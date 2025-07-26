Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Cancelations:

July 22, 2025

UNITED STATES

Pop Punk Icon, 49, Cancels Concert Appearance From Hospital Bed Amid Health Scare

July 20, 2025

Motion City Soundtrack singer Justin Courtney Pierre abruptly canceled a show following a health scare that landed him in the hospital. On July 18, the pop-punk frontman, 49, took to Instagram with a photo after spending the night in an emergency room. “Turns out I’m not gonna make it to the MCS Yacht (Rock) Club performance and I am really sorry about that,” Pierre captioned his update. “Spent the day in the ER getting plugged into machines and fed copious amounts of amphetamine adjacent drugs. Eventually Dr. M. considered me stable enough to leave, told me I needed to be on bed rest, and to not exacerbate my current condition of total lung f---kery by trying to do strenuous things like walk, talk, or breathe too hard.” In the featured image, Pierre wore a mask while donning a hospital gown and blood pressure cuff and sitting in a hospital bed. The “Everything Is Alright” singer continued, “Rumor has it that the guys have lined up a bunch of radical humans to fill in for my temperamental little throat nozzle, and from what I hear, s—t’s gonna get D—ktickulous. Facts: they won’t even tell me who is singing because they think I’m gonna pull a Tom Holland. I can keep a f---king secret for 24 hours, guys. WTF? 🤷‍♂️.”

Link

Country music legend abruptly stops concert, promises refunds: ‘I physically can’t sing’

July 16, 2025

On Saturday, country music megastar Darius Rucker shocked a New Jersey audience when he stopped performing and said he couldn’t finish the show.

“Y’all, I can’t sing anymore,” Rucker, 59, told the crowd at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City on July 12. “This never happened. I physically can’t sing, and I promise you on everything that I stand for I will make this up to you.”

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

ELO’s Jeff Lynne shares health update after axed gigs

July 15, 2025

Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne has shared an update after he was forced to pull out of his BST Hyde Park gig due to illness. The frontman worried fans when he appeared unsteady on stage in Birmingham and he went on to cancel a Manchester gig followed by the London show due to take place on Sunday July 13, which was billed as the group’s final ever UK gig. In a new post on social media, the 77-year-old has revealed that he is now back home and recovering after his health issues.

Link

Tom Jones Postpones Concert Upper Respiratory Infection: ‘I Know This Is Really Disappointing’

“Hello to all the fans in Bremen,” Jones began in his statement. “Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infections that needs treatment and rest. I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I’m very sorry about that.”

Link

The Damned Cancel North American Concert Dates Following ‘Catastrophic Event’

July 23, 2025

English punk veterans The Damned have been forced to cancel a trio of dates in the Pacific Northwest following an unspecified “catastrophic event” affecting a member of the band.

The group shared the news on social media on Tuesday (July 22), revealing that their upcoming July dates in North America would not be going ahead.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Pop Music Star Reveals Concerning Bone Disease Diagnosis, Cancels Her Next Concerts

July 19, 2025

One the world’s pop music “queens” is facing a health setback. The Korea Times reports that BoA, known as the “Queen of K-pop,” is sidelined after a diagnosis of “acute osteonecrosis in her knee.” Per the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, osteonecrosis occurs when “blood flow to part of a bone is disrupted,” resulting “in death of bone tissue.” This occurring in a knee could result in the joint to “collapse.” This serious bone issue pits BoA at risk of serious injury, meaning that a live performance is risky at this time. As a result, BoA is canceling her Aug. 30 and 31 concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The events were meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the artist’s debut, which occurred with the release of 2000’s ID; Peace B.

No age reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Munro stepping down due to diagnosis

July 21, 2025

Mackenzie District Mayor Anne Munro is stepping aside due to her cancer diagnosis. She shared the news last year and testing has confirmed the cancer is metastatic. She said while treatment was ongoing, her prognosis remained uncertain and she had made the decision in the interest of continuity and stable leadership. She said she would not be seeking re-election in October. She was diagnosed with cancer shortly before Christmas last year.

No age reported.