Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Joe Biden appears concerned for wife Jill's health as he asks pointed question at Pope's funeral

April 26, 2025

Former president Joe Biden, 82, and his wife Jill, 73, both appeared frail in a rare public appearance at the pope’s funeral this weekend. The couple, who have largely retired from the world stage since Biden’s dramatic exit from the US election race in July 2024, sparked health concerns as they paid their respects to the late pontiff. According to expert lip-reader Nicola Hickling, Biden, appeared to ask if Jill was feeling ok at one point during the event. And her reply was concerning. Hickling explains, “Biden asked her if she is ok and while she gave a half smile, her words or movement of the mouth didn't seem to be properly forming.” In turn, he had to be helped down the steps by Jill and a bishop as they arrived at the event ahead of several other dignitaries.

Researcher's Note – After receiving a two-dose initial vaccination [sic] series and two additional booster shots, U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2023: Link

Prayers Up! Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital In NYC

April 22, 2025

Lil Uzi Vert’s fans were left concerned on Monday after the ‘Just Wanna Rock’ rapper was reportedly rushed to a New York City hospital. The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, was seen being wheeled out of a Lower Manhattan hotel by paramedics, sparking major concern. As reported by TMZ, first responders arrived at the scene after a 911 call was made reporting a “sick person.” While it’s unclear who placed the call, eyewitnesses said Uzi was conscious as he was loaded into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. local time. His girlfriend, former City Girls rapper JT, was reportedly by his side, offering support. The video reportedly shows Lil Uzi Vert being escorted out of the hotel on a gurney, surrounded by security guards holding black umbrellas to shield his privacy. As of Tuesday, the rapper was still receiving treatment at the hospital. However, the cause of his illness remains a mystery, and it’s still unclear what symptoms he’s experiencing. A week ago, he shared an Instagram post from the studio, teasing new music. Meanwhile, JT has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

Hailey Bieber opens up about ovarian cyst diagnosis

April 22, 2025

Less than a year after giving birth to her son, Hailey Bieber has shared that she is currently suffering from two ovarian cysts. Taking to her Instagram story to show her stomach, the model wrote: “Currently have two ovarian cysts 😫” and added, “if you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya! ❤️‍🩹.” Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that appear in or on the surface of the ovary. Although they tend to go away on their own, some can burst and cause serious symptoms, such as severe abdominal pain and bloating. This is the first time that the Rhode founder has opened up about her health issues, and in 2022, she shared in an Instagram video that she suffered from a “mini-stroke” that led to a heart condition. The 28-year-old then went on to be diagnosed with patent foramen ovale (PFO), a condition where a small opening between the heart’s upper chamber normally present during fetal development failed to close after birth. Hailey then underwent a procedure to close that she described was a “fairly large” opening.

Kelly Stafford’s Cousin Has the Same ‘Exact Same’ Brain Tumor She Had

April 24, 2025

Six years after Kelly Stafford underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor, she says her cousin is dealing with the same illness. “The cousin I was closest to growing up had the exact same brain tumor I did, just on the opposite side,” Stafford, 35, revealed on the Thursday, April 24 episode of her “ The Morning After ” podcast. “[I] went up there [to Michigan] to be there for that, she’s doing great for all of those who prayed, she’s doing amazing. She’s back home.” Just one week earlier, Kelly, wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford , celebrated the anniversary of her successful surgery — a 12-hour ordeal that came with significant risk. Kelly posted a photo via Instagram of herself on April 17 on the beach, wearing a hat and sunglasses.

No age reported.

Jay Leno on becoming his wife's caretaker after her dementia diagnosis: 'I mean, that's really what love is'

April 24, 2025

Jay Leno, 74, says caring for his wife, Mavis [78], after she received her dementia diagnosis is just part of what love is all about. During an appearance on today's episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the former late-night host spoke about the challenges he faced being a caregiver to his wife. "When I got married, you sort of take a vow: 'Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I'm out banging the cashier at the mini-mart?'" Leno told the podcast's host, Bensinger. "No, I didn't. I enjoy the time with my wife. I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV, and it's OK." They still do many of the things they did before, he said. Only now, he has to help her with daily tasks. "But, I like it. I like taking care of her,"

Tina Knowles reveals private cancer battle with support from Beyonce

April 22, 2025

Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed she quietly battled breast cancer, saying her daughters Beyonce and Solange were a major source of comfort during the ordeal. In an emotional interview with CBS Mornings, Knowles, 71, shared that doctors found two tumors during a mammogram, leading to a Stage 1 diagnosis. “I was nervous,” she told Gayle King. Though she’s now recovered, Knowles said the road wasn’t easy. A post-surgical infection nearly made her miss Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event. “Beyonce told me to stay home and rest,” she said, “but I pushed through because it was important to me.”

Researcher's Note - Tina Lawson Gets Backlash After Thanking Chris Rock For Encouraging Vaccine [sic]. Beyoncé's mother reposted a screenshot of the news and gave her input in the caption: Please protect yourself from serious illness and death ! It might not stop you from getting it but it will help you fight for your life," wrote Lawson. "I have lost too many people I love to this disease!! They didn't have to die Nobody is trying to bully you (I'm only saying this and I know I will be facing all of the negative comments and misinformation ), but it's okay I'll take the backlash, because I care about you. Link

Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart

April 24, 2025

Two Minnesota Twins greats are recovering from strokes suffered days apart, the team confirmed Wednesday. Former right fielder and designated hitter Tony Oliva had what the team called "a series of mini strokes" over the past month but is expected to make a full recovery. Former first baseman Kent Hrbek also suffered a minor stroke following knee surgery in early April and is recovering at home. The 86-year-old Oliva spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins. Hrbek, 64, who grew up in the area in Bloomington and played his entire 14-year career with his hometown team.

Fans cheer as YouTube chef Old's Cool Kevmo announces beating stage 4 cancer

April 21, 2025

Reno, NV - Kevin Ashton, also known as Old's Cool Kevmo on his socials, recently gave an update regarding his health in a YouTube video where he shared that he has beaten stage 4 melanoma and is now cancer-free. Old's Cool Kevmo gained popularity when he started posting his simple cooking recipes on TikTok and YouTube. Netizens loved his videos, and he now has a massive following of 4.6 million followers on TikTok. On Monday, April 21, 2025, Kevin shared a health update video on his social media where he spoke about his battle with cancer. In the video, he said that in September 2023, he was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, stage 4 melanoma. He further added: ''My prognosis wasn’t that good. My doctor told me I had a 70% chance of not surviving my cancer. And trust me, that kind of news changes your life.'' 'Last summer, I had a mutation in my cancer that caused a new tumor to start growing. This tumor was eradicated using radiation. I’ve also had over 20 infusions of immunotherapy.'' He said that he got the results of the PET scan on Friday, and they were good as it showed zero metabolic activity in his body, which meant that he was cancer-free.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Jess Wright says her 'world ended' when she discovered her son has a life-threatening heart defect

April 27, 2025

Jess Wright has opened up about her son's life-threatening heart condition and said her 'world ended' the day it was discovered. The reality star, 39, became a mum for the first time back in 2022 when she and her husband, William Lee-Kemp, welcomed their son Presley, two. She described their son as 'everything and more', but the family's happiness took a turn just last year when he was diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly heart condition. She said the family first realised that something was wrong when Presley began to suffer the symptoms of what they thought was a standard chest infection. However, further tests last year revealed that Presley will eventually need open heart surgery. Presley has a condition called Bicuspid Aortic Valve, which means that his aortic valve that controls blood flow in the body has two leaflets instead of three. He has an extreme form of the condition too, as those with it can typically live until their 50s without requiring surgery, but doctors have said Presley will likely need it before he is 10. Jess said that as Presley is so young, it is better if he has the surgery when he is older. Otherwise, as his body grows, the replacement valve, if fitted too soon, may need replaced. Complications that can come from Presley's condition include heart failure.

What is gout? Symptoms and tips to avoid ‘embarrassing’ disease that afflicted Josie Gibson

April 23, 2025

This Morning host Josie Gibson has revealed that she has been diagnosed with “gout” after filming a new travel show for Channel 5 called Around the World in First Class. The 40-year-old was told about the diagnosis when she underwent a health check for another show called The 1970s Diet. Gibson admitted to overindulging while filming the Channel 5 travel show and said the health revelation forced her to change both her eating and sleeping habits. Joking about the condition, Gibson added: “I thought only kings like Henry VIII got gout. I was like, I'm a 40-year-old woman, this is really embarrassing. I think when some presenters taste something, they just have a little nibble. But I love my food too much, I just can't help it. As soon as I stopped catching all the flights and started drinking a bit more water and less champagne, it levelled itself out,” added the TV personality.

Researcher's Note - COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] May Increase Gout Flares Among Patients With Infrequent Flares: Link

Uriah Rennie: 'I was a Premier League referee, but now I'm learning to walk again'

April 3, 2025

Uriah Rennie became a familiar face to millions of football fans after becoming the Premier League's first black referee. Once described as the "fittest" match official in global football and a martial arts expert, he is now learning to walk again after a rare condition left him paralysed from the waist down. After spending five months in hospital, the 65-year-old has spoken to BBC News about rehabilitation, his fighting spirit and a brand new role. He was on a birthday trip to Turkey last year when he was hit with a sudden striking pain in his back. "I thought I had just slept funny on a sun lounger, I was hoping to go paragliding but because of my backache I couldn't go," he says.

Researcher’s note - Sheffield footballing legend Uriah Rennie releases video in efforts to overcome vaccine [sic] hesitancy in Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. Uriah, aged 61, from Sheffield recently had his Covid vaccination[sic] and allowed the cameras in to film a video encouraging others to get "vaccinated". Before having the "vaccine", Uriah did his own research into how they were made and the clinical trials they underwent. Link

KENYA

Ciru Muriuki reveals she developed cardiac complications triggered by grief

April 25, 2025

Media personality Ciru Muriuki has opened up about the physical toll grief took on her, revealing that she developed cardiac complications following the loss of the love of her life, famous actor Charlie Ouda, in 2024. In a heartfelt and candid revelation, Ciru shared in a video posted on her Instagram account on Friday, April 25, 2025, how grief affected not only her emotional state but also her physical health. Ciru explained that grief manifested physically, disclosing that she developed a heart arrhythmia last year. The condition, known for causing irregular heartbeats, was a result of the overwhelming sorrow she experienced after the death of Charlie. Muriuki expressed that in her entire life, she had never been loved as deeply as Charli loved her. “Let me tell you guys, I am almost 42 years old and I have never been loved like that. It wasn’t about the grand gestures; it was about the comfort, the easy intimacy, that wonderfully silly friendship between us,” she said.

Researcher's Note - Ciru Muriuki finally shares her big Covid-19 secret: A vaccine [sic] has been announced. But try and imagine how long it will be before it gets to Kenya. Richer countries will get doses before we do. So please. In the meantime, please please be careful. Wear your masks COVERING YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH, not under your chin. Stay away from large gatherings. Wash and sanitize your hands. I would not wish what we are going through on my worst enemy,” Ciru added. Link

SOUTH KOREA

Jang Geun-suk calls cancer diagnosis a gift, embraces healthier lifestyle

April 28, 2025

Jang Geun-suk [37] revealed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in August 2024 and spoke about the profound changes in his life afterward. On the 27th, in an SBS entertainment program, Jang Geun-suk said, "I undergo a health checkup every year, but this year when I got checked, they told me something was wrong. So, I had a biopsy and was ultimately diagnosed with cancer." He added, "There was fear in the very word 'cancer.' Where is there a good cancer in this world?" expressing his feelings at that time. He noted, "I didn't tell anyone for a week," emphasizing the shock he felt. However, Jang Geun-suk underwent significant changes through this difficult experience. He stated that since his thyroid cancer diagnosis, "my body and mind have become stronger" and mentioned, "I developed the habit of checking my blood pressure every morning." He has adopted a new attitude toward health.

AUSTRALIA

MAFS star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack

April 27, 2025

A Married At First Sight groom has been rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery. Tony Mojanovski, from the most recent series of Married At First Sight Australia, has suffered a heart attack. The 53-year-old TV star, who got married to Morena Farina on the hit show, was admitted to Wollongong Hospital on Thursday morning. Tony was admitted to hospital after experiencing chest pains and had to undergo surgery. But days later, Tony is now recovering and has even spoken out about his health scare and woes.

