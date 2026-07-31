News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Vintage's avatar
Vintage
4hEdited

“Jon Bon Jovi, 64, stopped a concert in New York City on Thursday after struggling to get through his full set during his “Forever Tour.” The American singer was performing the eighth night of a nine-show residency at Madison Square Garden when he told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt, and you’re not getting the best of me,” after singing his hit Livin’ on a Prayer, according to Page Six. “

Oh, the irony. 😂

Sorry, not sorry.

“Researcher’s note - Bon Jovi is “vaccinated”. A 2021 article about his positive COVID test states, “He is fully vaccinated [sic[. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination [sic] or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.”

More irony 😂

He would have had 1000% of my sympathy normally, but that bit about him not allowing the likes of me his concerts without proof that I was a bleeping idiot, just like him, kinda makes that not work for me…

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Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
5h

Jennifer Finch died just days after her diagnosis was announced. Another "turbo cancer".

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