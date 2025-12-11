A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

John Malkovich Death Fears Erupt After Actor Slurs Words ‘Like He’s High, Had a Stroke or Is Secretly Stricken With Parkinson’s’ During Rambling Bill Maher Sit-Down

December 3, 2025

John Malkovich [71] has ignited new health fears after his slurred, glassy-eyed appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random, with sources close to the actor telling RadarOnline.com it left fans and his loved ones alarmed by his “deeply out-of-character” behavior during the rambling conversation about his career. The discussion, filmed in Los Angeles and posted online this week, showed the actor drifting through anecdotes while struggling to articulate words and appearing visibly unfocused. Sources close to the production said crew members were surprised by the extent of his slurring. One insider claimed: “Everyone noticed it. His speech was unbelievably slurred, and his eyes were glassy, like something was seriously wrong.” Another added the episode prompted questions about whether the actor had suffered a “serious medical event” or was battling a previously undisclosed condition, including a stroke or Parkinson’s disease. During the interview, Malkovich drifted in and out of lengthy reminiscences about his decades in film and theater, speaking in the languid cadence his fans will recognize, but with his sentences slurring into one another and the movie star looking out of it.

Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With ‘Low Brain Activity’

November 30, 2025

Kim Kardashian’s [45] stress levels have been high. So much so that the SKIMS founder was diagnosed with low brain activity. The revelation came during the latest episode of The Kardashians while she was undergoing a brain scan after her doctor discovered previously that she may have a mini aneurysm. Upon the scan, he noticed additional issues. “I’m so busy in my life,” the mother of four explains during a confessional. “The bar is in two months. I have the Met Gala. I have my robbery trial coming up. Oh, and I might have a brain aneurysm, no biggie.”

La Toya Jackson, 69, Sparks Health Concerns by Showcasing ‘Shockingly Thin’ Appearance Weeks After Mystery Medical Dash

December 2, 2025

La Toya Jackson has sparked health concerns after displaying her alarming weightloss on social media. RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer’s slight frame triggered a number of fans to express their worry for the star, who recently told of her on-going health issues. La Toya, who is the middle child of the famous Jackson family, looked very slender as she posed in her home. In the three photos, the singer was sporting a glam outfit, including skin tight black pants and a red top, but the figure-hugging look highlighted her increasingly shrinking frame.

Dave Coulier Reveals Devastating Tongue Cancer Diagnosis 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma: ‘Totally Unrelated’

December 2, 2025

Dave Coulier is right back in the middle of a scary health battle after beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year. The Full House star revealed during an appearance on the Tuesday, December 2, edition of Today that he was recently diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma — a type of head and neck cancer specifically found on his tongue. “It was a really tough year, chemotherapy was grueling,” Coulier, 66, explained, noting his latest devastating diagnosis is “totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had.”

Is it really due to vaping? See researcher’s note:

Below Deck Star Fraser Olender After Lung Injury and Heart Attack: “Rethink Vaping”

December 8, 2025

A famous face from the Bravo-verse has spoken up about his experience being hospitalized due to vape usage, and has urged others to join him in putting down the pen. Below Deck star Fraser Olender, who is Chief Steward on the show’s boat the St. David, revealed in an Instagram post that his leaving last month’s BravoCon early was because he was hospitalized for a lung injury and a heart attack as the result of vaping. “This is not chic but very important for me to share,” Olender wrote in the caption accompanying his post. He then walked through what had happened: he was admitted to the hospital following severe chest pain and difficulty breathing a few weeks ago. He found out that vaping was the culprit. “To keep it simple – I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)),” he wrote. “I have never experienced fear or pain like it.”

Researcher’s note – And from earlier this year: Below Deck Cameraman Brent Freeburg, Who Saved a Cast Member in 2018, Is in a Coma After 2 Strokes and a Subdural Hematoma: Link

Jessie James Decker battles bizarre illness with facial swelling and respiratory issues

December 4, 2025

The 37-year-old country singer opened up about her health in a series of Instagram stories, sharing she hasn’t been feeling well the past few days. In a story posted last night, Decker can be seen sitting in a hot tub, with the words, adding the caption: “Feeling a little better today…still a slight fever and tummy aches, but after the day I had yesterday, I’ll take it.” Decker added that she is “trying to sweat this thing out now,” and that whatever she has, “has kicked my butt.”

Cardinal McElroy of Washington says he’s ‘cancer-free’ following surgery

December 8, 2025

Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington has announced he is “cancer free,” following surgery Nov. 13 for a rare but non-aggressive cancer. “This week I received word from my doctor that my pathology report had come back, and it stated that the surgery had removed all of the cancerous tissue in my body,” said the cardinal in a statement posted online Dec. 5 by the Catholic Standard, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Washington. “I am cancer free and will not have to undergo any further treatments.” On Nov. 5, the archdiocese had reported the 71-year-old cardinal had been diagnosed with “well-differentiated liposarcoma, which is a non-aggressive cancer that tends not to metastasize.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, the term “liposarcoma” covers a group of “very rare cancers that begin in your fat cells,” typically originating in the arms, legs and midsection. Some 1 in 100,000 in the U.S. are affected each year by liposarcoma, which is usually found in men more than women, particularly men between the ages of 50 and 65.

Prayers Pouring In For Rams Coach Sean McVay On Sunday

December 7, 2025

NFL fans are thinking of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday morning. The Super Bowl-winning head coach is eying another championship this year. But McVay is dealing with an unfortunate illness on Sunday. He did not fly with his team to Sunday’s Week 14 game. McVay will attempt to coach on Sunday, though he’s going through a difficult time physically. NFL fans are hoping that he is OK. “Dude could have a 103° fever and still be drawing up plays on a whiteboard like, I ain’t missing Rams–Cards, brother.’ ‘Somebody get this man some NyQuil and a game ball,” one fan added. “He’s putting everyone in that stadium at risk. Make sure he’s got all his shots,” another fan wrote.

No age reported.

Rodney Harrison’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ freeze-up sparks concern from fans

December 1, 2025

NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison raised eyebrows when he appeared to lose his train of thought in the pregame show ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” clash between the Broncos and the Commanders. Harrison froze up and paused as NBC analyst Jac Collinsworth asked him about the best way to attack Washington’s defense. “Yeah, I look at…” Harrison said before he seemingly mumbled something. “I forgot the . I’m sorry,” Some shared their concern online. “Something not right with Rodney Harrison tonight,” one person wrote, including a clip of the moment. “Someone should check on that man,” another added.

Researcher’s note - Harrison later blamed the freeze-up on “exhaustion”: Link

No age reported.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Premier League cult hero Shaka Hislop reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

December 4, 2025

Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop, 56, has revealed he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer in a heartbreaking social media video. Sharing the news to his Instagram followers, the former Newcastle and West Ham man said in a post: ‘I have a story to tell. Roughly 18 months ago, I went for my annual physical and insisted on a PSA test, as I always do. This time around though my PSA was elevated. An MRI and biopsy quickly determined that I had a fairly aggressive prostate cancer. A year ago, almost to the day, December 6 to be exact, I had a radical prostatectomy. And I thought that was it. But then, six months later, my PSA was again on the rise and another scan showed that my prostate cancer had spread to my pelvic bone. I started on medication pretty soon after, and just this morning completed seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy. The journey continues.’ Since his retirement, he has gone onto become a popular pundit on ESPN, and was keen to encourage men to get checked out in his video. The highest rate of prostate cancer mortality is in Caribbean men, so allow me to speak to my community, my people. Please, go get tested. Know your PSA, track – its history.’

URUGUAY

Gonzalo Moratorio Reveals He Has an Aggressive Brain Tumor

June 13, 2025

Uruguayan virologist Gonzalo Moratorio, recognized for his key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, revealed this Friday that he has been diagnosed with “a very aggressive type of brain tumor.” Through an emotional message posted on his social media account, the scientist shared details about his health and thanked everyone for their support. “As a result of this illness, I have lost some motor and sensory function on the right side of my body,” explained Moratorio, who also noted that this difficult time coincides with a significant personal milestone: he and his wife are expecting a child. “Today I am fighting for my life, with great strength and every desire to keep going,” he expressed. Furthermore, he expressed his “deep gratitude” to the health personnel for their “human warmth and professionalism”, and acknowledged the support of family and friends: “They have been a fundamental support day after day.”

Researcher’s note - An update on Instagram earlier in December: Scientist and virologist Gonzalo Moratorio, who recently became a father, shared a touching photo with his baby. The expert has been battling a brain tumor for several months, undergoing treatment with various doctors and traveling to Brazil, where he continues his treatment plan to prevent the disease from worsening: Link

No age reported.

BELGIUM

Bad news for Sam Deroo: Red Dragons captain undergoing treatment for oncological illness

December 8, 2025

Volleyball player Sam Deroo (33) will be sidelined for a while. The Red Dragons captain has been diagnosed with an oncological illness, a form of cancer, and will therefore undergo chemotherapy.

AUSTRALIA

Home and Away actress Alea O’Shea reveals brain cancer diagnosis at 25

November 1, 2025

Aussie actress Alea O’Shea has revealed she has been diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 25. The former Home And Away star shared the devastating news on her social media channels over the weekend, telling followers she learnt of her condition after a biopsy on her birthday. “I’m choosing to be open and honest about this online, because I want to live my life as normally as possible while I’m fighting this,” she said, revealing that she will soon undergo cancer treatment. O’Shea – best known for her role as Darcy Callahan on H&A between 2011 and 2014 and then again from 2016 to 2017 – revealed she first began to feel something felt “off” six weeks ago when she noticed tiny changes with her body, which she initially ignored. She put it down to a pinched nerve and visited her physiotherapist, but he urged her to seek medical attention. “He immediately realised it was beyond his scope and sent me to get a brain scan. And that’s how we found it,” she recalled. Despite the severity of her diagnosis – she is still able to move, but the left side of her body has been slightly affected – O’Shea is choosing to remain positive. “I can still walk, I can still lift my arm,” she said while doing the movements.“[But] can I flip you off? No. Thumbs up? No. Or hold things? No.”

