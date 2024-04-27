UNITED STATES

With new heart device, Fox Anchor John Roberts, 67, returns to work– urges ‘never be afraid to ask questions’

April 23, 2024

TV journalist John Roberts, who cohosts Fox News' "America Reports" alongside Sandra Smith, has returned to work after undergoing an FDA-approved ablation treatment for a scary heart issue he's been living with, something called Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (PAF), a type of irregular heartbeat that occurs sporadically. Roberts, 67, who previously worked as the Fox News Chief White House Correspondent between 2017 and 2021, was back on screen Monday morning with a "humble heart," after urging his fans to be proactive and "never be afraid to ask questions" when it comes to your health.

Comedian George Lopez show rescheduled at Eagle Mountain casino

April 20, 2024

Bakersfield, Calif.— Comedian George Lopez's [62] show Saturday night at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville has been canceled due to a medical emergency. The casino said they would be rescheduling their show to June 7, All tickets purchased for tonight will be valid for the new date. The show was scheduled to start at 8:00 pm doors opened at 6:00 pm. This was the first date of his "George Lopez Alllriiiighhttt!" tour.

‘General Hospital’ Max Gail’s wife diagnosed with cancer

April 19, 2024

General Hospital alum Max Gail’s wife has sadly been diagnosed with breast cancer. This all comes while she is caring for her husband while he is undergoing a mystery procedure.

No age reported.

76ers star Joel Embiid confirms Bell's palsy diagnosis after 50-point game vs. Knicks: 'It's been tough'

April 26, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - When the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round playoff series vs. the New York Knicks began, all eyes were on Joel Embiid's surgically repaired knee and his overall conditioning level after he'd only been back for six games following a two-month absence. As the series (which the Knicks lead 2-1 after Philly's Game 3 win on Thursday) has progressed, however, attention has increasingly shifted to Embiid's face. Specifically, the left side of his face, which has been visibly drooping, and his left eye, which hasn't been blinking. In his postgame interview on Thursday, Embiid confirmed that he has been dealing with, and has been treated for, a case of Bell's palsy for the last week-plus, since a few days before Philadelphia's Play-In victory over the Miami Heat last Tuesday. In a previous report before Embiid spoke, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that Embiid had been trying to keep the condition private so as to avoid a distraction for the Sixers, but as this has become increasingly visible to even casual observers, it was going to be hard to keep it under wraps.

No age reported.

Cancer diagnosis forces candidate to withdraw from Missouri state Senate race

April 25, 2024

A Republican state Senate candidate with a history of obscene and insulting social media posts said Thursday that he will withdraw from the race after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Former state Rep. Chuck Basye [65] of Rocheport made the announcement during an interview on the Wake Up Mid-Missouri show on KSSZ-FM in Columbia. “I received a medical diagnosis a few weeks ago, right around the time I filed, and I have prostate cancer,” Basye said. “And so I’m gonna have to withdraw from the Senate race.” Basye said he had hoped to stay in the race despite the diagnosis but that he’s learning more about his illness and wants to concentrate on treatment. “I was gonna try and hang in there but I had another doctor who recommended an MRI and indicated additional different cancer in the same area, so I don’t know what the status of that is yet,” Basye said.

“It’s not a death sentence:” Julia Fello reveals husband’s heartbreaking diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News

April 25, 2024

Milwaukee, WI — Around last April, my family’s lives changed forever. Just a couple weeks before, my husband Jason had been handed this foreign pamphlet filled with information about this disease I was sure he did not have. “Parkinson’s?! Who IS this doctor?!” ‘He’s only 39,’ I thought. So fit. So young. WTF? He went in for the brain scan and thought nothing of it. I would regret not taking off work ever since and being by his side. Even more, not answering his calls, as I was on breaking news as a television news reporter for the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jason got the results back in no time. Within an hour. On his drive home. His MyChart app alerted him the results were in. (Under the Affordable Care Act, you as a patient by law, get all of your results. Immediately.) Among the terms that were written out by the radiologist were, ‘Abnormal’ ‘Parkinsonian Syndrome.’ We have learned Early Onset Parkinson’s is far different from late onset Parkinson’s. The doctor we saw a few months ago at Mayo assured us Jason can and will live a long, fulfilling life well into his 80s. Though there will be bumps down the road. We can still travel. He can still work and do all of the things he loves.”

Legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers announcer reveals tragic cancer diagnosis

April 16, 2024

Longtime Nebraska Cornhuskers play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe took to the podium Monday to reveal that he was diagnosed with cancer. Sharpe explained that he was diagnosed a week or two ago and that the cancer is “in the pancreatic region of the body.” Sharpe is known as the “Voice of the Huskers” and has been with Nebraska Athletics since 2008. “Bottom line is I have been diagnosed with cancer.”

No age reported.

MO EMT students help instructor suffering from seizure

April 26, 2024

Contractor on roof rescued after medical emergency

April 26, 2024

Las Lomitas superintendent returns from medical leave after leukemia diagnosis

April 25, 2024

California teachers and school staff required to prove “vaccination” or get weekly Covid tests:

https://tinyurl.com/bddnu9f3