International Tribunal Declares Covid Shots ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ Under Global Law

October 10, 2025

A globally recognized international tribunal has issued a stunning and historic declaration, officially designating Covid mRNA injections as “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal announced that the ruling applies globally under international law.

Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

NOV 17, 2025

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.

More Americans claim ‘major side effects’ from COVID-19 vaccine

November 21, 2025

In a new national survey sure to renew concerns about the vaccines forced on the country in late 2020 and 2021, 10% of adults who got the shot said that they were whacked by “major side effects” and another 26% said they suffered minor side effects. All told, that amounts to about 63 million people.

This one is mind-boggling:

“You Can’t Handle the Truth”: UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Release Data on Vaccine Deaths

November 17, 2025

The United Kingdom’s public health service is reportedly refusing to release data on the potential relationship between the COVID vaccine and excess deaths. The reason? It would upset people to know the truth. According to the Telegraph, the agency declared that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered. It also suggested that the data might stress or undermine the mental health of the families and friends of people who died. (From constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley)

2.9 Million-Person Study Finds mRNA Shots Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure (Dialysis), and Kidney Injury

Nov. 11, 2025

Enormous vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study reveals progressively worsening kidney damage over time with no sign of stopping — and a striking mortality signal among Pfizer recipients. This enormous matched-cohort analysis — spanning nearly three million adults — found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with worsening kidney outcomes that intensify over time and that Pfizer’s mRNA shot correlates with higher all-cause mortality even after early post-vaccine deaths were excluded.

BREAKING: Bill Gates Foundation Under Federal Investigation for ‘Aiding Foreign Enemies’ — Congress Warns of Prison and Asset Seizures

Oct. 30, 2025

The once untouchable billionaire “philanthropist” is now facing serious questions from Congress, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comes under federal investigation for allegedly aiding foreign adversaries under the guise of charity.

The Kenyan High Court has now suspended Bill Gates immunity from Prosecution

Nov. 19, 2025

As detailed in court, the World Health Organization (WHO), an entity heavily funded by Gates, launched a tetanus eradication campaign in Kenya between 2014 and 2015. However, Kenyan doctors and researchers discovered that the vaccine used was radically different. It was reportedly a “fertility-regulating vaccine,” which combined the tetanus toxoid with the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), essential for sustaining pregnancy. The insidious consequence, as alleged, is that when injected into a woman, her immune system produces antibodies that attack this hormone, effectively resulting in sterilization.

Vax vs. Unvax Study Finally Sees the Light of Day — And the Results Are Staggering

Oct. 13, 2025

Health journalist and film producer Del Bigtree has just released his new film An Inconvenient Study, which follows Bigtree’s years-long exchange with Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, a doctor who is about as pro-vaccine as they come. Includes Del Bigtrees just released documentary , “An Inconvenient Study”.

First Independent Report Finds Routine Childhood Vaccines a Risk Factor for Autism

Nov. 01, 2025

McCullough Foundation, free of government and bio-pharmaceutical bias breaks through

The Vaccine Empire Collapses: Autism Proven, Pneumococcal Vaccine Disaster, and Gates’ Quantum Dot Implants Exposed

Included is this article:

Landmark Report Finds Vaccination Is the Dominant Risk Factor for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oct. 28, 2025

McCullough Foundation’s authoritative analysis of more than 300 studies provides the most comprehensive synthesis to date on the possible causes of autism.

More on these studies here:

Biggest Risk Factor for Autism? Bombarding Young Children With Multiple Vaccines

A comprehensive review of 300 studies on possible causes of autism identified vaccination as the leading “modifiable risk factor” for the condition. The authors of the 82-page report said that multiple vaccines given in early childhood may overwhelm infants’ developing systems. They said their report dismantles the falsehood that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Oct. 28, 2025

RFK Jr. Demands Global Phase-Out of Mercury in Vaccines

Nov. 6, 2025

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged delegates at the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Switzerland to follow the U.S. lead and eliminate mercury from all vaccines. He also criticized the convention’s 2013 global treaty, which targets mercury as a dangerous toxin but exempts thimerosal-containing vaccines from regulation.

Parents Were Right--Autism Triggered by Vaccines

NOV 10, 2025

40-70% of parents believe their child’s autism stems from vaccination.

51 Million-Person Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Respiratory Infections by up to 559%

Nov. 10, 2025

Landmark study of the entire South Korean population uncovers a VAIDS signal — a dose-dependent rise in the common cold, upper-respiratory infections, pneumonia, and tuberculosis among the vaccinated.

8600 excess Florida deaths Ages 25-54 NOT involving Covid

Nov. 19, 2025

86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections

Nov. 07, 2025

New study finds that during the early pandemic period, only 14% of PCR “COVID cases” were real — proving that lockdowns and vaccine mandates were built on a fraudulent testing illusion.

We’ve Obtained Data That Could Decommission mRNA Once and for All

OCT 30, 2025

Early signals from thousands of real patient records reveal irrefutable evidence of vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

Definitive Evidence of DNA Adulteration in the mRNA Vaccines

Nov. 03, 2025

Video of lecture from conference in the Netherlands, courtesy of Dr. Robert Malone.

New CDC Work Group to Study Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines

Oct. 20, 2025

ACIP, the CDC’s panel of vaccine advisers, has formed a new working group to review the agency’s childhood vaccine schedule. The group will examine the timing and order of recommended vaccines, the cumulative impact of the schedule and the safety of aluminum adjuvants, and in particular, their link to asthma.

Pfizer Scrubbed ‘Biodistribution’ Findings from Covid ‘Vaccine’ Submissions to FDA

Oct. 14, 2025

A shocking new analysis has revealed that Pfizer intentionally withheld the critical biodistribution data from U.S. regulators. It raises grave concerns about how Covid “vaccines” were reviewed and authorized at the height of the pandemic before being rolled out for public use.ming new documents have revealed that Pfizer uncovered evidence that its Covid mRNA “vaccine” spread to vital organs via “systemic biodistribution,” but the pharmaceutical giant scrubbed the findings from its submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scientists Call for Ban on Processed Meats After Study Links Additives to Cancer Surge

Oct. 25, 2025

According to data from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute, approximately 142,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year. Researchers estimate that thousands of those cases are linked to nitrite-cured meats commonly found in grocery stores. The warning comes ten years after the World ealth Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) officially classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen, placing them in the same category as tobacco and asbestos.

First Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Direct Molecular Evidence of mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic Integration

Oct. 14, 2025

In a Stage IV cancer patient, we identified a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence chimerically fused into chromosome 19 with perfect 20/20 base-pair identity — a 1-in-a-trillion chance of coincidence.

Major Study Concludes Covid Vax ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative Based on ‘Garbage Science’

Oct. 11, 2025

The study from leading Canadian researchers has shredded one of the central claims used to justify mass vaccination: that the injections “saved millions of lives.” The report was published this week by the nonprofit Correlation. It directly challenges high-profile assertions made by prominent pro-vaccine figures like Dr. Peter Hotez and amplified by corporate media outlets.

Global Experts Demand a Moratorium on All modified RNA Products- Australia

Oct. 12, 2025

“At their worst, the COVID shots may have produced an amount of damage to human life that is worse than any other manmade disaster in history, including the Great Leap Forward and all wars.”

OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries

Oct. 6, 2025

After a whistleblower alerted The Defender, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed an internal directive telling healthcare employers not to report or track COVID-19 vaccine injuries. OSHA removed the policy from its website after inquiries from The Defender. Critics said the directive concealed the scope of vaccine injuries and made it difficult for injured workers to obtain workers’ compensation or disability benefits.

Florida Bill Would Require Medical Examiners to Include Recent Vaccination History When Investigating Sudden Deaths of Infants, Children

Oct. 16, 2025

If passed, the State Bill 188 would allow the state to systematically collect data necessary to determine whether vaccines may be linked to unexpected deaths in young people, according to the bill’s author, Maija Hahn, chapter leader for Children’s Health Defense Florida.

Documentary video on Vaccine Injuries and mRNA Vaccines

Dr. John Campbell

91% of Moderna mRNA Shot Recipients Develop Cardiovascular Side Effects with Measurable Arterial Dysfunction

Oct. 22, 2025

Spectral pulse-wave analysis revealed significant post-vaccine cardiovascular dysfunction consistent with increased arterial stiffness and impaired vascular function.

Family of promoter who died after covid vaccine will receive R $ 3.75 million

July 10, 2025

The prosecutor, then 35 years old and in the second trimester of pregnancy, received a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Portuguese:

Time-series analysis of the Czech data shows a 50% mortality increase just 15 weeks after the shot

Nov. 04, 2025

AFAIK, this is the first time anyone has done a time series analysis on the Czech data. Grok validated the methods and agrees with what I did. Did I make a mistake?—Steve Kirsch

South Carolina Bill Would Mandate Warnings for COVID-Vaccine

Nov. 19, 2025

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Corbin, would require providers to inform patients that the vaccine is “novel,” that it “may be contaminated by the presence of fragments of bacterial plasmid DNA encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle,” and that long-term effects are unknown.

Data Suggest COVID Vaccines May Have Contributed to Germany’s 2023 Surge in Excess Mortality

Nov. 19, 2025

A new analysis in Royal Society Open Science found that Germany’s excess mortality surged in 2023 even as COVID-19 infections and deaths declined. The authors report that vaccination rates were the only factor that consistently tracked with the increase, though they stressed that the study doesn’t establish causation.

Google Censored Vaccine Info Long Before COVID — Could It Have Anything to Do With Parent Company Alphabet’s Deep Pharma Ties?

NOV. 19, 2025

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, admitted to Congress that the Biden administration pressured YouTube, owned by Google, to remove videos that didn’t even violate its content policies. Alphabet — which has deep ties to pharma — called the practice “unacceptable and wrong.” But it’s still happening.

Covid skeptics are starting to win in court. Vaccine access could shrink as a result

Nov. 19 2025

Creative attorneys capitalize on friendlier administration to pursue payouts and policy change. A wave of Covid pandemic-era lawsuits that previously faced steep odds of success are gaining momentum under the Trump administration.

DETOX, HEALING, PREVENTION AND CURES

Wellness Company Introduces “Immune Defense” Nasal and Throat Sprays

Oct. 18, 2025

X-LEAR Nasal Spray is also effective and very inexpensive. Available at Amazon and Ebay.

Intranasal Nano-Ivermectin Shrinks Brain Tumors by 70% Without Toxicity

Oct. 10, 2025

Landmark preclinical study shows intranasal ivermectin nanocapsules safely shrink glioblastoma in animal models at doses lower than the approved human antiparasitic dose.

Dark developments

Canadian Government Forcing Doctors to Euthanize Treatable Patients

November 18, 2025

Canada’s euthanasia regime is spiraling out of control, and now frontline doctors are coming forward with chilling warnings that the government is railroading treatable patients into “assisted suicide” instead of care.. the government is now Canadian government is now saving tens of millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them. Since euthanasia was first legalized under the Trudeau government in 2016, doctors have come under increasing pressure to relieve the burden on the healthcare system by killing patients. In a new exposé by filmmaker Frank Panico, three Canadian doctors blow the whistle on the government’s pressure to push patients into “choosing” euthanasia over more expensive treatments under the nation’s socialized healthcare system.

Japan Confirms Over 600,000 Citizens Killed by COVID mRNA ‘Vaccines’

November 4, 2025

A grassroots coalition, United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines, has forced the release of official vaccination records for 21 million Japanese citizens through a series of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Murakami estimates that 600,000–610,000 Japanese citizens have been killed by the “vaccines.”

An Impending Population Crisis? World Fertility Rate Hits 60-Year Low

September 23, 2025

Fertility rates have plummeted worldwide over the past six decades, leading experts to warn of dire consequences as the downward trend continues. Continued low fertility rates will cause “a gradual implosion of the world’s economy as the population ages and dies,” Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute, told The Epoch Times.

PILOT INCAPACITATION UPDATE:

Covid Injections Pose Risk of Pilots Having In-Flight Seizures Even Years After Having Taken a Shot

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon posted an update on pilot incapacitation. The Federal Aviation Administration does not maintain records of who took covid injections and when, he said.

OCT 31, 2025

California Medicaid Provider Pays Parents Hundreds of Dollars to Vaccinate Their Kids

OCTOBER 22, 2025

One of the largest Medicaid plans in the U.S. offers parents hundreds of dollars in gift cards when their children get certain vaccines. Critics say the program is undermining informed consent by turning important medical decisions into financial ones for low-income families.

Pfizer’s Birth Control Shot Used by 25% of U.S Women Linked to Disabling Brain Tumors

OCT 18, 2025

A massive study of 61 million women finds Depo-Provera increases risk of meningioma by 240% as criminal enterprise Pfizer faces a tsunami of lawsuits.

Appeals Court Rules American Citizens Have ‘No Federal Right to Refuse’ Vaccine Mandates

October 12, 2025

In its Curtis v. Inslee ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by former PeaceHealth employees who were fired in 2021 for refusing Washington State’s COVID jab requirement for healthcare workers. The court concluded that the workers had no statutory or constitutional right under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 to challenge the mandates, meaning there is no federal pathway for citizens to seek damages over being forced to take the shots or lose their jobs.

Supreme Court Won’t Exempt California Schoolchild From Vaccination Mandate

OCT 18, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 17 rejected an advocacy group’s emergency application to allow a religious parent to opt her child out of California’s mandatory vaccination policy for schoolchildren.

Shingles Vaccine Theoretical Efficacy Down to 56%

OCT 19, 2025

Enthusiasm Dropping as More Shingles Pop Up in Vaccinated.

STUDY: Childhood Vaccines Contain Trillions of Human Fetal DNA Fragments Capable of Genomic Integration

Oct 20, 2025

Peer-reviewed study found human DNA fragments in fetal cell–derived vaccines exceeding the FDA limit by up to 2,760% and mapped their potential integration sites to genes associated with autism.

Peer-Reviewed Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to 63 Serious Brain and Spinal Cord Adverse Events

NOV 06, 2025

63 CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached as mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, unleashing meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivations, and more.

2.9 Million-Person Study Finds mRNA Shots Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure (Dialysis), and Kidney Injury

NOV 11, 2025

Enormous vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study reveals progressively worsening kidney damage over time with no sign of stopping — and a striking mortality signal among Pfizer recipients. This enormous matched-cohort analysis — spanning nearly three million adults — found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with worsening kidney outcomes that intensify over time and that Pfizer’s mRNA shot correlates with higher all-cause mortality even after early post-vaccine deaths were excluded.

VAIDS Confirmed, mRNA Kidney Failure Established, PCR Fraud Proven, and Frankenstein Science Unleashed

Nov 15

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live.

A SHOCKING VACCINE COURT RULING THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE

NOV 14, 2025

An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.

Bio-Digital Vaccine Passports and ‘On Patient Medical Recordkeeping

Nov 16

“Once this is in you… they have you controlled and that’s it basically.”

SMEAR CAMPAIGNS AGAINST HHS REFORMS

Dr. Steven Hatfill — Senior HHS Advisor Fighting mRNA Corruption — Has Been Fired in Apparent Coup Attempt

OCT 29, 2025

Dr. Steven Hatfill — one of the few men of integrity within HHS — has been fired in what he describes as “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham. Dr. Hatfill says he was fired in “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham.

A Look at Who’s Behind the Escalating Fake ‘Grassroots’ Campaign to Take Down RFK Jr.

OCTOBER 27, 2025

Bureaucrats and career health officials — led by fired EcoHealth Alliance leader Peter Daszak, Ph.D., best known for his role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory — are orchestrating a campaign to portray U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a danger to public health. Their coordinated push exposes how “grassroots” action can be weaponized to preserve the establishment’s narrative.

Ex-Surgeons General Latest to Join RFK Jr. Smear Campaign

OCTOBER 8, 2025

Six former U.S. surgeons general accused U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “endangering the health of the nation” in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post. One of them, Vivek Murthy, who served in the Biden administration, is named in a censorship lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense.

Defamatory Al Jazeera “Fact-Check” Targets Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher as mRNA-Cancer Links Emerge

OCT 12, 2025

Compromised global media giant scrambles into damage control after two peer-reviewed studies link COVID-19 “vaccines” to increased risks of seven cancers.

15 Democratic Governors Announce Health Alliance to Counter RFK Jr.

10/16/2025

The Democratic governors of 14 states and the territory of Guam on Oct. 15 announced a new coalition they said will provide scientific information to counter Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

