvie Levesque, 62, Link
Chantal Deschamps, 44, Link
François Drolet, 41, Link
Aline Bédard, 67, Link
Jean-Pierre Bouchard, 65, Link
Chantal Forget Perrier, 40, Link
André Tremblay, 50, Link
Luzabel Flores Poupart, 12, Link
Alexandre Simard, 41, Link
Marc Thibault, 52, Link
Josée Marseille, 63, Link
Carmine Maglieri, 66, Link
Christine Plouffe, 56, Link
Jacques Boulanger, 68, Link
Suzanne Vallée, 69, Link
Gabriel Daigneault Delisle, 43, Link
Nicole Béland Genest, 75, Link
Roger Beriault, 68, Link
Yvon Bergevin, 70, Link
Louise Lemire, 71, Link
Ginette Dancause Couillard, 73, Link
Léo McDuff-Chaperon, 1, Link
Alana Beck, Link
Grégoire Deschênes, baby, Link
Mathieu Perreault, 19, Link
Raymonde Rivard, 59, Link
François Des Ormeaux, 67, Link
Diane Lalancette, 73, Link
Sylvie Barrett, 62, Link
Sophie Labbé, 50, Link
François Jean, 61, Link
Jimmy Rancourt, 45, Link
Audrey Poirier, 36, Link
Paul Auerbach, Link
Richard Tassé, 60, Link
Bastien Belleau, 55, Link
Mario Campbell, 63, Link
Lyne Létourneau, 47, Link
Sylvain Dionne, 53, Link
Estelle Nadeau, 64, Link
Christiane Paquette, 65, Link
Alberta (54):
Anne Louise Gabrielle Cote, 50, Link
Colette Anne Hudson, 59, Link
Brandon Muise, 31, Link
Leona Copeland, 64, Link
Carey Manfred Mantei, 60, Link
Adam Persi, 38, Link
Rachael Leah Workman, 47, Link
Terry Robert Taylor, 63, Link
Debra Elaine Geigle, 64, Link
Brennan William Henry Peters, 34, Link
Matthew Sterling Peters, 32, Link
Larry Shannahan, 71, Link
Mark John Kikkert, 58, Link
Robert "Rob" Ernest Gordon Purdy, 53, Link
Jean Fay Vinkler, 63, Link
Neil Walsh, 68, Link
Roy Chapman, 70, Link
Janis Overn, 59, Link
Shannon Louise Hyshka, 59, Link
Tracee Wiegers, 46, Link
Ardie (Arden) Kosinski, 72, Link
Jeremiah P. Leviste, 11, Link
Racheal Mary-Lynn Edith Fitzner, 22, Link
Shaun Sidney Soloman Lizotte, 36, Link
Hayden Torraville, 19, Link
Corey Yaworski, 37, Link
Margaret Elizabeth Ann Ingram, 69, Link
Wendy Gartner, 57, Link
Gerry Austinson, 59, Link
Gary Lyle Shirley, 65, Link
Dianne Kay Hoetmer, 67, Link
Kyle Rory Newton, 40, Link
Simon Ronald Fjeld, infant, Link
Marion Joan Brown, 66, Link
James (Jimmy) Allen Yates, 39, Link
Jacqueline G. Bastien-Smith, 52, Link
Casey Brian Reznechenko, 57, Link
Roseanna “Rosie” Moyah, 52, Link
Adalynn Teresa Amber Boyd-Ress, 5 months, Link
Jacqueline Bastien-Smith, 52, Link
Monica Donna Willard, 51, Link
Gregory Stan Manchakowsk, 45, Link
Douglas Trombley, 62, Link
Heather Arjette Loedeman, 14, Link
Binh Luu, 47, Link
Vanessa Bellardinelli, 52, Link
Ryley Gallaway, 17, Link
Geoffrey Talbot, 68, Link
Steve Woodbeck, 67, Link
Benjamin James Fairbrother, 51, Link
Glenn Alexander Nelson, 63, Link
Rachel Shen, 25, Link
Grant Alexander Nystrom, 66, Link
British Columbia (13):
Yayra Attakey, 38, Link
Justin Michael Grassie, 30, Link
Keegan Walter-Hellmann, 26, Link
Adriano Defend, 41, Link
Douglas Ervin Trombley, 62, Link
Darlene Jay Miller, 67, Link
Fredrick Rick Allan Scott, 70, Link
Colin John Campbell, 32, Link
Allister Clarke Al Scobie, 74, Link
Robert Gibson, 49, Link
Grace “Lorraine” Henderson, 69, Link
Jillian Leigh Chernecki, 34, Link
Manitoba (24):
Lucia Carvalho, 62, Link
Joely Olivia Martin, 47, Link
Anthony Victor Parent, 46, Link
Brodie Bryton Hellyer, 26, Link
Kathleen Shannon Ward, 61, Link
Kevin Johnson, 52, Link
Martin Patrick Kashty, 63, Link
Paul Caissie, 62, Link
Cheryl Lynn Ward, 65, Link
Norbert Wegner, 56, Link
Crystal Eve Beardy, 29, Link
John Roderick Hudson, 45, Link
Audrey Gale Carpenter, 65, Link
Loren Richard Keating, 44, Link
Randal Alexander Babisky, 65, Link
Robert Edward Arscott, 55, Link
Dale Chanel, 52, Link
Sandra Dudeck, 62, Link
Larry Markie Black, 69, Link
Douglas Lawrence Wiebe, 38, Link
Ivan Hrytsak, 48, Link
Shannon Effie Trout, 42, Link
Helen Judith Brown, 59, Link
Jeffrey Moar, 28, Link
New Brunswick (2):
Rayanne Carrie Thornton, 25, Link
Dr. Emmanuel C. Basque, 45
September 17, 2024
Florenceville-Bristol - The death of Dr. Emmanuel Christian Basque DC occurred on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, after a nine year struggle with colorectal cancer.
Researcher's note - The COVID vaccine may "exacerbate" cancer. Colorectal cancer is #6 on this list.
https://vaccines.news/2023-04-20-7-cancer-cases-skyrocketing-covid-spike-protein-jabs.html