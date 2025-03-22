A few weeks ago I noted that the Senate’s confirmation “hearings” for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to head HHS weren’t really hearings, since hearings entail questions asked by the legislators, and duly answered by the nominee—a democratic process requiring that the former hear the latter’s answers; whereas some half of the Senators interrogating RFK—the “Democratic” half—didn’t hear him. Indeed, it was their clear purpose not to hear him but to get him to say things that could be quoted out of context, then used damningly against him. That legislative hazing therefore needs a different name (as does the “Democratic” party), or must henceforth be put in scare quotes, as we now have to do (and as I do) with “vaccine” and “pandemic,” both of them misnomers, having each been modified for propaganda purposes—“pandemic” (mis)used to make COVID-19 seem far more widespread than it ever was, and “vaccine” (mis)used to make that novel bioweapon seem far more benign than the toxin now killing and/or disabling millions (although conventional vaccines are often deadly, too, of course; but that’s another story).

So much for the key terms deployed to misrepresent the COVID crisis, one serving to exaggerate the danger of “the virus,” the other to sanitize the lethal impact of the “cure.” Surely those are not the only cases of distorted language in the air today; nor are they typical, for, since 2020, “vaccine” and “pandemic” have not been simple variants on “black=white” or “Freedom is slavery,” but subtler contradictions of reality. Whereas a vaccine is (as Webster’s puts it) “an antigenic preparation of a typically inactivated or attenuated pathogenic agent (such as a bacterium or virus) or one of its components or products (such as a protein or toxin),” the “COVID vaccine” contains no such prophylactic bit of “the coronavirus,” since no such virus has been isolated, assuming it exists at all. What makes this novel poison seem like a vaccine is its administration by syringe, after which it works (or “works”) internally like no vaccine devised since Edward Jenner used cowpox injections to prevent the spread of smallpox (an effort that’s been questioned since his day).

The market for that faux-vaccine exploded over 2020, the WHO having strategically pruned the definition of “pandemic”—which, pre-2020, would “[occur] when a “new … virus appears against which the human population, has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illnesses.” The WHO simplified that definition, and stoked the global panic, by cutting out the former’s last seven words, which, once restored, make clear that what really happened in 2020—or what really did not happen then, since “COVID” did not cause “enormous numbers of deaths and illnesses” (though there are millions who still think it did). What dealt the gravest blow that humankind has ever known was no pandemic, but the winning propaganda myth of one, pounded home relentlessly, day in, day out, everywhere you looked, or went.

“Vaccine” and “pandemic” are but two words strategically misused for the terroristic purpose of augmenting the imaginary plague, so as to whet the global craving for injection. Although the COVID scare depended on them, those two misnomers are the least of it, as the distortion of our language is more fundamental, comprehensive and—therefore—catastrophic than that pair of twisted terms suggest. To grasp the scale of this corruption, let’s move on from those “hearings” to the first major policy change under RFK’s leadership, as reported by CNN:

HHS issues new definitions of terms like ‘sex,’ ‘man’ and ‘woman’ that critics say ignore science

February 25, 2025

Completely wrong in every point, that headline is a perfect example of the absolute perversion of our language—and, therefore, our “thinking”—under bio-fascism. Intended to deplore the HHS’s “new definitions,” since “critics say” that they “ignore science,” the headline reads as satire, since everything it says is opposite the truth: