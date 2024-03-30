Kate Beckinsale reveals she’s been hospitalized, shares tearful photos

March 11, 2024

Kate Beckinsale revealed she was hospitalized recently. The 50-year-old “Serendipity” star sandwiched tearful photos of herself in a hospital bed between photos of her mom, Judy Loe, in an Instagram post on Monday. “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” Beckinsale captioned the post. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.” Beckinsale has been caring for her mom, who is battling significant health issues, since her stepfather, British TV director Roy Battersby, died in January after suffering “a massive stroke” while battling two types of cancer. But on Monday, the English actress claimed she was battling health issues of her own without going into any more detail.

‘Days of our Lives’ star Greg Vaughan hospitalized with medical emergency

March 15, 2024

Greg Vaughan, who fans best know as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, has opened up about a health scare he suffered while on a spring break trip to Colorado with his three sons. The Daytime Emmy-winning actor took to Instagram on Thursday, March 14, where he revealed he had been hospitalized after falling ill with severe altitude sickness. He also shared photos of himself in the medical facility with tubes coming out of his nose. “Life is like a box of chocolates, “you never know whatcha gonna get!” The long-time soap star detailed what happened, explaining how after the first day of his Colorado trip, he was “experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold, snowy conditions, and a headache developing.”

Incarnate Word athletic director suffers medical emergency after state basketball semifinal game

March 15, 2024

St. Louis, Mo. - Incarnate Word Academy athletic director Dan Rolfes suffered a medical emergency Friday while leaving a basketball tournament in Columbia, Missouri, the school said. Incarnate Word Academy is an all-girls catholic school in St. Louis County. Rolfes has been the head coach of the basketball team since 2000 and has won 12 state championships. The team was in Columbia, Missouri, for the MSHSAA Girls Basketball Final 4. Friday’s game started at 4 p.m. The school said on X, formally known as Twitter, that Rolfes suffered a medical emergency while leaving the Mizzou Arena. They said he is surrounded by family and is receiving excellent care.

No age reported.

Lynn Haven to host fundraiser for police sergeant who had a medical emergency

March 11, 2024

Lynn Haven, FL — Catalyst Church is scheduled to host a fundraiser for local police Sgt. Mike Williams on March 18. Williams recently had a medical emergency that required brain surgery and led him to the emergency room. According to a press release from the Lynn Haven Police Department, a CT scan revealed a life-threatening brain bleed in a mass in his frontal lobe, and he was air flighted to Pensacola. There, doctors prepared Williams for surgery the next day to address the bleed and further investigate the mass.

No age reported.

Two sportscasters out sick:

Greg Gumbel: College basketball fans sending prayers to 'March Madness' icon

March 13, 2024

The college basketball world was incredibly saddened this Tuesday upon learning that CBS studio host Greg Gumbel won't be covering the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament. Gumbel, an iconic figure in the studio during 'March Madness' each spring, will sit out the tournament in 2024 due to "family health issues," Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reports .

No age reported.

Former NBA Hall of Famer and longtime voice for the Pac-12 conference, Bill Walton, reportedly missed the championship game over the weekend due to "health issues"

March 11, 2024

Former NBA Hall of Famer and longtime voice for the Pac-12 conference, Bill Walton, reportedly missed the championship game over the weekend due to "health issues." Walton attended UCLA in his college days before going off to have a decorated NBA career. Since retiring, Walton has been a staple covering the Pac-12 or the "Conference of Champions," as he so often refers to the league. However, according to a report from Awful Announcing, Walton was out due to feeling under the weather. The reports furthermore stated that Walton's health issues have plagued him several times throughout the season. He is also confirmed to miss his 'Throw It Down with Bill Walton' NBA show on Monday on NBA League Pass as it is set to be rescheduled.

No age reported.

CANADA

Saint John Sea Dogs head coach released from hospital after collapsing at QMJHL game in Sydney

March 10, 2024

The head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a “medical emergency” at Saturday night’s QMJHL game in Sydney, N.S. Saint John was playing the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 when head coach Travis Crickard [37] collapsed during the third period. A statement from the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday says Crickard was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for further evaluation. “Travis was released from hospital this morning and is on his home to family in Saint John,” says the statement. “What happened last night was scary and the outpouring of support and concern for Travis has meant a lot to him and the team.”

ITALY

Loredana Bertè, sudden illness in Rome: she is hospitalized. The show at Brancaccio has been postponed to May 15th

March 11, 2024

Sudden illness for Loredana Bertè, who was forced to postpone the date of her theater tour scheduled at Brancaccio and was admitted to a clinic in the Gianicolo area. “We are truly dismayed but due to a sudden illness due to her previous health problems, Loredana will not be able to go on stage, she is currently hospitalized for checks. We will give you news shortly,” we read on her Instagram profile, “about her. She had already been in Rome since yesterday and she couldn't wait to go on stage in this city which has a wonderful audience. We have already rescheduled the date, again at the Brancaccio Theatre, on May 15th."

Note: Loredana is 73. This is the second time in just a few months that she had to postpone a show.

AUSTRALIA

MAFS’ Lauren had to leave the show due to medical emergency

March 13, 2024

The UK is currently airing Married At First Sight Australia roughly one month behind Australia, which means the drama that exploded Down Under doesn’t necessarily match what we’ve been seeing on our screens. But in a future episode that's already aired in Australia, they revealed that contestant Lauren had to temporarily leave filming due to a medical emergency that involved a blood clot in her shoulder. Lauren Dunn [32] became a fan favourite from MAFS Australia very quickly after viewers realised how honest, candid and unique she was on the show, including her faults. So naturally there was huge concern for her after she was seen on screen packing her bags and leaving the hotel she was staying in with her on-screen husband Jonathan, to admit herself to hospital for an emergency operation. During the future episode, Lauren spoke to the camera and revealed that a blood clot had been found in her shoulder by medical professionals. Lauren told the publication: "I woke up and the whole side of my body was numb and really purple. I said, 'Something is not right'. I rang Jono, who was at the gym, and he told me to go to the doctor." After speaking to a doctor who advised her to go to the hospital immediately, Lauren was told she would need to have surgery as soon as possible to remove the clot.

Aussie boxing great Jeff Fenech in recovery after emergency surgery amid ‘shithouse’ combination of issues

March 14, 2024

Australian boxing great Jeff Fenech has undergone emergency open heart surgery in a Sydney hospital on Thursday after having privately battled for almost two weeks with infection, high temperatures and “grotesque” swelling. Due to commentate Wednesday night’s hyped Wollongong showcase involving undefeated Australian Sam Goodman, Fenech was instead rushed to hospital 24 hours earlier with what has since been diagnosed as a serious infection. It is understood there were concerns the infection had moved into the heart valve which the 59-year-old had put in during a 2019 procedure. Speaking after initially being hospitalised earlier this week, Fenech told The Daily Telegraph: “I feel shithouse. I’m as sick as a dog, a mystery infection … they think it has something to do with my heart and valves.”

Footy legend rushed to hospital with 'excruciating pain' just two years after suffering a heart attack

March 14, 2024

Parramatta legend Peter Wynn was rushed to hospital last week after reporting 'excruciating pain'. Medical specialists have conducted immediate tests on the footy champion's heart two-and-a-half years on from his heart attack. The 66-year-old has spent over a week in hospital, News Corp reports, but has insisted he 'fights on'. Wynn, who won three premierships with the Eels, has undergone CT scans, angiogram and cardiac aspirations while under the treatment of Dr Bruce Walker, a leading cardiologist at St Vincent's Hospital. The 66-year-old played 176 games for Parra, as well as four State of Origin games for New South Wales. He also represented his country on four occasions.

