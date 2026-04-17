News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Alan's avatar
Alan
6h

It's freaky to see the cascade of symptoms some of these people go through.

Also, great job by "the team" in digging out the paragraphs detailing mandates, "vaccine" endorsements, etc.!

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
7hEdited

"My face was also drooping,” explained Ford

Rushing to the nearest emergency room, the medical professionals began assessing Ford’s symptoms and checking the stroke protocol.

While putting on a hospital gown, one of the residents noticed one of his testicles was significantly enlarged. The biopsy indicated that one testicle needed to be removed

he had a condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO). Affecting 1 in 4 people, often unknowingly and without symptoms, PFO is a small hole between the heart’s upper right and left chambers.

"Except, my lower half was throwing clots, and they went up through the heart and crossed over into my brain. That’s what caused the stroke.” After his testicular cancer diagnosis, Ford was transferred to Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit. Further testing indicated that Ford’s cancer had spread to one lymph node behind his abdominal organs.

And people think they can "detoxify" from this kind of s**t?

If you let the needle go into your arm, you are screwed and tattooed.

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