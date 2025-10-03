A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Former first lady Jill Biden speaking engagement in Santa Cruz canceled

September 25, 2025

A talk by former first lady Jill Biden [74] scheduled for this weekend in Santa Cruz has been canceled, according to the venue that was set to host the event. The event, titled “An Evening with Dr. Jill Biden” was set to take place at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors basketball team, on Saturday night. In a statement to CBS News Bay Area Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Santa Cruz Warriors said the event was canceled earlier this month due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The event with the former first lady was announced over the summer, with ticket sales beginning on July 16.

Researcher’s Note - Jill Biden Caught COVID After ‘Double’ Vaccination [sic] and Booster Shots [sic]: Link

Link

Avenged Sevenfold postpone 2025 South American tour: “There’s just no way I can sing like this”

September 27, 2025

Avenged Sevenfold have postponed their South American tour at the very last minute due to a vocal injury suffered by singer M Shadows [44]. Despite being due to kick off their tour in Buenos Aires on September 25th, the band took to social media to share the unfortunate news on September 26th, a day after the first postponed show. The post on X was accompanied by a caption that began, “With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year.” After finding a doctor to talk to in Argentina, the singer got his throat scoped. He uncovered that he has a “hematoma on my left vocal fold, which is the same injury I had in 2017. In 2017, though, I decided to keep singing through it. Took a bunch of pills, and [it] ended up resulting in surgery.” Despite the logistical nightmare that will ensue, Shadows admitted that there’s “just no way I can sing like this.” As a result, the seven shows have all been rescheduled for January 2026.

Link

Singer Teddy Swims cancels mid-show after reportedly losing voice

September 27, 2025

HONOLULU, HI – A popular show had to be canceled at the Waikiki Shell Friday night. American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims [33], known for his soul, country, and pop music, was in Hawaii for his world tour. The singer reportedly sang two songs before losing his voice and had to cancel the rest of the show. On a post to his Instagram story, Swims said Friday’s show has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Link

Beloved Country Music Star, 60, Cancels All Shows As Cancer Has ‘Taken a Turn’

September 24, 2025

Mavericks frontman Raul Malo has been courageously battling stage 4 colon cancer, but the road to recovery has been challenging. On Wednesday, September 24, Malo shared a tough update with his fans: due to his ongoing health issues, the band will be canceling all remaining concerts for the year. “I want to update you all on my health, as things have taken a turn,” Malo wrote to his followers on Instagram. He revealed that he has developed leptomeningeal disease (LMD) — a serious condition that occurs when cancer cells invade the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. “As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this sh-t out of my head.’” Malo explained that while this diagnosis is serious, he is focusing on rest and recovery as he continues his treatment. “It’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do,” he wrote. Since his original diagnosis, The Mavericks have continued to tour, but now, the band has announced that all remaining concerts scheduled for 2025 will be canceled.

Researcher’s Note - The Mavericks- February 7, 2021: We are getting closer and closer to getting back to work! Please, please let’s do this! Our industry has been gutted by this pandemic [sic]. It’s not just the musicians that have gone without work...bus drivers, crews, and techs are some of the people in musicians’ teams that have not had a paycheck in over a year. It’s not just musicians’ camps that have suffered. For a show night a venue alone employs sound and light techs, security, vendors, janitors, drivers, parking attendants, caterers, and the list goes on and on. Right now there’s a lot of misinformation, apprehension, and fear when it comes to this vaccine [sic]. Please help me in encouraging people to take this. It is safe! If we want to get back to packing venues so that we can experience live music again this is how we do it. We can’t waste any more time. Please help me encourage others to do this...thank you, Raul Malo #vaccinesaresexy: Link

Link

Rock band cancels entire US tour, San Antonio show included

October 1, 2025

Fans who were hoping to scream their hearts out about their “forever” this fall will sadly have to wait for another tour. Sleeping with Sirens, the rock band best known for its songs “If You Can’t Hang,” and “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn,” has officially cancelled their tour.

The tour was set to end in San Antonio at Vibes Event Center on October 22. It would have been their latest show in San Antonio since October 2024.

A statement was posted on the band’s social media from the the band’s lead singer, Kellin Quinn, who said his wife’s recent health issues are what led to the decision.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/rock-band-cancels-entire-us-tour-san-antonio-show-included/ar-AA1NHhUM

BRAZIL

João Pedro will no longer play in 2025

September 23, 2025

Grêmio announced, on Tuesday afternoon, another absence for the remainder of the season. After Villasanti, Balbuena, and Braithwaite, Grêmio will be without João Pedro [24] in 2025. The right-back was diagnosed with subclavian vein thrombosis. According to the club’s official statement, the player reported pain in his right shoulder in recent days. Medical tests were performed, which detected a vascular lesion. João Pedro will undergo catheterization to remove the clot and will need long-term anticoagulant medication.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Lola Young Collapses Mid-Performance, Carried Off Stage by Medical Team During N.Y.C. Music Festival

September 27, 2025

Lola Young collapsed while performing live at a New York City music festival. The singer, 24, suffered the medical ordeal mid-performance as she was singing “Conceited” at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27. Young was carried off-stage by medical team staff, as audience members cheered in support. Remi Wolf later appeared onstage, where she addressed the crowd, stating, “That was really f------ scary.” She added, “My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.” Earlier in the set, Young spoke about how she “had a tricky couple of days,” adding: “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.” Young’s onstage incident took place a day after she canceled her performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on Friday, Sept. 26. Her manager, Nick Shymansky, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, stating the musician had to pull out from the performance “due to a sensitive matter.” Shymansky alluded that Young’s cancellation could be tied to her mental health, which he said the star has been “very open about.” “There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” he added. “She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused.” In 2022, Young opened up about her mental health and living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with at 17, in a candid Instagram post.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Ex-Netherlands striker opens up on ‘maddening’ ordeal as heart inflammation forces him to retire following cardiac arrest during match

September 25, 2025

Former Netherlands international Bas Dost has announced his retirement from professional football. The decision comes after a lengthy battle with health issues following a cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch in October 2023, with the player describing a major setback in his recovery as a “slap in the face” in an interview with Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. The terrifying incident occurred during an Eredivisie match between his club NEC and AZ, when Dost collapsed on the field and required resuscitation. He was later diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. After an initial prognosis of six months for recovery, Dost suffered a devastating blow. “It was maddening. The prognosis was that the inflammation would disappear after six months. I thought I’d be able to play again next season,” he said. “But in March, a scan was done – with dramatic results. The inflammation was almost back in full force. That was a slap in the face for me.” While the 36-year-old confirmed that “the inflammation is now gone,” the nearly two-year ordeal has prompted him to end his playing days.

Link