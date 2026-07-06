In this age of runaway AI, we need to know the truth about the Luddites
Joe Surkiewicz reviews Brian Merchant's important new book, Blood in the Machine: The Origin of the Rebellion Against High Tech
Our view of the Luddites as a bunch of backward cranks comes from the slanderous propaganda drive against them.
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Hi Joe, Great work with new book!
Congratulations 🎊
Thanks for all your hard work helping MCM produce vaccine carnage updates.
I appreciated both Joe's review and Brian Merchant's correction of the popular caricature of the Luddites. Too often, "Luddite" is used as shorthand for someone irrationally opposed to technology, when the historical reality was much more nuanced. Their primary concern was not machinery itself but the way new technology was being deployed to concentrate wealth and undermine the livelihoods of skilled workers.
That said, I think the picture is even more complicated. Technology doesn't make decisions—people do—but neither is every technological advance simply the product of greedy executives. Competition, consumer demand, and the pressure to survive in the marketplace also drive automation. Businesses that refuse to adopt productive technologies often disappear altogether.
The larger question isn't whether technology is good or bad. It's who controls it, who benefits from it, who bears the costs, and whether society has any say in how it is introduced. AI raises those questions more urgently than perhaps any technology since the Industrial Revolution. If the book encourages readers to think critically about those issues instead of accepting "progress" as an unquestionable good, then it has performed a valuable service.