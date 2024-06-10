FRANCE

COVID shot reactions force French soccer player to retire

May 27, 2024

Francois-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo, former French U20 player, is suing Pfizer-Germany, Pfizer-France, BioNTech and the French Football Federation (FFF) for injuries he said he sustained from the Comirnaty mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) COVID-19 shot. The 29-year-old professional football player is poised to retire early, as soon as this summer, due to his vaccine injuries. While getting a COVID shot was not mandatory when Tamuzo received it, it soon became compulsory for professional football players. The young athlete alleges that because the FFF’s health protocol called for players to get the COVID shot, even though it was not yet mandatory when he received it, the league bears some responsibility for his injuries. Tamuzu received his first Comirnaty shot on July 30, 2021 and the second on Aug. 23, 2021. Soon after the renowned athlete suffered a series of health problems that have led to the end of his promising career.

Football commentator Laurent Paganelli in the emergency room after feeling unwell in the middle of a match

May 26, 2024

Big scare for Laurent Paganelli (62). On Friday, May 24, the Canal+ commentator felt unwell during a match of the Ligue play-offs, Saint-Étienne vs. Rodez, at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. Unfortunately, he had to give up attending the end of the match to go to the nearest hospital where he was placed under observation. He was able to leave the establishment on Saturday, May 25, and took the opportunity to reassure his followers on his Instagram account.

GERMANY

The German truck driver who killed Davide Rebellin suffered a stroke before the trial: he is in very serious condition

May 27, 2024

The trial of Wolfgang Rieke, the truck driver who hit and killed cycling champion Davide Rebellin on 30 November 2022, was scheduled to begin today, May 27, but a sudden illness struck the 63-year-old a few hours before the trial hearing. According to what we learn, Rieke suffered an ischemic stroke on the evening of Sunday 26 May and is currently hospitalized at the Ca' Foscari hospital in Treviso in critical conditions. Rieke's lawyers presented a request for postponement due to legitimate impediment, which was accepted by the judges. The truck driver had been under house arrest in the province of Treviso since last February. In March, the judges of the Vicenza court rejected the plea bargain request presented by Rieke's lawyers, therefore declaring the proceedings open. Today's hearing was expected to examine the various reports carried out at the site of the accident and on the truck driven by the German.

ITALY

Piacenza - Illness while traveling on the A1

May 30, 2024

118 intervention at the Piacenza Sud toll booth in the late morning of Thursday 30 May to help a 70-year-old woman who suddenly fell ill while traveling with her husband in the car. The couple arrives from Milan and was traveling on the A1 motorway when, near Piacenza Sud, they exited and stopped at the toll booth. Rescue services began immediately, arriving on site with a Red Cross ambulance, the 118 medical vehicle and the air ambulance which took off from Parma and landed near the roundabout at the entrance to the southern ring road of Piacenza. After receiving initial treatment on site, the woman was transferred by helicopter to the Maggiore of the ducal city. Traffic slowed down entering and exiting the motorway toll booth to allow for rescue operations.

Sudden illness in a shopping center, a man seriously ill

May 28, 2024

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday 27 May, close to the closing time of the business. The ambulance and the Yellow Cross rescuers were on site and transported the patient, a 52-year-old, to the Torrette hospital, where he had immediate access to the emergency room. His condition is quite serious.

Hero in Sassano: agent saves man in the mountains

May 27, 2024

Apprehension in Vallo di Diano for a man who suddenly felt ill while he was in his car. The accident occurred on a mountain in Sassano and the man was rescued by an officer from the Municipal Police of Sala Consilina, who fortunately was off duty there. The officer realized the gravity of the situation and decided to walk several kilometers to call 118, given that the area had no telephone line. Thanks to his promptness and timeliness, an ambulance arrived on site and transported the man to the Polla hospital, where he was taken care of by doctors.

No age reported.

Sudden illness while working: A 24-year-old worker in very serious condition

May 27, 2024

Cranchi di Rogolo (Sondrio) - A 24-year-old worker was hospitalized in serious conditions this morning. He felt ill in a shipyard inside the Cranchi plant in Rogolo and he fell to the ground, unconscious. His colleagues immediately rescued him and raised the alarm. On the spot the medical 118 with an ambulance and also the helicopter taken off from the air base of Caiolo. Code red, maximum gravity. The 24-year-old never regained consciousness during the rescue operations. There is a suspicion of a neurological problem. Given the seriousness of the situation, he was transported, always in code red, to the hospital San Gerardo di Monza, where he is now hospitalized in a confidential prognosis.

Isernia - Accident in Corso Garibaldi: a man taken ill falls and is injured

May 26, 2024

This morning an accident caused concern in Corso Garibaldi in Isernia. A man, apparently struck by a sudden illness, fell, hitting his head on the edge of the pavement. Witnesses on site immediately alerted the competent authorities. Fortunately, initial medical assessments indicated that the injuries reported appear to be minor. However, as a precaution, the person was transported to the emergency room for further tests and to rule out any complications.

No age reported.

Santo Stefano d'Aveto, hiker struck by illness, the helicopter arrives

May 26, 2024

Genoa – He was walking on the paths on Mount Penna, in the Casermette area, when he was struck by a sudden illness and asked for help from passers-by who immediately called the single emergency number 112 which activated the rescue. The Fire Brigade flight department got the Drago 152 helicopter into the air and quickly reached the rescue area and then lowered both helicopter rescuers and medical personnel to the ground with the winch. The hiker was stabilized on the stretcher and then transported to a point where the helicopter was able to land which finally transported him quickly to the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

No age reported.

Illness on the bridge, a 46-year-old woman rescued

May 25, 2024

She felt ill on the street, along provincial road 166, and passers-by immediately contacted the emergency services. Moments of fear this morning, shortly after 11am, for a 46-year-old woman. It seems that she was near the San Michele bridge and was wandering around in a state of confusion, when she became alarmed by the siren of the local police not far away, probably alerted by passers-by who had noticed the woman wandering warily on the bridge, perhaps contemplating an extreme gesture. The woman, having moved away from the bridge, then felt ill along the provincial road 166, in the municipal area of Calusco d'Adda, collapsing to the ground. Fortunately, the woman's condition was not as serious as initially thought and the 46-year-old was transported to Ponte San Pietro hospital under code green.

He feels ill on the roof of the school, a worker saved by the firefighters

May 24, 2024

The emergency occurred in via Frassenara in Montagnana where renovation works are underway at the Dante Alighieri primary school. Suddenly one of the bricklayers engaged in the work collapsed on the roof of the structure. Colleagues immediately realized that the situation was delicate and asked for help from the emergency numbers. Hence the arrival within a few minutes of the firefighters with vehicles from Este and Padua, of the paramedics from Suem 118 and of the carabinieri. The worker, after being assisted by the Suem medics, was taken to the ground on the stretcher of the fire brigade ladder truck. After being stabilized, the man was then transferred to hospital for treatment. The rescue operations ended after 4pm.

No age reported.

PAKISTAN

‘I was diagnosed with colon cancer’: Veteran actor Firdous Jamal shares update on his health

May 31, 2024

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, celebrated actor Firdous Jawal [69] shared that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy, to treat the illness. It is pertinent to note here that veteran actor Firdous Jamal was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022, as confirmed by his son Hamza in an Instagram post.

NEPAL

KMG Chairman Sirohiya hospitalized due to heart issues

May 25, 2024

Kathmandu - Chairman of Kantipur Media Group (KMG), Kailash Sirohiya [61], who is detained at the District Police Office in Dhanusha, has been taken to a hospital following cardiac issues. Sirohiya has been under police custody for five days due to issues related to citizenship fraud. According to his lawyer, Raman Karn, Sirohiya was taken to the hospital after he suffered from elevated blood pressure, arrhythmic heartbeats and intense headaches. Initially admitted to the Provincial Hospital in Janakpur on Friday evening, he was later transferred to Kavya Hospital due to the unavailability of specialized neurological services. Dr S.K. Singh from Kavya Hospital said that Sirohiya is receiving treatment from various medical experts. His family has indicated that he has pre-existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension. In light of his deteriorating health, the team at Kavya Hospital has sought advice from cardiologist Dr Om Murti Anil for his ongoing care.

SOUTH KOREA

“Exhuma” actress Jung Yoon-ha confesses about recurrence of cancer

May 25, 2024

On May 24th, Jung Yoon-ha posted on her SNS account a picture of herself wearing a hospital uniform. In the caption, the actress said, “I was diagnosed with cancer 1 year and 3 months ago and underwent surgery to remove it. The biopsy confirmed that it was a benign tumor”. She then added, “Just over a year later, I’ve been diagnosed with a recurrence”. Jung Yoon-ha continued, “After hearing the bad news, I did a re-examination of the tissues at another hospital and was on my way back. Compared to when I first knew about the tumor a year ago, I have more concerns today”, adding “Rather than suffering and enduring the pain alone, I wanted to do something and that’s why I’m sharing the story with you guys.” The actress shared, “Please understand that I may remain silent for the time being because I lack the energy and courage to stay positive or I may be unable to hide my emotions”, adding “I hope everyone is healthy and at peace”.

No age reported.

CHINA

Girl suffers cardiac arrest after getting stitches

May 28, 2024

Hong Kong - The Hospital Authority on Tuesday said a four-year-old girl suffered a cardiac arrest after receiving stitches in Yan Chai Hospital. The authority said the medical staff resuscitated her and that she regained a heartbeat 18 minutes later, but remains in a coma and in critical condition. She was sent to Yan Chai Hospital’s accident and emergency department after sustaining a head injury in a fall on Saturday night. The child had a slight fever and medical staff put stitches into a two-centimetre gash in her head. The hospital's chief executive, Ian Cheung, said this incident was "very rare", adding the staff had followed procedures when giving her three stitches. "It was a very short process... She cried during the first stitch, but she quieted down during the second and the third stitches," he told reporters. "We checked her after completing the process because it's over so quickly, and we found out she didn't have a pulse. So we must find experts to give us advice on why this happened." The girl was then transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit at Princess Margaret Hospital. Fong Nai-chung, chief of service for paediatrics in both Princess Margaret and Yan Chai hospitals, said she suffered from ischemic encephalopathy, which meant her brain was injured because blood supply decreased when her heart stopped. "Currently, she is on a ventilator, given heart medication and drugs to control seizures and swelling in the brain. These are also coupled with antibiotics and nutrient injections. Our team will monitor her situation closely and provide the most appropriate treatment for her," he said. The Hospital Authority said it is upset by the incident, and is providing assistance to the girl's family.

AUSTRALIA

Zac Thomas withdraws from Oceania semifinal following cardiac episode

May 25, 2024

Zac Thomas [22] was expected to be in contention for one of the four qualifying spots to the 2024 CrossFit Games out of the Oceania Semifinal. Thomas’ coach shared that he actually had a supraventricular tachycardia, SVT for short, episode while competing. Following the event, Thomas was sent to the emergency room to monitor his situation. "This was not Thomas’ first bout with SVT. Thomas had experienced SVT twice before, but to a lesser degree. Being a medical nerd I suspect when we arrived back to Sydney Zac will be required to wear a holter monitor for a week or so to measure his heart rhythm however it won’t show much as he won’t be going full send in training - predicted outcome = minor heart surgery - ablation/burning of the problematic cardiac nerves."



NEW ZEALAND

Schools plagued by winter illness needing to shut, struggle to find relievers

May 22, 2024

Winter illnesses are plaguing schools across the country, leaving some needing to close or split classes due to a lack of available relief teachers. Illness forced the “unprecedented” closure of a South Canterbury primary school this week. Timaru’s South School made the decision to close the school on Tuesday, as 10 of its staff were sick, and only one relief teacher was available to cover absences. “We really had no option but to close the school,’’ deputy principal Donna Haley earlier told Stuff. It advised it had “managed to find a couple of relievers” for Wednesday, so “should be able to open all classes”, it wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, but said it might need to combine some classes. At Nelson Intermediate, four teachers were away sick on Tuesday. The school could only find three relief teachers, meaning students from one class had to be sent to other classes, Stuff reported on Wednesday. At least three of Nelson’s Hampden Street School’s seven teachers sick on Monday had tested positive for Covid-19, and about 14% of its students were off on Tuesday due to illness, principal Don McLean earlier told Stuff. “Already this year, we’ve had to split classes, which considering it’s only May is really unusual. So what July, August’s going to look like, I don’t know,” McLean earlier told Stuff. On Monday, a post on social media from Cromwell College in Otago said year 12 students were rostered home due to “significant” staff illness. Principal Mason Stretch told the Otago Daily Times it typically has sufficient relievers, but had 12 staff away either unwell or supporting their whānau. Late last week, Mt Cook School in central Wellington also asked parents not to send their children to school because half its teachers were off sick with Covid-19, RNZ reported.

New Zealand ended its “vaccination” mandate for teachers in 2022:

