CANADA

April 13, 2026

A famous personality is hospitalized after suffering what she described as “three heart attack episodes.” Pinkydoll, the famed TikTok personality, was hospitalized on Saturday. A statement on her Instagram account revealed she had suffered a heart attack and was “being monitored.” The livestreamer, whose real name is Fedha Sinon [29], shared a statement and video of herself on Sunday, saying she was dealing with a “life-threatening” medical situation. “Yesterday… I almost lost my life,” Pinkydoll wrote in the Sunday update. “3 heart attack episodes. An ambulance rushed me to the hospital. They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water because one wrong move could’ve made it worse.”

Researcher’s note – That’s not all: Pinkydoll, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, took to the platform to share a health update in December [2025], revealing she had been hospitalized for a kidney-related issue: https://people.com/tiktok-star-pinkydoll-shares-health-update-after-hospitalization-for-kidney-issues-11880649

UNITED KINGDOM

April 13, 2026

A family day out took a frightening turn for Kerry Katona after she was rushed to hospital by ambulance amid fears she may have been suffering a stroke. Kerry, who was in London to watch her eldest daughter Molly perform in a new play, began feeling unwell during the show. After the performance, she noticed she was unable to smile properly - a key warning sign often associated with a stroke. The star, who was with her daughter Heidi and partner Paolo Margaglione at the time, said she began to feel increasingly unwell as the day went on. Speaking to the Mirror she explained that alarm bells started to ring after noticing changes in her appearance while in the bathroom. She said: “As the day went on, I didn’t feel well. I went to the toilet and noticed my face wasn’t right. And Heidi was like, ‘Mum, what’s wrong with your face?’ I started panicking.’ The situation became so serious that Kerry, 45, messaged all of her children - Molly, 24, Lilly, 23, Heidi, 19, Max, 18, and 12-year-old Dylan-Jorge - fearing she might not get the chance to speak to them again. At hospital, Kerry underwent a series of tests, including CT scans, before doctors were eventually able to determine the cause of the changes to her speech and facial appearance. “It was a suspected stroke, but luckily that was ruled out after my scans. Instead the CT scans showed there’s a part of my brain that’s broken and isn’t able to send signals to my face due to stress,” she explained. “I’ve spoken to Anna Williamson from Celebs Go Dating about it since, and apparently it can also happen when you’re feeling content. It’s like delayed stress hitting you suddenly because you feel at peace. Every now and then, I’ll get a shooting pain in my head. And I’m noticing my speech – even though I think I’m saying something properly in my head, it doesn’t sound right out loud.” Although Kerry can’t pinpoint exactly what stress may have caused the condition, she explained that she is feeling run down. Since learning what has happened, Kerry has been revisiting old home videos in an attempt to pinpoint when her symptoms may have first started to develop. She says that while watching them back, she can now notice her speech gradually changing and getting worse over time. For now, Kerry is still experiencing tightness on one side of her face, but she remains hopeful that exercises and speech therapy will help her make a full recovery. The latest setback comes after a difficult period of health issues over the past year. In 2025, she endured two heartbreaking miscarriages after becoming pregnant with Paolo. Then in January this year, she was rushed to hospital with severe stomach pain and diagnosed with colitis - a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the colon and rectum.

Researcher’s note - A July 2024 update on Facebook showed Katona received a “booster” shot: https://www.facebook.com/dailymirror/posts/she-took-a-jab-httpswwwmirrorcouk3amcelebrity-newskerry-katona-takes-fresh-swipe/912846924223726/

DENMARK

April 13, 2026

Claus Holm [56] reveals health shock: Struck by sudden heart fibrillation. The TV chef explains in a longer post how he is currently receiving treatment for heart problems. Claus Holm is known for cooking in “Go’ Morgen Danmark”, among other things. “I’ve got heart fibrillation, and what comes with it. Went on Friday for another shock. Going to have a scan today,” he writes. “It’s really driving me crazy, but I’m also grateful. Grateful that we have such a good hospital in Svendborg. They can accommodate someone like me – who has always been afraid of doctors and hospitals,” he adds.

GREECE

April 15, 2026

A Cabinet member, deputy minister Giorgos Mylonakis [53], remained in serious but stable condition after suffering a possible brain aneurysm earlier on Wednesday during a meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. According to reports, Mylonakis was rushed to the nearby Evangelismos Hospital at around 9:30 a.m. after passing out at the meeting, which was chaired by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He underwent an embolization procedure, which physicians said was completed successfully. Mylonakis, who holds the deputy to the prime minister portfolio, was later intubated at the hospital’s ICU. Hospital officials said that while Mylonakis’ situation remains serious, it is under control. The incident occurred during a regular morning meeting at the prime minister’s office. Physicians emphasized that although the procedure was successful, the deputy minister’s condition requires close observation in the coming days.

ISRAEL

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he was treated for prostate cancer and is now healthy

April 21, 2026

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he has undergone treatment for prostate cancer in his first public acknowledgment of the diagnosis.

He said that roughly a year and a half ago he had prostate surgery. Then two and a half months ago, his doctors discovered and treated a small tumor at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital with radiation therapy. That was not announced at the time.

“I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war” against Iran, the 76-year-old Israeli leader said, to prevent “more false propaganda against Israel.”

He said he was healthy and called the tumor a “minor medical issue.”

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/israels-benjamin-netanyahu-says-treated-134308616.html

AFGHANISTAN

April 20, 2026

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran is battling for his life after being diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening condition. The 38-year-old is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of a New Delhi hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment since January. “It was a very serious infection,” his younger brother Ghamai Zadran told ESPNcricinfo. “His whole body was full of the infection, including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after an MRI and CT scan.” HLH is a severe condition in which the immune system becomes dangerously overactive, leading to hyperinflammation and damage to vital organs such as the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes. Though it primarily affects children, it can also occur in adults and often requires prolonged, intensive treatment. Zadran first felt unwell in October last year, and doctors in Afghanistan later advised him to travel to India for specialised treatment. He initially responded well and was discharged, but suffered a relapse within 20 days, leading to his current admission in intensive care.

INDIA

April 19, 2026

On Friday, actor and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan [54], was admitted to a hospital after falling severely ill, while tending to his administrative duties with his officials. Subsequently, he has undergone a surgical procedure. In a statement posted on X, from the handle of the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, it was announced, “Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. On Friday morning, while discussing administrative matters with his officials, he suddenly fell severely ill. He has been facing health issues for the past few months. Consequently, on the advice of his personal doctors, he canceled his official programs for Friday and went to the hospital. There, along with medical tests, an MRI was also conducted. After reviewing them, the doctors decided that surgery was necessary and performed it. The doctors have advised that he can participate in official programs after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have stated that long-term precautions are necessary, and it will take more time for complete recovery.”

CAMBODIA

April 11, 2026

Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he said in a statement on Friday, and will stay in China for prolonged treatment for the disease. Doctors in Beijing “have confirmed that currently I have prostate cancer“, the 72-year-old king said in a statement to his country, adding that doctors have prescribed hospitalisation of up to two months for treatment. A lifelong bachelor who speaks French, Czech and English, Sihamoni spent most of his adult life abroad pursuing a career in the arts before taking the throne in 2004.

Researcher’s note – King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Monineath Sihanouk Donate $1 million for COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]: https://cambodianess.com/article/king-norodom-sihamoni-and-queen-monineath-sihanouk-donate-1-million-for-covid-19-vaccine

SOUTH KOREA

April 13, 2026

Singer Pyun Seung-yeop [61] reveals that he was diagnosed with stage 3 renal pelvis cancer. The Channel A program Star Health Ranking Number One, scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on the 15th, will focus on weakened immunity that increases cancer risk and will disclose celebrities’ health check results and rankings. In particular, the episode features Pyun Seung-yeop, the singer of the hit song “Chan Chan Chan,” who calmly opens up about his battle with illness. Pyun Seung-yeop revealed that he had been diagnosed with “stage 3 renal pelvis cancer” two years ago. Renal pelvis cancer is a malignant tumor that occurs in the renal pelvis of the kidney and is known to be a dangerous cancer because it produces almost no symptoms in the early stages, making detection likely to be delayed. He, who has already completed stage 3 surgery, said earnestly, “I am doing my best to manage my health now. I hope that my efforts over the years will be reflected in today’s ranking,” and received applause of support.

April 9, 2026

Comedian Lee Jin-ho, 40 years old, collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. His agency, SM C&C, stated on the 9th, “Lee Jin-ho was hospitalized on the afternoon of the 1st due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage and is currently admitted to the intensive care unit. He is now regaining consciousness and focusing on treatment. His life is not in danger.”

AUSTRALIA

February 17, 2026

Australian Olympic legend Libby Trickett has been flooded with messages of support after opening up about her frightening health battle last year, shortly after giving birth to her fifth child Archie. The champion swimmer is a four-time Olympic gold medallist and former world record-holder in the 100m freestyle. Now a mother of five, Trickett has taken to social media to reveal that she suffered a “type of heart attack“ last June, just two months after giving birth to Archie. The 41-year-old explained during an emotional video post on Instagram that she’d suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), which is set to have long-term implications for the former swimmer.

Researcher’s note - In 2021: “Ultimately, I trust people who are far smarter than me - which can be scary in itself - and I also, want to do everything within my power to protect myself, my loved ones and my community. For me, that was getting vaccinated [sic]. We all want to return to normal as soon as possible and this is part of that journey. “

NEW ZEALAND

April 15, 2026

Nelson - Nelson MP Rachel Boyack has announced she suffered a miscarriage, sharing that she and her husband lost their “desperately wanted baby”. The MP shared the heartbreaking news this afternoon to raise awareness about an issue that she said was often “hidden and secret”. In a Facebook statement on behalf of herself and her “wonderful husband Scott”, Boyack began by saying that just over two weeks ago, she suffered a miscarriage.

No age reported.