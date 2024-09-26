UNITED STATES

Outlaws guitar legend Freddie Salem passes away following cancer battle

September 23, 2024

Legendary guitarist for the Outlaws, Freddie Salem, has passed away following a battle with cancer. The sad news was shared via Freddie's Facebook page this morning by Den Zon. Den Zon states: "I write this with a broken heart, and I’m at a lost for words. This morning at 10:15 AM the world lost an incredible musician and a great friend Freddie Salem, former Outlaws guitarist as well-known session player throughout the world. (Freddie) passed away from complications of cancer. About a year ago he came to me and told me he was sick and asked me not to say a word and I promised him I wouldn’t. He opted not to do any treatments because it was liver cancer and he said there was really no cure or help.”

No age reported.

Legendary songwriter J.D. Souther passed away at 78

September 20, 2024

J.D. Souther, a prolific songwriter known for his contributions to the Eagles, passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday. His publicity team confirmed that he died at his home in New Mexico, but no further details were provided.

Juan 'Brujo', the singer of Brujería who Donald Trump wanted to silence by sending the FBI to his home, dies

September 19, 2024

After the death of another member of the Mexican band this summer, its leader has died at the age of 61 from a heart attack. Juan 'Brujo', the singer of the metal band Brujería, died in an Ohio hospital after suffering a heart attack during the group's current tour of the United States with Gwar. He is the second member of the group to die of heart problems this summer, after the death last July of Ciriaco Quezada, 'Pinche Peach', who was in charge of the samplers and choirs.

Actor and comedian Peter Scolari remembered three years after his tragic death from cancer

September 17, 2024

New York, NY - It’s been three years since the tragic death of Peter Scolari, a veteran yet youthful actor and comedian, who initially found mainstream fame opposite Tom Hanks on ABC’s 1980s sitcom, Bosom Buddies. He later broadened that fame with a regular role on Newhart (CBS, 1982–1989). He died from leukemia on October 22, 2021, at only 66 years old.

Urban artist Luis Ledesma dies at 61

September 21, 2024

This Saturday the death of Luis Ledesma Pérez, artistically known as Ledesma, one of the first exponents of urban music in the Dominican Republic. Ledesma reportedly passed away this Saturday, September 21 in New York. His musical legacy, which includes unforgettable hits like “El Llorón ”, will continue to live in the hearts of his followers. The artist, born on February 20, 1963, left an indelible mark on the music industry.

No cause of death reported.

Evangelist Randy Shepherd passes away at 59

September 20, 2024

Randy Shepherd, co-founder of Crossfire Ministries in Asheville, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024, according to associates. Shepherd and Johnson founded Crossfire Ministries 34 years ago, focusing on spreading the message of Jesus Christ through sports. No cause of death has been revealed, but Shepherd had recently undergone emergency surgery.

Longtime Bloody Disgusting contributor Felix Vasquez Jr. has passed away

September 20, 2024

Bloody Disgusting is deeply sad to learn the news that a member of our community has passed away this week. A longtime BD writer, Felix Vasquez Jr., was just 41 years old. The website Cinema Crazed, which was founded by Felix, reports this week, “Felix Vasquez Jr., the film critic and publisher of the Cinema Crazed website, passed away today at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York, at the age of 41 after a brief illness.”

No cause of death reported.

Bestselling author Nelson DeMille dead at 81

September 19, 2024

Nelson DeMille, a prolific writer renowned for his suspense and action novels, has passed away at the age of 81. The writer died on September 17 from esophageal cancer, as confirmed by his family to CBS News. “Nelson fought a valiant nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. True to form, he faced this ordeal with courage, grace, and good humor,” his family told the outlet. “We are grieving, but also celebrating his wonderful life and his lasting legacy as a father, friend, and storyteller.”

CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota says husband Tim Lewis has died two years after pancreatic cancer diagnosis

September 20, 2024

CNN anchor and political commentator Alisyn Camerota has revealed that Tim Lewis died on July 27, just two months before their 23rd wedding anniversary. He was 58 years old. According to Camerota, 58, her husband and the father of their three kids died "two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 20.

Reported on September 15:

News 19 Anchor Melissa Riopka dies at age 48

September 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of former News 19 anchor Melissa Riopka, who died Saturday after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was 48 years old. She grew up in Cullman, and in 1995, while attending the University of Alabama, she interned at News 19. Melissa worked at stations in Chattanooga and Birmingham before deciding to call Huntsville, AL, home. Melissa left television news in 2022 and went to work for the city of Huntsville.

Basketball world mourning Bamberg Cup hero Peter Cole

September 22, 2024

Bamberg, Germany, is mourning one of its cup heroes from 1992: Peter Cole passed away on September 2 at the age of 63 in his home in Charlottesville, VA, after a short, serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Attorney and former Michigan State football LB Adam Decker tragically passes away at age 37

September 17, 2024

Michigan State football lost a beloved member of its community this week. Over the weekend, former MSU linebacker Adam Decker tragically passed away at age 37, a sad fact that was confirmed on Tuesday by former MSU strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie on social media. “Details are his passing are not publicly available at this time and we keep our thoughts with his family and friends during this time,” Mannie wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Track and field athlete, 23, passes away during a cross-country race

September 21, 2024

Nefertari Holston, a 23-year-old Wesleyan cross-country runner, tragically lost her life while competing in a long-distance event. On Saturday morning, Holston was brought to Atrium Health Nacivent after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while competing in a track and field contest at Middle Georgia State.

Link

A billionaire “died suddenly”:

Mystery as billionaire investor Daniel Reiner, 72, is found dead in his private lake

September 17, 2024

Investigators are examining the body of a billionaire bio-tech magnate who was found dead in a lake on his sprawling and secluded Washington estate. Police were called after Daniel Reiner, 72, disappeared from his home north of Spokane, WA, on the evening of August 30, but a search was abandoned as night fell. Cadaver dogs were drawn to the lake when the search resumed at first light and the 72-year-old's body was found in the 200-ft deep waters at 3 pm on August 31. Police found no signs of trauma or foul play.

No cause of death reported.

A conductor “died suddenly”:

Beloved Frost School professor passes away

September 18, 2024

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Professor Robert M. Carnochan [left], one of their most beloved and accomplished faculty members, on Sept. 18, 2024. A lifelong music educator and conductor who profoundly impacted students and colleagues at the Frost School and at institutions across the country, Carnochan dedicated his life to the art of music and mentoring generations of artists. He was 61. Carnochan was an active guest conductor, clinician, and adjudicator throughout the United States, and conducted concerts in Europe and Asia.

No cause of death reported.

Three mayors “died suddenly”:

Suburban mayor dies unexpectedly

September 17, 2024

Steger, Ill. - A suburban mayor died unexpectedly on Monday. According to the Village of Steger, Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr. leaves behind his wife, four children, and two grandchildren. Peterson had served as the village's 21st president since May 2013.

No age or cause of death reported.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry dies after health battles, office announces

September 22, 2024

Methuen, MA - Methuen Mayor Neil Perry passed away on Saturday. The city's announcement did not give an official cause of death. He was 65 years old, according to the Eagle-Tribune. In a Facebook video from March 2023, Perry announced that he would be returning to work remotely after being admitted to a rehab hospital after an "experience that happened to me during a routine dialysis appointment." Perry was a native of Methuen and first became mayor in January 2020.



No cause of death reported.

Minerva Mayor Tim Tarbet dies suddenly at 71; remembered as dedicated leader

September 23, 2024

Minerva [OH] Mayor Timothy Tarbet, a dedicated leader known for his passion for the village he served, died suddenly on Sunday, September 22, according to village officials. He was 71. The mayor’s family shared their grief and appreciation for the community’s support in a post on his Facebook page, noting the suddenness of his passing. “As most of you know, Minerva Village Mayor passed away Sunday morning. It was very unexpected and we are in shock,” the post read.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

May Franki Spelick, 3

September 17, 2024

Greenwood, Indiana - On September 14, 2024, all too soon after a sudden illness, May Franki Spelick passed from this world to the next. May was as nurturing and loving as she was headstrong. She always had a baby doll in tow, often following her older brother. She adored pretty, colorful dresses and hair bows, often wearing her hair in two cute spouts on top of her head.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Jax Lin, 4

September 18, 2024

Verona, NJ - Ethan Jax Lin, of Verona, NJ, passed away peacefully in his parents' embrace on September 14, 2024, at the tender age of 4. Born in Livingston, NJ, Ethan was a vibrant spirit whose brief life radiated pure joy and unconditional love. Ethan was diagnosed with High Grade Neuroepithelial Brain Tumor in July 2021. Ethan faced his challenges with incredible bravery and resilience. Despite his young age, he possessed a larger-than-life presence that brought laughter and warmth to everyone around him.

Seven-year-old boy dies after collapsing on sports field from sudden cardiac arrest

September 20, 2024

A 7-year-old boy collapsed on a YMCA sports field in Maine this week after he had a sudden cardiac arrest, according to his parents. The Bath Area YMCA said in a Facebook post that the child, Evan Briggs, was part of their youth sports program and "collapsed while playing on the field" on Tuesday, Sept. 17. "Staff immediately performed CPR and called paramedics who quickly responded and transported the child to the hospital," their statement added. "We were devastated to learn that, despite the best efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the young child passed away." Evan’s father, Nathan, told NBC affiliate WCSH that his oldest son was trying out for the Bath YMCA's new flag football team when he collapsed. Evan was born with holes in his heart but the parents said he had had surgery to repair them, and was a healthy and active boy.

Caleb Conrad Stewart, 9

September 18, 2024

Durango, Colorado - On Sunday September 15, 2024, we lost the heart of our family when Caleb was called back to our Heavenly Father. Caleb Conrad Stewart was born on another beautiful Sunday afternoon May 24, 2015, in Sun City West, AZ.

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

14-year-old rodeo star Dalton Weise dies suddenly

September 19, 2024

South Carolina teenage rodeo star Dalton Weise has died suddenly at the age of 14, his family has revealed. The a ninth-grade student at Berkeley High School died Wednesday night at his Moncks Corner home, but the circumstances regarding his sudden passing remain unclear. Dalton was an accomplished athlete in multiple disciplines, including bull riding, MMA, and wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

15-year-old high school athlete dies suddenly while jogging

September 21, 2024

A 15-year-old high school athlete has tragically died suddenly while out jogging. Tennessee teenager Tristen Franklin collapsed and died while jogging in his neighborhood on his normal route. The Sycamore High School student was a competitive cross-country runner. He was regularly seen jogging in the neighborhood as part of his training. On Tuesday, neighbor Troy Simpkins saw him on his run and didn’t think anything of it until another neighbor raised the alarm about the teen collapsing. The group quickly called 911, but Tristen died.

No cause of death reported.

High school cheerleader dies just weeks after ‘America’s Got Talent’ performance

September 18, 2024

A high school cheerleader has tragically been found dead just weeks after she appeared on the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent.” Emily Gold, 17, reportedly committed suicide by jumping from an overpass in her home state of California. The teen was a senior and varsity dance captain at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said Gold had been struck by at least one vehicle after jumping from an overpass onto the freeway below. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office ruled the death a suicide.

Former Minnesota veterans’ affairs commissioner dies at 61

September 17, 2024

Sauk Centre, MN — The former head of the state Veterans Affairs Department died on Friday, Sept. 13, in Sauk Centre. Larry Herke was 61. Gov. Tim Walz appointed Herke to lead the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2019, according to the department website. Herke was reappointed as commissioner for a second term in January 2023. However, he stepped down in April of that year to address health issues following an ALS diagnosis.

A policeman “died suddenly”;

Greene County honors long-time officer lost to cancer

September 18, 2024

Ruckersville, WV - Friends, family, and community members gathered Wednesday to honor a long-time member of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Former Chief Animal Control Officer, Tim Proffitt, 52, passed away earlier this month. A funeral service was held for him this morning at Batten Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Proffitt joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and served for a decade before his battle with lung cancer.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Young KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died Tuesday is identified as Kyle Brinker

September 18, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — Kyle Brinker, 33, was identified Wednesday as the veteran KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise on Tuesday. Brinker was praised by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 42, the Greater Kansas City chapter, for his "steadfast service" during his 11 years with KCFD, many of which he spent at Station 35 with the rescue division.

No cause of death reported.

Wharton VFD veteran dies suddenly

September 18, 2024

The city of Wharton, TX, lost a local hero when Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Juan Silva “John” Delgado, 46, died in his sleep early Friday morning, September 13. A welder by trade, along with being a volunteer firefighter for many years, his work ethic was as solid and strong as the welding he performed. He awarded the Fireman of the Year Award in 2019.

No cause of death reported.

West Sacramento fire engineer dies after collapsing during training exercise

September 23, 2024

West Sacramento, CA — A West Sacramento fire engineer died after collapsing during a training exercise Monday morning, officials said. Tim Hall, 59, collapsed around noon and was later declared dead at an area hospital, the West Sacramento Fire Department (WSFD) said. The cause of death remains under investigation.

A marine “died suddenly”:

U.S. Marine suddenly dies at age 23

September 20, 2024

Kevin Axcel Antonio-Jose, a 23-year-old U.S. Marine corporal from Whatcom County, died Sept. 11 in North Carolina. He reportedly died from a heart attack, according to The Lynden Tribune. Kevin was in the Marines for nearly five years.

Mary Kimani, 38

September 19, 2024

Gainesville, GA - Mary Kimani, 38, a young Kenyan woman who worked for the US military, has sadly died at her home while sleeping peacefully. Her untimely death has thrown her friends and family in Kenya and the US into mourning. In one of her Instagram posts, Mary shared that she got a Bachelor of IT Engineering major in cyber security, and it was one of the most magnificent things she had done with her life.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Massachusetts teacher and Irish step dancer dies suddenly

September 20, 2024

A woman who has left her mark from northern to southern Massachusetts has died. Alanna Keohane Maida of Foxboro passed away suddenly on Wednesday. Maida was a fourth-grade teacher at a Potter Road School in Framingham, where co-workers and parents described her as a dedicated and sincere educator who was also an amazing, sweet, and wonderful person.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Santa Barbara Sheriff reports custody-related death of former inmate at Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria

September 17, 2024

A former inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died on September 17 after health problems not identified by the jail’s medical staff led to his hospitalization. The 40-year-old man was arrested in Santa Maria on August 29 on a felony warrant for assault and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate was screened by Wellpath staff upon arrival, who did not identify any pressing medical conditions. On the evening of August 29, custody deputies witnessed the inmate lose consciousness and fall over. Jail employees and Wellpath staff responded to the incident and helped the inmate temporarily regain consciousness, after which he was transferred to Marion Hospital. Within hours, he underwent emergency surgery for the unidentified medical condition. For two weeks, the inmate remained in Sheriff’s custody while hospitalized, and did not regain consciousness. On September 13, he was released from custody and was pronounced dead four days later.

No cause of death reported.

Man killed during medical emergency, attorney says

September 18, 2024

De Motte, Ind.— A 26-year-old man died in Jasper County after police pinned him to the ground during a medical emergency, an attorney says. On Sept. 8, Rhyker Earl had two seizures. Emergency medical technicians treated him for the first one and said he didn’t need to go to the hospital. His family later called 911 when he had a second seizure. Steve Wagner, the attorney for the family, said, “During that medical encounter, he was still confused post-seizure. He was trying to put on his shorts to go to the hospital, and he fell over and bumped into either an officer or an EMT, and immediately the encounter changed. They stopped treating him as a patient and started treating him as a criminal. (They) threw him on the ground, cuffed his hands behind his back, stayed on top of him for an extended period of time.” Wagner said Earl was then given a sedative. “He… said he couldn’t breathe right in front of his aunt and grandmother, and then he went limp, turned blue, and, even then, it was the family that had to point out to EMTs, ‘Please, check him. He’s not breathing,’ and unfortunately, at that point, it was too late,” Wagner said.

Young Dominican man dies in the middle of the workday at a Manhattan hair salon

September 21, 2024

A security camera recorded the tragic moment when Yoel Ovalle, a young man from San Francisco de Macorís, lost his life while working in a hair salon in Manhattan, New York. The images show how Ovalle suddenly collapses on top of a client, which has caused consternation both among his relatives in New York and in his hometown. The sudden loss of the young man has shocked everyone who knew him, leaving deep sadness in both communities.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trump campaign stop cancelled after restaurant owner dies suddenly

September 21, 2024

President Donald Trump’s campaign was forced to make a last-minute change after the owner of a New York restaurant died suddenly just hours before he was supposed to arrive. According to WPIX-TV, Trump and his team were originally slated to appear at the popular Brooklyn deli, Gottlieb’s, when they received notice of the sudden death of its owner, R’ Shulem Yosef Gottlieb. He reportedly died of a heart attack Thursday.

No age reported.

Young New York State man dies unexpectedly

September 20, 2024

The family of a young New York State man, Connor Hess, are grieving following his sudden and unexpected death. Connor graduated Arlington High School in LaGrangeville, Duchess County, NY, in 2021. He played varsity football his junior and senior years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Newark mom’s death is latest tragedy in grim NJ trend, advocates say

September 19, 2024

Essex County, NJ — It was just a few months ago when Dreeah Austin kissed her family members, then headed out the door on a routine Sunday errand. Shortly after starting the car, the 30-year-old Newark resident – who had given birth only two weeks before – suffered a seizure and lost consciousness. She never woke up. Now, her grieving family and a nonprofit based in Essex County are questioning if a racial gap in maternal health care for women like Austin contributed to her death – and they’re demanding more action to prevent future tragedies.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man, 60, dies in crash from apparent medical episode

September 17, 2024

The crash that took the life of the 60-year-old Palm Coast, FL, resident had taken place minutes earlier: it was reported to the dispatch center at 4:10 p.m., and was immediately reported as apparent medical episode. The driver had “passed out,” according to 911 notes. A 61-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were driving vehicles struck by the SUV. Neither was hurt. The driver was not breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene. He was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he was pronounced deceased.

Hiker dies on trail at Point Mugu State Park in Santa Monica Mountains

September 21, 2024

Ventura County, CA, authorities recovered the body of a man of around 45 years old, who died while hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains Saturday morning. Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ken Truitt said the incident appeared to be medical. Another hiker, who reported the incident, told deputies he had passed the man on his way up the trail, and found him lying on the ground on the way back down. The was no sign of suspicious activity, Truitt said. The medical examiner will determine manner and cause of death.

Angela Rebecca Huff, 41

September 21, 2024

Lander, Wyoming - Angela Rebecca Huff, 41, of Lander, WY, died on Sept. 15, 2024, unexpectedly and suddenly at her home in Lander. She was most recently employed with CES (Community Entry Services) since 2021 until her death.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Andrew Garlin, 44

September 21, 2024

Jason Andrew Garlin, better known to everyone as Andy, 44, of Adairsville, GA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Lancellotti, 43

September 21, 2024

Jessica Lancellotti, a resident of East Hampton, New York, and formerly of Middletown, New York, died unexpectedly on September 18, 2024, on Long Island. She was 43. Jessica was a successful Business Systems Manager for diverse industries over the years.

Link

Mark K. Bailey, 61

September 18, 2024

Presque Isle, ME - Mark K. Bailey, 61, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey D. Hudson, 68

September 18, 2024

Jeffrey D. Hudson, 68, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 9, 2024, at his home. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. He was currently working at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills.

No cause of death reported.

Parish Denise McHale-Lewis, 36

September 17, 2024

Elberton, Georgia - Parish Denise McHale-Lewis passed from life into the eternal, on September 14, 2024, at the age of 36. Parish spent the last 5 years as an in-home personal care-giver. She spent her life after high school as a servant to all she came in contact with, as that was her spiritual gift.

No cause of death reported.

John J. Bilodeau, 49

September 17, 2024

Haverhill, MA - John J. Bilodeau, loving husband of Lisa M. (Haney) Bilodeau, of Haverhill, passed away on Saturday, September 14 in Nashua, NH, at the age of 49. He coached Haverhill co-ed softball and will be remembered for his competitive spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Alycia Marie San Pedro, 21

September 17, 2024

Sebring, FL - Alycia Marie San Pedro, 21, passed away suddenly, leaving her family heartbroken and struggling to comprehend the loss of such a beautiful soul. Alycia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Rose Webb, 49

September 17, 2024

Hopewell Junction, NY - Amy Rose Webb, 49, an 18-year area resident, passed away on September 12, 2024 after a short illness. She had been employed as an office assistant for the New York State Department of Education.



No cause of death reported.

Bethany Lynn Canopy, 40

September 17, 2024

Pekin, IL - Bethany Lynn Canopy, 40, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2024 of glioblastoma. She leaves behind her husband, Nick, and two children.

Link

Rachel Ann Black, 48

September 17, 2024

South Jordan, Utah - After several months of Rachel's valiant struggle with stage 4 cancer, it was ironically a senseless infection that took her. Rachel Ann Black, 48, of South Jordan, Utah, peacefully finished her mortal adventure on September 14, 2024. Her imminent death did not scare her or even worry her; she looked at it cheerfully as just her next adventure. She demonstrated incredible strength in her weaknesses throughout her life, and significantly so at its end.

Link

Lacey Ann Schnase-Counter, 45

September 17, 2024

Harvey, North Dakota - Lacey Ann Schnase-Counter, 45, left her earthly home and went on to meet her Savior on September 10, 2024. Her adventurous career path took her to Las Vegas as a massage therapist for a few years. Lacey then indulged in her love of travel as a flight attendant until she moved to Idaho, where she worked for Glambia Co. Just days after her wedding, she received the unfortunate diagnosis of bile duct/gallbladder cancer. For two short months, Lacey fought this disease fiercely. Amidst her battle, in true Lacey fashion, she took the time to educate her family, always caring for others before herself.

Link

Amy Worth, 70

September 17, 2024

Long Island, NY - Beloved North Fork artist Amy Worth of Orient died unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2024. The cause was leukemia. Her fabric and wallpaper designs are part of the product lines of Ralph Lauren, Paloma Picasso and Calvin Klein. She taught classes at the gallery and around the North Fork in drawing, painting, color theory and collage.

Reported on September 12:

Lorraine Darnall, 68

September 12, 2024

Heyworth, IL - Our beloved Lorraine Darnall left us before dawn, Tuesday, September 10. Lorraine’s sudden departure has left a gaping hole in the hearts of her family and friends, who loved her so much. Lorraine was a talented artist, equestrian and outdoorswoman, who enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes, including hiking with her daughter and husband.

No cause of death reported.

Corina Marie Hotchkin, 35

September 12, 2024

Concord, Michigan - On Monday, September 9th our beautiful Corina Marie Hotchkin gained her heavenly wings at the age of 35 and passed away after a resilient battle against stage 4 cancer. Corina's passion in life was being the best mother, daughter, sister and friend to all of us.

Link

Reported on September 10:

David C. Morris, 63

September 10, 2024

Ballston Spa, New York - David C. Morris passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2024, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Throughout his years, Dave gave his family and friends many memories of listening to classic rock, drinking coffee, and spending summer days and holidays filled with surprises, laughter, and smiles we will never forget.

Leann Baum, 65

September 10, 2024

Leann Baum, 65, of Pekin IL, went home to hug Jesus Saturday, September 7, 2024. She was surrounded by loved ones at her daughter’s home. Memorials in Leann’s memory may be given to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Illinois Chapter.

Reported on August 27:

Christoper Brian Mertz, 39

August 27, 2024

Christoper Brian Mertz, age 39, of Seguin, Texas unexpectedly left this world on Monday August 26, 2024, and entered into eternal rest, rejoining loved ones in Heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 12:

Carla Marie Teague, 40

August 12, 2024

Carla Marie Teague, age 40 of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Carla was a loving mother, wife, daughter and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 4:

Paul Steven Esquierdo-Beyer, 37

August 4, 2024

Paul Beyer was 37 years old when he passed away suddenly in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 21:

John Christopher Schroeder, 57

June 21, 2024

John was a 35-year Laguna Beach resident who graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1985. He was living in Florida at the time of his death. He died suddenly of a heart attack.

CANADA

The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has passed away

September 17, 2024

The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has “left the building” for the last time. The 71-year-old, who walked the streets of Kitchener, Ont., for more than three decades dressed as the King of Rock and Roll, has died. Elvis, whose real name was Ron, passed away Friday in hospice after a battle with cancer. Those close to him said he was thriving in his final days – living and eating like a king. “He got to hospice and he had pancakes and maple syrup and applesauce,” said Rachel Hunter from KW Habilitation, a social services organization who help Ron throughout his life. “He was iconic,” said Hunter. “He was a legend in this town. It’s sad that he’s gone. [He’ll] be missed by thousands and thousands.”

Link

A paramedic “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Malik Brian Hamil, 28

September 21, 2024

East Milton - It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Malik Brian Hamil, 28, of Milton, Ontario. Malik passed away peacefully on September 14, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Malik was born on June 19, 1996. He graduated from Fanshawe College with a diploma in Police Foundations and went on to complete his Primary Care Paramedic diploma at Oxford College. His commitment to helping others was central to who he was, and his career aspirations reflected his deep passion for Emergency Services. Though illness cut short his time in the field, his dedication to serving his community and helping those in need left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. In memory of Malik Hamil, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486. Direct your donation to Renal Medullary Carcinoma research.



Link

Amalfi Coast [Italy], fatal illness for a Canadian tourist: resuscitation attempts are useless, Link

Ontario (168):

Mark Scott Sutcliffe, 39, Link

Mme Jose Gareau, 49, Link

Joshua Lee Webber, 36, Link

Serenity Smith, 22, Link

Jessica Renee Burse, 33

September 20, 2024

Dunnville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jessica Renee Burse, a beloved mother, sister, and daughter, who left us peacefully at home on September 18th, after a courageous three-year battle with brain cancer. She was just 33 years old.

Link

Joshua Edward Terpstra, 11

September 19, 2024

Brantford - Surrounded by the love of his family, Joshua was called home to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the age of 11 years. A heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of the PICU of McMaster Children's Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jesse John Hobbs, 38, Link

Taylor Kathryn Friesen, 15, Link

Baby Silas Brent Primeau, Link

Paul Anthony Busato, 68, Link

Terrance William Mosco, 68, Link

Karen Leebody (Allan), 70, Link

Susan Moczulski, 67, Link

Nicholas David William Lay, 43, Link

Richard Philip Stackhouse, 44, Link

Rory (Roderick) Gibb, 42, Link

Stephen Alan Bell, 71, Link

Terrance William Mosco, 68, Link

Pauline Hebert, 63, Link

Dr. Fadi H. Karam, 71, Link

Thomas Garant- Alliet, 1 day, Link

Scott Richard Price, 47, Link

Laurie Anne Stevenson, Link

Doreen Louise Dinunzio, 68, Link

Catherine Ann (Cathy) MacDonald, 69, Link

Gertrude Bennett, 47, Link

Ray Belanger, 66, Link

Josee Gareau, 49, Link

Wendy Ellen Kozlich (MacDonell), 54, Link

Darlene Elizabeth Brodhaecker 56, Link

Andy “Drew” Diotte, 59, Link

Carla Diane Jennings, 69, Link

Paraskevi (“Voula”) Skentzos, 47, Link

Simone Poulin, 73, Link

Pamela Cowie, 56, Link

Dale (McInnes) Keel, Link

Stacey Robinson, 57, Link

Donna Brillinger, 66, Link

Nicole Kraszewski, 54, Link

Molly Jayne Konkle, 44, Link

Ryan Richard Hoare, 19, Link

Tommy "Tom" Henry Blommaert, 68, Link

Douglas (Dougie) Roland Masters, 70, Link

Martin Crisp, 59, Link

John K. Devins, 75, Link

Rosemary Carson-Rees, 75, Link

Dale Cable, 74, Link

Lorna Jean Cowley, 75, Link

James Robert (Jamie) Smith, 53, Link

Jolanta Kwiatkowski, 69, Link

Jean-Pierre Philippe Lalonde, 65, Link

Colin Robert McKeown, 64, Link

Randy Michael John Swanson, 42, Link

Thomas Riley Brethour, 66, Link

Richard MacKenzie 'Rich', 40, Link

Brock Louis Dautner, 30, Link

Jade Locknick, 38, Link

Mark Allan Stanton, 57, Link

John Thomas Clark, 39, Link

Thomas Garant-Alliet, 1 day, Link

Lee Hebblethwaite, 56, Link

Dane Carl Burton, 73, Link

Chelle Traquair, 39, Link

Martin John Van Dam, 59, Link

Robert Brent Marshall, 64, Link

Caroline Marie Fossey, 65, Link

Chris Kozak, 37, Link

Deborah Louise Harris, 60, Link

Sharon Orazietti, 68, Link

Janice Elizabeth McNabb, 61, Link

Alven Elias Autio, 65, Link

Aaron Salisbury, 46, Link

Carla Diane Jennings, 69, Link

Kathy Beland, 64, Link

Richard Cojocari, 70, Link

Richard Cruickshank, 71, Link

Kathy Beland, 64, Link

Susie Collin, 68, Link

Brent David Stevenson, 65, Link

Michelle Elaine Legebow 55, Link

Diane June Peters, 56, Link

Erica Dawn Smith, 16, Link

Lucille Fern Martin, 55, Link

Fred Lindsay, 65, Link

Christopher Leo "Chris" Young, 62, Link

Sheila Marlene Dickinson, 75, Link

Mercedes Philomena Aquilina, 66, Link

Nadine Elizabeth Gareau, 64, Link

Valerie Boughner-Cole, 60, Link

Brian George Schade, 69, Link

Daniel Ivo Duic, 59, Link

Dennis Swanson, 59, Link

Gordon William Muskie, 73, Link

Barbara Grace, 73, Link

Alexander Maurice St. Jean, 34, Link

David Bruce Wilson, 72, Link

Ann Darlene Neil, 66, Link

Jordan Heffern, 22, Link

Brenda Pavelich, 67, Link

Archie Robinson, 69, Link

Charles Poirier, 56, Link

Brett Campbell, Link

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Pot, 64, Link

Theresa (Bourgeault) Bessette, 72, Link

Deborah Bridget Catherine Dooling, 64, Link

Debbra Zuke, 70, Link

Maria Micelotta, 69, Link

Veronica Eliza Vicary, 40, Link

Xander Townsend, 15, Link

Don “Donny” McRae, 73, Link

Joshua Clarke Dawson, 44, Link

Edward "Eddie" McCooey, 45, Link

Mary Townsend, 72, Link

Bogdan Savic, 68, Link

Doreen Louise Dinunzio, 68, Link

Jan Duperron, 43, Link

Brian Wayne Forbes, 60, Link

Kelly Lynne Cutting, 51, Link

Robert Joseph Lenarduzzi, 52, Link

Christina Helma Chopp, 74, Link

Natalie Bowden, 53, Link

David Piccini, 66, Link

Wiley Van Zant, 68, Link

Brenda Norma Booth, 64, Link

Debra Bray, 68, Link

Gerald R. Hinz, 60, Link

Chuan Li, 53, Link

Michelina Raymond, 69, Link

Fidae Abbas, 53, Link

Larry William Wood, 73, Link

Gary Joseph Cronin, 67, Link

Shayna Sinnett, 47, Link

Clayton Ramsey Redsky, 37, Link

Ronald Lentz (Chewy), 60, Link

Clifford R. Dogger, 53, Link

David Kejick, 46, Link

John Acal, 61, Link

Major (Ret) Brian William Jeffs, 66, Link

Diane Marie Gallie, 70, Link

Donna Lyne McNeill, 65, Link

Richard Cruickshank, 71, Link

Tiffany Barrer, 31, Link

Steve St. Jacques, 49, Link

Robert Bruce, 69, Link

Marie Joy Gonzales Flores, 57, Link

Noreen Sheehan, 59, Link

Bruce Hetsler, 64, Link

Julie Ottilie Cameron, 67, Link

Martin Whitehead, 67, Link

Donald Claude Joseph Moreau, 66, Link

Heather Jane Gamble, 50, Link

Cindy Leithead, 63, Link

Sandra White, 61, Link

Gemma Hamilton, 49, Link

Kevin Spurway, 66, Link

Marnie Towers, 48, Link

Leroy Gerald Ransome, 58, Link

James Patrick O'Hara, 56, Link

Ronald Muir, 64, Link

Britney Lamarche, 28, Link

Ryan Craig Davies, 26, Link

Jennifer Lynn Cropper Metcalf, 51, Link

Amy Devitt, 30, Link

Marianne Ferris, 62, Link

Quebec (43):

Mélanie Coulombe, 48, Link

Emery Racette-Vaillancourt, 32, Link

Sylvie Levesque, 62, Link

Chantal Deschamps, 44, Link

François Drolet, 41, Link

Aline Bédard, 67, Link

Chantal Forget Perrier, 40, Link

André Tremblay, 50, Link

Luzabel Flores Poupart, 12, Link

Alexandre Simard, 41, Link

Marc Thibault, 52, Link

Josée Marseille, 63, Link

Carmine Maglieri, 66, Link

Christine Plouffe, 56, Link

Jacques Boulanger, 68, Link

Suzanne Vallée, 69, Link

Gabriel Daigneault Delisle, 43, Link

Nicole Béland Genest, 75, Link

Roger Beriault, 68, Link

Yvon Bergevin, 70, Link

Louise Lemire, 71, Link

Ginette Dancause Couillard, 73, Link

Léo McDuff-Chaperon, 1, Link

Alana Beck, Link

Grégoire Deschênes, baby, Link

Mathieu Perreault, 19, Link

Raymonde Rivard, 59, Link

François Des Ormeaux, 67, Link

Diane Lalancette, 73, Link

Sylvie Barrett, 62, Link

Sophie Labbé, 50, Link

François Jean, 61, Link

Jimmy Rancourt, 45, Link

Audrey Poirier, 36, Link

Paul Auerbach, Link

Richard Tassé, 60, Link

Bastien Belleau, 55, Link

Mario Campbell, 63, Link

Lyne Létourneau, 47, Link

Sylvain Dionne, 53, Link

Estelle Nadeau, 64, Link

Christiane Paquette, 65, Link

Alberta (54):

Anne Louise Gabrielle Cote, 50, Link

Colette Anne Hudson, 59, Link

Brandon Muise, 31, Link

Leona Copeland, 64, Link

Carey Manfred Mantei, 60, Link

Adam Persi, 38, Link

Rachael Leah Workman, 47, Link

Terry Robert Taylor, 63, Link

Debra Elaine Geigle, 64, Link

Brennan William Henry Peters, 34, Link

Matthew Sterling Peters, 32, Link

Larry Shannahan, 71, Link

Mark John Kikkert, 58, Link

Robert "Rob" Ernest Gordon Purdy, 53, Link

Jean Fay Vinkler, 63, Link

Neil Walsh, 68, Link

Roy Chapman, 70, Link

Janis Overn, 59, Link

Shannon Louise Hyshka, 59, Link

Tracee Wiegers, 46, Link

Ardie (Arden) Kosinski, 72, Link

Jeremiah P. Leviste, 11, Link

Racheal Mary-Lynn Edith Fitzner, 22, Link

Shaun Sidney Soloman Lizotte, 36, Link

Hayden Torraville, 19, Link

Corey Yaworski, 37, Link

Margaret Elizabeth Ann Ingram, 69, Link

Wendy Gartner, 57, Link

Gerry Austinson, 59, Link

Gary Lyle Shirley, 65, Link

Dianne Kay Hoetmer, 67, Link

Kyle Rory Newton, 40, Link

Simon Ronald Fjeld, infant, Link

Marion Joan Brown, 66, Link

James (Jimmy) Allen Yates, 39, Link

Jacqueline G. Bastien-Smith, 52, Link

Casey Brian Reznechenko, 57, Link

Roseanna “Rosie” Moyah, 52, Link

Adalynn Teresa Amber Boyd-Ress, 5 months, Link

Jacqueline Bastien-Smith, 52, Link

Monica Donna Willard, 51, Link

Gregory Stan Manchakowsk, 45, Link

Douglas Trombley, 62, Link

Heather Arjette Loedeman, 14, Link

Binh Luu, 47, Link

Vanessa Bellardinelli, 52, Link

Ryley Gallaway, 17, Link

Geoffrey Talbot, 68, Link

Steve Woodbeck, 67, Link

Benjamin James Fairbrother, 51, Link

Glenn Alexander Nelson, 63, Link

Rachel Shen, 25, Link

Grant Alexander Nystrom, 66, Link

British Columbia (13):

Yayra Attakey, 38, Link

Justin Michael Grassie, 30, Link

Keegan Walter-Hellmann, 26, Link

Adriano Defend, 41, Link

Douglas Ervin Trombley, 62, Link

Darlene Jay Miller, 67, Link

Fredrick Rick Allan Scott, 70, Link

Colin John Campbell, 32, Link

Allister Clarke Al Scobie, 74, Link

Robert Gibson, 49, Link

Grace “Lorraine” Henderson, 69, Link

Jillian Leigh Chernecki, 34, Link

Robert Gibson, 49, Link

Manitoba (24):

Lucia Carvalho, 62, Link

Joely Olivia Martin, 47, Link

Anthony Victor Parent, 46, Link

Brodie Bryton Hellyer, 26, Link

Kathleen Shannon Ward, 61, Link

Kevin Johnson, 52, Link

Martin Patrick Kashty, 63, Link

Paul Caissie, 62, Link

Cheryl Lynn Ward, 65, Link

Norbert Wegner, 56, Link

Crystal Eve Beardy, 29, Link

John Roderick Hudson, 45, Link

Audrey Gale Carpenter, 65, Link

Loren Richard Keating, 44, Link

Randal Alexander Babisky, 65, Link

Robert Edward Arscott, 55, Link

Dale Chanel, 52, Link

Sandra Dudeck, 62, Link

Larry Markie Black, 69, Link

Douglas Lawrence Wiebe, 38, Link

Ivan Hrytsak, 48, Link

Shannon Effie Trout, 42, Link

Helen Judith Brown, 59, Link

Jeffrey Moar, 28, Link

New Brunswick (2):

Rayanne Carrie Thornton, 25, Link

Dr. Emmanuel C. Basque, 45

September 17, 2024

Florenceville-Bristol - The death of Dr. Emmanuel Christian Basque DC occurred on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, after a nine year struggle with colorectal cancer.

Link

Nova Scotia (5):

Travis William Jackson, 35, Link

Dennis Ronald Atkinson, 61, Link

Thomas (Tom) Leo Atkinson, 56, Link

Deborah May Westhaver, 62, Link

Fergus Patterson Brydon, 27, Link

Prince Edward Island (2):

Lucas (Luke) Timothy James Burkett, 43, Link

Heather Lynn (MacNeill) Horne, 52, Link

Saskatchewan (23):

Matthew Wade Carter, 35, Link

Brent Herbert Johnson, 46, Link

Darris Joseph Sanderson, 29, Link

Meagan Brye Boyer, 35, Link

Pamela Anne McKenzie, 42, Link

Russell Glenn McDonald, 65, Link

Steven Wayne Best, 41, Link

Martina Silverquill, 27, Link

Stuart Martin Walker, 73, Link

Michael Martinka, 26, Link

Nathan Alan Ketchemonia, 36, Link

Courtney Oscar Kelsey Herman, 48, Link

Roseanna Moyah, 52, Link

Jason Charles Moise, 47, Link

Justin Taylor Herman, 43, Link