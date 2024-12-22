UNITED STATES

John Lennon's son Julian has emergency surgery after skin cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son, Julian Lennon [61], has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. On Wednesday, Julian took to social media to reveal his diagnosis in a lengthy post on X, starting with a disclaimer. "Disturbing images…" "Well, here’s how this goes… Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for good morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist – Dr Tess, was the one who caught & operated on My Mole/Skin Cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved My Life," he wrote. "Anyway, after having just finished ‘GMA,’ I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP! So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess – who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day – clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer," he continued. Julian noted that while the operation was "a success," the results of the biopsy are still pending. "We may not receive [the results] before Christmas," he wrote before thanking his medical team.

Link

Senate Chaplain Barry Black Hospitalized After Brain Bleed

December 12, 2024

U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black, 76, has been hospitalized after suffering a subdural hematoma, a bleed on his brain. The chaplain, known for his distinctive bow-tied appearance, has been in his role since 2003, offering daily prayers and spiritual guidance to senators and staff.

Link

Jamie Foxx's Health Scare, Explained: 'Brain Bleed Led to Stroke'

December 10, 2024

In May of 2023, Jamie Foxx [56] suffered a health scare that had fans fearing the worst: Covid, heart attack, even death! Jamie was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances, and the infrequent updates on the Oscar winner’s condition were not encouraging. On his December 10 Netflix special, we finally got the whole story. During the special, Jamie tearfully revealed that he suffered a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.” The first doctor he visited gave him a cortisone shot and discharged him. (“I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star,” Foxx joked.) Jamie then went to Piedmont Hospital, where, according to him, the “angel” staff “saved [his] life” and “put [him] back together again.” “’He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him,’” Jamie recalled one doctor saying to his sister. “’We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,'” the same physician said after his surgery.

Link

Randy Moss battling liver cancer, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr.

December 10, 2024

NFL legend Randy Moss [47] has been out of the spotlight of late dealing with what has been a mysterious health issue. And it is reportedly quite a serious one. Moss has liver cancer, according to longtime sports reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who shared that he’d learned this at the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame ceremony. Fitzgerald relayed the news with a brief message on social media. Moss has been out of the public eye and stepped away from his role as an NFL analyst on ESPN while dealing with his health. His absence from ESPN’s NFL coverage was announced in early December. “Randy Moss will step away from ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN said in a statement.

Researcher's Note - ESPN and CBS are both mandating that workers covering games and events get a “vaccine” booster shot by Jan 24, [2022]: https://awfulannouncing.com/espn/espn-and-cbs-mandating-booster-shot-remote-workers-covering-games.html

Link

Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says cancer he beat over summer has returned

December 10, 2024

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg [65] announced Tuesday that the prostate cancer he defeated earlier this year has returned. The Chicago Cubs legend wrote in an Instagram post that the cancer, which he thought had been eliminated by radiation, has spread. "Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed, and it has spread to other organs," he wrote Tuesday. "This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment.”

Link

Springbok Legend Andre Snyman Battles Vestibular Schwannoma.

The former center seeks support as he navigates a brain tumor diagnosis

December 13, 2024

Andre Snyman, the former Springbok center renowned for his electrifying speed and agility on the rugby field, is currently facing an arduous journey as he navigates significant health challenges. At 50 years old, Snyman recently received the disheartening news that he has developed a vestibular schwannoma—a benign tissue growth located near the ear. This condition, while non-cancerous, poses serious consequences, affecting both his balance and hearing and fundamentally altering his day-to-day life. Today, living in the United States and coaching rugby in Denver, Snyman’s focus has shifted from training aspiring athletes to seeking support for his impending health challenges.

Link

Montell Jordan Reveals Cancer Diagnosis to Fans

December 9, 2024

On Tuesday, December 5, singer Montell Jordan celebrated his 56th birthday, and this birthday proved to be like no other for him. The singer announced on his Instagram account that he was just a few days past having major surgery for prostate cancer and revealing that he was suffering in silence since his diagnosis in January. Jordan shared in his video announcement that in January of 2024, he was diagnosed with early-stage 1 prostate cancer. Since then he has been undergoing treatment including surgery in November doctors discovered that his cancer was more progressive. Doctors removed his prostate and ALL of the cancer.

Link

WHITESNAKE Legend Doug Aldrich Opens Up About His Cancer Battle and Radiation Treatment: “A Fight To The Finish”

December 18, 2024

In a candid interview on the December 16 episode of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, Doug Aldrich, guitarist for The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and Dio, offered an update on his health, three months after undergoing “very successful” surgery following a throat cancer diagnosis. Aldrich shared the shocking story of how he discovered the illness and the journey that led him to surgery and radiation treatment.

Aldrich, who had always considered himself incredibly healthy, explained that it never crossed his mind that he could develop cancer. “I never thought I would get cancer. It just never occurred to me. I’ve always been super healthy and — knock on wood — I never had a major anything,” he said. However, everything changed one day in May, just before heading out on tour with The Dead Daisies. While shaving, Aldrich noticed a small bump on his neck. Initially, he dismissed it as a swollen gland, thinking it might be a viral issue that would go away. But after several weeks without any pain or symptoms, he decided to get checked out.

“I went and did the dates — it was, like, three weeks of dates or something in the U.S.,” Aldrich recalled. “And I got home and got an appointment… It took a little time. As you know, to get a doctor’s appointment, it takes a minute. So it was another few weeks before I got in.” After a CT scan and MRI, doctors were concerned about the bump, which turned out to be a lymph node swollen due to a cancerous tumor on his tonsil. Aldrich received a biopsy that confirmed it was HPV 16 throat cancer.

Link

Southern Charm: Madison LeCroy Reveals Husband Brett Was Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer, Which Put Having Kids 'on Pause'

December 13, 2024

Madison LeCroy’s first wedding anniversary with Brett Randle didn’t come with the fanfare she hoped. The hairdresser, 34, revealed on the Dec. 12 episode of Southern Charm that Brett, 38, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the end of 2023, approximately one year after they tied the knot. “I thought, like, how? Like, I’m finally happy,” Madison said in a confessional interview. “It’s just scary.” Madison said that Brett had a 3-cm. nodule removed, which got rid of the cancer, but he continued having complications. “I feel like we can’t catch a f---king break,” Madison said in an on-camera interview.

Link

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

December 5, 2024

Former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March, six months before his shocking retirement from the network. The news was revealed in a Sports Illustrated profile of the 55-year-old published Thursday morning, in which he said his prognosis is good. When Wojnarowski said in his statement announcing he was leaving ESPN that “time isn’t in endless supply,” he confirmed that was a reference to his cancer diagnosis. The cancer is said to be “pretty limited in scope. He’s asymptomatic, does not currently need surgery and will have the cancer monitored. One very interesting part of the article on the exclusive interview was when Wojnarowski mentioned that he took notice of how many associated with ESPN did not travel to Arkansas for a memorial for Chris Mortensen [72], a longtime NFL insider for the network who died from throat cancer in March. “It made me remember that the job isn’t everything,” Wojnarowski told SI.

Researcher's Note - ESPN and CBS are both mandating that workers covering games and events get a “vaccine” booster shot by Jan 24, [2022]: https://awfulannouncing.com/espn/espn-and-cbs-mandating-booster-shot-remote-workers-covering-games.html

Link

Former Every Time I Die Drummer Clayton Holyoak’s Daughter Diagnosed with Leukemia

December 10, 2024

Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and his family are facing an unimaginable circumstance. The former Every Time I Die drummer’s 5-year-old daughter, Sage, has been diagnosed with cancer. The family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for medical expenses. “On December 3rd, 2024, our youngest daughter, Sage (5) was diagnosed with ‘Acute Myeloid Leukemia,’” Sage’s mom and Holyoak’s partner, Taylor Gatzke, explained in the GoFundMe. “As we are still processing and navigating this challenge we’ve faced, we want our friends and family to have access to updates on Sage’s journey.”

Link