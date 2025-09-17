In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, September 8-15, 2025
TV producer Ted Mann; singer Keith Nunnally; bassist Jessica Gilliam-Valls; hockey Hall of Famer Rick Kuraly, exec Bob Goodenow; hoopster Tiana Mangakahia (30); Bigfoot researcher Jeff Meldrum; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (64)
Ted Mann, Writer and Producer on ‘Deadwood’ and ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 72
September 10, 2025
Ted Mann, the Emmy-winning television writer and producer who served in both capacities on “Deadwood” and “NYPD Blue,” died Sept. 4 in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 72. His daughter Elizabeth reported that he died after a battle with lung cancer. Born in Canada, Mann began his career as an editor for the National Lampoon in the 1970s.
Chicago house pioneer Keith Nunnally has passed away
September 9, 2025
Keith Nunnally, the iconic voice behind JM Silk’s ‘Jack Your Body’, has passed away. The news was shared on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, by his longtime collaborator Steve “Silk” Hurley, who noted that Nunnally had faced “several health challenges” over the past year. In 2024, Nunnally reunited with Hurley for his final performance at Chicago’s Pritzker Pavilion.
No age or cause of death reported.
Double bassist Jessica Gilliam-Valls has died
September 12, 2025
The death of double bassist Jessica Gilliam Valls was announced on 11 September 2025. Gilliam-Valls, 55, was found at home when she did not report to her teaching duties as director of orchestras at Dripping Springs Independent School District in Texas. She played regularly with the Austin and San Antonio symphonies and was previously principal bassist for the Orquestra da Rádio e Televisão Cultura in São Paulo, Brazil.
Researcher’s Note – Austin Symphony’s “vaccination” mandate: These protocols apply to all patrons, staff, and volunteers: Proof of a negative test or vaccination [sic] to be shown via digital device/physical card/ printed copy of test result along with a government issued I.D.
No cause of death reported.
Miami Hall of Famer Rick Kuraly Passes Away
September 9, 2025
Miami Hall of Famer Rick Kuraly ‘83 passed away on September 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. He was 65 years old.
Researcher’s Note – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard “Rick” Kuraly, who died peacefully on September 4, 2025, at the age of 65, in Columbus, Ohio, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer: Link
Former NHLPA executive director Goodenow passes at 72
September 13, 2025
Dearborn, Mich. – Former NHL Players’ Association executive director Bob Goodenow, who held the post for 13 years and led players through two long work stoppages, has died. The NHLPA said in a release that Goodenow died suddenly at age 72. A cause of death was not given.
Former Syracuse, international basketball pro Tiana Mangakahia dead following cancer diagnosis, family says
September 12, 2025
Tiana Mangakahia, who rose to stardom during her standout run with the Syracuse women’s basketball team, has died, her family said Friday. She was 30. After her collegiate career, Mangakahia played professional basketball abroad, with stints in Russia, France and Australia. Mangakahia’s family said the loss of their loved one left them heartbroken but remembered the former athlete’s “courage and grace.”
A Bigfoot researcher “died suddenly”:
Internationally known ISU researcher Dr. Jeff Meldrum has passed away
September 11, 2025
POCATELLO, ID — One of Idaho State University’s most well-known researchers has passed away. Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a longtime professor of anatomy and anthropology at ISU, has died, according to a Thursday Facebook post from his family. The post stated: “It is with profound sadness that the Meldrum family shares that Dr. Meldrum has passed following a battle with brain cancer. The illness was brief and he passed with his family at his side. He loved teaching and researching Bigfoot. But he was a husband and father first.” Meldrum, age 67, was known as perhaps the world’s leading expert on Bigfoot and wrote several books on the topic. He also appeared on numerous Bigfoot TV programs and documentaries.
Researcher’s Note – Idaho universities will follow vaccine [sic] mandate for employees, while also suing over it: Link
Miami Realtor Darin Tansey Dies Unexpectedly at Age 50
September 13, 2025
Miami [FL] real estate agent Darin Tansey has died. He was 50 years old. His death was confirmed on September 9, 2025. The cause of death remains private. Darin Tansey was a well-known figure in Miami’s luxury market. He worked for the firm Douglas Elliman.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Amanda Brie Scanlan, 46
September 8, 2025
Pekin, IL - Amanda Brie Scanlan, 46, of Clarksville, TN, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 30, 2025. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Illinois Wesleyan University, where she discovered her calling in healthcare. Amanda dedicated her career to the field of dialysis, beginning as a nurse administering treatments, then moving into clinic management, becoming a nurse educator, and ultimately serving as a corporate nurse consultant for Dialysis Clinic, Inc. In Nashville.
No cause of death reported.
An airman “died suddenly”:
Ellsworth AFB releases name of airman found deceased
September 13, 2025
RAPID CITY, S.D. – An Ellsworth Air Force Base airman who was found dead on September 2 has been identified. The deceased airman is Staff Sergeant Lonzell Bryant [25], an aerospace propulsion craftsman with the 28th Maintenance Squadron. Staff Sergeant Bryant had served with the squadron since January 2023. He was found dead in his off-base residence last Tuesday.
Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two public officials in Rock Island, Ill., “died suddenly”:
Former Rock Island alderman passes away
September 9, 2025
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The City of Rock Island shared the announcement to their Facebook page that former first ward alderman Ivory Clark [51] passed away. Clark served as alderman from 2013 to 2021. To remember Clark’s legacy, Rock Island Mayor Ashley Harris issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 8, 2025 as “Ivory Clark Remembrance Day.”
No cause of death reported.
Rock Island County Board member passes away
September 12, 2025
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A Rock Island County Board member passed away after a four-year battle with cancer Friday afternoon. Porter McNeil served as a member of the Rock Island County Board since 2021, he was active in helping to drive community economic efforts, as well as by volunteering with numerous local community organizations, those who knew McNeil said. Since getting word of McNeil’s passing, many have offered their condolences. McNeil worked as a campaign consultant on dozens of projects, including serving as a communications consultant to the Democratic Party of Illinois in 2024 and Illinois Communications Director for the Kerry-Edwards Presidential Campaign in 2004, according to a media release. McNeil was also key in the introduction of State Senator Barack Obama to the Quad Cities on October 2, 2002.
Wayne County Coroner passes away
September 11, 2025
WAYNE CO., Ill. – In Wayne County, it was announced that Coroner Carrie Dagg [46] has died. She had been battling Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She underwent the first of several medical procedures and treatment for the disorder in July of last year. In Carrie’s diverse career, she served her community in a variety of roles. Most recently, she served as the Wayne County Coroner from 2020 to 2025, a position that showcased her dedication to public service and compassion for others. She was a beloved instructor at Frontier Community College, teaching GED, biology, physics, CPR, and first aid for over 20 years.
An infant “died suddenly”:
Elizabeth Ann Meaney, infant
September 9, 2025
Peoria, IL - Elizabeth Ann Meaney, infant daughter of Matthew and Ashleigh (Manby) Meaney, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
No cause of death reported.
A child “died suddenly”:
9-year-old Bartow County student dies after medical emergency
September 9, 2025
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Schools community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old student. Kevin Trujillo Blas died on Friday after his family says he had a “sudden medical emergency” last month. The fourth-grader attended Kingston Elementary School. One of his former teachers said Kevin will be remembered for his quiet but sweet personality. Kevin’s family wrote in his obituary that he loved to draw, play soccer and take care of his chickens. He touched the lives of many, but he especially cared for his young brother.
No cause of death reported.
A teenager “died suddenly”:
Ashley Vasquez Dies in Maryland Days After 19th Birthday
September 11, 2025
Days after celebrating her birthday, a Maryland family is mourning the unexpected passing of Ashley Vasquez at 19. Thousands of dollars have been raised for Vasquez’s family to offset costs as they prepare for a funeral they never could have imagined planning.
No cause of death reported.
Body recovered in New Prague confirmed to be missing 24-year-old
September 11, 2025
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in a New Prague [MN] field earlier this week as Logan Sampson. The 24-year-old was reported missing early Sunday morning, after leaving his home on the 600 block of Bernas Lane on foot. A cause and manner of death has not yet been released. Sampson’s family said he has a history of seizures, including a recent seizure-related hospitalization. They noted that Sampson sometimes experiences effects for days afterwards.
No cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office shares passing of one of their own
September 10, 2025
RENO, Nev. – Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cristina Duc passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, according to an agency Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Duc worked in the agency from 2006 until her retirement in 2021.
No age reported.
Robeson County Deputy ‘unexpectedly passed away’ after nearly 25 years in law enforcement
September 9, 2025
ROBESON COUNTY, NC – A Robeson County Deputy has passed away after nearly 25 years in law enforcement across North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announces Tuesday morning that Deputy Derrick Locklear had passed away. Locklear had spent his career as a police officer before retiring as a Lieutenant with the UNC Pembroke Police Department prior to joining the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in Feb. 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mich. Officer known for kindness dies from medical emergency after helping disabled veteran finish 5K
September 12, 2025
GRANT, Mich. — Sgt. Don Morsaw was known for helping others. On Saturday, Sept. 6, Morsaw ran a 5K in Alpena. After the race, Morsaw suffered a medical emergency that turned fatal. He was 57 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Three firefighters “died suddenly”:
Ohio firefighter suffers fatal cardiac event after training
September 11, 2025
MARIETTA, Ohio — The United States Fire Administration announced that Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Douglas William Thompson died on Sept. 5 after suffering a cardiac event at home within 24 hours of a department training session held on Sept. 4. Thompson, 65, was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Bridgeport, Conn., and served in the U.S. Army’s 463rd Engineering Battalion before building a career as an entrepreneur, owning Best One Computers on Washington Street in Marietta, according to his obituary. A longtime member of the fire department, Thompson was known for his community service and for sharing his love of the outdoors, music and rail history with family and friends.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
North Idaho firefighter dies of heart attack while fighting wildfire in Arizona
September 10, 2025
A firefighter from Priest River died in the line of duty while fighting a wildfire in northern Arizona on Monday. 70-year-old J. Hank Hester was helping battle the Dragon Bravo Fire burning in the Grand Canyon National Park. Incident command says Hester was assisting with hazard tree removal operations when he suffered a heart attack and died at the scene.
Gregory Monroe, 59
September 13, 2025
NORFOLK, New York – Funeral services with Fireman Honors for Gregory A. Monroe, 59, a resident of Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at the Buck Funeral Home. Greg passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at his home with family at his side. Greg worked several jobs over the years until he began his career at the St. Lawrence County Highway Department, working for 28 1/2 years until cancer forced him to retire. He was a 40 year member of the Norfolk Fire Department.
A jailer and a staffer in California prisons “died suddenly”:
Robert Peterson, retired M&SS II
September 12, 2025
Robert Peterson, a retired Material & Stores Supervisor (M&SS) II, passed away Aug. 24, 2025. He retired in January this year. Peterson began his career with the department in December 2016 as an M&SS at California Correctional Center in Susanville. He then transferred to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown in May 2017. In January 2020, he promoted M&SS II. He was assigned to the warehouse up until his retired in January 2025.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Tennell, retired correctional sergeant
September 12, 2025
Stephen Tennell, a retired correctional sergeant, passed away Sept. 8, 2025. Sgt. Tennell worked for the department for nearly 23 years. He began his career with the department in November 2002 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in March 2003, he reported to San Quentin as a correctional officer. Demonstrating leadership and dedication, he promoted to correctional sergeant in June 2013. Tennell retired from San Quentin in March 2022.
No age or cause of death reported.
Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link
An inmate “died suddenly”:
Inmate dead after apparent medical emergency at Yuba County Jail identified
September 10, 2025
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man who died in custody Monday afternoon at the Yuba County Jail has been identified. Christopher Williams, 39, of Marysville, was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. after correctional officers and fire personnel responded to an inmate experiencing a medical emergency, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katy Goodson.
No cause of death reported.
NJ Grandmother, 39, Dies After Sudden Brain Aneurysm, Loved Ones Say
September 10, 2025
A New Jersey mother and grandmother died Monday, Sept. 8, after 17 days in the hospital following a sudden brain aneurysm, her loved ones said. She was 39 years old. A native of Brazil, Poliana Pires Coelho lived in Newark’s Ironbound section and was a devoted single mother to daughters Ana Luisa, 21, Ana Beatriz, 9, and Ana Liz, 3, according to a GoFundMe launched by Richard Arruda in the wake of her death. Poliana was known for her work as an eyelash and eyebrow designer and for painting homes whenever she could to help support her family.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Central Ohio high school baseball community mourns death of Bradley coach Dave Starling
September 9, 2025
Hilliard Bradley [High School] baseball coach Dave Starling, a pillar of the sport in central Ohio, died unexpectedly Sept. 8 while vacationing in South Carolina. He was 71.
No cause of death reported.
Worker who died after fainting in underground Sacramento Costco gas tank identified
September 9, 2025
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man from Berkeley has been identified as the person who died after fainting while working underground Monday on a gas tank at a Sacramento Costco. On Tuesday, the Sacramento County coroner identified him as 37-year-old Ashkan Moghaddam. First responders were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to the Costco on Expo Boulevard. A third-party crew member from Ponder Environmental brought in by Costco to clean its underground holding tanks had either passed out from the strong gas fumes or experienced a medical emergency after making his way down, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Driver crashes into pond after medical emergency at Dalton trash and recycling center
September 13, 2025
A man driving near a Dalton [GA] garbage and recycling center died after going into a cardiac arrest while behind the wheel Saturday. Shortly before 12:30pm, the victim’s pickup truck left the road and went into a pond during a medical emergency, the City of Dalton said in a Facebook post.
No age reported.
Person found dead on Janesville bike trail; police rule out foul play
September 13, 2025
JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead on a bike trail in Janesville on Saturday. Police said the death is not considered criminal. Authorities were called to the Ice Age Trail at 7:31 a.m. They found a deceased person on the paved portion of the trail. The investigation revealed that the death occurred under non-criminal circumstances.
No age or cause of death reported.
Loren W. Zimmerman, 61
September 14, 2025
Eureka, IL – Loren W. Zimmerman, 61, of Eureka, IL, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Loren’s life was deeply rooted in Eureka’s farming community.
No cause of death reported.
D. Scott Radley, 64
September 14, 2025
Chillicothe, IL – D. Scott Radley, 64, of Chillicothe, died on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Scott loved motorcycles and traveled the country on his. His family and friends were always his top priority.
No cause of death reported.
Jenna Adams LoScalzo, 57
September 14, 2025
Jenna Adams LoScalzo was born April 5th, 1968 in Denver. She passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd, 2025 in San Diego, CA. She was 57.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Osmundson, 49
September 13, 2025
Robert “Bob” Osmundson, a lifelong resident of Owatonna, MN, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2025, in his home. A man who dedicated his life to the city of Owatonna, he worked at local establishments downtown and committed to them for many years. Most notably, he spent 29 of his 49 years working at Nick’s Pizza Palace. He was also a resident DJ of two different longstanding downtown bars, It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere and Reggie’s Brewhouse, a combined 20 years between the two.
No cause of death reported.
Scott Cornell, 53
September 13, 2025
Scott Lee Cornell, 53, of Bloomington [IN], formerly of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Norman, 41
September 13, 2025
Jason Steven Norman, our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2025, in Eagle Mountain, Utah, at the age of 41. He obtained his license to be a Journeyman electrician and was currently working for the Jordan School District.
No cause of death reported.
Bryan Marsh, 43
September 13, 2025
Bryan Charles Marsh, 43, of Steamburg [NY], passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Olean General Hospital. He was currently serving as the Office Manager for Southern Tier Professional Pest Control and had also worked as a mechanic throughout his career.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Ellison, 49
September 13, 2025
Joseph P. Ellison, age 49, of Monroe [MI], passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Joe worked at Bay Corrugated Container Company as a Machine Operator.
No cause of death reported.
Randy Creech, 36
September 13, 2025
Kenly, NC – Randy Tyler Creech, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2025. A skilled diesel mechanic by trade, he had a natural talent for fixing anything with an engine and took pride in getting his hands dirty.
No cause of death reported.
Renée Nichols
September 13, 2025
Nashua, NH – Died suddenly and unexpectedly, early September 5, 2025. Renée confronted cancer twice in her life. She then taught yoga for several years at The Windsoul Wellness Center in Tyngsboro, MA.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Tivnan, 55
September 13, 2025
Sean Tivnan, 55, of Millbury [MA] and formerly of Auburn, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 1, 2025. After college, Sean worked in bartending and hospitality managerial roles in the Philadelphia area. Moving back to Worcester County, he worked for Brew City, O’Connor’s and, most recently, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported.
Gregory Scott Schrader, 65
September 12, 2025
Pekin, IL – Gregory Scott Schrader, age 65, of Pekin, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Luke Abraham Richardson, 40
September 12, 2025
West Peoria, IL – Luke Abraham Richardson, 40, of West Peoria, passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Hill, 45
September 12, 2025
Jennifer “Jenn” D. Hill, 45, of Marysville [OH], formerly of Union, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She used her savvy personality and sharp wit to become a Senior National Account Manager VP for Nationwide Insurance, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
Researcher’s Note – Nationwide announces its plan to comply with vaccination [sic] mandate: Link
No cause of death reported.
Susan Banes, 60
September 12, 2025
Susan Lee Banes, resident of Durango, Colorado, left us suddenly on August 19, 2025, after a brief illness. Susan moved to Durango in 2015 and worked for Housing Solutions of the Southwest until her passing.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Redmon, 39
September 12, 2025
Michael Lee Redmon, 39, of Prospect [OH], died unexpectedly, Friday, July 25, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Scott, 36
September 12, 2025
Glenside, PA – Stephen (Steve) Scott, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 9th, 2025, just shy of his 37th birthday. He was happily employed by Summit Risk Insurance.
No cause of death reported.
Kristopher Boucher, 41
September 12, 2025
Kristopher Steven Boucher, 41, of Indianapolis [IN], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Through the years, Kris worked in retail and also ran his own construction company.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Boss, 31
September 12, 2025
Sarah Elizabeth Boss, 31, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket [RI], died suddenly at The Miriam Hospital in Providence on September 2, 2025. She worked for Dunkin Donuts in Shell Gas Station on Newport Ave in Pawtucket for several years before becoming a security officer at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, home of RIFC.
No cause of death reported.
Jason MacFarlane, 42
September 12, 2025
Jason Graham MacFarlane [42] of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 29, 2025. In 2020, Jason joined Good360, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the need gap globally by facilitating corporate donations to nonprofit organizations.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Trujillo, 43
September 12, 2025
Willowbrook, IL – Jennifer “Jenny” L. Trujillo, lovingly known as Jennifer Vickers, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, September 8, 2025, at the young age of 43. At just 15 years old, she began working at Lindy’s and Gertie’s, where she remained for more than 25 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jerome Edward Waters, 63
September 11, 2025
Peoria, IL – Jerome Edward Waters, 63, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria.
No cause of death reported.
Dennis Bogatitus, 56
September 11, 2025
Dennis John “Bogie” Bogatitus, 56, of Seatonville [IL], passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2025, at his home. Dennis was a former construction worker, a 10/33 EMT, and scout master for the Spring Valley Cub Scouts. His last employment was with Waste Management in Ottawa.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Walsh, 50
September 11, 2025
Timothy Brendon Walsh died unexpectedly at home on September 2, 2025. He studied for a year at Mercyhurst College before embarking on his career in manufacturing and industrial supply chain support. He worked for several companies in Sarasota including most recently, Safran, where he proudly helped build parts for the Apache helicopter.
No cause of death reported.
Matt Connell, 51
September 11, 2025
Wentzville, MO – Matt Connell died unexpectedly on September 8, 2025, at his residence. He was only 51 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Matt loved working in the mortgage industry.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Arsenio, 47
September 11, 2025
Steven S. Arsenio, age 47, of Medford, died unexpectedly in Billerica [MA], on Monday, September 8th.
No cause of death reported.
Kirk Reed, 45
September 11, 2025
Norwell, MA – Kirk Buchanan Reed (otherwise known as “Duke” or “K Money”, depending on the audience) peacefully passed away on August 29, 2025. Kirk bravely battled cancer for nearly three years before departing on his 45th birthday. After working as an engineer for several years, he shifted careers to become a Financial Advisor with McNamara Financial.
Julie A. Runyon, 67
September 10, 2025
East Peoria, IL – Julie A. Runyon, 67, of East Peoria, passed away Monday, September 8, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Keri D’Ann Tosh, 48
September 10, 2025
Keri D’Ann Tosh, age 48, of Glasford, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on September 4th, 2025, at her home.
No cause of death reported.
Nakia Murphy, 50
September 9, 2025
Nakia Cherie Murphy, 50, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2025, in her hometown.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on September 7:
Michael Pfister, 43
September 7, 2025
Far too soon on July 10, 2025, in Fort Myers, Florida. In memory of Michael memorial donations can be made to Pathstone Mental Health.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (472)
Alberta (85)
Clifford Roy Smith, 62, Link
Richard Norman Nickel, 62, Link
Diana Arlene Conn, 53, Link
Anita Denise Bilych, 63, Link
Drago Kozina, 69, Link
Richard ‘Opus’ Bakker, 58, Link
Ken Gruninger, 63, Link
Warren Ray Brandon, 58, Link
Sharon Rose Tourangeau, 72, Link
Evangelina Dotimas, 71, Link
Diane Card, 61, Link
Elizabeth Louise Park, 72, Link
Linda Sheflo, 60, Link
Wesley William Cross, 65, Link
Ron Krzanowski, 72, Link
Jo Ann Ramos Tambongco, 45, Link
Cortney Marie Haubi, 26, Link
Patrick Paul Pender, 61, Link
Doug Smith, 72, Link
Carol Bouchard, 68, Link
Brock Tristan Schuler, 51, Link
Jocelyn Amber "Jaii" Chilton, 37, Link
Ralph Chille, 64, Link
Janet Wadham, Link
Elizabeth Ann McInerney, 73, Link
Vasile Fabian, 63, Link
Jax Albert Newman, 24, Link
Brian Izee Heigh, 61, Link
Alfred Steinborn, 63, Link
Grant James Smith, 61, Link
Ethan Kevin John Dolan, 26, Link
Linda Mildred Desjarlais, 74, Link
Nigel David Thompson, 64, Link
Luke Fredrick Kohls, 18, Link
Pamela Jane Mendoza Almarvez, 64, Link
George Garth Poulter, 69, Link
Jason Curtis Brown, 51, Link
Bethany Allyson Sheffield, 35, Link
Christine Ward, 43, Link
Sharon Nyal, 71, Link
Kelly Roxanne Astasiewicz, 59, Link
Zenaida Maria Warunki, 59, Link
Deyky Mena, 38, Link
Allan Hyson, 73, Link
Mads Birkholm, 59, Link
Jacqueline Alison Rorison, 66, Link
Cassie Kjosness, 40, Link
Dean Aaron Boyd, 64, Link
Jo-Ann Ila (Lake) Grove, 61, Link
Jenna Lynn Doll, 37, Link
Crispin David Anderson, 20, Link
Shelagh Erma Fenty, 70, Link
Adam Frederick Caudron, 38, Link
Armenus Junior "Bean" Myles, 66, Link
Maxine Estelle Dawn Douthwright, 52, Link
Randy James Fox, 65, Link
Ronin Cullihall, 14, Link
Dr. Christopher David Rebus, 54, Link
Ricky Allen Fayant, 49, Link
Priscilla McGreer, 39, Link
Ronald Douglas Eaton, 63, Link
Gail Diane Singleton, 46, Link
Carrie Mydlak, 56, Link
James (Jim, Jamie) Dewar Ozon, 72, Link
Ethan Stewart, 22, Link
Kimberly Juanette MacKinnon (Cameron), 56, Link
Thomas Charchuk, 66, Link
Gordon William Byrt, 60, Link
Ron Elmer Sauve, 63, Link
Cynthia Punter, 66, Link
Danny Giesbrecht, 40, Link
Murray Dale Ferguson, 63, Link
Gisele Anna-Marie Houston, 63, Link
Nicole Marie Angeline Anderson, 42, Link
Donald Bystrom, 57, Link
Linda Massey, 64, Link
David John Duncan Jahelka, 74, Link
James "Jimmy John" Sandfly, 63, Link
François Therrien, 37, Link
Jane Louise Olshanowski Bosch, 64, Link
Christopher Januario Fernandes, 58, Link
Steve Komar, 64, Link
William Joe Lyon, 73, Link
Donna Airth, 73, Link
Perry William Mitchell, 60, Link
British Columbia (5)
Katherine Ann Sochan, 64, Link
Connie Beranek, 59, Link
Garry Lee Huk, 68, Link
Michele Fronzo, 65, Link
Sheila Rose Nodwell, 67, Link
Manitoba (13)
Evan Joseph Keith Lilley, 28, Link
Jennifer Donohoe, 56, Link
Judy Lynn Shapiro, 61, Link
Jeremy Kaye, 35, Link
Brent Lechelt, 48, Link
William "Bill" Jacob Doell, 73, Link
Ruth Thiessen, 71, Link
Meagan Monette Patchenose, 31, Link
Monty (Montgomery) Nelson Kehler, 64, Link
Jessica Lynn Ryan, 38, Link
Bryan Webber, 58, Link
Debbie Haney (nee Danchuk), 69, Link
Bi Wei Zhao, 50, Link
New Brunswick (16)
Robert "Bob" Sanderson, 66, Link
Randy Arnold Rossiter, 57, Link
Gwen Marie Carmichael, 65, Link
Bradley James Robbins, 38, Link
Leroy Close, 73, Link
Eugene "Genie" Sherrard, 65, Link
Audrey Melissa McCormick, 62, Link
Harrison Paul Kirby Peters, 34, Link
Cynda "Cindy" Campbell, 69, Link
James "Jim" Wilbur Richard, 73, Link
Angela Marie Storey, 62, Link
Rosemary Chiasson, 62, Link
Melanie Arsenault, 43, Link
John Christopher James Adey, 59, Link
Joan Harper, 67, Link
Maurice Boudreau, 72, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (30)
Robert Piwas, 62, Link
Julie Lynn Adams, 47, Link
Josephine (Jo) Ann Tyler, 75
September 13, 2025
In lieu of flowers or other considerations, please support your local chapter of the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Loving mother of precious son, James (deceased: March 7, 2023).
Researcher's Note - Her son died age 38, no cause listed: Link
No cause of death reported.
Brenda Elizabeth Warford, 60, Link
Giselle Caroline Keefe, 29, Link
June Annie Margaret Earle, 63, Link
Jamie Keefe, 45, Link
Joseph Clinton Benoit, 62, Link
Michael Richard Bernard Fitzpatrick, 62, Link
Christopher Slaney, 47, Link
Clifford Morris Stone, 59, Link
Sheila Carey, 72, Link
Sharon Corrigan, 64, Link
Gerald (Gerry) Kevin Manning, 74, Link
Edgar Jeffery "Jeff" Hunter, 57, Link
Bradley Pope, 46, Link
Karl Dalanyi, 61, Link
Lloyd Skiffington, 60, Link
Dominic (Dom) Fredrick Park, 71, Link
Connie Tobin, 62, Link
Corinne Beulah Alyward, 56, Link
Dr. Wayne Gulliver, 67, Link
Theresa Josephine Shelley, 64, Link
Alec Stewart, 46, Link
William (Bill) Mercer, 66, Link
Clarence Smith, 67, Link
Michael Glen Retieffe, 57, Link
Phoebe Margaret Taylor, 73, Link
Patrick James (Jim) Whelan, 63, Link
North West Territories
Sam Gargan, long-serving MLA, remembered for humour and hard work [77, short illness], Link
Nova Scotia (44)
Joe MacMaster, 65, Link
Richard Ronald Johnson, 65, Link
Albenie Gustave Comeau, 63, Link
Deanna Vansnick, 63, Link
Michelle LeBreton, 31, Link
Marlene Dianne Staples, 71, Link
Gloria Josephine Parsons, 72, Link
Daniel Laing, 45, Link
Colleen Lee MacDonald, 60, Link
Deborah Ann Ward, 52, Link
Joan Sinden, 59, Link
John Paul Ellis, 74, Link
James "Jimmy/Jim" Hughes, 60, Link
Barbara Mary Power, 65, Link
Shannon Brian Garron, 45, Link
Chenielle Skye Doucette, 10 weeks, Link
Ruth Marlene (Jennex) Buggie, 56, Link
William Donald Wood, 74, Link
Blair Waldo MacDonald, 66, Link
Douglas Avery Myette, 75, Link
Jacqueline Lynn Cooper, 61, Link
Maurice LeLièvre, 71, Link
Donald David Richard Bergman, 71, Link
Brian Francis Gillis, 61, Link
Wayne Gordon Cross, 41, Link
Leona "Jane" Brown, 64, Link
Barbara Mary Jess, 75, Link
Scott John MacKenzie, 63, Link
Emerson Dixon, 43, Link
Edward "Teddy" Albert Whitty, 57, Link
Darrell John Mader, 60, Link
G. Lee Jay, 58, Link
Codey Allan Coughlin, 39, Link
Donna Leah Chisholm, 72, Link
Lauri Lindsay, 72, Link
Melvin Wadden, 63, Link
Martin Seymore MacKenzie, 69, Link
Robert James Nickerson, 43, Link
William Burak, 65, Link
Karen Ann VanKippersluis, 51, Link
Arthurina Sarah Purdy, 74, Link
Robert Charles "Bobby" Roach, 69, Link
Jackie Jessome, 66, Link
Vincent Edwin Howell, 57, Link
Ontario (212)
Tiger-Cats GM Ted Goveia, former Bombers personnel architect, dies at 55
September 12, 2025
On Friday night the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers played the ‘Team Ted’ game, in memory of the ex-Bombers executive. Goveia was diagnosed with cancer in April. The diagnosis was announced in June. The league announced his death on Friday morning. The 55-year-old previously worked as a coach and in player personnel with the Toronto Argonauts and at the amateur level with the Mount Allison Mounties, Burlington Braves, McMaster Marauders, and UBC Thunderbirds.
Researcher's Note – CFL follows NFL sets 85 percent vaccine [sic] threshold, teams face forfeits and players lost wages: Link
Sharon Kathleen O'Neil, 66, Link
David Stuart, 74, Link
Judith London, 70, Link
Lindsay Glover, 40, Link
Martha Ann Lacasse, 62, Link
Don Sinclair, 71, Link
John Goar, 75, Link
Celia Rodrigues Ferreira, 44, Link
Martha Martin, 59, Link
Grant Philip Taylor, 69, Link
Dale Shields, 55, Link
Richie James, 61, Link
Shayne Eckhoff, 37, Link
Michele Charmaine Young, 66, Link
Kelly Koeslag, 61, Link
Evelyn Maurer, 63, Link
Joseph Patrick Nagle, 65, Link
Betty Darlene McEwen, 59, Link
Gordon Graham Baxter, 61, Link
Therese DeBrou, 33, Link
Ed Ryan, 65, Link
Scott Sands, 68, Link
Melinda Metcalfe, 52, Link
Vinko Buha, 57, Link
Jacqueline "Jackie" Patrice Fletcher, 64, Link
Joanne Varey, 55, Link
Samantha Sanders, 58, Link
Donna Elaine Howell, 69, Link
Andrew Eugene Henry, 38, Link
Sandra Bodirlau, 47, Link
Derrick Hunter, 56, Link
Craig Daniel Enns, 52, Link
Pierrette Bovingdon, 64, Link
Eddie Hourtovenko, 65, Link
Diksha Khullar, 29, Link
Steven Mark Brown, 70, Link
Denis Boivin, 73, Link
José Manuel Ferreira, 61, Link
Michael Thomas Murray, 59, Link
Phan Thanh Truong, 61, Link
Hannah Mavis Gillum Pickering, 32, Link
Frank Vivacqua, 72, Link
Dimitri "Jim" Kalogris, 59, Link
Melissa Baird, 53, Link
Salwan Khalaf, 62, Link
Clayton William Brennan Seward, 53, Link
Robert Ewan McDougall, 65, Link
Taylor Mackay, 22, Link
Robert Russell Kett, 69, Link
Roxanne Nicole Mahony, 49, Link
Robin Paul Sutton, 57, Link
Peter Anthony Lubka, 67, Link
Wayne Donald Barber, 58, Link
Gary Carter Peters, 63, Link
Monica Anne Sweeney, 62, Link
Bradley James Fielding, 35, Link
Elizabeth Hewner-McGee, 60, Link
Michelle LaPointe, 64, Link
Chris Rayner, 57, Link
Wendy Ann Browne, 65, Link
Ethan Major, 21, Link
John Charles Thompson, 64, Link
Teresa Rimando, 75, Link
Lisa Holly Cynthia Dunbar, 51, Link
Brenden "Brendy" Peters, 64, Link
David Bélanger, 49, Link
Gaurav Sharma, 34, Link
Bruce Wayne Hilton, 61, Link
Kevin Norman Styger, 71, Link
Lawrence “Larry” Kirby, 67, Link
Theodore John Prichard, 23, Link
Raymond Barclay, 67, Link
Chilo Blyleven, 58, Link
Paul Charles Labreche, 73, Link
Chase William Timothy Campbell, 21, Link
Tou Ger Vang, 44, Link
Gregory (Greg) Ward, 71, Link
Margaret Pettigrew, 65, Link
Alessio Sinapi, 57, Link
James Michael Cybulskie, 35, Link
Senile Foo, 65, Link
Michael Wilson, 69, Link
Loredana Angela D'Alessio, 62, Link
Serenity Sincere Jetta-Mae Brown, 21, Link
Todd Mulligan, 66, Link
Terry Parker, 66, Link
Wendy Markus, 66, Link
Urbano Jaimes Tobo, 60, Link
Alexander ‘Alex’ David Barber, 29, Link
James Andrew Maxwell, 64, Link
Lucia Katherine Pawlik, 72, Link
Beth Louise Burgess, 65, Link
Kevin Gill, 66, Link
Jonathon Windsor Lane, 32, Link
Randy Salter, 62, Link
Gerry Christopher Joyce, 53, Link
Paul Brian Hill, 44, Link
Jon “Mark” Nicholson, 65, Link
Tammy Lee Burke, 67, Link
Hayfaa Haykaz, 63, Link
Antoine Naoum, 34, Link
Eva Teichroeb, 65, Link
Michael Richard O'Mara, 62, Link
David Thomas Partridge, 46, Link
D’Arcy Hugh McFalls, 70, Link
Cindy Grace McAra-Cooper, 52, Link
Robert Vyvey, 72, Link
Peter Ohlschlager, 72, Link
Ron Mills, 52, Link
Stella Ann King, 63, Link
Scott Eugene Mohawk Smith, 68, Link
Tracey Julean Graham, 46, Link
Kim Gamier, 57, Link
Cesar Mendonca, 48, Link
Victoria Rae Childs, 34, Link
Andrius “Andy” Karosas, 57, Link
Lina Gennaccaro-Pileggi, 60, Link
Barry Elmer Garland, 75, Link
Dino Colucci, 56, Link
Oleg Kroupsky, 75, Link
Shawn Eloi Jodouin, 42, Link
Christopher Allan Elliott, 68, Link
James Morgenweg, 59, Link
Dwayne Bernard William Tremble, 59, Link
Michael "Mike" Sadler, 66, Link
Kathy Patricia Dow, 69, Link
Deborah Joyce Marie Birchard, 58, Link
Janice Bennitt-O’Callaghan, 71, Link
Rohini Jitendra Mali, 61, Link
Michael Emery, 67, Link
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Trotz, 75, Link
Hai Hong Zhang, 62, Link
Gowri Priyadharshini Sharveswara, 62, Link
Stephen Andrew Lapiuk, 45, Link
Sandra Lynn Wedgewood, 61, Link
Brian Dingman, 57, Link
Jacob Alexander Wright, 31, Link
Madeleine Annette Boyer, 60, Link
Christopher James Gaffney, 57, Link
Ruby McLaughlin Everson (Hay), 66, Link
Kamin William Ash, 29, Link
John Douglas Faulhafer, 65, Link
Jason Kevin Tarshis, 55, Link
Jeffrey T. Alway, 60, Link
Ronda Marie Adams, 60, Link
Aiden Monias, 22, Link
Jason Paul Samuel Berlasty, 38, Link
James McCarron, 61, Link
Dawn Sherrie O’Connor, 67
September 9, 2025
Left this world peacefully after a courageous battle with meningiomas on August 10, 2025.
Researcher's Note - A meningioma is a tumor that grows from the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges. A meningioma is not a brain tumor, but it may press on the nearby brain, nerves and vessels. Meningioma is the most common type of tumor that forms in the head.