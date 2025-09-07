Cancelations:

Joe Biden Sparks Health Scare As Doctors Reveal Aggressive Gleason 9 Diagnosis, Shocking Weight Lost

August 29, 2025

Former President Joe Biden has canceled his planned 2025 speaking tour as he continues to battle aggressive prostate cancer, raising fresh concerns about the 82-year-old’s health. Biden, who stepped aside from the 2024 presidential race to make way for Kamala Harris, had been scheduled for several paid appearances that were expected to bring in as much as $300,000 per event. But sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that those engagements have now been scrapped. The former president has largely retreated from public life, spending most of his time at his Delaware home. Earlier this month, he was spotted at an ice cream shop in Rehoboth Beach, where supporters noted he appeared visibly thinner.

Researcher’s Note – WATCH LIVE: Biden receives new COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster:

Link

George Clooney, 64, cuts back Venice appearances due to sudden illness as star-studded film festival kicks off

August 27, 2025

George Clooney has reportedly been forced to scale down his schedule at the Venice Film Festival due to a sudden illness. The 64-year-old actor unexpectedly cut short his press junket for Noah Baumbach’s competition film, Jay Kelly, on Wednesday — the first day of the festival — and also skipped a dinner with the film’s cast and crew, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Hollywood legend reportedly started feeling unwell on Wednesday, sources told the publication, adding he was advised to go home and rest ahead of a busy Thursday. His Thursday itinerary is set to include the official press conference for the Netflix competition title in the afternoon and later the world premiere of the film. The insider added that Clooney — who was spotted in Venice earlier in the day — needed to rest up so that he could be at 100 percent for the premiere of his film. Although Clooney’s condition is said to be nothing serious, his exact ailment is currently unknown. Clooney was pictured boarding a boat and leaving Hotel Excelsior around 4 p.m. on his way home to rest, according to the publication. The actor also canceled a private dinner with the Jay Kelly team, which included director Noah, co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, and top Netflix executives.

Researcher’s Note – George Clooney ‘would have been in trouble’ without COVID jab: Link

George Clooney Wants Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines [sic]: ‘To Me It’s Really Simple’:



Link

Fugees Rapper Pras’ Sentencing in Conspiracy Case Delayed for Emergency Colon Cancer Surgery

September 1, 2025

Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was scheduled to be sentenced [for involvement in a federal international conspiracy scheme] last month, but it was delayed last minute so that he can receive emergency colon cancer surgery. A representative for Pras’ legal team, Erica Dumas, told Complex, “Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.” It was not previously disclosed that Pras was diagnosed with colon cancer. The new sentencing date has been tentatively set for October 3, just days before his 53rd birthday.

Link

Wilmington Anchor Kim Ratcliff Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

August 28, 2025

WECT morning co-anchor Kim Ratcliff [59] has let viewers know she will be off the air for the next few weeks as she deals with a health issue. An injury earlier in the year, when she fell and hit her head, is being credited with saving her life. While doing a scan to check her condition and to determine what caused the fall that took her off the air at the Wilmington, N.C. NBC affiliate for a time, doctors noticed a nodule on one of her lungs. “When a few months went by and the nodule didn’t go away, I was told to go get basically a biopsy, which is called a bronchoscopy in the medical world,” Kim explained. “It determined I had something called adenocarcinoma, a very slow growing cancer, and later they found out it’s a Stage 1 cancer basically.” Ratcliff said she travel to Duke University Hospital later this week to have surgery to remove the cancerous area in a lobe of her left lung. Since she is a runner, she wanted to let people know that even the healthiest individuals are not immune from getting cancer.



Researcher’s Note – NBCUniversal is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office later this fall to be fully vaccinated [sic]. Employees will also be required to provide details about their vaccination [sic] status: Link

SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link

Link

Fox News Anchor John Roberts Hospitalized With ‘Severe Case of Malaria’

August 27, 2025

Fox News anchor John Roberts has revealed he’s been hospitalized after contracting what he described as a “severe case of malaria,” sidelining him from his weekday slot on America Reports. “I somehow came down with a severe case of malaria,” Roberts, 68, announced via X on Tuesday. “I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital with malaria. In fact, one of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen.” Roberts, who previously covered the White House for Fox, thanked doctors at Inova Health in Virginia, as well as his colleagues for stepping in.

Researcher’s Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

Link

Rangers SS Corey Seager out weeks with appendicitis

August 28, 2025

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager [31] had an appendectomy on Thursday after experiencing abdominal pain during a game the previous night. The surgery was done in Texas after the team had traveled to California for the start of a series against the Athletics on Friday night. Chris Young, the team’s president of baseball operations, said it was too early to know how much time the two-time World Series MVP will miss. Young said the timetable could be two or three weeks, but that it was equally possible that Seager could miss the rest of the season, the fourth of his $325 million, 10-year contract.

Researcher’s Note – MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Can’t Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto: Link

MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Sebastopol vice mayor’s cancer diagnosis triggers council meeting about whether she should retain seat

August 27, 2025

Sebastopol [CA] Vice Mayor Jill McLewis had missed nearly 50 days of council business dating back to early July, prompting a special City Council meeting Tuesday to see if she should be allowed to retain her seat. During that meeting, McLewis offered a good reason: She’s being treated for breast cancer ― but says she’s now in a better spot to serve city residents. McLewis, a first-term council member elected in 2022, missed meetings in July and August after her diagnosis. “On July 2, I had a routine mammogram,” she explained during the meeting. “They called back immediately and said they found something troubling. Everything basically stopped after that.” Within a week, her doctors confirmed she had “stage 1/stage 2” breast cancer and would “need surgery immediately.” McLewis underwent a bilateral mastectomy on Aug. 4. “I told my surgeon I had a council meeting I needed to get to on Aug. 5,” McLewis said. “I had every intention of going.” But she said she experienced complications from the surgery, leaving her “in and out of it” to the point she had trouble walking once released from the hospital a week later. On Tuesday, she said she is recuperating and her prognosis is “excellent.” While she has more treatment ahead of her, she is dedicated to her role as a public servant, she added.

