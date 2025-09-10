In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, September 2-9, 2025
Rockers Mark Volman (The Turtles), Tom Shipley (Brewer & Shipley), Allen Blickle (42), Bruce Loose; C&W guitarist Robby Turner; wrestlers Jaka (39), Chuck Coates; rodeo star Bobby Kerr; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (89)
Mark Volman, known for the 1960s hit “Happy Together,” has passed away
September 6, 2025
Mark Volman, co-founder of the American band The Turtles, passed away on Friday at the age of 78. The band became famous for the song “Happy Together.” Volman was later a member of the duo Flo & Eddie and performed with Frank Zappa. According to his spokesperson, Volman died after a “short and unexpected illness.” He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, but he continued to perform afterward. Volman’s career was closely intertwined with that of Howard Kaylan, the lead singer of The Turtles. Together they founded the band and achieved success in the late 1960s. In addition to “Happy Together,” they scored hits such as “Elenore” and “You Showed Me.”
No cause of death reported.
70s Folk-Rock Singer Behind Iconic Marijuana Hit Dies at 84
September 7, 2025
Tom Shipley of the 1960s and 1970s folk-rock duo Brewer & Shipley has died at the age of 84, reports the New York Times. Shipley’s death on August 24 was confirmed by his son, Marc, to the paper, though no cause of death was given. Brewer & Shipley — made up of Shipley and Michael Brewer — were the pair behind the iconic stoner song of 1971 "One Toke Over the Line," which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard charts.
Baroness’ founding drummer Allen Blickle has died, aged 42
September 8, 2025
Baroness have confirmed the death of founding drummer Allen Blickle, aged 42. “It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago,” Baroness frontman John Dyer Baizley wrote in a statement on social media. “I’m still in shock that he’s gone.” Baizley’s confirmation comes a day after rumours began circulating of Allen Blickle’s death. While a cause of death has yet to be made public, Laura Pleasants of the band Kylesa wrote on Monday, suggesting that Blickle was ill: “I was so heartbroken… finding out how the past month was. I am just gutted, dude. We all thought you had this thing beat. Fuck, we were supposed to hang out when i got back from tour… Gone too soon my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain.”
Bruce Loose, Singer-Bassist for Influential Punk Band Flipper, Dead at 66
September 5, 2025
Bruce Loose, the longtime singer-bassist of Flipper, has died at age 66. The San Francisco [CA] punk act has influenced countless other bands, including Nirvana, and even featured Krist Novoselic as their bassist for a brief time. A posting on the “Who Cares Anyways SF” Instagram page reads, “After a prolonged struggle with life, Bruce ‘Loose’ Calderwood of Flipper passed away from an apparent heart attack earlier this week at the age of 66.”
Researcher’s Note – Bruce Loose was not ready to go. Even through everything, he just wanted people to talk to. He was recovering from a stroke in June, looking forward to getting out of the rehab nursing home. I am so bummed. He had a heart attack that took him. By far, he was the best singer Flipper ever had ! Rock Well My Friend ~ Kevin Conahan
“Man of Steel” Robby Turner Has Passed Away
September 4, 2025
He was one of the most respected steel guitar players to ever take the stool, and a staunch country music traditionalist. He was Robby Turner, and similar to the strings he made weep on so many records and songs, the country music community lets out a collective cry at news of his passing. He died on Thursday, September 4th at the age of 63.
No cause of death reported.
Drake White and Wife Alex Mourn the Loss of Their Baby Girl, Della Elizabeth
September 7, 2025
[Country singer] Drake White [41] and his wife, Alex, are grieving the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl, Della Elizabeth White. The couple shared the devastating news on Sunday through Instagram, revealing that their daughter was born on August 31 at 29 weeks and sadly passed away shortly after her birth. In May, the couple shared the news of Alex’s pregnancy exclusively with People, revealing that she conceived their daughter through IVF and was due in November. Drake and Alex are also parents to their son, William Hawk, who was also conceived via IVF.
No cause of death reported.
A correction to our report in February:
Ken Flores’ cause of death revealed seven months after comedian’s passing at 28
September 6, 2025
Comedian Ken Flores tragically passed away at the age of 28 in January – and now, his cause of death has been revealed. The stand-up star had been on his Butterfly Effect Tour around the country when he died on January 28. His last stop was in Norcross, Georgia, on January 25, and his next show, which never took place, was scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on January 30. At the time, Ken’s cause of death wasn’t confirmed, but according to his autopsy report, he passed away due to cocaine toxicity. The documents from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, obtained by TMZ, also said Ken’s history of congestive heart failure was another significant condition in his death. His death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner, according to the publication. The medical examiner also noted the only substance present in Ken’s body at the time of his death was cocaine, and he tested negative for alcohol, fentanyl, meth, opioids, and other substances. Ken was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home, with sources telling TMZ at the time that he had been in and out of hospitals over the past two years. According to the entertainment news website, oxygen tanks were found in his home.
Researcher’s Note - Ken Flores: August 12, 2021: Been having some trouble trying to convince my mom to get vaccinated [sic]🙃: Link
Two pro wrestlers “died suddenly”:
Wrestler Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria dies at 39 of a heart attack after a match
September 8, 2025
The news of the fighter’s sudden death has shocked the world of wrestling. Jaka passed away after a serious illness following a match. Yet he appeared to be in good health. Jaka was his in-ring name, and everyone remembers him that way even now that he’s passed away at the age of 39. This is Jonathan Echevarria, the wrestler who lost his life to a heart attack shortly after his final match. His last appearance in the ring was on August 31st, the world in which he made his name appearing on the stage of “Evolve,” when the promotion was part of WWE. His final appearance was at Boca Raton Pro Wrestling in Florida, and there was no indication that the fighter’s heart would soon act up and stop, causing him severe chest pain.
Former WWE & WCW enhancement talent Chuck Coates passes away
September 8, 2025
Former wrestler Chuck Coates [63] has died. He was a native of North Carolina and highly connected to North Carolina State’s wrestling team. Coates had been dealing with a multitude of heart problems after having a bypass surgery. On Saturday, his wife shared that he had four operations over the previous week. Coates was an underneath wrestler, primarily for WCW and working on many WWF shows in an enhancement role.
Legendary Mustang Act Bobby Kerr Dies After Brave Fight With Esophageal Cancer
September 7, 2025
The rodeo world is in somber remembrance today of a life well-lived and a cowboy who dedicated his life to the sport. Bobby Kerr may have been best known for his antics inside the arena, but his impact went far beyond the entertainment of his performances. The five-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, Kerr had thrilled crowds across the country for decades. Kerr passed away on September 5 at only 67 years old. First diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, Kerr bravely battled the disease. In 2023, the cancer had returned and spread to further organs. Kerr made the decision to live his remaining days as he pleased, opting to skip treatment and manage his own pain. For the past two years, he has continued to light up arenas with his incredible acts.
Davey Johnson, who won 2 World Series with Orioles, managed Mets to title, dies at 82
September 6, 2025
NEW YORK — Davey Johnson, an All-Star second baseman who won the World Series twice with the Baltimore Orioles as a player and managed the New York Mets to the title in 1986, has died. He was 82. Longtime Mets public relations representative Jay Horwitz said Johnson’s wife, Susan, informed him of his death after a long illness. Johnson was at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, when he died Friday, Horwitz said.
No cause of death reported.
Influencer Lisa Pontius announced that her husband died at age 43, only months after he was diagnosed with a fatal brain disease
September 5, 2025
Charleston, SC - Last month, social media star Lisa Pontius announced that her husband, Matthew, died at age 43 on Aug. 19 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare brain condition with a characteristically rapid progression.
Why was Rolling Ray hospitalized? Health struggles explored as social media star dies at 28
September 4, 2025
Raymond Harper, better known as Rolling Ray, has reportedly passed away, a day before his birthday. The 28-year-old social media star’s cousin, Coolest Kishia, confirmed the heartbreaking news in multiple Facebook posts. The cause of Harper’s demise remains undisclosed, but the Instagram influencer faced health scares multiple times in the past. In 2024, Rolling Ray was hospitalized after facing breathing issues. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood infection. It was not the first time Ray was hospitalized due to pneumonia. According to an Instagram post from September 2022, Ray was taken to the hospital a couple of days before he turned 26. Earlier that year, the influencer battled another ailment. According to the Jasmine Brand, the Instagram star was hospitalized due to COVID-19 in 2022 and was in a coma for some time. Per Marca, he was also involved in a fire incident in 2021 and underwent surgery after suffering burns to his face, arms, and feet.
No cause of death reported.
Three journalists “died suddenly”:
Remembering Bryan Samudio, a Hall of Fame sports journalist who unexpectedly passed away
September 3, 2025
Bryan Samudio, the Hall of Fame journalist whose name was synonymous with Northern Nevada sports for three decades, passed away unexpected Tuesday. He was 52 years old. A graduate of UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism, Samudio spent 26 years covering sports in Nevada. Upon his retirement, Samudio was the most experienced active sportscaster in Reno. Samudio retired from sports journalism in 2021 and worked as a public information officer for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
No cause of death reported.
Media entrepreneur and reporter Michael T. Baldwin passed away
September 5, 2025
Media entrepreneur and reporter Michael T. Baldwin passed away early on September 5 after a lengthy illness. The former Town of Wellsville [NY] Supervisor, radio station owner and personality, and local news reporter was 63. Baldwin was the founder of WJQZ 93.5 FM and the Wellsville Regional News Network The station went live in 1986 and was one of the most popular morning broadcasts in Western New York. In 2023 “Michael T,” celebrated the 37th anniversary with this: “We brought a different style of broadcasting to the area…and I’m very, very proud of that.”
No cause of death reported.
Veteran 11Alive cops reporter Kevin Rowson has died at age 72
September 2, 2025
Marietta, Georgia – Kevin Rowson, a dogged reporter who specialized in crime coverage for Atlanta TV station 11Alive for 22 years, died of an unexpected, unspecified illness Saturday, according to his wife, Karen. He was 72. After his departure from 11 Alive, Kevin embarked on a second career as a Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, trading in his reporter’s notepad for a position as a spokesperson. Recently retired, Kevin enjoyed trips to Europe with his wife, Karen.
Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link
No cause of death reported.
Update to our report earlier this year:
Annabelle doll handler Dan Rivera’s cause of death revealed
September 4, 2025
Renowned paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, who died suddenly while on tour with the notoriously “haunted” Annabelle doll, died of natural causes. “Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow said in a statement to TMZ on Thursday. Rivera was 54 years old. The announcement of his cause of death comes nearly two months after Rivera was found dead in a Gettysburg [PA] hotel room, one day after an event with Annabelle. The event in Pennsylvania was part of his cross-country “Devils on the Run” tour, featuring the “demonically possessed” doll made famous by the “Conjuring” film series.
Longtime Valley City lawmaker dies, remembered for support of higher education
September 4, 2025
Former North Dakota lawmaker Larry Robinson died Wednesday, according to a statement from Valley City State University, which Robinson worked to support for nearly 50 years. Robinson, 75, a Democrat, served in the North Dakota Senate from 1989 to 2020. Robinson retired in 2024 as executive director of university advancement at Valley City State. He began working for the university in 1975 as director of the Memorial Student Center and Student Activities and later became the first director of the university’s foundation.
Researcher’s Note – VCSU recommends “all members of campus get vaccinated (sic)”
No cause of death reported.
Former Cupertino mayor dies from lung cancer
September 4, 2025
Cupertino has lost a woman who dedicated her life to the community and public service. Those close to former Mayor Hung Wei said her fighting spirit will be missed. Wei, surrounded by family and friends, died Aug. 28 at age 69 from stage four lung cancer. She went on to serve as a board trustee in the Fremont Union High School District from 2007 to 2018. A few years later, she entered Cupertino politics, serving one term on the City Council from 2020 to 2024. She took on the role of mayor in 2023.
Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield dies at 74
September 2, 2025
Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Branch Republican who served a dozen years in the Arkansas Senate, died Tuesday at the age of 74. The cause of death was unknown, said Senate Information Officer John Reed, who confirmed Stubblefield’s passing to the Advocate Tuesday morning. But the senator’s daughter, JordanAmber Sullivan, posted on social media on Aug. 26 that her father had undergone several surgeries for an unstated condition.
No cause of death reported.
Mike Briggs, former Fresno council member and state assemblyman, dies
September 2, 2025
FRESNO, Calif. – Action News has learned that a former Fresno City Council member and state assembly member has passed away. Family members shared on a social media post that Mike Briggs died after a brief, courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. Along with serving on the Fresno City Council and California State Assembly, he created the internet and TV station known as Central Valley Talk in 2008, which sought to promote and champion local small businesses.
Richland City Council candidate, GOP precinct officer dies over Labor Day weekend
September 2, 2025
RICHLAND, Wash. – Donald Landsman, a candidate for Richland City Council Position 4, died Sunday, Aug. 31, after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep at the age of 62. Landsman also served as a GOP Precinct Officer for the Benton County Republican Party. He was the leading candidate to succeed outgoing councilmember Ryan Lukson on the Richland City Council.
Mayor of Barnegat Light dies on Labor day
September 3, 2025
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ – This close-knit community was rocked Labor Day weekend when longtime Mayor Kirk O. Larson, who had led the borough for nearly 30 years, passed away suddenly, friends and municipal officials said. Larson, 71, was a month shy of three decades serving as Barnegat Light’s mayor, said Councilman Ed Wellington.
No cause of death reported.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Tributes follow sudden death of US marine veteran Byron
September 3, 2025
Houston, TX – U.S. marine market veteran Jana Byron died unexpectedly late last month, with her most recent employer Lockton among those leading tributes: “We are profoundly sad to share the news of the passing of Jana Byron, our esteemed colleague and U.S. Marine Risks & Liability Practice Leader. Throughout her illustrious 27-year career as a maritime attorney, she earned many accolades for professional excellence. Jana joined our team in 2020 as Regional Marine Practice Leader and she was recently promoted to a national leadership position.”
No age or cause of death reported.
A psychologist “died suddenly”:
Elena Ramirez, 55
September 8, 2025
Elena Marie Ramirez of Shelburne, VT, passed away on Sept 3, 2025 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. After graduating magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University, she left Miami the day after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 where she earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Vermont. It was there in Burlington that she launched her esteemed career as a clinical psychologist.
Two health workers “died suddenly”:
Barbara Sumler, 56
August 21, 2025
Waterbury, CT - Barbara Sumler, 56, of Lincoln Street, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at her home. After high school, Barbara furthered her education and became a Certified Nurses Aid. During her employment career she worked for various businesses in Waterbury including Job Lot and currently at The Elton Residential Home Care as a CNA.
No cause of death reported.
Alyssa Andrea Marie DeMichele
September 8, 2025
Alyssa Andrea Marie DeMichele, 34, of Montesano, Washington, died on Aug. 1, 2025. Alyssa passed away unexpectedly while on a work trip in Kansas City, Missouri. At this time, there is still no known cause of death. Alyssa worked as a Residency Program Coordinator at Summit Pacific Medical Center, and was excited about her future in Health Care.
Researcher’s Note – Healthcare workers across Washington state will be required to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two children “died suddenly”:
Bartow County student dies after ‘sudden medical emergency,’ district says
September 8, 2025
ATLANTA, Ga. – A 9-year-old Bartow County student has died after a “sudden medical emergency,” according to the Bartow County School System. The school system said Kevin Trujillo Blas died over the weekend after a “sudden medical emergency last month.” The district did not specify a cause of death.
1 child dead, 1 hospitalized after ‘medical incident’ on Johnson County highway
September 4, 2025
The Johnson County [KS] Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “medical incident” on K-10 highway that left a child dead on Wednesday evening, the agency said. Details surrounding the episode were initially sparse. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an adult and two children were inside a vehicle when the “medical incident” occurred, near the K-10 highway-Kill Creek Road interchange around 5:30 p.m. One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The “medical incident” happened — on the highway inside the vehicle — to the child who was pronounced dead, said McKenzi Davis, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The condition of the child who was taken to a hospital was not immediately known. The adult was OK, Davis said. The event was not a crash, according to Davis, but the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has not yet said what the medical incident entailed.
No age or cause of death reported.
Two teenagers “died suddenly”:
18-year-old Denton High School football player dies
September 4, 2025
Denton [Texas] High Broncos football player Tro’mario Allen Jr. died unexpectedly over the weekend. The 18-year-old was a senior at Denton High School. No details about his cause of death were released.
No cause of death reported.
Love like Mike: Menard’s Michael Laborde
September 4, 2025
Alexandria, Louisiana – Michael Laborde [15], a rising sophomore student athlete at Holy Savior Menard High School, tragically passed away this summer. “It was the 4th of July,” said Michael’s mother Stephanie Laborde. ”We had a wonderful family barbecue. Our immediate family and my parents and my brother and nephew. And we sat around talking football and eating and having a great time. They watched the Boston Pops on TV and Michael had a seizure playing video games with his cousin.”
Researcher’s Note – Elevated Risk Of Epilepsy, Appendicitis In Children After COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Study: Link
Study: COVID vaccination[sic]-related exacerbation of seizures in patients with epilepsy: Link
Update to our report earlier this year:
College soccer star’s cause of death revealed after son of former NFL player died suddenly in dorm room
September 3, 2025
The circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Chase Stegall, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Milton Stegall, have been revealed three months after he passed away. Chase, a rising collegiate soccer star at DePaul University, died unexpectedly in his dorm room at the university’s Lincoln Park [Chicago, IL] campus in June. He was 20. The Cook County Medical Examiner announced this week that he passed away due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. His death was classified as natural. He previously detailed a health scare in an essay for the university’s website earlier this year, opening up on a ‘seizure.’ However, it is unclear when the ordeal took place. ‘I can’t tell you exactly what happened,’ Chase wrote in February. ‘All I know is that I had a seizure. And all I remember is waking up in the hospital. But when I opened my eyes, there was Mark Plotkin, my head soccer coach, standing next to me. He’d left practice and had come to the hospital to see how I was doing. He stayed there for hours with me.’
Researcher’s Note – Elevated Risk Of Epilepsy, Appendicitis In Children After COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Study: Link
Study: COVID vaccination[sic]-related exacerbation of seizures in patients with epilepsy: Link
Three college students “died suddenly”:
College student, east Texas native dies after collapsing at cross country practice
September 5, 2025
HALLSVILLE, Texas – The Hallsville community is mourning the passing of a college student and east Texas native. Odessa College announced passing of Gage Broomall on Friday, Sept. 5. According to the college, Gage collapsed at the beginning of cross-country practice on Thursday. Despite emergency efforts, he didn’t survive. Gage was a second-year student athlete and native of Hallsville.
No age or cause of death reported.
AP Student Dies Of Severe Heart Attack During Evening Walk In US
September 6, 2025
Thirty-year-old Sai Krishna Rama Chander Raju Alluri, a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University and a current resident of Herndon, Virginia, passed away suddenly when he went for an evening walk at 3 pm on September 3, 2025, in the United States. When Raju failed to return to the room even after a long time in the evening, his roommates grew concerned and contacted 911. Police swung into action and investigate the case. They informed his roommates about Sai’s death due to a severe heart attack. Raju reached the US to complete his master’s degree and work hard towards a prosperous life. Netizens also expressed shock over the news as many could not comprehend what could have led to the sudden death, even when he appeared fit and was very young.
Researcher’s Note – Mixed reaction to Ohio Wesleyan University’s vaccine [sic] mandate, scholarship for vaccinated [sic] students: Link
Southern University freshman from Mississippi passes away
September 3, 2025
BATON ROUGE, LA – Less than a month into the school year, a Southern University freshman from Mississippi died. The university announced that Jade Lamb of Picayune [MS] passed away. WBRZ has reached out to the coroner’s office, which said the cause of death has not been determined.
Researcher’s Note - Southern U.’s “vaccination” mandate: Link
No age reported.
Five firefighters “died suddenly”:
South Windsor fire lieutenant died unexpectedly, will be laid to rest Thursday, officials say
September 8, 2025
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT — A South Windsor Fire Department member and lifelong town resident has died at the age of 71, according to officials. The Fire Department said Staff Lt. John Kania, who died unexpectedly Thursday, had been serving in his position for nearly a decade. Kania was a second-generation member of the department. In addition to being a firefighter, Kania’s obituary said he also was an industrial manager at Pratt & Whitney, prior to his retirement. His obituary said he worked there for more than 44 years.
Researcher’s Note – In September 2021, parent company Raytheon Technologies (now RTX) announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for all U.S. employees, including those at Pratt & Whitney: Link
No cause of death reported.
Lawrence County firefighter passes away
September 8, 2025
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department announced the passing of Assistant Fire Chief Mike Campbell on Monday. “Words cannot describe how we are feeling right now with this unexpected loss,” the fire department said on Facebook. The fire department said in another post that Asst. Chief Campbell was at the department for many years, serving the community since 1996. He also worked as an Advanced EMT with Lawrence County EMS.
No age or cause of death reported.
Firefighter dies from cardiac emergency while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday
September 8, 2025
A firefighter has died in northern Arizona while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire, north of the Grand Canyon. Officials say the firefighter was actively involved in “suppression repair” when he suffered a cardiac emergency on Monday, near the North Rim Entrance Station. The firefighter’s identity has not been provided.
No age reported.
Hometown Patriot Mark Allen dies after life of service
September 3, 2025
SHREVEPORT, La. – Mark Allen, a Springhill native and lifelong public servant, died early Sunday morning from cancer, his family announced in a Facebook post. Allen’s commitment to service began early, inspired by his parents and a family tradition of military duty. His father and three brothers served in the Louisiana Army National Guard, with his father and a brother deployed during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Allen served more than 28 years in the Guard, finishing his military career as a lieutenant colonel. He continued his dedication to public service as a captain with the Shreveport Fire Department, serving the Cedar Grove neighborhood for more than 23 years out of Station No. 9.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
Darke County community mourning unexpected loss of fire chief
September 2, 2025
Versailles [Ohio] Fire and EMS Chief Brian Pearson passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31, according to the Village of Versailles. Pearson, of Greenville, was 49 years old and passed away at Wayne HealthCare, according to his obituary. He served on multiple committees in Versailles and was a member of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association.
No cause of death reported.
Two first responders “died suddenly”:
Pottawatomie County EMS director dies after cancer battle
September 5, 2025
Pottawatomie County [KS] EMS Director Joel Fager [54] died this week after a reported battle with brain cancer. A new EMS Station in St. Marys is named after Fager. At a ground-breaking ceremony in August, he was presented with a plaque recognizing his years of service. Fager was hired by Pottawatomie County in 2023 after serving as assistant EMS director for the city of Wamego. He also served as a county commissioner in Wabaunsee County from 2019 to 2023.
North Haven, CT, acknowledges the passing of a firefighter paramedic
September 1, 2025
NORTH HAVEN, CT — The North Haven Fire Department announced on Monday that Firefighter Paramedic John Bysko died suddenly. ”The North Haven Fire Department sadly acknowledges the sudden passing of Firefighter Paramedic John Bysko after 14 years of active service to the Town of North Haven,” the fire department shared in a social media post.
No age or cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
‘Devastating news’: 2 St. Paul police officers die, 1 from heart attack, another from cancer
September 5, 2025
Two St. Paul [MN] police officers have died — one unexpectedly and the other after battling cancer. “The last 12 hours have not been kind to our St. Paul Police Department family,” Chief Axel Henry wrote in a Friday email to the department. Officer Eric McArthur, 45, was at home early Friday when “it appears he suffered a heart attack,” Henry wrote. On Thursday, Don Grundhauser passed away. He was a sergeant who had to retire early from the St. Paul Police Department due to his cancer diagnosis. Grundhauser, 55, became a St. Paul police officer in 1994, and started a family legacy: His two younger brothers, Mark and Keith, followed in his footsteps and one of his sons also joined the department.
Researcher’s Note – St. Paul drops COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for city workers: Link
Calhoun County Pct. 1 Commissioner Hall’s unexpected death leaves void in local government and hearts
September 2, 2025
PORT LAVACA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed Calhoun County Pct. 1 commissioner David Hall died Tuesday morning. He started his term in January of 2017. Calhoun County Judge Vern Lyssy said he received a call around 2:30 a.m. about Hall’s death. He said Hall died in his sleep. An autopsy was ordered. Hall was a retired deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He moved to Calhoun County about 26 years ago and worked to build something bigger and better. Hall was 54.
No cause of death reported.
Three teachers “died suddenly”:
Pageland teacher dies unexpectedly, students, teachers remember her
September 8, 2025
PAGELAND, S.C. — Fourth-graders at Pageland Elementary School were with their teacher Madisson Finley [33] for about a month. This weekend, she died unexpectedly. “I received a call early Saturday from a former teacher who let me know Ms. Finley had passed the night before,” Brewer said. It’s unclear how Ms. Finley died, but Brewer said her death was sudden and the news was shocking, since Ms. Finley was just in class Friday.
No cause of death reported.
Salem community mourns the loss of beloved former elementary school teacher
September 8, 2025
SALEM, Va. — The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved former teacher. Salem City Schools took to Facebook on Monday, announcing the passing of Dawn Farrell, a former East Salem Elementary School teacher. According to family, Farrell died on Thursday, September 4, after a 27-month battle with ovarian cancer. She was 54 years old.
Researcher’s Note - Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement; New law changes process for student mandate: Link
Beloved MacArthur High teacher Timothy Kitterman dies after medical emergency during class
September 5, 2025
SAN ANTONIO, TX – MacArthur High School teacher Timothy Kitterman, 65, tragically died Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency during first period, according to school officials. In a letter sent to families, Principal Hernandez said the campus was placed on a brief hold while EMS responded to the emergency. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the teacher did not survive.
Researcher’s Note – San Antonio ISD issues mask mandate, requires staff to get vaccinated [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Three coaches “died suddenly”:
Longtime Tucson High baseball coach, Pima County Hall of Famer Oscar Romero dies at 65
September 7, 2025
Oscar Romero, one of the winningest coaches and most influential figures in the history of high school baseball in Tucson [AZ], died Friday after a multiyear battle with liver cancer. He was 65. Romero most recently served as an assistant coach at Pima Community College under Ken Jacome.
Researcher’s Note - Pima Community College approves employee vaccine [sic] mandate: Link
Puerto Rico – Former Cubs Outfielder Passes Away
September 7, 2025
Carlos Lezcano, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs for two seasons who went on to a long career managing in the minor leagues, has died. He was 69. According to the Puerto Rican outlet primerahora.com, Lezcano succumbed following a long battle with cancer. A native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Lezcano played collegiately at Florida State. He made his major league debut with the Cubs in 1980, six years after his cousin, outfielder Sixto Lezcano, made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Beloved coach and teacher Terence Winn passes away at 59
September 2, 2025
SHREVEPORT, La. — Booker T. Washington High School mourns the loss of longtime coach Terence Winn, who died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 59, according to his family. He was entering his 33rd year of teaching at the school and had been coaching for more than 30 years. He served as the girls’ head basketball coach and special teams football coach for Booker T. Washington High School.
No cause of death reported.
Two California jailers “died suddenly”:
Eddeis Adams, retired correctional officer
September 8, 2025
Eddeis Adams, a retired correctional officer, passed away Sept. 1, 2025. She worked for the department for nearly a quarter century. Adams began her career with the department in December 1998 at the Southern Youth Correctional Reception Center. In December 2011, she then transferred to California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville as a correctional officer. She remained at CMF until she retired in February 2022.
No age or cause of death reported.
Calipatria State Prison mourns passing of Officer Andrew Singh
September 8, 2025
Andrew Singh [39], a correctional officer at Calipatria State Prison, passed away Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Singh began his career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in May 2015. He reported to Calipatria in August after graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. For a decade, he continued working in various assignments at Calipatria until his passing.
Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link
Three inmates “died suddenly”:
‘Partially decomposed’ body identified after discovery by man mowing lawn
September 5, 2025
A man mowing his lawn made the grisly discovery of a partially decomposed body that authorities have now identified as a man last seen being released from incarceration several weeks before, police said. The body of 43-year-old Charles Warner Ingram was found last Friday at a farm property in Neshoba County, Mississippi, at approximately 1:45 p.m. The man mowing his lawn, who was not publicly identified, “discovered a partially decomposed body” not far from a road, according to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Police said that Ingram was released from the detention center around 2 p.m. on August 14 and that two days later, on August 16, he was caught on camera walking to the jail and drinking water from the fountain before leaving on foot, traveling toward Highway 15.
No cause of death reported.
60-year-old suffered medical emergency in Lerdo jail cell, dies: coroner
September 2, 2025
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Lerdo Pre-trial facility inmate’s death from late August. Coroner officials said Raymond Vasquez Balderas, 60, was found in his cell experiencing a medical emergency on Aug. 25 at about 4 p.m. Balderas was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 26. The coroner’s office did not disclose any information about the medical emergency.
No cause of death reported.
Inmate dead after succumbing to cardiac arrest in Surry County Detention Center
September 2, 2025
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate went into cardiac arrest and died at the Surry County Detention Center over the weekend. Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sunday, Aug. 31, Surry County Detention Center staff witnessed an inmate experience a “medical emergency.” Officials say detention staff immediately began medical treatment for the prisoner, 63-year-old James Grayson Hall Jr., during which he went into cardiac arrest. Surry County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene to perform life-saving measures on Hall, but he died despite their efforts, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:
Weeks-Long Search Ends As Missing Prince George’s County Man Found Dead
September 7, 2025
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Authorities on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, confirmed the death of a man who disappeared from Seat Pleasant last month, ending weeks of searches led by family and police. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body recovered Aug. 22 from a lake in Lake Arbor, Maryland, as 32-year-old Dakarai Djehuti, according to the Seat Pleasant Police Department. A resident discovered the remains in the water that afternoon. Djehuti, a father of young children, was last seen Aug. 17 near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and 69th Place. Relatives said he left home without his phone or wallet, behavior they described as highly unusual. Police said the investigation remains ongoing but foul play is not suspected, and no suspects are being sought.
No cause of death reported.
Ohio man dies after sudden medical emergency while swimming at Surfside Beach
September 7, 2025
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A man has died after a medical emergency while swimming at a beach in the Grand Strand. Mr. Alton “Wayne” Fonville, Jr., 70, died at a local hospital on Thursday. Michelle McSpadden, Horry County Deputy Coroner, said he was swimming in the ocean near 16 Ave. North in Surfside Beach when he had a sudden medical emergency. He was vacationing from West Chester, Ohio.
No cause of death reported.
Missing at-risk woman found dead in pool, Sacramento police say
September 6, 2025
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who was reported missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Regina Phothong, 36, had last been seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday at Parejo Court and Allaire Circle in Natomas, police said. Phothong was considered at-risk because she had non-verbal autism. Phothong’s body was found in a pool at a residence in the Natomas area, according to police. Officials said foul play is not suspected but Phothong’s death is under investigation.
No cause of death reported.
Well-known Myrtle Beach kite titan, Trump stores founder dies suddenly
September 4, 2025
Bruce Kilgman was a fixture in the Grand Strand community. A co-founder of the beloved Myrtle Beach [SC] area kite stores, Klig’s Kites, Kligman passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2025. The 66-year-old died “suddenly” from a heart attack, according to his obituary.
Dan Morrison, staple of Hollins Market, was a community builder
September 2, 2025
In the 17 or so years he lived in Baltimore [MD], Dan Morrison became an integral part of the Hollins Market neighborhood. He was a devoted community organizer and, most recently, the fun-loving manager of The Back Yard who led a bar crawl the first Saturday of every month. When COVID hit in 2020, disrupting almost all business travel, Morrison stepped away from his point-of-sales work. Cavanaugh told him he could start tending the bar — and, though he was a bit reluctant at first, Morrison quickly became lead bartender and later manager. His sudden death on Aug. 18 sent shock waves across the city. Morrison apparently suffered a heart attack while scootering home from a bar in the middle of the night. He was 51.
Researcher’s Note – Some Baltimore restaurants, concert venues require proof of vaccination [sic] amid Delta surge: Link
Five killed in “vaxxidents”:
Missing Natchez woman found dead
September 6, 2025
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Earlier today, Juanita Robinson, who was reported missing on Aug. 27, was found dead. Robinson’s last known location had been along Liberty Road and search teams were assigned to different quadrants throughout Adams County. On Sept. 6 at approximately 10:02 a.m., an overturned vehicle was located off Liberty Road, around two miles past South Palestine Road. The vehicle was identified by family members as Robinson’s 2011 silver Toyota Corolla and Robinson was discovered inside.
No age or cause of death reported.
Victim’s identity revealed after medical incident, crash on Broadway Wednesday
September 5, 2025
QUINCY, Illinois — Quincy Police Department Lt. Jeff Nevin tells KHQA a man was driving a truck east on Broadway when he suffered a medical incident just before 8 p.m. The man ended up rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection of 25th and Broadway, but his truck kept going for another three blocks before coming to a stop. Lt. Nevin says officers on scene determined the man was having a medical emergency and he was taken to Blessing Hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The Adams County coroner has released the identity of the man pronounced dead at the hospital after the incident on Broadway Wednesday evening. Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said in a press release late Thursday afternoon that 40-year-old Daniel Patterson of Quincy was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after suffering a medical incident while driving.
No cause of death reported.
Pekin man identified as person found dead in Peoria County
September 4, 2025
The person found dead Saturday in rural Peoria [IL] County has been identified as 54-year-old Pekin man Jeremy Englert, according to a release from the Peoria County Coroner’s office. At about 7:54 pm Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to a reported medical emergency in a motor vehicle on U.S. Route 24 near Glasford Road. When officers arrived, they discovered a passenger vehicle in a ditch with a male inside who was unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse. Peoria Area Emergency Medical Services responded and initiated resuscitative efforts. Englert was pronounced dead on scene at 10:22 p.m. by the Peoria County Coroner. There were no visible or evident signs of trauma to Englert, and there was no damage to the vehicle. Englert suffered an ‘unfortunate and immediate cardiac event,’ according to the coroner’s office. Per Illinois State Statute, toxicology is pending. However, there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use, according to the coroner.
A Beloved Football Coach, 54, Was Killed In A Horrific Accident Right After His Team’s Game
September 3, 2025
The Football world is mourning after news that one of their cherished coaches has passed away in a horrific car accident. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through an entire community, and a young football team. Here are all the details we know. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 54-year-old Mark Alan Freer was involved in a single vehicle accident south of Malvern on Country Club Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
No cause of death reported.
Jeremy Paul Englert, 54
September 2, 2025
Pekin, IL – Jeremy Paul Englert, 54, of Pekin, passed away on August 30, 2025.
Researcher’s Note – Per the Peoria County Coroner’s office press release, Englert suffered a “cardiac event” resulting in his car leaving the road and his death: Link
Missing Washington County man found dead
September 7, 2025
SHUSHAN, N.Y. — A man reported missing out of Shushan has been found dead, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. James Langford, 57, was last seen on County Route 61 Tuesday night. Authorities said Langford had indicated that he was going for a walk before he went missing. At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office reportedly found the 57-year-old dead in a heavily wooded area off County Route 64. According to officials, the incident is not currently considered suspicious but an investigation remains ongoing.
No cause of death reported.
Person found dead inside vehicle at apartment complex, coroner says
September 7, 2025
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that a person was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said that they responded to the Lakeside Place Apartments located at 15 Villa Road. Officials said that the death did not appear to be a homicide or anything suspicious.
No age or cause of death reported.
Person found dead inside Jackson hotel, coroner confirms natural death
September 3, 2025
JACKSON, Miss. – A person was found dead inside a Jackson hotel room. According to Interim Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard, it was the Super 8 in the 6000 block of I-55 North Frontage Road. The coroner confirmed Wednesday night that it was a natural death.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found dead in parking lot of St. Charles QuikTrip
September 3, 2025
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man was found dead in the parking lot of a St. Charles QuikTrip. Wednesday afternoon, the St. Charles Police Department said the man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 3889 Mexico Road. While authorities said the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe there is an active threat to the community, and foul play is not suspected.
No age or cause of death reported.
Police investigating after man found dead at North Austin bus stop
September 2, 2025
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead at a North Austin bus stop on Tuesday afternoon. The Austin Police Department (APD) said just before 3 p.m., officers responded to an urgent welfare check call in the 7700 block of Burnet Road, near Anderson Lane. The caller said there was an unresponsive person at the bus stop. When officers arrived, they found an individual who was not breathing. They were pronounced dead at the scene. APD said foul play is not suspected, and the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa A. South, 64
September 7, 2025
Germantown Hills, IL – Lisa A. South, 64, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025, at her residence.
No cause of death reported.
Martha Rappe, 60
September 7, 2025
Martha A. (St. Hilaire) Rappe, 60, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, passed away suddenly in her home in Lowell [MA] on August 12, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jessica Pollins, 41
September 6, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jessica Ida Pollins, age 41, of Arlington, MA, who passed away suddenly on August 29, 2025 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Jess was employed at Wilson’s Farm as a cake artist for over 10 years, whose artistic skill and attention to detail brought joy to countless birthdays, celebrations and special occasions. She poured love into every creation and her work was a reflection of her generous and expressive spirit.
William Dennis Von Busch, 60
September 5, 2025
Belvidere, NJ – William D. Von Busch, affectionately known as Billy, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the age of 60. He was a true craftsman at heart – talented with tools, gifted at fixing just about anything, and always ready to lend a helping hand.
No cause of death reported.
Jerry D. “Junior” Pierce, 51
September 5, 2025
Jerry D. “Junior” Pierce, 51, a resident of Gooding, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at his home in Gooding. Junior enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving for 6 years, mostly of which as an editor/writer and photographer for the Corps magazine “Pass in Review”. Once Junior returned back to Gooding, the majority of his employment was in the trucking industry as a parts specialist/manager.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
Linda J. Schlesinger, 62
September 4, 2025
Peoria, IL – Linda J. Schlesinger, age 62, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Peoria, passed away Friday, August 29, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard Lee Bruggeman, 61
September 4, 2025
Bernard Lee Bruggeman, age 61, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Wilcox, 34
September 4, 2025
Bangor, Maine – Andrew Wilcox, 34, of Bangor, passed away on August 6, 2025, from cardiac arrest.
Ryan Schmid, 38
September 3, 2025
Ryan Wesley Schmid, 38, endearingly known as “Schmiddy” by peers, passed away suddenly at his home in Woodbury, CT, on Monday, September 1, 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Michael Ayala
September 3, 2025
On Friday, August 29, 2025, the brightest light in our family dimmed when Anthony Michael Ayala passed away unexpectedly at his home. Born and raised in Rohnert Park, California, Anthony had an unmatched work ethic and a lifelong passion for selling cars.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dallas I. Mitchell, 45
September 2, 2025
Bartonville, IL – Dallas I. Mitchell, 45, of Bartonville, passed away Thursday, August 21, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Jim Cline Fuller, 57
September 2, 2025
Dublin, GA - Jim Cline Fuller, age 57, passed away Friday, August 29, 2025, at Fairview Park Hospital. He had lived in Laurens County for the past 30 years, was a member of the Army National Guard, member of the Sportsman Club and was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a truck driver for Trucks, Inc.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph L. Curley, 53
September 1, 2025
Joseph L. Curley, 53, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 1:33 am on Saturday, August 23, 2025 in the Emergency Department at Carle Health-Methodist Hospital in Peoria IL.
No cause of death reported.
Teddy Harold Fragel, 67
August 31, 2025
Peoria Heights, IL – Teddy Harold Fragel, 67, of Peoria Heights, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 22, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jasmine Shameka Floyd, 20
August 28, 2025
Dublin, GA - No obit.
British Columbia (8)
RCMP confirm 2 sudden deaths in downtown Trail over 2 days [64, unconscious man inside a vehicle, suspect he suffered a medical incident; 61, of no fixed address, suspected overdose], Link
Back-to-back drownings at Cultus Lake draw serious safety concerns [22, 36]
September 3, 2025
Oregon – Two men have died in separate drowning incidents at Cultus Lake in the span of three days, according to Chilliwack RCMP. The first incident happened on Aug. 28, around 12:43 pm at Entrance Bay, where a 22-year-old man from Burnaby drowned. Just two days later, on Aug. 30 at 7:13 pm, a 36-year-old man from Richmond drowned at Sunnyside Campground. RCMP confirmed that a third call on Aug. 31 was a medical incident and not water-related. Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police do not suspect foul play in either case.
No cause of death reported.