UNITED STATES

Hit US singer Ryan Adams storms off stage during 'worst concert' as fans fear for his health

April 6, 2025

Ryan Adams' latest performance at Belfast's Waterfront Hall has left fans seriously worried, with many labeling his appearance as a 'rambling mess' and likening it to a 'slow motion car crash'. One attendee even went as far as calling it the 'worst concert' they've ever attended. Attendees reported that the singer-songwriter abruptly left the stage after being annoyed by a camera flash and later returned, seemingly 'stumbling around'. He was criticized for playing 'out of time, hitting bum notes, and giving 'incoherent' renditions of his songs'. The 50-year-old musician is in the midst of his Heartbreakers tour, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his renowned album. Adams, who suffers from Ménière's disease, a condition affecting the inner ear that intensifies sensitivity to lighting and flash photography, experienced discomfort due to this, reports the Mirror. Despite notices requesting the audience to abstain from using flash photography, the situation still unfolded unfavorably. A fan expressed their disappointment, saying: "The second half was meant to be the greatest hits," and added that someone from the artist's team should have intervened: "Someone from his crew should've stepped in and taken [him] off stage it was that bad [...] A weird, weird gig. Think he's playing Dublin tonight. I can't imagine he'll be in any shape to perform."

Link

Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Desperate Call for Assistance — As 'Manic' Husband Justin Has 'Stopped Eating and Sleeping'

April 4, 2025

Hailey Bieber has asked her family and friends to "pray" for husband Justin [31] as she becomes increasingly worried about his erratic behavior. RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, has sparked desperate calls for an intervention to prevent him from suffering a fate similar to other befallen child stars like Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes. Now, a church insider has laid bare Hailey's turmoil, revealing the Rhode Beauty founder, who shares seven-month-old son Jack with the singer, has asked close friends and family to pray for her husband. An insider told The Daily Mail: "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night. He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried." In recent weeks, Bieber has become increasingly unrecognizable courtesy of his gaunt, dazed and hollow-eyed appearance. And his behavior has also fueled concerns, such as appearing in videos of himself taking drags from a bong, smoking weed and acting erratically on impromptu live streams. Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, is believed to be concerned for his daughter's welfare and hinted at Bieber's private troubles in an interview last year. Earlier this week RadarOnline.com revealed a close friend of tragic star Aaron Carter, who died in 2022 aged just 34, has urged Bieber to get help before it's too late.

Researcher's Note - Justin Bieber fans are slamming the star’s vaccine [sic] mandate to attend his Justice World Tour stop in South Africa: Link

Link

Chicago comedian suffers heart attack, now warning others of the signs

April 3, 2025

A Chicago comedian's near-death experience is no laughing matter. That's why Leah Eva is sharing her new-found material on stage, so people don't ignore the warning signs of heart disease. The Chicago woman literally died, and now she used the second chance at life to warn women about the signs of heart disease. "I tell everyone now I'm half Filipino and half robot," Eva said. A few weeks ago her visit to the ER was anything but humorous. She coded and a nurse took action. It turns out the stand-up comic had a heart attack due to a rare condition. "The pain was coming from here to here, and in my pain, yes it felt like acid reflux, but go to the doctor, because you will save your life," Eva said. Eva now takes medication and has a defibrillator implanted under her skin. Her prognosis is good, as she got care quickly, and was otherwise in good shape.

Link

Amy Duggar King Reveals Husband Dillon Is Facing 'Life Threatening Medical Concerns' in Bittersweet Post for His Birthday

April 4, 2025

Amy Duggar King is asking fans for their support amid a trying time for her husband, Dillon King [37]. As she celebrated Dillon's birthday in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, April 3, the Counting On alum revealed that Dillon was seeking medical attention due to a few health concerns. "Happy Birthday to my favorite person on the planet!" she wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of Dillon lying in a gurney. "Normally we’d be celebrating in a huge way but currently we are facing some possible life threatening medical concerns," she continued. "Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him!" Amy concluded her post by addressing her spouse, "Dillon, we can get through anything together."

Link

As The Glam Band shares lead singer's cancer diagnosis, a swell of support for the WAMI's reigning Male Vocalist of the Year

April 3, 2025

Wisconsin - One of Green Bay’s most popular bands could use the biggest, baddest, most heartfelt, ’80s-loving hug right about now. The Glam Band announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that lead singer Dennis Peters [55], better known as dynamic stage presence Dennis Lee Roth, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and has begun chemotherapy. Peters, who lives in Appleton and is a regular entertainment contributor on Civic Media’s “Maino & The Mayor,” first shared the news March 20 on the morning radio show that airs on WGBW-FM in Green Bay and WISS-FM in Appleton and Oshkosh. He said the cancer has metastasized. “It’s in my hip, it’s in my back, a couple of different places, in a rib, so I’ve got my work cut out for me,” he said on the air.

Link

Adam DeVine told he may be dying thanks to injuries sustained as a child

April 3, 2025

Adam DeVine was told he may be dying due to injuries he sustained as a child. The 41-year-old star of Pitch Perfect has battled a number of health conditions through the years and has shared that at one point doctors told him that he may not have long to live. DeVine was just 11 years old when he was hit by a cement truck while crossing the road with his bike. He was told that he lived because the bike absorbed some of the impact. However, he was forced to undergo 25 surgeries in the aftermath of the incident. The actor and comedian said the last three years of his life have “been a nightmare” as he experiences “so much pain” and has been “having spasms all over”, in an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger. He said it "hurts to sit for too long, it hurts to stand for too long, and it hurts to walk for too long." After ruling out hip problems, he was told he could be suffering from a rare autoimmune condition, stiff-person syndrome (SPS), an illness that singer Celine Dion also lives with. SPS causes muscle stiffness and spasms. Medical professionals were left bewildered by his condition as they admitted they “don’t really know” what was happening with the actor. "For a while, they told me I was dying, literally, within this last year they told me that," he shared.



Link

House Dem hospitalized after 'emergency medical event'

April 7, 2025

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) has been hospitalized with no indication of when he will return to the halls of Congress. His office issued a statement Monday saying the 66-year-old had an "emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder." Norcross is receiving medical treatment at UNC Rex Hospital until he is cleared to fly and can return home to recover. The Congressman was first elected to New Jersey's 1st congressional district in 2014.

Link

Santa Barbara City Council member Eric Freidman suffers heart attack Saturday afternoon

April 6, 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman suffered a heart attack Saturday afternoon, paddling off the city's coast, according to a press release from Ben Romo. Friedman, 51, represents the 5th district and was first elected to City Council in 2017. Friedman is currently in the midst of a five-year term that began in 2021. Romo's statement detailed that Friedman was sedated overnight as a precautionary measure and is awake, alert and aware of the incident as of Sunday afternoon. Two of Friedman's friends were with him at the time and administered CPR immediately before being taken to Cottage Hospital for more care, according to Romo's statement.

Link

Iran Barkley Hospitalized Due To Stroke

April 3, 2025

Former three-division champion Iran Barkley has been hospitalized due to suffering a stroke. Support poured out across social media this week after it was revealed that the 64-year-old was recovering at New York Presbyterian Hospital. "Prayers up for a New York City boxing legend and a really, really good guy, Iran Barkley, who's now hospitalized following a stroke. Much love to the Blade," said promoter Lou Dibella.

Link

Fans flood Dustin May with emotional messages after Dodgers pitcher returns from life-threatening illness

April 3, 2025

On July 10, 2024, May, 27, experienced a life-threatening incident that sidelined his career. After taking a bit of salad, he immediately sensed something was wrong with his throat and rushed to the hospital. The MLB player had a torn esophagus that required emergency surgery to repair the damage. On Wednesday, May documented his triumphant return to the MLB on Instagram , posting a photo of himself walking on to the field in his uniform, looking up at the sky.

Researcher's Note - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said he received his first shot and was “all in” on getting vaccinated [sic]. His players, apparently, have needed some nudging. “We’ve had conversations (with players and staff),” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “We’ve handed out materials that were created by MLB and the (MLB)PA and some similar materials and have had a lot of various conversations with people respecting that it’s their personal choice but doing what we can to make sure everybody is as informed as they can be.” Friedman said the team has not taken the step of bringing in a medical professional to answer those questions to confront in a more formal fashion any “vaccine [sic] hesitancy” – yet another phrase the pandemic has given us that we didn’t know we needed. Link The Dodgers have already reached their required COVID-19 vaccination [sic] rate of 85 percent. That mark was set by MLB to encourage players and coaches to keep each other healthy and safe. Because they reached that mark, they are able to enjoy more freedoms around the clubhouse and dugout, like not wearing a mask. Link

Link

‘He ok?’ – Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin sparks concerns from fans after appearance at NFL league meeting

April 1, 2025

Mike Tomlin has sparked concern among NFL fans after his press conference at the NFL‘s Annual League Meeting went viral. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach appeared to sweat profusely while being questioned by reporters over the weekend. Tomlin, 53, is the longest-serving coach active in the NFL. Tomlin joined his fellow NFL coaches and owners at this weekend’s annual meet-up in Palm Beach, Florida. Temperatures in the Sunshine State pushed above 85 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. And Tomlin was clearly feeling the heat as he fielded questions on the Steelers’ offseason. The 53-year-old had beads of sweat running down his brow during the interview, prompting fans to question his well-being. “Is Tomlin okay bro? He sweating,” wrote one concerned fan in response to the footage. “Is this interview being conducted in a sauna?” asked another. “Someone get this man some A/C” demanded a third. “Someone check on Mike Tomlin, this is excessive sweat lol,” added a fourth.

Researcher's Note - NFL to Restrict Access to Team Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Without Reason: Link

Link