UNITED STATES

Justin Timberlake Forced to Cancel Final Show of U.S. Tour: 'It Kills Me'

February 28, 2025

Justin Timberlake has canceled the final stop of his tour.

Hours before the “SexyBack” singer’s final performance for the North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the 44-year-old announced he was forced to cancel for health reasons.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 27. “I have to cancel the show tonight.”

Link

Harrison Ford Will Not Present At The Oscars Following Shingles Diagnosis

March 1, 2025

Harrison Ford [82] has dropped out of his presenting role at the Oscars — to be held tomorrow in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre — following a diagnosis of shingles, his representatives have confirmed to outlets. The Shrinking star stepped out last weekend at the SAG Awards, where he was part of a lighthearted viral moment with fellow co-star Jessica Williams, whose “I Am An Actor” introduction speech he inadvertently interrupted by trying to sneak some food in the background of the shot. According to reports, the veteran actor was diagnosed with the illness yesterday, leading him to nix the appearance as of this morning.

Link

Vince Neil delays Mötley Crüe's Las Vegas residency due to 'required medical procedure'

March 5, 2025

Vince Neil will undergo a "required medical procedure," forcing Mötley Crüe to postpone its spring Las Vegas residency, the band confirmed on social media.

"To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry," Neil said in a statement shared on Instagram. "My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage.

"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

Link

Jet owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil plows into parked plane

February 17, 2025

Taproot’s Stephen Richards Released From Hospital After Suffering Medical Incident This Week

February 27, 2025

Taproot frontman Stephen Richards‘ medical issues have unfortunately returned. In January of 2024, the nü-metal vocalist/guitarist suffered a seizure while driving, resulting in a minor traffic accident. As shared on his social media tonight, February 27th, another seizure-related incident saw him hospitalized this week. In the comments of his post, he revealed that he was discharged less than a day ago at the time of his post. He stated of the matter: “2025 fuck yeah, no wait.. just 6 months back into the game of responsibility briefly after 6 months off, now back to can’t drive can’t work #seizures are a mental & financial death sentence...well at least we @followtaproot have 3 shows this summer ha ugghh #scissrs #taproot #bonjovi #thank you everyone for your love and support!

No age reported.

Link

Country & Blues Musician Nat Myers Announces Grim Cancer Diagnosis: “There Is Beauty & Life In The Struggle I’m Fighting”

February 26, 2025

Nat Myers [33] needs all the help he can get from the music community right now. The country and blues musician from Kentucky posted on Instagram on Valentine’s Day that he wouldn’t be able to make a show supporting blues band GA-20 due to an extended hospital stay, but didn’t seem to have too many details to offer in regards to his situation. Now, Myers has returned to social media to break the news to his friends, fans, and community that he has received a rare cancer diagnosis, and though the outlook he has been given is grim, he is going to do everything he can to fight it. “As many of you all know I have been laid low by a rare cancer called a sarcoma. What I thought was a prolonged lung infection turned out to be much more sinister, with growth around my heart and pulmonary artery. On February 9th I entered the ER & have been in the hospital ever since.”

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Henwood postpones shows over 'tumour activity'

February 24, 2025

Auckland - Kiwi comedian Dai Henwood has postponed two comedy shows due to medical circumstances - referring to "tumour activity" in his lungs. He told his 43k followers on Instagram, he "took the summer off treatment", but had to go back to chemotherapy earlier than planned. His comedy management company Notorious Management announced his shows in Invercargill and New Plymouth had been postponed, with new dates locked in for June.

No age reported.

Link