Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Comedian Deon Cole Recovering After Medical Emergency!

May 2, 2025

Comedian Deon Cole has dropped out as the headliner for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival that took place this past weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to a statement released by organisers on Wednesday morning, the Black-ish and Average Joe actor has “withdrawn due to an unforeseen medical emergency”. The Average Joe and black-ish star wrote his own statement to fans on his Instagram, stating: “Finally, on the road to recovery,” he started. “God is a great God, I praise him and thank him for his love, grace and mercy. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses (sisters) and staff here in South Africa at Christiaan Barnard hospital and my doctor in the states, THANK YOU. I also want to thank my network BET, cast and crew on Average Joe for delaying production and patiently waiting and supporting me. Means the world to me. Sorry to the African Laugh Festival I was scheduled to headline, thanks for your understanding and support (I’ll make it next year). Actually I appreciate everyone’s patience with me, if I cannot respond to messages right now, I Just want to rest and get better to finish up the show but thank u tremendously.” In the post, Cole posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed with all kinds of lead stickers on his chest and around his stomach. There was also a picture of him attached to some kind of drainage tube. While he didn’t list the actual cause of his hospitalization, the 53-year-old Cole does face a number of various health risks just being a Black man over 50.

Summerfest in Milwaukee loses 2025 headliner after Julien Baker cancels tour

May 6, 2025

Summerfest 2025 has lost a buzzy act after Julien Baker canceled her planned tour with Torres, including a headlining show at the Milwaukee music festival's Aurora Pavilion June 27.

Baker, 27, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and member of Grammy-winning supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, announced on May 4 on Instagram that "due to recent events" she was "prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health." She added: "This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding." Torres shared the statement on Instagram.

Nationals batting practice pitcher coherent, resting after collapsing on field

May 1, 2025

Washington, D.C. - The Nationals cancelled batting practice ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Phillies at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park after a scary sight on the field. James Frisbie [52], Washington’s batting practice pitcher, collapsed while pitching batting practice. First responders loaded Frisbie onto a stretcher and took him to a Philadelphia hospital. Despite initial concerns that Frisbie suffered a heart attack, the Nationals have not confirmed the nature of the medical emergency. After Wednesday’s game, which the Nationals lost 7-2, Washington manager Dave Martinez said Frisbie was awake and resting.

UNITED KINGDOM

Comedian Milton Jones reveals he has prostate cancer - as he cancels multiple UK tour dates

April 28, 2025

Comedian Milton Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 60-year-old, who is known for his appearances on Mock The Week, has cancelled a number of UK tour dates as he undergoes surgery. In an Instagram post, he said the cancer was treatable, adding: "Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly, trust me." Jones said he would be "undergoing surgery soon", adding he will "need time afterwards to fully recover".

GERMANY

Legendary Rock Band Forced to Cancel Shows After Member 'Unable to Sing' Due to Illness

May 5, 2025

image caption

One of the Scorpions best-known songs is “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” yet at the moment the veteran rock band can’t rock at all as their frontman is “unable to sing” due to an illness.

On May 3 the band had to cancel a performance in Quito, Ecuador because singer Klaus Meine, 76, is suffering from a respiratory infection. It was the third concert the band has canceled on their current South American tour.

SERBIA

Serbia’s President Vucic cuts short US visit and returns home after falling ill

May 3, 2025

BELGRADE — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the United States and returned to Serbia after feeling sudden chest pain apparently caused by high blood pressure, doctors said on Saturday. Vucic, 55, suddenly fell ill during a meeting in the U.S. on Friday and decided to return home against the advice of U.S. doctors, said cardiologist Dragan Dincic, from Belgrade’s Military Hospital, where Vucic was treated upon arrival. Dincic said Vucic took additional therapy after the incident and was now in “stable and satisfactory condition.” Dincic added that Vucic won’t be hospitalized but “cannot be expected to return to his regular activities for several days.” Vucic was previously in Miami, Florida, where he had met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Vucic had said he also was hoping to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

SPAIN

‘Suffering' tennis star, 28, announces sudden break from sport

April 17, 2025

Spanish tennis standout Sara Sorribes Tormo has decided to step back from the pro circuit indefinitely. At 28, with a pair of singles and six doubles victories to her credit, the world's No. 85 player reveals she's been "suffering" on the court lately. The heart-wrenching choice was disclosed by Sorribes Tormo through a touching social media post, where she acknowledged the possibility that she might never return to tennis - a decision made fresh off her latest doubles triumph in Bogota. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday morning, the athlete shared an earnest handwritten note, pouring out her struggles with ongoing distress during matches and a dwindling desire to play.

JAPAN

Comedian Takaaki Ishibashi (The Tunnels) announces esophageal cancer diagnosis and temporary break from entertainment

April 2, 2025

Takaaki Ishibashi [63], comedian from the famous duo The Tunnels, shared an important message with his fans on his official Taka Channel. In the video, Ishibashi revealed that since last fall, he has been facing health challenges. Despite his efforts to continue working, his condition worsened in February, prompting him to undergo medical tests. Unfortunately, the diagnosis revealed that he has esophageal cancer. He expressed that the cancer was detected early, which was somewhat reassuring. However, he will need to undergo treatment and take time off from his career to focus on recovery. As a result, Ishibashi will be temporarily suspending all entertainment activities, including his beloved Taka Channel and other projects, until he regains his strength. He also expressed his hope to resume his concerts and other activities after fully recovering.

AUSTRALIA

Beloved MasterChef star reveals secret cancer battle as they're [sic] forced to exit the show days after season premiere

May 1, 2025

A beloved MasterChef star has been forced to leave the cooking program after being diagnosed with cancer. Pete Campbell, who came second in season 13 before returning to the Back to Win series, has exited the show after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. As the show went to air on Wednesday night, Pete, 40, was notably absent among the group of contestants. Pete said the diagnosis came out of the blue because he had no symptoms other than swollen lymph nodes.

‘Gone out of rhythm': Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines subbed off with heart issue

April 20, 2025

A lingering heart concern has forced Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines [30] to be subbed out of his side's clash against the Sydney Swans. The 2021 Brownlow Medal winner only lasted a few minutes in the second term before he was forced off the field to monitor an irregular heart beat. Three-time premiership forward Alastair Lynch revealed Wines had noted a concern with team doctors before the start of the second quarter. "He was having long discussions with the doctors before going back on the field. Then he only lasted about one minute," Lynch said in commentary for Fox Footy. "He's been subbed out for his heart rhythm issues. It is no great concern but his heart has gone out of rhythm. Wines revealed last season that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2022 after he was subbed out and hospitalised during the club's loss to Melbourne. Wines underwent minor surgery during the off-season to address the irregularity issue, which he expected would "fix" the issue for good. But the issue has since flared up again with Rory Atkins called in as his replacement. "He self-diagnosed. He came off and said 'my heart is doing a few silly things at the moment'.

NEW ZEALAND

Blues loose forward Cameron Suafoa steps away from rugby after cancer surgery

May 3, 2025

Auckland - Blues loose forward Cameron Suafoa is stepping back from rugby after a recurrence of a rare form of cancer led to him having surgery last week. In a statement posted to his social media channels on Saturday night, the 27-year-old said: “In March this year, I got the news nobody wants to hear, that my sarcoma is back. This last week, I’ve undergone a massive surgery to resect [remove] another tumour and gained some metalware in the process. Rugby is once again on the back burner for me this year,” he added, saying he would continue backing the Blues and North Harbour, his province. Suafoa was first diagnosed with cancer in November 2023, when he was found to have a high-grade sarcoma of the connective tissue on his back.

