News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
8h

"Jeffery Scott Diagnosed With Stage Four Bowel And Liver Cancer" ?????? This is happening everywhere all the time now. You got a pain or a lump or difficulty with some kind of bodily function. You go to a doctor, and tests and biopsies reveal you have STAGE 4 (insert cancer)? This shit rarely happened before. Now it happens all the time, every day of the week, for god's sake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
8h

Each morning before rising, I pray for each of these people: that they may be healed, that they may "rise up in righteous anger" on realizing what they had allowed to be done to them. Why anger? So that billions of people will demand the truth, and the truth will be told. And I pray that each person--no matter how "high" or how "low" (e.g.: the CVS employee who called to tell me that there are several "vaccines" for which my husband is eligible)-- complicit in this great world-wide scam may feel the justice of the Lord God. The words of the Battle Hymn of the Republic come to mind....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture