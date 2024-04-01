UNITED STATES

Maine’s firefighters rarely fight fires. Instead they’re answering medical calls

March 23, 2024

For years, fire departments around the state have struggled to hire enough staff and volunteers to handle an increasing number of calls. But in many places, those calls are no longer to fight fires — instead, departments are spending most of their time responding to medical emergencies. In Ellsworth, just 2 percent of the calls last year were for fire. The vast majority — 73 percent — were for emergency medical services. In the Canadian border town of Calais, only 20 percent involved extinguishing flames. In the Franklin County town of Phillips, 46 of the department’s 254 calls were for medical response, even though the department is not certified in emergency medical services. “In today’s world, if you’re getting into the firehouse you have to have an EMT license,” said William Lee, the Calais Fire Department chief. “It’s a given.”

Link

From our researcher:

The data in this report is presented in an obscure manner. So I decided to create my own chart [above] using the numbers from each of their annual reports. The percentage of EMS CALLS compared to TOTAL CALLS annually changes very little from year to year. EMS CALLS appear to account for roughly 65% of all calls annually. (Also the 2018 report looks a bit odd to me - showing a significantly higher number of TOTAL CALLS and higher EMS CALLS than the previous years. Since 2017 was lower than average and 2019 was not reported I question the complete accuracy of the 2018 numbers.) Regardless of the 2018 outlier, if you average the calls from 2015-2020 there are roughly 123,000 TOTAL CALLS per year and roughly 80,325 EMS CALLS per year. Which means in 2021 there was more than a 10,000 above average increase in both TOTAL & EMS CALLS! And in 2022 there was a more than 42,000 above average increase in TOTAL CALLS and an almost 31,000 above average increase in EMS CALLS! So yeah, I'd say that Maine is getting swamped by medical calls this year!

Maine House cancels session after Portland lawmaker has medical emergency

March 26, 2024

Augusta, ME — The House of Representatives canceled Tuesday’s session after a Portland legislator required emergency medical attention. Lawmakers were making their way into the House chamber when Rep. Michael Brennan, D-Portland, had an apparent medical issue. A fellow House member who is a doctor helped until Augusta paramedics arrived, according to several lawmakers. Members gathered in the lobby while medical treatment was being provided. Sen. Ben Chipman, D-Portland, said Brennan told him Tuesday afternoon that he expected to be released from MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta at some point Tuesday. Chipman said Brennan expects to make a full recovery and that he did not suffer any kind of heart-related incident, as some feared when he collapsed walking into the chamber. “He’s going to be O.K,” Chipman said.

No age reported.

Link

Jennifer Garner Experiences Life-Threatening Health Crisis That Changed Everything

March 29, 2024

Jennifer Garner leads a very zen and quiet lifestyle. However, she claims that things were not always that way. The “13 Going on 30” star admits that the frightening experience opened her eyes and forced her to change her ways.

The actress admits that she has faced some very dark and frightening times. Jennifer Garner claims that in the summer of 2021, she experienced something so scary that it changed her entire perspective on life. According to Life & Style, Jennifer Garner is grateful to be alive.

It seems that the actress experienced a life-threatening health crisis that she has kept secret from her fans for the past three years. It is not something Jennifer Garner wants to share details about. However, insiders close to Jen say that her health issues have been resolved, and she is healthier and happier than ever.

https://thenerdstash.com/jennifer-garner-experiences-life-threatening-health-crisis-that-changed-everything/

Celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson shares 4-year-old daughter's cancer diagnosis

March 27, 2024

The celeb fitness trainer shared that his and Jess Peterson's 4-year-old daughter Monroe Vivian Peterson was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer. As Gunnar explained in a March 26 Instagram message, Monroe "had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff. Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn't been very active because of the other symptoms, and she took her to the hospital." Four days later, her health had rapidly changed. "White blood cell count KO'd. Platelets in the toilet," Gunnar noted. "Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final. Hematocrit front row on the struggle bus. Needs immediate transfusion(s). Has to have bone marrow biopsy. Flow cytometry. Spinal tap(s). Chemotherapy. And finally, Make-A-Wish candidate." "How the f*#! did we get here?!?!" he continued. "More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself! Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers."

Link

YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after spotting warning sign on foot

March 27, 2024

Professional gamer and YouTuber Ninja , also known as Tyler Blevins, revealed that he was diagnosed with melanoma. The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me." During the appointment, the doctors noticed a mole on his skin which can indicated cancer. He explained: "There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.”

Link

Teary-eyed news anchor reveals her stage 3 cancer diagnosis on-air with a powerful message

March 30, 2024

Despite many advancements in medical research and treatment, humanity has still not found a proper cure for cancer. People diagnosed with the disease have to contend with alternative treatment methods that may not be entirely effective and mostly rely on hope. Their chances of survival in the later stages are also very low. It leads to people's outlook on life completely changing once they learn that they have been diagnosed with cancer. CNN's Sara Sidner finished her segment on Monday morning by revealing that she has been battling stage 3 breast cancer for the last few weeks. She shared her diagnosis with a powerful message, a short clip of which has been shared on the media house's YouTube channel.

https://scoop.upworthy.com/anchors-powerful-message-as-she-tearfully-admits-shes-battling-stage-3-breast-cancer-on-air-668600

Liberty swimmer Grace Shaw reveals cancer diagnosis

March 24, 2024

Lynchburg, Virginia - Liberty University swimmer Grace Shaw has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that impacts the lymphatic system. Shaw, 20, is a sophomore on the swim team at Liberty. She said that the she went to the doctor the day after her 20th birthday to discuss frequent fatigue and some abnormal blood work, and 10 days later was diagnosed with cancer. “Nothing can quite prepare you for hearing the words, ‘You have cancer‘,” Shaw said in an Instagram post. “On March 12th, a day after my 20th birthday, I had a doctors appointment discussing frequent fatigue and abnormal blood work I’ve been experiencing. She discovered a lump on my neck and ordered a stat ultrasound and CT scan. They found many enlarged lymph nodes in my body. I then received a lymph node biopsy, a PET scan, and on March 22nd, I was officially diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.” At the ASUN Championships two weeks before she went to see the doctor, Shaw finished 19th in the 200 free (1:53.53), 18th in the 500 free (5:05.67), and scored a point with a best time for place 16th in the 1650 free (17:46.39).

Link

Video: Jack Stine almost had a heart attack on air

March 26, 2024

Jack Stine was live on KIRO Newsradio when his heart suddenly jumped in his chest and he had to walk off-air in the middle of a segment. Here’s what happened next – and how co-host Spike O’Neill handled it!

No age reported.

Link

Drag legend Pippi Lovestocking recovers from quadruple amputations

March 25, 2024

San Francisco drag legend Pippi Lovestocking is getting back on the stage for the first time since she lost both hands and her lower legs to a health crisis. The occasion is a benefit for Parts of Pippi, a documentary that is being made about her life and near-death. “I’m worried I might be rusty,” Lovestocking told the San Francisco Chronicle. In May 2023, the performer ended up in the emergency room, underwent cardiac surgery, and was in a medically induced coma for 16 days. Then she [sic] developed sepsis, which led to the quadruple amputations.

No age reported.

Link

Mick Foley forced to cancel upcoming OVW appearance due to health issue

March 28, 2024

New York - Recently, Mick Foley announced on his podcast that he wanted to wrestle another match for his 60th birthday. His motivation for this is to drop weight, and he revealed that he would like it to be against either Jon Moxley or Matt Cardona. However, he has subsequently disclosed during a virtual autograph signing that he is reconsidering this, as the weight isn’t coming off. And now, somewhat worryingly, he has announced on his Instagram Stories that due to suffering from dizzy spells, he has been forced to cancel some upcoming appearances, including one for OVW, where he has recently been working as an on-screen character.

Link

Man armed with knife robs Akron Dollar General, has medical emergency hours later, police say

March 25, 2024

Akron, Ohio - The suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General while armed with a knife was found hours later during a traffic stop having a medical emergency in the backseat of a car, Akron police confirmed. Officers were sent to Dollar General in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street for a robbery just after 8 p.m. on Mar. 23, Akron Police Department Public Information Officer, Capt. Michael Miller, stated. The suspect was described by police as a “white male, was reportedly wearing a yellow jacket and cargo-style pants,” said Miller. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the 33-year-old suspect in the backseat of the car at Brown Street and South Street at approximately 2:18 a.m. on Mar. 24, Miller stated. Miller said officers noticed the suspect was experiencing a medical emergency and called for EMS. EMS took the suspect to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he is stable, according to Miller.

Link