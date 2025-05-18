Celebs:

Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ nearly 5 years after cancer diagnosis, but dealing with ‘long-term’ Covid effects

May 10, 2025

Jeff Bridges is sharing some good news pertaining to his health. The “Big Lebowski” star, 75, told People in an interview published Friday that his health is “very good” and he’s “feeling good” almost five years after he was diagnosed with lymphoma. “Some things, it’s hard to tell if it’s the cancer and the Covid or if it’s just old age,” he said, adding that he has encountered some memory issues and that he believes he’s dealing with some “long-term” effects from Covid-19. “I can’t smell,” Bridges said. In October 2020, the actor shared his cancer diagnosis via X. He also said he was recovering from a severe bout of Covid-19 at the time, believing he caught the virus after being exposed at the facility where he was receiving chemotherapy treatment. “Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” Bridges wrote. “While I had moments of tremendous pain … getting close to the pearly gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — life is brief and beautiful.”

All Of Rachael Ray's Health Problems Explained

May 10, 2025

Rachael Ray [56] found her way into people's hearts and their kitchens throughout her expansive career as a television personality and a celebrity chef. Having spent so many years in front of the camera and garnering a tight-knit relationship with her fan base, one particular video posted to Instagram in September 2024 had viewers concerned, since she was nearly unrecognizable. She recounted meeting Tony Bennett for the first time, but many were more focused on Ray slurring her speech and her mouth moving unusually. While many came to her defense, some users couldn't help but display their concern. One commenter advised: "Look at her mouth. It looks like she may be recovering from a stroke." Others linked it to Bell's Palsy, MS, or alcohol abuse.



In February 2025, Ray posted a clip to Instagram showing her famous fajitas, but, as with her earlier video about Tony Bennett, her behavior once again proved to be puzzling. At the beginning of the video, Ray holds two bowls up to her head and says, "Look, I'm Princess Leia!" She later randomly spouts out, "What the heck, Batman?" In general, just acting bizarre. One commenter expressed their concern, writing, "What happened to this lady?" While another added, "Praying for healing for you."



While Ray has avoided managing the public's concern about her well-being, she did give some insight during an episode of her podcast that hinted at some recent health issues. During the first episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," in October 2024, she expressed, "I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks." While she linked the injuries to her temporary inability to complete household chores, the episode came just a month after the strange Tony Bennett video surfaced, causing many to think that the falls had something to do with her erratic behavior.

Researcher's Note – The Rachael Ray Show - Covid-19 Attendance Policies: CBS Media Ventures/VIACOMCBS requires that all attendees must: Be fully vaccinated [sic]. Provide in Person Verification of Vaccination [sic]. Rachael Ray Show - Why You Should Still Get The Vaccine If You've Already Had Covid | Dr. Ian Smith

Rachael Ray Show - Is The Covid Vaccine [sic] Safe? Dr. Ian On Why It's Worth The (Very Small) Risk [sic]

NWSL star Savy King stretchered off field after ‘medical event’ in scary scene

May 10, 2025

Savy King of the NWSL’s Angel City is “responsive” after leaving the pitch Friday on a stretcher and being taken to a hospital with what the team labeled as a “medical event.” “She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support,” the team’s X account posted early Saturday morning. King, a 20-year-old defender for the Los Angeles-based franchise, collapsed during the 74th minute of Friday’s match against the Utah Royals. Medical staffers attended to King for roughly 10 minutes before she exited the pitch on the stretcher, according to the Associated Press. “She was transported to a hospital, she was evaluated,” Angel City assistant Eleri Earnshaw said after the match, according to The Athletic. “She is responsive and her family are with her, as are our medical staff. She’s in good hands.”

Fox News Guest Faints and Falls Out of Chair During Live Broadcast After Losing Train of Thought

May 9, 2025

Political commentator Camryn Kinsey worried Fox News viewers after she fainted live on air and sent the network into a commercial break. During a segment on Fox News @ Night on Thursday, May 8, Kinsey was discussing former President Joe Biden's recent comments on Kamala Harris' loss in the 2024 presidential election, when she appeared to lose consciousness and slip from her chair. "This is about incompetency, it's not about uh, uh, ideology," she said moments before pausing and falling to the ground. "Oh my goodness," host Jonathan Hunt said, clearly flustered. "We're just going to get some help here for Camryn." Crew members rushed to her aid as Hunt attempted to toss back to another commentator. He then decided to instead take the show to commercial. When the show returned from commercial, Hunt reassured viewers that Kinsey had regained consciousness. "Camryn is up and moving," he updated. "We have paramedics checking her. We will keep you updated. We wish her all the best." A Fox News spokesperson shared a statement with PEOPLE on Friday, May 9, writing, “After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared. We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

No age reported.

KTLA Anchor Mark Kriski Talks More About His Recent Stroke

May 9, 2025

Longtime KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski [68] talked more about his stroke in May and about his recovery in honor of National Stroke Awareness Month. “I went down like a ton of bricks,” Kriski recalled after suffering a stroke in May 2024. “I tried to get out of bed and my legs weren’t there. I was tilting to the right all the time, which my stroke seemed to affect.” Kriski also said he had Wallenberg Syndrome, which involved damage to a part of the brainstem called the medulla, typically caused by a stroke, and his vocal cords had been affected. “One of my vocal cords, the right one, was paralyzed,” he said. “So that’s why I had such a hoarse voice.” Kriski said his doctors injected a temporary solution of filler to plump up his affected right cord so that both the left and right cords could meet and work properly again for speech. Kriski came back to KTLA Morning News on April 3. He said that although he’s glad to be mostly recovered, he did note that the incident changed his life.

Researcher's Note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines

Shocking moment senator faints mid-speech and is caught by quick thinking doctor

May 7, 2025

Dramatic footage shows the moment a doctor rushed on stage to save a politician who suddenly fainted mid-speech. Ileana Garcia said she feeling unwell and needed to sit down before collapsing. The state senator appeared to lose her train of thought when she was thanking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about a new environment bill. Garcia then told DeSantis she needed to sit down. The politician’s head dropped and she said: “I’m not feeling well.” Garcia then collapsed but she was saved by Joseph Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General. “We’ve got you, we’ve got you, we’ve got you,” he said. The top doctor managed to catch the politician before she hit the floor. Those in the front row rushed to get Garcia a chair so she could sit down. Moments later, she went back to the podium and started speaking again.

No age reported.

NORWAY

Queen Sonja of Norway has been admitted to the Rikshospitalet in Oslo for tests due to difficulty breathing

May 8, 2025

In Norway Queen Sonja was flown to the hospital with breathing difficulties in April. Earlier this year she had a pacemaker, just like her husband King Harald has had. The 87-year-old queen had spent the Easter holiday in the royal mountain hut Prinsehytta, located in Sikkilsdalen. She has now been taken by air ambulance to Oslo. Queen Sonja had a pacemaker inserted earlier this year at the Rikshospitalet in Oslo after she had a heart attack on a ski trip in Lillehammer.

DENMARK

National handball team player Rasmus Lauge became a dad 'way, way too early' in February. Baby was not due until June. Baby still in hospital

May 10, 2025

‘Late one evening in February we became parents for the 3rd time when little Anna was born. It happened very unexpectedly and dramatically and all too soon,’ the couple say in the touching post, in which you can see a picture of a small baby hand, and they continue: ‘It has been some long months with endless worries, so much fear, sleepless nights and many tears! We are still far from leaving the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, but every day is one step closer to home. She is fighting and we are fighting too.'

INDIA

Selvaraghavan's Wife Gitanjali Reveals Brain Tuberculosis Diagnosis Through Candid Instagram Post

May 8, 2025

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, the wife of filmmaker Selvaraghavan, has publicly shared that she is currently undergoing treatment for brain tuberculosis. The announcement came via her Instagram account, where she posted a series of cartoons along with a caption that candidly detailed her experience so far. In the post, Gitanjali wrote about the unusual onset of her illness, describing how it began with an abscess that made even sitting a discomfort. "Turns out, I had tuberculosis," she wrote, explaining that it wasn't the pulmonary type commonly associated with the disease but one that had reached her brain. She also mentioned experiencing a minor seizure during lunch, which eventually led to her diagnosis. "My right leg is currently on a temporary, amicable separation from the rest of my central nervous system," she added, using a tone that was both humorous and unflinching. Despite the serious nature of her condition, Gitanjali maintained a distinctive and playful tone throughout the post. "I'm still laughing, still standing(ish), and still in lipstick," she said. "Because of course, darling - I'm sick, not dead."

No age reported.

SRI LANKA

Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Collapses in Bathroom, Remains Unattended for 4 Hours!

May 4, 2025

The Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thero [83], reportedly collapsed in the bathroom of his temple and remained in a fainting condition for four hours without receiving any assistance. The incident is said to have occurred last week. The Mahanayake Thero, who had fainted and was lying in the bathroom for four hours, was later admitted to a leading private hospital in Kandy on the same day. Sources from the Asgiri Temple confirm that the Thero is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital. This unfortunate and alarming incident has raised serious concerns, especially considering the presence of numerous monks, a special VIP security unit, and health services within the temple premises. Despite having a dedicated VIP security detail, lay staff, a personal doctor, and a special health unit funded by public resources, the Thero remained unattended for hours.

Researcher's Note – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to administer COVID-19 vaccines [sic] to Buddhist monks and other religious leaders expeditiously, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. 29 monks of Asgiriya Chapter including Mahanayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thero received the jabs at the Kandy National Hospital

MALAYSIA

M’sian model Amber Chia hospitalised after collapsing from exhaustion & splitting her chin

May 6, 2025

Malaysian model-actress Amber Chia was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday (4 May) after collapsing at home and splitting her chin. According to her manager, the 43-year-old is believed to have fainted from exhaustion. Chia later took to Instagram to apologise for causing concern, sharing graphic photos of her injury — including blood near her mouth and a large pool of it on the floor. Chia’s manager told China Press that the incident happened at around midnight on Sunday (4 May), when she suddenly collapsed at home and hit her chin. Her 15-year-old son Ashton was startled by the loud noise and rushed over to find her unconscious on the floor. He quickly contacted her manager, who immediately rushed to her home and brought her to the hospital. The cut on her chin was deep and required stitches, which were done during a minor procedure at 10am that same morning. Her manager added that Chia had been overwhelmed by the pressures of running her modelling and beauty businesses and likely fainted from extreme fatigue. “She’s been under stress due to fierce market competition,” the manager said, adding that she will remain in hospital for observation after the surgery.

Researcher's Note – Video: Amber Chia profile picture. Amber Chia was live. Jul 27, 2021. I have completed my vaccination [sic]: Link

AUSTRALIA

Katie Allen announces stage 4 cancer diagnosis, days after contesting federal election

May 8, 2025

Former Liberal MP Katie Allen [59] has announced her diagnosis with a rare form of cancer, just days after contesting her former seat in the federal election. In a post to social media, Dr Allen said the diagnosis was of a type of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma. "It's a stage 4 diagnosis and has already spread," Dr Allen said.

Researcher' note - Allen was the MP for the area where this 100-million-jabs-a-year monstrosity was built: The first #mRNA manufacturing facility in the southern hemisphere is set to be built in Victoria! This deal will deliver Australian made mRNA vaccines [sic] which will protect [sic] Australia against future pandemics

