A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (130)

Jane Fonda ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ Over Robert Redford’s Death Years After Actress Confessed She Was ‘in Love’ With Him

September 16, 2025

Jane Fonda shared a heartbreaking message after Robert Redford’s tragic death. "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone,” she shared with multiple outlets. “I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for." Redford [89] died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, in the early morning of Tuesday, September 16, per The New York Times. Although no cause of death was reported, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet that the actor died in his sleep. “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Researcher’s Note - According to ChatGPT, Redford executive produced a movie called Dark Winds, which came out in March, and also appeared in a cameo. And last year he was working on his wife's movie. So it looks like he was in good shape 6 months ago....

Link

Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown, producer who worked with Beyoncé and Drake, found dead in New York City

September 16, 2025

Music producer Sidney “Omen” Brown — who collaborated with superstar artists such as Ludacris, Drake and Beyoncé — was found dead in his New York City apartment, leaving loved ones stunned by the hitmaker’s sudden passing, officials said Tuesday. The 49-year-old Brown’s “cause and manner of death are pending further study,” according to a statement by the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Brown, who was usually known by the moniker “Omen,” missed his gig as a DJ at Barawine Harlem, prompting family members to go to his East Harlem apartment on Saturday. It was there where they made the sad discovery, sister Nicole Iris Brown, 43, told NBC News. “He was holistic and healthy. So we don’t know of him being sick, so this is all pretty sudden,” his sister said.

Link

Nicholas Brown, Business Manager to Michael Jackson, George Michael and More, Dies at 75

September 16, 2025

Nicholas Brown, who worked as business manager for such artists as Michael Jackson, George Michael, Aerosmith, Michael Caine, Morrissey, the Cure, Boy George and Culture Club, Neil Diamond, Stevie Nicks, Jeff Lynne of ELO, Dave Navarro, and many others, died unexpectedly on Sept. 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. No cause of death was announced; he was 75.

Link

Diane Martel, a Renowned Video Director, Passes Away at 63

September 19, 2025

Diane Martel [right], acclaimed video director and choreographer, has passed away. She was 63. Martel’s family confimed her passing in a statement a statement obtained by Rolling Stone on Thursday (Sept. 18). “Diane passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital – surrounded by friends and family – after a long battle with breast cancer,” relayed her family.” She went on to work with an impressive roster of artists, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and Miley Cyrus. “I do have to admit I like being provocative. That’s punk, that’s rock & roll, that’s hip-hop,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s passionate. We’re not doing pharmaceutical ads.”

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Reported September 13:

‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor Suffered From Multiple Medical Conditions Before His Death: Latest on David Hekili Kenui Bell’s Passing

September 13, 2025

More information is being shared about David Hekili Kenui Bell’s death. The late actor, who briefly appeared in the Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 reboots, passed away on June 12 at 46 years old on the Big Island of Hawaii. His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed his passing on Facebook. At the time, his cause of death was not revealed, but now, PEOPLE has obtained Bell’s autopsy report, which was issued by the Hawaii Police Department. Among the “pathological diagnoses” listed in the report are acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity. According to the autopsy report, there were medical intervention efforts consistent with resuscitation attempts. The exam found defibrillator pads on Bell’s chest, while he had an airway in his mouth, a blood pressure cuff on his right arm, an IV line in his left arm, and an intraosseous needle in his left leg. Bell also had statis dermatitis, which is a skin condition caused by poor blood circulation in the legs, and edema, swelling that happens when fluid accumulates in tissues in the lower limbs. A toxicology screen indicates there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Bell’s system at the time of his death, but he “complained of difficulty breathing” before he died.

Link

Brett James, ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash

September 19, 2025

Grammy-winning country songwriter Brett James, known for penning hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “When The Sun Goes Down,” has died in a plane crash in North Carolina. He was 57. “A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital. The FAA confirmed that the plane was registered to James under his legal name, Brett James Cornelius. It’s unclear whether he was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed his death, as well as the deaths of two other individuals aboard the plane, according to The Associated Press. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident. The plane took off from Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport before crashing under still-undetermined circumstances in the woods of Franklin. Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the cause of the crash. James’ illustrious career spanned decades, as he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville. He worked on more than 500 songs recorded by artists like Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor. James’ first major success was in 2001 when his song “Who I Am” was recorded by Jessica Andrews and hit No. 1 on the country charts.

Link

Grammy-winner Joel Moss dies age 79: Music producer passes away suddenly after suffering medical emergency

September 19, 2025

Grammy-winning music producer Joel Moss has died at the age of 79, his family confirmed. The producer, who worked with the likes of Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, passed away on Tuesday in Saratoga Springs, New York. His daughter Rachael said that Joel died after suffering an aortic dissection – where a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery.

Link

Chicago house music DJ Ron Carroll dies at 57: reports

September 22, 2025

CHICAGO, IL – Ron Carroll, a legendary Chicago house music vocalist and DJ, died Monday at 57, according to multiple reports. Carroll’s death was shared on social media by longtime friend and DJ Deonte Pennington. Chicago producer Stacy Kidd also posted a tribute, noting Carroll died of a heart attack.

Link

Nashville Publicist Kim Fowler Passes Away

September 19, 2025

Nashville music publicist Kim Fowler has passed away at the age of 58, following a long battle with early-onset dementia. Over the course of three decades in the music industry, Fowler worked with artists including Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Nickel Creek. She began her career at Mercury Records in the early ’90s, where she handled publicity for Twain, Toby Keith and Billy Ray Cyrus, among others. Later, at Sugar Hill Records, she played a key role in helping Nickel Creek break onto the bluegrass and folk scene. In recent years, as she faced her illness, the music community rallied around Fowler and her family, including through a GoFundMe campaign to support her care.

Link

Sarasota Orchestra mourns long-standing double bassist

September 17, 2025

The Sarasota Orchestra in Florida, US, has announced the death of its long-standing double bassist, Alex Albanese [64]. He freelanced extensively, appearing with the Naples Philharmonic, Southwest Florida Symphony, as well as other professional orchestras in Florida. In Mexico, he performed one season with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Aguascalientes. He performed with Seaside Music Theater, on national and international tours, and across 19 different cruise ships. Albanese suffered a stroke in February 2025, causing left-side paralysis and mobility challenges. A second stroke two months later further impaired his mobility, cognition and Type 2 diabetes management. A GoFundMe page was established to cover his medical and living expenses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Machurov, Head of Business Development at A2IM, Passes Away Aged 53

September 22, 2025

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has announced the passing of Alex Machurov, Head of Business Development at the organization, on September 18. Machurov died at the age of 53 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. Alex joined A2IM and the Foundation for Independent Music in 2024 as Head of Business Development. In just 18 months—and despite ongoing health challenges—he made significant contributions to the growth and success of the Foundation and to A2IM’s programs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dallas Cowboys legend on 2 Super Bowl title teams dies at age 79

September 18, 2025

PLANO, Texas — D.D. Lewis, a key member of the “Doomsday Defense” for the Dallas Cowboys during the 1970s and a two-time Super Bowl champion, has died Tuesday at the age of 79. Mississippi State University, where Lewis played football in college, announced his death in a post on social media. The Cowboys also confirmed Lewis’ death on the team’s website. He reportedly died at Medical City Plano Hospital. No cause of death was reported.

Link

Former 49ers tackle Keith Fahnhorst dead at age 66

September 15, 2025

Another member of the 49ers’ first Super Bowl team has passed. The team announced that Keith Fahnhorst died on Tuesday at age 66. The 49ers did not give a cause of death. Fahnhorst battled polycystic kidney disease after he left the 49ers as well as neurological issues later in his life. He attended Dwight Clark Day at Levi’s Stadium in October in a wheelchair.

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Former Thunder Center Passed Away Unexpectedly Aged 38

September 20, 2025

Back in July, a former member of the Oklahoma City Thunder passed away unexpectedly. Ryan Reid, a member of the 2011-12 Thunder team that made it all the way to the 2012 NBA Finals, reportedly died as a result of a medical emergency. The medical emergency was later reported to have been a heart attack. Reid was 38 years old.

Link

Famed MLB scout, 59, found dead in hotel after apparent heart attack: report

September 20, 2025

Texas Rangers player personnel special assistant Scott Littlefield died Friday at the age of 59, the team announced Saturday. Littlefield was found dead in his Houston hotel room after an apparent heart attack, USA Today reported. The longtime MLB scout reportedly underwent heart surgery two years ago. “Scott was one of the most respected scouts in Major League Baseball who had an incredible impact on this organization,” Rangers president Chris Young told the outlet.

Researcher’s Note – MLB To Require COVID Vaccinations [sic] For Non-Player Team Personnel To Gain Access To Field In Postseason: Link

Link

Reported on September 14:

Retired NFL official Scott Edwards dies at 66

September 14, 2025

Scott Edwards, a two-time Super Bowl official, passed away “suddenly and peacefully” on September 9, according to information from his family and the NFL Referees Association. He was 66 years old. His last assignment was after the 2021 season, when he was the alternate pro bowl official.

Researcher’s Note – NFL requires officials and gameday staff to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Many Wonder What Happened to Boone Cutler After Sudden Death of Veteran Advocate

September 19, 2025

For those who followed his work, Boone Cutler [45] was never just a voice on the radio — he was a warfighter, an author, a fierce advocate, and a brother to many in the veteran community. When news of his death broke on Sept. 18, 2025, fans, friends, and fellow veterans were left stunned, asking the same thing: What happened to Boone Cutler? Boone’s official X (formerly Twitter) account broke the news that the Army veteran and pioneering radio host passed away on Sept. 18, 2025. In 2010, he founded the National Warfighter Symposium, a grassroots effort to draw attention to issues like veteran suicide, homelessness, and the complex realities of post-combat life. Boone had been open about serious health challenges in the past. In 2012, he shared that he’d been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease — a progressive condition linked to a blast injury he sustained in Iraq. Some have speculated that a heart-related event may have played a role in his sudden passing, though there is no official confirmation at this time.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Longtime WTOP business reporter Jeff Clabaugh dies just days after final report

September 19, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC — Jeff Clabaugh, whose upbringing in the Midwest led him to provide business news reports for WTOP News for decades, died Thursday at 63 years old, the station announced on Friday. Clabaugh died at his home on Thursday following a yearlong cancer battle and just two days after he gave his final money news report on the station’s airwaves, the station confirmed. Beside him was his partner of 35 years, Russ Rader.

Link

Longtime Pittsburgh sports writer Dale Lolley dies at 56

September 17, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA — Longtime Pittsburgh sports writer Dale Lolley has died. Lolley, a contributing writer and editor for Steelers.com, died on Wednesday at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer, the Steelers say. He joined the Steelers Nation Radio in 2014 and joined with Matt Williamson to make “SNR Drive with Dale & Matt.” Lolley became a contributing writer/editor for the Sreelers in September 2022, covering all of the team’s games and media appearances.

Researcher’s Note – Only vaccinated [sic] personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days: Link

Link

Reported on September 14:

Journalist Tim Jensen, president of the CT Sports Media Alliance, has passed away

September 14, 2025

Journalist Timothy A. Jensen, the longest serving president of the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at his home in Enfield where he was a proud lifetime resident. He was 59. His current position was as editor of seven Patch sites in Enfield, Windsor Locks/East Windsor, South Windsor, Ellington/Somers, Granby/East Granby, Suffield and Windsor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two YouTubers “died suddenly”:

The Game Chasers YouTuber Billy Hudson dies from cancer aged 44

September 19, 2025

Arlington, Texas – Billy Hudson, best known as one of the faces behind retro gaming YouTube channel The Game Chasers, has died from cancer at 44 years old. Hudson co-founded The Game Chasers, a YouTube channel dedicated to retro game hunting, collecting, and documenting gaming culture. Hudson’s death came just weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August 2025, prompting him to make a post on the YouTube channel announcing a hiatus from content.

Link

YouTuber Tayta Games Dies from Colon Cancer Days Before 22 nd Birthday

September 18, 2025

Gaming creator La’tayvia Deshay Ransom, known on YouTube as Tayta Games, died from colon cancer on Sept. 17. She was 21. “My Oldest daughter passed this morning,” Tayta’s father, Elton Dirt Ransom, wrote in a Sept. 17 post on Facebook, adding that her daughter’s colon cancer had spread to her liver at the time of her death. Tayta — who had over a million followers across her Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts — gained popularity online for her comedic reactions while playing various video games, including Minecraft and Dress to Impress. She also publicly documented her cancer journey, first announcing that she was diagnosed with colon cancer last year in a series of posts on her YouTube channel. She later revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Link

Legendary Mazda Miata and FD RX-7 Designer Tom Matano Passes Away At 76

September 22, 2025

The designer behind Mazda’s most iconic sports cars has sadly passed away. If you’ve said or heard “Miata is the answer” at any point in your life, you have Tsutomu “Tom” Matano to thank for that. He’s the designer behind the very first one, nowadays often referred to as the “Father of the Miata”. After a long and expensive career as well as a hugely active role in the enthusiast scene throughout the years, Matano died on September 20 at the age of 76.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Honda Racing U.S. Founder Robert Clarke Passes Away

September 22, 2025

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Robert Clarke, founder of Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US) when it was known initially as Honda Performance Development (HPD), passed away over the weekend at age 75. Clarke had been at the helm of HPD from its 1993 founding, where he established the new Honda racing subsidiary in Santa Clarita, until January 2008 where he shifted into a new executive advisory role at HPD until his retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Oklahoma lawmaker Richard Morrissette passes away at 69 after cancer battle

September 22, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — Former Oklahoma State Representative Richard Morrissette passed away Sunday morning. He was 69 years old. Morrissette represented the 92nd district from 2004 to 2016. In a post by former State Representative Joe Dorman, Morrissette passed away after a battle with liver/bile duct cancer.

Link

Whitley County Commissioner, Chad Banks, has died

September 17, 2025

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Chad Banks [44], who served as the Whitley County Commissioner, died Wednesday. A press release by his brother, Indiana Senator Jim Banks, reads, “I’m very sad to share that my brother Whitley County Commissioner Chad Banks tragically passed away this evening. Our family is devastated. Chad was a devoted husband and father to six children, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, and a dedicated public servant. Please keep his wife Sarah, their children, my parents and extended family in your prayers.” There is no information on his cause of death at this time.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

Link

Former Mother Lode Legislative Leader, Rico Oller, Passes Away

September 15, 2025

San Andreas, CA — Rico Oller, who represented the region in the California Assembly and later the Senate, has died at the age of 66. Oller, a Republican, was known for lobbying for limited government, being a Constitutional conservative, and an avid supporter of Second Amendment rights. Oller was a California Assemblyman from 1996-2000, and a Senator from 2000-2004. He passed away on Friday in San Andreas. His cause of death was not immediately noted. He was also well known in the building industry, having owned DRI Supply, Sequoia Insulation, and Carson Valley Insulation.

Link

Four children “died suddenly”:

Family celebrates life and memory of Keontae McKinnon after tough cancer battle

September 22, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The family of a 6-year-old boy who recently died of terminal cancer is remembering his life. Around 6:30 on Monday, friends and family came together for a final sendoff with a balloon release in honor of 6-year-old Keontae McKinnon. Keontae had been battling cancer for more than a year before his tragic passing.

Link

Seven-Year-Old Westwood Elementary Student Dies After Medical Emergency at School

September 22, 2025

St. Cloud, MN - A seven-year-old student has died following a medical emergency at Westwood Elementary School on Tuesday morning. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, first responders were called to the school around 9:30 September 16th after reports that a student had stopped breathing. Medics performed CPR on the child before taking him to CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital. The student was later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. Police say they do not suspect foul play in connection with the incident and are continuing to work with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as they await a final determination on the cause of death.

Link

Sholom Meir Rimler, 9

September 21, 2025

Brooklyn, New York – Sholom Meir Rimler, the beloved 9-year-old son of Rabbi Tzvi and Pearl Rimler of Crown Heights, passed away suddenly on Sunday, 28 Elul. Sholom Meir did not wake up on Sunday morning, leaving his family devastated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community mourns loss of Anchor Bay middle school student

September 16, 2025

New Baltimore, MI – As local school communities continue to reel from recent tragedies, the Anchor Bay School District is also mourning the loss of one of its own. Logan Bowen, a fifth-grade student, died unexpectedly Sept. 12, according to his obituary. Logan, 10, of Lenox Township, attended Anchor Bay’s Maconce Elementary in Ira Township before moving on to middle school in the district.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Mississippi Teen Ava Byars Died Unexpectedly at 14 — What Happened?

September 22, 2025

A 14-year-old girl from Philadelphia, Miss., Ava Byars, died unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2025, per an online obituary. But those who aren’t close to the teen or her family want to know what happened to Ava Byars and if the cause of death was released to the public. The obituary has little information, with promises of more details to follow, but does list her funeral date for Sept. 24, 2025. Although there has not been an official announcement made to the public about what happened to Ava, someone did comment on the prayer vigil post that Leake Academy made on Facebook. “What I was told, it was a fall that she had a head injury from a seizure while showering,” the user commented on the Facebook post. Ava’s family has not come forward to confirm that the teen died from an unexpected seizure. Still, it sounds like her death was sudden and not related to any underlying illness that Ava had battled previously.

Link

GA high school’s ‘top performing golfer’ dies unexpectedly

September 16, 2025

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is rallying around each other after a high school student and athlete died. Dodge County High School share the unfortunate news that junior Hadden Kelly passed away. The 17-year-old was doing homecoming activities at a home with a friend when he suddenly collapsed in the yard, Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith told WGXA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dimitrios Marangos, 17

September 17, 2025

Dimitrios Stelios Marangos, 17, of Lapeer [MI], died unexpectedly on Monday, September 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Duluth teen dies of rare form of kidney cancer

September 16, 2025

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth teen passed away following her long-fought battle with kidney cancer. Duluth East graduate Shimia Nord [18] was diagnosed in 2023, and passed away earlier this week. Northern News Now first met Shimia back in January, when the Duluth East dance team honored her at their dance show.

Link

College football player dies after game in Mississippi

September 19, 2025

Community college football player Emanuell Cooks died from medical complications after a football game in Mississippi this week. Cooks’ death was announced in a statement released by Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) on Friday. Cooks, of Elba, Alabama, was a freshman offensive lineman, according to his profile on MDCC’s website. The college’s statement does not specify Cooks’ cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

BBB-Dayton President and CEO passes away after serving for 18 years

September 22, 2025

DAYTON, Ohio – The President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Dayton and the Miami Valley died over the weekend. According to a spokesperson with the BBB, John North [57] passed away on Sunday. North served the BBB as the President and CEO since 2007.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Mooney, PRH Sales Manager, Dies at 70

September 22, 2025

Chicago, IL – Timothy Mooney, sales manager for Penguin Random House Publisher Services, died on September 19 after a short illness, PRH chief revenue officer Jaci Updike announced in a note to staff. He was 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer tragically passes away after medical episode in Mercer County Courthouse

September 17, 2025

PRINCETON, WV – The Princeton community lost well-respected lawyer Earl Hager after an emergency medical episode took place in the Mercer County courthouse on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Hager was at the courthouse on the second floor when this episode took place. The specific medical issue and some other key details remain unconfirmed, but Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said there was a collapse. First responders and law enforcement responded quickly to get Hager out of the building and to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. Hager was due for additional tests when he passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Priest in Oklahoma City archdiocese remembered as ‘beautiful example of faith’

September 22, 2025

A second priest in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has died, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said. The Rev. Joseph Jacobi passed away on Monday, Sept. 22, after a “valiant battle against brain cancer,” Coakley wrote in a Facebook post. According to the Sooner Catholic, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City’s official news outlet, hundreds of people flocked to the church for a prayer service for the priest held this spring amid his ongoing battle with a glioblastoma, a rare and terminal form of brain cancer.

No age reported.

Link

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Ben Chappell (The Narrowband Channel) has passed away

September 17, 2025

Rob Trek just shared a sad news: “It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of my friend and fellow photographer, Ben Chappell (The Narrowband Channel), yesterday.” He was employed by Exhibit Studios in Harrisburg and had his own business, Desh Industries.

Researcher’s Note – Benjamin S. Chappell, 39 years old, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 15, 2025 at his home in Millerstown [PA]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four educators “died suddenly”:

Holyoke Community mourns passing of school principal

September 22, 2025

Holyoke, Mass. – The Blessed Sacrament community is coming together to remember their beloved principal. On Sunday, Susan Heavren passed away, according to the school’s pastor, Father Duy Le. There’s still no work on the cause of death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Kendrick High teacher Harrold Hines passes away

September 22, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ga. – With heavy hearts, Kendrick High School is mourning the loss of longtime teacher, colleague, mentor and friend Harrold E. Hines. Hines taught mathematics at Kendrick for 24 years, beginning in 2001.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Campus mourns loss of beloved chemistry educator, Purple Professor

September 19, 2025

Phoenix, Arizona – Dr. Kathryn Kitzmiller, a Grand Canyon University science professor best known on campus as one of the Purple Profs, passed away Thursday after a short illness. Kitzmiller taught at the university for 12 years. About two years ago, she accepted a role as GCU’s first full-time online chemist as part of the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing faculty. She primarily taught chemistry but also taught biochemistry, laboratory safety, microbiology and University Success. She was an avid hiker, as well.

Researcher’s Note – GCU becomes vaccination [sic] site for COVID-19: Link

No age reported.

Link

Jonathan Voss, 37

September 15, 2025

Jonathan Daniel Voss, 37, of Sheboygan [WI], passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Jon taught English and coached multiple teams to national debate championships before transitioning to education administration.

Researcher’s Note – Milwaukee Public Schools: 85% of employees complied with COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate by Monday’s deadline: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mobile County football official dies after medical emergency at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

September 22, 2025

MOBILE, Ala. — A local football official has died after having a medical emergency during a Mobile County high school game. 73-year-old David Anders suffered from a brain bleed Thursday after falling backward during the Spanish Fort-vs.-Murphy game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Anders was awake on the way to the hospital on Thursday. His family said he passed away Saturday from his injuries. Anders is a former Prichard firefighter and a former youth football and baseball coach.

Link

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Shawn Clark dies at 50: UCF assistant, former Appalachian State coach recently suffered ‘medical emergency’

September 22, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark died unexpectedly Sunday evening, nearly two weeks after suffering a “medical emergency,” the university announced. Clark, who turned 50 in August, joined Scott Frost’s staff with the Knights during the offseason after a five-year stint as Appalachian State’s coach. Clark suffered the medical emergency earlier this month during UCF’s bye week on Sept. 9 and remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Researcher’s Note – App State to require proof of COVID vaccine [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

NJ Little League Coach Dies Week After Cancer Diagnosis

September 20, 2025

Christopher (Chris) Woolis, 47, of Elmwood Park [NJ], was diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 9, and passed away only seven days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Elmwood Park Little League President Steven Kochlick. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our dear friend and Vice President of Elmwood Park Little League, Chris Woolis,” Kochlick wrote in a statement to the community. “In addition to his role as Vice President, Chris was a devoted coach during both the spring and fall seasons. His passion for the game and commitment to our young athletes went far beyond wins and losses; he was a mentor, a role model, and a steady presence who truly embodied the spirit of Little League and Baseball.”

Link

Florence Middle School coach, teacher passes away

September 19, 2025

FLORENCE, Miss. – A coach/teacher at Florence Middle School passed away. This according to the middle school, which posted the following statement on Facebook. “We are incredibly heartbroken in the loss of our colleague and friend, Coach Eric Bridges,” the post read. “Coach Bridges faithfully served as a beloved teacher, coach, and bus driver for Florence Middle School for the last 20 years.” According to an obituary in the post, Bridges died on Wednesday. He was 46. It also stated that he taught computer science and coached basketball, baseball, and football at Florence Middle School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephenson Co. Community mourns death of youth football coach

September 15, 2025

DAKOTA, Ill. – The Stephenson County youth sports community is mourning the passing of beloved football coach Jesse Martin, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack at just 37 years old. Martin was a football coach for the NWI Coyotes, a youth team his son Silas played for a few years ago. Silas is now at Pearl City High School. Jesse was a volunteer firefighter for the Pearl City Fire Department and was studying to complete his EMR certification.

Researcher’s Note - Illinois announces vaccine [sic] mandate for education and healthcare staff: Link

Link

13 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Coroner identifies Berkeley County diver in distress found dead

September 22, 2025

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A passerby located the body of an experienced diver who was reported missing during a commercial diving charter in the Cooper River this weekend. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the diver found dead after being reported in distress on Saturday. Mark Beckler, 55, of Arlington, Virginia, was positively identified as the diver, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. Deputies responded to Bushy Park Boat Landing at 12:45 p.m. Saturday following reports of a diver in distress, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

21-year-old man found dead after going missing in Great Smoky Mountains: NPS

September 22, 2025

A 21-year-old man was found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a multi-day search, according to the National Park Service. Ryan Lake was last seen in Nashville on Thursday, with officials locating his vehicle on Saturday, the NPS said in a press release on Sunday. On Monday, park officials said Lakes was found dead at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Big Creek area of the national park. According to the NPS website, the Big Creek area is a “dense forest” and a “secluded area on the northeast edge of the park near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.” The area is also known for “numerous streams and waterfalls,” according to the NPS website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

1 person is dead after drowning in Fresno County river

September 21, 2025

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – One person is dead after drowning in the Kings River in Frenso County on Saturday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the drowning took place at around 4:30 p.m. near Pine Flat Lake. A friend of the victim told deputies that the victim was swimming and then disappeared from view. Deputies estimate the victim was in the water for 30 to 45 minutes before he could be pulled from the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Link

Oklahoma City bombing prosecutor Pat Ryan dies while snorkeling in Aruba

September 20, 2025

Pat Ryan became U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma after the April 19, 1995, bombing. Ryan died Thursday while snorkeling with family and friends on vacation in Aruba, the co-founder of his Oklahoma City law firm confirmed Friday. He was 79.

No cause of death reported.

Link

American tourist dies in suspected drowning in Ocho Rios

September 15, 2025

Jamaican authorities are probing the suspected drowning of a 58-year-old American tourist who died while snorkeling in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Saturday. The deceased, a male, was reportedly from Port Charlotte in Florida. He was taken to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In a statement on Sunday, Sandals Resorts International, which did not name the guest, said it was “deeply saddened” over the tragedy. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a guest who experienced a medical emergency while participating in an outside snorkeling excursion,” it said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five bodies pulled from the water in a week around Houston:

HPD: Fifth body pulled from Houston bayous this week

September 20, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Houston police are investigating after a body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou Saturday morning, the latest in a string of similar discoveries. Investigators said the first call came in just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hirsch Road, but nothing was found at that location. A second call came in later, this time reporting a body in the water near North York Street in Houston’s Second Ward. HPD’s dive team responded and recovered the body. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. This marks at least the fifth body pulled from area waterways in less than a week, according to information confirmed by HPD: Monday: Two bodies were recovered. One was identified as a missing University of Houston student found in Brays Bayou. The other was recovered from a canal near 13400 East Freeway at Greens Bayou, a case the medical examiner ruled as natural causes. Tuesday: A body was pulled from White Oak Bayou near 2200 White Oak Drive after a witness spotted it. The cause of death is still pending. Thursday: Witnesses reported seeing someone jump into Buffalo Bayou near Jensen Drive and Navigation Boulevard and never resurface. That case has been ruled a drowning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in Belvidere pond

September 15, 2025

BELVIDERE, Ill. – Belvidere police were called to Spencer Park for a report of a possible dead body in one of the ponds. First responders found the body face down in the water on the north side of the park. Belvidere Fire Department divers were able to recover the body of a Hispanic man in his 50s. The body was turned over to the Boone County Coroner’s Office. While the case is under investigation, police say there are no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phenix City police investigate after man found dead in pool

September 15, 2025

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead, submerged in a pool Monday evening. The man’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. An autopsy will be performed to determine what happened.

No age reported.

Link

Swimmer dies after apparent medical incident near Willamette Mission Park

September 14, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died Saturday afternoon after officials say he likely suffered a medical incident while swimming in the Willamette River near Willamette Mission Park. At about 3:45 p.m., authorities said a Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy and a safety officer were working marine patrol on the river, when the deputy saw people in the water and heard someone yelling for help. Both officials responded in the patrol boat and pulled an unconscious man from the river. Despite the deputy and officer giving the man CPR in the boat, he was pronounced dead soon after the paramedics arrived.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Report: SFPD recruit’s death caused by organ failure due to ‘high intensity training’

September 17, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — A 30-year-old San Francisco police recruit who collapsed during a high-intensity training drill died from massive organ failure caused by extreme physical exertion, according to a newly released report from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Jon-Marques Psalms died on Aug. 22, two days after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise at the San Francisco Police Academy, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The exercise was part of a defensive tactics drill meant to simulate hand-to-hand combat using padded protective gear. The cause of death is listed as “sequelae of rhabdomyolysis in the setting of a high-intensity training exercise.” The manner of death is classified as an accident, according to the report. The report states Psalms suffered multi-organ failure, including liver and kidney failure, along with internal bleeding. He was 14 weeks into a 34-week police academy program, having joined Recruit Class No. 386 in May. Psalms, a Southern California native and former tech industry worker in the Bay Area, had recently changed careers to pursue law enforcement.

Researcher’s Note – All Silicon Valley tech corps had “vaccination” mandates for employees.

Link

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 14:

Jacksonville police sergeant dies after medical emergency

September 22, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – Jacksonville Police Sgt. Brian Baptist has died, Jacksonville Police Department announced Monday. He was 49. Baptist was with friends when he suffered a medical emergency, the department said. Preliminary reports indicated he died of natural causes. Baptist was a 20-year veteran of Jacksonville Police Department, having been with the force since November 2004.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bay Area deputy, 22, found dead after possible fall

September 21, 2025

Santa Rosa, CA – A Bay Area corrections officer died after a possible fall from a horse, prompting an outpouring of grief from her North Bay community. Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, Sonoma County fire personnel responded to a call on the 4000 block of Taylor Avenue in Santa Rosa. There, they discovered Kylee Johnson, 22, an off-duty deputy with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had fallen from a horse; she was pronounced deceased. “At this time, it is unclear whether the fall was the cause of her passing or if a medical event occurred,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

Link

Louisville Metro Police Foundation announces ‘tragic passing’ of five-year veteran LMPD officer

September 20, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has tragically passed away. According to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Officer Angela Embry passed away on Thursday. The foundation did not disclose details on Embry’s passing but said they are raising money to help with her funeral expenses. Embry was a five-year veteran with the department and was described as “quiet but impactful.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hurst police chief dies unexpectedly

September 19, 2025

HURST, Texas – The Hurst Police Department is mourning the loss of Chief Steve Niekamp. On Thursday, the city of Hurst announced Chief Niekamp’s unexpected death due to a health complication. SKY 4 captured video of fellow officers outside the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for a procession that was held on Friday afternoon. Niekamp had been with the department since 1990 and was promoted to chief in 2018. The 56-year-old leaves behind a wife and family members.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Retired veteran Fairfield police sergeant passes away

September 19, 2025

FAIRFIELD TWP., NJ – Retired Fairfield Police Sergeant Joseph Keegan passed away as of Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to police authorities. During his career, he was an emergency medical technician and a member of the department’s Emergency Services Unit. He retired from active service with the department on June 30, 2018.

Researcher’s Note – Joseph “Joe” Keegan, 61 , of Parsippany, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on September 17, 2025: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly Dies Suddenly

September 17, 2025

Teaneck, NJ – Former Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly [55] died suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 17, Mayor Mark Schwartz confirmed. The cause of death was unknown as of press time, the mayor said. The former chief retired in 2023 after more than 30 years of service.

Link

Detective dies from medical emergency

September 17, 2025

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. – A detective from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Deputy Amos “Mitchell” Adkins passed away from a medical emergency on Sept. 14, according to deputies. Deputy Adkins faithfully served and retired from the Kentucky State Police before joining the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2018.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former police officer passes away, funeral scheduled for Thursday

September 15, 2025

DICKINSON, ND — A former Senior Patrol Officer with the Dickinson Police Department has passed away. Ronald “Ron” Eugene Van Doorne, 66, died Sunday, Sept. 14. “Ron was a dedicated public servant, and had been serving in a School Resource Officer role at the time of his retirement from the DPD,” said the Dickinson Police Department in a public statement. “He continued his service to the public at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for several years after. Our thoughts are with his family, both blood and blue.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three jailers or jail staff “died suddenly”:

Maryland Dad Joshua Freeman Dies Suddenly Days Before 44 th Birthday

September 18, 2025

A family in Maryland is grieving after a beloved father and corrections officer died unexpectedly, days before his 44th birthday. At the time of his death, he was serving as a correctional officer for Worcester County.

Researcher’s Note – Maryland prisons start vaccinating [sic] employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avenal State Prison mourns passing of Officer Enrique Aguirre

September 16, 2025

Avenal State Prison [CA] is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Enrique Aguirre. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Aguirre worked for the department for nearly two decades. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, Aguirre reported to Avenal State Prison in March 2007, where he worked until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

CHCF mourns passing of Ogochukwu Ofomah

September 15, 2025

California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton is mourning the passing of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Ogochukwu Ofomah, who passed away Sept. 7, 2025. Ofomah began her career with California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) as a CNA at CHCF in August 2024. She remained at the institution until her untimely passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

37-year-old Anchorage inmate found dead in his cell, troopers say

September 17, 2025

A 37-year-old man died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, according to state officials. Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch Wednesday that Kurt Malutin was discovered in a general housing unit cell at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. “Correctional Officers and (Alaska Department of Corrections) medical staff already in the housing unit began immediate life-saving measures, which were continued by the Anchorage Fire Department,” troopers said. “Despite these efforts, Malutin was declared deceased around 9:35 p.m.” No foul play is suspected, but the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Colorado firefighter credited with rescuing another firefighter dies of work-related cancer, fire officials say

September 22, 2025

An Arvada firefighter and EMT has died as a result of cancer related to his work, according to fire department officials. Kevin “KJ” Jacovetta [63] died on Friday, the Arvada Fire Protection District said in a statement on Monday. He joined the department as a volunteer in 1988 and became a full-time firefighter in 1999. In 2011, Jacovetta was severely burned while rescuing another firefighter from a house fire, for which he earned the Medal of Valor. After recovering from his injuries, he returned to duty, but complications from those injuries led to his retirement in 2021 and his cancer diagnosis in 2023.

Link

Mercer Co. Fire District mourns death of Chief Glenn Phillips

September 21, 2025

A Kentucky fire district is mourning its former chief, who died Sunday. Mercer County Fire District Chief Glenn Phillips had also worked for the Lexington Fire Department for 21 years, beginning in 1987. Citing poor health, Phillips resigned as the chief of the fire district — which operates eight stations — in August, according to the Harrodsburg Herald.

Researcher’s Note – “I have a condition called myasthenia gravis , a neuromuscular disorder that leaves me very fatigued, tired and pretty much useless ,” Phillips said via email. “ I lasted a long as I could ”: Link

No age reported.

Link

Dracut Fire mourning unexpected death of active-duty firefighter

September 20, 2025

DRACUT, Mass. — Dracut Fire is mourning the unexpected death of an active-duty firefighter. Firefighter Jacob Martin passed away on Thursday due to a medical condition at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 32 years old. Firefighter Martin graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in February of 2023 and joined the department immediately. He was assigned to Engine 2 and worked out of the Jones Avenue Fire Station.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emergency management director dies

September 18, 2025

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. – The Johnson County Emergency Management Director has passed away, according to the Paintsville Fire Department. Gary McClure, EM-1, was also the Safety Officer for Paintsville Fire Department. The fire department said McClure passed away “after a long and courageous battle with illness.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Houston Firefighter Dies after Suffering Medical Emergency

September 17, 2025

The Houston Fire Department is mourning the death of a veteran firefighter who died nearly a week after being stricken while on-duty. Firefighter/Paramedic Stephen Scott passed away following complications he suffered during a medical emergency, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association shared Wednesday afternoon. Scott had almost 30 years with the department. The fire department said Scott was in an ambulance transporting a patient when he suffered the medical emergency. He was taken to HCA Kingswood where doctors found more advanced treatment was needed and he was taken flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. He underwent surgery but was unable to recover and passed away Wednesday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two hikers “died suddenly”:

South Jersey Woman Collapses, Dies On National Park Hiking Trail

September 22, 2025

MOAB, UT — A Salem County woman died after collapsing at a Utah National Park, authorities said. Lois Marcasciano, 76, collapsed near the trailhead of Mesa Arch Trail at Canyonlands National Park in the late afternoon of Sept. 17, the National Park Service said. When rangers arrived at the scene, bystanders were giving care to Marcasciano, a Pittsgrove resident, authorities said. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hiker found dead on Shaw Butte in north Phoenix

September 15, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — An investigation is underway after a hiker was found dead on Shaw Butte in north Phoenix. Technical rescue crews responded to Shaw Butte near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road for reports of an unconscious hiker on Monday afternoon. Crews made their way up the mountain and found the hiker, who was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Surfers, family mourn loss of Tybee Island surfing legend

September 20, 2025

Tybee Island [GA] has lost a surfing legend. Randall Kato of Hinesville, and owner of Kato’s Floor Covering, recently passed away his daughter confirmed on Facebook. A Hawaiian native, Kato found a renewed love of surfing years ago after moving to the East Coast, a 2014 Savannah Morning News article chronicled. He settled in Hinesville after completing his service in the U.S. Army at Fort Stewart. He was a longtime competitor in surfing and paddleboard competitions who turned 67 in 2025.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two restaurateurs “died suddenly”:

Remembering Yuji Umeki, owner of Search & Destroy and Kenka on St. Mark’s Place

September 22, 2025

New York, NY – We were sorry to learn of the passing of Yuji Umeki [63], who for years anchored 25 St. Mark’s Place with Search & Destroy and Kenka. He died unexpectedly earlier this month. There is a notice about his death on the front door of Kenka, the popular Izakaya-style restaurant on the lower level here between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. Instagram tributes describe him as “vibrant” and “a true punk rocker.” He will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brownie’s ‘The Shed’ owner Jason Brown dies at 38

September 18, 2025

Louisville [KY] lost a passionate entrepreneur and community champion with the unexpected death of Jason Ross Brown at age 38 on Sept. 11. Jason, the owner and operator of Brownie’s “The Shed” Grille and Bar, was laid to rest on Sept. 17 following a memorial service at Chapel in the Woods.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bergen County Dad, Realtor Charlie Diehl Dies Unexpectedly

September 21, 2025

The sudden death of a North [New] Jersey dad, realtor, and restaurateur is spreading shock through the community. John “Charlie” Diehl died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 15. He was 49 years old. He worked as a realtor and trained with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu family at Notorious MMA, who described themselves as “heartbroken to share the passing of our dear friend and teammate.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

CHP investigating role of medical emergency in driver’s death on Marsh Creek Road

September 22, 2025

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver who was found in his crashed vehicle Saturday morning in unincorporated Contra Costa County. A preliminary investigation found the vehicle had left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into trees before going down an embankment. The highway patrol is trying to determine whether the driver suffered a medical emergency before the vehicle left the roadway, CHP spokesman Dan Gilmore said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Anchorage man found dead in crashed vehicle near Chitina, troopers say

September 19, 2025

An Anchorage man missing for more than a week was found dead in his crashed vehicle off the Edgerton Highway, north of Chitina, Alaska State Troopers said Friday. Troopers say 33-year-old Carl DeGross was found deceased on Thursday in the back seat of the vehicle he had been driving. The vehicle was in an area hidden from the road near Mile 27 of the Edgerton Highway. A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle had “departed the roadway at a high rate of speed, crashing through trees before coming to a stop in a location not easily visible from the roadway,” troopers said in an online statement. DeGross was reported missing on Sept. 8 after he didn’t return from a fishing trip to Valdez, according to troopers. He was last seen the previous day leaving a gas station in Glennallen and driving toward Palmer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies after medical emergency leads to crash in Anchorage

September 15, 2025

Anchorage [AK] Police are investigating a deadly crash at Debarr Road and Lake Otis Parkway. It happened just after 9:30 Sunday morning. Investigators say the driver of a white truck suffered a medical emergency, lost control, and hit a tree. Medics rushed the driver to the hospital, where they later died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Medical emergency may have led to fatal Patrick County crash

September 16, 2025

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that led to the death of a woman. Jessie Lea Plasters, 53, of Patrick Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash September 16 at 5:29 a.m. on Pleasant View Drive, at the intersection of Spring Road in Patrick County, according to police. Police say Plasters was driving a Chevrolet Colorado northbound on Spring Road and tried to turn left on Pleasant View Road, when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. Police say Plasters was wearing her seatbelt and is believed to have had a medical emergency while driving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Minerva man dies after single-vehicle crash in Mahoning County

September 16, 2025

CANTON, Ohio ‒ A 64-year-old Minerva man died following a traffic crash in Mahoning County on Sept. 9. Michael S. Winn may have suffered a medical incident before the crash, said Tamara “Tammy” Wilkes, a death investigator for the Stark County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. Sept. 14 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. A ruling is pending on the cause and manner of death. A report prepared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:02 p.m. on Seacrist Road just north of Salem-Alliance Road in Goshen Township. Winn was going north in a silver 2002 Ford Ranger pickup when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree. He was initially taken to Aultman Alliance Community Hospital with injuries that the highway patrol characterized as suspected to be serious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on September 13:

Michigan City firefighter dies in single-vehicle crash

September 13, 2025

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Michigan City firefighter is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. Police were dispatched to Schultz Road just before 10:30, where they found 32-year-old Richard Nagy. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving eastbound along Schultz Road when the car went off the road, hit two trees, a guy wire attached to a utility pole and a wooden fence. It stopped in a corn field where it became engulfed in flames. Nagy has served on the Michigan City Fire Department with honor and dedication since 2022.

Link

Man found dead at Walker County flea market

September 21, 2025

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A man was found dead at a Walker County flea market earlier Saturday. Walker County Sheriff, Nick Smith, said deputies responded to the market along Highway 78 in the Argo area for a call reporting a deceased individual. After arriving, the man was found by deputies inside a porta-potty. After investigating, foul play did not appear to play a factor in the man’s death at this time. He was wearing a hospital bracelet when he was found, according to Smith. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Man found dead in stopped car at Dothan intersection

September 20, 2025

DOTHAN, Ala. – A man was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a car stopped at an intersection in Dothan. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, Dothan police were called to the intersection of West Powell Street and Herring Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. Byrd said police tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. The man was identified as 41-year-old Joel Nicholson of Dothan. Byrd said Nicholson was the only occupant of the car. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. Byrd said that an autopsy has been arranged.

Link

Person found dead inside pickup truck on 540 in Cary, police investigating

September 20, 2025

Cary [NC] police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a pickup truck Saturday afternoon. According to the Cary Police Department, officers were notified around 3 p.m. by drivers on N.C. Highway 540 at Green Level West Road. Police said a driver saw someone in a black Ford F-150 who appeared “distressed and unresponsive.” Police said when they arrived, the person in the truck was dead. While police said their investigation was preliminary, they did not suspect foul play was involved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Owner of well-known CT tree service remembered as a skilled arborist, kind person

September 19, 2025

The owner of a well-known Connecticut tree service is being remembered as a talented arborist and a kind person after his sudden death this week. Joshua Alexander Walmsley, 36, died Tuesday, according to the Facebook page of his company, Green Valley Tree LLC. His death was not suspicious, according to Connecticut State Police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diner collapses while eating at steak restaurant before staff ‘dump him outside [to] die’

September 18, 2025

Staff at a steak restaurant dumped a diner’s body outside after he had collapsed at a table, police say. Jessie Mobley Jr, 34, passed out at his table at the steakhouse after his meal, but employees allegedly placed him and his belongings outside a hair and beauty college nearby. It is understood the staff thought Mr Mobley was homeless, and did not call police for assistance. A student discovered the man’s body the next morning near the college in Houston, Texas. Authorities identified the man and let his father, Jessie Mobley, Sr., and his step-mother, Renee Mobley, to see him one last time. Renee said: “The way we seen him was horrible. He has turned purple. There were signs of decay.” His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Link

Man dies after being unresponsive on Universal Epic Universe Stardust Racers coaster

September 18, 2025

ORLANDO, FL — Universal Orlando Resorts confirmed that a man in his 30s became unresponsive on Wednesday while riding the Stardust Racers ride and was taken to an area hospital, where he died, WFTV reported. The man’s identity was not released. ABC News reported that he became unresponsive in the middle of the ride. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s office has the man’s body and has scheduled an examination. A cause of death was not immediately determined, NBC News reported. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete, park officials told WFTV. The company said it is working with the sheriff’s office.

Link

Huntsville Police: Man found dead in home, no foul play suspected

September 18, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man found dead in his home on Wednesday morning died from medical complications, the Huntsville Police Department said following a Major Crimes Unit investigation. HPD said at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a dead person in a home on Clovercrest Drive. The investigation determined that the victim died from medical complications, and foul play is not suspected. A department spokesperson also told New 19 that all deaths that occur in a home or outside of a medical facility are investigated by the Major Crimes Unit, with some exceptions for people going through hospice care or something similar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Air Force Vet Jesse Sullivan, IUEC Union Member, Dies At 48

September 17, 2025

Woodbridge, VA – He survived serving as a firefighter in Kuwait with the United States Air Force — but Jesse Allen Sullivan, a Virginia native, died unexpectedly at 48, leaving behind a devastated family and a community rallying to honor his life. When he returned from Kuwait, Sullivan went on to become a fixture as an elevator mechanic with Otis for more than two decades as a member of IUEC Local 10.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Employee dies after experiencing medical emergency at Spring Hill GM plant

September 16, 2025

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – An employee died following a medical emergency at the General Motors manufacturing plant in Spring Hill on Monday. The employee was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Researcher’s Note - GM requires U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination [sic] status: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NJ Dad, 36, Dies Suddenly, Leaves Pregnant Wife, Young Son

September 15, 2025

Brick, NJ – The Brick Township community is mourning the sudden loss of local dad Matthew Michael Matera, who died unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 10, according to his obituary from the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home. He was 36. Matera was born in Point Pleasant and spent his childhood in Cape Coral, FL, before returning to New Jersey, where he built a life with his wife, Jen, according to his obituary. Together, they were raising their 2½-year-old son, Matthew James “MJ,” and were expecting their second son this November, his obituary reads. Matera owned Triple M. Motors in Point Pleasant, where he worked alongside his brother, Jimmy, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman Celebrates Engagement With Best Friend—No Idea in Days She’d Be Gone

September 15, 2025

New York – In a TikTok video, Erin O’Neil shared her experience when, five days after celebrating a new chapter with her fiance, she faced the sudden and devastating passing of her best friend. O’Neil, 31, told Newsweek about how she is now navigating wedding planning while trying to honor the memory of the woman who should have been by her side. O’Neil’s best friend, Sarah, passed away from acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. The two met 13 years ago on a club gymnastics team at Boston University.

Link

Missing Bradford County man found dead

September 15, 2025

SHESHEQUIN TWP., Pa. – A Bradford County man who was reported missing in early September has been found dead, as stated in a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Curtis Ammerman, 46, of Sheshequin Township, was found dead on Sunday, Sept. 14, following a search led by Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, the release states. Officials say Ammerman was found during an investigation into his disappearance at the beginning of September. Officials say that no incident of foul play is suspected in Ammerman’s death, and there is no threat to the public.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Won, 31

September 22, 2025

Stephen Won, age 31, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away unexpectedly on September 17th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Carter, 59

September 22, 2025

WESTFORD, MA – Sandra Marie (Maloney) Carter, 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dalton Gage James, 28

September 22, 2025

Fargo, GA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dalton Gage James, born June 9, 1997, who left us suddenly on September 19, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Clayton Branan, 63

September 21, 2025

Peoria, IL – Michael Clayton Branan, age 63, of Peoria, passed away September 19, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela M. Holcomb, 55

September 21, 2025

Peoria, IL – Angela M. Holcomb, age 55, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at her home with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Manier, 52

September 21, 2025

Springfield, MO – Eric Dean Manier passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52 in Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital on September 17, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – The Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital provides inpatient rehabilitation services for patients recovering from strokes, brain or spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic injuries and other conditions: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

JoAnn Elias, 32

September 21, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – JoAnn Elias, age 32, beloved wife, daughter, and sister, passed away August 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fernando Berrones, Sr., 49

September 20, 2025

Fernando Berrones, Sr., 49, of Williamsport [PA], died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcus Bailey, 49

September 20, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Marcus D. Bailey passed away on the morning of August 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He had recently been diagnosed with a large brain tumor. He was 49. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from ITT Technical Institute and subsequently earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and accounting from the University of New Mexico. He was employed by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Link

James P. McKenna, 63

September 19, 2025

Peoria, IL – James (Jim) P. McKenna was 63 years old when he passed away in his home on Wednesday September 10th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Essence Sharie Preyer, 33

September 19, 2025

Essence Sharie Preyer, 33, of Stamford [CT], passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2025 in New Canaan. Essence worked in customer service in Stamford, Greenwich, and Darien, delighting many with her stories, including a memorable encounter with Diana Ross. Most recently, she was a cherished member of the New Canaan Playhouse.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Lawson, 35

September 19, 2025

James George Lawson, of Oak Bluffs [MA], died suddenly at home on Friday, August 28, from complications of Type 1 Diabetes. He was 35. In recent years, he did web development, designed fonts, logos and dabbled in video game creation. He most recently began a tech support company targeting older users.

Link

Keith David Kennell, 64

September 18, 2025

Keith David Kennell, 64, of Lowpoint, IL, took his last breath on earth and his first breath in heaven on Saturday, September 13, 2025. He passed away from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was very thankful for the many prayers, cards, visits, and phone calls he received from family and friends after his ALS diagnosis in February of 2025.

Link

Deborah Rae McGrew, 63

September 17, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Deborah Rae McGrew, age 63, of East Peoria, IL, gained her wings on September 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Rene Pollman, 66

September 17, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gary Rene Pollman, 66, of Pekin, passed away Friday, September 12, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall “Randy” Lee Purtilar, 58

September 17, 2025

Peoria, IL – Randall “Randy” Lee Purtilar, 58, of Peoria, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sogbety Diomande, 46

September 17, 2025

Mansfield, OH – Sogbety Diomande, a man of abounding joy and enthusiasm, passed from this life on September 11, 2025, at the age of 46. Sogbety, Master Drummer, touched many lives through his drumming, dancing, and teaching of West African Culture. Countless children and adults alike have shared about the smiles he inspired through music and dance from Côte d’Ivoire.

Researcher’s Note – My beautiful, kind, sweet, intelligent, talented, incredible former husband of 14 years (1999-2014) passed away suddenly last week. I am feeling shocked and empty. Fly high, dear Sogbety Diomande: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine “Payton” Ann Jett, 51

September 17, 2025

Peoria, IL – Christine “Payton” Ann Jett, age 51, of Peoria, passed away on September 15, 2025, at Carle Methodist Hospital after a short but fiercely courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Michael White, 47

September 16, 2025

Michael J. White, 47, of Nanticoke [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at his home. Michael entered the Air Force in 1998, serving in Rhein-Mein, Germany for the duration of his service to his country. Michael received an honorable discharge after getting injured. He worked as an addictions counselor in the Wyoming Valley before becoming permanently disabled.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Ecklebarger, 46

September 16, 2025

Eric L. Ecklebarger, age 46, of Evansville, WI, formerly of New Paris, IN, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Sept.12, 2025. After graduating from high school, he began his career with the power companies working as a control room operator. He worked for power plants in the Northwest, but has spent the last 22 years at the Alliant Energy power plant in Beloit, WI. Eric was a member of IBEW Local 965.

Researcher’s Note – ‘An honor to be here’: Alliant Energy Center serves as a federal mass vaccination [sic] center: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Edward “Bob” Elliott, 65

September 16, 2025

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Robert Edward “Bob” Elliott grew up in Hayward, CA, and attended Tennyson High School. He enjoyed traveling and attending NASCAR races around the country with his brother, Gerry. He worked at Ken’s Tires for many years, and at DIY Hardware until his unexpected passing from AML (leukemia).

Link

Fulcrum7 Contributing Author Eric Huffman Passes Away

September 16, 2025

Eric Smith Huffman, age 49, passed away on September 12, 2025, at his home in Rugby, VA, surrounded by his family and is now resting peacefully, awaiting the return of Jesus. Eric held an associate’s degree in electronics engineering and later in life worked as a dental technician in his own dental lab making dentures.

Link

Austyn Jakiah McDaniel, 24

September 15, 2025

Austyn Jakiah McDaniel, 24, of Claypool, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2025. If you or someone you love is struggling, you are not alone. Contact the suicide & crisis lifeline any time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William “Bill” Leonard Bowman, 65

September 15, 2025

Dayton, NV - William “Bill” Leonard Bowman, a God-fearing, baptized follower of Christ, was born on April 4, 1960, in Carson City, Nevada, and went to Heaven on August 3, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. In January 2023, Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic cancer and given just months to live. Through the prayers of hundreds, God’s miracles, and his typical strength, he defied the odds and lived nearly three more years.

Link

Reported on September 12:

Shivam Luthra, 22

September 12, 2025

Shivam Luthra, age 22, passed away Thursday, September 11, 2025, at his residence. Mr. Luthra was born January 12, 2003, in Pathankot, India. He was employed at the Hop In in Dublin, Georgia. [Hop In is a gas station/convenience store.]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on September 10:

David L. Adams, 53

September 10, 2025

Peoria Heights, IL – David L. Adams, 53, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away on Sunday September 7, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Antoine Edwards, 33

September 10, 2025

Dublin, GA - Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Nicholas Antoine Edwards will be held Saturday, September 20, 2025. Nicholas was born August 19, 1992, to the parentage of Dorothy Edwards Green and Samuel Ransfer at South Miami Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on September 9:

Julio Garcia Foster, 25

September 9, 2025

Mr. Julio Garcia Foster, age 25, passed away Monday, September 8, 2025. He was a student at Middle Georgia Cochran Campus where he was pursuing a degree in Psychology. He was a Chef at the Middle Georgia Cochran Campus.

Researcher’s Note - Middle GA universities begin COVID vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty on campus: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on September 8:

Brandy Mechelle Graham, 35

September 8, 2025

Mrs. Graham was a self-employed hair stylist. Mrs. Graham passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah [GA].

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (486)

Alberta (78)

Tony Brooke Reine, 18, Link

Lisa Jimmo, 69, Link

Chris Bacon, 52, Link

Dino Stewart Kootenay, 55, Link

Anjana Cherivukalayil Raj, 35, Link

Joyce Ann Deschambeau, 60, Link

Linda Sheryl Pratt, 64, Link

Chadney Bruce Leavitt, 50, Link

Warren “Zepp” Willier, 50, Link

Chad Connery Samson, 50, Link

David Wayne Parr, 65, Link

George VanSteenis, 69, Link

Daniel L. Giddens, 69, Link

Victor Rocco Amoruso, 41, Link

Debra Emary, 65, Link

Kevin T. Karbonik, 55, Link

Kulwinder Singh Gill, 54, Link

Gary Allen Packham, 63, Link

Bruce Patrick Poitras, 47, Link

Jeffrey Kirk Butler, 51, Link

Michael Aaron Caywood, 48, Link

Mark Walton, 57, Link

Darcy Edward Red Crane, 44, Link

Kimberly Dawn McLachlin, 38, Link

Thomas McDonald, , 60, Link

Jayce Dakota Ayres Reilly, 28, Link

Cindy Marie Wood, 63, Link

Curtis Howard Moyan, 55, Link

Jason Wesley Speed, 53, Link

Peter Gorkoff, 73, Link

Nicholas Stephen LaBrash, CD, 40, Link

Sherri Fisk, 48, Link

Victoria Jane Kaiser, 47, Link

Kimberley Anne Hill, 61, Link

Kevin Andrew Day, 64, Link

Richard Bakker, 58, Link

Zaza Potskhverashvili, 50, Link

Donte Austin Alexander Waterchief, 24, Link

Jill Sarah Ireland, 41, Link

Taylor Ashleigh Hanna, 28, Link

Leroy Robert Rosenkranz, 53, Link

Leigh Adam Forsyth, 48, Link

Amy Jean Robinson, 45, Link

Karen MacNeill, 64, Link

Kavita Basant, 47, Link

Sean Foley, 31, Link

Don McBain, 64, Link

Noah Slack, stillborn, Link

Edward “Boyce” Roy Sommerfeldt, 66, Link

Karly Kidd, 44, Link

Trevor Michael Stang, 47, Link

Cameron Pearson, 55, Link

Paul Alfred O’Coin, 67, Link

Tyler Andrew Friars, 34, Link

Kurt William Katzmar, 72, Link

Patricia “Trish” Anderson, 57, Link

Douglas Edward Prostebby, 72, Link

Rick Salt, 74, Link

Judy Molnar, 65, Link

Barry Mawer, 73, Link

Stefan Andel, 70, Link

Jason Richardson, 54, Link

Sara Peters Driedger, 36, Link

Elizabeth Borgel, 40, Link

Gregory Jason Girard, 62, Link

Warrant Officer George Joseph Hohl, 40, Link

Annie Janzen, 69, Link

Kenneth Foster, 63, Link

Fred Colin Morin Jr., stillborn, Link

Sharleen Juannita LaVerne Hiron, 64, Link

Tomislav “Tommy” Kovačić, 53, Link

Martin Cherkowski, 63, Link

Ray Scobey, 61, Link

Renee Theresa Henkelman, 59, Link

Jasmine Kayla Okemaysim, 28, Link

Laurie Elizabeth Grahn, 68, Link

Andrew Calvin Warwick, 42, Link

Susan Jean Lynn, 63, Link

British Columbia (6)

Former Maple Leafs Organization Forward Wade MacLeod Passes Away at 38 [“fought a six-year war with cancer, which was removed but later returned in 2023, diagnosed with Stage 4 gliobastoma”], Link

NRI [Non Resident Indian, around 40] dies of heart attack in Canada, Link

Teresa Mary Gares, 74, Link

Wayne Mervin White, 62, Link

Mary Jane Alyward, 74, Link

Raines Mack, 70, Link

Manitoba (5)

Victor Douglas Allan Lysohirka, 70, Link

Derrick K. Leaver, 34, Link

Philip Kelemen, 63, Link

Garry Edward Klyne Jr., 35, Link

Earlen Maxwell Bland, 59, Link

New Brunswick (14)

Kim “Tiny” Moller, 54, Link

Eileen Mary Dauphinee, 63, Link

Shelby Saleen Paul, 21, Link

Brenda Lee Smith, 63, Link

Rex Woods Price, 48, Link

Ocean-Lee Natasha Payne, 28, Link

Francisco “Paco” Lopez, 55, Link

Ralph McNutt , 75, Link

Colin Scott Reginald MacDonald, 35, Link

John Thomas Quinn, 68, Link

Linda Rose Normore, 46, Link

Blane Ronald Boyle, 36, Link

Glenn Ross Ingersoll, 69, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (21)

Gerard Drake, 63, Link

Wade Larry Lewis Hill, 59, Link

Adam Kavanagh, 36, Link

Alejandro V. Ortiz, 61, Link

Donald Edward Parrell, 65, Link

Madeline Williams, 58, Link

Doreen Baker, 65, Link

Howard (Howie) English, 54, Link

Randy Wheeler, 63, Link

Troy Robar, 47, Link

Madeline Mary Flynn, 72, Link

Eileen Sansome, 73, Link

Gary Thomas Hennessey Sr., 61, Link

Kaitlyn Turner, 24, Link

Gordon James Jackson, 65, Link

Stephen Wayne Smith, 50, Link

Chris Slaney, 47, Link

Sarah Scott Stockley, 43, Link

Herbert Edward Rodney Osmond, 61, Link

Charlene Caines-Luffman, 57, Link

Joey Emberley, 61, Link

Nova Scotia (39)

Barbara Ann Boudreau, 75, Link

Carresa Neicel Noel Alleyne, 39, Link

Gary Godwin, 66, Link

Eric Graham Allen, 72, Link

Victor Debaie, 72

September 19, 2025

Thanks to the hepatology clinic.

Researcher’s Note - Hepatology is the branch of medicine that focuses on the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas, including their functions, diseases, and management. While traditionally considered a subspecialty of gastroenterology, it has emerged as a distinct area of study due to advances in understanding liver diseases like cirrhosis, hepatitis, and liver cancer. A doctor who specializes in this field is called a hepatologist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Theresa Sidney, 73, Link

Daniel Calvin Turple, 53, Link

Darlene Faye Power, 64, Link

Shirley Danette Lorraine Kelly MacKenzie, 43, Link

Tamara Marie (Tammy) Fraser, 54, Link

Michael Peter Joseph “Mike” Webb, 67, Link

Lily Lawrence, 73, Link

Danny MacDonald, 59, Link

Catherine Ann “Cathy” Johnston, 69, Link

Earl Northup, 59, Link

Wade Benjamin Lake, 69, Link

Wendy Dawn Weir-Margeson, 66, Link

Peter Mark Spicer, 68, Link

Karen Elizabeth Atkins, 69

September 18, 2025

Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 15, 2025, at home. Donations in her memory may be made to FSHD Canada Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Canada or Cure HHT Canada.

Researcher’s Note - Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy or FSHD is the most prevalent of the nine primary types of muscular dystrophy affecting adults and children. Muscular dystrophy in general connotes a genetic, hereditary muscle disease that causes progressive muscle weakness. FSHD is also broadly characterized as a neuromuscular disease (NMD), as muscular dystrophy is a subset of NMD. Muscular dystrophies are alike in that they cause progressive skeletal muscle weakness, defects in the biochemical, physical and structural components of muscle, and the death of muscle cells and tissue. However, researchers believe that the causes of each of the muscular dystrophies are not necessarily the same. The disorder is inherited, meaning it is passed down from parent to child. HHT patients can develop abnormal blood vessels in the face, lips, mouth, nostrils and hands, called telangiectasias. These lesions can bleed quite severely; in fact, nostril telangiectasias cause those infamous nose bleeds most patients experience. Those with HHT can also develop abnormal blood vessels in organs, called arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). These can occur in the lungs, brain, liver, gastro-intestinal tract and spine. The best defense against HHT is regular visits to an HHT centre of excellence for diagnostic screening, which allow a better understanding of how the disease is manifesting in you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caleigh Skylar Goyetche, 27, Link

Kenneth James KarisAllen, 66, Link

James Joseph Ulrich, 72, Link

John Adams, 65, Link

Colleen Elizabeth Reimer, 65, Link

Eileen Mary Dauph, 63, Link

John David Gordon Munroe, 65, Link

Julia Fay Smith, 65, Link

Karen Lynn Deveau, 62, Link

Patricia Ann VanBuskirk, 71, Link

Holly Joy Dominix, 61, Link

Diana Shirley Goodwin, 66, Link

Joyce Alice Clarke, 71, Link

Ryan Anthony Sheppard, 26, Link

Nancy Annett McGregor, 63, Link

Terence Joseph Smith, 54, Link

C. Marlene Knowlton, 70, Link

F. James “Jim” Reid, 63, Link

Maeghen Beth Chaisson, 44, Link

Wilfred Jeffrey Nolan, 62, Link

Ontario (259)

‘She loved people’: Veteran Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61, Link

Former Rogers President & CEO Nadir Mohamed [69] has passed away, Link

Lee Reid-Anstey, 50, Link

Will Paterson, 59, Link

Brenda Tang, 53, Link

Melody Cruz Sohail, 56, Link

Victoria Elaine Elm, 63, Link

Ross Alfred Byers, 66, Link

Ralph Thomas Olive, 74, Link

Enza Marcello, 56, Link

Vincenzo Dugo, 71, Link

Jaime Ulep Udaundo Sr., 72, Link

Robert William Goyette, 60, Link

Terry McKenna, 60, Link

Brenda Frances Tucker, 64, Link

Michael Sobrinho, 53, Link

Janet Melanson, 73, Link

Sharon Crosdale, 57, Link

Anita Margaret Fortier, 74, Link

William “Doug” Douglas Williams, 63, Link

Suzanne Patricia Martin, 65, Link

Derek Dubreuil, 52, Link

Janice Evelyn Giacomoni, 63

September 21, 2025

On Friday September 19th, 2025 after facing corticobasal degeneration.

Researcher’s Note - Corticobasal degeneration (CBD) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes cognitive and movement problems by damaging the cerebral cortex and basal ganglia, often due to tau protein buildup. Symptoms include stiffness, muscle jerks, balance issues, and difficulty with coordination, speech, swallowing, and memory. While there is no cure, treatments can help manage symptoms, and affected individuals typically live for several years after symptom onset.

Link

Roberto Flores, 54, Link

Stuart Peter Woods, 40, Link

Eyal Steven Minuskin, 67, Link

Daniel “Dan” Howard Sturges, 74, Link

Donna May Alice Sisson, 62, Link

Joni Stewart, 67, Link

Ralph Kunitzky, 73, Link

Wendell Vankoughnett, 62, Link

Brandon List, 53, Link

Jeffery David Brunt, 59, Link

Kudrat Kaur Dhanoa, stillborn, Link

Joan Lair, 61, Link

Christine Theresa Rapiti, 59, Link

Robert Justa, 56, Link

Nicole Thorne-Thomsen, 53, Link

Amato Mongelluzzo, 64, Link

Michael Brookes, 63, Link

Eileen Marie Carnevale, 59, Link

Ana De Carvalho Cambas, 57, Link

Brenda Geyshick, 61, Link

Alexander ‘Sandy’ James Matheson, 65, Link