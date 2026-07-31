Cancelations

UNITED STATES

July 25, 2026

David Lee Roth’s summer comeback has hit an unexpected roadblock. Several of the former Van Halen frontman’s scheduled tour dates were abruptly canceled, prompting fans to wonder what caused the shake-up. As news of the cancellations spread, Sammy Hagar wasted no time reaching out publicly to his longtime Van Halen counterpart with an emotional message of support. Only Roth’s July dates have been scrapped. His five shows scheduled for August and September are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster, while his Aug. 7 performance in Sturgis, South Dakota, remains listed on his official website.

July 25, 2026

Jon Bon Jovi, 64, stopped a concert in New York City on Thursday after struggling to get through his full set during his “Forever Tour.” The American singer was performing the eighth night of a nine-show residency at Madison Square Garden when he told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt, and you’re not getting the best of me,” after singing his hit Livin’ on a Prayer, according to Page Six. The rock star later told fans that he would work on rescheduling the concert. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m going to figure something out,” he told the crowd from the stage. “Just hold onto them, and we’ll work out a new date,” he added. A statement from Bon Jovi’s representatives later revealed that the singer had been battling a sinus infection, which forced the show to be halted 90 minutes into the performance. The tour marks Bon Jovi’s first return to the stage since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.

Researcher’s note - Bon Jovi is “vaccinated”. A 2021 article about his positive COVID test states, “He is fully vaccinated [sic[. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination [sic] or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person”: https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/jon-bon-jovi-tested-positive-covid-canceled-miami-beach-concert/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 21, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the start of the regular season after being diagnosed last month with a blood clot in his lung. Moton was placed on blood thinners after his diagnosis and is being monitored by the team’s medical staff. He’s expected to return at some point during the regular season. The 31-year-old Moton has played in 145 games - 128 starts - since being selected in the second round by the Panthers in 2017.

Researcher’s note – N.F.L. Sets Stiff Penalties for the Unvaccinated [sic], Jolting Teams: https://13wham.com/news/coronavirus/nfl-loosening-many-covid-restrictions-for-vaccinated-players

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

July 16, 2026

Antiguan cultural icon Sir Clarence Leonard Emmanuel Edwards has announced the cancellation of all his scheduled performances and public appearances for Carnival 2026 after suffering what he described as a recent medical emergency that required immediate hospitalization and treatment. In an official statement released on Wednesday, Edwards said the difficult decision was made after consulting with his medical team, who have advised him to refrain from all performance-related activities for at least four to six weeks. Despite the setback, Edwards expressed optimism about making a full recovery and returning to the stage once doctors determine it is safe for him to do so. The statement did not disclose the nature of the medical emergency or provide additional details about his condition.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

July 21, 2026

For the time being, fans will dance no more. Harry Styles has canceled his Tuesday concert at Estadio Morumbis in São Paulo, Brazil, due to a “health issue,” just one month after he collapsed on stage in England. “We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been canceled due to a health issue on the tour,” Live Nation Brasil wrote on X hours before. The company added that tickets will be refunded. A rep for Styles said that “the Friday show is scheduled as planned” in Brazil. However, this hasn’t been Styles’ first bump in the road while on his Together, Together Tour, which kicked off in May. In June, the singer, 32, choked on water while performing his “whale” spit move at Wembley Stadium. The Grammy winner was seen in a social media video falling to the stage floor. Styles stayed down while he tried to catch his breath for several seconds. The artist appeared to tap his chest as well to to try and alleviate his discomfort. Styles then got up and waved to the audience as he ran off stage. Fans quickly flocked online to share their concern for the pop star. “Oh HELL no! He was struggling for REAL real,” one viewer penned on X, while a second chimed in, “Why didn’t any of his team notice that he was struggling with his tie? This is so bad.” Rounding on the messages, another social media user stated, “Must admit that on the livestream I was afraid for a few seconds.”

Researcher’s note – Styles announces fans must be fully vaccinated [sic] or show negative test to attend US tour: https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/26/harry-styles-announces-fans-must-be-fully-vaccinated-to-attend-us-tour-15158571/

July 23, 2026

Cameron Menzies gave everyone at home, in the arena, and on stage at the Winter Gardens quite a scare on Wednesday evening during his second-round match at the World Matchplay. After three legs, the Scot suddenly felt unwell and nearly collapsed on stage. With help from his opponent Ross Smith and one of the callers, he was guided off the stage for medical attention. ‘Cammy’ has since spoken out himself. The match was only three legs old when it all went wrong. Menzies was about to start the fourth leg when he stepped back several times before telling the referee he wasn’t feeling well. He then staggered off the stage, after which the match was understandably called off for good. It later emerged that the 37-year-old Scot had severe chest pain, was very dizzy, and is said to have fainted backstage. After a period of uncertainty, the PDC issued an official statement. Menzies later shared an update himself on social media. He said he was doing well and wanted to thank his fans.

July 13, 2026

Fans of the popular rock band The Cure who went to see them on tour in Berlin, Germany, might’ve noticed that they were one member short, as bassist Simon Gallup came down with an unexpected illness before the first of three shows in the city. The band’s frontman, Robert Smith, announced the unfortunate news on social media on July 11, after Gallup had already missed the first show. He wrote, “Shortly before the first of our three Berlin Wuhlheide concerts yesterday, Simon was taken ill.” Smith noted that Gallup’s son, Eden, stepped in to save the day and played the bass with the band. Ahead of the second show, Smith shared an update as well, saying, “Unfortunately Simon is still not well enough to play, so Eden will be filling the bass breach again tonight - We hope you will join us in wishing Simon the speediest of recoveries - And Eden thanks!” On July 12, before their third and final show in Berlin, Smith posted on Instagram that “Simon [was] still recovering,” so Eden stepped in for a third time. The Cure’s next set of concerts is in Athens, Greece, on July 14 and 15. As of writing, it’s unclear if Gallup will be recovered and able to play with the band at the shows.

No age reported.

July 17, 2026

Lauren Laverne has announced she has been diagnosed with a blood and bone marrow disorder, less than two years after recovering from cancer. The radio and TV presenter revealed she has smouldering myeloma, a condition characterised by an abnormal level of blood plasma cells in bone marrow, and said she made her diagnosis public out of a desire to help others. In August 2024, she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, and received the all-clear three months later. Laverne, 48, wrote on Instagram on Friday: “I’m quite a private person by nature, but am sharing this as one of the many things I’ve learned after going through health challenges in recent years is that talking about this stuff helps people. I’ve been diagnosed with something called smouldering myeloma (yes that is a weird name and no I’d never heard of it either). It’s an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder that in some people can develop into blood cancer. Thankfully the risk of this happening in my case is pretty low.” Laverne said she did not currently need treatment, adding the condition had “nothing to do” with her previous illness. The broadcaster said she would take a “couple weeks holiday” before returning to work. Laverne, who was the lead singer of the alternative rock band Kenickie in the 90s, has been a BBC Radio 6 Music presenter since 2008 and has hosted Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs since 2018. She has also co-presented The One Show since 2023.

AUSTRIA

July 21, 2026

“I wasn’t told until later that I had suffered two cardiac arrests and had been in a deep coma for four days,” Katharina Engelhardt says in an Instagram post showing her in a hospital bed. Due to myocarditis, the 18-year-old Austrian spent a week in the intensive care unit. Her life hung by a thread. “Even the excellent doctors in Linz thought I wouldn’t make it. But they were wrong, because I did make it,” Engelhardt writes, thanking the hospital staff, her family, and her friends for their tremendous support. In the wake of the incident, Engelhardt has decided to take action and end her promising career in cross-country skiing. “Unfortunately, competitive sports will no longer play a role in my life,” writes the 18-year-old skiing prodigy. In January, she had placed second in the sprint event at the Austrian Championships in Saalfelden.