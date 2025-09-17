A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (64)

Ted Mann, Writer and Producer on ‘Deadwood’ and ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 72

September 10, 2025

Ted Mann, the Emmy-winning television writer and producer who served in both capacities on “Deadwood” and “NYPD Blue,” died Sept. 4 in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 72. His daughter Elizabeth reported that he died after a battle with lung cancer. Born in Canada, Mann began his career as an editor for the National Lampoon in the 1970s.

Chicago house pioneer Keith Nunnally has passed away

September 9, 2025

Keith Nunnally, the iconic voice behind JM Silk’s ‘Jack Your Body’, has passed away. The news was shared on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, by his longtime collaborator Steve “Silk” Hurley, who noted that Nunnally had faced “several health challenges” over the past year. In 2024, Nunnally reunited with Hurley for his final performance at Chicago’s Pritzker Pavilion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Double bassist Jessica Gilliam-Valls has died

September 12, 2025

The death of double bassist Jessica Gilliam Valls was announced on 11 September 2025. Gilliam-Valls, 55, was found at home when she did not report to her teaching duties as director of orchestras at Dripping Springs Independent School District in Texas. She played regularly with the Austin and San Antonio symphonies and was previously principal bassist for the Orquestra da Rádio e Televisão Cultura in São Paulo, Brazil.

Researcher’s Note – Austin Symphony’s “vaccination” mandate: These protocols apply to all patrons, staff, and volunteers: Proof of a negative test or vaccination [sic] to be shown via digital device/physical card/ printed copy of test result along with a government issued I.D.

No cause of death reported.

Miami Hall of Famer Rick Kuraly Passes Away

September 9, 2025

Miami Hall of Famer Rick Kuraly ‘83 passed away on September 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. He was 65 years old.

Researcher’s Note – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard “Rick” Kuraly, who died peacefully on September 4, 2025, at the age of 65, in Columbus, Ohio, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer: Link

Former NHLPA executive director Goodenow passes at 72

September 13, 2025

Dearborn, Mich. – Former NHL Players’ Association executive director Bob Goodenow, who held the post for 13 years and led players through two long work stoppages, has died. The NHLPA said in a release that Goodenow died suddenly at age 72. A cause of death was not given.

Former Syracuse, international basketball pro Tiana Mangakahia dead following cancer diagnosis, family says

September 12, 2025

Tiana Mangakahia, who rose to stardom during her standout run with the Syracuse women’s basketball team, has died, her family said Friday. She was 30. After her collegiate career, Mangakahia played professional basketball abroad, with stints in Russia, France and Australia. Mangakahia’s family said the loss of their loved one left them heartbroken but remembered the former athlete’s “courage and grace.”

A Bigfoot researcher “died suddenly”:

Internationally known ISU researcher Dr. Jeff Meldrum has passed away

September 11, 2025

POCATELLO, ID — One of Idaho State University’s most well-known researchers has passed away. Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a longtime professor of anatomy and anthropology at ISU, has died, according to a Thursday Facebook post from his family. The post stated: “It is with profound sadness that the Meldrum family shares that Dr. Meldrum has passed following a battle with brain cancer. The illness was brief and he passed with his family at his side. He loved teaching and researching Bigfoot. But he was a husband and father first.” Meldrum, age 67, was known as perhaps the world’s leading expert on Bigfoot and wrote several books on the topic. He also appeared on numerous Bigfoot TV programs and documentaries.

Researcher’s Note – Idaho universities will follow vaccine [sic] mandate for employees, while also suing over it: Link

Miami Realtor Darin Tansey Dies Unexpectedly at Age 50

September 13, 2025

Miami [FL] real estate agent Darin Tansey has died. He was 50 years old. His death was confirmed on September 9, 2025. The cause of death remains private. Darin Tansey was a well-known figure in Miami’s luxury market. He worked for the firm Douglas Elliman.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Amanda Brie Scanlan, 46

September 8, 2025

Pekin, IL - Amanda Brie Scanlan, 46, of Clarksville, TN, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 30, 2025. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Illinois Wesleyan University, where she discovered her calling in healthcare. Amanda dedicated her career to the field of dialysis, beginning as a nurse administering treatments, then moving into clinic management, becoming a nurse educator, and ultimately serving as a corporate nurse consultant for Dialysis Clinic, Inc. In Nashville.

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

Ellsworth AFB releases name of airman found deceased

September 13, 2025

RAPID CITY, S.D. – An Ellsworth Air Force Base airman who was found dead on September 2 has been identified. The deceased airman is Staff Sergeant Lonzell Bryant [25], an aerospace propulsion craftsman with the 28th Maintenance Squadron. Staff Sergeant Bryant had served with the squadron since January 2023. He was found dead in his off-base residence last Tuesday.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two public officials in Rock Island, Ill., “died suddenly”:

Former Rock Island alderman passes away

September 9, 2025

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The City of Rock Island shared the announcement to their Facebook page that former first ward alderman Ivory Clark [51] passed away. Clark served as alderman from 2013 to 2021. To remember Clark’s legacy, Rock Island Mayor Ashley Harris issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 8, 2025 as “Ivory Clark Remembrance Day.”

No cause of death reported.

Rock Island County Board member passes away

September 12, 2025

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A Rock Island County Board member passed away after a four-year battle with cancer Friday afternoon. Porter McNeil served as a member of the Rock Island County Board since 2021, he was active in helping to drive community economic efforts, as well as by volunteering with numerous local community organizations, those who knew McNeil said. Since getting word of McNeil’s passing, many have offered their condolences. McNeil worked as a campaign consultant on dozens of projects, including serving as a communications consultant to the Democratic Party of Illinois in 2024 and Illinois Communications Director for the Kerry-Edwards Presidential Campaign in 2004, according to a media release. McNeil was also key in the introduction of State Senator Barack Obama to the Quad Cities on October 2, 2002.

Wayne County Coroner passes away

September 11, 2025

WAYNE CO., Ill. – In Wayne County, it was announced that Coroner Carrie Dagg [46] has died. She had been battling Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She underwent the first of several medical procedures and treatment for the disorder in July of last year. In Carrie’s diverse career, she served her community in a variety of roles. Most recently, she served as the Wayne County Coroner from 2020 to 2025, a position that showcased her dedication to public service and compassion for others. She was a beloved instructor at Frontier Community College, teaching GED, biology, physics, CPR, and first aid for over 20 years.

An infant “died suddenly”:

Elizabeth Ann Meaney, infant

September 9, 2025

Peoria, IL - Elizabeth Ann Meaney, infant daughter of Matthew and Ashleigh (Manby) Meaney, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

9-year-old Bartow County student dies after medical emergency

September 9, 2025

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Schools community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old student. Kevin Trujillo Blas died on Friday after his family says he had a “sudden medical emergency” last month. The fourth-grader attended Kingston Elementary School. One of his former teachers said Kevin will be remembered for his quiet but sweet personality. Kevin’s family wrote in his obituary that he loved to draw, play soccer and take care of his chickens. He touched the lives of many, but he especially cared for his young brother.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Ashley Vasquez Dies in Maryland Days After 19 th Birthday

September 11, 2025

Days after celebrating her birthday, a Maryland family is mourning the unexpected passing of Ashley Vasquez at 19. Thousands of dollars have been raised for Vasquez’s family to offset costs as they prepare for a funeral they never could have imagined planning.

No cause of death reported.

Body recovered in New Prague confirmed to be missing 24-year-old

September 11, 2025

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in a New Prague [MN] field earlier this week as Logan Sampson. The 24-year-old was reported missing early Sunday morning, after leaving his home on the 600 block of Bernas Lane on foot. A cause and manner of death has not yet been released. Sampson’s family said he has a history of seizures, including a recent seizure-related hospitalization. They noted that Sampson sometimes experiences effects for days afterwards.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office shares passing of one of their own

September 10, 2025

RENO, Nev. – Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cristina Duc passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, according to an agency Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Duc worked in the agency from 2006 until her retirement in 2021.

No age reported.

Robeson County Deputy ‘unexpectedly passed away’ after nearly 25 years in law enforcement

September 9, 2025

ROBESON COUNTY, NC – A Robeson County Deputy has passed away after nearly 25 years in law enforcement across North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announces Tuesday morning that Deputy Derrick Locklear had passed away. Locklear had spent his career as a police officer before retiring as a Lieutenant with the UNC Pembroke Police Department prior to joining the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in Feb. 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mich. Officer known for kindness dies from medical emergency after helping disabled veteran finish 5K

September 12, 2025

GRANT, Mich. — Sgt. Don Morsaw was known for helping others. On Saturday, Sept. 6, Morsaw ran a 5K in Alpena. After the race, Morsaw suffered a medical emergency that turned fatal. He was 57 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Ohio firefighter suffers fatal cardiac event after training

September 11, 2025

MARIETTA, Ohio — The United States Fire Administration announced that Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Douglas William Thompson died on Sept. 5 after suffering a cardiac event at home within 24 hours of a department training session held on Sept. 4. Thompson, 65, was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Bridgeport, Conn., and served in the U.S. Army’s 463rd Engineering Battalion before building a career as an entrepreneur, owning Best One Computers on Washington Street in Marietta, according to his obituary. A longtime member of the fire department, Thompson was known for his community service and for sharing his love of the outdoors, music and rail history with family and friends.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

North Idaho firefighter dies of heart attack while fighting wildfire in Arizona

September 10, 2025

A firefighter from Priest River died in the line of duty while fighting a wildfire in northern Arizona on Monday. 70-year-old J. Hank Hester was helping battle the Dragon Bravo Fire burning in the Grand Canyon National Park. Incident command says Hester was assisting with hazard tree removal operations when he suffered a heart attack and died at the scene.

Gregory Monroe, 59

September 13, 2025

NORFOLK, New York – Funeral services with Fireman Honors for Gregory A. Monroe, 59, a resident of Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at the Buck Funeral Home. Greg passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at his home with family at his side. Greg worked several jobs over the years until he began his career at the St. Lawrence County Highway Department, working for 28 1/2 years until cancer forced him to retire. He was a 40 year member of the Norfolk Fire Department.

A jailer and a staffer in California prisons “died suddenly”:

Robert Peterson, retired M&SS II

September 12, 2025

Robert Peterson, a retired Material & Stores Supervisor (M&SS) II, passed away Aug. 24, 2025. He retired in January this year. Peterson began his career with the department in December 2016 as an M&SS at California Correctional Center in Susanville. He then transferred to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown in May 2017. In January 2020, he promoted M&SS II. He was assigned to the warehouse up until his retired in January 2025.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Tennell, retired correctional sergeant

September 12, 2025

Stephen Tennell, a retired correctional sergeant, passed away Sept. 8, 2025. Sgt. Tennell worked for the department for nearly 23 years. He began his career with the department in November 2002 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in March 2003, he reported to San Quentin as a correctional officer. Demonstrating leadership and dedication, he promoted to correctional sergeant in June 2013. Tennell retired from San Quentin in March 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Inmate dead after apparent medical emergency at Yuba County Jail identified

September 10, 2025

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man who died in custody Monday afternoon at the Yuba County Jail has been identified. Christopher Williams, 39, of Marysville, was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. after correctional officers and fire personnel responded to an inmate experiencing a medical emergency, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katy Goodson.

No cause of death reported.

NJ Grandmother, 39, Dies After Sudden Brain Aneurysm, Loved Ones Say

September 10, 2025

A New Jersey mother and grandmother died Monday, Sept. 8, after 17 days in the hospital following a sudden brain aneurysm, her loved ones said. She was 39 years old. A native of Brazil, Poliana Pires Coelho lived in Newark’s Ironbound section and was a devoted single mother to daughters Ana Luisa, 21, Ana Beatriz, 9, and Ana Liz, 3, according to a GoFundMe launched by Richard Arruda in the wake of her death. Poliana was known for her work as an eyelash and eyebrow designer and for painting homes whenever she could to help support her family.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Central Ohio high school baseball community mourns death of Bradley coach Dave Starling

September 9, 2025

Hilliard Bradley [High School] baseball coach Dave Starling, a pillar of the sport in central Ohio, died unexpectedly Sept. 8 while vacationing in South Carolina. He was 71.

No cause of death reported.

Worker who died after fainting in underground Sacramento Costco gas tank identified

September 9, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man from Berkeley has been identified as the person who died after fainting while working underground Monday on a gas tank at a Sacramento Costco. On Tuesday, the Sacramento County coroner identified him as 37-year-old Ashkan Moghaddam. First responders were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to the Costco on Expo Boulevard. A third-party crew member from Ponder Environmental brought in by Costco to clean its underground holding tanks had either passed out from the strong gas fumes or experienced a medical emergency after making his way down, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver crashes into pond after medical emergency at Dalton trash and recycling center

September 13, 2025

A man driving near a Dalton [GA] garbage and recycling center died after going into a cardiac arrest while behind the wheel Saturday. Shortly before 12:30pm, the victim’s pickup truck left the road and went into a pond during a medical emergency, the City of Dalton said in a Facebook post.

No age reported.

Person found dead on Janesville bike trail; police rule out foul play

September 13, 2025

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead on a bike trail in Janesville on Saturday. Police said the death is not considered criminal. Authorities were called to the Ice Age Trail at 7:31 a.m. They found a deceased person on the paved portion of the trail. The investigation revealed that the death occurred under non-criminal circumstances.

No age or cause of death reported.

Loren W. Zimmerman, 61

September 14, 2025

Eureka, IL – Loren W. Zimmerman, 61, of Eureka, IL, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Loren’s life was deeply rooted in Eureka’s farming community.

No cause of death reported.

D. Scott Radley, 64

September 14, 2025

Chillicothe, IL – D. Scott Radley, 64, of Chillicothe, died on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Scott loved motorcycles and traveled the country on his. His family and friends were always his top priority.

No cause of death reported.

Jenna Adams LoScalzo, 57

September 14, 2025

Jenna Adams LoScalzo was born April 5th, 1968 in Denver. She passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd, 2025 in San Diego, CA. She was 57.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Osmundson, 49

September 13, 2025

Robert “Bob” Osmundson, a lifelong resident of Owatonna, MN, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2025, in his home. A man who dedicated his life to the city of Owatonna, he worked at local establishments downtown and committed to them for many years. Most notably, he spent 29 of his 49 years working at Nick’s Pizza Palace. He was also a resident DJ of two different longstanding downtown bars, It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere and Reggie’s Brewhouse, a combined 20 years between the two.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Cornell, 53

September 13, 2025

Scott Lee Cornell, 53, of Bloomington [IN], formerly of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Norman, 41

September 13, 2025

Jason Steven Norman, our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2025, in Eagle Mountain, Utah, at the age of 41. He obtained his license to be a Journeyman electrician and was currently working for the Jordan School District.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Marsh, 43

September 13, 2025

Bryan Charles Marsh, 43, of Steamburg [NY], passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Olean General Hospital. He was currently serving as the Office Manager for Southern Tier Professional Pest Control and had also worked as a mechanic throughout his career.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Ellison, 49

September 13, 2025

Joseph P. Ellison, age 49, of Monroe [MI], passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Joe worked at Bay Corrugated Container Company as a Machine Operator.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Creech, 36

September 13, 2025

Kenly, NC – Randy Tyler Creech, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2025. A skilled diesel mechanic by trade, he had a natural talent for fixing anything with an engine and took pride in getting his hands dirty.

No cause of death reported.

Renée Nichols

September 13, 2025

Nashua, NH – Died suddenly and unexpectedly, early September 5, 2025. Renée confronted cancer twice in her life. She then taught yoga for several years at The Windsoul Wellness Center in Tyngsboro, MA.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Tivnan, 55

September 13, 2025

Sean Tivnan, 55, of Millbury [MA] and formerly of Auburn, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 1, 2025. After college, Sean worked in bartending and hospitality managerial roles in the Philadelphia area. Moving back to Worcester County, he worked for Brew City, O’Connor’s and, most recently, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Scott Schrader, 65

September 12, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gregory Scott Schrader, age 65, of Pekin, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Abraham Richardson, 40

September 12, 2025

West Peoria, IL – Luke Abraham Richardson, 40, of West Peoria, passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Hill, 45

September 12, 2025

Jennifer “Jenn” D. Hill, 45, of Marysville [OH], formerly of Union, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She used her savvy personality and sharp wit to become a Senior National Account Manager VP for Nationwide Insurance, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

Researcher’s Note – Nationwide announces its plan to comply with vaccination [sic] mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Susan Banes, 60

September 12, 2025

Susan Lee Banes, resident of Durango, Colorado, left us suddenly on August 19, 2025, after a brief illness. Susan moved to Durango in 2015 and worked for Housing Solutions of the Southwest until her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Redmon, 39

September 12, 2025

Michael Lee Redmon, 39, of Prospect [OH], died unexpectedly, Friday, July 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Scott, 36

September 12, 2025

Glenside, PA – Stephen (Steve) Scott, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 9th, 2025, just shy of his 37th birthday. He was happily employed by Summit Risk Insurance.

No cause of death reported.

Kristopher Boucher, 41

September 12, 2025

Kristopher Steven Boucher, 41, of Indianapolis [IN], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Through the years, Kris worked in retail and also ran his own construction company.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Boss, 31

September 12, 2025

Sarah Elizabeth Boss, 31, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket [RI], died suddenly at The Miriam Hospital in Providence on September 2, 2025. She worked for Dunkin Donuts in Shell Gas Station on Newport Ave in Pawtucket for several years before becoming a security officer at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, home of RIFC.

No cause of death reported.

Jason MacFarlane, 42

September 12, 2025

Jason Graham MacFarlane [42] of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 29, 2025. In 2020, Jason joined Good360, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the need gap globally by facilitating corporate donations to nonprofit organizations.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Trujillo, 43

September 12, 2025

Willowbrook, IL – Jennifer “Jenny” L. Trujillo, lovingly known as Jennifer Vickers, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, September 8, 2025, at the young age of 43. At just 15 years old, she began working at Lindy’s and Gertie’s, where she remained for more than 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome Edward Waters, 63

September 11, 2025

Peoria, IL – Jerome Edward Waters, 63, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Bogatitus, 56

September 11, 2025

Dennis John “Bogie” Bogatitus, 56, of Seatonville [IL], passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2025, at his home. Dennis was a former construction worker, a 10/33 EMT, and scout master for the Spring Valley Cub Scouts. His last employment was with Waste Management in Ottawa.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Walsh, 50

September 11, 2025

Timothy Brendon Walsh died unexpectedly at home on September 2, 2025. He studied for a year at Mercyhurst College before embarking on his career in manufacturing and industrial supply chain support. He worked for several companies in Sarasota including most recently, Safran, where he proudly helped build parts for the Apache helicopter.

No cause of death reported.

Matt Connell, 51

September 11, 2025

Wentzville, MO – Matt Connell died unexpectedly on September 8, 2025, at his residence. He was only 51 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Matt loved working in the mortgage industry.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Arsenio, 47

September 11, 2025

Steven S. Arsenio, age 47, of Medford, died unexpectedly in Billerica [MA], on Monday, September 8th.

No cause of death reported.

Kirk Reed, 45

September 11, 2025

Norwell, MA – Kirk Buchanan Reed (otherwise known as “Duke” or “K Money”, depending on the audience) peacefully passed away on August 29, 2025. Kirk bravely battled cancer for nearly three years before departing on his 45th birthday. After working as an engineer for several years, he shifted careers to become a Financial Advisor with McNamara Financial.

Link

Julie A. Runyon, 67

September 10, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Julie A. Runyon, 67, of East Peoria, passed away Monday, September 8, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Keri D’Ann Tosh, 48

September 10, 2025

Keri D’Ann Tosh, age 48, of Glasford, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on September 4th, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Nakia Murphy, 50

September 9, 2025

Nakia Cherie Murphy, 50, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2025, in her hometown.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 7:

Michael Pfister, 43

September 7, 2025

Far too soon on July 10, 2025, in Fort Myers, Florida. In memory of Michael memorial donations can be made to Pathstone Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (472)

Alberta (85)

Clifford Roy Smith, 62, Link

Richard Norman Nickel, 62, Link

Diana Arlene Conn, 53, Link

Anita Denise Bilych, 63, Link

Drago Kozina, 69, Link

Richard ‘Opus’ Bakker, 58, Link

Ken Gruninger, 63, Link

Warren Ray Brandon, 58, Link

Sharon Rose Tourangeau, 72, Link

Evangelina Dotimas, 71, Link

Diane Card, 61, Link

Elizabeth Louise Park, 72, Link

Linda Sheflo, 60, Link

Wesley William Cross, 65, Link

Ron Krzanowski, 72, Link

Jo Ann Ramos Tambongco, 45, Link

Cortney Marie Haubi, 26, Link

Patrick Paul Pender, 61, Link

Doug Smith, 72, Link

Carol Bouchard, 68, Link

Brock Tristan Schuler, 51, Link

Jocelyn Amber "Jaii" Chilton, 37, Link

Ralph Chille, 64, Link

Janet Wadham, Link

Elizabeth Ann McInerney, 73, Link

Vasile Fabian, 63, Link

Jax Albert Newman, 24, Link

Brian Izee Heigh, 61, Link

Alfred Steinborn, 63, Link

Grant James Smith, 61, Link

Ethan Kevin John Dolan, 26, Link

Linda Mildred Desjarlais, 74, Link

Nigel David Thompson, 64, Link

Luke Fredrick Kohls, 18, Link

Pamela Jane Mendoza Almarvez, 64, Link

George Garth Poulter, 69, Link

Jason Curtis Brown, 51, Link

Bethany Allyson Sheffield, 35, Link

Christine Ward, 43, Link

Sharon Nyal, 71, Link

Kelly Roxanne Astasiewicz, 59, Link

Zenaida Maria Warunki, 59, Link

Deyky Mena, 38, Link

Allan Hyson, 73, Link

Mads Birkholm, 59, Link

Jacqueline Alison Rorison, 66, Link

Cassie Kjosness, 40, Link

Dean Aaron Boyd, 64, Link

Jo-Ann Ila (Lake) Grove, 61, Link

Jenna Lynn Doll, 37, Link

Crispin David Anderson, 20, Link

Shelagh Erma Fenty, 70, Link

Adam Frederick Caudron, 38, Link

Armenus Junior "Bean" Myles, 66, Link

Maxine Estelle Dawn Douthwright, 52, Link

Randy James Fox, 65, Link

Ronin Cullihall, 14, Link

Dr. Christopher David Rebus, 54, Link

Ricky Allen Fayant, 49, Link

Priscilla McGreer, 39, Link

Ronald Douglas Eaton, 63, Link

Gail Diane Singleton, 46, Link

Carrie Mydlak, 56, Link

James (Jim, Jamie) Dewar Ozon, 72, Link

Ethan Stewart, 22, Link

Kimberly Juanette MacKinnon (Cameron), 56, Link

Thomas Charchuk, 66, Link

Gordon William Byrt, 60, Link

Ron Elmer Sauve, 63, Link

Cynthia Punter, 66, Link

Danny Giesbrecht, 40, Link

Murray Dale Ferguson, 63, Link

Gisele Anna-Marie Houston, 63, Link

Nicole Marie Angeline Anderson, 42, Link

Donald Bystrom, 57, Link

Linda Massey, 64, Link

David John Duncan Jahelka, 74, Link

James "Jimmy John" Sandfly, 63, Link

François Therrien, 37, Link

Jane Louise Olshanowski Bosch, 64, Link

Christopher Januario Fernandes, 58, Link

Steve Komar, 64, Link

William Joe Lyon, 73, Link

Donna Airth, 73, Link

Perry William Mitchell, 60, Link

British Columbia (5)

Katherine Ann Sochan, 64, Link

Connie Beranek, 59, Link

Garry Lee Huk, 68, Link

Michele Fronzo, 65, Link

Sheila Rose Nodwell, 67, Link

Manitoba (13)

Evan Joseph Keith Lilley, 28, Link

Jennifer Donohoe, 56, Link

Judy Lynn Shapiro, 61, Link

Jeremy Kaye, 35, Link

Brent Lechelt, 48, Link

William "Bill" Jacob Doell, 73, Link

Ruth Thiessen, 71, Link

Meagan Monette Patchenose, 31, Link

Monty (Montgomery) Nelson Kehler, 64, Link

Jessica Lynn Ryan, 38, Link

Bryan Webber, 58, Link

Debbie Haney (nee Danchuk), 69, Link

Bi Wei Zhao, 50, Link

New Brunswick (16)

Robert "Bob" Sanderson, 66, Link

Randy Arnold Rossiter, 57, Link

Gwen Marie Carmichael, 65, Link

Bradley James Robbins, 38, Link

Leroy Close, 73, Link

Eugene "Genie" Sherrard, 65, Link

Audrey Melissa McCormick, 62, Link

Harrison Paul Kirby Peters, 34, Link

Cynda "Cindy" Campbell, 69, Link

James "Jim" Wilbur Richard, 73, Link

Angela Marie Storey, 62, Link

Rosemary Chiasson, 62, Link

Melanie Arsenault, 43, Link

John Christopher James Adey, 59, Link

Joan Harper, 67, Link

Maurice Boudreau, 72, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (30)

Robert Piwas, 62, Link

Julie Lynn Adams, 47, Link

Josephine (Jo) Ann Tyler, 75

September 13, 2025

In lieu of flowers or other considerations, please support your local chapter of the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Loving mother of precious son, James (deceased: March 7, 2023).

Researcher's Note - Her son died age 38, no cause listed: Link

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Elizabeth Warford, 60, Link

Giselle Caroline Keefe, 29, Link

June Annie Margaret Earle, 63, Link

Jamie Keefe, 45, Link

Joseph Clinton Benoit, 62, Link

Michael Richard Bernard Fitzpatrick, 62, Link

Christopher Slaney, 47, Link

Clifford Morris Stone, 59, Link

Sheila Carey, 72, Link

Sharon Corrigan, 64, Link

Gerald (Gerry) Kevin Manning, 74, Link

Edgar Jeffery "Jeff" Hunter, 57, Link

Bradley Pope, 46, Link

Karl Dalanyi, 61, Link

Lloyd Skiffington, 60, Link

Dominic (Dom) Fredrick Park, 71, Link

Connie Tobin, 62, Link

Corinne Beulah Alyward, 56, Link

Dr. Wayne Gulliver, 67, Link

Theresa Josephine Shelley, 64, Link

Alec Stewart, 46, Link

William (Bill) Mercer, 66, Link

Clarence Smith, 67, Link

Michael Glen Retieffe, 57, Link

Phoebe Margaret Taylor, 73, Link

Patrick James (Jim) Whelan, 63, Link

North West Territories

Sam Gargan, long-serving MLA, remembered for humour and hard work [77, short illness], Link

Nova Scotia (44)

Joe MacMaster, 65, Link

Richard Ronald Johnson, 65, Link

Albenie Gustave Comeau, 63, Link

Deanna Vansnick, 63, Link

Michelle LeBreton, 31, Link

Marlene Dianne Staples, 71, Link

Gloria Josephine Parsons, 72, Link

Daniel Laing, 45, Link

Colleen Lee MacDonald, 60, Link

Deborah Ann Ward, 52, Link

Joan Sinden, 59, Link

John Paul Ellis, 74, Link

James "Jimmy/Jim" Hughes, 60, Link

Barbara Mary Power, 65, Link

Shannon Brian Garron, 45, Link

Chenielle Skye Doucette, 10 weeks, Link

Ruth Marlene (Jennex) Buggie, 56, Link

William Donald Wood, 74, Link

Blair Waldo MacDonald, 66, Link

Douglas Avery Myette, 75, Link

Jacqueline Lynn Cooper, 61, Link

Maurice LeLièvre, 71, Link

Donald David Richard Bergman, 71, Link

Brian Francis Gillis, 61, Link

Wayne Gordon Cross, 41, Link

Leona "Jane" Brown, 64, Link

Barbara Mary Jess, 75, Link

Scott John MacKenzie, 63, Link

Emerson Dixon, 43, Link

Edward "Teddy" Albert Whitty, 57, Link

Darrell John Mader, 60, Link

G. Lee Jay, 58, Link

Codey Allan Coughlin, 39, Link

Donna Leah Chisholm, 72, Link

Lauri Lindsay, 72, Link

Melvin Wadden, 63, Link

Martin Seymore MacKenzie, 69, Link

Robert James Nickerson, 43, Link

William Burak, 65, Link

Karen Ann VanKippersluis, 51, Link

Arthurina Sarah Purdy, 74, Link

Robert Charles "Bobby" Roach, 69, Link

Jackie Jessome, 66, Link

Vincent Edwin Howell, 57, Link

Ontario (212)

Tiger-Cats GM Ted Goveia, former Bombers personnel architect, dies at 55

September 12, 2025

On Friday night the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers played the ‘Team Ted’ game, in memory of the ex-Bombers executive. Goveia was diagnosed with cancer in April. The diagnosis was announced in June. The league announced his death on Friday morning. The 55-year-old previously worked as a coach and in player personnel with the Toronto Argonauts and at the amateur level with the Mount Allison Mounties, Burlington Braves, McMaster Marauders, and UBC Thunderbirds.

Researcher's Note – CFL follows NFL sets 85 percent vaccine [sic] threshold, teams face forfeits and players lost wages: Link

Link

Sharon Kathleen O'Neil, 66, Link

David Stuart, 74, Link

Judith London, 70, Link

Lindsay Glover, 40, Link

Martha Ann Lacasse, 62, Link

Don Sinclair, 71, Link

John Goar, 75, Link

Celia Rodrigues Ferreira, 44, Link

Martha Martin, 59, Link

Grant Philip Taylor, 69, Link

Dale Shields, 55, Link

Richie James, 61, Link

Shayne Eckhoff, 37, Link

Michele Charmaine Young, 66, Link

Kelly Koeslag, 61, Link

Evelyn Maurer, 63, Link

Joseph Patrick Nagle, 65, Link

Betty Darlene McEwen, 59, Link

Gordon Graham Baxter, 61, Link

Therese DeBrou, 33, Link

Ed Ryan, 65, Link

Scott Sands, 68, Link

Melinda Metcalfe, 52, Link

Vinko Buha, 57, Link

Jacqueline "Jackie" Patrice Fletcher, 64, Link

Joanne Varey, 55, Link

Samantha Sanders, 58, Link

Donna Elaine Howell, 69, Link

Andrew Eugene Henry, 38, Link

Sandra Bodirlau, 47, Link

Derrick Hunter, 56, Link

Craig Daniel Enns, 52, Link

Pierrette Bovingdon, 64, Link

Eddie Hourtovenko, 65, Link

Diksha Khullar, 29, Link

Steven Mark Brown, 70, Link

Denis Boivin, 73, Link

José Manuel Ferreira, 61, Link

Michael Thomas Murray, 59, Link

Phan Thanh Truong, 61, Link

Hannah Mavis Gillum Pickering, 32, Link

Frank Vivacqua, 72, Link

Dimitri "Jim" Kalogris, 59, Link

Melissa Baird, 53, Link

Salwan Khalaf, 62, Link

Clayton William Brennan Seward, 53, Link

Robert Ewan McDougall, 65, Link

Taylor Mackay, 22, Link

Robert Russell Kett, 69, Link

Roxanne Nicole Mahony, 49, Link

Robin Paul Sutton, 57, Link

Peter Anthony Lubka, 67, Link

Wayne Donald Barber, 58, Link

Gary Carter Peters, 63, Link

Monica Anne Sweeney, 62, Link

Bradley James Fielding, 35, Link

Elizabeth Hewner-McGee, 60, Link

Michelle LaPointe, 64, Link

Chris Rayner, 57, Link

Wendy Ann Browne, 65, Link

Ethan Major, 21, Link

John Charles Thompson, 64, Link

Teresa Rimando, 75, Link

Lisa Holly Cynthia Dunbar, 51, Link

Brenden "Brendy" Peters, 64, Link

David Bélanger, 49, Link

Gaurav Sharma, 34, Link

Bruce Wayne Hilton, 61, Link

Kevin Norman Styger, 71, Link

Lawrence “Larry” Kirby, 67, Link

Theodore John Prichard, 23, Link

Raymond Barclay, 67, Link

Chilo Blyleven, 58, Link

Paul Charles Labreche, 73, Link

Chase William Timothy Campbell, 21, Link

Tou Ger Vang, 44, Link

Gregory (Greg) Ward, 71, Link

Margaret Pettigrew, 65, Link

Alessio Sinapi, 57, Link

James Michael Cybulskie, 35, Link

Senile Foo, 65, Link

Michael Wilson, 69, Link

Loredana Angela D'Alessio, 62, Link

Serenity Sincere Jetta-Mae Brown, 21, Link

Todd Mulligan, 66, Link

Terry Parker, 66, Link

Wendy Markus, 66, Link

Urbano Jaimes Tobo, 60, Link

Alexander ‘Alex’ David Barber, 29, Link

James Andrew Maxwell, 64, Link

Lucia Katherine Pawlik, 72, Link

Beth Louise Burgess, 65, Link

Kevin Gill, 66, Link

Jonathon Windsor Lane, 32, Link

Randy Salter, 62, Link

Gerry Christopher Joyce, 53, Link

Paul Brian Hill, 44, Link

Jon “Mark” Nicholson, 65, Link

Tammy Lee Burke, 67, Link

Hayfaa Haykaz, 63, Link

Antoine Naoum, 34, Link

Eva Teichroeb, 65, Link

Michael Richard O'Mara, 62, Link

David Thomas Partridge, 46, Link

D’Arcy Hugh McFalls, 70, Link

Cindy Grace McAra-Cooper, 52, Link

Robert Vyvey, 72, Link

Peter Ohlschlager, 72, Link

Ron Mills, 52, Link

Stella Ann King, 63, Link

Scott Eugene Mohawk Smith, 68, Link

Tracey Julean Graham, 46, Link

Kim Gamier, 57, Link

Cesar Mendonca, 48, Link

Victoria Rae Childs, 34, Link

Andrius “Andy” Karosas, 57, Link

Lina Gennaccaro-Pileggi, 60, Link

Barry Elmer Garland, 75, Link

Dino Colucci, 56, Link

Oleg Kroupsky, 75, Link

Shawn Eloi Jodouin, 42, Link

Christopher Allan Elliott, 68, Link

James Morgenweg, 59, Link

Dwayne Bernard William Tremble, 59, Link

Michael "Mike" Sadler, 66, Link

Kathy Patricia Dow, 69, Link

Deborah Joyce Marie Birchard, 58, Link

Janice Bennitt-O’Callaghan, 71, Link

Rohini Jitendra Mali, 61, Link

Michael Emery, 67, Link

Deborah "Debbie" Ann Trotz, 75, Link

Hai Hong Zhang, 62, Link

Gowri Priyadharshini Sharveswara, 62, Link

Stephen Andrew Lapiuk, 45, Link

Sandra Lynn Wedgewood, 61, Link

Brian Dingman, 57, Link

Jacob Alexander Wright, 31, Link

Madeleine Annette Boyer, 60, Link

Christopher James Gaffney, 57, Link

Ruby McLaughlin Everson (Hay), 66, Link

Kamin William Ash, 29, Link

John Douglas Faulhafer, 65, Link

Jason Kevin Tarshis, 55, Link

Jeffrey T. Alway, 60, Link

Ronda Marie Adams, 60, Link

Aiden Monias, 22, Link

Jason Paul Samuel Berlasty, 38, Link

James McCarron, 61, Link

Dawn Sherrie O’Connor, 67

September 9, 2025

Left this world peacefully after a courageous battle with meningiomas on August 10, 2025.

Researcher's Note - A meningioma is a tumor that grows from the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges. A meningioma is not a brain tumor, but it may press on the nearby brain, nerves and vessels. Meningioma is the most common type of tumor that forms in the head.

Tammy May Valiant, 58, Link

Rob Snoes, 71, Link

Dave Wilson, 65, Link

Stephen John Guillemette, 58, Link

Stephen William Roach, 46, Link

Dr. George Jablonsky, 74, Link

Lilly-Jo Pozzebon, 4 months, Link

Andrea Catherine Magee, 67, Link

Michael Oliver, 56, Link

Michael James Newman, 63, Link

Dieter Eisbrenner, 62, Link

Everley Grace Van Luik, 2, Link

Terry Campbell, 65, Link

Jaswinder Singh, 59, Link

Gurbax Kaur, 60, Link

Gauntlet Coley, 42, Link

Rachel Hughes, 48, Link

Anne Patricia Alden, 61, Link

Zorawar Singh Bahia, 9, Link

Jeremy House, 47, Link

Gus Christopher Korakis, 52, Link

Philip John Fraser, 62, Link

Paul Sisson, 73, Link

Mitchell Sadowski, 31, Link

Brian Schubert, 72, Link

Mark Reville, 69, Link

Jennifer Louise Bhatt, 49, Link

Sylvie Wathier, 64, Link

Kristin Mary Burt, 33, Link

Ralph Leslie Reddick, 74, Link

Richard Micallef, 60, Link

Pamela Ann Crepinsek, 65, Link

Oscar Ribeiro, 55, Link

Heather Louise Richmond, R.N., Link

Barbara Isaacs, 72, Link

Eusebio Parrales, 71, Link

Seth Joseph Murschitz, 48, Link

Stephen James Gilroy, 65, Link

Lisa Dawn Anderson, 41, Link

John Tastevin, 67, Link

Nancy Patricia MacEachern, 72, Link

Sandra Sadler, 53, Link

Laura Elizabeth Jory, 44, Link

Nancy Lynn Gordon, 62, Link

Christine Weishar, 46, Link

Michael Douglas Foster Sr., 67, Link

Sathiyaseelan Sivapatham, 44, Link

Brian Sakakeesic, 43, Link

Drew Johnston, 69, Link