These reports of (so far) “nonfatal” conditions among celebrities worldwide are from last weekend.

ITALY

Rapper Fedez hospitalized for "another internal bleeding", a new sudden illness for the rapper.

July 11, 2024

Fedez [34] hospitalized again today, Thursday 11 July 2024, for another internal hemorrhage. To reveal it is the rapper himself, publishing on social media a photo that portrays him naked on the bed of the hospital. Less than a month ago, on June 15, the rapper had been hospitalized due to yet another internal hemorrhage and, just a few months earlier, in October 2023, another hemorrhage had endangered his life due to the abundant loss of blood. A few hours before the sudden illness, the rapper was in a recording studio working on some arrangements for his successes for a DJset announced a few days ago.

Jannik Sinner leaves court after doctor checked heart rate in Wimbledon match

July 9, 2024

Jannik Sinner [22] called for a medical assessment and left the court during his Wimbledon clash with Daniil Medvedev after his heart rate was checked by the SW19 doctor. The Italian was down 2-1 in the third set and had just been broken, having shared the first two, but the Australian Open champion was visibly struggling with his mobility before he headed to the sidelines and called for the physio. However, those on Centre Court were perplexed when Sinner was not getting any particular body part worked on by the physio, but had his head in his hands and was seemingly feeling unwell before they were joined by a doctor. BBC commentator Simon Reed asked the question of whether Sinner was preparing to leave the court, to which his colleague John Lloyd replied: "That’s strange if it’s not a - I hope he isn’t ill where he has to. Because that’s, there’s no stretching or any muscle pull or anything like that." The doctor arrived at the scene after the physio and soon began measuring Sinner's heart rate, who left the court only to return after a lengthy 11-minute delay.

Andrea Delogu hospitalized: the current condition of the television host

July 9, 2024

Recently, the famous television host, Andrea Delogu, has aroused concern among fans due to an illness that forced her to go to the emergency room. The host of “Live Life” was forced to go to the emergency room due to a sudden illness. The moment was shared with followers through an Instagram post, where Delogu described her fear and malaise. Despite the concern, the presenter maintained a positive attitude, trying to reassure fans and thanking the health staff for the assistance received. After hospitalization, Andrea Delogu reassured her followers about her health. She explained that her illness was due to a “scary colite,” a condition that causes abdominal pain and intestinal disorders. Despite the situation, the presenter wanted to maintain a positive attitude, sharing her gratitude for the support she received. She also stressed the importance of taking care of one's health and listening to one's body.

No age reported.

INDIA

Sumbul Touqueer diagnosed with typhoid, shares health update; 'I had something that caused infection...'

July 9, 2024

Sumbul Touqeer [20] is among the well-known young actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Due to her hectic work schedule, Sumbul's health recently suffered a setback. Taking to her Instagram story, Sumbul Touqeer shared her health update with fans as she got diagnosed with typhoid. The actress is seen resting in her room on the sets of Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon while the syringe is attached to her hand. Showing this to her fans, Sumbul wrote in the caption, "Dear typhoid, get lost." When asked about her health, Sumbul Touqeer exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I am recovering and doing fine now. It is very important to take care of yourself, especially during the monsoons. I don't eat much food from outside, but maybe a few days ago I had something that caused the infection."

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's health suddenly deteriorated, admitted to the private ward of AIIMS

July 11, 2024

New Delhi - Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's [73] health has suddenly deteriorated. Due to this, he has been admitted to the private ward of AIIMS. It is being told that he reached AIIMS at 3 am on Thursday with a complaint of back pain. Where he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of neuro surgeon Dr. Amol Raheja. AIIMS has not officially released any statement regarding his health.

SINGAPORE

Joanna Dong, 42, diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer after 'tiny' tumour removed from breast

July 11, 2024

Singaporean singer Joanna Dong, 42, confirmed on Jul. 11 that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer following a health scare. She shared that a "tiny 7mm tumour" was found in the breast tissue which was removed from her body last month. On Jun. 29, Dong revealed that she underwent a minor surgery after noticing bloody discharge from her right breast. The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan results were "pretty concerning", as there were "sizeable area of blood pooling in the ducts on both breasts". As the doctor felt that it might be stage zero breast cancer, a biopsy was ordered, and Dong underwent surgery to have a "relatively small segment excised and [her] ducts removed" from her right breast.

PHILIPPINES

Angeline Quinto diagnosed with gestational diabetes

July 6, 2024

Angeline Quinto [34] revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which made her switch to a healthier lifestyle. Gestational diabetes, as defined by Mayo Clinic, is a type of diabetes “diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy” and “causes high blood sugar that can affect one’s pregnancy and their baby’s health.” The singer, who is already in the third trimester of her pregnancy, spoke about her diagnosis through a vlog on her YouTube channel on Friday, July 5. Quinto, who admitted that her condition causes her stress, then hired the service of a nutritionist to monitor the singer’s blood sugar level. Quinto has also lessened the sweets in her diet and opted for healthier choices.

AUSTRALIA

Radio host raises eyebrows over ‘wild coincidence’ around Christian Petracca appendicitis diagnosis

July 12, 2024

Radio star and popular comedian Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann has been surprised by the curious timeline of Christian Petracca’s [28] latest health drama. The Melbourne superstar experienced abdominal pain on Saturday and was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with appendicitis. The surgery came less than a month after a “pretty traumatic” ordeal stemming from an accidental knee during the King’s Birthday clash with Collingwood. He suffered four broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and a punctured lung, undergoing surgery and spending time in ICU while also being rushed into hospital two weeks later with fresh concerns. Following that ordeal, came the appendicitis. Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour, Melbourne captain Max Gawn admitted Petracca had “been in the wars”. “The appendix … which I think is a randomly timed appendix, (that’s) what the doctors are saying, a phenomenally timed appendix ...” And at that moment Lehmo’s ears pricked up: “Hang on ... a fluke?” he said. Gawn continued: “This was the time his appendix wanted to pop out … two weeks after he just had spleen surgery, amazing.” And Lehmo added: “That’s a pretty wild coincidence with that one.” He’s a got a low immune system and whatnot so it’s been tough to go and see him, but there was a little window when we were allowed, and I popped over (and) I took some bread ...,” Gawn said.

Ipswich West MP Darren Zanow diagnosed with incurable brain disease and will step down at state election

July 11, 2024

The state MP for Ipswich West has announced he has been diagnosed with an incurable brain disease and will step down at the October election. Darren Zanow [52] won the once safe Labor seat — west of Brisbane — for the LNP at a by-election in March after securing a double digit swing. Mr Zanow said he was diagnosed with microvascular ischemic disease on the same day he was sworn in as the member for Ipswich West in April. Mr Zanow said he had been pursuing treatment options with his doctor, but there was nothing available proven to slow the effects. "Microvascular ischemic disease is more common in the elderly. The disease – observed via MRI and PET scans — reports changes in the brain, the build-up of a type of plaque that signals the early onset of dementia," he said. "Observed in a person of my age, it is likely to signal that a more rapid onset has begun, and subsequent medical tests have proven this to be true in my case. "

AFL great Anthony Rocca diagnosed with cancer

July 8, 2024

Collingwood goalkicking great Anthony Rocca has revealed he is battling cancer and will step away from football while undergoing chemotherapy. The 46-year-old, who retired in 2009 after a long AFL career that began with the Sydney Swans, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two weeks ago after a battery of tests and scans.

Perth-based influencer and mum reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis at age 30

July 7, 2024

A 30-year-old Perth-based influencer has shared a devastating health update in a post to Instagram. On Friday, Bonnie Stacey revealed she has been battling stage three melanoma after a recent diagnosis. “Unfortunately after some recent tests I have just been diagnosed with stage 3 Melanoma and will be undergoing immediate treatment and surgery. For those of you who aren’t familiar with my Melanoma story, I had an early stage Melanoma 10 years ago at the age of 20. Doctors believe this is the source of the Melanoma which has now been detected in my lymph nodes (which is very uncommon given it has been 10 years),” Bonnie wrote. “This was picked up after I sought a third opinion on a lump that showed up in my armpit back in November.”

