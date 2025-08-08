Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Kelly Clarkson abruptly cancels all of her Las Vegas concerts for the month

August 6, 2025

LAS VEGAS - Kelly Clarkson has just unexpectedly cancelled all of her concerts in Las Vegas for the month of August.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August ”Studio Session" dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson posted on X on Wednesday evening.

Clarkson says she needs to be with her family at this time.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Rachel Zegler abruptly exits ‘Evita’ play mid-show due to mystery illness

July 25, 2025

Rachel Zegler [24] left “Evita” mid-performance on Thursday due to a mystery illness and did not return. The actress’s departure was announced during intermission, per a People reporter who was present. Zegler — who plays the lead, former Argentinian politician and activist Evita Perón, in the play — has yet to address why she suddenly exited or provided a health update. Page Six has reached out to her reps for comment but has not immediately heard back. It’s also unclear whether Zegler will return to the stage for Friday’s show. The play’s official Instagram has not released a statement and reps for The London Palladium theater could not immediately be reached.

Researcher's Note – Rachel Zegler attended the 2021 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 21, Los Angeles, California): Attendees of the 2021 American Music Awards must be fully vaccinated [sic] (i.e. two weeks or more have passed since the attendee has received a single-dose vaccine [sic] or the second dose in a two-dose series): Link

The Jesus Lizard cancel upcoming shows after band member experiences “serious health incident”

August 4, 2025

Austin, Texas – Noise rock icons The Jesus Lizard have cancelled the remainder of their 2025 shows on medical advice. The band were scheduled to begin a run of dates in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 11, before travelling to Australia and Japan, with US shows kicking off in November. In a statement, the band say, “The Jesus Lizard regret to announce the cancellation of their scheduled October 2025 dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their November 2025 dates in the United States. Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure.

KoRn cancels Syracuse, Darien Lake concerts; singer Jonathan Davis has Covid

August 7, 2025

In this file photo, KoRn singer Jonathan Davis performs during K-Rockathon at the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse on July 19, 2017.Michael Greenlar | mgreenlar@syracuse.com

KoRn is canceling two concerts in Upstate New York after lead singer Jonathan Davis tested positive for Covid-19.

The nu metal band announced Monday that an Aug. 24 concert at the Darien Lake Amphitheater and an Aug. 25 show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview have been canceled. Staind was set to perform at both shows.

“On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows,” KoRn said in a statement. “As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!”

Greg Papa, Bay Area sportscaster and ‘voice of 49ers’, announces cancer diagnosis

August 1, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Long-time Bay Area sportscaster, and “voice of the San Francisco 49ers,” Greg Papa has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from broadcasting for treatment. The KNBR radio host announced his diagnosis in a statement Friday. “Hi, there, everyone — Greg Papa here, host of KNBR The Sports Leader’s ‘Papa & Silver’ and voice of the San Francisco 49ers,” Papa said. “I want to share some personal news with Bay Area sports fans and my friends and colleagues. I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment.” Papa said that while he focuses on his treatment and works “toward a full recovery,” he will be stepping away, but that he looks forward to “returning soon.”

Researcher’s Note – Greg Papa was telling his KNBR listeners on Friday that he was attending the Napa outdoor. Furthermore, Papa, who is expected to travel to Detroit (with Tim Ryan) for the 49ers’ opener, could jeopardize his status if he were to test positive. Papa has been vaccinated [sic] and has talked on air about the importance of being protected: Link

CANADA

Former TNA Ring Announcer Jeffery Scott Diagnosed With Stage Four Bowel And Liver Cancer, GoFundMe Opened

August 4, 2025

PWInsider recently highlighted a GoFundMe page for former TNA ring announcer Jeffery Scott, real name Jeff Kavanaugh. The page reveals that Scott was recently diagnosed with stage four bowel and liver cancer. Furthermore, Scott has been out of work for months due to illness.

UNITED KINGDOM

British singer Michael Kiwanuka cancels summer tour and will not appear at Pukkelpop in Belgium

July 28, 2025

Michael Kiwanuka [38] has canceled all performances for the coming months due to health issues. This includes six performances at festivals in Europe and a full tour of North America in October. This also means that his performance at Pukkelpop (August 14-17) will not go ahead as planned. In a press release, Kiwanuka's team wrote that the singer "must cancel all performances due to ongoing health issues and on doctor's advice. We know this is disappointing news to hear, but no one is more disappointed and saddened than Michael that he can no longer perform," it said.

