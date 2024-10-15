A selection of relevant pieces:
The Takada paper shows very clearly that the COVID vaccines are not safe
'Safe and Effective': Japanese Researchers Link Covid Shots to 201 Dangerous Diseases
Japan Links Covid Shots to 201 Dangerous Diseases - Slay News
Bombshell Japanese Study Exposes 4900% Spike in Heart Failure Among Covid-Vaxxed - Slay News
1 in 10! COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis now looks pretty deadly
Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination
60% of Young People With COVID Vaccine-induced Myocarditis Showed Heart Damage 6 Months Later • Children's Health Defense
Today, 15 October, Naomi Wolf's new book 'The Pfizer Papers - Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity' is released: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/
Naomi was on The HighWire last Thursday:
'Hear how she helped coordinate a team of 3250 doctors and scientists to decode the medical documents and publish the terrifying findings in the new book, The Pfizer Papers.'
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-naomi-wolf-reveals-shocking-details-in-the-pfizer-papers-2/
Thank you for compiling this. I keep a record of articles also.