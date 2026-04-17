A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs

UNITED STATES

April 10, 2026

Hacks star Jean Smart has opened up about a frightening health scare that led to an unexpected heart surgery while filming the hit comedy drama. In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, April 8, the 74-year-old said she was feeling “a little tired” throughout the third season, particularly during a frat party scene in one 2023 episode. But at the time she “didn’t think anything of it.” The Designing Women alum lost her husband of nearly 35 years, Richard Gilliland, in 2021, and so after more days of fatigue she realized she shouldn’t put things off any longer. When the seven-time Emmy winner finally reached out to her cardiologist, she received a call back telling her to go to the emergency room immediately. But, in true professional fashion, she finished filming her scenes that day before heading in. Hacks co-creator and co-star Paul W. Downs happened to be at the same hospital visiting his mother and he explained: “I was there with [Smart] as she was talking to surgeons and hearing them say, ‘You can’t get a stent. You have to get a triple bypass.’ ”

Researcher’s note: In January of 2023, Jean Smart and other celebrities were in a Pfizer ad about people at higher risk of severe COVID. The ad directs viewers to a Pfizer website that promotes “vaccination” and early treatment with the toxic drug Paxlovid. Also, Smart was filming in Hollywood during the time COVID “vaccines” were mandated (July 2021 - May 2023).

April 12, 2026

An up-and-coming actress recently suffered a painful injury and is raising funds to cover medical costs. Helena Riley, who appeared in an episode of HBO’s I Love LA, fainted and fractured her spine earlier this year. As a result she is undergoing “extremely expensive” medical treatment and rehabilitation. “Hiiiiii ❤️ i broke my back,” Riley wrote via GoFundMe. “It’s not an exciting story, i just fainted at home because of an unrelated health issue. I landed on my back and fractured my spine. bummerrrrrrrrrr….. It’s a long road to recovery and an extremely expensive process. my insurance sucks ass OBVIOUSLY…. and unfortunately I’m not in a financial position where i can hemhorrage tens of thousands of dollars without it kinda ruining my life. so I am asking for some help. I appreciate you all so so so much ❤️”

No age reported.

April 2, 2026

Last Spring, X Factor Alum Amber Woods (real name Amber Fisher), started feeling sick. She had just graduated from college and was looking for a job in social media marketing or live events while writing new music. But something didn’t feel right - and doctors weren’t much help. “They were telling me it was acid reflux,” Woods, who lives in Dublin, Calif., recalls. “It was super severe, but they were like, you’re 25, what else could it be?” Then, her conditioned worsened. Suddenly she found herself out of breath on her daily walks. She dealt with bloating and hemorrhoids. Still, doctors told her everything was normal. “I was like, ‘I really don’t feel like this is normal,’ “ she recalls. After nearly 8 months of doctors dismissing her symptoms, she finally got a diagnosis: stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “The thing about pancreatic cancer, and the reason why they call it the silent killer, is because you don’t realize something’s wrong until it’s further down the line,” Woods says. At first they thought I had a medium-aggressive pancreatic cancer. Later we found out it’s actually the less-aggressive one, but it’s further along. Right now the best course of action is chemo pills. I started taking them in late January. There is a small chance that the cancer might just “disappear” if it shrinks enough. But the more realistic route is, we shrink the tumors enough that I can get surgery, and in that surgery, they take out my pancreas, and my spleen, and then replace my liver. I’m scared. I’m really scared. It’s a big surgery, but I just keep telling myself, it’s worth it to live a long life, potentially cancer-free. Pancreatic cancer can’t come back if I do that surgery - because I won’t have a pancreas.”

Researcher’s note - San Jose State University begins Fall semester with around 95% vaccination [sic] rate for students, staff. One protocol is a vaccination [sic] mandate for students and staff to come on campus: https://abc7news.com/post/sjsu-san-jose-state-university-fall-semester-covid-schools/10962647/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/amber-marie-fisher

April 7, 2026

Déjà Vu is sharing an update on her health after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. The Live with Kelly and Mark announcer and national radio personality spoke out about the condition - which causes temporary facial paralysis - during the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the daytime talk show, weeks after first revealing the news in an Instagram video on March 20. “I’m still speaking to the side,” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during the syndicated show’s “host chat” segment, while removing her mask to show her faee. “The right side of my face is paralyzed. There’s a little movement... but over here, everything is kind of pushed to the side.” Déjà first began experiencing symptoms in mid-March, when the Live team were out in Los Angeles for their annual “After the Oscars” show. Most people begin to improve within a few weeks, with full recovery in many cases within three to six months, though the timeline can vary depending on severity. In Déjà’s case, things got worse before they got better. “I woke up Saturday morning [March 14] and I couldn’t feel the right side of my face,” she explained in her social media video on March 20. “I was like, ‘What the heck? This is weird.’ So I jumped up... spent 6 hours in the ER in LA. And they told me I had Idiopathic paralysis. It impacts a lot of things,” she said. “It’s kind of scary. ... It wasn’t that bad initially but it’s getting worse. But they say your body has to go through it.” Despite the challenges, Déjà said on Live Tuesday that she considers herself fortunate. “Mine isn’t as bad as some that I’ve seen online. And I’m not in a lot of pain, it’s just more inconvenience,” she said. “So all things considered, it’s not that bad.”

No age reported.

April 10, 2026

Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse is opening up about living with what he describes as a “definite death sentence.” The 54-year-old father of three was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, an aggressive disease he’s fighting with an experimental drug that has left his skin bloody and “bubbling.” “Here’s a hard fact: Ben Sasse’s torso is chock-full of tumors,” the ex-Nebraska lawmaker recalled a doctor telling him after a full-body scan, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. Former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse represented Nebraska in the US Senate from 2015 to early 2023. Considered one of the hardest cancers to detect and treat, pancreatic cancer is also incredibly lethal. In December, doctors told him he had three to four months to live. “I’m at Day 99 or something since then, and I’m doing a heck of a lot better than I was doing at Christmas,” Sasse said. Sasse is enrolled in a clinical trial for daraxonrasib, a targeted therapy designed to slow pancreatic cancer by blocking the mutant proteins that drive the disease in most patients. “I take it orally, but it’s a nasty drug,” he told the Times. “It causes crazy stuff like my body can’t grow skin and so I bleed all out of a whole bunch of parts of me that shouldn’t be bleeding.” In January 2023, Sasse left the Senate to become the president of the University of Florida. He stepped down at the end of July 2024 after his wife, Melissa, was diagnosed with epilepsy. Sasse sought medical attention last year after experiencing intense back pain, which he later learned was caused by pancreatic tumors pressing against his spinal column.

Researcher’s note: Ben Sasse was “vaccinated and boosted”, according to a statement from his office in 2022, when he tested positive for COVID. He was against mandates, but strongly supported the COVID “vaccines” and expanding “vaccine access”.

April 13, 2026

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. On Saturday, the 58-year-old musician took to social media to give fans an update on his health less than a month before the highly anticipated No Doubt residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dumont said that after experiencing various symptoms a number of years ago, he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day,” Dumont admitted. “The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

April 13, 2026

BRISTOL, Conn. - ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale [87] announced another unfortunate health update on Monday. The college basketball legend shared he has been diagnosed with cancer for a fifth time. This time, doctors diagnosed him with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. Vitale said he will be starting immunotherapy shortly and that he plans on “winning this battle.” In 2021, Vitale underwent surgery to remove melanoma. Months later, he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Later that year, precancerous dysplasia and ulcerous lesions were found on his vocal cords. In 2023, Vitale was again diagnosed with vocal cord cancer and underwent a series of radiation treatments. In 2024, he announced he was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time after a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed to be cancerous.

Researcher’s note – ESPN and CBS are both mandating that workers covering games and events get a vaccine [sic] booster shot by Jan. 24: https://awfulannouncing.com/espn/espn-and-cbs-mandating-booster-shot-remote-workers-covering-games.html

April 13, 2026

DETROIT, MI – Longtime WDIV sports reporter Jamie Edmonds [42] revealed Monday morning that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Jamie has been part of the Local 4 sports team since January 2013, working as both an anchor and a reporter. She has already had six chemotherapy sessions. She has 16 treatments over 20 weeks. She said she had a clean mammogram in July, but felt something that wasn’t right about six months later. “You have to take that seriously,” Jamie said. “If you don’t do self breast exams, you should.”

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

April 7, 2026

The start of the Major League Baseball season in Detroit is “about hope, and joy, and about things being better than they were the year before.” This was precisely the case for Ryan Ford. As the deputy sports editor for the Detroit Free Press and the 2021 National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Michigan Co-Sportswriter of the Year, Ford was ready to capture the essence of the Detroit Tigers’ 2024 season opener against the Chicago White Sox when his life completely changed. During the first road game, Ford was at home watching and working. But he began to struggle. “I found I was having problems typing, and then I fell a couple of times. My face was also drooping,” explained Ford. His wife of seven years, Megan, who was sleeping between her nursing shifts, was present, witnessing these symptoms and immediately identified them as signs of a stroke. Rushing to the nearest emergency room, the medical professionals began assessing Ford’s symptoms and checking the stroke protocol. While putting on a hospital gown, one of the residents noticed one of his testicles was significantly enlarged. A few days passed, and the medical professionals continued to evaluate Ford to understand why the stroke occurred, especially for a healthy individual in his 40s. Fortunately, all of Ford’s mental abilities returned to normal without any lasting effects; however, in the search for the clots, they decided to scan his testicle. All because of a stroke, Ford discovered he had stage III testicular cancer. The biopsy indicated that one testicle needed to be removed, so they removed it just five days after his stroke. His cancer was producing clots, which usually would have lodged in his lungs; however, medical professionals discovered what Ford called “the worst hat trick ever;” he had a condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO). Affecting 1 in 4 people, often unknowingly and without symptoms, PFO is a small hole between the heart’s upper right and left chambers. This hole lets blood flow between the atria. Even for individuals whose foramen ovale flap never closes, “your body just deals with it and people can go about their lives without ever knowing, as I had,” explained Ford. “Except, my lower half was throwing clots, and they went up through the heart and crossed over into my brain. That’s what caused the stroke.” After his testicular cancer diagnosis, Ford was transferred to Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit. Further testing indicated that Ford’s cancer had spread to one lymph node behind his abdominal organs. Under the care of Frank Cackowski, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist and member of the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos, Ford underwent three rounds of bleomycin, etoposide and platinum (BEP) chemotherapy. BEP chemotherapy is a combination of three drugs, commonly used for the treatment of testicular cancer that has spread outside the testicle.