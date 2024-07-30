And did you know that Donald and Ivanka donated thousands to Harris’s campaigns?

https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-donated-kamala-harris-b2583459.html

I

From skmattox:

Mark, I think you will find the below video interviews about the conditions of the J6 prisoners in the DC jails interesting, especially because they talk about how horrific the conditions are for all the prisoners there. They give specific examples of prisoners being denied medication, and being kept in cells that are 54/55° in the winter. Such conditions may account for some of the prison inmates “dying suddenly.”

J6 PRISONERS FORCED TO TAKE JAB OR DIE

https://rumble.com/v58lfbh-j6-prisoners-forced-to-take-jab-or-die.html

PART 2: J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS TORTURED IN JAILS

https://rumble.com/v58xe65-part-2-j6-political-prisoners-tortured-in-jails.html

II