UNITED STATES

Kelly Clarkson's Career 'Dead' — Car-Crash Singer's Talk Show and Vegas Residency 'Hanging By Thread' as Pals Predict She'll Never Make Showbiz Comeback

July 6, 2025

Kelly Clarkson's inner circle is in a frenzy of concern for the pop star's career after leaving fans devastated in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning powerhouse abruptly canceled her opening nights at Caesars Palace just 90 minutes before curtain call, citing exhaustion and vocal strain — but sources close to the singer reveal the truth runs much deeper, RadarOnline.com can report. A concerned friend told reporter Rob Shuter: "She's not okay. This isn't just about her voice. It's about her hitting a wall." Another source involved with the production claimed the Since You've Been Gone singer had a "mental breakdown", claiming: "She was crying, saying she couldn't do it... It wasn't one thing — it was everything catching up to her." The 43-year-old star has reportedly been under "immense pressure", juggling a grueling schedule that includes post-divorce recovery, relentless touring, and the ongoing chaos of her daytime talk show.

UNITED KINGDOM

Headliner Sam Fender must cancel tomorrow's performance, Yungblud moves on to headliner lock

July 4, 2025

British singer Sam Fender [31], who was supposed to headline Rock Werchter's main stage [Belgium] tomorrow, had to cancel his performance. "He is struggling with a tear in the vocal cord," the organization said via social media. "Like tens of thousands of fans, we were also eagerly awaiting his first headlining show at the festival," it said. "We wish Sam a full and speedy recovery."

UNITED STATES

Super Bowl champion battling life-threatening cancer with GoFundMe set up for treatment

July 2, 2025

Seven years after winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in what turned out to be his final NFL game, longtime linebacker Bryan Braman is fighting for his life. The 38-year-old Washington native, who entered the NFL with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011 before making 104 league appearances, has been combating a rare and life-threatening form of cancer since February, for which he has had to undergo a rigorous 12-week treatment program. “His cells did re-infuse themselves, and did in fact start reproducing within his bone marrow. At first, the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back,” it added. “At this point, Bryan has had to start having chemo treatments that are designed for the treatment program Bryan is in. Bryan has had to undergo several surgical procedures. The main problem has been that Bryan has not been able to recover from the procedures because of his lowered immunity due to all of these treatments. By the time he was able to recover so he could continue with the chemo, the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs.”

Update to our earlier report:

Legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman needs emergency surgery as family reveal new underlying health condition

July 7, 2025

The family of legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman have revealed he will require emergency surgery after doctors discovered an 'underlying health issue'. Last Monday, Coleman's family announced that the 61-year-old had been 'admitted to hospital' before later revealing he had suffered an 'infection in his bloodstream'. Coleman - who is regarded as one of bodybuilding's greatest ever competitors - has remained in hospital since then and, now, his family have shared a fresh update. Taking to Instagram, they revealed that Coleman will require surgery. They wrote: 'At this time, Ronnie's overall condition remains serious but stable, with continued signs of gradual recovery. His medical team is still actively working to identify the source of the infection, which can take several days to confirm through thorough testing. During a recent round of evaluations, doctors identified an additional underlying health matter that will require a surgical procedure. This procedure is expected to take place in these coming days, and the medical team is confident in their approach as part of Ronnie's broader care plan.’

Guardians’ Kyle Manzardo leaves team for mother’s heart transplant surgery

July 7, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo [24] left the team Sunday night to be with his mother who is undergoing heart transplant surgery. Windy Manzardo has been dealing with serious heart complications since 2021. The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday morning a Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.

No age reported.

CANADA

Star Athlete ‘Paralyzed from Her Neck Down’ After Suddenly Being Diagnosed with Rare Condition: 'Her Path Will Be Long, Uncertain'

July 4, 2025

A young star athlete with a bright future is now paralyzed from the neck down after being diagnosed with a rare and serious disease. Brooklyn Aleksic [20], a top student at the University of Victoria in Canada, had everything going for her. Her curling team had recently been featured in a 2024 documentary titled Curl Power, and she was spending the summer working at a golf course in Saskatchewan when she was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, according to her GoFundMe page. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines the condition as a “neurological disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord.” Aleksic was preparing for her summer job one day when she woke up and was unable to move. “Basically, within two hours of waking up that morning, she was completely paralyzed from her neck down,” her mother, Shannon Joanisse, told CTV News from Regina General Hospital in an article published Wednesday, July 3. Retired curler Diane Dezura, who is running the GoFundMe on behalf of Aleksic and Joanisse, called the student-athlete’s Transverse Myelitis “rapid and severe.” Aleksic went from competing in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts five times to not being able to “move her legs, sit up, or care for herself.” “The damage to her spinal cord is extensive. While there is hope for some recovery, her path will be long, uncertain and expensive,” the fundraiser said. “She remains in hospital far from home and requires medical transport to Vancouver to begin long-term rehabilitation and be close to her friends and family. But this is just the start. From wheelchairs and equipment to adaptive modifications and 24/7 support, the costs are overwhelming.”

BRAZIL

Edu Guedes is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes surgery

July 6, 2025

TV host Edu Guedes [51], Ana Hickmann's fiancé, underwent surgery this Saturday (5/7), in São Paulo, to remove nodules. Recently, Edu Guedes fell ill due to an infection resulting from a kidney crisis. At the time, the chef underwent more than one emergency surgical procedure due to kidney damage, and through more detailed exams, a nodule in the pancreas was discovered.

State deputy André do Prado (PL) underwent a catheterization procedure followed by angioplasty on Wednesday (2)

July 4, 2025

The president of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), state deputy André do Prado [56], underwent a catheterization procedure followed by angioplasty on Wednesday (2), with the placement of two stents, after tests indicated a significant obstruction in one of his coronary arteries. According to his advisors, the procedure was successful and the parliamentarian is recovering well. He should remain hospitalized for another day or two and, during that period, he will be temporarily away from legislative activities.

UNITED KINGDOM

Optimo DJ diagnosed with untreatable brain tumour

July 3, 2025

One half of legendary Glasgow clubbing duo Optimo has revealed he has been diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumour. Keith McIvor, aka JD Twitch, posted news of the diagnosis on social media. He wrote: "Following extensive tests I've been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I have been told my condition is untreatable. As you can imagine, I am currently trying to process this news and prioritising spending precious time with the people I love." The DJ added the diagnosis had progressed rapidly, and his health had worsened very quickly. He missed several recent gigs as a result. McIvor, who is in his 50s, was originally from Edinburgh but moved to Glasgow to attend university, which was when he began to DJ.

Capital FM DJ rushed to hospital with terrifying illness immediately after giving birth

July 2, 2025

Capital FM star Aimee Vivian has been rushed to hospital with a life threatening illness just weeks after giving birth. The radio host, 34, welcomed her first child last month but has now been hospitalised with sepsis. According to the NHS, sepsis is a life threatening illness that can be hard to spot. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs. Aimee was hospitalised on Sunday and explained she had been experiencing mastitis - where the breast becomes swollen, hot and painful. "Little update, I am still in hospital after being admitted on Sunday and developing sepsis. There's still a lot of unanswered questions and things to get a hold on, so when I can I'll be more open and I'll be looking into working with mastitis charities to spread awareness on it."

European champion Mageean diagnosed with cancer

July 4, 2025

European champion and two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean has been diagnosed with cancer. The middle-distance runner, from Portaferry in Northern Ireland, said the diagnosis has "been a lot to take in", but added she is "ready to face this with the same fight I've always brought to the track". Posting on Instagram, 33-year-old Mageean said: "To everyone who's been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I've been diagnosed with cancer. It's been a lot to take in, but I've already started treatment and I'm incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.”

Ex-Swansea midfielder Robinson stable after heart attack

July 3, 2025

Former Swansea City midfielder Andy Robinson has suffered a heart attack, the Championship club have announced. Swansea said the 45-year-old was in hospital on Thursday afternoon having been taken ill earlier in the day. "Swansea City is wishing the club's former player Andy Robinson a full and speedy recovery after suffering a heart attack earlier today," the Swans said on social media. "Andy is currently in a stable condition in hospital. We're all with you Robbo."

BELGIUM

Mayor of Ghent is out and cannot communicate about millions in savings: rest on doctor's advice

July 3, 2025

The mayor of Ghent Mathias De Clercq [43] must rest on doctor's advice. He became unwell last night and was taken to hospital. He was allowed to go home this morning, but must rest.

GERMANY

World Cup winner brought back from dead aged 66 as doctors restart his heart after cardiac arrest in taxi

July 2, 2025

World Cup winner Frank Mill has come back from the dead, after suffering a heart attack in a taxi. The former Borussia Dortmund striker was part of the West Germany squad that won Italia '90. Mill flew to Italy last month to take part in a documentary about the World Cup victory. But German media revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after getting into a cab at Milan's Malpensa airport. A helicopter was scrambled to take him to the hospital for emergency surgery. The 66-year-old was reportedly dead for a few minutes before doctors managed to restart his heart. Mill was placed in an artificial coma for several days to allow his condition to stabilise. Medics finally allowed him to be flown back to his German home city Essen to continue his recovery. Mill's family refused to respond to media enquiries about the former footballer's current state of health.

DENMARK

Lars from 'Hotel Romantik' speaks out about cancer diagnosis

July 7, 2025

Lars Bjørslev [67] from 'Hotel Romantik' has received bad news from the doctors about his cancer and is now undergoing treatment. Here, Lars Bjørslev has been open about the fact that he has previously undergone a cancer course with radiation treatment that began ten years ago. But after filming for 'Hotel Romantik' ended, there was unfortunately bad news about his health. “I had surgery for prostate cancer, and things have been going really well for the last eight or nine years. After almost 10 years I had a scan, and it turned out that it had spread – not to bone cancer, but metastases from the prostate to the bones,” says Lars Bjørslev to Se og Hør. Now Lars Bjørslev has come up with something called an antihormone, and he got the first shot on December 31. That's why he has hot flashes and experiences a decrease in energy. Fortunately, Lars Bjørslev is not in pain, and he is “well enough in his own way.” He was also aware in advance that something would probably happen, as he knows others who have prostate cancer. The good thing about prostate cancer is that it is one of the most researched cancers, and therefore there are a number of tools. This also means that Lars Bjørslev is not nervous.

ITALY

Mario Adinolfi hospitalized after a sudden illness

July 6, 2025

He had just returned from Isola dei Famosi where he lost 26kg in 2 months. Adinolfi's post in the hospital: "A really good scare. Losing tens of kilos of weight, stressing the body for months and then undergoing a very tiring journey has its contraindications, apparently". [Reality star] Mario Adinolfi [53] was rushed to hospital after a sudden illness a few hours after his return to Italy following the end of Isola dei Famosi. The journalist showed himself on social media with an IV attached and spoke of a "really good scare". Here's what happened. The journalist had just returned to Italy, to Rome, after leaving Honduras following the end of the reality show of the castaways, when he suddenly fell ill. He himself revealed what had happened to his fans, through a post on his Facebook profile, in which he showed himself in the hospital room with an IV attached to his arm. Mario Adinolfi was hospitalized after the end of the last edition of L'Isola dei Famosi in which he ranked second, immediately after the winner Cristina Plevani.

INDIA

Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra hospitalized after collapsing in Simdega field

July 1, 2025

Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra was hospitalized on Monday after he was found unconscious in a field near his native village Tansar in Simdega district of Jharkhand. He has been admitted to Curesta Hospital in Ranchi for advanced treatment. According to Manoj Konbegi, Vice President of Hockey Jharkhand and President of Simdega Hockey, Lakra had gone to his field when he collapsed. He was initially taken to Kurdeg for primary treatment and later referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a blood clot in his head. Doctors advised immediate transfer to Ranchi for specialized care. Lakra, 45, represented India as a midfielder and was part of the national squad that won the silver medal at the 2002 Asian Games. His younger brother Birendra Lakra and sister Asunta Lakra have also represented India in international hockey.

SOUTH KOREA

Lee Hye-young shares lung cancer battle and receives widespread support

July 5, 2025

Lee Hye-young [62], active as an actress and painter, touched viewers' hearts by honestly confessing her past lung cancer diagnosis and surgery. Lee Hye-young revealed that she appeared on the YouTube channel 'Zzanbro' and said, “While filming MBN 'Divorced Singles 2,' I was diagnosed with a lung tumor and had to undergo surgery.” Lee Hye-young had confessed that she received an early lung cancer diagnosis during a health checkup in 2021 and underwent lung resection surgery. At that time, she revealed, “My father also passed away from cancer, and my mother was diagnosed with cancer around the same time,” adding, “It really felt like a 'cancer world.'”

AUSTRALIA

Kellie Finlayson shares emotional update about the challenges she faces following terminal cancer diagnosis

July 2, 2025

Kellie Finlayson has revealed the emotional challenges of dealing with her terminal cancer diagnosis in a candid new interview. The AFL WAG, 29, who is married to Port Adelaide star Jeremy Finlayson, is battling stage four bowel and lung cancer and has undergone thoracic surgery in recent months. She was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 and revealed in 2022 that the illness had spread to her lungs. In March, Kellie revealed she had undergone a VATS procedure to remove a piece of tissue from her lungs. VATS stands for Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery, which is a form of keyhole surgery. She revealed that doctors had removed metastatic tissue from her lungs.

‘The Voice’ Singer Virginia Lillye Says Her Cancer Has Returned and Must Now Restart Grueling Chemotherapy Treatments – Tips to Cope With Recurrence

July 1, 2025

“The Voice” singer Virginia Lillye’s years-long battle with ovarian cancer took another turn this Spring when she went to the doctor only to learn her cancer had returned. Lillye [54] was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer, and the chance of it coming back after reaching remission is roughly 80 percent, according to research published in Gland Surgery medical journal. “Cancer has struck our dear friend Virginia again,” longtime friends of the popular singer wrote in a GoFundMe post. The GoFundMe was created to help support Lillye as she continues treatment. “This time, it’s a chemo tablet every day and target therapy intravenously every three weeks. This is to eliminate the tumor on her diaphragm and to break up the fluid that is on her lungs,” the post explained. The impact of treatment and the new tumor is already taking its toll. Lillye grows short of breath while walking upstairs and has to pause while performing and working.

Bugs bassist Jordan Brunoli faces devastating cancer diagnosis

June 29, 2025

A well-known member of a popular Brisbane band is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with an incurable cancer at just 29 years old. In a heartfelt message, bandmates of Bugs bassist Jordan Brunoli launched a fundraiser to support him and his partner through this challenging time. “Our best friend and bass player Jordan Brunoli has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colorectal cancer. The cancer has aggressively spread to his entire liver and lymph nodes, leaving Jordan unable to work for the foreseeable future. Just two weeks ago, he underwent major surgery to remove tumors from his bowel and lymph nodes, resulting in the installation of a stoma. “Whilst he is back at home for the moment after being discharged from hospital, the prospect of chemotherapy and future surgeries have been flagged by doctors,” his bandmates said. This diagnosis came as a complete shock after months of symptoms that were repeatedly dismissed by emergency departments and GPs. Only after persistent pain was Jordan finally sent for scans that revealed the cancer’s advanced stage.

MasterChef’s Amina Elshafei reveals her secret health battle

July 4, 2025

MasterChef’s Amina Elshafei [27] has been suffering from a rare autoimmune condition for the past 18 months. “For the last 18 months, I’ve been treated with a newly diagnosed condition called myasthenia gravis. It is myasthenia gravis awareness month and perhaps it was the little push I needed to confidently share with you my story,” the season 4 and season 11 contestant shared on Instagram. “Thank you to my amazing specialists especially my neurologist, the beautiful nurses at the dialysis and day infusion units at Royal North Shore Hospital and to all the blood donors who humbly share the gift of their blood to help others like myself get treatments dependent on blood products and to provide blood products in emergencies.” Myasthenia gravis is a condition in which antibodies attack the communication between nerves and muscle, causing muscle weakness and difficulties with speech and chewing. In a video posted to Instagram, the cookbook author said she first started to notice changes in her body in 2023. Eventually, she struggled to get out of bed. “To hear the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, it’s not degenerative; however, it’s incredibly debilitating. The hardest part of getting the diagnosis is the knowledge that myasthenia gravis has no cure,” she explained.

