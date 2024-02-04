Having focused largely on celebrities afflicted suddenly with “rare” aggressive cancers and other dire conditions, we’ll now post a few compilations that may give some sense of the vast—and, it seems, ever-growing—non-celebrity majority that has been falling gravely ill these past three years.

Global cancer cases will jump 77% by 2050, WHO report estimates

February 2, 2024

[WHO/CNN “explains” this awful surge:]

The researchers point to several factors as driving the expected increases in cancer rates, such as obesity, tobacco use and alcohol use, as well as environmental factors like air pollution.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/02/health/who-cancer-estimates/index.html

UNITED STATES (2)

Indianapolis influencer goes viral while battling cancer

January 31, 2024

Indianapolis, IN — An Indianapolis influencer is going viral after creating videos about the Circle City during a turbulent time. Dennis McCray, also known as Den Den, has gone from 1,685 followers to 30k followers on Instagram in just two weeks. In his videos, 43-year-old McCray reviews restaurants and small businesses in Central Indiana. Even though McCray is a foodie, what catapulted him into your social media timeline was the “Of Course” challenge. In this challenge, McCray speaks about his experience living in Indianapolis. While the videos have taken many Hoosiers back down memory lane, McCray has spent his time going back to chemotherapy treatments. Speaking on his cancer diagnosis, McCray said, “I didn’t know what exhausted felt like. I was crying.” McCray was weary due to the cancer but also because he had just lost his mom to cancer. Despite the adversity, McCray kept creating content for his mom, Lorrell McCray. Even with all of the success, this is only the beginning for Den Den from Naptown as he will also begin working on the re-boot of his television show, Breakfast, Lunch, & Den Den, that will air on Saturdays on WHMB-TV 40. He will begin work on the show after his last chemotherapy treatment on Feb. 13.

Mom Enters Hospice in Final Days of Cancer and Releases Viral Song for 7-Year-Old Son — Now It's Charting

January 24, 2024

More than two years after being diagnosed with cancer, a musician shared her final wish form hospice: She asked her TikTok followers to stream a new song she wrote for her 7-year-old son Loren, so she could leave him the proceeds. And on Jan. 23, Cat Janice learned her song "Dance You Outta My Head" was charting on iTunes. It was a proud moment for the singer-songwriter after a difficult few years. In November 2021, the Washington, DC, local first felt a lump in her neck, she explained on TikTok. At first she thought nothing of it, but in March of the following year she realized the lump was still there. "It was larger and it was very hard," she said in the video. That prompted Janice, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Jan. 21, to see a doctor. She was diagnosed her with sarcoma, a rare malignant tumor. She underwent surgery, chemo and radiation before being declared cancer-free on July 22, 2022. Through it all, she continued to sing and write songs, and to share them on social media. But in June 2023, the Washington Area Music Award winner told followers that the cancer had returned and was in her lungs. In January 2024, Janice returned to social media to share with her followers that the cancer had "won." On Jan. 10 she entered hospice after no longer being able to breathe in the ICU, she tells PEOPLE. She transferred all her songs to her son's name, so all proceeds would go to Loren.

Pregnant Mom Given 6 Months to Live While Husband Was Deployed

January 25, 2024

A military couple's plans for a dream life post-deployment were interrupted by an unfortunate diagnosis. After years of being separated through multiple deployments, Tiffany Madison-Fogg and her husband Matt were months away from finally being able to spend their lives together. Matt was in Germany on his final deployment as an army pilot, and Tiffany was eight months pregnant with their third child when doctors gave her tragic news: she had stage three breast cancer. “If I did nothing, I had six months to live. They said it was a very aggressive cancer. That’s a very short timeline when you have two children at home and your husband is in Europe," she tells PEOPLE. "I had no known family history, but I said, I am going to beat this.” Doctors told Tiffany she could get a special type of treatment that wouldn’t cross the placenta and would be safe for her unborn child. The 42-year-old had two rounds of chemo before giving birth to Madeline in April 2022 and then started back on chemo as soon as she recovered from her C-section. She also underwent 33 rounds of radiation and a mastectomy, only to have the cancer come back in August last year as stage four. Tiffany, who jokes that she was a hotshot business consultant before the diagnosis, says that as a proud Texan, she has an amazing family and she couldn’t bear the thought of leaving them. Meanwhile, she's exploring alternative treatments and hoping to beat the odds.

Missouri Assistant Coach David 'Dickey' Nutt Announces Cancer Diagnosis

February 1, 2024

Missouri men's basketball assistant coach David "Dickey" Nutt received some unfortunate news as he was diagnosed with cancer. The 64-year-old broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, but gave encouraging words as well: "After a recent checkup, I was diagnosed with cancer and will begin chemotherapy treatment in Columbia early next week," Nutt writes. "I have a great team of family, friends colleagues, student-athletes and doctors surrounding me and since it is believed to be found very early, we are optimistic that I will make a full recovery. I want to encourage everyone to get regular screenings for early detection and to get educated on potential risks and warning signs. I look forward to returning to Mizzou basketball and will be cheering the team on and scouting opponents until then. MIZ!" —David "Dickey" Nutt.

Oklahoma high school basketball coach diagnosed with cancer gets support from community

February 1, 2024

McLoud, Okla. — An Oklahoma town stepped up to make sure a basketball coach diagnosed with cancer on Monday – and undergoing surgery Thursday – knows he isn't alone. Timmy Boyer, McLoud's head basketball coach, and his wife Rachael went to the doctor Monday, where they heard news that was tougher than any game he had ever coached. "It feels a little bit surreal. It's moved so quickly," Rachael said. Timmy needed emergency surgery for testicular cancer. "He kind of said, 'This is just another battle that we're going to have to fight. We're just going to have to tough it out and be strong,'" Rachael said.

No age reported.

Former Ringling football coach’s hearing ends early after medical emergency

January 31, 2024

Waurika, Okla. — Dozens of people gathered in the Waurika courtroom as former coach Philip Koons explained the reason for seeking to withdraw his no contest plea, but less than 30 minutes into the hearing, a medical emergency put the day on pause. An alarm went off as the judge abruptly left the room Wednesday morning. Moments before, Philip Koons answering questions, saying he was under duress at the time of accepting the no contest plea on January 2. And just as he claimed he couldn’t remember if the court told him that a plea of no contest falls under the same jurisdiction as a guilty plea in Oklahoma, Koons had a medical emergency. Everyone else was forced to leave the area, leaving questions of when the hearing will start again. “It’ll be for his attorney to – they’ve got to decide those things,” said an officer about rescheduling. After hearing medical might need to bring a gurney, Koons was seen walking out of the room and getting in an ambulance. Family and students gathered outside, sharing hugs and comforting one another in the dramatic end to the hearing.

No age reported.

‘I’ll beat it again’: East Peoria teacher faces cancer again with a lot of support

February 1, 2024

East Peoria, IL - Students and staff at East Peoria Community High School are rallying behind science teacher Martin Hobbs who is battling cancer for the second time. Hobbs was recently diagnosed with stage four throat cancer. Hobbs is in his 29th year of teaching. Hobbs said his third and final round of chemotherapy and immunotherapy is Friday in Chicago. He said it’s rare to have oral cancer twice as he’s a nonsmoker. Hobbs has radiation treatments towards the end of the month.

No age reported.

