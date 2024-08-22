UNITED STATES

Fetterman diagnosed with COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

July 28, 2024

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has tested positive for COVID-19, with the senator [54] stating he is experiencing mild symptoms. It is unclear if Fetterman’s diagnosis will cause him to miss the last week of Senate votes before the chamber’s August recess, however, the Pennsylvania Democrat said in a post that he will be “working from home,” and “following the appropriate CDC guidance.”

Fetterman is “fully vaccinated”:

Top Chef alum Shirley Chung reveals Stage 4 cancer diagnosis: "I am a fighter"

July 27, 2024

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 tongue cancer, Shirley Chung [39] was presented with two treatment options: She could take the less common route of chemotherapy and radiation or the more effective route of removing her tongue entirely. Shirley chose the former. The Top Chef alum recalled the dilemma in a July 26 Instagram post in which she publicly announced her diagnosis. Shirley, who appeared in Top Chef: New Orleans (Season 11, 2013) and Top Chef: Charleston (Season 14, 2016), said she learned about her cancer nearly two months ago after a series of dental issues that were initially attributed to her teeth grinding. “I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder,” she wrote in the lengthy post. “And I was too busy to see a EMT specialist. The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes.”

Comedian Christina Pazsitzky reveals cancer diagnosis during podcast

July 31, 2024

Comedian Christina Pazsitzky [48] revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but has no plans to stop hosting the Your Mom’s House podcast alongside her husband, Tom Segura. On July 31, the couple spoke directly to their audience, noting how they’d been with them through the birth of their children, deaths in the family, and other personal experiences before breaking news about the cancer diagnosis. “I have very, very early stage breast cancer. Womp womp,” she said. “It’s totally treatable. The prognosis is very good. I will not die. This is not my last summer on earth. It’s highly treatable, I’m gonna be fine.” Christina did note that treating the cancer was going to mean going at it very aggressively, but because hosting the podcast brings her so much joy, she’s planning on continuing to do it as long as she can.

ESPN host has on-air health scare

August 2, 2024

Over the course of her career, Victoria Arlen [29] has been open about her health issues after previously having been paralyzed for the better part of a decade. Such was the case earlier this week, when the ESPN host revealed that she had been hospitalized and narrowly avoided paralysis after suffering a health scare while on-air. In a video posted to Instagram, Arlen shared that she had suffered a Transverse Myelitis relapse while hosting a recent episode of College Football Live. After consulting with her neurologist, she was advised to go to the emergency room immediately in what proved to be a potentially life-altering measure. “A relapse was confirmed but due to quick acting doctors and [immediate] treatment catastrophic paralysis (or worse) was avoided,” Arlen wrote in the video, which showed various shots of her in the hospital, including one in which nurses aid her as she slowly takes steps with a walker. Arlen’s recent relapse comes seven months after she revealed that she had battled back from a week-long hospital stay to fill-in for Molly Qerim as the host of First Take during the holiday season.



First hired by ESPN at the age of 20 in 2015, Arlen’s health history has been well documented. At the age of 11, she was diagnosed with two rare conditions (Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis), which resulted in her losing the ability to speak, eat, walk and move. The Boston native was given little hope of survival or recovery, but fought back to re-learn those skills and eventually became a Paralympian swimmer. After nearly a decade in a wheelchair, she re-learned to walk again in 2016, one year after she was first hired by ESPN to serve as a reporter at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games. Arlen has since been a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and has seen a growing role as a host at ESPN in recent years. While her recent relapse was obviously scary, she appears to have already bounced back with her trademark optimism and enthusiasm.



ESPN’s “vaccination” mandate:

Momma Dee reveals she’s currently in the hospital as doctors are trying to figure out if she had a “light stroke”

August 1, 2024

Socialites, join us in sending love and prayers to Momma Dee who revealed that she is currently in the hospital. The OG reality star went live on Tuesday to update fans on her latest hospitalization. “Momma Dee not doing so well but I’ll be fine I’m a fighter,” she began. The 60-year-old “Love and Hip-Hop” star went on to explain that she came to the hospital for her high blood pressure and pain stemming from her left hip that needed to be replaced again 10 years ago. However, she admitted that the excruciating pain along with all the drama that she has been dealing with has just been taking a huge toll on her. “It’s a bit much. I know I’m a very strong person but I’m flesh and blood and I’m human.” She further explained, that doctors are trying to see if she had a “light stroke.” “I can’t take it y’all it’s too much, it’s too much.”

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert to undergo cutting-edge T-cell procedure in his ongoing blood cancer battle

August 2, 2024

Minnesota - Back in early May, KARE 11 reporter and “Land of 10,000 Stories” host Boyd Huppert [62] saw his doctor for a checkup two years after he successfully underwent a bone marrow transplant in his ongoing fight against multiple myeloma. He wasn’t prepared for what happened next. “To quote my doctor, ‘Your cancer is on the move again,’ ” Huppert said. “She gave me a brochure and said, ‘Here’s the bad news, here’s what we’re going to do about it.’ I was surprised because I had been feeling great. But bone marrow biopsies don’t lie. We’re back in the fight again.” Huppert said he still felt great Friday as he was on his way to Omaha to spend the weekend with his granddaughter Tess, who was born on St. Patrick’s Day a month before his 2022 transplant. He said he feels no physical symptoms from the cancer and wouldn’t know it had returned if not for the biopsy. When he gets back home next week, Huppert will undergo a cutting-edge new treatment that he noted wasn’t even FDA approved for multiple myeloma when he was first diagnosed with the relatively rare blood cancer in September 2021.

WGNO anchor, New Orleans sports icon Ed Daniels hospitalized in California

July 27, 2024

Ed Daniels, the longtime sports director at WGNO-TV and a New Orleans native, suffered a heart attack in Southern California and is hospitalized, sources close to his family told the Times-Picayune. Daniels, 67, is in the area to cover the New Orleans Saints training camp. He has been the sports director at WGNO since 1992 — the longest-running sports director in the city — and is a two-time Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year.

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

July 28, 2024

The New England Patriots announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots, and there is no timetable for his return. The team said that Barmore, who turned 25 on Sunday, was evaluated and treated over the weekend at Mass General Brigham. Barmore, who agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million in the offseason, was not spotted during Sunday's training camp practice.

MLB's Freddie Freeman's Son, 3, Rushed to Hospital with Rare Condition, Says He 'Can't Stand or Walk'

July 26, 2024

Los Angeles Dodger star Freddie Freeman's wife is sharing an update on their 3-year-old son Maximus, who was hospitalized with a rare condition this week. On Wednesday, July 24, the MLB star, 35, learned that during his game against the San Francisco Giants, his wife Chelsea and youngest son Maximus rushed to the emergency room when the toddler was experiencing severe pain to the point of being unable to "sit, stand or walk." According to the mom of three's Instagram story, their son was diagnosed with transient synovitis, which is a condition also known as irritable hip. In a later Instagram Story, Chelsea revealed that Freddie met his family at the hospital "straight from the game," explaining that their son, "stopped eating or drinking and was very lethargic.Everything is consistent with transient synovitis. He still cannot bear any weight to stand or walk so we will be closely monitoring him."

