Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 dead at 70

September 16, 2024

Tito Jackson, original member of the Jackson 5, is dead at the age of 70. Steve Manning, a former Jackson family manager, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight on September 15. A cause of death has not been determined, but Manning believes he suffered a heart attack while driving from Orlando to New Mexico. In the summer of 2024, Tito played shows with his brothers, Jackie and Marlon, in Scotland, California and England. On September 10, the Jacksons performed at the Circus Krone in Munich, where they also visited a memorial dedicated to their famous brother, Michael.

Beloved Travel Channel star dead at 64 after battle with rare disease

September 12, 2024

A beloved travel journalist who traversed 103 countries across seven continents during her decades-long career has tragically died aged 64. Valarie D’Elia, who worked with NY1 and the Travel Channel, lost her 18-month battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Tuesday. The condition is degenerative and impacts the brain and spinal cord. It has no cure.

Mitchell Wiggins, former NBA player and father of Canadian Andrew Wiggins, has died at the age of 64

September 14, 2024

The Houston Rockets, one of Mitchell Wiggins' former teams, announced his death on Friday. Wiggins played 389 NBA games over six seasons with the Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers. His best season was with the Rockets in 1989-90, when he averaged 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 48.8 percent field goal shooting. After his NBA career ended in 1991-92, Wiggins went on to have a successful career overseas in Greece, where he earned multiple All-Star nominations.

No cause of death reported.

Trailblazing ballerina Michaela DePrince dies suddenly at age 29

September 14, 2024

Trailblazing ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died suddenly aged 29, her spokesperson revealed Friday. DePrince's family confirmed the news of her passing on social media, writing in a Friday post they were making the announcement with "profound sadness." DePrince's death was "sudden," but other details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available, according to the post. DePrince won waves of fans by sharing her story as an orphan who escaped violence in Sierra Leone to become a world-renowned ballerina.

Acclaimed novelist Tina McElroy Ansa dies at 74

September 11, 2024

St. Simons Island, Ga - On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the acclaimed novelist Tina McElroy Ansa passed away unexpectedly. Wanda Lloyd, a close friend of the writer and filmmaker, confirmed Tina's death in a Facebook post. She was 74 years old. At the time of writing, the cause of death has not been determined.

Moisés Canelo, the “Romantic Voice” of Honduras, dies

September 13, 2024

The Honduran singer-songwriter, Moisés Canelo, died this Friday, September 13, 2024, in New York City, where he was living. His death is presumed to have been due to a complication from a kidney ailment. Moisés Canelo, known the “Romantic Voice” of Honduras, is considered by romantic musicians of his time to be a on par with José José.

No age reported.

A record producer “died suddenly”:

Roli Mosimann, 68

September 16, 2024

We are sorry to hear of the passing of one of the great sound manipulators, Roli Mosimann at age 68. The brilliant sound recorder and producer had a CV that was a groundbreaking guide to sculpting industrial music and beyond. Originally a drummer, he was also an electronic musician and ultimately a producer, who first received to attention for his work with Swans, but was best known for his collaborations with JG Thirlwell on his Wiseblood project. JG posted on his Facebook page: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of Roli Mosimann. Roli died at 2:15 am this morning in hospital in Wroclaw, Poland, from lung cancer...(Roli) was a questing musician and a sonic sculptor. He was also a great guy, and, as his first wife Alexa said, “lover of women, wine and song.”

He worked with A-list actors, directors, then died and was left unclaimed in Bucks County

September 11, 2024

Karl Knief was a Midwestern-born boy who moved to New York to pursue his creative dreams, then Hollywood where he made them a reality. He worked on movie sets with Oscar-winning and nominated directors and A-list celebrities, then at the top talent agencies in Los Angeles for more than two decades. In 2019 he left the City of Angels for the City of Brotherly Love at the urging of a longtime close friend there. Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Knief died suddenly at age 59. Petro urged him to move to Philadelphia, where she lived, to start a new chapter of his life. Shortly after he arrived the COVID pandemic hit bringing everyday life for most Americans to a near halt. Knief moved into an apartment in Middletown [PA] around March 2023, Petro said. Three weeks after she last spoke to Knief, Petro got a call from a mutual friend that he was in the hospital with a flu-like illness. The next call she learned he died.

No cause of death reported.

Indy veteran Micah Taylor dead at 47

September 12, 2024

Michael Sharrer, who wrestled primarily as Micah Taylor, has died at age 47. He was a mainstay of the independent scene, and spent time in WWE-developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling. Sharrer served in the US Marines before he breaking into the wrestling business in 2003. The news of his death, announced on September 12, 2024, shook the wrestling world, though the actual circumstances of his death are not known at this time.

FireStar Pro Wrestling announces the passing of Tyrone 'Pumbah' Arnold

September 12, 2024

FireStar Pro Wrestling has announced the passing of an essential production team member and extended FSPW family, Tyrone Arnold, at age 42. Tyrone joined the team in 2019, and in their post announcing his passing, FireStar Pro Wrestling commended him for helping to elevate many wrestling events in North Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Karl Moline, CrossGen and Buffy the Vampire Slayer artist, has passed away

September 12, 2024

Karl Moline's CrossGen studiomate, Ron Marz, announced Moline’s passing on Twitter (X) Thursday morning. Moline was a fan-favorite artist known for his work at CrossGen Comics, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Rogue, and many more comics. A cause of death is not known at this time, nor exactly when Moline passed away. The news of Moline's death comes at an awful time for comic book fans, with Astonishing X-Men and Planetary artist John Cassaday also passing away earlier in the week.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dogged Atlanta reporter Art Harris covered nation’s big stories

September 11, 2024

Art Harris, a dogged Atlanta-based investigative reporter who worked at The Atlanta Constitution, The Washington Post and CNN, died last Friday. He was 76. His wife Carol Martin, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he died unexpectedly and was unsure of the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Khari Jefferson (Sissy), 6

September 12, 2024

Houston, Texas - Khari was a beautiful, strong, vibrant, and loving child who never met a stranger. Her smile alone would brighten up any room she was in. Khari was very intelligent and more advanced than your average 6 year old. She put up a great fight against cancer but God called her home on August 28, 2024. Her memories and name will live on forever.

Davien Taylor Roberts, 9

September 12, 2024

Brockton, Massachusetts - Davien Taylor Roberts, 9, of Brockton, MA, unexpectedly passed away from an asthma attack on September 3, 2024. He was going into 4th grade at the Mary Baker School in Brockton. Davien was a special kid, very inquisitive.

No cause of death reported.

Ravenna community rallying to support family after death of 10-year-old boy

September 11, 2024

Ravenna, Ohio — Isaiah Monville wore jersey number 13 when he played in the Ravenna Ravens Youth Football League. His family said the league is now planning to retire that number after the unexpected death of the 10-year-old boy over the weekend. That number is serving as a tribute to Isaiah on social media sites, on car windows, on stickers for the helmets of friends and teammates, and on tattoos that his mother, Connie Horner, recently had inked on her body. Horner said Isaiah had medical issues, but those were managed, and he seemed to be doing well. However, he experienced some bleeding concerns on Friday. Horner said doctors determined he had a tear in one of his bowels, and he died at Akron Children's Hospital on Saturday. "We're not entirely sure when it happened," she said.

GoFundMe created for elementary student who died suddenly

September 16, 2024

Bakersfield, Calif. — A GoFundMe has been created for an Old River Elementary student who died suddenly. A vigil was held for the student in southwest Bakersfield on Friday. According to the GoFundMe, she was airlifted to UCLA after suffering a brain aneurysm.

No age reported.

Nine teenagers “died suddenly”:

Human remains identified as Arizona teen last seen leaving work in April: 'Heartbreaking end'

September 16, 2024

Peoria, AZ - Arizona authorities announced that human remains found last week were identified as belonging to a teen who was reported missing five months ago. Bradley Klose, 16, was last seen on April 8 leaving his workplace near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety alert. Bradley was considered “an endangered juvenile due to being on the autism spectrum.” Family members described his disappearance as uncharacteristic. In a recent update shared on Facebook, Peoria Police announced that it was notified by Phoenix Police on Monday, Sept. 9, that a body had been found west of the Deem Hills Recreation Area at 67th Avenue and N. Pyramid Peak Parkway. “Sadly, Bradley was positively identified, and the cause of death is still being determined,” authorities said. They added that there were no traces of any foul play or suspicious circumstances. No suspects are currently in custody and none are being sought, police said.

New Canaan High School senior dies suddenly , officials say

September 16, 2024

New Canaan, CT — A student at New Canaan High School died over the weekend, officials say. In a statement, New Canaan Superintendent of Schools Bryan Luizzi said Elliott Kropf, a senior, died on Saturday. It was not immediately clear what caused Kropf's death. "Elliott was a strong student, an excellent athlete, a kind young man, and a wonderful friend, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him," he said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henderson student passes away, community encouraged to wear blue in her honor

September 12, 2024

Henderson County, KY - The community of Henderson is mourning the loss of a Henderson County High School student who suddenly passed away on September 10. According to an obituary, Katelyn Gibson, 15, passed away after suffering a medical emergency. Katelyn was an avid equestrian rider at Blue Moon Stables and an active member of FFA, whose colors are blue and gold. Shortly after birth, Katelyn’s heart became a mended little heart as she conquered her CHD (Congenital Heart Defect). She never allowed anything to slow her down or stand in her way.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Decades ago, only 10% of children with CHD survived into adulthood. Advances in diagnosis and treatment now help about 90% survive.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21674-congenital-heart-disease

Gordo High School player passes away

September 11, 2024

Gordo, Alabama - Tragedy struck the Gordo football team and the surrounding community early on Wednesday morning. At 6:01 a.m. on 9/11/2024, The official Gordo High School Football account posted that Jack Plowman, a junior, had passed away. According to the Facebook Page, "Jack's Stronger than Sarcoma," Jack Plowman was 15 years old and battled Ewing's Sarcoma previously. 12 hours ago it was posted that Jack had passed away.

Link

Arianna "Ari" Ott, 15

September 14, 2024

Plover, Wisconsin - Arianna "Ari" Ott, of Plover, passed away at home, on September 11, 2024, at the age of 15. Ari was currently a freshman at Ben Franklin Middle School and like any teenager, her favorite activity was hanging out with her friends.

No cause of death reported.

Claire Noelle Rowe, 18

September 13, 2024

Lakeville, IN - Claire was diagnosed with bronchiectasis in 2020, and she fought a long, painful and hard battle. She wanted to be a nurse and help children who suffered with chronic illnesses like she did. She was going to go to Ball State. As she prepared for her senior year, she got the call for her double lung transplant. Unfortunately, on Sept 4, 2024, Claire passed away from complications from the transplant.

No cause of death reported.

Ball State’s stringent requirements for “unvaccinated” students:

https://tinyurl.com/2eup6b6n

California student found dead in school pool as LAPD launch investigation into tragedy

September 12, 2024

A Los Angeles high school student was found dead in a campus pool with an investigation opened into the tragedy. The Los Angeles Unified School District student was found early Monday morning at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. Police are not releasing the name of the student and only identified them as "a student from the Miguel Contreras school community."

No age or cause of death reported.

18-year-old Florida high school football player dies suddenly during game

September 10, 2024

An 18-year-old high school football player has tragically died after he “just went to the ground suddenly” during a game. Chance Gainer was a senior at Port St. Joe High School and a star player for the Tiger Sharks. He tragically collapsed unexpectedly during a football game against the Bulldogs and died. Earlier in the game, Gainer had electrified the crowd with a 70-yard touchdown. He was playing defense when he “suddenly” went down, Northwest Florida Daily News reported. According to Tim Davis, the Liberty County Athletic director and assistant principal, the collapse came without warning. At the time he collapsed, Gainer trailed a play developing on the opposite side of the field. EMS was called, and despite the heroic efforts of medics who managed to regain a pulse, they were unable to resuscitate him. Gainer was pronounced dead at a hospital in Blountstown, just an hour after the game.

No cause of death reported.

Silversmiths mourn unexpected loss of pitcher Van Pelt from past summer's team

September 11, 2024

Sherrill, N.Y. - The Sherrill Silversmiths NYCBL team is in shock and left mourning after the team announced that pitcher Alex Van Pelt, from its summer 2024 season, died unexpectedly at age 18, on Sunday morning. A right-handed pitcher, Van Pelt was a stand-out for Chatham High School in Virginia, where he struck out 117 batters, was named district and regional player of the year, and was an All-State selection his senior season in spring 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

McKenna Grace Counterman, 20

September 14, 2024

Bartlesville, Oklahoma - McKenna Grace Counterman, of Bartlesville, OK, was greeted with open arms by our Heavenly Father on September 10, 2024, at the age of 20. McKenna graduated from Bartlesville High School in 2022, and previously attended Central Middle School and Kane Elementary in Bartlesville. She always exceled at math and loved performing with the choir from 6th to 12th grade. She was a junior at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK, studying for a degree in Elementary Education.

No cause of death reported.

OK State recently paused its “vaccination” mandate:

https://hr.okstate.edu/campus-return-guidance.html

Reported on August 27:

San Jose State student found dead in dorm room

August 27, 2024

San Jose, CA - A San Jose State University student died in her dorm room over the weekend, according to officials. The SJSU Police Department said the female student was found dead at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday inside her room at Spartan Village on the Paseo, the university's new off-campus student housing development. No foul play is suspected, police said. The student's cause of death wasn't immediately known, the university said, adding that the case is being treated as an isolated incident.

No age reported.

California State Universities’ “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/02/13/news/will-california-colleges-keep-requiring-covid-vaccines/

Four local politicians “died suddenly”:

Royal Palm Beach mourns sudden passing of Mayor Fred Pinto

September 16, 2024

The Town-Crier mourns with the Village of Royal Palm Beach [FL] the unexpected passing of Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto, who died suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 14. Pinto has served as mayor since 2016, but his service on the Royal Palm Beach Village Council dates back to his first election in 2003. He was most recently re-elected to his fifth term as mayor in March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Franklin County public servant has passed

September 12, 2024

Brookville, IN – The Brookville/Franklin County community is saying goodbye to Michael Biltz. The 40-year educator and former Brookville Town Council member passed away Monday at the age of 71, following a battle with cancer.

Link

September 10, 2024

Bangor, Maine - The Town Manager of Machias died. A post on the town’s Facebook page says Bill Kitchen passed away yesterday. Kitchen became the town manager of Machias in the fall of 2021. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Town Manager, Bill Kitchen, who served Machias with dedication and pride for many years. He passed away on September 9th, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Warren Branch, former inspector who represented East Baltimore on City Council, dies at 63

August 26, 2024

Warren M. Branch, who represented a swath of East Baltimore [MD] on City Council for close to a decade, died last week [August 18th] at age 63, his brother said Sunday. His brother Talmadge Branch, a former state delegate, said he wasn’t sure of the cause of death but said his brother had heart issues and diabetes.

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Philly elementary school teacher still mourns cherished teacher who died at age 53

September 16, 2024

West Philadelphia, PA - Room 105 at Barry Elementary sat empty for a whole year. The space was bright and colorful, but assistant principal Jalyssa Barber insisted no one could use it. It had been the longtime space of Denise Jordan [left], a longtime kindergarten teacher who died unexpectedly in August 2023, stunning the school community. She was 53.

No cause of death reported.

Philly schools’ “vaccination” mandate for staff:

https://whyy.org/articles/philly-schools-outline-vaccine-mandate-for-staff/

CMS closed Friday as students, staff mourn teacher’s death

September 13, 2024

Clinton, South Carolina – A day of e-learning for Clinton Middle School students was announced late Thursday evening, Sep. 13, after the unexpected death of CMS teacher and bus driver Shaquille Harp Thursday. Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda said that a family member reported him as missing earlier on Thursday, and Courtney Snow, public information officer with the Laurens County Sheriff Office, reported that Harp’s body was found in the Torrington Road area at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. In addition to his work at CMS, Harp had run unsuccessfully for the Ward 2 seat on Clinton City Council in March of 2023 and he was the owner of Reel Cinematic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eastern View teacher passes away in Culpeper

September 12, 2024

Culpeper, Virginia - An Eastern View High School teacher has passed away, according to Culpeper County Public Schools. James “Jamie” Parr has worked at Eastern View High School since 2018 as a senior English teacher, and also coached the academic team through the 2022-2023 school year.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Former Harbor Beach basketball coach Jim Tamlyn dies unexpectedly

September 16, 2024

Former Harbor Beach girls’ basketball coach Jim Tamlyn unexpectedly died over the weekend at the age of 52. Jim coached for 14 seasons for the Pirates, and worked as a history and physical education teacher at Harbor Beach Schools, before moving to Cheboygan [Michigan] to work as the principal at Cheboygan Intermediate Schools.

No cause of death reported.

Our world needs more Popes

September 13, 2024

Laurel, Mississippi - The odes poured in for Cooper Pope on Thursday evening, shortly after he died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his house on his day off. Pope was the kind of man we need in public education. The school district said Pope became West Jones High School principal in 2017.

No age reported.

Mississippi’s “vaccination” mandate for all eligible students, teachers, and staff 12 years of age and older:

https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/mississippi-state-health-department-updates-k-12-covid-19-guidance/

Father Joseph Benicewicz, former president of Archbishop Curley, dies at 64

September 10, 2024

Funeral Masses will be offered Sept. 11 and 14 for Conventual Franciscan Father Joseph Benicewicz, a Baltimore native and former president of Archbishop Curley High School In Baltimore. Father Benicewicz died unexpectedly Sept. 6 in Kensington, Conn. The 1978 graduate of Archbishop Curley was 64.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Mortenson, president and CEO of Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, dies

September 15, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Sunday that its President and CEO, Mark Mortenson, has died. The organization described his passing in a social media post as "sudden." Mortenson had led the Botanical Gardens since March 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

A disability rights activist “died suddenly”:

John Randall Hudson, 42

September 14, 2024

Decatur, Georgia, - John Randall Hudson of Decatur, Georgia, departed this world on September 5, 2024, at the age of 42. He succumbed to the effects Covid 19-pneumonia. John was a proud graduate of Druid Hills High School. He was a founding member of L'Arche Atlanta, a community of people with and without intellectual disabilities who live together as a family.

Two moms “died suddenly”:

Former Millburn family creates GoFundMe for young daughters whose mom passed away

September 14, 2024

Millburn, NJ – Former Millburn resident, Anna Tsaturov, recently passed away, losing her battle with kidney cancer. According to the GoFundMe, Anna Tsaturov was 37 when she died on September 7.

Reported on September 7:

Support a young family after Talia’s sudden passing

September 7, 2024

In the wake of Talia’s heartbreaking passing, we are reaching out to seek your support for Justin, who now faces the overwhelming reality of raising four children without their mother: two newborn twins Mila and Chloe, five-year-old Juliana, and 13-year-old Elena. “My beloved sister Talia, 29 years old and a devoted mother of four young children, is currently in the ICU in a coma after suffering a severe brain hemorrhage on 8/26/24, complications that arose from preeclampsia postpartum issues. Talia gave birth 8/17/24 so she is only a week postpartum.”

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Retired Provo Police officer passes away after year-long battle with cancer

September 13, 2024

Provo, Utah — The Provo community is in mourning today as Provo City Police announced the passing of one of their own after a year-long battle with stomach cancer. Police reported that Paul Janda passed early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 13, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a veteran of nearly 30 years with Provo Police. According to a GoFundMe started to help Janda’s family, he was still working through end-stage terminal cancer to make sure his family was taken care of.

No age reported.

Deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office has passed away

September 11, 2024

Tuscola County, Mich. (WJRT) - A marine deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office has passed away. The sheriff's office said that Gary Coleman passed away on Wednesday. Coleman has been a part of the Tuscola County Marine Division since 2020. Police did not give a cause of death for Coleman.

No age or cause of death reported.

After suffering emergency during training, 25-year-old Massachusetts police recruit sworn in as a trooper in his final hours of life

September 15, 2024

Worcester County, MA - A Massachusetts State Police recruit died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise, the department said. Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, was participating in a “defensive tactics training exercise” Thursday when he suffered a “medical crisis,” Lt. Sean Quirk told CNN in an email. An on-site medical team quickly responded before Delgado-Garcia was taken to a hospital. “Despite the heroic efforts of medical professionals to deliver lifesaving care, Trainee Delgado-Garcia died at the hospital,” Quirk said.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Jeff "Bodean" Mills, 58

September 14, 2024

Jeff "Bodean" Mills, age 58, of Coal City, Illinois, and formerly of Wilmington, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at his home. Bodean was known for his generous spirit and dedication to the community, having volunteered as a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department and coaching girls travel softball for many years.



No cause of death reported.

A federal district court judge has upheld a “vaccination” mandate after a challenge brought by six Illinois firefighters:

https://www.firelawblog.com/2021/12/20/judge-uphold-illinois-vaccine-mandate/

A first responder “died suddenly”;

Daniel Antal Williams, 46, of Conestoga, died at his home Sunday, September 1

September 10, 2024

Daniel Antal Williams, 46, of Conestoga [PA], passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Following high school, Dan earned a CDL and was employed as a truck driver for freight and fuel companies. Most recently, Dan earned EMT certification and volunteered with Ephrata Community Ambulance Association, a position he enjoyed serving in.

No cause of death reported.

A grief counselor “died suddenly”:

Georgena Grace, 74

September 13, 2024

Portland, Oregon – Grief specialist Georgena Grace (formerly Eggleston) transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. She was 74 years old. While her diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer was sudden, she lived her remaining days with courage and grace, with the assistance of her loving family and dear friends. Georgena retired from Speech Pathology in 2014 and began devoting her life to her work as a Somatic Grief Therapist. She wrote the book, A New Mourning: Discovering the Gifts in Grief. Her initial business, Beyond Your Loss, evolved into the Integrated Wellbeing Institute, which has helped hundreds of clients around the globe who are struggling with grief. She is still listed as a grief specialist at the Integrated Wellbeing Institute.



Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Bullis High School football team honors head coach who suddenly passed away

September 13, 2024

Potomac, Md. — A high school football team is remembering their coach while playing in their first home game since Coach Ray Butler passed away at the age of 48. Butler was a coach for the Bulldogs when he suddenly died earlier this month. He was also a mentor and friend to many in the community. Bullis had worked at the school for more than a decade and was in his second season being head coach when he collapsed after a game. It was later revealed the Butler died from a brain hemorrhage.

Tom Brady's life coach passes away after complications from surgery

September 13, 2024

The University of Michigan is mourning the loss of athletics administrator Greg Harden, Tom Brady's life coach in Ann Arbor, who died after complications from surgery. Harden was known as the athletic program's "secret weapon" due to his role as a mental coach for standout Wolverine athletes including Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, Jalen Rose and Michael Phelps. Harden, who was reportedly in his 70s, is survived by his wife Shelia, sister Lynette and three children, Brian, Victor and Olivia.

No cause of death reported.

UM ended its covid “vaccination” mandate in February 2023:

https://umdearborn.edu/human-resources/benefits-wellness/health-and-vaccinations

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies in Raleigh crash after driver suffers apparent medical emergency

September 13, 2024

A man died in a crash Friday night in Raleigh, NC, after his vehicle was hit by a driver who suffered an apparent medical emergency. Robert Traczewski was driving an Acura TL and stopped at a red light on Freedom Drive at the New Bern Avenue intersection, according to Raleigh police. Police believe the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck may have had a medical emergency, according to their investigation. The emergency caused the truck to leave the road near the intersection and go up the culvert leading to Freedom Drive, causing it to go airborne. The truck then hit the driver's side of Traczewski’s vehicle. Traczewski, 65, died at the hospital from his injuries. The driver of the truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver suffering medical emergency dies after crash in Annapolis, police say

September 10, 2024

A driver is dead after suffering a medical emergency on an Annapolis [MD] road and crashing Monday, according to the city’s police department. At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Edgewood and Bay Ridge roads, near the Bay Forest shopping center, according to a news release. At the scene, they discovered a Cadillac with a driver in crisis. In their release, police said they believed the driver was suffering from a medical condition that caused them to crash into two vehicles stopped at the intersection. The driver in the Cadillac was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The Annapolis Police Department did not identify the Cadillac driver by name, age or gender. Police did not report any other injuries from the crash, according to the release.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver dead of medical condition after crashing into guardrail

September 10, 2024

A truck driver is dead after crashing into a guardrail while suffering from a medical episode in Wisconsin on Monday night. The accident happened on September 9th in Waupaca, Wisconsin, on US Highway 10. According to Green Bay News, the semi truck was heading east on US Highway 10 near State Highway 22 when it veered into the median, struck a guardrail, and veered back into the median, where it came to a stop. First responders were called to the scene and found the driver unresponsive in the truck cab. Life-saving efforts were begun immediately, and the driver was soon transported to a nearby hospital. The unnamed driver was soon pronounced dead due to a medical condition unrelated to any injuries sustained in the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

A healthcare CEO “died suddenly”:

West Tennessee Healthcare announces death of President & CEO James Ross

September 12, 2024

Jackson, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James “JR” Ross has died. West Tennessee Healthcare shared the following statement with us Thursday afternoon: It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO, James “JR” Ross as of this morning." According to their website, before eventually becoming President and CEO in 2017, Ross originally joined West Tennessee Healthcare in 1985 as a registered nurse in the surgical intensive care unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

66-year-old man dies after boat capsizes in Newaygo County

September 11, 2024

Newaygo County, Mich. - A Hastings man died Tuesday shortly after a boat capsized in Newaygo County. Deputies were dispatched at 8:21 p.m. for a report of an emergency "on a body of water in Ensley Township," according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office. "Initial reports indicated a man was yelling for help after a boat had capsized," the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said two people were on the boat when it capsized. Both individuals made it to shore but one of them, a 66-year-old Hastings man, "suffered a medical emergency" and died, the sheriff's office said. The other person "was treated at the scene and released," the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on why the boat may have capsized.

No cause of death reported.

Hunter pronounced dead after collapsing in Colorado

September 10, 2024

Aspen, CO - On Sept. 6, emergency dispatchers received notification via a Garmin InReach device about a hunter who had collapsed on Lincoln Creek Road. Coordinates from the InReach device showed that the hunter was about 2.7 miles past Grizzly Reservoir on Lincoln Creek Road. The hunter's guide was administering CPR. The first rescue team made contact with the patient. Sadly, after an initial evaluation, it was evident the patient was deceased.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on August 28:

Watertown Police Department confirms deceased male found due to medical condition

August 28, 2024

Watertown, SD - KXLG News received inquiries about public safety after the Watertown Police Department was called to the Southeast part of Watertown and found a deceased male. The WPD said the male was found deceased due to a medical condition. There are no concerns about foul play, and there is no danger to the public, and it never was as a result of the investigation. No further information will be released on this incident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body of missing 61-year-old hiker found in Yosemite

September 16, 2024

Yosemite National Park, CA - The body of a 61-year-old man was discovered in Yosemite National Park more than 20 days after he was expected to return from his solo hike. Rangers had been searching for Kirk Thomas-Olsen, who had gone missing from a planned backing trip around the Ostrander Lake Area in late August. A niece of Thomas-Olsen said in a Facebook post that his body was found, and officials confirmed his death but provided no additional information. Thomas-Olsen traveled from San Luis Obispo to the park, and left a note on his vehicle announcing when he would return, his niece, Holly Leeson, told the San Francisco Chronicle. He was declared missing when park rangers discovered the note on Thursday, she said. Leeson then posted on Facebook to ask for the public's help to find her uncle. She described Thomas-Olsen as a "an experienced hiker and former park ranger" and said her family was "struggling to understand what has happened to him out there" in the national park.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Ann Aucoin, 66

September 16, 2024

Slidell, Louisiana - Catherine Ann Aucoin of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away peacefully from her year-long battle with cervical cancer on September 6, 2024, leaving a void her family cannot fill.

Eric James Robinson, 55

September 15, 2024

Pekin, IL - Eric James Robinson, 55, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024 in Peoria (at work). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Karen MaryAnne Savoy, 67

September 15, 2024

Karen MaryAnne Savoy died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2011, in Troy, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Richard Barrett, 67

September 15, 2024

Allan Richard Barrett, age 67, of East McKeesport, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Allan was employed at Steel Dynamics as a computer programmer. His face would light up when speaking about his work there, and it was said he would work there till the day he died.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Aaron Davis, 52

September 15, 2024

East Alton, Illinois - Scott Aaron Davis, 52, passed away Friday, September 13, 2024, at Anderson Hospital. Scott worked as an HVAC specialist and maintenance man for K.H. Properties, and was proud to have recently earned their Employee of the Month for the second time.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Clark, 60

September 14, 2024

Schenectady, NY - David Michael Clark was born January 19, 1964 in Petaluma, CA, to Arthur L. Clark and Marylou Underhill Clark. He died unexpectedly at home of natural causes on September 8, 2024, at the age of 60, the oldest of his siblings. In David's memory, donations may be made to NAMI and the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Dan "Danny" Barnick, 31

September 14, 2024

Rochester, MN - Dan "Danny" Barnick, 31, of Rochester, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in Rochester, MN, with his loving family by his side. With his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice, Dan worked as a Corrections Officer at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center before following in his father’s footsteps working as a truck driver.

No cause of death reported.

Peggy E. Beal, 57

September 13, 2024

Germatown Hills, IL - Peggy E. Beal passed away on September 9, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Simone Leavell Cronic, 38

September 13, 2024

Jefferson, Georgia - Born January 9, 1986, and was called home to be with Jesus September 6, 2024. Our beautiful Ashley loved God, her family, and Alabama football.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Facebook posts indicated that Cronic “died suddenly.”

Kasey AnnMarie Ferguson, 35

September 13, 2024

Kanab, Utah - Kasey AnnMarie Ferguson, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away on Sunday, September 8th, 2024, at the age of 35. Her passion for singing was a defining part of her, and her voice was a gift that delighted those fortunate enough to hear it. Known for her loyalty, quick wit, and genuine spirit, Kasey had an extraordinary ability to light up any room and make those around her feel special.

No cause of death reported.

Cody James Weed, 28

September 12, 2024

Franklin, Maine — Cody James Weed, 28, died unexpectedly September 1, 2024, at Kingsman Quarry in Franklin. Cody truly was an outdoor guy. Best known for his hunting takedowns and fishing abilities, he would never miss an opportunity to be in the woods, out on the water or riding his motorcycle.

No cause of death reported.

Janis Elizabeth Farmer, 45

September 12, 2024

Jackson, OH - Janis Elizabeth Farmer, 45, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Farmer “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hello, my name is Dawson. I am Active Duty U.S. Navy corpsmen. Currently serving in Yokosuka, Japan. On September 10th my mother, Janis Farmer, unexpectedly passed away.

Don R. Price, 61

September 12, 2024

Washington, IL - Don R. Price, 61, of Washington, passed away on September 8, 2024 in Washington. Don was employed as a truck driver for Pride Transportation for the last 30 years. He recently celebrated a milestone of 5 million miles under his belt.

No cause of death reported.

Price “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Even if it’s just a share or a dollar or a prayer. Anyone who knows my family knows my dad took care of my family through and through and him passing so suddenly left them trying to navigate a path unknown so anything does help.

Link

Adam Russo, 48

September 11, 2024

Adam Russo, age 48, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 2000, formerly of Scarsdale, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Evan Edward Pughe, 27

September 11, 2024

Longwood, Florida - Evan Edward Pughe, affectionately called "Boo" by his family, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2024 at the age of 27 due to unknown causes. He's now home with His Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved and passionately followed.

Susan Kay Taylor, 57

September 10, 2024

Susan Kay Taylor, a lifelong resident of Mount Pleasant, TX, died unexpectedly on June 13, 2023, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

James Steele, 41

September 10, 2024

St. Paul, NE - James M. Steele, 41, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at his home on the river. James had many jobs but in most recent years, he drove truck (delivering distilled grains), which he loved and enjoyed the solitude of.

No cause of death reported.

Seth J. Edwards, 25

September 10, 2024

Carolina Beach, NC — Seth J. Edwards, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, died unexpectedly on September 6, 2024, at the age of 25. Seth found employment in restaurants, grocery stores, carpentry, tree trimming, and ultimately found his passion in cooking when he secured a position at “The Dive” restaurant at Carolina Beach, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Thomas Willey, 64

September 10, 2024

Robin Thomas Willey was born on June 6, 1960, in Victoria, BC and died suddenly in Las Vegas, NV, on July 11, 2024. He is survived by his wife and many family and friends in Victoria and Las Vegas where he called home for the past 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph "Joey" Kelley, 43

September 10, 2024

Parma, OH - Joseph "Joey" Kelley, age 43, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from complications of pneumonia. Joey was a brother-in-law and dear friend of many.

Reported on September 4:

Ruben Fuentez, 46

September 4, 2024

Ruben Fuentez, 46, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 14, 1978, in San Antonio, Texas, he was a cherished son and was preceded in death by his mother. Ruben dedicated ten years of his career to Fernandez Honda, where he was known for his unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. His infectious smile and loving nature made him a joy to be around. He lives behind his father, his brother, his fiancé and their cherished cat, Mr. Bubbles.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 2:

Donnie Headd, 47

September 2, 2024

Marion, IL - Donnie Headd, age 47, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Minerva Cisneros, 52

September 2, 2024

Peoria, IL - Minerva Cisneros, transitioned on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. Minerva was a 1991 graduate from Woodruff High School. She worked for DCX-CHOI as a laborer.

No cause of death reported.

From Cisneros’ tribute page :

When I had came home Easter 2024 you told me how cancer runs in our family and how I should get checked, I didn't think that would be the last time I would actually see you in person."

Reported on August 24:

Myrtle "Penny" DeForest, 63

August 24, 2024

Peoria, IL - Myrtle "Penny" DeForest, age 63, of Peoria unexpectedly passed away on August 22, 2024, at Carle hospital in Peoria. Penny was a treasured daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 20:

Geneieve Narvaez, 54

August 20, 2024

Geneieve Narvaez, born in San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest August 5, 2024 at the age of 54. Geneieve was preceded in death by her spouse, Rene Cortez, and mother. Geneieve was a wild, loud, funny, very artsy individual. She would always ride her bike with her music playing Spanish and rock-n-roll tunes.



No cause of death reported.

Narvaez “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Today my cousin's are having a plate sale for my sister Geneieve N. Cortez who passed unexpectedly 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ so please come help so we can lay her to rest. 🙏 🙏 thank you all.

https://www.facebook.com/genaro.narvaez.96

Reported on August 13:

Ruben Gutierrez Jr, 53

August 13, 2024

Ruben Gutierrez Jr, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest August 1, 2024, at the age of 53. Completely blindsided, our beloved son and brother Ruben took his last breath in the company of his closest family members. He was not alone but surrounded by the truest of love.

No cause of death reported.

21-year old Zachary Bourassa sadly passes away during a hockey tournament

September 9, 2024

21-year old Zachary Bourassa, who was a goaltender playing in a Dek Hockey Tournament at Martin-Bergeron park near Centre Sportif Alphonse-Desjardins in Trois-Rivieres [Quebec]. According to recent reports, Bourassa went into cardiac arrest, which ultimately resulted in him sadly passing away. This was later confirmed by his mother, who made a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

