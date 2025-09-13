Celebs:

Biden, 82, spotted with massive scar on his head after getting skin cancer removed — as Jill goes to spin class

September 7, 2025

New photos show the massive scar on former President Joe Biden’s head following a skin cancer operation. Biden, 82, was spotted Saturday exiting St. Joseph’s Church for Saturday Mass in Delaware. He was seen sporting the brutal gash on his noggin without the bandage he had covering it last week. The new photos of Joe Biden show that his wound appears to be healing. The 46th president’s team was forced to reveal he had Mohs surgery to deal with skin cancer last week following the publication of pictures with the nasty gash. The procedure removes layers of skin until all the cancerous cells are eliminated, per the Mayo Clinic. It is not clear when Biden received the surgery, though he had been spotted with the injury last month as well while attending the funeral of former Delaware Gov. and Rep. Mike Castle. The former president previously underwent surgery to remove skin cancer during his time in the White House. Following a physical he received in February 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest. That lesion later turned out to be basal cell carcinoma. Back in May, the 46th president publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” type of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. Biden is receiving treatment. His team claims that the prostate cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

‘My Three Sons’ Star Dawn Lyn Makes Rare, First Public Appearance After Brain Coma

September 6, 2025

It’s been a long and difficult struggle for My Three Sons actress Dawn Lyn, who after undergoing a non-malignant brain surgery in October of 2022 fell victim of bacterial meningitis. She made her first public appearance since at the Hollywood Show in Burbank, California, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2025. The star, and sister to Leif Garrett, fell ill just days after the surgery and remained comatose in the ICU for a month before regaining consciousness. She’s been in and out of the hospital for the past three years. “I love you very much,” the 62-year-old Dawn Lyn told the audience. “I also love the show.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ Icon Reveals ‘Gross’ Medical Condition

September 6, 2025

Legendary Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon opened up about her uncomfortable medical diagnosis in a September 6, 2025, interview. “It’s called geographic tongue,” the 41-year-old Barbie actress told PEOPLE. “Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name ‘geographic tongue’... It’s gross... Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine.” The admission came after she was asked to reveal the last photo on her phone. “I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine. We both have the same medical condition,” she explained with her signature humor. “We brag about how geographic we are on any given day.” Mayo Clinic describes the condition as “inflammatory but harmless,” explaining that it can “cause tongue pain and make you more sensitive to certain foods, such as spices, salt, and even sweets.”

90s R&B Legend Reveals His Cancer Has Returned During ‘Today Show’ Appearance

September 3, 2025

Legendary “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan [55] sadly revealed to TODAY that his prostate cancer has tragically returned after he received an early stage 1 diagnosis in 2024, despite undergoing surgery. “I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery. My prostate was removed. There were clear margins,” Jordan toldTODAY.com. “Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s (been) detected that there is still cancer.” Though the news is deeply upsetting, in the 3rd hour of the show’s daily broadcast, he revealed he has not given up any hope.

Rob Norris, The Bongos’ Bassist, on the Mend Following Heart Attack; Charity Campaign Launched to Aid in His Recovery

September 3, 2025

Rob Norris, bassist of the veteran Hoboken, New Jersey, power-pop band The Bongos, is recovering from a recent heart attack. According to a Facebook post by Norris’ friend and longtime musical collaborator Bibi Farmer, Rob “suffered a cardiac arrest on August 18 [and his] heart stopped.” She continued, “He was revived, helicoptered to Vassar Hospital [in Poughkeepsie, New York,] where he was on life support for a few days – and is making a brilliant recovery! He’ll be altogether back soon!” Farber also reported that Norris was released from the hospital on August 30.

HGTV’s Tiffany Brooks Shares Update After Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Surgery

September 3, 2025

HGTV star Tiffany Brooks [46] is doing well after undergoing two major surgeries. The $50K Three Ways host revealed via Instagram that she recently received a kidney and pancreas transplant. Though Brooks didn’t specify the reason for her recent surgeries, she has previously been open about her health ups and downs. In a 2013 blog post, Brooks revealed that she has had “juvenile diabetes” since she was a child and that she only had 30% of her kidneys left functioning after she gave birth to her son in 2003. “I weighed 105 pounds, had jaundice of the skin, and at 24 I was on dialysis. I was the youngest patient at the dialysis center,” she wrote at the time, adding that she previously received a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

A singer’s tongue cancer diagnosis halted his career. Now, he’s returned to his passion and is helping others

September 8, 2025

Singer and musician Roger Blevins Jr. toured the country and world with his band, Mingo Fishtrap, for three decades – until he received a life-changing tongue cancer diagnosis in 2022. His wife, Valerie Blevins, said they both cried after receiving the news, “then we stopped crying and got down to business.” Surgeons removed most of Blevins’ tongue and used tissue from his thigh to reconstruct a flap, allowing him to eat and speak again. “So most of my tongue … is white. That’s all part of my leg. I don’t have control of that,” Blevins explained. He had to learn to speak again and said he locked himself in the bathroom and recorded practicing sounds and phrases. “It’s really hard to physically speak differently than you have for five decades,” Blevins said. “Singing has been the center … of my rehab.” While Blevins remains a patient at MD Anderson, he’s hit another milestone: a full year of clear screenings or N.E.D. (no evidence of disease).

Tallah vocalist Justin Bonitz opens up about his HIV diagnosis from last year prior to tour

September 7, 2025

On October 14, 2024, I returned from the studio and opened a letter from the hospital. I was recovering from pneumonia, crapping blood, and I had just finished recording vocals for Tallah’s new album, Primeval Obsession//Detachment, which I did in one, non-stop, unedited, album-long take. It was easily the proudest moment of my entire life, and I was still riding that wave…until I opened the letter. Two months prior, I had asked my doctor for some blood work. The letter said the lab didn’t perform one test, so I needed to return. The next afternoon, I tested positive for HIV. You never think it can happen to you until it does, right? I have always been so careful! I am thirty-four years old and have only had seven sexual partners my whole life – all serious relationships. I never caught any STIs, never partook in hook-ups, one-night-stands, group sex, nothing! The first two weeks after my diagnosis were quite difficult. Existential dread hung over like a thousand angry wasps. I felt so scared and embarrassed and disgusting and disgraced.

World Lung Cancer Expert Diagnosed with Advanced Lung Cancer

September 8, 2025

In his 20-year research career in Colorado, University of Colorado Cancer Center member D. Ross Camidge [58], MD, PhD, has published nearly 400 academic papers. But perhaps none have been so personal to him as a May 2025 analysis, published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, on how clinical researchers describe the side effects caused by new anti-cancer treatments. It’s research he hopes will help other lung cancer doctors and all oncologists to better treat their patients, but it’s also research that reflects his own personal experience. What few of his colleagues knew at the time the paper was published was that Camidge — one of the world’s leading lung cancer researchers — had himself been diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in 2022. Earlier this year, he had a progression that led to treatment that was harder the second time around.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announces prostate cancer diagnosis

September 2, 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson [57] said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer for a second time and has undergone treatment. Mayor Johnson says he was diagnosed earlier this year. He previously underwent treatment for his initial diagnosis in 2020 and had been in remission. As for this more recent diagnosis, his team says “he’s completed some treatment but is still in the follow-up process.” “Man I’m good man. I was treated for prostate cancer successfully I thought. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with it again. And I have not missed a beat. I’m still Savannah strong,” said Mayor Johnson. He said it’s a slow-moving cancer, and his treatment is going well.

BJ Penn Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

September 2, 2025

Hilo, Hawaii – UFC Hall of Fame inductee BJ Penn [46] has just revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in a recent outburst on social media. The MMA legend experienced a very difficult end to his career in the cage that included several personal issues, but those problems have only increased since he chose to retire from the sport.

