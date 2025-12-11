News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Lawrence Butts
Dave Coulier Reveals Devastating Tongue Cancer Diagnosis 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma: ‘Totally Unrelated’

Tongue Cancer? Has anyone ever heard of anyone getting tongue cancer? This is a new one for me. So do they have to rip your tongue out and then irradiate your head? Does your whole mouth rot and your teeth fall out?

It is somewhat strange that these vaccinated folks who "beat" one cancer suddenly get a separate, completely new cancer? It's almost like those getting rid of the cancer are not getting rid of the cause of the cancer. Can you say SV-40 cancer promoter or bacterial plasmids, compliments of Pfizer?

The bottom line here is: If you are vaccinated, and you get cancer...eventually, some kind of cancer will eventually send you to the boneyard.

Hannahlehigh
I bet not one of those cancer stricken people would reach out to Dr Makis for help.

