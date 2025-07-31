A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Inside Joe Biden's 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know So Far — And What's Next for the Former President

May 19, 2025

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer on May 16, days after a "small nodule" was found on his prostate

His personal office shared in a statement days later that the cancer was "aggressive" and had metastasized to the bone

Now, Biden and his physicians are looking into treatment options

Link

Deion Sanders had bladder removed in shocking cancer battle

July 28, 2025

Deion Sanders revealed the details of the mystery health issue that has been ailing him this offseason. Sanders announced during a University of Colorado news conference on Monday that he had surgery to have his bladder removed after being diagnosed with cancer. The cancer, which Sanders said was an aggressive form, was “cured” thanks to an alternative procedure that involved removing his bladder and creating a new one with his own intestines. Sanders, 57, added that you can expect to see portable toilets on the sidelines of games to help him with the situation as he plans to coach the team this season. “I cannot control my bladder,” Sanders said. Sanders has been suffering from troubling medical issues in recent years. He said he was forced to make a will in May due to the cancer. He previously had toes removed due to problems with blood clotting, which had a debilitating effect on his legs and feet. While the head coach of Jackson State in 2021, Sanders underwent surgery for a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve, which shed light on life-threatening blood clots in his femoral artery.

Researcher's Note – Jackson State HC Deion Sanders Promotes COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]: 'We Want to Preserve Life'. In the video, Sanders also stated that he had received the vaccine [sic]: Link

Link

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter shares heartbreaking update on 6-month-old baby’s health

July 22, 2025

Emmy Russell, granddaughter of country legend Loretta Lynn and former American Idol finalist, provided an update on her 6-month-old daughter after she was hospitalized. Russell and her husband Tyler Ward have revealed that their daughter Taylor Ray, was diagnosed with infantile spasms, which is a type of epilepsy, according to the Child Neurology Foundation. “We learned yesterday that she has infantile spasms, which, after doing research, it’s 0.02% of conditions. So, it’s very, very rare,” Ward explained in an Instagram video with his wife. He added that when treated early, outcomes can be positive, though it remains “about 50-50 chance, which is crazy.” The couple said they have been encouraged by initial treatment results. Ward reported that doctors administered steroids to help reduce brain activity, and Taylor Ray has not experienced any spasms since beginning treatment.

Link

Two “medical emergencies” in the world of Kansas sports:

K-State offensive lineman suffers medical emergency during summer practice

July 21, 2025

MANHATTAN, Kan. - K-State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick [21] had a medical emergency during summer practice last week. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jul. 16. Riley County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at K-State’s football practice facility at 4:36 PM. Fitzpatrick was initially taken to a hospital in Manhattan. From there, he was transported to a Topeka hospital. K-State football issued a statement to 13 Sports: “George had a medical situation to which the training staff quickly responded. He is improving every day and we appreciate all who have cared for and supported him as he continues to recover.” Fitzpatrick transferred to K-State in January after three seasons with Ohio State.

Researcher's Note – Ohio State University issues coronavirus vaccine [sic] mandate for students, faculty, staff: Link

Link

Bill Self Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

July 24, 2025

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self [62] has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency on Thursday afternoon. Kansas University released a statement that the Jayhawks’ head coach was rushed to the hospital after he “felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms.” The medical emergency happened after Self conducted the final Kansas basketball practice of the summer. Once Self was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, he underwent a procedure to have two stents inserted. The school says the procedure was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. Over the last 22 years, he’s guided the Jayhawks to 624 wins, four Final Fours, and two National Championships.

Researcher's Note – KU will implement COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for employees, following Kansas Board of Regents guidance: Link

Link

Erik Menendez hospitalized with serious medical condition, family says

July 22, 2025

[Convicted murderer] Erik Menendez is in the hospital with a serious medical condition, his family told ABC News. The 54-year-old’s condition was not initially disclosed, but his attorney, Mark Geragos, said it is serious enough that he asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to release him from prison for further treatment. Geragos had told “Banfield” on Monday that Erik was dealing with a medical issue [later reported as kidney stones] ahead of the brothers’ parole board hearing next month, but didn’t reveal any specifics.

Link

DENMARK

Danish author has breast cancer

July 27, 2025

Author Katrine Marie Guldager shared on her social media on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 58-year-old author of the books 'An innocent family' and 'I hear what you say' writes this on his Facebook: 'After a routine mammogram, I had to have additional tests, and it turned out that I had two malignant nodules in one breast,' she writes, explaining that she now has to have more tests, including an MRI scan. 'I don't know yet what it's going to mean for my fall, events and stuff. But I'm sad about it, of course.'

Link

RUSSIA

Chechen dictator rushed to hospital: Nearly drowned on holiday

July 25, 2025

Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, who supports Russian President Vladimir Putin, nearly drowned in Turkey while on vacation. This is reported by Expressen, which also reports that the 48-year-old received cardiopulmonary resuscitation from lifeguards. According to the media, Ramzan Kadyrov was swimming in the sea when he lost consciousness, gasped for breath and splashed around before lifeguards came to the rescue. A number of Turkish media outlets published a video of him being taken to the hospital, and media outlets that have followed the case report that Ramzan Kadyrov's condition is stable and not life-threatening. According to a Russian media outlet, the dictator stayed at the Plaza Hotel, where two nights in the suite he stayed in cost 300,000 kroner. Chechnya is a republic in Russia and is located in the northern part of the Caucasus.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Former Black Fern Cheryl Waaka battles stage 4 bowel cancer

July 25, 2025

Auckland - Cheryl Waaka, a former Black Fern and a māmā of two teenagers, is now facing her toughest opponent yet, stage 4 bowel cancer.She was a fit and strong wāhine Māori hailing from Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahungunu, she’s won two World Cups in the black jersey and is still dedicated to the game, but her diagnosis in June has left her stricken with sadness. “I was healthy, running around, doing my everyday job. It was King’s Birthday weekend. There was a Johnny Isaacs Māori tournament in Kaikohe. I was running the line, AR-ing, and three days later, I’m on the floor in excruciating pain.” She remembers the day her life was changed forever. “I got my brother to get me to the GP in Kaikohe. Ambulance to Kawakawa. Ambulance to Whangārei and then that night broke the news that I have a tumour in my bowel and I need to have emergency surgery. I suppose I’m very lucky to my surgeon. He got the tumour, but unfortunately, it spread to my liver.”

No age reported.

Link

All Black great on last year's gym collapse

July 21, 2025

Auckland - Former All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu, 46, has given an update on his heart condition after collapsing at the gym last year and opened up on what it means to be on the board of Creative New Zealand. In September last year, Mealamu shared footage on social media showing him collapsing at a gym. He found out he had the condition after two heavy training bouts in preparation for a charity boxing event in 2022. “Sometimes when I look back, I think to myself, ‘what was I thinking?’ But it's probably that mentality of coming out of professional sports, just loving the opportunity to challenge yourself,” Mealamu tells Culture 101. Since then, he’s undergone medical procedures and been in and out of hospital. “I had one done before Christmas and it had been in rhythm. But I found out a couple of weeks ago it's gone back into AFib again. I don't have the symptoms where some people find it really hard to walk or just comes on really spontaneously. But I'm able to control mine.”

Link