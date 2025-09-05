News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

peggy bean
11h

I couldn't bear to watch the hearing. I did see a chart listing all of the senators who received massive donations from big pharma though. Disgusting.

Becky Tuch
10hEdited

I have various reservations about RFK (I think we all do), but I could not be prouder of him for his performance yesterday against that unrelenting mob of lunatics. They do not care about science. They do not understand what basic science even is. They think that "vaccines and doctors" are the summation of all of science, and therefore RFK is its worst enemy.

I do not necessarily agree that their psychosis is derived from vaccine injury. I think it's derived from ego injury. I think RFK is in fact the shadow of Warren and Bernie. THEY are meant to be the ones challenging Big Pharma. THEY are meant to be rooting out corruption in medical agencies. THEY should be giving the American people the truth and working to make us all healthier. Instead, they must now confront that all their talk for the past sixty years has been utterly vacuous. RFK is a living reminder of their ignorance, cowardice and empty promises.

As for Bernie specifically, I think he also simply cannot comprehend the worldview of people who think outside the mainstream. He is not only a coward and a fraud. He is an old-school liberal and the son of immigrants. He was raised to do well in school, worship lawyers and doctors and never challenge authority. He has quite masterfully figured out for himself a way to appear like a provocative agent of change, while doing absolutely nothing.

Thank you for covering the hearing. I cannot even begin to imagine what it must feel like to see this from the point of view of the many vaccine-injured parents who've been waiting their whole lives for a reckoning like this to begin.

