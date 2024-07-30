J6 prisoners are living under torture; and Amazon has just ERASED a 4-year-old book critical of Kamala Harris
So which side won World War II? (And why has "fighter" Donald Trump said not a word about the plight of those arrested after "January 6"—including some who weren't even in the Capitol that day?)
And did you know that Donald and Ivanka donated thousands to Harris’s campaigns?
https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-donated-kamala-harris-b2583459.html
From skmattox:
Mark, I think you will find the below video interviews about the conditions of the J6 prisoners in the DC jails interesting, especially because they talk about how horrific the conditions are for all the prisoners there. They give specific examples of prisoners being denied medication, and being kept in cells that are 54/55° in the winter. Such conditions may account for some of the prison inmates “dying suddenly.”
J6 PRISONERS FORCED TO TAKE JAB OR DIE
https://rumble.com/v58lfbh-j6-prisoners-forced-to-take-jab-or-die.html
PART 2: J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS TORTURED IN JAILS
https://rumble.com/v58xe65-part-2-j6-political-prisoners-tortured-in-jails.html