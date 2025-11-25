Jabs declared "weapons of mass destruction" under global law; UK withholding data on "vax" deaths; Bill Gates could go to prison; and much, much more
50+ new studies & reports make clear that the citadel of lies around the "vax" is crumbling. Until "our free press" spotlights this all-important news, they are all accessories to democide. Period.
International Tribunal Declares Covid Shots ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ Under Global Law
October 10, 2025
A globally recognized international tribunal has issued a stunning and historic declaration, officially designating Covid mRNA injections as “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal announced that the ruling applies globally under international law.
https://slaynews.com/news/international-tribunal-declares-covid-shots-weapons-mass-destruction-global-law/?
Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated
NOV 17, 2025
In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.
More Americans claim ‘major side effects’ from COVID-19 vaccine
November 21, 2025
In a new national survey sure to renew concerns about the vaccines forced on the country in late 2020 and 2021, 10% of adults who got the shot said that they were whacked by “major side effects” and another 26% said they suffered minor side effects. All told, that amounts to about 63 million people.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/more-americans-claim-major-side-effects-from-covid-19-vaccine/ar-AA1QU14j
This one is mind-boggling:
“You Can’t Handle the Truth”: UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Release Data on Vaccine Deaths
November 17, 2025
The United Kingdom’s public health service is reportedly refusing to release data on the potential relationship between the COVID vaccine and excess deaths. The reason? It would upset people to know the truth. According to the Telegraph, the agency declared that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered. It also suggested that the data might stress or undermine the mental health of the families and friends of people who died. (From constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley)
https://jonathanturley.org/2025/11/17/you-cant-handle-the-truth-uk-health-watchdog-refuses-to-release-data-on-vaccine-deaths/
2.9 Million-Person Study Finds mRNA Shots Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure (Dialysis), and Kidney Injury
Nov. 11, 2025
Enormous vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study reveals progressively worsening kidney damage over time with no sign of stopping — and a striking mortality signal among Pfizer recipients. This enormous matched-cohort analysis — spanning nearly three million adults — found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with worsening kidney outcomes that intensify over time and that Pfizer’s mRNA shot correlates with higher all-cause mortality even after early post-vaccine deaths were excluded.
BREAKING: Bill Gates Foundation Under Federal Investigation for ‘Aiding Foreign Enemies’ — Congress Warns of Prison and Asset Seizures
Oct. 30, 2025
The once untouchable billionaire “philanthropist” is now facing serious questions from Congress, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comes under federal investigation for allegedly aiding foreign adversaries under the guise of charity.
https://substack.com/home/post/p-177604255
The Kenyan High Court has now suspended Bill Gates immunity from Prosecution
Nov. 19, 2025
As detailed in court, the World Health Organization (WHO), an entity heavily funded by Gates, launched a tetanus eradication campaign in Kenya between 2014 and 2015. However, Kenyan doctors and researchers discovered that the vaccine used was radically different. It was reportedly a “fertility-regulating vaccine,” which combined the tetanus toxoid with the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), essential for sustaining pregnancy. The insidious consequence, as alleged, is that when injected into a woman, her immune system produces antibodies that attack this hormone, effectively resulting in sterilization.
https://gatewayhispanic.com/video/kenyan-high-court-has-also-now-suspended-bill/
Vax vs. Unvax Study Finally Sees the Light of Day — And the Results Are Staggering
Oct. 13, 2025
Health journalist and film producer Del Bigtree has just released his new film An Inconvenient Study, which follows Bigtree’s years-long exchange with Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, a doctor who is about as pro-vaccine as they come. Includes Del Bigtrees just released documentary , “An Inconvenient Study”.
First Independent Report Finds Routine Childhood Vaccines a Risk Factor for Autism
Nov. 01, 2025
McCullough Foundation, free of government and bio-pharmaceutical bias breaks through
The Vaccine Empire Collapses: Autism Proven, Pneumococcal Vaccine Disaster, and Gates’ Quantum Dot Implants Exposed
Included is this article:
Landmark Report Finds Vaccination Is the Dominant Risk Factor for Autism Spectrum Disorder
Oct. 28, 2025
McCullough Foundation’s authoritative analysis of more than 300 studies provides the most comprehensive synthesis to date on the possible causes of autism.
More on these studies here:
Biggest Risk Factor for Autism? Bombarding Young Children With Multiple Vaccines
A comprehensive review of 300 studies on possible causes of autism identified vaccination as the leading “modifiable risk factor” for the condition. The authors of the 82-page report said that multiple vaccines given in early childhood may overwhelm infants’ developing systems. They said their report dismantles the falsehood that vaccines don’t cause autism.
Oct. 28, 2025
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biggest-risk-factor-autism-multiple-vaccines-andrew-wakefield/?
RFK Jr. Demands Global Phase-Out of Mercury in Vaccines
Nov. 6, 2025
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged delegates at the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Switzerland to follow the U.S. lead and eliminate mercury from all vaccines. He also criticized the convention’s 2013 global treaty, which targets mercury as a dangerous toxin but exempts thimerosal-containing vaccines from regulation.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-demands-global-phase-out-mercury-vaccines/?
Parents Were Right--Autism Triggered by Vaccines
NOV 10, 2025
40-70% of parents believe their child’s autism stems from vaccination.
51 Million-Person Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Respiratory Infections by up to 559%
Nov. 10, 2025
Landmark study of the entire South Korean population uncovers a VAIDS signal — a dose-dependent rise in the common cold, upper-respiratory infections, pneumonia, and tuberculosis among the vaccinated.
8600 excess Florida deaths Ages 25-54 NOT involving Covid
Nov. 19, 2025
https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1991117318588428384?t=GmbB0-w2x6RHTdTf3dw1ug&s=19
86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections
Nov. 07, 2025
New study finds that during the early pandemic period, only 14% of PCR “COVID cases” were real — proving that lockdowns and vaccine mandates were built on a fraudulent testing illusion.
We’ve Obtained Data That Could Decommission mRNA Once and for All
OCT 30, 2025
Early signals from thousands of real patient records reveal irrefutable evidence of vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).
Definitive Evidence of DNA Adulteration in the mRNA Vaccines
Nov. 03, 2025
Video of lecture from conference in the Netherlands, courtesy of Dr. Robert Malone.
New CDC Work Group to Study Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines
Oct. 20, 2025
ACIP, the CDC’s panel of vaccine advisers, has formed a new working group to review the agency’s childhood vaccine schedule. The group will examine the timing and order of recommended vaccines, the cumulative impact of the schedule and the safety of aluminum adjuvants, and in particular, their link to asthma.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-cdc-work-group-study-aluminum-childhood-vaccines/?
Pfizer Scrubbed ‘Biodistribution’ Findings from Covid ‘Vaccine’ Submissions to FDA
Oct. 14, 2025
A shocking new analysis has revealed that Pfizer intentionally withheld the critical biodistribution data from U.S. regulators. It raises grave concerns about how Covid “vaccines” were reviewed and authorized at the height of the pandemic before being rolled out for public use.ming new documents have revealed that Pfizer uncovered evidence that its Covid mRNA “vaccine” spread to vital organs via “systemic biodistribution,” but the pharmaceutical giant scrubbed the findings from its submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
https://slaynews.com/news/pfizer-scrubbed-bombshell-biodistribution-findings-covid-vaccine-submissions-fda/?
Scientists Call for Ban on Processed Meats After Study Links Additives to Cancer Surge
Oct. 25, 2025
According to data from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute, approximately 142,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year. Researchers estimate that thousands of those cases are linked to nitrite-cured meats commonly found in grocery stores. The warning comes ten years after the World ealth Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) officially classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen, placing them in the same category as tobacco and asbestos.
https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-call-ban-processed-meats-study-links-additives-cancer-surge/?
First Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Direct Molecular Evidence of mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic Integration
Oct. 14, 2025
In a Stage IV cancer patient, we identified a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence chimerically fused into chromosome 19 with perfect 20/20 base-pair identity — a 1-in-a-trillion chance of coincidence.
Major Study Concludes Covid Vax ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative Based on ‘Garbage Science’
Oct. 11, 2025
The study from leading Canadian researchers has shredded one of the central claims used to justify mass vaccination: that the injections “saved millions of lives.” The report was published this week by the nonprofit Correlation. It directly challenges high-profile assertions made by prominent pro-vaccine figures like Dr. Peter Hotez and amplified by corporate media outlets.
https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-concludes-covid-vax-safe-effective-narrative-based-garbage-science/?
Global Experts Demand a Moratorium on All modified RNA Products- Australia
Oct. 12, 2025
“At their worst, the COVID shots may have produced an amount of damage to human life that is worse than any other manmade disaster in history, including the Great Leap Forward and all wars.”
OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries
Oct. 6, 2025
After a whistleblower alerted The Defender, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed an internal directive telling healthcare employers not to report or track COVID-19 vaccine injuries. OSHA removed the policy from its website after inquiries from The Defender. Critics said the directive concealed the scope of vaccine injuries and made it difficult for injured workers to obtain workers’ compensation or disability benefits.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/exclusive-osha-admits-healthcare-employers-told-not-to-report-covid-vaccine-injuries/?
Florida Bill Would Require Medical Examiners to Include Recent Vaccination History When Investigating Sudden Deaths of Infants, Children
Oct. 16, 2025
If passed, the State Bill 188 would allow the state to systematically collect data necessary to determine whether vaccines may be linked to unexpected deaths in young people, according to the bill’s author, Maija Hahn, chapter leader for Children’s Health Defense Florida.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/florida-bill-require-medical-examiners-include-recent-vaccination-history-sudden-deaths-of-infants-children/?
Documentary video on Vaccine Injuries and mRNA Vaccines
Dr. John Campbell
91% of Moderna mRNA Shot Recipients Develop Cardiovascular Side Effects with Measurable Arterial Dysfunction
Oct. 22, 2025
Spectral pulse-wave analysis revealed significant post-vaccine cardiovascular dysfunction consistent with increased arterial stiffness and impaired vascular function.
Family of promoter who died after covid vaccine will receive R $ 3.75 million
July 10, 2025
The prosecutor, then 35 years old and in the second trimester of pregnancy, received a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
In Portuguese:
https://www.migalhas.com.br/quentes/434399/familia-de-promotora-que-morreu-apos-vacina-da-covid-recebera-r-3-mi
Time-series analysis of the Czech data shows a 50% mortality increase just 15 weeks after the shot
Nov. 04, 2025
AFAIK, this is the first time anyone has done a time series analysis on the Czech data. Grok validated the methods and agrees with what I did. Did I make a mistake?—Steve Kirsch
South Carolina Bill Would Mandate Warnings for COVID-Vaccine
Nov. 19, 2025
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Corbin, would require providers to inform patients that the vaccine is “novel,” that it “may be contaminated by the presence of fragments of bacterial plasmid DNA encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle,” and that long-term effects are unknown.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gnw-south-carolina-bill-would-mandate-warnings-for-covid-vaccine/?
Data Suggest COVID Vaccines May Have Contributed to Germany’s 2023 Surge in Excess Mortality
Nov. 19, 2025
A new analysis in Royal Society Open Science found that Germany’s excess mortality surged in 2023 even as COVID-19 infections and deaths declined. The authors report that vaccination rates were the only factor that consistently tracked with the increase, though they stressed that the study doesn’t establish causation.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/data-covid-vaccines-germany-2023-surge-excess-mortality/?
Google Censored Vaccine Info Long Before COVID — Could It Have Anything to Do With Parent Company Alphabet’s Deep Pharma Ties?
NOV. 19, 2025
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, admitted to Congress that the Biden administration pressured YouTube, owned by Google, to remove videos that didn’t even violate its content policies. Alphabet — which has deep ties to pharma — called the practice “unacceptable and wrong.” But it’s still happening.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/google-censored-vaccine-info-before-covid-parent-company-alphabet-pharma-ties/?
Covid skeptics are starting to win in court. Vaccine access could shrink as a result
Nov. 19 2025
Creative attorneys capitalize on friendlier administration to pursue payouts and policy change. A wave of Covid pandemic-era lawsuits that previously faced steep odds of success are gaining momentum under the Trump administration.
https://www.statnews.com/2025/11/19/vaccine-skeptics-take-control-wave-of-covid-lawsuits-follows/
DETOX, HEALING, PREVENTION AND CURES
Wellness Company Introduces “Immune Defense” Nasal and Throat Sprays
Oct. 18, 2025
X-LEAR Nasal Spray is also effective and very inexpensive. Available at Amazon and Ebay.
Intranasal Nano-Ivermectin Shrinks Brain Tumors by 70% Without Toxicity
Oct. 10, 2025
Landmark preclinical study shows intranasal ivermectin nanocapsules safely shrink glioblastoma in animal models at doses lower than the approved human antiparasitic dose.
Dark developments
Canadian Government Forcing Doctors to Euthanize Treatable Patients
November 18, 2025
Canada’s euthanasia regime is spiraling out of control, and now frontline doctors are coming forward with chilling warnings that the government is railroading treatable patients into “assisted suicide” instead of care.. the government is now Canadian government is now saving tens of millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them. Since euthanasia was first legalized under the Trudeau government in 2016, doctors have come under increasing pressure to relieve the burden on the healthcare system by killing patients. In a new exposé by filmmaker Frank Panico, three Canadian doctors blow the whistle on the government’s pressure to push patients into “choosing” euthanasia over more expensive treatments under the nation’s socialized healthcare system.
https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-government-forcing-doctors-euthanize-treatable-patients/?
Japan Confirms Over 600,000 Citizens Killed by COVID mRNA ‘Vaccines’
A grassroots coalition, United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines, has forced the release of official vaccination records for 21 million Japanese citizens through a series of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Murakami estimates that 600,000–610,000 Japanese citizens have been killed by the “vaccines.”
https://needtoknow.news/2025/11/japan-confirms-over-600000-citizens-killed-by-covid-mrna-vaccines/
An Impending Population Crisis? World Fertility Rate Hits 60-Year Low
September 23, 2025
Fertility rates have plummeted worldwide over the past six decades, leading experts to warn of dire consequences as the downward trend continues. Continued low fertility rates will cause “a gradual implosion of the world’s economy as the population ages and dies,” Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute, told The Epoch Times.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/an-impending-population-crisis-world-fertility-rate-hits-60-year-low-5909984?
PILOT INCAPACITATION UPDATE:
Covid Injections Pose Risk of Pilots Having In-Flight Seizures Even Years After Having Taken a Shot
A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon posted an update on pilot incapacitation. The Federal Aviation Administration does not maintain records of who took covid injections and when, he said.
OCT 31, 2025
California Medicaid Provider Pays Parents Hundreds of Dollars to Vaccinate Their Kids
OCTOBER 22, 2025
One of the largest Medicaid plans in the U.S. offers parents hundreds of dollars in gift cards when their children get certain vaccines. Critics say the program is undermining informed consent by turning important medical decisions into financial ones for low-income families.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/california-medicaid-provider-iehp-pay-parents-incentives-vaccinate-kids/?
Pfizer’s Birth Control Shot Used by 25% of U.S Women Linked to Disabling Brain Tumors
OCT 18, 2025
A massive study of 61 million women finds Depo-Provera increases risk of meningioma by 240% as criminal enterprise Pfizer faces a tsunami of lawsuits.
Appeals Court Rules American Citizens Have ‘No Federal Right to Refuse’ Vaccine Mandates
October 12, 2025
In its Curtis v. Inslee ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by former PeaceHealth employees who were fired in 2021 for refusing Washington State’s COVID jab requirement for healthcare workers. The court concluded that the workers had no statutory or constitutional right under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 to challenge the mandates, meaning there is no federal pathway for citizens to seek damages over being forced to take the shots or lose their jobs.
https://slaynews.com/news/appeals-court-rules-american-citizens-no-federal-right-refuse-vaccine-mandates/?
Supreme Court Won’t Exempt California Schoolchild From Vaccination Mandate
OCT 18, 2025
The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 17 rejected an advocacy group’s emergency application to allow a religious parent to opt her child out of California’s mandatory vaccination policy for schoolchildren.
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/supreme-court-wont-exempt-california-schoolchild-vaccination-mandate
Shingles Vaccine Theoretical Efficacy Down to 56%
OCT 19, 2025
Enthusiasm Dropping as More Shingles Pop Up in Vaccinated.
STUDY: Childhood Vaccines Contain Trillions of Human Fetal DNA Fragments Capable of Genomic Integration
Oct 20, 2025
Peer-reviewed study found human DNA fragments in fetal cell–derived vaccines exceeding the FDA limit by up to 2,760% and mapped their potential integration sites to genes associated with autism.
Peer-Reviewed Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to 63 Serious Brain and Spinal Cord Adverse Events
NOV 06, 2025
63 CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached as mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, unleashing meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivations, and more.
2.9 Million-Person Study Finds mRNA Shots Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure (Dialysis), and Kidney Injury
NOV 11, 2025
Enormous vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study reveals progressively worsening kidney damage over time with no sign of stopping — and a striking mortality signal among Pfizer recipients. This enormous matched-cohort analysis — spanning nearly three million adults — found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with worsening kidney outcomes that intensify over time and that Pfizer’s mRNA shot correlates with higher all-cause mortality even after early post-vaccine deaths were excluded.
VAIDS Confirmed, mRNA Kidney Failure Established, PCR Fraud Proven, and Frankenstein Science Unleashed
Nov 15
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live.
A SHOCKING VACCINE COURT RULING THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE
NOV 14, 2025
An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.
Bio-Digital Vaccine Passports and ‘On Patient Medical Recordkeeping
Nov 16
“Once this is in you… they have you controlled and that’s it basically.”
SMEAR CAMPAIGNS AGAINST HHS REFORMS
Dr. Steven Hatfill — Senior HHS Advisor Fighting mRNA Corruption — Has Been Fired in Apparent Coup Attempt
OCT 29, 2025
Dr. Steven Hatfill — one of the few men of integrity within HHS — has been fired in what he describes as “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham. Dr. Hatfill says he was fired in “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham.
A Look at Who’s Behind the Escalating Fake ‘Grassroots’ Campaign to Take Down RFK Jr.
OCTOBER 27, 2025
Bureaucrats and career health officials — led by fired EcoHealth Alliance leader Peter Daszak, Ph.D., best known for his role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory — are orchestrating a campaign to portray U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a danger to public health. Their coordinated push exposes how “grassroots” action can be weaponized to preserve the establishment’s narrative.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/look-behind-escalating-fake-grassroots-campaign-take-down-rfk-jr/?
Ex-Surgeons General Latest to Join RFK Jr. Smear Campaign
OCTOBER 8, 2025
Six former U.S. surgeons general accused U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “endangering the health of the nation” in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post. One of them, Vivek Murthy, who served in the Biden administration, is named in a censorship lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ex-surgeons-general-latest-to-join-rfk-jr-smear-campaign/?
Defamatory Al Jazeera “Fact-Check” Targets Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher as mRNA-Cancer Links Emerge
OCT 12, 2025
Compromised global media giant scrambles into damage control after two peer-reviewed studies link COVID-19 “vaccines” to increased risks of seven cancers.
15 Democratic Governors Announce Health Alliance to Counter RFK Jr.
10/16/2025
The Democratic governors of 14 states and the territory of Guam on Oct. 15 announced a new coalition they said will provide scientific information to counter Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/14-blue-state-governors-announce-health-alliance-to-counter-rfk-jr-5929917?
