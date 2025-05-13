Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

‘He needs to resign’: Democrats react with quiet shock to damning John Fetterman profile

May 4, 2025

When Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman [55] was hospitalized for depression in 2023, many on Capitol Hill celebrated it as a moment of courage and a willingness to be open about mental health struggles. Now, a startling picture of relapse and its associated cost is being associated with him after a deeply sourced profile on Fetterman was published Friday in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer by reporter Ben Terris. In the piece, Terris quotes extensively from Fetterman’s former chief of staff, Capitol Hill veteran Adam Jentleson. He also relies on statements from current and former employees in the senator’s office who describe a man harrowed by the challenges of his office and struggling to accept the help he may still require to recover fully. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during the final months of his 2022 run for Senate, pulled off a much-needed victory for Democrats even after a debate performance made clear that he was still suffering dire auditory processing issues and speech problems. But his recovery inspired many on the Hill and around the country. While he continues to rely to some extent on auditory transcription devices during conversations, he remains capable of speaking in press gaggles and in interviews.



In private, however, things are reportedly far less encouraging. For the first time, New York Magazine reported that the senator was involved in a serious car wreck in May or June of 2024, one which injured his wife Gisele, after he ignored staffers’ concerns and got behind the wheel, then supposedly fell asleep. A video of him arguing with a commercial airplane pilot over the visibility of his seatbelt resurfaced this weekend after the profile was published. And there are other interactions between the senator and those around him outlined in New York Magazine’s profile and other sources that are turning heads, including supposedly frequent and heated personal exchanges with his wife, Gisele Fetterman, over Israel’s siege of Gaza and other issues.



According to Terris, Fetterman continues to struggle with the burdens of his office and in January, days after Trump’s inauguration, melted down with despondency over whether or not to support Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump ’s now-embattled Secretary of Defense. Ahead of the vote, the senator, according to a staffer, raised the possibility of abandoning DC and refusing to vote at all. He also “spent part of the day locked in his office, fighting with Gisele and crying while FaceTiming with staff,” according to Terris’s reporting. The behavior led to Jentleson, who’d stepped down as chief of staff months earlier, to write a letter to the senator’s doctors prior to his summer 2024 car wreck, warning them of his increasingly unstable and reckless behavior. Jentleson wrote that he was seeing clear signs of Fetterman backsliding on his mental health recovery. Gisele Fetterman, for her part, told New York Magazine in a statement that Jentleson told her “scary, untrue stories about John’s health” and called his letter part of a conspiracy to damage her husband’s political reputation.

Researcher’s note - Did John Fetterman have a stroke after taking the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]? Based on his Twitter feed, John Fetterman was vaccinated and boosted [sic] at the time of his stroke. He bragged about staying up to date with his vaccines [sic] just weeks before his stroke. Link More on Fetterman’s run-in with the pilot: Video of John Fetterman Arguing With Pilot Resurfaces After Bombshell Report Questioning His Mental Fitness ( May 2, 2025): A months-old video of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) arguing with a pilot resurfaced online Friday following a bombshell report that briefly mentioned the incident. Earlier this year, a passenger on a flight to Pittsburgh filmed a video of Fetterman getting into an argument with the pilot about wearing his seat belt in a way that was visible to the crew. “If you want to go to Pittsburgh, it’s simple,” the pilot explains. “You’re going to have to follow our instructions or be asked to get off the airplane .” Although Fetterman’s words could not be heard clearly, he seemed to be objecting , and the pilot reiterated the point that it was a federal regulation to make sure the seatbelt was visible. When the senator wouldn’t budge , the pilot said he would be asked to get off the plane if he didn’t comply. Link

Sandra Bernhard Reveals Open Heart Surgery (Then Fakes Heart Attack) During Café Carlyle Residency Debut

April 30, 2025

“I’m a little nervous,” Sandra Bernhard [69] told the audience on the first night of her debut residency at Manhattan’s Café Carlyle on Tuesday (April 29) evening. Noting that the chic space insists its performers (whether they’re a singer, actor, comedian, or in her case, all three) bring new material to the 90-capacity room, she wondered aloud whether that meant the venue had someone “watching, monitoring” to ensure everything was fresh. But if the venue was concerned about new material, they got that and much more when Bernhard revealed she had recently underwent [sic] open heart surgery. “It was a planned surgery, it wasn’t that dramatic,” Bernhard clarified, pointing out that other patients she came in contact with at the hospital were suffering through much harder health scares. (Her reaction to all that? “This sh-t’s crazy, I’m gonna pull through and get the f–k out of here,” she deadpanned). Bernhard shared she had some last-minute concerns about potential scarring right before her surgery. “I know we’re just minutes away from being wheeled into the operating room, but I’m an actress, I’m a performer,” she recalled telling the doctor. “Do I need to bring in a plastic surgeon? They said, ‘We’ll make it work, we’ll make it beautiful.’ … And here I am.” Before the night was over, she did a callback of sorts to her big reveal: grasping her chest, she slumped over, briefly faking a heart attack. “That’s a new party trick,” she shared.

Researcher's Note – I went to get vaccinated [sic] at the Javits Center and it was so well organized and quiet with people being so considerate and polite. And I thought to myself, “This is New York, it’s a place where people know how to come together.” Link Bernhard says she’s “thrilled” to be performing live again after pandemic shutdowns, but she still practices caution. “Of course, everybody gets tested every few days for COVID and I keep my circle very small and I’m super careful. I’ve really been adamant about health and people getting vaccinated [sic],” Bernhard says. “ And I don’t understand why people won’t do it . I just don’t get the selfishness and the stubbornness of our culture and our society at this point. It’s very frustrating for me. The good news is, you must be vaccinated [sic] to come to my show.” Link

‘Castle' Alum Susan Sullivan Shares 'Fantastic' News After Cancer Diagnosis

April 30, 2025

Soap star Susan Sullivan [82] has had a slew of worrisome health updates over the last couple of years, but, thankfully, things are looking up for the beloved actress. The Castle alum took to X on Wednesday, April 30 to share "some good news," revealing to her dedicated fanbase that the "comfort [they 've] provided" worked. "...my lymphoma is under complete control," she wrote, adding, "Thank you!" next to a photo of a pair of snuggling kittens. Sullivan revealed her blood cancer diagnosis back in January, less than two years after she underwent surgery for lung cancer —after which she went into remission —and fans felt so relieved to hear the "fantastic news."

Researcher's Note –Susan Sullivan was featured in at least four Hollywood projects between 2021-2023 :Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link Got my first shot of vaccine... dodger stadium. Very well done. #hopeful: Lin k Don’t put your head in the sand. Get vaccinated!: Link

‘I Have Cancer,’ the TikTok Star Said. Then Came the Torrent of Hate

May 1, 2025

By the time Sydney Towle graduated from Dartmouth College in 2022, she had a growing social media side hustle. On TikTok, where she posted videos, her fans watched her perform dance moves in her kitchen and lip-sync to popular songs. She modeled clothing and posed in bikinis on the beach. She gallivanted around Europe with friends. Within a year, she was an influencer in full, with more than 450,000 followers. But her content took a sharp turn in August 2023. In a pink bikini top, her face stained with tears, she spoke directly to the camera. “I have cancer,” she said. “I am strong, so I’ll be good.” She flashed a thumbs-up and an awkward smile. Her diagnosis, she said, was cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts. Many accused her of faking cancer altogether. Ms. Towle, 25, is now at the center of an intense social media collision that reveals the best intentions and worst instincts of the internet — where isolated strangers can become support systems in times of crisis and sleuths labor obsessively to root out scammers. Many accused her of faking cancer altogether. To Ghassan Abou-Alfa, all of this is madness. He is a Yale-trained oncologist who specializes in liver cancer and bile duct tumors at one of the nation’s leading cancer hospitals. He is also Ms. Towle’s doctor. “She has cancer,” Dr. Abou-Alfa confirmed in an interview at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. It started in the bile ducts in the liver, and after surgery to remove the original tumor, the cancer has recurred in her liver. The disease has also been detected in lymph nodes next to her liver. Dr. Abou-Alfa prefers not to label a 25-year-old who is responding well to treatment. But strictly speaking, she has Stage 4 cancer.

Researcher's Note – Dartmouth College Ends COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirement (April 11, 2023) : Link

WBAY-TV’s News Director Julie Moravchik shares battle with breast cancer

April 30, 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis. - WBAY-TV’s News Director, Julie Moravchik [54], recently disclosed she has cancer. WBAY’s Maria Parmigiani has also been open about her diagnosis and remission. “I’ve always been an advocate for holding space and listening when people want to talk,” said Maria. “So, when Julie and I met in her office and both pointed to this spot, I got a chill because that is the location where my cancer was found, too.” Julie says she felt a lump around the busy Christmas season. Three months later it became painful, and she made it a priority to get checked. “They’re talking about you. They’re talking about your cancer. Then they said stage 2 so I’ve done enough stories to know that this is do able,” said Julie. Dr. Bovi is not treating Julie, but says each treatment plan is created specifically for the patient. In Julie’s case, her cancer is aggressive.

Researcher's Note – WBAY-TV is a television station in Green Bay, Wisconsin, affiliated with ABC and owned by Gray Media: DISNEY/ABC – COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Policy: Link Gray Television’s vaccination [sic] policy, which can be found on its website, states: Gray Television has set the bar again with new policies for our employees that are meant to provide the safest possible workplace. Effective Sept. 1, 2021, all new full-time and part-time hires must be ‘fully vaccinated’ [sic] against the coronavirus (as defined by the CDC). This full vaccination [sic] policy will extend to all of our managers effective Sept. 15, 2021, and to all other employees , as well as all outside contractors, tenants and guests who enter our workspaces, on Oct. 1, 2021. We will make accommodations for employees with medical or religious needs.” The Atlanta-based television broadcasting company operates 162 stations in 103 markets across the country: Link

Glen Powell Shares Friend's Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

April 30, 2025

Glen Powell is using his star power to help a friend fighting for her life. The Top Gun: Maverick actor shared with his followers that Hollywood makeup artist Charlie Hounslow, who has worked on films such as Gladiator II and Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Game of Thrones, is battling stage 4 brain cancer. Sharing a link to a GoFundMe, the Twisters star continued, "Charlie has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma - an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer. Every contribution, big or small, helps get her the care she needs."

Researcher's Note – Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Rye Coalition’s Herb Wiley Diagnosed With ALS, Crowdfunding Treatment

April 28, 2025

Herb Wiley, a guitarist in Rye Coalition and the Black Hollies, revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the rare neurodegenerative disorder that’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. There is now a GoFundMe page to crowdfund his treatment. Wiley has also released a solo album of long-gestating songs that he recorded, coincidentally, immediately before the onset of his ALS. Wiley played every instrument on the album, recording and producing in a friend’s basement, in the hopes of retooling songs he originally wrote in the 1990s to perform with a new band. Listen to the record, Wylie, below.

UNITED KINGDOM

Celtic star Payton is diagnosed with dementia aged 57

May 4, 2025

Former Celtic star Andy Payton, 57, is battling dementia. The striker has been diagnosed with early-onset form of the killer condition that has struck several footballers, including Hoops legend Billy McNeill. Mr Payton who played for the Parkhead club in the 90s is convinced playing football has caused his serious health problem. He said: ‘I was just experiencing the usual symptoms - forgetfulness, loss of memory and headaches, but I wasn’t expecting to have early onset dementia. It’s properly frightening, you just don’t know what’s coming down the line. My partner more or less manages my day-to-day life, so I know exactly what I’m doing. where I need to be so I don’t forget anything. The neurologist who did my scan said there are 68 tracts in the brain and 27 of mine are damaged. That’s half the brain that’s damaged. The neurologist said it’s from football, there’s no other thing it can be.’

Lorraine Kelly, 65, reveals she’s having surgery ‘to have ovaries and tubes taken out’

May 3, 2025

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she’s undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries after feeling unwell. The 65-year-old broke the news on Instagram in a video shot from her hospital bed. In the clip, the beloved TV presenter told her fans that she’s going to be fine but is having preventative surgery after having tests and scans. ‘Just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today,’ she explained. ‘I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out. It’s purely preventative,’ she continued. ‘It’s going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, I’m being very well looked after, and I’ll obviously see you really soon, and I’m gonna be totally fine.’ Earlier this year, in March, fans expressed their concerns for Lorraine after she appeared on Good Morning Britain with a noticeable puffy face. While fans speculated that the daytime TV star might have been having an allergic reaction, she later revealed the truth was far less dramatic. She explained to Loose Women’s Linda Robson that she gave herself a black eye while trying to do ‘too many things at one time really fast’.

Researcher's Note – 'It was very emotional': Lorraine Kelly, 61, receives the Covid-19 Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine [sic] and says the jab 'was a breeze' (March 2021): Link Lorraine Kelly applauded by fans following COVID booster jab (Nov. 2021): Link

Former BBC presenter announces shock cancer diagnosis

May 2, 2025

A much-loved former BBC radio presenter has spoken out about a shocking health diagnosis. Emma Britton, a former breakfast show host in Somerset and Bristol, has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In social media posts publicly shared today, Friday, May 2, she said she was admitted to hospital last week as she was short of breath. She was then diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer that she described as "potentially manageable but not curable". Emma, who became a celebrant when she left the BBC, said: "As you can imagine we are devastated. It has been such a complete shock as I am generally healthy and I have never smoked/vaped.”

No age reported.

IRELAND

RTE star Cathy Halloran was diagnosed with cancer just six months after her partner

May 5, 2025

Cathy Halloran has opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer last year - just six months after her partner Nicky was also diagnosed with cancer. The former RTE News mid-west correspondent revealed that she was diagnosed in March 2024. Thankfully, both Cathy and Nicky have been given the all-clear and have positive prognoses. After 38 years with RTE, Cathy announced back in April that she would be retiring this month, with her final broadcast taking place last Friday, RSVP Live reports. The Dubliner said: "If you are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, it focuses the mind. I feel good now. I don't feel 64, more like early 50s. And apart from the cancer diagnosis, I've been healthy.”

INDIA

Maniyanpilla Raju reveals cancer diagnosis while wrapping up filming of 'Thudarum'

May 4, 2025

Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has shared that he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year. "I was diagnosed with cancer last year. After working on Thudarum, I started shooting for another film called Bha. Bha. Ba. On my way back, I had ear pain. An MRI scan showed a minor condition cancer at the tip of the throat, under the tongue. I went through 30 sessions of radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy. All the treatment was over by September,” Raju said. He added, “Now I’m not taking any medicine. I’ve lost 16 kilos most of the weight I had gained over the years in films. This is my 50th year in the industry. I turned 70 on April 20, but I didn’t celebrate.” He also confirmed that he has now fully recovered.

AUSTRALIA

Barnaby Joyce reveals cancer diagnosis post-election, to undergo surgery

May 5, 2025

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has revealed he will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The former deputy prime minister comfortably won his regional NSW seat of New England at the federal election, but revealed his diagnosis after the vote. Joyce, 58, received the diagnosis following a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. The test came back with an "elevated" result and the subsequent MRI and biopsy revealed the prostate cancer. Joyce told ABC News he would have an operation on Monday, followed by a short stay in hospital.

Real Housewives of Sydney veteran Lisa Oldfield rushed to hospital for emergency surgery: 'Not on my to-do list'

April 29, 2025

Real Housewives of Sydney star Lisa Oldfield has revealed she suffered a serious medical emergency. Lisa, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she was rushed to hospital for surgery this week. The reality TV star shared an image that showed her recovering in a hospital bed with a breathing tube in her nose and what appeared to be electrodes attached to her forehead. 'I like to plan my week ahead. Perforated diverticulitis was not on my to do list,' she captioned the shock post. It comes after Lisa alarmed her fans in November when she shared a shock photo to social media of her bleeding from the top of her head. She had her eyes closed and looked worn out in the photo, and in the caption she revealed the surprising way she injured herself. ‘Not the best way to start the day. Walking into the bathroom cabinet at 6:30am. Lesson learned, I will not get up in single digits again,' Lisa wrote.



It's not the first time Lisa has shared photos of her facial injuries to social media. In July, she posted a similar image to Instagram, which captured a trail of blood running down her forehead from her scalp. 'I am the clumsiest person on the planet,' she wrote in her caption. 'I sneezed really hard and managed to bang my head on the door I was closing at the time'. Lisa also revealed to her followers in March that she had been diagnosed with myocarditis - an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall. 'I thought it was the thrill of the win on Saturday, but turns out I have myocarditis,' she wrote on social media.

Researcher's Note – The Real Housewives of Sydney star Lisa Oldfield has sparked controversy after brutally mocking an anti-vaxxer family member who was hospitalised with Covid-19: Link

