Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

BRAZIL

Faustão undergoes 4 th organ transplant in 2 years in São Paulo

August 8, 2025

TV host Fausto Silva, 75, underwent two new organ transplants on Wednesday (7). Since beginning his treatment in 2023, he has had four transplants in total. This time, the host underwent a liver transplant and a kidney retransplant at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo. According to the medical report, the organs, from a single donor, were deemed compatible by the São Paulo State Transplant Center, which contacted the institution to perform the procedures. Faustão has been hospitalized at Einstein Hospital since May 21st due to an acute bacterial infection with sepsis. In August 2023, he underwent his first transplant, a heart transplant, which was highly successful at the same hospital. Six months later, in February 2024, he underwent his first kidney transplant. This week, he underwent another kidney and a liver transplant.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Kate’s ‘Severe’ Cancer Side Effect Sparks New Health Concerns: ‘Clearly She’s Not Well’

August 5, 2025

Kate’s health is drawing renewed attention months after her reported cancer remission. RadarOnline.com reported there is growing concern that the Princess of Wales [43] is not OK. “Kate is painfully thin, and people are worried it’s a sign that she is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment – or worse, she’s had a relapse,” an insider told the outlet. Sources claimed Kate now weighs around 90 pounds. “She’s been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she’s not well,” the source added. “Word is she’s having a difficult time and has no appetite and is losing weight as a result. She’s gaunt and has little to no muscle tone. Kate always had an athletic figure, but she’s far from it now.” Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the princess, told the outlet this could be a sign she isn’t responding well to treatment.

Researcher’s Note – Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine [sic] at the Science Museum:

Link

Altaf Hussain faces another medical emergency in London

August 9, 2025

MQM founder Altaf Hussain [71] was hospitalised in London on August 8 after his health worsened once again [note: MQM stands for Muttahida Qaumi Movement (originally Muhajir Qaumi Movement), a political party in Pakistan since 1984]. According to MQM’s official statement on X (formerly Twitter), Hussain felt unwell and was immediately attended by a medical emergency team. He was then shifted to a local hospital for further treatment. The MQM information department said Hussain’s condition worsened suddenly, prompting a doctor’s visit and ambulance call. After an initial check-up at his residence, the emergency team decided to move him for proper medical attention. Party leaders urged supporters to pray for his recovery. Senior MQM-London leader Mustafa Azizabadi confirmed the development online. Notably, Altaf Hussain was also hospitalised last month due to serious illness. In 2021, he was admitted to the ICU after contracting COVID-19 and remained under treatment for weeks.

Link

AUSTRIA

Austrian Ice Hockey Star Patrick Obrist Diagnosed with Cancer

August 8, 2025

Austrian national ice hockey player Patrick Obrist has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer, in a routine medical check. Source announced that the 32-year-old forward has good chances of recovery and will undergo multi-month therapy. The treating doctors assess the chances of recovery as very good, a source stated. At the start of the year, Obrist extended his contract with source until 2028 and was recently named team captain. Throughout his career, he has played 47 international games for Austria, with his most recent appearance at the Germany Cup 2024.

Link

SERBIA

Serbian minister had a stroke during a live TV broadcast

August 6, 2025

Serbia’s Public Investment Minister and chairman of the Executive Council of the Serbian National Socialist Party, Darko Glisic [52], who suffered stroke on Tuesday morning during a live appearance on the morning program of the Pink television station. Glisic was unable to complete his interview, and the show was interrupted as soon as he showed the first signs of feeling unwell. According to Health Minister, Zlatibor Lonchar, the Serbian politician was taken to hospital unconscious and immediately underwent complex surgery. “The operation is complete. It was extremely difficult and took longer than expected,” Lonchar said, adding that the medical team involved many experts as there was simultaneous clotting and bleeding. “The minister was intubated and we are proceeding step by step. His body now has to fight the battle,”he said.

Link

NIGERIA

Akpabio’s unsteady walk in recent video sparks health concerns amid report of emergency hospital visit

August 9, 2025

A recent video of the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has stirred public concern after he was seen walking with the aid of a black walking stick and assisted by close aides. The clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows the Senate President moving slowly and appearing physically strained, prompting questions about his state of health. In the footage, Akpabio, who is usually known for his energetic public appearances, seemed to rely heavily on both the walking stick and the support of those around him. The unusual sight has sparked speculation, with many Nigerians expressing worry over his well-being. Amid the viral video, former presidential spokesman Jackson Ude recently claimed that Akpabio is currently hospitalized in a London clinic over an undisclosed illness. In a post shared on his official X handle on Thursday, Ude, citing multiple sources, alleged that the Senate President was on his way back from Geneva, Switzerland, where he had attended a Parliamentary event, when he was forced to make a detour to London for what was described as an emergency medical situation.

No age reported.

Link

INDIA

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen Suffers Brain Stroke at Agartala Railway Station, Undergoes Emergency Treatment at ILS hospital

August 8, 2025

In a sudden and alarming development, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen [72], fell seriously ill at the Agartala Railway Station on Thursday evening while preparing to board a train to Dharmanagar, his hometown. According to official sources, Shri Sen collapsed inside a washroom at the station premises. He was immediately rushed to Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital (TMC) at Hapania. Upon examination, doctors confirmed that he had suffered an internal brain haemorrhage, a result of a brain stroke, and recommended urgent surgery.

Link

PAKISTAN

Arij Fatyma Diagnosed with Rare Cancer, Fans Shocked

August 11, 2025

Islamabad, Pakistan - In an emotional revelation, former Pakistani actress and now U.S.-based digital creator Arij Fatyma [35] has shared that she is fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The mother of two took to Instagram on Sunday evening, opening up about her journey for the first time. She explained that choriocarcinoma is a fast-spreading cancer that originates from trophoblastic cells — cells responsible for placenta formation — and usually develops after a molar pregnancy. “For months, I struggled with the decision to share this, as not everyone who follows you genuinely shares in your joy or sorrow. But I finally felt it was time,” she wrote. Fatyma revealed that her cancer was detected at an early stage, which doctors say is a rare stroke of luck since the disease is often diagnosed too late. “Molar pregnancies themselves are uncommon, but in extremely rare cases, they develop into choriocarcinoma — as happened with me,” she said, calling this recovery phase her “second life.”

Link

CHINA

Ada Choi’s husband Max Zhang recall suffering heart attack in April

August 11, 2025

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi’s husband Max Zhang revealed he had a close brush with death this April. The 51-year-old Chinese martial arts actor is a participant in the latest season of Chinese singing reality show Call Me By Fire, and he revealed his condition to Korean-American singer-actor Lee Seung-hyun in a video released on Aug 9. “I almost died in April. I was on vacation on April 17 when it happened suddenly. I felt [my chest] hurt, had difficulties breathing and broke out in cold sweat,” he shared. Max added at that point in time, Ada was queuing to board a tour boat and was about 10 metres away from him. He said: “I couldn’t speak. I felt that I was in an abyss and falling through it and couldn’t hold on to anything. I told myself I couldn’t die there because I was overseas and Ada was taking care of our three children. If I were to die suddenly, what would happen to her... I felt I would die if I closed my eyes.” He added that he endured it and went to the doctor immediately after returning to Hong Kong. “The doctor told me that I could have died there,” he recalled to 40-year-old Seung-hyun, adding that he had a coronary stent implantation surgery.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Park In-young opens up about struggles with socializing after miscarriage

August 4, 2025

Park In-young, the sister of Super Junior member Leeteuk and an actress, opened up about her feelings after her miscarriage. On the afternoon of the 4th, Park In-young, Leeteuk’s biological sister, appeared on the comprehensive channel MBN’s entertainment program ‘Oh Eun-young Stay’. In the interview, Park In-young said, ‘This story might upset my mom and my younger sibling,’ adding, ‘It’s a miscarriage. After a miscarriage, I really hate meeting people. I don’t know why, but I just hate it.’ Park In-young, who has worked as a singer and actress, married a non-celebrity known as a scuba diving instructor and entrepreneur in the food industry in November 2021. Previously, in June [2022], she revealed that she was recovering after experiencing a miscarriage.

No age reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Motocross champ Courtney Duncan on slow recovery from heart condition

August 9, 2025

Auckland – One of New Zealand’s most underrated sportspeople Courtney Duncan is recovering well from pericarditis. The four-time Women’s World Motocross champion had the health scare just before the opening round of the 2025 season at Sardinia. Duncan began experiencing chest pains in February this year and was eventually rushed to hospital. After a battery of tests, the 29-year-old was diagnosed with pericarditis, which is a swelling of the tissue surrounding the heart.

Link

‘It felt a bit like reflux’: Speedway commentator’s cancer shock

August 7, 2025

Christchurch, Canterbury – A Christchurch speedway stalwart, known for bringing energy and spectacle to the city’s race nights, has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. Craig Broomhall, a well-known commentator at Ruapuna Speedway, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer months after noticing a “choking sensation” in his throat. ”It started to feel like I had the hiccups. I couldn’t swallow food. It felt a bit like reflux,” he said. It got to the point where I couldn’t go out for dinner without ending up in the toilet, trying to clear my throat.” A visit to the doctor led to an endoscopy that revealed a 5cm tumour covering 90% of his oesophagus, he said. “It was a hell of a shock.” Doctors are now preparing him for three months of chemotherapy, followed by a major surgery to reconstruct the oesophagus using his colon, he said. He would need eight weeks of hospitalisation after the surgery, Broomhall said.

No age reported.

Link