Lawrence Butts
2h

We don't need no vaccination.

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the office

Doctor, leave them kids alone

Hey, doctor leave them kids alone

All in all, it's just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

We don't need no vaccination

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the office

Doctor leave them kids alone

Hey, doctor leave us kids alone

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

INGRID C DURDEN
3h

Very concerning. More and more athletes, football players, cyclists, singers... all people who put more strain on their bodies than us, regular people, are coming down with weird incidents. And finally, some people are starting to wake up. Slowly. The FDA is considering an independent look into the jabs. Considering. They may or may not. And what is independent, according to the FDA? How much more proof do they need? Don't they read any of the available literature on the dangers of the jabs, and of all jabs really? Their pockets must be filled with green from the bigpharma.

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
