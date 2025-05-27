Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Joe Biden diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer

May 18, 2025

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians." Prostate cancers are given a score called a Gleason score that measures, on a scale of 1 to 10, how the cancerous cells look compared with normal cells. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive. When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often spreads to the bones. Metastasized cancer is much harder to treat than localized cancer because it can be hard for drugs to reach all the tumors and completely root out the disease. However, when prostate cancers need hormones to grow, as in Biden's case, they can be susceptible to treatment that deprives the tumors of hormones.

Researcher's Note – Biden receives new COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster

'This is odd': Yale doctor flags 'inconceivable' part of Joe Biden's cancer news

May 18, 2025

A medical scholar and physician known for mocking Republicans is asking questions about former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis. It was announced on Sunday that Biden had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer. Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene wished him well, but their MAGA base wasn't so kind. On the left, most simply said they wished Biden the best, but not Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health (health policy), management, and economics at Yale University. Forman said, "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency. Gleason grade 9 would have had an elevated PSA level for some time before this diagnosis. And he must have had a PSA test numerous times before," he added. "This is odd. I wish him well and hope he has an opportunity for maximizing his quality of life." An X user named Adam Brown responded to Forman, saying, "If they followed the guidelines of the AUA and US Preventative Services Task force, they would have stopped PSA testing at age 70." To that, Forman said, "Completely true. But do you believe that 1) he really never had screening these past dozen years and 2) he had a normal psa prior to 70? It’s just so odd to discover this with bone Mets in a man of his stature and access to care," he added.

Video Of Joe Biden Accidentally Revealing He Had Cancer 3 Years Ago Resurfaces Online

May 19, 2025

A video of Joe Biden revealing he was a cancer patient three years ago has resurfaced online following his recent diagnosis. The former President, 82, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office that notes the disease has already spread to his bones. It’s understood that the discovery was made this past Friday after he presented urinary symptoms. Biden, who left office as the oldest-serving President in American history, fielded many questions about his health during his presidency and ultimately chose to drop out of the running for re-election last year. His office revealed that his cancer is “a more aggressive form,” though it allows for effective management. A Gleason score of nine means the cancer could spread quickly. And that it was only recently discovered has led to questions. Interestingly enough, the former POTUS did say he had cancer back in July of 2022. Biden was speaking in Somerset, Massachusetts, when he blamed oil pollution in Delaware for giving him and many others the disease. “That’s why I—and so damn many other people I grew up with—have cancer,” he remarked then. The White House said at the time that Biden was referring to skin cancers he had successfully treated before taking office and was not a cancer patient. Of course, given this latest development, some people are wondering whether the previous administration had been covering this up all along.

The View fans fear for Whoopi Goldberg as they say 'she should have sat this one out'

May 15, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg [69] returned to The View after being absent on Wednesday, though viewers think she probably should have stayed home. The actress, who is the longest-running host on the talk show, joined co-hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin at the table today, sounding hoarse and barely being able to speak. Yesterday, Joy explained the host's absence, "Whoopi's got some kind of little bug," clarifying, "Not COVID though, not COVID." In July of last year, Whoopi had to sit out after testing positive for the highly contagious virus, which left viewers concerned for the safety of her colleagues. "She was wearing a mask yesterday," Joy explained during Wednesday's program, "She wasn’t feeling well, but she’s coming back tomorrow — supposedly, if she feels better." During Thursday's show, Whoopi struggled to speak as her voice went in and out. "Whoopi sounds awful today….. she should’ve sat this one out today," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Sister Act star, who was not wearing a face mask, took a moment to address the viewers. "So before I go any further, I have to explain what’s happening," she began. "I have a cold, and it's kicking my behind. Yes, it is. And it's not making me cranky, but it's making me quiet. So I'm not funny today," she added. Fans took to social media with their concerns, one writing, "Whoopi sounds horrible! Why do they have her working?" Another added, "Ooh, poor Whoopi. She kind of sounds just like RFK Jr."

Researcher's Note – Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed she has had her first coronavirus vaccine [sic] shot in New York at the Javits Center while speaking on The View

Vax [sic] Up with Whoopi Goldberg:

Researcher's Note – Triple vaxxed [sic] Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

‘You Alright?' Hollywood Wildman Sean Penn, 64, Sparks Huge Fears For Health After Sporting Disheveled Look and Cut Nose During Podcast Chat

May 14, 2025

Hollywood wildman Sean Penn has sparked fresh health fears following his disheveled appearance on a new podcast chat. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actor, 64, left fans stunned by his unkempt look, as he puffed away on a cigarette while engaging with interviewer Louis Theroux. Penn sported a noticeable cut on his nose and a full head of grey hair, a far cry from his usual red carpet look. On the YouTube video of the podcast, one person said: "Penn is 64, looks 84." "State of him," said another. A third penned: "He doesn’t look great, he looks v thin." On Instagram, underneath a video promoting the podcast, one person wrote: "When did this happen? Did he suddenly get old overnight." Even though there was an onslaught of comments about Penn's appearance and how he had aged, there were several comments defending him. During the chat, Penn spoke about a wide range of subjects including his reputation for punching photographers and, most notably, Madonna, whom he was married to from 1985 until 1989.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods Confirms Split From Jayson Zuniga Amid Stomach Cancer Battle

May 21, 2025

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods is single again! The TLC alum confirmed her breakup with Jayson Zuniga — just months after relocating to Washington to be with him. “I’ve received two main questions and I can finally address them,” Liz, 32, began in a lengthy Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 20. The TLC personality explained that she “decided to part ways” with Jayson in December 2024 and moved out on her own recently. In addition, Liz confirmed she has stomach cancer after months of hinting that she was undergoing chemotherapy. “It’s been a long exhausting year. I’m extremely tired all the time, but I have never been more focused on my health,” she explained. “I make sure to surround myself with healthy friendships. I’m so focused on my daughter and what’s best for us.”

‘Dilbert’ cartoonist announces he has the same kind of cancer as former President Joe Biden

May 20, 2025

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip, which was canceled by most newspapers two years ago over the creator’s racist comments, said Monday that he has been diagnosed with the same aggressive prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden. “I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Scott Adams said Monday during an episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams. “So, I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones.” Adams, 67, said he’s always in pain, uses a walker to get around and that he expects to die sometime this summer. “It’s basically intolerable,” he said of the pain. Adams said he has had time to process his diagnosis and that it has given him time to say goodbyes, get his affairs in order and do all the things he needed to do. Dilbert the comic strip first appeared in 1989, poking fun at office culture. It ran for decades in numerous newspapers but disappeared with lightning speed in 2023 following racist remarks by Adams.

Researcher’s note - Scott Adams received the COVID-19 vaccine (sic) in 2021. He specifically mentioned getting the Moderna vaccine, noting on June 30, 2021, via his X account that the shots were less painful than typical flu shots. He also confirmed receiving both doses by July 28, 2021, as shared in another post on X.

Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial Derailed by Bizarre Medical Episode

May 20, 2025

As Jessica Mann concluded her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on Tuesday, the former actress made a bold statement. Mann, who had just finished recounting a brutal sexual assault she said Weinstein committed in 2013, stared directly into his eyes, and made a hand gesture urging him to return her gaze. Instead, the former producer appeared to suffer a medical episode, emitting strange gurgling noises until court officers came to his aid. Weinstein, 72, quickly recovered from the episode.

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Amber Eggers Hospitalized And In Critical Condition

May 17, 2025

Amber Eggers, a familiar face and fan favorite from Love After Lockup, is currently battling for her life after being hospitalized in critical condition. Known for her resilience and efforts to turn her life around after incarceration, Amber’s sudden health crisis has sparked an outpouring of support and concern from fans and loved ones alike. Now, those who supported her are sending up prayers as Amber remains hospitalized in what has been described as a life-threatening condition. Her aunt Valerie shared a heartfelt message on social media, posting a picture of the two of them together and reminding Amber of their summer plans. Others close to her have remained tight-lipped about the exact details, but the sense of urgency and fear is clear. While details have been scarce, a source close to the family shared that Amber is battling a serious blood infection, reportedly stemming from untreated pneumonia. The condition has reportedly compromised several of her organs, and she is now on life support.

No age reported.

The Bloggess, Jenny Lawson, reveals rare cancer diagnosis: 'I'm trying to make this a positive'

May 16, 2025

Writer Jenny Lawson [51], also known as the Bloggess, has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. She shared the news on her Instagram page and blog, making lighthearted jokes and focusing on the positives. “It’s a very rare kind of cancer,” she wrote. “It’s in my stomach but it’s not stomach cancer, which is just confusing.” Lawson said that she realized she had cancer after reading the results of a recent endoscopy. “I texted my doctor: ‘Someone sent me my endoscopy results and I think I have cancer?’” she said. “Thankfully, he called me right away and explained that yes, I did have cancer, but if he had to choose a cancer to get this one would be in his top 10, which is weird that he has them ranked, but I guess slightly comforting.” Lawson said she’s waiting for test results, after which doctors will determine how to treat her cancer.

Researcher's Note – Thebloggess: The face of a woman who just got her second covid vaccine [sic] Jenny Lawson @TheBloggess: The day after my second Pfizer vaccine [sic] was not fun but not horrible. Achey and tired. Better today. Totally worth it

Serene Russell Shares Her Mom Was Diagnosed with Brain Cancer and Susie Evans Shows Support

May 16, 2025

Fans got to know Serene Russell on Bachelor Nation shows throughout the years. This week, Serene took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her mom was diagnosed with brain cancer. In a new post on her Stories, Serene said, “On Sunday, Mother’s Day, I saw my mom and immediately became concerned with her condition during brunch — I took her to the ER, everything came back clear and she was given fluids and sent home. She kept complaining about not feeling better so I talked her into going back while I was at work.” Serene shared that unfortunately, “She was diagnosed with a golf ball sized brain tumor and last night, diagnosed with stage 3-4 brain cancer… I am still in shock, as this has all happened in 3 days and she had been hiding her pain/has been experiencing disorientation-it is fast growing and she had only experienced symptoms for a week.” She wrote, “The first step is surgery on Tuesday and her insurance does not cover it. We are facing many obstacles but this is my mom and I know she is strong enough to beat it. My little brother and sister are 15 and still depend on her. We all do.”

No age reported.

"God willing, it kills all the cancerous cells" — Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent reveals doctor suggested chemotherapy drops for pre-cancerous eye growth

May 15, 2025

Author and media personality Lala Kent [34], known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, shared an update about her recent health scare. On May 14, 2025, Kent took to her Instagram story and posted a self-recorded video, saying that she had a pre-cancerous eye growth. Lala Kent shared that she had received a text from the doctor she visited the night before, letting her know that a specialist was available to see her the next morning. She went to the appointment at 9 a.m., where the specialist informed her that the condition in her eye was pre-cancerous. The doctor recommended starting chemotherapy eye drops. Although hearing the word "chemo" was overwhelming and brought her to tears, she explained that the treatment plan involved using the drops for one week, followed by a three-week break. This cycle is to be repeated over three months. Lala Kent said: “At that point in time, God willing, it kills all the cancerous cells. If it doesn’t, we will cross that bridge when we get to it and talk about surgery. There is the update.” Kent shared the news of the health scare recently in one of her Instagram stories. She showed a close-up of her eye with a small pink bump. Lala Kent explained that she had been fixated on the issue. She recalled that it first appeared about a month and a half to two months earlier as a slight discoloration, which she found unusual. About a week and a half before her update, the spot began to look more like a blister, prompting her concern.

Researcher's Note – Lala Kent was working heavily in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Jake Roberts’ Wife Requests Prayers As He Undergoes Surgery

May 13, 2025

In worrying news, Jake Roberts’ wife Cheryl has taken to Instagram to request prayers for the current AEW manager, divulging that he is set to undergo heart ablation surgery, seemingly indicating he has been diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm. Unfortunately, this isn’t 69-year-old Roberts’ only health condition in recent years, with it known he had previously had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, requiring him to travel with a small oxygen tank. His career would be severely derailed in the ’90s due to addiction issues, which saw his standing in the industry plummet. Although, thanks to assistance from Diamond Dallas Page, he turned his life around and was rewarded with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

Researcher’s Note – In July 2021, Roberts announced he had signed a 2-year contract extension with AEW. Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

May 15, 2025

The voice of wrestling, Jim Ross, has announced another cancer diagnosis. Ross, who currently serves as a commentator for AEW, revealed on social media that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to undergo surgery within the next week or two. Ross turned 73 this past January, and he's been battling through several health issues. While some fans have called for the legendary commentator to step away from wrestling, given there's nothing left to prove, Ross has said his love for the wrestling business keeps him in the industry. Ross has been a part of the wrestling business for over 50 years.

Researcher’s Note – Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not

John Cena wants 'sobering' cancer scare to be wake-up call for men

May 12, 2025

John Cena has turned WWE villain. If that wasn't scary enough, the WWE legend turned movie star had a "sobering" real-life scare when the 17-time world champion was diagnosed with skin cancer. Yes, skin cancer is generally something most men never worry about. But if it is ignored, it can turn deadly. The 48-year-old wrestler and actor wants to change that stigma among men especially. Talking to USA TODAY, Cena had a biopsy come back cancerous: “That information is sobering, and it right there prompted me to change my life. Skincare is a more palatable and accepted term and subject matter amongst women,” Cena points out. “So it's a simple step that could save your life one day. Put on that sunscreen gentlemen.”

‘Hollywood Medium' Star's Health Scare: Tyler Henry Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor 'Near the Center' of His Brain

May 15, 2025

Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. The star, 29, shared his diagnosis and uploaded a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Wednesday, May 14. "Brain surgery was a success!" Henry, 29, raved. "Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings." Henry revealed he had "a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for," he said." As Henry mentioned, this isn't the first time he's had to have surgery, as in 2023, he revealed he had an emergency procedure when he was 18. After suffering from headaches for weeks, an MRI revealed "a congenital brain cyst." "A mass I was born with was only now causing a life-threatening situation as my adult life was just beginning," Henry explained on social media. "This experience taught me early on the importance of timing and trust. Without the inevitable brain surgery that ensued, I don’t think I would of had such a firsthand awareness of the fragility of life. It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next."

Researcher's Note – Tyler Henry was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023. Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Update: Local NBC anchor Leon Harris who went viral for shaky news segment before resignation admits months later he was boozed up

May 15, 2025

The award-winning DC-based anchor who went viral on Thanksgiving for a cringeworthy news segment finally revealed this week he was boozed up on air — and didn’t even realize how shaky he was. Now-former NBC4 Washington journalist Leon Harris [64] addressed the uncomfortable moment in which he struggled mightily while delivering the news, including stumbling over words and hesitating awkwardly. He said he had a couple of glasses of wine with dinner within four hours between shows, but that was enough to put him off kilter. “I ended up getting pulled off the air. People were calling, they were thinking that I was having a stroke. It was the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me. My body has changed and I can’t drink anymore,” added Harris, who had faced past drinking problems.

Researcher's Note - NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office to be fully vaccinated [sic], Executive Vice President Adam Miller told employees in an email on Aug. 11. Employees will also be required to provide details about their vaccination [sic] status

Morgan Thinks She May Be Dying After More Health Complications Come Up

May 14, 2025

The Bobby Bones Show: Morgan [Huelsman] has been having some health issues in recent years. She hasn't been able to smell in nearly 4 years since getting COVID for the first time. She had some moments where her smell started to come back, but she thinks the illnesses she's had since have stopped it from regaining. Her taste is operating at about 90%. She's had two major vertigo episodes which resulted in a diagnoses of BPPV. Now this week, she started tasting iron and there wasn't any blood in her mouth, she also had a shooting pain up her arm, and she's been breaking out in hives on her legs. While they were in Austin for the iHeartCountry Festival, she had to have Benadryl sent to the hotel on an ASAP situation because it was out of control. Bobby gave her two possible options for all the symptoms she's having based on ChatGPT's expertise: something is happening neurologically or she's pregnant. Morgan said it definitely isn't the later, and she's been suspicious of neurological issues for awhile now so that would make sense.

Researcher's Note – Morgan Huelsman, also known as "Morgan Number 2" or "Web Girl Morgan", is the Digital Director for The Bobby Bones Show. Beyond her work on the show, Morgan is a content creator who shares her experiences as a single woman in her 30s living in Nashville. iHeartMedia Implements COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]/Testing Policy

Tim Peeler: Reflecting on former NC State catcher, assistant Jim Toman’s career amid brain tumor diagnosis

May 14, 2025

Jim Toman [63], who went on to become the head coach at Liberty (2008-2016) and Middle Tennessee State (2019-22), announced on social media recently that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain tumor. After an initial prognosis in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he lives, Toman traveled to Duke University Hospital and was slated to have surgery Wednesday afternoon. “It all happened so fast, in the last 10 days,” says Ray Tanner, who is now a special assistant to USC’s president after a long career as a Wolfpack assistant and successor to head coach Sam Esposito and the Gamecocks’ baseball coach and athletics director. “We were just talking about a trip he had planned. He went to the doctor because he wasn’t feeling great, and that’s when he found out.”

Researcher's Note – MTSU joins COVID-19 College Vaccine [sic] Challenge to boost vaccinations [sic] nationwide. MTSU was the first Tennessee university to sign on to the challenge as a “Vaccine [sic] Champion University”

