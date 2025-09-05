If you watched this, you won’t need to watch it yet again. If you missed it, here it is; though I can’t say I recommend it.

Let’s start with Bernie Sanders, about whom I have nothing good to say, even though, while still a nominal Democrat, I voted for him in the two Democratic primaries that—demonstrably—he won, whereupon, officially, he “lost” to Hillary Clinton. Since he uttered not a peep of protest over the bald trickery used to “beat” him, I lost all interest in supporting him, no matter how repellent his opponent.

It’s worth adding that—for all his canned tough-talk about economic justice, and his status as an “independent” “socialist”—he showed exactly the same cravenness when he was smeared as having been a pawn of Putin’s, just like Trump. Though there was not a shred of evidence for that CNN-driven charge (just as there was never any evidence that “Russia-gate” was anything but propaganda fantasy), Sanders, true to form, kept his often-loud mouth tightly shut again, other than to join the Democratic chorus gibbering about the outrage of “Russian interference” in that election. Americans, he barked in loud complicity, are “sick and tired of seeing Russia and other countries interfering in our elections!” About the fraudulence of his “defeats,” and the real reasons why the US voting system is the worst in the developed world (“our” elections now routinely rigged, by agencies within our borders, operating high above both parties), he didn’t say a word.

There seems to be no end to Sanders’ fraudulence. In 2019, he sanctimoniously urged his fellow Democratic presidential candidates to turn down contributions from insurance companies and/or Big Pharma—after having already accepted some himself. Indeed, it seems unlikely that he’s not been, somehow, in Big Pharma’s pocket, just as he has always been deep in the pocket of (what we’ll now call) the War Department. (Vermont, with all its hippie residents, also houses many big “defense” contractors’ plants.) Tragically for its well-meaning human residents, Vermont has also had the highest rate of COVID “vaccination” in the USA—which Sanders pushed for from the start, even going so far as to attend Biden’s State of the Union speech in 2023 with an N95 mask on, unlike any of his peers (for which dystopian adornment he was warmly “commended” by the Independent [sic] and other media):

Sanders’ Covidian zealotry is all the more appalling for the fact (which I have noted in a prior post) that “vaccination” hasn’t done him any good. If you’ll forgive my lapsing into the same barbaric language now routinely used by members of both parties, Sanders has, since his injection(s), looked like shit:

Sanders in 2016:

Sanders now:

As for Elizabeth Warren, she too is a first-class phony—and not just because of her opportunistic exploitation of her minimal (if any) indigenous ancestry. A tireless faux-anti-corporate podium-pounder, “Pocahontas” is worth well over $80 million, and has happily accepted further millions in campaign contributions from Big Pharma—as RFK, Jr. pointed out (although that statement, like all his others, was rather hard to hear over Warren’s hostile bellowing and interruptions). It was her fealty to Big Pharma, and/or her fanatical adherence to its lies, that thus drove her to turn that “hearing” into an outright inquisition, throughout which the accused was not allowed to speak, so that her and Sanders’ and the Pfizer-controlled media’s joint propaganda fusillade would drown him out. Warren’s thus furiously talking over him was of a piece with her prior effort to censor RFK, Jr.’s indispensable The Real Anthony Fauci, which, when it was published, she reportedly asked Amazon not to make available.

Although she doesn’t look as bad as Sanders does, the toll of Warren’s “vaccination” was apparent in the same unhinged aggression that’s been busting out worldwide since the “vaccine” started wreaking havoc inside people’s heads.

Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions

June 2025

In conclusion, there are unprecedented safety signals indicating an association between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of neuropsychiatric disorders. The effects of these biological products on maternal and fetal health are of great concern [40,41]. Our findings are worrisome for the future population risk for a variety of neuropsychiatric disorders including those affecting cognition and suicidal/homicidal behaviors. Additionally, population intelligence should be thoroughly assessed among vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. In the meantime, the COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately withdrawn from the market.

As we’ve been noting here for quite some time, such “disorders” are apparent all around us, every day, in the psychotic brawls, weird meltdowns on airliners, lethal fits of road rage, random shootings, random stabbings, murder/suicides—and, no less, in Sen. Warren’s unrestrained belligerence toward RFK, Jr. (as well as Sen. Sanders’ like harangue). Thus she, as well as Sanders, showed the world—or those of us still capable of seeing and deploring it—that the “vaccine” they so revere, and that they’re trying to protect against the current efforts to get rid of it, is just as dangerous as more and more Americans, and others all around the world, now recognize (even if RFK, Jr. sought to downplay that danger in contention with those two Covidian fanatics).